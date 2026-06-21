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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already given fans plenty to talk about, from dramatic upsets and breakout stars to unforgettable goals.

But for many viewers, the action on the pitch isn’t the only thing grabbing attention.

Earlier, Bored Panda rounded up The Most Handsome Footballers At The World Cup, Including Trilingual King And Underwear Model, and readers made it clear that narrowing the list down was nearly impossible.

With 48 national teams competing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this year’s tournament has introduced fans to an endless lineup of talented, handsome players turning heads on and off the field.

Among those generating major buzz have been Rodrigo De Paul, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Paredes.

But these are the only ones. This year’s World Cup has brought in younger players who became overnight internet crushes, and social media has been flooded with edits, fan cams, and admiration posts throughout the tournament.

The World Cup has always been about more than football. Every four years, the competition introduces the world to new personalities, unexpected heroes, and players whose charisma extends far beyond their performances on the pitch.

And this year’s edition has been no different.

As fans continue tuning in for the drama, many have also found themselves keeping a close eye on the players lighting up timelines around the globe.

Here are 20 World Cup stars who have been driving fans wild throughout the tournament.

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#1

Diogo Costa, Portugal

A split image of a World Cup heartthrob, one side in a yellow soccer uniform, the other in a full goalkeeper kit.

Marcel van Dorst/Getty Images , Ulrik Pedersen/Getty Images Report

39points
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Gingersnap In Iowa
Gingersnap In Iowa
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47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah baby! Said in my best impression of Austin Powers.🤣

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    #2

    Piero Hincapié, Ecuador

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob, one side in a soccer uniform, the other in stylish casual wear by a pool.

    Nicolò Campo/Getty Images , pierohincapie Report

    38points
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    #3

    Richard Ríos, Colombia

    A split image showing two World Cup heartthrobs; one in a soccer jersey and the other shirtless on a boat.

    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images , richardrios.m Report

    29points
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    #4

    Dominik Szoboszlai, Hungary

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob, first in a red jersey holding a soccer ball, then in a tank top.

    Catherine Ivill/Getty Images , szoboszlaidominik Report

    25points
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    #5

    Théo Hernández, France

    A split image showing a World Cup heartthrob in a white jersey and then shirtless in black swim briefs.

    Simone Arveda/Getty Images , theo3hernandez Report

    24points
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    #6

    Rodrigo De Paul, Argentina

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob, one side in a soccer uniform, the other shirtless in pink shorts.

    Federico Peretti/Getty Images , Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images Report

    23points
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    #7

    Antonio Sanabria, Paraguay

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob, one side in a soccer uniform, the other shirtless on a boat.

    Image Photo Agency/Getty Images , tsanabria9 Report

    19points
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    #8

    Kai Havertz, Germany

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob, one side in a German soccer uniform, the other in a gym.

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images , kaihavertz29 Report

    16points
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    #9

    Achraf Hakimi, Morocco

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob, first in a white soccer jersey, then shirtless by the water.

    Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images , achrafhakimi Report

    12points
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    #10

    Marcos Llorente, Spain

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob: on the left, in a red and white striped jersey, and on the right, shirtless, revealing his toned abs.

    Gongora/Getty Images , marcosllorente Report

    3points
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    #11

    Raúl Jiménez, Mexico

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob, on the left in a Mexico jacket, on the right in a white Fulham jersey.

    Simon Barber/Getty Images , Crystal Pix/Getty Images Report

    2points
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    #12

    Jurgen Locadia, Curaçao

    A split image of a handsome World Cup heartthrob, one side in a blue jersey, the other shirtless with tattoos.

    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images , jurgenlocadia Report

    2points
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    #13

    Leandro Paredes, Argentina

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob, one in a navy and yellow jersey, the other shirtless with tattoos.

    Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images , Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images Report

    1point
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    #14

    Rúben Dias, Portugal

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob: on the left, serious in a dark jersey, and on the right, smiling in a pool with sunglasses.

    Alberto Gardin/Getty Images , rubendias Report

    1point
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    #15

    William Saliba, France

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob: on the left, smiling in a red and white jersey, and on the right, posing shirtless on a boat.

    Neal Simpson/Getty Images , w.saliba4 Report

    1point
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    #16

    Yuito Suzuki, Japan

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob: on the left, a close-up in a white top, and on the right, playing in a white and black uniform.

    Stu Forster/Getty Images , Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Report

    0points
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    #17

    Federico Viñas, Uruguay

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob, on the left with a nose bandage, on the right in a blue and black striped jersey.

    Nicolò Campo/Getty Images , Octavio Passos/Getty Images Report

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    #18

    Milad Mohammadi, Iran

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob, on the left close-up, on the right in a white Iran national team jersey.

    Etsuo Hara/Getty Images , Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images Report

    0points
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    #19

    Elijah Just, New Zealand

    A split image of a World Cup heartthrob: on the left, smiling in a maroon jacket, and on the right, running on the field in a white jersey.

    WM Sport Media/Getty Images , Matthew Ashton/Getty Images Report

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