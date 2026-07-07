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The 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11, and it has captivated the entire planet for the past few weeks. Whether you live for soccer or you know nothing about the sport, you might still be entertained by the endless content about the event on social media.

That’s why Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest tweets about the World Cup. We hope you enjoy scrolling through these silly posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to tune in for the final match on July 19th!