92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn’t Have A License: “Can’t Park There Mate”
Correct me if I'm wrong but is parking not part of the average driving test? Across the world, learner drivers are expected to successfully complete specific parking maneuvers in order to obtain their license. Certain faux pas can even guarantee you an automatic fail. For example, hitting the curb.
But it seems that too often, common sense and road rules fly out the passenger window as soon as someone passes their driving test. Either that, or there are far too many people who bought their licence or never actually got one at all. Cars illegally parked in disabled bays, across two spots at the mall, or in front of someone else's driveway have become the norm. And it doesn't end there...
Our planet is filled with contenders for the Pathetic Parking Olympics, and Bored Panda has put together a compilation of a few who deserve to win gold. From swimming pools, to beaches, and even through the wall of the 7th floor of a building, it seems that nothing is off limits when it comes to where one leaves their car. We've also included a crash course on parking (no pun intended), and you'll find that between the images.
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Okay, What Do We Have Herea
Cant Swim There Mate!
Lest We Forget 🫡
Even the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles isn't shy to admit that parking isn't always easy. Parallel parking, in particular, can be quite a challenge.
The department's site notes that many people consider this the most difficult part of driving. It takes skill and practice but you have no choice but to learn how to do it if you want to get your drivers licence. According to the site, parallel parking is part of every road test.
"You must know where parking is illegal and what NO PARKING, NO STANDING and NO STOPPING signs indicate," it states. And there you have it... straight from the horse's mouth.
Worst-Parking-Fails
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Worst-Parking-Fails
The site explains that there's a difference between parking, standing and stopping.
"Parking is when a vehicle is stopped, occupied or not, other than temporarily for the purpose of loading or unloading merchandise or passengers. Standing is similar to Parking, except that it only relates to receiving or discharging passengers. Stopping is literally that, bringing the vehicle to a stop (even temporarily)," it states.
Therefore, a NO PARKING sign means you can make a temporary stop to load or discharge merchandise or passengers. A NO STANDING sign means you can make a temporary stop to load or discharge passengers but the driver cannot exit the vehicle. And a NO STOPPING sign means you can stop only to obey a traffic sign, signal or officer or to prevent conflicts with other vehicles.
Worst-Parking-Fails
Mob Justice
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Traffic laws vary around the world, but in New York State and many other places, there are some common rules every driver should know when it comes to parking.
One is that you generally cannot park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant, unless a licensed driver remains in the vehicle to move it in an emergency. You also should not park on the roadside of a parked vehicle (otherwise known as "double parking"). Parking on a sidewalk, in a crosswalk or in an intersection is also not permitted.
Steer clear of parking your vehicle next to or opposite road work, construction or other obstructions if it will block traffic. And within 30 feet of a pedestrian safety area, unless another distance is marked.
Driver In Downtown Tulsa Must Have Gotten The D And R Mixed Up On Their Shift-Lever, Inadvertently Crashing Their Car Through The 7th Floor Exterior Wall Of A High-Rise Parking Building
The Community Needs To Be Schooled. The Worst Example Of Collective Can’t Parkery
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Don't park on a bridge or in a tunnel, and it goes without saying that you should never leave your car on railroad tracks. In fact, you aren't even supposed to park within 50 feet of a railroad crossing. If you see a traffic light, STOP sign or YIELD sign, you should not park within 30 feet of it. Nor should you park within 20 feet of a fire station driveway, or within 75 feet on the opposite side of the road.
According to the New York State Motor Vehicle Department, "along a curb that is cut, lowered or made for access to the sidewalk" is also not considered parking space. Neither is in front of a driveway. Yes, Karen, we're talking to you!
Bridge Over Troubled Water, Kinda
Better take the slack off of that rope or you're going to be in a worse fix.
Jeep In The Deep
Only In America
Only a truly entitled driver would dare to park in a space designated for disabled people.
"These special parking spaces for motorists with disabilities ensure safe and equal access to goods and services, access which is taken for granted by many persons," notes the department. "You can park in reserved spaces only if you have a permit or vehicle plates for persons with disabilities and only when the person who received the permit or vehicle plates is in the vehicle."
There Are No Assigned Parking Spaces At My Parents Townhome Community, People Park In Front Of My Parents House All The Time. I Woke Up To This
This Parking Lot At My Grandparents House
He/She Saw Nothing Wrong With Parking There
Don't even think of trying to cheat the system. The department warns that if you make a false statement or provide false information to get a parking permit for a person with a disability, you face possible civil penalties from $250 to $1,000 and a mandatory surcharge.
"These penalties apply to the applicant and to a doctor who provides certification," it adds.
Parking At The Eye Doctors Has Its Challenges
No Handicap Spots Left?
Nailed It
It seems some people are hell-bent on parking wherever they want, however they want. Even if it comes at a price.
In one case, an Australian woman spent more than $36,000 in legal fees, and four years, fighting a single $72 parking ticket. The woman, referred to as Ms Mathie, was fined for "double parking" next to a private school in Adelaide in 2021.
Guys At Work Have Been Told Repeatedly Not To Park In Loading Zones, So The Site Manager Got Fed Up And Did This This Morning
F You, Tesla Owner
Attitude And Ignorance!!
Court documents stated that her car was photographed twice over a two-minute period "stopped in a line of cars", but also immediately parallel to a line of parked cars. She argued that she had been stuck in a line of traffic, and could not drive onto the wrong side of the road.
When the magistrate rejected her defence, the determined woman took it to the Supreme Court, then the Court of Appeals, and back to retrial in the Magistrates Court.
After a lengthy and expensive court battle, she finally won, proving that you may be able to park wherever you want as long as you are willing to pay the price.
Uber
You have admire the dedication to pick up the customer at the front door.
Good Job Man!!😂
Nice. I always wanted a green car, but presumably it's bad luck (it's an old superstition - look it up if you don't believe me).
Can't Park There Plod
Worst-Parking-Fails
The Parking Stall Hog
The Directionally Challenged Parker
Breaking The Fourth Wall
Nice And Cozy
Like A Sad Jenga Tower!
Driveway Parking World Champion
I Told You Not To Park There Mate
So Many Spots Taken
Quite A Cart
Hide Your Stripes
Side Car
Don't Mess With A Contractor And His Parking Spot
Those things are heavier than they look, in case you're wonder why they didn't just pick it up and put it somewhere else.