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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already given fans plenty to talk about, from dramatic upsets and breakout stars to unforgettable goals.

But for many viewers, the action on the pitch isn’t the only thing grabbing attention.

Earlier, Bored Panda rounded up The Most Handsome Footballers At The World Cup, Including Trilingual King And Underwear Model , and readers made it clear that narrowing the list down was nearly impossible.

With 48 national teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this year’s tournament has introduced fans to an endless lineup of talented, handsome players turning heads on and off the field.

Among those generating major buzz have been Rodrigo De Paul, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Paredes.

But these are the only ones. This year’s World Cup has brought in younger players who became overnight internet crushes, and social media has been flooded with edits, fan cams, and admiration posts throughout the tournament.

The World Cup has always been about more than football. Every four years, the competition introduces the world to new personalities, unexpected heroes, and players whose charisma extends far beyond their performances on the pitch.

And this year’s edition has been no different.

As fans continue tuning in for the drama, many have also found themselves keeping a close eye on the players lighting up timelines around the globe.

Here are 20 World Cup stars who have been driving fans wild throughout the tournament.