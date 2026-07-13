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Correct me if I'm wrong but is parking not part of the average driving test? Across the world, learner drivers are expected to successfully complete specific parking maneuvers in order to obtain their license. Certain faux pas can even guarantee you an automatic fail. For example, hitting the curb.

But it seems that too often, common sense and road rules fly out the passenger window as soon as someone passes their driving test. Either that, or there are far too many people who bought their licence or never actually got one at all. Cars illegally parked in disabled bays, across two spots at the mall, or in front of someone else's driveway have become the norm. And it doesn't end there...

Our planet is filled with contenders for the Pathetic Parking Olympics, and Bored Panda has put together a compilation of a few who deserve to win gold. From swimming pools, to beaches, and even through the wall of the 7th floor of a building, it seems that nothing is off limits when it comes to where one leaves their car. We've also included a crash course on parking (no pun intended), and you'll find that between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Okay, What Do We Have Herea

A white car blocking a bus lane on a track, an example of a vehicle with a driver who shouldn't have a license.

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    #2

    Cant Swim There Mate!

    A silver SUV submerged in a swimming pool, demonstrating very poor parking and driving decisions.

    Bright-Variation-876 Report

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    #3

    Lest We Forget 🫡

    A car sinking in the ocean with people watching and a man playing a bugle, illustrating bad parking.

    Vitester1 Report

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    Even the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles isn't shy to admit that parking isn't always easy. Parallel parking, in particular, can be quite a challenge.

    The department's site notes that many people consider this the most difficult part of driving. It takes skill and practice but you have no choice but to learn how to do it if you want to get your drivers licence. According to the site, parallel parking is part of every road test.

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    "You must know where parking is illegal and what NO PARKING, NO STANDING and NO STOPPING signs indicate," it states. And there you have it... straight from the horse's mouth.
    #4

    Worst-Parking-Fails

    An aerial view of multiple cars poorly parked in a lot, some occupying more than one space. Bad driver license parking.

    fastcar Report

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    #5

    Worst-Parking-Fails

    A blue car submerged in a backyard swimming pool at night, with firefighters nearby. A vehicle license oversight.

    fastcar Report

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    #6

    Worst-Parking-Fails

    A blue car parked incorrectly across multiple parking spaces in a nearly empty lot, showing a person who can't park.

    fastcar Report

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    The site explains that there's a difference between parking, standing and stopping.

    "Parking is when a vehicle is stopped, occupied or not, other than temporarily for the purpose of loading or unloading merchandise or passengers. Standing is similar to Parking, except that it only relates to receiving or discharging passengers. Stopping is literally that, bringing the vehicle to a stop (even temporarily)," it states.

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    Therefore, a NO PARKING sign means you can make a temporary stop to load or discharge merchandise or passengers. A NO STANDING sign means you can make a temporary stop to load or discharge passengers but the driver cannot exit the vehicle. And a NO STOPPING sign means you can stop only to obey a traffic sign, signal or officer or to prevent conflicts with other vehicles.
    #7

    Worst-Parking-Fails

    A black hearse on a tow truck and a person on a scooter, depicting a situation where someone shouldn't have a license.

    fastcar Report

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    #8

    Mob Justice

    A small silver car surrounded by shopping carts in a snowy parking lot. People who shouldn't have a license.

    Matthew Mills Report

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    #9

    Worst-Parking-Fails

    A red car lodged between two levels of a building's exterior stairway with a driver still inside, clearly shouldn't have a license.

    fastcar Report

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an interesting predicament. Now I want to try.

    1
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    Traffic laws vary around the world, but in New York State and many other places, there are some common rules every driver should know when it comes to parking.

    One is that you generally cannot park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant, unless a licensed driver remains in the vehicle to move it in an emergency. You also should not park on the roadside of a parked vehicle (otherwise known as "double parking"). Parking on a sidewalk, in a crosswalk or in an intersection is also not permitted.

    Steer clear of parking your vehicle next to or opposite road work, construction or other obstructions if it will block traffic. And within 30 feet of a pedestrian safety area, unless another distance is marked.
    #10

    Driver In Downtown Tulsa Must Have Gotten The D And R Mixed Up On Their Shift-Lever, Inadvertently Crashing Their Car Through The 7th Floor Exterior Wall Of A High-Rise Parking Building

    A white car hanging vertically from the side of a tall building, showcasing someone who probably shouldn't have a license.

    theawesomer Report

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    #11

    The Community Needs To Be Schooled. The Worst Example Of Collective Can’t Parkery

    An aerial view of a parking lot filled with cars parked haphazardly, showcasing multiple instances of bad parking and license woes.

    Motor_Finish_3282 Report

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    #12

    Worst-Parking-Fails

    A white truck with its back wheels on a curb, illustrating someone who probably shouldn't have a license.

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    Don't park on a bridge or in a tunnel, and it goes without saying that you should never leave your car on railroad tracks. In fact, you aren't even supposed to park within 50 feet of a railroad crossing. If you see a traffic light, STOP sign or YIELD sign, you should not park within 30 feet of it. Nor should you park within 20 feet of a fire station driveway, or within 75 feet on the opposite side of the road.

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    According to the New York State Motor Vehicle Department, "along a curb that is cut, lowered or made for access to the sidewalk" is also not considered parking space. Neither is in front of a driveway. Yes, Karen, we're talking to you!
    #13

    Bridge Over Troubled Water, Kinda

    A white car partially submerged in water, having driven off the dock next to a boat. The driver shouldn't have a license to park there.

    [deleted] Report

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better take the slack off of that rope or you're going to be in a worse fix.

    1
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    #14

    Jeep In The Deep

    A beige Jeep stuck in a muddy planter outside a building at night, showing a person who shouldn't have a license and bad parking.

    designswan Report

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    #15

    Only In America

    An overturned car resting on top of another vehicle in a parking lot, clearly displaying a driver who shouldn't have a license.

    kerith Report

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    Only a truly entitled driver would dare to park in a space designated for disabled people.

    "These special parking spaces for motorists with disabilities ensure safe and equal access to goods and services, access which is taken for granted by many persons," notes the department. "You can park in reserved spaces only if you have a permit or vehicle plates for persons with disabilities and only when the person who received the permit or vehicle plates is in the vehicle."

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    #16

    There Are No Assigned Parking Spaces At My Parents Townhome Community, People Park In Front Of My Parents House All The Time. I Woke Up To This

    A note left on a car that shouldn't have a license, telling the driver to park correctly or get towed.

    SumOMG Report

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    #17

    This Parking Lot At My Grandparents House

    An aerial view of a parking lot with several cars parked badly, highlighting license holders who probably shouldn't have one.

    RefuseNo9121 Report

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    m_isabel_guzman avatar
    Lisbeth Guz
    Lisbeth Guz
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least everyone is within their parking lines

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    #18

    He/She Saw Nothing Wrong With Parking There

    An ambulance helicopter trying to land in a crowded parking lot, highlighting parking issues near emergency services.

    PunjabiDJ Report

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    Don't even think of trying to cheat the system. The department warns that if you make a false statement or provide false information to get a parking permit for a person with a disability, you face possible civil penalties from $250 to $1,000 and a mandatory surcharge.

    "These penalties apply to the applicant and to a doctor who provides certification," it adds.
    #19

    Parking At The Eye Doctors Has Its Challenges

    A line of bent and damaged parking signposts in a grassy area next to a parking lot. People who shouldn't have a license.

    imgur Report

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    #20

    No Handicap Spots Left?

    A mobility scooter parked in a seemingly empty parking spot with cars behind, showing a license predicament.

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    #21

    Nailed It

    A red car crashed through a metal fence at night, highlighting a probable license issue.

    wellplastic Report

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    It seems some people are hell-bent on parking wherever they want, however they want. Even if it comes at a price.

    In one case, an Australian woman spent more than $36,000 in legal fees, and four years, fighting a single $72 parking ticket. The woman, referred to as Ms Mathie, was fined for "double parking" next to a private school in Adelaide in 2021.
    #22

    Guys At Work Have Been Told Repeatedly Not To Park In Loading Zones, So The Site Manager Got Fed Up And Did This This Morning

    A black car parked incorrectly between two yellow bollards, indicating a driver who shouldn't have a license.

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    #23

    F You, Tesla Owner

    A split image of a black Tesla being towed, parked poorly on a street, and an ice cream cone held in hand.

    w_a_w Report

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    #24

    Attitude And Ignorance!!

    A black car parked badly, surrounded by scaffolding, showing a driver with a bad license and poor parking skills.

    IamSociallyTired Report

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    Court documents stated that her car was photographed twice over a two-minute period "stopped in a line of cars", but also immediately parallel to a line of parked cars. She argued that she had been stuck in a line of traffic, and could not drive onto the wrong side of the road.

    When the magistrate rejected her defence, the determined woman took it to the Supreme Court, then the Court of Appeals, and back to retrial in the Magistrates Court.

    After a lengthy and expensive court battle, she finally won, proving that you may be able to park wherever you want as long as you are willing to pay the price.

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    #25

    Uber

    A text message conversation showing an Uber driver with their car stuck on a staircase, implying a driver license mistake.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have admire the dedication to pick up the customer at the front door.

    2
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    #26

    Good Job Man!!😂

    A bright green car with black racing stripes parked incorrectly, blocking a sign for green vehicle parking. A license plate fail.

    IamSociallyTired Report

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice. I always wanted a green car, but presumably it's bad luck (it's an old superstition - look it up if you don't believe me).

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    #27

    Can't Park There Plod

    A police car parked in an underground lot, with a social media conversation about illegal parking in a family bay. License concern.

    DEADB33F Report

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    #28

    Worst-Parking-Fails

    A black car stuck diagonally in a narrow exit of a parking garage with a 'NOT AN EXIT' sign, a poor parking job.

    fastcar Report

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    #29

    The Parking Stall Hog

    A white sports car parked across two spots, next to a pickup truck, showcasing bad parking skills.

    carbuzz Report

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    #30

    The Directionally Challenged Parker

    A black SUV poorly parked across two parking spots, blocking a red car. This driver shouldn't have a license to park there, mate.

    PETROLHEAD CRASHES Report

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    #31

    Breaking The Fourth Wall

    A white SUV with its front half hanging over an escalator in a parking garage. Someone who probably shouldn't have a license parked there.

    flickr Report

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    #32

    Nice And Cozy

    A silver car poorly parked between two larger vehicles, almost touching them. This driver shouldn't have a license to park there, mate.

    misterxx1958 Report

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    #33

    Like A Sad Jenga Tower!

    A brown SUV on top of a gray car in a snowy parking lot, showing poor parking skills. People without a license shouldn't park there.

    Potatoslicer89 Report

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    #34

    Driveway Parking World Champion

    A silver car overturned on a residential lawn, crashed into a house with a jeep nearby, illustrating severe bad parking and license concerns.

    Metawe Report

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    #35

    I Told You Not To Park There Mate

    Cars covered in slurry after ignoring a no parking sign, illustrating how not to park and drivers who shouldn't have a license.

    Bruegemeister Report

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    #36

    So Many Spots Taken

    A dark grey car parked diagonally across multiple parking spaces at night, demonstrating bad parking and likely no license.

    flickr Report

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    #37

    Quite A Cart

    A black car parked inside a shopping cart return, showcasing bad parking and someone who shouldn't have a license.

    Wikimedia Common Report

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    #38

    Hide Your Stripes

    An overhead view of a silver car parked sloppily across multiple spaces, including a handicapped spot, indicating no license.

    imgur Report

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    #39

    Side Car

    A red SUV overturned and resting on a green car in a parking lot, highlighting bad parking by someone who shouldn't have a license.

    designswan Report

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    #40

    Don't Mess With A Contractor And His Parking Spot

    A small Smart car boxed in by a wooden frame that says NO PARKING. Pictures of people who shouldn't have a license.

    [deleted] Report

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those things are heavier than they look, in case you're wonder why they didn't just pick it up and put it somewhere else.

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    #41

    Balancing Act

    A red car parked bizarrely on a concrete island in the middle of a street, showing poor parking skills and no license.

    nationalnumbers Report

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    #42

    My Neighbor, Everyone. He Parks Like This When His Wife Isn't Home And Moves It Back When She's Back So They Can Both Park On One Of The Few Spots With Shade.

    A blue Volkswagen Beetle parked diagonally across two spaces, demonstrating poor parking skills and a driver who shouldn't have a license.

    reedtheraccoon Report

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    #43

    I Pay Monthly Fees To Park. This Guys Been Taking Up Space In The 10 Spot Garage Since Sept. He Cleans The Tickets Off Once A Week

    A yellow car covered in parking tickets and warning stickers, illustrating people who shouldn't have a license.

    devanchya Report

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    #44

    Parking Like This And Thinking The Other Person Was In The Wrong

    A tweet about two cars parked too close, highlighting people who shouldn't have a license due to bad parking.

    ridethepony93 Report

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    #45

    Neighbors Teenage Daughter Won't Stop Parking On Our Side Of The Driveway

    Cars parked improperly, with one extending onto a lawn, showing a license holder who probably shouldn't have one.

    TheBeatnikBunny Report

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    #46

    Because Of These Cool Guys, I Couldn't Find A Parking Space In My Apartment Building

    Luxury cars haphazardly parked at night in a residential area, demonstrating bad parking.

    ShockFreak Report

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    #47

    Three Dogs 100 Degrees Steel Cage

    A white GMC pickup truck blocking a sidewalk with a Lime scooter in front, showcasing poor parking skills.

    64Tony64 Report

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    #48

    When Entitled Aholes Park Like This!!

    A white sports car with black racing stripes parked across two spaces in a parking lot. People who shouldn't have a license.

    Internet_Is_A_Lie Report

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    #49

    The Ultimate Parking Revenge

    A red Mercedes sedan in a parking lot covered with crime scene tape, trash, and traffic cones. People who shouldn't have a license.

    tsunamitime Report

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    #50

    Congrats On The Most Improbable Parking Spot

    A black car on its side against a brick house. Firefighters investigate. People who shouldn't have a license.

    Liam Johnston MBE Report

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    #51

    Backed Perfectly Into That Spot, Right

    A red car parked on top of a white car on a wet street at night, demonstrating poor parking and license skills.

    Liamdevine Report

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    #52

    LOL

    Workers pose next to an overturned giant yellow mining truck, a result of someone who shouldn't have a license.

    AlecTheDalek Report

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    #53

    Another Reason For Europeans Not To Buy An American Car

    An aerial view of cars parked improperly on a street and sidewalk, illustrating poor parking choices.

    Nono_Home Report

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    #54

    Revenge Of The Scaffolding

    A dark car parked among construction materials and dumpsters, showing poor parking skills and a license challenge.

    KansasCity100 Report

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    #55

    Parking With Serious Upside

    An overturned silver car in a parking lot next to a white car, suggesting a driving incident with someone who shouldn't have a license.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    3points
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    #56

    Stuck In The Middle With You

    A silver car parked partially on a curb in a parking lot, demonstrating bad parking by someone who shouldn't have a license.

    dyanasmen Report

    3points
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    #57

    Worst-Parking-Fails

    A white car precariously parked on a concrete barrier next to a road, an example of bad parking by someone without a license.

    designswan Report

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    #58

    Cars On The Side

    A blue car poorly parked across a yellow line, demonstrating bad parking and why some drivers shouldn't have a license.

    designswan Report

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    #59

    2 Spots 1 Car

    A dark blue sedan parked diagonally across two parking spaces on a wet lot, highlighting terrible parking skills and poor license ability.

    ranker Report

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    #60

    So Glad My Son Left Chaulk In My Truck

    A silver car perfectly centered within a chalk-drawn parking spot on a lot, humorously noting bad parking and license issues.

    HowSheGoinEh Report

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    #61

    For Parking Specialists Only

    A black GMC Sierra pickup truck parked over the lines of a single parking spot. Pictures of people who shouldn't have a license.

    justsomething Report

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    #62

    Well...thats One Way To Keep Your Car Dry

    A black classic car parked under a shopping cart shelter in a parking lot. Pictures of people who shouldn't have a license.

    Happy-Sammy Report

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    #63

    The Block

    A silver Audi parked improperly across two handicapped parking spaces. Pictures of people who shouldn't have a license.

    birminghammail Report

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    #64

    Motorcycles Only

    A blue Renault Clio parked in a motorcycle spot in front of an M&S Simply Food store. Pictures of people who shouldn't have a license.

    Bad Parking Cars - Hull Report

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    #65

    Hit The Grass!

    A silver car parked precariously with its left side on a grassy embankment, illustrating bad parking without a license.

    London Media Report

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    #66

    The Way My Neighbor Parks In Our Assigned Spots… And The Design Of The Parking Structure

    A black car parked over the white line, highlighting bad parking habits of a driver who shouldn't have a license.

    Krishnanana Report

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    #67

    Park Considerately. There Is Only 5 Visitors Lots In My Apartment Complex

    Two cars parked far apart in a large, empty parking space, demonstrating questionable parking and a license.

    8pintsplease Report

    3points
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    #68

    Pricks Double Parking In A Full Apartment Parking Lot. Luckily I Have A Small Car

    Two cars parked extremely close, bumper to bumper, indicating a driver who shouldn't have a license due to bad parking.

    Jewpracabra Report

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    #69

    How My Neighbors Park Their Cars

    A silver Audi parked improperly on a sidewalk, blocking pedestrian access, showcasing poor parking skills.

    luckydice1224 Report

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    #70

    Came Back To Find Someone Had Parked Like This Next To Me. (Black Car Is Mine)

    Two cars parked extremely close with one over the line, showing bad parking and drivers who shouldn't have a license.

    Gossbcool Report

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    #71

    How The Cop That Lives In My Complex Parks Every Day

    A white SUV illegally parked in a handicap spot, showcasing a driver with poor parking judgment.

    Thirstybadger69 Report

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    #72

    How People At My College Park

    Two pickup trucks with hitches almost touching, showcasing bad parking and drivers who shouldn't have a license.

    SnodOfficial Report

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    #73

    This Person Is Double Parked Into My Parking Spot And I Cant Park My Vehicle Or I’ll Block Another Spot Next To Me

    A bright yellow sports car parked far over the line, highlighting a driver who can't park and shouldn't have a license.

    techhausinc Report

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    #74

    There’s A Limited Amount Of Parking At My Apartments, And This Douchebag Parks Like This Anytime He Can So Nobody Will Hit His Car

    A grey car parked poorly, taking up two spots in an underground parking garage.

    Aggressive_Action Report

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    #75

    This Truck Has Been Parked In Front Of My Driveway For 8 Hours

    A large truck parked awkwardly on a residential street, highlighting poor parking skills.

    AlbinoStoot Report

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    #76

    For The 4th Of July Parade Some Random Person Parked Their Car In Our Private Driveway Because The Street Was Full

    A grey car is poorly parked across a driveway, partially blocking two garage doors, an example of someone who shouldn't have a license.

    Nuki767 Report

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    #77

    People Parking Like This (White Car Is Mine)

    A large dark truck is poorly parked, practically touching the front of a white SUV, highlighting poor parking skills.

    [deleted] Report

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    #78

    Dude Blocked Three Parking Spaces Which Also Happened To Be: An Emergency Vehicle Space, A Handicap Space, And A 10 Min Space For Delivery Drivers

    A large black pickup truck is poorly parked directly on a handicapped parking spot, showing someone who shouldn't have a license.

    grimgrrl420 Report

    3points
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    #79

    Moved Into A House, Literally The Only Thing My Neighbor Has Said Is, "Don't Park In Front Of My House." Guess Whose Car That Is Parked In Front Of My House

    A dark SUV is poorly parked, with its rear end sticking out from behind a tree, demonstrating bad parking.

    dirtyrick133 Report

    3points
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    #80

    I Can’t Park My Own Car In My Drive Way Thanks To This Jerk

    A car parked on the sidewalk blocking a driveway, exemplifying a bad parking job by a driver with a license.

    Caboose4life Report

    3points
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    #81

    First Night In My New House, And Someone Parks On My Driveway Blocking My Car In

    A white car is poorly parked diagonally across a driveway entrance, illustrating a driver who shouldn't have a license.

    endureand_survive Report

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    #82

    It’s A Public Road With Street Parking And They Were Parked In Front Of My House So I Parked In Front Of Them…

    A message written on a car window saying, Dont Park in front of my house, due to a bad parking job.

    Limp-Replacement1403 Report

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    #83

    Entitled Neighbor Wasn’t Happy With My Parking Job, So They Blocked Me In

    Two cars in a parking garage, one parked poorly and blocking the other, showing a bad parking job by a license holder.

    smhCallum Report

    3points
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    #84

    Got A Parking Ticket Last Month. Went To Court And Got It Dismissed Because I Was Parked Legally. This Month, Got Another One By Parking In The Same Spot, Issued By The Same Officer. Smh

    A poorly parked car obstructing a No Parking sign, demonstrating a poor parking job and possibly a bad license holder.

    DavidJR_Redstone Report

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    #85

    I Have A Disabled Parking Permit And Came Out To Find This Notice On My Car

    A red car with a note saying DO NOT PARK HERE AGAIN, reflecting people who shouldn't have a license.

    g33k_girl Report

    3points
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    #86

    This Asshat Will Park On The Handicap Ramp Like This Every Single Sunday Outside Of The Restaurant I Work At!!

    A motorcycle parked on a sidewalk, demonstrating a driver who probably shouldn't have a license.

    sparkzsims Report

    3points
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    #87

    At A Parking Lot. These Cars Are All Parked In Ev Charging Spots, Despite The Fact That None Of These Are Electric Vehicles…

    Two cars in a parking lot, one Maserati and one black van, demonstrating people who shouldn't have a license.

    RedHot_Dragon Report

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    #88

    Can't Get My Wheelchair Ramp Down Because Of This Ignorance

    A car parked poorly across multiple parking spaces at Walmart, showing someone who shouldn't have a license.

    voodoodollbabie Report

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    #89

    My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot

    A black truck parked on a dirt patch, indicating a driver who probably shouldn't have a license.

    Anomalous_Pearl Report

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    #90

    I Pay $125 A Month To Park In My Parking Spot. I’m 111b. This Asshole Is My Neighbor

    A poorly parked car taking up two spots, illustrating a license holder who probably shouldn't have one.

    badbicth06 Report

    3points
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    #91

    He Parked Like This And Went On Vacation

    A red Chevrolet Corvette parked over two parking spaces, showing inconsiderate parking.

    Adam_Exists Report

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    #92

    “Footpath” In Germany

    A white delivery van parked partially on a narrow sidewalk, causing an obstruction.

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