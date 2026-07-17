If there's one thing that can test a driver's patience almost as much as sitting in traffic, it's trying to find a parking spot. We've all had those moments where you circle the same block over and over, convinced the universe is hiding every empty space from you. In busy cities, parking can feel like a competitive sport. In fact, a 2023 Global Driver Survey found that 92% of drivers struggle to find available parking, while 8% said it happens every single time they go looking. In the United States, 18% of motorists reported having difficulty on every parking search, and it's no surprise that cities like New York are among the toughest places to park.

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