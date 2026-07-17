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Some people have a complete lack of basic manners.

For example, customers who place massive food orders just minutes before a restaurant closes. They seem to have no respect for the unwritten rules that make life easier for others. They leave behind unnecessary messes, respond rudely when told the kitchen is closing, and act incredibly entitled.

Then there are bosses who are completely out of touch with reality as well. These are the managers who ban employees from even bringing their phones into the workplace, or force them to work extra time.

To show just how bad it can get, Bored Panda has put together a list of the most infuriating experiences shared by those working in the hospitality industry.

Let it serve as a simple guide on how not to treat the people who cook, serve, and clean up after you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Someone Decided To Have A Gender Reveal At The Table

Service industry workers endure messy floors covered in small white pieces and a dirty booth.

The powder was like eyeshadow consistency and just spread EVERYWHERE. They left blue footprints all the way out the door and the upholstery is stained blue now.

fibbybob Report

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ssnx01 avatar
Chich the witch
Chich the witch
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

W*F is wrong with some people?

3
3points
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RELATED:
    #2

    Ice Cream Next To Raw Salmon

    A single tub of Blue Bell ice cream in a mostly empty freezer aisle, showing the daily struggles of service industry workers.

    Instead of going to the ice cream aisle, which is right near the entry, this customer decided they were going to put a pint of blue bell next to raw salmon around closing time last night.

    NPGinMassAttack Report

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    #3

    Haven’t Gotten One This Ridiculous In A While… 🙃

    A receipt with two contrasting notes from service industry customers regarding tipping, one leaving a large tip and another not.

    okiidokiismokii Report

    6points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This s**t again. You shouldn't need to apologise for not tipping, and the reason why you're not tipping is also not important. Tip if you want / can, don't tip if you don't want to / can't.

    1
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    In a society that has come to expect consumption on demand — whatever we want, whenever we want it — we have lost our patience for even the smallest inconveniences. A slightly cold meal, a minor mistake on an order, or a five-minute wait can now trigger extreme anger.

    A 2021 union study revealed a shocking level of danger for California fast-food workers. Between 2017 and 2020, staff called 911 more than 77,000 times due to emergencies at these restaurants.

    About 13% of those calls involved physical attacks. Some employees faced extreme violence, including being choked, stabbed, and beaten.

    This growing hostility is not limited to restaurants. Across the entire service industry, including hotels, airlines, schools, and hospitals, studies show that customer aggression is rising rapidly.
    #4

    Boss Said We Can’t Close When We Are Literally Flooded

    A restaurant employee cleans up a large water spill using towels and a wet floor sign, showing service industry workers challenges.

    EmbarrassedRelief214 Report

    5points
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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, my boss made me go in after an overnight storm. Had to detour so far around the flooding it made a normally 30 minute trip take 2 1/2 hours. I should have gone over her head, I am pretty sure if I called HR they would have said to stay home. Oh, and the flood kept rising during the day due to rain upstream so I had to go and stay with my SIL that night.

    0
    0points
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    #5

    Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won’t… Help Them Move…?

    A customer review questioning bad service industry workers, highlighting poor customer care experience from a furniture store.

    douchebaggery__ Report

    5points
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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Knew a tradesman who got a call from someone outraged that he would not drop by and clean the dust out of their baseboard heaters that he had installed a few years before.

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    #6

    Karen Leaves Misleading Review To Slander A Restaurant

    A restaurant review and manager's response, showing a dispute over rude service, reflecting challenges for service industry workers.

    hushitsu Report

    5points
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    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh man-here is your trespass notice.

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    For many people, eating out is an escape. They do not just want to avoid cooking and doing the dishes — they want to forget that this kind of hard, physical labor even exists.

    As the essayist Alicia Kennedy wrote, they want “to be served rather than to engage.” This creates a mindset in which customers expect to be pampered without having to think about the human beings doing the work.

    This craving for escape has created a deep sense of customer entitlement, which was fueled by a famous tagline.
    #7

    New Serving Job Charges 5% Of Net Sales And All Of It Goes To Kitchen

    A notice for service industry workers indicating a 5% charge on net sales and that waiters are responsible for 50% of wrong orders.

    Hi! I live in Florida and recently got a new job. I’m used to tipout as I worked for a corporate chain before but I’m currently lost on this situation. I can’t find my receipt but last night I made only $138 from a 11-8 shift with a two hour break. Not the best I know but my sales were over $650 and from that I got taken around 30-35 leaving me with just a little over $100 in card. We don’t have a bartender, it’s not a full bar. The hostess seats but she doesn’t clean, bus, help flip tables…that’s just how it’s set up she focuses on her togo orders and taking calls/reservations. No foodrunner. I do absolutely everything for my tables. Where is this tipout going? When I asked my boss he says, oh to kitchen. Clearly confused I asked why and he said because they help to make food. This is a family owned business I forgot to mention. Is this just simply his way of shifting money to pay his cooks less? Why am I paying kitchen FIVEEEE percent of my salessssss? Am i overreacting? Misreading? Or plain stupid for even allowing that conversation to get brushed of. I don’t rlly know how to approach it if it’s worth approaching. Should I look for a new serving job lol. Help!!!!

    tinkerbellzzzz Report

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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a total load of c**p! You shouldn't have to give up % of tips to staff that's not helping clear, etc.

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    #8

    15 Minutes After Close

    A service industry worker holds a ridiculously long receipt, questioning if they really need their job.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why? Close means close - bin the order...

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    #9

    32 Separate Checks

    Service industry workers handle a tray full of bill folders and receipts, indicating a busy shift.

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    At the turn of the 20th century, successful retailers created the slogan “the customer is always right.” Originally, this was just a clever business policy. At a time when retail fraud was common, it was meant to reassure shoppers that they wouldn’t be cheated. It was never intended to be taken literally.

    However, over the decades, it gave customers a false sense of absolute authority. Instead of a fair exchange of money for food, people began to feel that their money bought them the right to be infallible. It taught generations that because they are paying, they are superior to the staff.

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    #10

    I'm A Waitress At A Restaurant In A Country Club

    Service industry workers deal with strict uniform rules and reduced hours in a harsh text message.

    We had a change of management and I got in a heated argument with my supervisor when he went off at me for loosening my corset while I was on my break. I just got sent this and found that my hours have been cut in half. Is there anything I can do?

    nenonina Report

    4points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Find a less-bad job. Be sure to let uppermost management know why you quit.

    0
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    #11

    Customers That Want To Inspect Cupcakes By Flipping Them Upside-Down

    Cupcakes with blue and white frosting, demonstrating poor presentation by service industry workers at a bakery.

    Happens to cakes as well. At least a few times a week someone will flip the package over (to inspect the bottom of the cake I guess?) and they typically put it right back on the table after ruining the icing and decorations. Not the end of the world, but mildly infuriating for me.

    Notsonorm_ Report

    4points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't look like the case in this image, but as a shopper, I find it mildly infuriating when packages like this, that should not be flipped over, have labels with ingredient listings or cooking instructions that continue onto the bottom of the container. Happens all the time.

    4
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    #12

    These Customers Who Removed Bricks From A Pallet Like This

    A partially collapsed stack of bricks in a warehouse, depicting disarray caused by service industry workers.

    HarveyCashman Report

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    Depression and burnout are serious concerns among restaurant workers.

    Research published in the International Journal of Hospitality Management shows that over 80% of hospitality workers struggle with mental health issues.

    Another study from Purdue University found highly elevated levels of clinical depressive symptoms and overextended burnout profiles among restaurant workers. These were heavily driven by workplace bullying and a lack of social support.

    The reasons range from customer demands and long hours to emotional labor — basically, the effort required to maintain positive service in stressful situations.
    #13

    Customer Wanted The Best Boards In The Pile

    Discarded wood planks outside a lumber yard, revealing a disorganized site by service industry workers.

    Darthmayhem13 Report

    4points
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    #14

    Customer Just Left This Review Of The Place Where My GF Works. The "Main Dude" Says He's Never Seen Him Before LOL

    Online review from a service industry worker about being charged for a dropped cookie, questioning their job.

    greyredwolf Report

    4points
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    #15

    Customer Upset I Cleared Her Beer Glass, Said She Wasnt Done With It

    An empty glass with a lemon slice inside on a wooden bar counter, symbolizing a long day for service industry workers.

    --Marmalade-- Report

    4points
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    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She wanted to eat the orange slice

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    Even though restaurant staff play a huge role in making your dining experience enjoyable, many of them, such as waiters and kitchen helpers, get paid very little.

    This holds true especially for the US, where tipping is such a big part of the income.

    Tipping is also never guaranteed. It can depend on everything from the quality of service to the diner’s mood, or even just a slow night. One miscommunication or a stingy table can mean the difference between a decent paycheck and barely scraping by.

    On top of that, many people still see restaurant jobs as just entry-level work, overlooking the skills required, such as multitasking, effective communication, and food knowledge.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Eye Roll 🙄

    A screen showing customer notes in the service industry, including one saying, Can we get a booth, please? We are Yelp elites.

    ApprehensiveSir3892 Report

    3points
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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I was born on my birth date, so I deserve special treatment too.

    1
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    #17

    Is Calling Costumers "Hun" Weird?

    A service industry receipt with a rude note, illustrating workers questioning if they really need their job.

    warlockofsortz Report

    3points
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    #18

    The Time I Ruined This Woman’s Birthday. 😂

    A note about a missed birthday, showing a service industry worker questioning their job

    Sudden-Ad-1583 Report

    3points
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    When restaurants set clear rules and actually back up their staff, it makes a huge difference in helping those who struggle with stress or mental health problems.

    Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst surveyed 183 frontline workers in the hospitality field.

    Their findings show that when hospitality employers actively back their staff and refuse to tolerate rude customers, it makes a massive difference.

    For employees struggling with mental health issues, this clear support helps lower their stress levels. When workers feel safe and protected by their management, their overall well-being improves, and they perform much better at work.

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    “We want to take care of the customer — that’s super important, but if a customer is being uncivil, rude and aggressive, you also really need to make sure that you have the employee’s back,” lead study author Melissa Baker, associate professor and chair of the UMass Amherst Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, said.
    #19

    I Work Closing At Target, Every Single Night I Have To Push 3-5 Carts Of Full Shopping Trips Abandoned By Customers

    Service industry workers face overflowing shopping carts left in an aisle, highlighting job challenges.

    All of these needs to be sorted and processed and put back onto the floor.

    SandwichesANDMilk_ Report

    3points
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    lsturgiss avatar
    Lisa Sturgiss
    Lisa Sturgiss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    to be fair, and I'm not saying all, but someone may have had an anxiety disorder and had an attack.... fight or flight and they've flown

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    #20

    Customer Didn't Want To Purchase Three Separate 6 Packs So He Just Cut Two Plants Off Each

    Broccoli and brussels sprouts seedlings, showing service industry workers' produce display at a local market.

    succulentwench1988 Report

    3points
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    #21

    My Coworker’s Shift Ended So I Took Over One Of Their Tables. Customer Did Not Like This And Left A Negative Tip

    A restaurant receipt with a customer's handwritten note about poor service and no tip, detailing struggles for service industry workers.

    ExtendedMacaroni Report

    3points
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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The restaurant should have (maybe did) charge the original amount, so this would in fact be a zero-tip transaction.

    0
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    Social media has given restaurant workers a much-needed platform to expose what really happens behind the scenes.

    Restaurant story TikToks have recently become popular, with servers posting viral videos that act out their most frustrating customer encounters. These short clips show everything from tables camping at their seats hours after paying, to customers making ridiculous demands.

    The idea of “the customer is not always right” is a major theme in these TikTok communities.
    #22

    I’m Building Custom Pcs For People On Fb Marketplace And I Get This Tool

    A text conversation where a customer tries to heavily negotiate a PC price, reflecting the frustrations of service industry workers.

    AZsonny Report

    3points
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    chris_116 avatar
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Instead of "I'd be losing money," perhaps Blue should have replied "no."

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    #23

    Being Honest Is Not The Way To Go?

    Handwritten note from a service industry worker, mentioning being a big tipper and customer service.

    urmommy05 Report

    3points
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    Every tiny interaction has a ripple effect. Treating your server with basic patience and kindness directly reduces their daily burnout and helps create a healthier workplace.

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    Supporting businesses that stand up for their staff keeps the community's favorite spots alive and well-staffed.

    When you scroll through these stories, ask yourself what kind of environment you want to support. Being a decent, thoughtful customer costs absolutely nothing… but it makes a world of difference.
    #24

    Cancelled Order With iPad

    Service industry worker with groceries and an iPad box in a car, highlighting worker dilemmas.

    Customer cancelled their order as soon as I pulled into their community. Costco only gives store credit cards as returns 🤦‍♂️ I hate looking sketch while returning these type of items.

    Ok-Mycologist7205 Report

    3points
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    #25

    Small Tips Are Customers Scamming Servers

    Service industry workers questioning job: a restaurant receipt showing 'Cold Food' written on it, with an adjustment to the total.

    Present-Alfalfa-2507 Report

    3points
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    #26

    Gm Told Me This Was Acceptable To Serve To Customers Pretty Sure I'm Quitting

    Service industry workers questioning job: a half-eaten slice of pecan pie in a plastic container, with crumbs on a white surface.

    sirdabs456 Report

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    #27

    Must Be So Difficult Being A Customer

    Service industry workers questioning job: reading glasses display in disarray with many pairs knocked off the shelves.

    classy1231 Report

    3points
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    #28

    Why Do I Even Bother?

    Pillows knocked off shelves onto the floor in a retail store, illustrating the frustrations of service industry workers.

    I straightened this aisle right before I went on my lunch. Came back 30 minutes later 🫠

    jai_hanyo Report

    3points
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    #29

    Customer Was Adamant He “Found” This In His Cheese Omelet And Demanded A Free Meal. A Dry, No-Food-Debris, Rusty Roofing Nail. If You’re Gonna Run A Scam At Least Don’t Run A Stupid One. 🙄

    A single rusty, twisted nail on a white piece of paper, reflecting difficult situations for service industry workers.

    glittterturtles Report

    3points
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    #30

    How Trashy Some Customers Be

    Graffiti on a display case full of spray paint cans, highlighting challenges service industry workers face.

    ShakeFlimsy6071 Report

    3points
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    #31

    Group Of Four Older Ladies Left This At The Table Next To Me

    A fake million-dollar bill, showing a customer's rude gesture towards service industry workers.

    the_lord_bruno Report

    2points
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    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worry those older women dont have "young lady" eyes any more and where taken advantage of and gave it unknowingly?

    1
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    #32

    Is This Even Legal? Servers Make $3 An Hour In This Area And You Can Take Their Tips?

    Service industry workers are warned about cell phone use, facing loss of tips or job.

    SourceIntelligent741 Report

    2points
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    #33

    Cb Wants Airbnb Host To Cancel Existing Reservations Because Their Plans Changed

    A person's frustration with an Airbnb host unwilling to accommodate a reservation change, illustrating issues for service industry workers.

    slowu2 Report

    2points
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    #34

    Daily Life As A Digital Artist/ Designer. Clout Pages Constantly Reach Out To Ask If They Can Use My Work, For Free. This Guy Went A Step Further And Wants Me To Pay For It

    A screenshot of a text conversation where a client is refusing to pay for services, highlighting service industry workers' job frustrations.

    Bardivan Report

    2points
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    #35

    Managers Expect Us Not To: Because It’s Not Part Of Our Job Responsibilities: They Tell Us: To Basically Stay In Our Lane

    Service industry workers questioning job: a sign reads 'NEVER SAY That's not my job.' emphasizing responsibility.

    SwordfishTasty4023 Report

    2points
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    #36

    Customer Tried Forcing The Door Open When The Associate Was Busy With Another Customer An Aisle Away…

    Service industry workers questioning job: a shattered glass door on a display case, revealing products inside.

    IndependentGarbage88 Report

    2points
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    #37

    Phone Ban At Work

    A sign prohibiting cell phones for service industry workers, stating phones must be deposited in the office.

    I work at a fairly popular sports bar chain and this poster right here has started to cause a lot of tension among everyone. The thing that makes me uncomfortable aside from the fact that this is ridiculous is that no manager has made a record of it in our restaurant groupme. I love working here so it’s frustrating to see them go from 0 to 100 in regards to this policy. This is not actual store policy it is a personal policy because phone use has gotten out of hand. i wholeheartedly agree with that, however they never wrote anyone up for using their phone, they just went straight to taking all of the front of houses phones. what would you guys do if you were in my position? I'm very curious.

    ZealousidealGolf1059 Report

    1point
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    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Contact corporate for their view.

    2
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    #38

    ????

    A service industry worker shares a screenshot of a customer complaint regarding a cashier's comment about her necklaces.

    FYI- I did like them.

    uhhhlexa Report

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    #39

    What You Guys Think? Honestly

    A sign listing tasks for service industry workers, highlighting the demanding nature of their job.

    [deleted] Report

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    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its correct. Thats your job. Not too many people wanna wait there with dirty dishes cluttering their table, waiting to see the server to ask again for the condiment they already ordered but was forgotten bc youre on your phone. If i server isnt paying attention it negatively affects both customers and co workers

    0
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    #40

    These Damn Atheists

    Service industry worker showing a receipt with a 6.66 tip, questioning their job in the industry.

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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds more like the server was the problem, going on about their religion. I will note that the person left almost 44% in a tip, just to make the point.

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    #41

    It's Just A Dollar Or Two! LOL

    Service industry worker showing a restaurant bill with incorrect tip suggestions, questioning their job.

    M1collector65 Report

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    sdorph avatar
    sdorph
    sdorph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you can't afford to pay your staff you shouldn't be running a restaurant!

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