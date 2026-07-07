83 Of The Funniest World Cup Tweets That Have Football Fans Belly-Laughing
The 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11, and it has captivated the entire planet for the past few weeks. Whether you live for soccer or you know nothing about the sport, you might still be entertained by the endless content about the event on social media.
That’s why Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest tweets about the World Cup. We hope you enjoy scrolling through these silly posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to tune in for the final match on July 19th!
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If you’re not a huge fan of soccer (or football, if that’s what it’s called in your country), you might not know much about the FIFA World Cup. Sure, it pops up every four years, and it’s a huge deal in certain parts of the world. But if you’d like to learn more about the event’s history, we’ve got you covered, pandas.
According to FIFA, this event has been taking place for nearly a century. The first World Cup actually happened in 1930 in Uruguay. Back then, only 13 teams competed, and the hosting country ended up taking gold. The next two World Cups took place in Italy and France, each starting with 16 teams. But unfortunately, following 1938, the event had to take a hiatus until 1950, due to World War II.
In 1950, when the World Cup made its much-anticipated return, it was hosted in Brazil and returned to having only 13 teams competing. But from 1954 to 1978, the event went back to having 16 countries competing for gold. And once 1982 came around, 24 teams were ready to participate in the World Cup.
By 1998, 32 teams had entered the competition. Fast forward to 2026, and now we have a whopping 48 countries competing for the coveted prize. Now, just like any other sport, there are certain countries that have had more success with the World Cup than others. According to FIFA, Brazil has won the most titles, followed by Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Uruguay, England, and Spain.
As the World Cup has become even more popular and more anticipated year after year, it’s no surprise that the 2026 event has been such a spectacle. This year’s competition is hosted by three countries in North America: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. And Mark Gower, head of the Department of 3D Design at Kingston University, says it’s the “greatest architectural experiment in the tournament’s history.”
“Sixteen stadiums, spread across the three countries, are staging matches in environments that differ dramatically in size, scale, form, lighting conditions, and spatial character,” Gower writes. “Some are purpose-built football grounds. Others are enormous NFL arenas adapted for the world’s game. Several feature retractable roofs. Others remain open to the elements. Together, they create a fascinating question: can the architecture of a stadium influence player performance?”
The unique stadiums aren’t the only factor that has made this event exciting for the players, though. The variety of locations has been fascinating for both the athletes and followers on social media to witness. Many players from around the world traveled to North America for the first time in their lives, so they’ve been having unique cultural experiences too. American audiences, in particular, have loved seeing players have quintessential American experiences like visiting Waffle House and Buc-ee’s or trying ranch for the first time.
The World Cup has also been a wonderful opportunity for the United States to receive some positive press during a time when the country really needs it. Finally, the nation isn’t in the news because of politics; it’s in the news because athletes and visitors are having the time of their lives experiencing the culture, the cuisine, and the friendliness of the American people.
And of course, players and visitors alike are absolutely loving their time in Canada and Mexico as well. “Once again, Mexicans are showing we are great hosts and that we receive everyone with open arms,” Mexico City resident Francisco Fontano Patán told The Guardian.
As much fun as the World Cup is, it is a competition at the end of the day. The final match will be played on July 19, so it’s still unclear who will take gold. But we can start making predictions. According to Opta Analyst, France is statistically the most likely to win at this point. But Argentina, Spain, England, and Portugal still have a good chance too. While Colombia, Morocco, Norway, Switzerland, the US, Belgium, and Egypt are still in the running, their odds aren’t looking quite as good.
So what happens if you win the World Cup? Well, along with a trophy and bragging rights, it comes with a large stack of cash as well. The Australian Sports Foundation reports that winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will receive $49 million USD. Runners-up will be awarded $32 million, and third place will earn $28 million. Not to mention the fact that star players from the winning team will then have access to essentially any brand deal they could dream of, which can be extremely lucrative as well.
Are you enjoying your journey through these hilarious World Cup tweets, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve been keeping up with this spectacular event. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda discussing the World Cup, we recommend reading this one next!
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