47 People Who Had A Rough Day Behind The Wheel And Made Everyone Ironically Say, “Can’t Park There, Mate”
Most of us like to think we're pretty decent drivers. We know the rules, we watch the road, and we (hopefully) know the difference between the brake and the accelerator. But every now and then, someone has a moment behind the wheel that leaves everyone else completely confused. A wrong turn, a little too much confidence, or a tiny mistake can somehow turn into a situation where a car ends up somewhere it absolutely should not be.And that's exactly what makes these pictures so entertaining. People online have shared some truly unbelievable car mishaps—from vehicles hanging from trees to cars taking an unexpected swim or ending up in places that seem almost impossible to reach. These are the kinds of moments where you don't know whether to laugh, worry, or simply ask, "How did they even manage that?" Keep scrolling, Pandas, and get ready to see some cars that definitely took the phrase "off-road adventure" a little too seriously.
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If there's one thing that can test a driver's patience almost as much as sitting in traffic, it's trying to find a parking spot. We've all had those moments where you circle the same block over and over, convinced the universe is hiding every empty space from you. In busy cities, parking can feel like a competitive sport. In fact, a 2023 Global Driver Survey found that 92% of drivers struggle to find available parking, while 8% said it happens every single time they go looking. In the United States, 18% of motorists reported having difficulty on every parking search, and it's no surprise that cities like New York are among the toughest places to park.
As frustrating as it feels, the problem goes beyond simple annoyance—it also costs people a surprising amount of money. Research by INRIX found that drivers spend countless hours every year driving around in search of a parking space, wasting both time and fuel along the way. In Germany alone, motorists spend an average of 41 hours a year hunting for parking, costing each driver roughly €896 annually. Across the entire country, those lost hours add up to more than €40 billion in economic costs.
Some places are much worse than others. According to the same research, Frankfurt tops the list as Germany's toughest city for parking, with drivers spending an average of 65 hours a year searching for a spot. Essen, Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Cologne weren't far behind. Berlin, in particular, carries the highest overall economic cost because of its huge population and the sheer number of vehicles on the road. Whether you're commuting to work or simply running errands, those extra minutes spent circling can quickly add up over the course of a year.
When parking becomes that difficult, it's easy to see why some people are tempted to take shortcuts. Researchers have even suggested that some drivers make a calculated decision to park illegally if they believe the time they'll save is worth more than the cost of a ticket. Imagine you're already running twenty minutes late, you've been searching forever, and the only open space happens to be somewhere you're not supposed to park. Some people take the risk and hope for the best. It might seem like a practical decision in the moment but that doesn't make it the right one.
Parking rules aren't there just to make life harder. Cars left in the wrong places can block emergency vehicles, make it difficult for pedestrians to cross safely, obstruct driveways, and create dangerous blind spots for other drivers. Even parking "just for a minute" can cause problems that affect dozens of other people. A little patience might take longer, but it usually saves everyone (including you) a lot of trouble.
And if you're wondering whether people really get caught, the answer is yes... a lot. In Los Angeles alone, around 784,000 parking tickets were issued during the first five months of 2024, a 6.4% increase from the same period the previous year. More than 90% of those tickets came with fines of $50 or more, often for things as simple as expired meters or missing a parking sign. Those small mistakes can become surprisingly expensive.
The numbers are just as eye-opening across the pond. In the UK, private parking companies issued around 14.5 million parking charges in 2025, while local councils handed out another 11.8 million penalty notices. Together, that's more than 26 million parking fines in a single year—or roughly one every 1.2 seconds. Safe to say, plenty of drivers are learning parking rules the hard way.
Clearly, finding a parking space isn't always easy, and most of us have probably had at least one stressful parking experience we'd rather forget. Thankfully, most of us eventually find a spot without becoming internet-famous. The people in today's post... well, not so much. How exactly did some of these cars end up underwater, halfway through a wall, or wedged into places that don't even look accessible? That's anyone's guess. Whether these pictures make you laugh, cringe, or simply shake your head in disbelief, they're certainly unforgettable. Now over to you, Pandas—which one of these driving disasters left you the most baffled?