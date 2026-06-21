19 World Cup Stars So Handsome, Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Them
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already given fans plenty to talk about, from dramatic upsets and breakout stars to unforgettable goals.
But for many viewers, the action on the pitch isn’t the only thing grabbing attention.
Earlier, Bored Panda rounded up The Most Handsome Footballers At The World Cup, Including Trilingual King And Underwear Model, and readers made it clear that narrowing the list down was nearly impossible.
With 48 national teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this year’s tournament has introduced fans to an endless lineup of talented, handsome players turning heads on and off the field.
Among those generating major buzz have been Rodrigo De Paul, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Paredes.
But these are the only ones. This year’s World Cup has brought in younger players who became overnight internet crushes, and social media has been flooded with edits, fan cams, and admiration posts throughout the tournament.
The World Cup has always been about more than football. Every four years, the competition introduces the world to new personalities, unexpected heroes, and players whose charisma extends far beyond their performances on the pitch.
And this year’s edition has been no different.
As fans continue tuning in for the drama, many have also found themselves keeping a close eye on the players lighting up timelines around the globe.
Here are 20 World Cup stars who have been driving fans wild throughout the tournament.
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Diogo Costa, Portugal
Yeah baby! Said in my best impression of Austin Powers.🤣
Piero Hincapié, Ecuador
Richard Ríos, Colombia
Dominik Szoboszlai, Hungary
Théo Hernández, France
Rodrigo De Paul, Argentina
Antonio Sanabria, Paraguay
Kai Havertz, Germany
Achraf Hakimi, Morocco
Marcos Llorente, Spain
Raúl Jiménez, Mexico
Jurgen Locadia, Curaçao
Leandro Paredes, Argentina
Rúben Dias, Portugal
William Saliba, France
Yuito Suzuki, Japan
Federico Viñas, Uruguay
Milad Mohammadi, Iran
Elijah Just, New Zealand
Alison Becker
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Hey, remember how we always talk about how objectifying women and making their value tied to their appearance/attractiveness/séxiness is NOT a good thing to do? And you know how Bored Panda always seems to post articles objectifying male athletes? Remember the dreck that they posted during the Olympics talking about the size of male Olympic athletes' packages? Yeah, it's just as bad and shítty to objectify men and tie their value to their appearance/séxiness as it is to do it to women. Misandry is just as bad as misogyny.
Shameful. Do you have link to these posts by chance?
Seriously? "Misandry is just as bad as misogyny." Jesus f*****g Christ.
Alison Becker
Everybody can earn 500$+ daily... Start now making every month extra $26000-$35000 or more by just doing an easy online job from home. Last month i have earned and received $27,800 from this job by giving this only 3 hrs a a day.Every person can now get this job and start earning online by follow this site................. 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺Load More Replies...
Hey, remember how we always talk about how objectifying women and making their value tied to their appearance/attractiveness/séxiness is NOT a good thing to do? And you know how Bored Panda always seems to post articles objectifying male athletes? Remember the dreck that they posted during the Olympics talking about the size of male Olympic athletes' packages? Yeah, it's just as bad and shítty to objectify men and tie their value to their appearance/séxiness as it is to do it to women. Misandry is just as bad as misogyny.
Shameful. Do you have link to these posts by chance?
Seriously? "Misandry is just as bad as misogyny." Jesus f*****g Christ.