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The 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11, and it has captivated the entire planet for the past few weeks. Whether you live for soccer or you know nothing about the sport, you might still be entertained by the endless content about the event on social media.

That’s why Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest tweets about the World Cup. We hope you enjoy scrolling through these silly posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to tune in for the final match on July 19th!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A World Cup football fan on Twitter shares a funny tweet showing a football player with Hatsune Miku.

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    #2

    A funny World Cup tweet showing a Wikipedia page for Lionel Mpasi, altered to welcome him to Wales for a pint.

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    #3

    A funny World Cup tweet about England booing a hydration break loudly, making the stadium shake.

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    If you’re not a huge fan of soccer (or football, if that’s what it’s called in your country), you might not know much about the FIFA World Cup. Sure, it pops up every four years, and it’s a huge deal in certain parts of the world. But if you’d like to learn more about the event’s history, we’ve got you covered, pandas.

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    According to FIFA, this event has been taking place for nearly a century. The first World Cup actually happened in 1930 in Uruguay. Back then, only 13 teams competed, and the hosting country ended up taking gold. The next two World Cups took place in Italy and France, each starting with 16 teams. But unfortunately, following 1938, the event had to take a hiatus until 1950, due to World War II. 
    #4

    A funny World Cup tweet about a doctor's appointment with DR Congo.

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    #5

    Shakira watching a World Cup game in the crowd, featured in funniest World Cup tweets.

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    #6

    Funny World Cup tweet by Jordan Patu showing a man in a kimono, implying Australia is the only Asian team.

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    In 1950, when the World Cup made its much-anticipated return, it was hosted in Brazil and returned to having only 13 teams competing. But from 1954 to 1978, the event went back to having 16 countries competing for gold. And once 1982 came around, 24 teams were ready to participate in the World Cup.

    By 1998, 32 teams had entered the competition. Fast forward to 2026, and now we have a whopping 48 countries competing for the coveted prize. Now, just like any other sport, there are certain countries that have had more success with the World Cup than others. According to FIFA, Brazil has won the most titles, followed by Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Uruguay, England, and Spain.   
    #7

    A World Cup tweet showing Lionel Messi looking tired at a press conference, holding a trophy.

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    #8

    A World Cup football fan tweet showing a player staring directly at the camera during a match.

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    #9

    A tweet about World Cup viewers thinking people are anti-hydration without context, a funny football tweet.

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    As the World Cup has become even more popular and more anticipated year after year, it’s no surprise that the 2026 event has been such a spectacle. This year’s competition is hosted by three countries in North America: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. And Mark Gower, head of the Department of 3D Design at Kingston University, says it’s the “greatest architectural experiment in the tournament’s history.” 

    “Sixteen stadiums, spread across the three countries, are staging matches in environments that differ dramatically in size, scale, form, lighting conditions, and spatial character,” Gower writes. “Some are purpose-built football grounds. Others are enormous NFL arenas adapted for the world’s game. Several feature retractable roofs. Others remain open to the elements. Together, they create a fascinating question: can the architecture of a stadium influence player performance?”
    #10

    A tweet and image showing a fan in a sombrero with a drawn mustache at the World Cup, a funny football tweet.

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    #11

    A World Cup football fan on Twitter shares a funny tweet using an image of three dragons with country flags.

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    #12

    A World Cup football fan on Twitter shares a funny tweet mourning the end of the World Cup.

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    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    Would you still say this after yesterday, Tommy?

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    The unique stadiums aren’t the only factor that has made this event exciting for the players, though. The variety of locations has been fascinating for both the athletes and followers on social media to witness. Many players from around the world traveled to North America for the first time in their lives, so they’ve been having unique cultural experiences too. American audiences, in particular, have loved seeing players have quintessential American experiences like visiting Waffle House and Buc-ee’s or trying ranch for the first time. 

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    #13

    A funny World Cup tweet showing a text exchange, where a person asks if their ex is with a girl.

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    #14

    A funny World Cup tweet showing a pizza with a lot of tomatoes and olives, noting Messi's taste in pizza.

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    #15

    A football fan with England flag painted on his chest, holding two beers, part of funniest World Cup tweets.

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    The World Cup has also been a wonderful opportunity for the United States to receive some positive press during a time when the country really needs it. Finally, the nation isn’t in the news because of politics; it’s in the news because athletes and visitors are having the time of their lives experiencing the culture, the cuisine, and the friendliness of the American people. 

    And of course, players and visitors alike are absolutely loving their time in Canada and Mexico as well. “Once again, Mexicans are showing we are great hosts and that we receive everyone with open arms,” Mexico City resident Francisco Fontano Patán told The Guardian

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    #16

    A split image of Erling Haaland's hairstyles and matching hair ties for funniest World Cup tweets.

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    #17

    A football referee on the ground with a cramp during a game, from funniest World Cup tweets.

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    #18

    A tweet quoting a World Cup announcer discussing England's struggles, making football fans laugh.

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    As much fun as the World Cup is, it is a competition at the end of the day. The final match will be played on July 19, so it’s still unclear who will take gold. But we can start making predictions. According to Opta Analyst, France is statistically the most likely to win at this point. But Argentina, Spain, England, and Portugal still have a good chance too. While Colombia, Morocco, Norway, Switzerland, the US, Belgium, and Egypt are still in the running, their odds aren’t looking quite as good.   

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    #19

    A football player falling dramatically during a World Cup match, inspiring funny tweets from football fans.

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    #20

    A large crowd of people in orange shirts gathered outside a Dutch Bros, humorously invading the coffee shop.

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    #21

    Fans in clown makeup at a World Cup match, creating funny football content for social media.

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    So what happens if you win the World Cup? Well, along with a trophy and bragging rights, it comes with a large stack of cash as well. The Australian Sports Foundation reports that winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will receive $49 million USD. Runners-up will be awarded $32 million, and third place will earn $28 million. Not to mention the fact that star players from the winning team will then have access to essentially any brand deal they could dream of, which can be extremely lucrative as well. 

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    #22

    Funny World Cup tweet from ben saying he cant go back to club football after this World Cup.

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    #23

    Funny World Cup tweet from Rachael Lippincott about watching Brazilians decimate every country.

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    #24

    Funny World Cup tweet from Pelagius about Brazil being eliminated after 4 years of World Cup thoughts.

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    Are you enjoying your journey through these hilarious World Cup tweets, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve been keeping up with this spectacular event. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda discussing the World Cup, we recommend reading this one next! 

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    #25

    A World Cup football fan meme featuring Drake, excited at the 2026 Mexico vs South Africa opening game.

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    #26

    A World Cup meme with Homer Simpson comparing watching in 2022 vs. sleeping in 2026.

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    #27

    A World Cup football fan tweet showing Erling Haaland looking happy during a Viking celebration.

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    #28

    A World Cup football fan tweet featuring two ducks, one dressed for Mexico, another for Scotland.

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    #29

    A World Cup tweet from lina asking who has the hottest guy on their World Cup team, engaging football fans.

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    #30

    Funny World Cup tweet about Japanese having a time in Nashville with images of American lunch and Nashville street.

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    #31

    A funny World Cup tweet from Billie comparing Shakira to Michael Buble during Christmas, delighting football fans.

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    #32

    A World Cup tweet from George, discussing Euros and Americans views on countries, creating football fans belly-laughing.

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    #33

    A World Cup tweet from Gavin McHugh, stating the World Cup is like March Madness for the world, generating football fans belly-laughing.

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    #34

    A World Cup tweet by Despachico suggesting buying Panda Express to support Mexicans and Asians.

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    #35

    A World Cup tweet with a meme about Europeans visiting America, featuring a large Buc-ee's container.

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    #36

    Humorous World Cup tweet proposing a new rule about calling it Soccer, designed for football fans' belly-laughing.

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    #37

    A World Cup fan tweets about Europeans enjoying US culture, finding humor in their fascination with American staples.

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    #38

    A tweet featuring a restaurant interior with food and drinks, discussing the user's changing nationality for Chili's and NBA Finals. Funniest World Cup Tweets.

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    #39

    A tweet comparing Europeans and Americans enjoying the World Cup, highlighting different perspectives. Funniest World Cup Tweets.

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    #40

    Funny World Cup tweet about US stadiums having silly names like Doritos CryptoScam Raytheon Thunderdome.

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    #41

    A display of ranch dressing bottles in a store, catering to World Cup fans, from funniest World Cup tweets.

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    #42

    A tweet about an injured referee during a World Cup match, generating funny football fan reactions.

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    #43

    A World Cup tweet with anime art of two characters looking sad after their teams were eliminated.

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    #44

    A funny World Cup tweet from Zealand about a standing ovation in his living room for a classic game.

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    #45

    A World Cup football fan tweet expressing emotional investment in Messi winning the World Cup.

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    #46

    A World Cup football fan tweet showing a FIFA World Cup and NHL multiview on television.

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    #47

    A World Cup tweet from alexjm showing a man cheering excitedly, captioned Europeans online: stay away from America, it's horrible!

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    #48

    An X-Large soda cup from Buc-ee's with a tweet from Austen Allred saying Ive seen enough, give him a green card, a World Cup laugh.

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    #49

    A new World Cup meme tweet from @Priceless_MCI showing a football player with a surprised expression during a match.

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    #50

    A World Cup tweet from Transfer Portal and ESPN UK about England players facing Florida heat, causing football fans belly-laughing.

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    #51

    A World Cup tweet from Nazzo and Faber about Europeans after discovering American culture, resulting in football fans belly-laughing.

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    #52

    A World Cup tweet showing a soda machine with many choices, making football fans belly-laughing.

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    #53

    A World Cup tweet by t! (@KISSYJIN) about commentators mispronouncing Korean players names.

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    #54

    A World Cup tweet by Zito (@_Zeets) saying Germany picks one country to humiliate every World Cup.

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    #55

    A funny World Cup tweet from Mo Mohler about Europeans asking for gravy in US restaurants.

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    KazzaHazza
    KazzaHazza
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    I’m northern and I love gravy but you will never hear the words ‘Make it wet’ to order it.

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    #56

    A funny World Cup tweet from Mike Petriello about soccer fans celebrating even with zero goals.

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    #57

    A funny World Cup tweet from Margs about patriotism during the World Cup season and competition spirit.

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    #58

    A funny World Cup tweet by We$t about learning nations dislike each other, like Sweden and Norway.

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    #59

    A funny World Cup tweet about a German guy's road trip, focusing on taxes, for football fans' belly-laughing.

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    #60

    A funny World Cup tweet about England's shirt lions and the Welsh flag.

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    #61

    A World Cup tweet by Joe Tansey about teaching his child not to support opponents on World Cup game day.

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    #62

    A World Cup tweet jokes about the fun ending when your team starts playing, highlighting relatable football fans humor.

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    #63

    World Cup fans react to Joey Chestnut, humorously capturing their surprise and excitement, a funny moment for football fans.

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    #64

    A World Cup tweet observes USA fans shifting from finding soccer boring to planning their day around matches, a funny observation.

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    #65

    A World Cup tweet highlights the issue of camera cuts to celebrities instead of crowd shots, showing football fans disappointment.

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    #66

    A funny World Cup tweet about someone trying Texas barbecue for the first time, bringing belly-laughing to football fans.

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    #67

    Funny World Cup tweet about people discussing football without knowledge, generating belly-laughing humor among fans.

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    #68

    Funny World Cup tweet featuring a Coors Light Tallerboy, creating belly-laughing content for football fans.

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    #69

    Funny World Cup tweet about people calling it FIFA instead of football or soccer, sparking laughter among football fans.

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    #70

    Funny World Cup meme featuring a man getting ready to say nil-nil, entertaining football fans.

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    #71

    A tweet on a white background, discussing pretending to be into soccer every four years to drink at a bar. Funniest World Cup Tweets.

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    #72

    Funny World Cup tweet showing Mexico football outfits laid out, exciting football fans.

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    #73

    Funny World Cup tweet about emotional football fans during a Senegal-France match.

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    #74

    Funny World Cup tweet on Mexico and South Korea's bond, amusing football fans.

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    #75

    A tweet joking about Korea's lavender jersey in the World Cup, a funny football tweet.

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    #76

    Funny World Cup tweet about Europeans smuggling ranch and Taco Bell fire sauce after the football event.

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    #77

    Funny World Cup tweet about football fans booing hydration breaks, uniting the world with laughter.

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    #78

    A man with his arm extended, seemingly hugging a TV showing a World Cup football match. Funny football fans World Cup tweets.

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    #79

    Funny World Cup tweet depicting football fans belly-laughing about England players enjoying tea during a hydration break.

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    #80

    Funny World Cup tweet showing a hand holding a beer in front of a TV displaying a hydration break message.

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    #81

    A tweet on a black background, reading Watching soccer is like babysitting. Nothing happens until you look away. Funniest World Cup Tweets.

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    #82

    A tweet about World Cup visitors experiencing Small Town, USA, showing images of a woman, breakfast, and a diner interior.

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    #83

    A tweet comparing Newcastle Uniteds football kits to office carpet tiles, a funny World Cup tweet.

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