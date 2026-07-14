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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has people all over the world losing sleep. And not only because of some surprising wins and upsets... Even those who aren't soccer fans have been setting their alarms for ungodly hours to watch matches between countries they might not have heard of before. Some are waking up for the game, others just want a glimpse of the players.

Either way, this year's tournament is serving up more than many of us expected. And it seems the beautiful game has a funny side, too. Social media has become a stadium of its own since the first whistle blew back in June, and the meme machine is working overtime. Nothing is off-side, and no team is safe.

Missed penalties, red cards, own goals, over-the-top celebrations, hydration breaks, and of course, Erling Halaand charging like a Viking have all become fodder for some of the funniest World Cup memes out there. Many can be found in a corner of the internet field apty called Soccer Memes. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the most hilarious ones that might still have you laughing long after the final whistle blows.