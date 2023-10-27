“This Is What Aunt Petunia Is Really Doing”: Potterheads Discover New Easter Egg

ADVERTISEMENT

Hidden like treasures within our favorite films, Easter eggs, if you will, serve as cinematic enigmas. And what better movie franchise than Harry Potter to unearth such secrets, keeping the magic of the essence of the movie?

Redditors have just uncovered a new carefully concealed gem in the fantasy drama, revealing once again the delightful secrets that filmmakers have scattered like breadcrumbs for those with keen eyes and a sense of adventure.

During the initial moments of the first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, there’s a familiar sight that you’ve likely encountered numerous times but may not have fully absorbed.

As you’re likely aware, Aunt Petunia can be spotted in the background in the kitchen, while much more captivating events unfold.

As Harry’s uncle, Mr. Dursley, casually peruses his mail and the young sorcerer marvels at the Hogwarts envelope bearing his name, a subtle detail unfolds in the background where Petunia is observed stirring a collection of clothing within a sizable pot.

However, within the Reddit community, Harry Potter enthusiasts have been highlighting precisely what the English muggle woman was really engaged in.

“In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s (Sorcerer’s) Stone, Aunt Petunia is visible in the background of this scene dyeing Dudley’s old clothes grey for Harry’s uniform,” a Redditor explained. “This is only ever mentioned in the book,” they added.

In the book, Harry’s guardians preferred to enroll him at Stonewall High instead of sending him to Dudley’s prestigious Smeltings Academy

In J.K. Rowling’s original book series, the Dursleys had initially intended to enroll Harry at Stonewall High, as opposed to Dudley’s prestigious Smeltings Academy.

To create his school attire, Aunt Petunia had dyed a selection of Dudley’s former garments grey for Harry to put on.

Fortunately, the young wizard received his Hogwarts letter just in the nick of time, sparing him from donning the rather ugly uniform that resembled “elephant skin.”

“Harry says he went downstairs and smelled something bad,” another Redditor explained, continuing, “and in the kitchen, there was a big metal pot in which grey rags were swimming in dirty water.

“He asked Petunia what it is and she says ‘it’s your new uniform’, and Harry says something like ‘I didn’t realize it had to be so wet’.”

Devotees of the Harry Potter franchise were taken aback when the Easter egg was brought to their attention, leaving them perplexed by their failure to notice it independently.

“I don’t remember that from the books, guess it’s time to read them again,” one person commented.

Another Reddit user wrote: “Definitely didn’t notice this before! Cheers.”

In recent years, the Harry Potter fanbase has been grappling with a disheartening reality – the controversial and divisive views about the transgender community expressed by J.K. Rowling.

Tia Latham, an intersex woman with what she has described to be a transgender experience, told Bored Panda: “As someone who grew up reading and loving her books, seeing her attack my community at every opportunity she gets is devastating.”

Some people argued that “real” Harry Potter fans would’ve known this, as it is explicitly mentioned in the books

