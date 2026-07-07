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Pandas, we've all heard the phrase, "No two people are exactly alike." It's one of those things you learn in school and simply accept as a fact. But it's a completely different experience when you actually get to see just how unique people can be. The human body is full of incredible surprises—from rare eye colors and unusual birthmarks to fascinating genetic traits and features that most of us have never come across before.

And honestly, that's what makes people so interesting. Some of these differences are incredibly rare, some are surprisingly beautiful, and others might leave you doing a double take and saying, "Wait, that's real?" So, for today's collection, we've rounded up some amazing photos that celebrate the wonderfully diverse ways humans come in. Keep scrolling—you might just discover a feature you never knew existed.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Have Vitiligo And Heterochromia

A man with heterochromia and a white streak in his beard, highlighting the strange and amazing human body.

brysizzlle Report

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    #2

    I Have A Double Uvula

    A close-up inside a person's mouth, revealing a unique double uvula. The human body is strange and amazing.

    capnredfox Report

    7points
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    #3

    My Sons Hair Is Half Straight Half Curly Almost Down The Middle

    A top-down view of a human head with extremely curly blonde hair, highlighting the strange and amazing human body.

    CptJonzzon Report

    7points
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    The human body is pretty incredible when you stop and think about it, pandas. It's constantly working behind the scenes—pumping blood, repairing itself, and doing thousands of things we don't even notice. And while most of us know the basics from science class, there's so much more going on beneath the surface. For example, many people know that an adult human has 206 bones. But did you know that more than half of them are in your hands and feet? Each hand contains 27 bones and each foot has 26, giving you a whopping 106 bones dedicated just to helping you hold things, walk, run, and keep your balance. Suddenly, those fingers and toes seem a lot more impressive, don't they? 

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    #4

    My Child That Was Born Last Week Has Natural Blonde Highlights

    Close-up of a baby's head with dark and light hair, a unique characteristic of the human body.

    duckfart88 Report

    7points
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    #5

    My Left Eyebrow Is Suddenly Turning White

    A man with vitiligo on his eyebrow and beard, highlighting the strange and amazing human body.

    Typical_tablecloth Report

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    #6

    I Have (Almost) No Eye Colour

    An extreme close-up of an eye with an unusually shaped pupil, demonstrating the strange human body.

    I'm missing a gene that codes for iris generation, so I was born without it on both sides.

    Mxcharlier Report

    7points
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    Here's another fun one for you, Pandas—can you guess which bone in your body is the smallest? If you said something in your pinky toe, think again. The smallest bone in the human body is actually the stapes, located deep inside your middle ear. It's only about three millimeters long, which is roughly the size of a grain of rice. Despite being tiny, it has a very important job. It helps transmit sound vibrations so you can hear everything from your favorite song to someone calling your name from across the room. It's amazing how something so small can play such a huge role in everyday life. In fact, without this tiny bone doing its job, the world around us would sound very different.

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    #7

    Anonychia Is The Partial Or Total Absence Of One Or More Nails On The Fingers Or Toes

    Close-up of a hand with swollen, strange fingers, highlighting the unique human body.

    froggysaysno Report

    7points
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    #8

    MRI Photo Of My Brain Yes This Is Real

    An MRI scan revealing the strange and amazing human body with a significant portion of the brain missing.

    Cool fact about my brain. Basically when I was in the womb I had a stroke which caused a piece of my brain to be missing and just be a liquid sack if I’m saying that correctly. So basically I wasn’t supposed to be able to walk talk run jump or anything like that usually people with this are in wheelchairs with breathing tubes the doctors consider me a miracle because they don’t know how or why my brain rewired itself. Also I used to run and I was actually really fast and everyone was shocked because I wasn’t supposed to be able to even run.

    brooklynlikestories Report

    7points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump wishes he had this much brain.

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    #9

    My Tongue Is Naturally Forked

    A person sticking out their tongue, which is split in two at the tip, an amazing human body feature.

    lamurcouch Report

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    Speaking of things inside your mouth, here's a question: does your tongue have a bone? It might not feel like it, but technically, yes! The hyoid bone, a small U-shaped bone located at the base of your tongue, helps support the muscles that allow you to speak and swallow. What's really fascinating is that it's the only bone in the entire human body that isn't directly connected to any other bone. Instead, it's suspended by muscles and ligaments, almost like it's floating. 
    #10

    Customer Came In And Let Me Take A Picture Of Her Hands That Had 6 Fingers On Each

    A pair of hands with hypermobile fingers, showcasing the strange and amazing human body.

    Designer_Drugz Report

    7points
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    #11

    I Have A Birth Defect That Makes Me Unable To Bend My Thumbs

    Two thumbs pressed together, revealing a small scratch, showcasing the human body's resilience.

    hugehorseshoecrab Report

    6points
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    davenippon avatar
    David R.
    David R.
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Natural born hitch hiker.

    4
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    #12

    Got My Wisdom Teeth Taken Out Today

    Two extracted teeth with unusual roots, examples of the strange human body.

    JohGri123 Report

    6points
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    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what mine looked like, except they curved inward

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    We often hear that the human body is strong, but just how strong are our bones? As it turns out, they're incredibly tough. Ounce for ounce, bone is actually stronger than steel. Scientists estimate that a cubic inch of bone could theoretically support up to 19,000 pounds of weight. That's roughly the weight of several cars! Of course, that doesn't mean you should start testing your superhero abilities, but it does show just how remarkable our skeleton really is. Every day, our bones quietly support us, protect our organs, and withstand incredible amounts of stress. And somehow, they manage to do all of this while remaining surprisingly lightweight and flexible enough to let us move around comfortably.
    #13

    The Amount Of Hair My Daughter Had At 2 Months Old!

    A parent bottle-feeding a newborn, showing the amazing human body at its earliest stage.

    eyeswideblue Report

    6points
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    #14

    The Palm Of My Hand Grows Hair After A Skin Graft I Got A Few Years Ago

    A close-up image of a strange human body phenomenon: a circular patch of hairy skin on the palm of a hand.

    everyone_always Report

    6points
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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you sure it isn't some other activity that caused the hair growth?

    3
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    #15

    A CT Scan Of My Brain And The 6.2 Cm Dermoid Cyst I Had Surgically Removed In January Of 2019. My Brain Somehow Managed To Grow Around It Without Causing Me To Become Mentally Or Physically Disabled For 22 Years

    An MRI scan of the human body showing a large, circular mass in the brain, a strange and amazing medical case.

    VillainM Report

    6points
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    Another fascinating thing about bones is that they're very much alive. We often think of our skeleton as a rigid frame that never changes, but your bones are constantly renewing themselves. Throughout your life, your body is continuously breaking down old bone tissue and replacing it with new tissue. In fact, scientists estimate that you get an almost entirely "new" skeleton roughly every ten years. So technically, the bones you have today aren't exactly the same ones you had a decade ago. Your body is basically carrying out one giant renovation project behind the scenes. It's like having a construction crew working 24 hours a day without you ever noticing.

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    #16

    One Of My Adult Teeth Never Came In...so I'm Stuck With A Forever-Baby Tooth

    A close-up of a smiling human body mouth, showing the strange phenomenon of a missing front tooth and slightly misaligned lower teeth.

    Fairle Report

    6points
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    olivejuicedrinker avatar
    olivejuicedrinker (she/her)
    olivejuicedrinker (she/her)
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my mom and my sister has this too, they weren't born with their adult teeth

    2
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    #17

    I Have A Skin Condition Called Dermatographia Due To Which Lightly Scratching My Skin Causes Raised, Red Lines Where I've Scratched

    An arm with the word SNORLAX visibly raised on the skin, illustrating the strange and amazing human body.

    Professional_Pen_330 Report

    6points
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    #18

    I Have The Shape And Texture Of A Feather At The Bottom Of My Iris

    A close-up of a human eye with intricate brown and golden iris patterns, showcasing the strange and amazing human body.

    M8614 Report

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    And if we're talking about impressive bones, we have to mention the femur, also known as the thigh bone. Not only is it the longest bone in your body, but it's also the strongest. In fact, your femur makes up about a quarter of your total height. It has to be incredibly durable because it supports much of your body weight and helps you perform everyday activities like walking, jumping, and climbing stairs. Considering how much work it does every single day, it's safe to say the femur doesn't get nearly enough appreciation. Without it, even simple tasks like standing up or taking a few steps would be nearly impossible.

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    #19

    Raynaud’s Syndrome (Phenomenon) On My Hand This Morning

    A hand with fingers turned pale yellow, illustrating a strange condition affecting the human body.

    bifishologist Report

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    #20

    Being Strunk By Lightning Can Leave A Tattoo-Like Marking Or Scar Known As A Lichtenberg Figure

    A man's neck and chest showing red, branch-like patterns from a lightning strike, a strange human body phenomenon.

    Ra505 Report

    6points
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    #21

    This Guy With 14 Fingers And 14 Toes!

    A man with 10 fingers and 10 toes, showcasing the amazing human body.

    maryllcastelino Report

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    #22

    A Rock Working Its Way Out Of My Hand After A Bicycle Accident Over 25 Years Ago

    A close-up of a human palm with a small raised bump, illustrating the strange and amazing human body.

    wrk_wrk_wrk_wrk_wrk Report

    6points
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    olivejuicedrinker avatar
    olivejuicedrinker (she/her)
    olivejuicedrinker (she/her)
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    had something similar happen. when i was little, i ran around barefoot in my yard and got a little chunk of wood stuck in my foot. years later, it just decided to emerge ig

    2
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    Bones also do much more than simply hold us upright. Hidden inside many of them is bone marrow, which acts like a tiny factory producing new blood cells. Every single day, your bone marrow creates around 200 billion red blood cells. That's an almost impossible number to imagine! These cells travel throughout your body carrying oxygen to every organ, muscle, and tissue. Without this constant production line, our bodies simply couldn't function. It's another reminder that even the parts of us we rarely think about are incredibly busy. Your skeleton isn't just a framework—it's also one of the hardest-working systems in your entire body.
    #23

    My Grandpas Cool Eye

    A close-up of a person's eye with an unusually dark and large pupil, highlighting the strange human body.

    arisweeknd Report

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    #24

    I Have An Autoimmune Disorder That Has Made My Natural Hair Color Change Three Times The Last Month

    Hair being dyed or bleached, with foil underneath, an example of the amazing human body and its transformations.

    col0rlesslife Report

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    #25

    I Was Born Without Finger Or Toe Prints

    A hand with an inked finger and a fingerprint on white paper, showing the amazing human body.

    jedWanderMouse Report

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    #26

    My Son's Tooth Had A Nerve Growing Out The Back Ot It

    A small, extracted human body tooth, showing its root and a cavity, held on a person's palm, highlighting its strange details.

    New_Mode_330 Report

    6points
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    And these are just a few facts about our bones alone. The human body has so many other incredible systems and abilities that scientists are still uncovering new things about it all the time. From our brains and muscles to our skin and senses, we're basically walking collections of tiny miracles. That's exactly what today's post celebrates—some of the fascinating, unusual, and downright amazing things the human body is capable of. The more we learn about ourselves, the more incredible our bodies seem to become. So, Pandas, which of these facts surprised you the most? And what's the coolest thing you've ever learned about the human body?

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    #27

    None Of My Fingers Have A Middle Joint

    A human body hand with fingers bent in an unusual, strange way, against a blue wall and a wooden surface, showing the body's flexibility.

    JayFayad Report

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    #28

    My Boyfriend Has These Swirls On Both Sides Of His Neck

    A close-up of a man's neck with a noticeable circular hair pattern, highlighting the strange human body.

    Gabby_Abby Report

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    #29

    I Lost My Hair In Spots And It Grew Back White

    Two images of a person's head, showing before and after hair growth where there were patches. The human body is amazing.

    fanman5000 Report

    5points
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    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This happened to my husband. Eventually, the spot of grey returned to his natural hair color. This is about 40 years ago - he's totally grey now.

    3
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    #30

    My Pupils Became Asymmetrical During A Cluster Headache

    A close-up of human eyes with heterochromia, one eye dark and one light, proving the strange and amazing human body.

    Bubbly-Trainer7195 Report

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    #31

    Sometimes My Veins Are Sunken Instead Of Raised

    An arm with a scar and a copper bracelet, illustrating the human body's amazing healing capabilities.

    concloro Report

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reddit user: "It's called Groove Sign and possibly due to eosinophilic fasciitis"

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    #32

    I Have A Birthmark That Gets More Visible When I Am Stressed

    A before and after comparison showing a human arm with a rash developing, an example of the strange human body.

    TheFistRZ Report

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    #33

    The Freckles In My Eyes

    A detailed close-up of a human body eye with a unique brown iris featuring several distinct darker spots, showcasing amazing biology.

    apueblas Report

    5points
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    #34

    My Neck Skin Is Stretchy Enough To Allow Me To Suck On It With No Hands

    A man making a funny face, pressing his chin back to create a double chin, showcasing the strange and amazing human body.

    Zen100_ Report

    5points
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    #35

    This Is An X-Ray Of A Contortionist Where It's Noticeable That A Significant Part Of The Spine Does Not Bend

    A medical scan of the human body's head and spine, illustrating the strange and amazing human body.

    Mass1m01973 Report

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    #36

    My Roommate Was Born With 12 Fingers And Had Them Amputated As An Infant

    A person with hypermobile hands bent backward at extreme angles, highlighting the amazing human body.

    makko007 Report

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    #37

    Before And After Hip Replacement Surgery

    Before-and-after X-rays of a hip, one showing a fractured hip, the other a hip replacement, amazing human body.

    cj411 Report

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    #38

    Here's A Kidney Stone That I Passed A While Back

    A kidney stone on a dark background, showcasing the strange and amazing human body.

    PubesMcGinty Report

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    #39

    I Got Stung By A Jellyfish 20 Years Ago That’s Effected The Cells In My Skin Meaning It Can’t Change Colour Due To Temperature

    A human body arm with a distinct pale skin patch against red skin, illustrating the strange and amazing human body.

    kmc020 Report

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    #40

    My Enlarged Heart At Age 15 (2012) Before I Had Surgeries

    An X-ray revealing an enlarged heart, showcasing the strange and amazing human body.

    EmpireShmempire Report

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    #41

    This Explains The Pain

    An X-ray of a human body jaw showing an impacted wisdom tooth, revealing the strange and amazing human body.

    unknown Report

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    #42

    I Was Stabbed In The Eye With A Hanger 11 Years Ago

    A close-up of a human eye with an irregularly shaped pupil, showcasing the strange human body.

    b_z Report

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    #43

    My Nail Split, Now I Have Two Little Nail Tips

    A close-up of a human finger with a clearly visible lunula on the nail, illustrating the amazing human body.

    Factsonfactuals Report

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    #44

    When I Was Stung By A Wasp On A Walk And Swell Up In Minutes

    A human body part, a hand, appearing swollen and red, highlighting the amazing and strange human body.

    internettstranger Report

    4points
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    #45

    The Difference In The Size Of My Pupils After A Box Fell On My Head At Work

    Close-up of human eyes, wide open, showcasing the strange and amazing human body.

    BleachedSweetFlower Report

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    #46

    I Can Bend My Toes Back To My Foot

    A hand gripping a foot, demonstrating the flexibility and strange and amazing nature of the human body.

    jeepers101 Report

    4points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unseen please ⤵️⤵️⤵️

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    #47

    The Scars On The Bodies Of Those Who Survived A Lightning Strike

    Images showing Lichtenberg figures, fern-like patterns, on a person's skin, a strange effect on the human body.

    astro-cowboy Report

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    #48

    My Fingers Have Extra Webbing

    A close-up of a human hand with abnormally long and slender fingers, showcasing the strange human body.

    brianguy16 Report

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    #49

    The Way The Color Is Coming Back On My Burn Wound

    A close-up of a human body part, possibly a hand, with a patch of skin that appears to be healing or has undergone a strange transformation, with small dots.

    Joshnaks Report

    4points
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    #50

    My Hair Got Darker During Pregnancy

    A person holding a long, straight section of their blonde hair, demonstrating the human body's uniqueness.

    2g00d2btru3 Report

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    #51

    Got Into A Bubble Bath That Was Too Hot And My Fingernails Made A Gradient

    A hand covered in soap bubbles, showing discolored fingernails. The human body is amazing and strange.

    Own-Passage1371 Report

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    #52

    I Don't Have Fingerprints

    A hand with extremely wrinkled fingers and thumb, showcasing the strange human body.

    Jgmanfour Report

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    #53

    Dark Tan Line Showed Up On My Thumb Nail, Won’t Go Away

    A thumb with a distinct dark line running vertically down the nail, a strange and amazing human body feature.

    Tough_nips Report

    3points
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    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be getting that looked at, it could be nothing, but it also could be melanoma.

    1
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    #54

    The Swirl. My Facial Hair Grows In A Circular Pattern At The Back Of My Jawline

    A close-up of a human head with a unique hair swirl pattern, showcasing the strange and amazing human body.

    PromenentG Report

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    #55

    My (25f) Palms After A Normal 10 Minute Shower

    A human hand with deeply wrinkled skin, showing the strange and amazing human body after prolonged water exposure.

    Designer-Wear-4392 Report

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    #56

    Husband’s Reaction At The Gym When His Body Temp Goes Up Too Quickly

    Arm covered in hives, demonstrating the amazing and strange human body.

    AsianMuscleMommy22 Report

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    #57

    I Have A Lot Of Freckles Bunched Up On Just One Side Of My Face

    Person with many dark spots on their face and ear, displaying the strange human body.

    SanSaniBoy Report

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    #58

    A Blood Blister Shaped Like A Heart

    A human hand with a black heart shape on one fingernail, representing the strange and amazing human body.

    pleated-jeans Report

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    #59

    My Girlfriend Had A Really Thin And White Hair Popping Out Of Her Back

    A close-up of human skin with a long hair being pulled, showcasing the strange and amazing human body.

    Scraps-LEGO Report

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    #60

    I Broke My Ring Finger And After Not Bending It For A While I'm Losing My Crease On The Top Joint

    A human hand with three fingers next to each other, emphasizing the strange and amazing human body.

    ChrisChalms Report

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    #61

    My Friend Has Had Three Life-Saving Heart Surgeries. These Are Her Scars

    A finger pointing to a small, white scar on the skin, illustrating the strange and amazing human body.

    rubythieves Report

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    #62

    My Body Made Me A New Fingertip In 30 Days

    Before-and-after image of a finger showing a removed wart, proving the strange and amazing human body.

    eljefeo Report

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    #63

    My Finger That Was Nearly Amputated And Then Replaced With A Graft. Nail Grew Back And A Partial Fingerprint

    Close-up of fingers with flat, wide nails, highlighting the strange and amazing human body.

    Alerointrigue12 Report

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    #64

    Titanium Plates And Screws I Had Removed From My Skull

    A small clear plastic bag containing biohazard symbols and small metal pieces, representing the amazing human body.

    Bulgingpants Report

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Biohazzard in a zip lock? 🙃

    0
    0points
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    #65

    My Back/Scars After Having 2 Back Surgeries For Scoliosis

    A woman's back revealing a long scar down her spine, showcasing the strange human body and its resilience.

    pambannedfromchilis Report

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    #66

    The Body, In A Response To Physical Trauma, Will Grow Back Hair Longer And Darker Than Before

    Two fists side-by-side, one with noticeably more hair than the other, demonstrating the amazing and strange human body.

    Angry_Panda125 Report

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    #67

    The White In My Eye Is Yellow

    Close-up of a human body eye with a unique blue and yellow iris, highlighting the strange and amazing human body.

    It's a defect in my blood which causes it to break down more quickly. The waste products of the blood is what causes the yellowness.

    unknown Report

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    #68

    My 6 Years Old's Dental X-Ray

    A full mouth dental X-ray of a human body, revealing numerous strange and crowded teeth, some of which are still developing.

    15926028 Report

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    #69

    My Wisdom Teeth Are Striped

    Two extracted human body wisdom teeth held in a palm, an example of the strange and amazing human body.

    tastefuldebauchery Report

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    #70

    I Got A Piece Of Metal Stuck In My Eye And It Left A Rust Ring After It Fell Out

    A close-up of an eye with a perfectly circular white reflection in the iris, highlighting the strange human body.

    sandpirate_88 Report

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    #71

    I Have A Patch On My Leg With An Abnormal Amount Of Hair

    A leg with patches of hair, illustrating the diverse and amazing human body.

    _Jeffra Report

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    #72

    The Shape Of My Tongue Due To Wearing Retainers At Night

    A man's tongue with a distinct texture, demonstrating the strange and amazing human body.

    OfTheirOwnAccord Report

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    #73

    Recently Came Down With Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease. The Rashes On My Fingers Follow My Fingerprints

    A person's thumb with a distinct pattern, exemplifying the strange and amazing human body.

    CaptainBlobTheSuprem Report

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    #74

    My Eyelashes Don’t Grow In The Middle Of My Bottom Lash Line

    A close-up of a human eye with unique light green irises, illustrating the strange and amazing human body.

    dontlookatme-123 Report

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    #75

    Mosquito Bite Traveling Down My Vein

    Red, irritated palm of a hand, highlighting the amazing human body.

    Anonymous21539 Report

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    #76

    The IV Bruise On My Hand 4 Days After Surgery

    A hand with a severe red rash, highlighting the strange and amazing human body's reactions.

    Canna-Cat Report

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    #77

    Got A Paper Cut On My Finger. My Thermal Nail Polish Changed Colors

    Hand with manicured nails, showcasing the amazing human body.

    NeonCupcakeSigns Report

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    #78

    I Have 1 Really Long Eyebrow Hair That Always Grows Back

    A close-up of a human body eye with a very long, single white eyelash growing from the eyebrow, a strange and amazing feature.

    unknown Report

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    #79

    My Middle Finger Nails Have Always Curled More Than My Other Nails

    A black and white close-up of fingers with long, curved fingernails, highlighting the strange and amazing human body.

    RosesBrain Report

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    #80

    Severed A Nerve In My Index Finger... Half My Finger Can No Longer Prune

    A close-up of human body fingers with a blue dashed line illustrating the length difference, an amazing and strange human body feature.

    WhiskeyForElephants Report

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