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Some people have a complete lack of basic manners.

For example, customers who place massive food orders just minutes before a restaurant closes. They seem to have no respect for the unwritten rules that make life easier for others. They leave behind unnecessary messes, respond rudely when told the kitchen is closing, and act incredibly entitled.

Then there are bosses who are completely out of touch with reality as well. These are the managers who ban employees from even bringing their phones into the workplace, or force them to work extra time.

To show just how bad it can get, Bored Panda has put together a list of the most infuriating experiences shared by those working in the hospitality industry.

Let it serve as a simple guide on how not to treat the people who cook, serve, and clean up after you.