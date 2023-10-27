“This Is What Aunt Petunia Is Really Doing”: Potterheads Discover New Easter Egg
Hidden like treasures within our favorite films, Easter eggs, if you will, serve as cinematic enigmas. And what better movie franchise than Harry Potter to unearth such secrets, keeping the magic of the essence of the movie?
Redditors have just uncovered a new carefully concealed gem in the fantasy drama, revealing once again the delightful secrets that filmmakers have scattered like breadcrumbs for those with keen eyes and a sense of adventure.
Fans have revealed what Aunt Petunia was actually doing in a scene of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Image credits: Warner Bros
During the initial moments of the first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, there’s a familiar sight that you’ve likely encountered numerous times but may not have fully absorbed.
As you’re likely aware, Aunt Petunia can be spotted in the background in the kitchen, while much more captivating events unfold.
As Harry’s uncle, Mr. Dursley, casually peruses his mail and the young sorcerer marvels at the Hogwarts envelope bearing his name, a subtle detail unfolds in the background where Petunia is observed stirring a collection of clothing within a sizable pot.
As Mr. Dursley, casually peruses his mail and Harry marvels at the Hogwarts envelope, Petunia is observed stirring a sizable pot
Image credits: Warner Bros
However, within the Reddit community, Harry Potter enthusiasts have been highlighting precisely what the English muggle woman was really engaged in.
“In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s (Sorcerer’s) Stone, Aunt Petunia is visible in the background of this scene dyeing Dudley’s old clothes grey for Harry’s uniform,” a Redditor explained. “This is only ever mentioned in the book,” they added.
In the book, Harry’s guardians preferred to enroll him at Stonewall High instead of sending him to Dudley’s prestigious Smeltings Academy
Image credits: Warner Bros
In J.K. Rowling’s original book series, the Dursleys had initially intended to enroll Harry at Stonewall High, as opposed to Dudley’s prestigious Smeltings Academy.
To create his school attire, Aunt Petunia had dyed a selection of Dudley’s former garments grey for Harry to put on.
Fortunately, the young wizard received his Hogwarts letter just in the nick of time, sparing him from donning the rather ugly uniform that resembled “elephant skin.”
“Harry says he went downstairs and smelled something bad,” another Redditor explained, continuing, “and in the kitchen, there was a big metal pot in which grey rags were swimming in dirty water.
“He asked Petunia what it is and she says ‘it’s your new uniform’, and Harry says something like ‘I didn’t realize it had to be so wet’.”
To create Harry’s school attire, Aunt Petunia had dyed a selection of Dudley’s former garments gray
Image credits: Warner Bros
Devotees of the Harry Potter franchise were taken aback when the Easter egg was brought to their attention, leaving them perplexed by their failure to notice it independently.
“I don’t remember that from the books, guess it’s time to read them again,” one person commented.
Another Reddit user wrote: “Definitely didn’t notice this before! Cheers.”
Someone recalled that Harry asked Petunia what she was boiling before being revealed that it was his new uniform
Image credits: Warner Bros
As with most of these things, there is a lot lost in translation between the books and the films. Whole characters missing (I mean, we missed out on the chance to see Rik Mayall as Peeves the Poltergeist on screen for one). Petunia wrote to Dumbledore begging to be allowed to attend Hogwarts with Lily but she was told that she had no magical ability. She loved her sister and was more jealous of her magical ability than hating or fearing it. She could have had Harry packed off to an orphanage when Lily and James died, after he was dropped off with her, but she kept him all those years, probably because he reminded her so much of her sister. There is some depth to Petunia Dursley and it's not all bad. But saying that, limited screen time etc, some things are going to be missed. I can't remember if that detail was in one of the films or not. Also, the Goblet of Fire was an excellent book and a crappy film.
DIDYA PUTYAH NAYM IN DA GOBLET OF FIYAH
Dumbledore asked "calmly"
No, she couldn’t have put him in an orphanage, as he needed the protective spell that living with his family gave him. That’s why he still had to go back every summer. It was explained in one of the books, that as long as he could call the house of the Dursley’s his home, he couldn’t be found by deatheaters or Voldemort. And even if she had hated him, she still wouldn’t be so heartless to want to have him killed as well. Nevertheless, I do agree that Petunia did care more for Harry than the movies give her credit for.
She could still have chosen to put him in an orphanage if she wanted to. She agreed to take him in to complete the magic which showed she still loved her sister.
“Remember my last.” Dumbledore made Petunia promise to keep Harry in her house.
In the version running on TV they include the scene that explains that, on DVD and in the cinema they don't though. And what is with the people calling others toxic, they just point out that it's explained in the books and that people that read them knew this
Yeah I was getting so confused since I've watched this so many times on TV and the scene is there. I was really wondering what was going on with this post so thank you for explaining that
I was confused too because I have the director's cut and the scene has her lifting up the clothes. I was like "what, who thought otherwise?"
Ngl hp fans kinda scare me
