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Correct me if I'm wrong but is parking not part of the average driving test? Across the world, learner drivers are expected to successfully complete specific parking maneuvers in order to obtain their license. Certain faux pas can even guarantee you an automatic fail. For example, hitting the curb.

But it seems that too often, common sense and road rules fly out the passenger window as soon as someone passes their driving test. Either that, or there are far too many people who bought their licence or never actually got one at all. Cars illegally parked in disabled bays, across two spots at the mall, or in front of someone else's driveway have become the norm. And it doesn't end there...

Our planet is filled with contenders for the Pathetic Parking Olympics, and Bored Panda has put together a compilation of a few who deserve to win gold. From swimming pools, to beaches, and even through the wall of the 7th floor of a building, it seems that nothing is off limits when it comes to where one leaves their car. We've also included a crash course on parking (no pun intended), and you'll find that between the images.