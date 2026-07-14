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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has people all over the world losing sleep. And not only because of some surprising wins and upsets... Even those who aren't soccer fans have been setting their alarms for ungodly hours to watch matches between countries they might not have heard of before. Some are waking up for the game, others just want a glimpse of the players.

Either way, this year's tournament is serving up more than many of us expected. And it seems the beautiful game has a funny side, too. Social media has become a stadium of its own since the first whistle blew back in June, and the meme machine is working overtime. Nothing is off-side, and no team is safe.

Missed penalties, red cards, own goals, over-the-top celebrations, hydration breaks, and of course, Erling Halaand charging like a Viking have all become fodder for some of the funniest World Cup memes out there. Many can be found in a corner of the internet field apty called Soccer Memes. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the most hilarious ones that might still have you laughing long after the final whistle blows.

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#1

Sad Reacts Only

A man crying over Norway losing to England, one of many hilarious World Cup memes.

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Move over Ronaldo and Messi, there's a new giant GOAT in town. Coming in at 6'4", and towering over many other soccer players, is Norway's Erling Haaland. He's fast become the darling of the beautiful game. And as CNN put it, "You can’t go anywhere on the internet without seeing a reel or meme with Erling Haaland’s face plastered all over it."

Fans are going gaga for Haaland both on and off the field. And here's why...
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    #2

    Win Or Lose, Haaland Memes For Win

    A World Cup meme comparing a football player's hair to a spring onion, showcasing humorous Haaland memes.

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    #3

    World Cup Memes

    A World Cup meme showing a race car driver surviving a crash and a soccer player faking an injury.

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    saj_1973 avatar
    Saj
    Saj
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neverind the Golden Boot, they need to give out Oscars. Not just to the players either. The refereeing has been questionable at times too 😤

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    The gentle giant is a goal-scoring machine, and has placed hundreds of balls in the back of the net since the start of his professional career. His club Manchester City describes him as strong, tall, quick, good in the air and capable of scoring a variety of goals off either foot.

    Meanwhile, former player and football analyst Jamie Carragher is quoted as saying, "He's a freak, he's a phenomenon."
    #4

    Osman Ballondior

    Hilarious World Cup meme showing Kylian Mbappe's intense reaction to Ousmane Dembele scoring a hat trick.

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    #5

    Haaland Is Terrifying When He Does A Full Sprint

    A split image meme, with the top showing World Cup football players and the bottom showing a jaguar chasing a deer.

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    #6

    The England Team

    A World Cup meme showing the England team with most players as black silhouettes, highlighting immigrant contributions.

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    "He has hit the back of the net at an astonishing rate in the six-years since his professional debut and his attributes mean he is the archetypal centre-forward in every sense of the word," Manchester City's website reads.

    Haaland scored seven goals in four games at the 2026 World Cup, as he chased the Golden Boot. Besides those, he's scored 112 Premier League goals for Manchester City, and dozens of others outside of that.

    But blasting balls into the net isn't the only reason people love Haaland. He's considered highly relatable and real. His quirky, funny, and humble personality has him going viral for all the right reasons.
    #7

    Fifa World Cup 2026 Is The Biggest World Cup Ever, And It’s Already Changing How International Football Feels

    A person with an intricate hairstyle adorned with many small flags from different countries, representing World Cup chaos.

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    #8

    Football Worldcup 2026 Special

    A World Cup meme tweet from Wasay Qazi, stating he would cry if Messi wins this World Cup, despite appearing nonchalant.

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    #9

    I Totally Agree

    A World Cup meme showing a football player yelling and pulling his hair in frustration, humorously reacting to a teabag and milk faux pas.

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    "Whether it’s him buying cowboy hats in Texas, pranking people into thinking he isn’t a soccer superstar or just documenting his daily life on social media, Haaland’s personality has struck a chord with the general public, and he’s already the unofficial star of the World Cup," reported CNN.

    While the BBC noted that Haaland has gone viral "for his goofy Snapchat stories, unfiltered interviews and candid vlogs," adding that he "posts selfies using the Shrek filter, captioned selfie with my twin."

    It's no surprise then that his face appears on so many of the memes on this list. People just can't get enough of him...
    #10

    Norwegian Soccer Star Erling Haaland Saw Fans Comparing Him To Majin Buu From Dragon Ball Z, And Responded: “I Mean I Don’t Disagree”

    A split image meme shows a smiling football player next to an anime character, both with similar expressions, highlighting World Cup memes.

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    #11

    So This Went Viral

    A World Cup meme world map with flags, mostly Belgian, but the US flag is on North America.

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    #12

    World Cup Really Changed, Hasn't It

    Fred unmasking Hydration Break as AD Break in a Scooby Doo meme, highlighting World Cup chaos.

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    Another reason people consider Haaland a darling is because he takes the time to engage with fans, often in the most hilarious ways.

    When an Instagram user posted a video of a spring onion with the text: "Am I losing it or does this green onion look like Haaland?," the player surprised everyone by popping into the comments section.

    Haaland responded by posting a gif of a dog in a car, raising its eyebrows as the car window rolls up.
    #13

    Sad Reacts Only

    A text message about being upset Haaland didn't win his game, another World Cup meme.

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    #14

    Sad Reacts Only

    Hilarious World Cup meme: text stating Norway won the world's heart, not the Cup.

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    #15

    For Generations, Norway Has Produced Talented Footballers, But Few Have Transformed The National Team The Way Erling Haaland Has

    Hilarious World Cup meme featuring Erling Haaland in Norway jersey, disclaiming responsibility for qualification.

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    Even those who don't follow soccer, and have no intention of doing so, have come to know and love Erling Halaand.

    A Guardian article, titled Erling Haaland has already won one prize: the most viral player of the World Cup, argues that the "Norwegian striker’s following keeps growing, more for the content he creates off the pitch than his scoring record."

    Since the start of the World Cup, Haaland's Instagram following has grown from 40 million to 60 million, as people rush to catch a glimpse of his latest antics. "His Reels in particular have been viewed more than 683m times since the start of the World Cup," reports the Guardian.

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    #16

    Is This Real Or Did X Dupe Me?

    Hilarious World Cup meme featuring a cartoon cat wondering why no Real Madrid players are in Spain's World Cup squad.

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    #17

    Tf 💔😭😅

    Hilarious World Cup meme featuring Mbappe, Haaland, Messi, and Ronaldo with 'GOALS 7' overlaid on them.

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    #18

    Fixed It For Fifa

    Hilarious World Cup meme of Harry Kane looking dejected during an advertisement break on TV.

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    According to the Guardian, in the first week of July, searches for “Haaland” entered the UK’s overall top 10 platform searches on TikTok, "increasing more than 300% week on week and making him the most searched-for World Cup player during that period."

    Many have welcomed Haaland's positive and fresh approach during a tournament that can get quite tense, to say the least. Kevin Parker, the general secretary of the Manchester City official supporters club, calls Haaland "a different sort of footballer."

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    #19

    The Race For The World Cup Golden Boot

    A meme comparing Mbappe and Haaland as giant monsters, with Messi as a dog hitting them, representing World Cup chaos.

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    #20

    The Tournament Is Shaping Up To Be One Of The Most Competitive And Unpredictable Editions Of The World Cup So Far

    A man with a dazed expression in bed, checking his phone for World Cup scores, showing hilarious World Cup memes chaos.

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    #21

    Hydration Breaks In The Fifa World Cup 2026 Are Actually A Fixed New Rule This Time, Not Just Something They Bring Out For Extreme Heat Anymore

    A World Cup meme featuring a man with puffed cheeks, expressing shock about seeing ads during a hydration break instead of players drinking.

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    “He just seems a genuinely likable sort of guy,” says Parker, “and I think that now, because of how big the World Cup stage is, other people around the world are getting the benefit of seeing what we’ve seen for three seasons."

    "I think it’s absolutely fantastic," he added. "I think he gives football such a positive vibe."

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    Even Google has leaned into the Haaland mania. At one point, the search engine added a Viking row animation to the player's search results...

    Not one to sit out the fun, Haaland wrote on X, “One thing to do today... search my name on Google,” with a winking emoji.
    #22

    World Cup Has Been Fun

    A man with red eyes after destroying his sleep schedule, a relatable World Cup meme.

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    #23

    Sad Reacts Only

    Hilarious World Cup meme: Woody from Toy Story saying I don't want to play with you anymore, symbolizing Norway's exit.

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    #24

    Most Dangerous Version Of These Teams

    Hilarious World Cup meme depicting Peaky Blinders characters with flags for Argentina, Norway, Spain, and Portugal.

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    His time in the 2026 World Cup, and in America, may have come to an end. But there's no doubt this gentle giant will keep continue entertaining us wherever he goes. Haaland was spotted partying it up, a night before departing the United States. A viral video shows him singing along to Flo Rida's 2007 hit “Low” as his teammates hyped him up. 

    “At the end of the day he’s letting people know it’s just a game whether it’s win or lose you still have to go enjoy life,” commented on fan.

    “Now I love him even more,” said another. And we couldn't agree more...
    #25

    Of Course

    A World Cup meme asking about winning against a tiny island nation, with Germany saying yes and Spain no.

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    #26

    Don’t Talk To Me I’m Just Interested In The World Cup Rn

    A girl smiling while a house burns in the background, a World Cup meme.

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    #27

    Fifa World Cup 2026 Is Finally Here!

    A World Cup meme showing Tom from Tom and Jerry relaxing in bed, representing people with zero interest in football at night.

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    #28

    Just Some Haaland Memes

    Hilarious World Cup meme of Haaland representing group chat spam, disrupting peaceful sleep.

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    #29

    This Haaland Clip Has Taken Over The Internet, And It's Easy To See Why

    Hilarious World Cup meme of Haaland chasing a player, embodying the chaos on the pitch.

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    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. I’d be running for my life!

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    #30

    This Haaland Clip Has Taken Over The Internet, And It's Easy To See Why

    Hilarious World Cup meme of Haaland with an axe, depicting chaotic intensity on the field.

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    #31

    This Haaland Clip Has Taken Over The Internet, And It's Easy To See Why

    A World Cup meme featuring a jaguar chasing a deer, contrasted with a football player chasing the ball, highlighting Haaland's speed.

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    #32

    Just Some Haaland Memes

    A World Cup meme showing Haaland in a jersey, smiling confidently, saying Call me Gordon Ramsay.

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    #33

    Sad Reacts Only

    Flynorwegian changing their Instagram logo to British Airways, a hilarious World Cup meme.

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    #34

    What Men Actually Wants

    A World Cup meme displaying a surprising Portugal vs. Uzbekistan score where Ronaldo scored an own goal, illustrating football chaos.

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    #35

    Tonight, Canada Have Achieved Something The USA Can Only Dream Of

    A World Cup meme showing a Canada vs. Qatar score of 6-0, highlighting chaotic match results.

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    #36

    Budget Says No, Heart Says World Cup

    A monkey with a phone in a stadium, showing a low account balance while checking FIFA World Cup tickets.

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    #37

    Will You Be Watching The World Cup?

    A two-panel meme. Top: Americans loving soccer during World Cup. Bottom: Europeans finding Americans nice at the World Cup.

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    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's been refreshing to have the World Cup visitors here in the Boston area. My hope is this meme is indeed true. It's an honor to have you visit even when we're not at our best right now.

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    #38

    Any Football Fans Here ?

    Spongebob Squarepants looking tired for work and energetic for the World Cup, a meme.

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    #39

    Just Some Haaland Memes

    A World Cup meme of Haaland with a surprised, wide-eyed expression, symbolizing opening the front camera.

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    #40

    El Bicho And La Pulga

    A World Cup meme with Ronaldo and Messi dressed similarly, a humorous take on football idols amidst World Cup chaos.

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    #41

    Cape Verde Outjerked Group H

    A World Cup meme showing multiple drawn matches for Cabo Verde against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia, depicting the chaos of results.

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    #42

    I Just Found Out Recently

    A World Cup meme featuring a humorous scene with flags of Argentina and India, representing the chaos of fan reactions.

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    #43

    Belgium Won The Game But USA Won The Tiebreakers That Actually Matter

    Hilarious World Cup meme comparing Belgium vs USA stats for championships, moon landings, and FIFA appeals.

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    #44

    7-1

    A two-panel World Cup meme of a man asking 'First time?' and another man looking confused.

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    friederleimenstoll avatar
    Fred L.
    Fred L.
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018), great weird film.

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    #45

    The Male Instinct To Smile When One Is Broken Inside

    A close-up of a World Cup footballer looking surprised on the field during a game.

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    #46

    World Cup Memes

    Large crowds of fans cheering during World Cup matches, showcasing the chaos.

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    #47

    Can’t Wait

    Homer Simpson watching the World Cup in 2010 and 2026, a funny meme.

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    #48

    The World Cup Schedule Is About To Turn Millions Of People Into Professional Couch Athletes

    A World Cup meme showing a puppy with a human brain, surrounded by various World Cup 2026 trophies and syringes.

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    #49

    Just Some Haaland Memes

    A World Cup meme showing a football player with a puckered face, representing the feeling of extreme heat at 36.0°C.

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    #50

    Sad Reacts Only

    Hilarious World Cup meme of England players with the crossed-out text 'It's coming home'.

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    #51

    World Cup Meme Dump

    Hilarious World Cup meme of a man crying while watching matches, despite claiming the tournament is rigged.

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    #52

    From Merlin The Mexican Duck And Dawn The Scottish Duck Becoming Unexpected Fan Favorites To Endless Hydration-Break Memes, The Tournament Has Delivered Viral Moments Almost Every Day

    Two ducks dressed in World Cup kits, Merlin the Mexican duck and Dawn the Scottish duck.

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    #53

    World Cup Meme

    A World Cup meme of Drake looking excited in a crowd, captioned with a fan at the Mexico vs South Africa World Cup 2026 game.

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    #54

    This Haaland Clip Has Taken Over The Internet, And It's Easy To See Why

    Hilarious World Cup meme of Haaland intensely chasing a player, causing fear and chaos.

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    #55

    Just Some Haaland Memes

    Hilarious World Cup meme of Haaland pointing, representing the chaos of waiting for a McDonald's order.

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    #56

    Just Some Haaland Memes

    A World Cup meme showing a girl's selfie vs. a man's selfie, featuring Haaland with a serious expression.

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