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Food is honestly one of life’s greatest pleasures. A delicious meal can turn your whole day around, and there’s a reason so many of our happiest memories are made at the dinner table. That said, loving food doesn’t automatically make someone good at cooking it.

Nowhere is that more obvious than on the Stupid Food subreddit, which collects some truly questionable dishes from across the internet. We gathered the wildest examples for you below. Scroll down to check them out, just maybe not during lunch.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Giant Cutlet, Tiny Bun

Three enormous, fried schnitzels with small burger buns on top, served with fries. A stupid dish that is hard to believe someone made.

Sweaty_crepesS Report

9points
POST
alfonzwells611 avatar
MalayDragon
MalayDragon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see nothing wrong here... If i was served a cutlet that size i'd be happy. Give me Peppercorn Gravy and a knife and fork. I'm finishing one of those easily.

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    #2

    My Mil Thinks She Can Cook, I'm Not Even Sure What This Is

    A tray of ground meat, onions, olives, and melted cheese, showcasing a stupid dish creation.

    redrowan3 Report

    7points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Prob pizza,but more of a fever dream?

    1
    1point
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    #3

    My Balkan Stonehenge. Picklehenge

    Pickle spears arranged like Stonehenge on a wooden cutting board, an example of stupid dishes.

    redzy1337 Report

    7points
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    #4

    If You Know You Know

    A plate with popcorn, pretzel sticks, jelly beans, and a piece of toast. A stupid dish that is hard to believe someone made.

    Individual-Net-9296 Report

    6points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't this what the Peanuts gang served for Thanksgiving?

    4
    4points
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    #5

    Because Regular Ice Cream Is Too Healthy

    A split image showing ice cream being dipped in melted butter and then served on a cone, highlighting stupid dishes.

    crowbar_k Report

    6points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You do have the HC infrastructure for it. Just not worth personal bankruptcy for anyone to eat that! (And that is not for buying that thang...!)

    1
    1point
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    #6

    Suggested Creative Uses Of The Chocolate Fountain I Received As A Gift

    Four different fountains: chocolate, cheese, BBQ, and hot sauce, presenting stupid and bizarre food dips.

    mrtravelfun69 Report

    6points
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    #7

    It Just Looks Too Big 🤢

    Emu egg ramen next to a banana, showing a giant hard-boiled emu egg, an example of stupid dishes.

    RaggedMountainMan Report

    6points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Atleast generally looks like a nice dish?

    2
    2points
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    #8

    What Is This For $12.99?

    A hand holding a pink box of Angel Hair ruby chocolate, a stupid dish concept.

    MrTacocaT12345 Report

    5points
    POST
    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy
    Jeremy
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is there asbestos in that candy bar?

    1
    1point
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    #9

    Wife Finished The Christmas Shopping

    A giant box of Kraft Mac & Cheese, 65 inches, with a car in the background, a stupid dish.

    Franck_Costanza Report

    5points
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Replace half the butter with 2 or 3 slices of American cheese. Leave the noodles in the strainer and melt the cheese with the other ingredients and then stir in the macaroni. Soooo much better. You could experiment with different cheeses.

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    #10

    Cwd Positive Venison Hamburger

    A social media ad offering CWD positive venison hamburger for free, a stupid dish.

    CircumspectCapybara Report

    5points
    POST
    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering it took over a decade to link consumed cows and himan "mad cow disease [vCJD]" im not sure there is enough data to offically say no human has been infected with CWD. No human has been infected that we know of; but the probability is that not every person who is exposed is tested or that the incubation time may not have passed to suspect even testing for it.

    1
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    #11

    For My Entire Life, My Dad Cuts Steaks In Half To See If They're Done Cooking, And They're Always Incinerated Regardless Of How We Want Them Done

    Two irregularly shaped, dark brown, poorly cooked meat dishes on a white paper towel on a marble counter.

    Salty-Passenger-4801 Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Til This Is What’s Considered “Pizza” In Altoona, Pennsylvania 🤢

    A square slice of pizza or focaccia topped with melted cheese, possibly with plastic film, on a paper plate.

    FuriNorm Report

    5points
    POST
    dew avatar
    DEW
    DEW
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think they left the plastic on the cheese

    0
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    #13

    Looks Horrifying. Tastes Incredible

    An octopus tentacle served in a baguette with a relish topping, one of the stupid dishes.

    danielminds Report

    5points
    POST
    abiezervulgaris avatar
    Abiezer Vulgaris
    Abiezer Vulgaris
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eating octopus is like eating a dolphin, or a dog - those are very intelligent and sentient beings. So no, thank you.

    1
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    #14

    What The Hell Is Actually Dishwasher Cooking

    A dishwasher with two glass jars containing pasta and chicken, reflecting stupid dishes.

    -DYNAMIGHT- Report

    4points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Food poisoning, is what it looks like?

    1
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    #15

    My Friend Ordered A Hamburger And Got Whatever This Is

    A dish with a large brown bun on top of meat with gravy, an example of stupid dishes.

    gufjoojuice Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    What Did My Family Get For Thanksgiving

    A packaged Farmland Hickory Smoked Ham & Water Product, ready for a stupid dish.

    Dyl_Manbearpig Report

    4points
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    #17

    Steak Was Sent Back For Being "Undercooked"

    A white plate holding two slices of what appears to be a dry, overcooked steak, a truly stupid dish.

    Exotic_Increase5333 Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    The "Salad" My Mom Ordered

    A white plate holds a stupid dish: a towering burger-like creation with lettuce, sauce, bacon, and an olive skewer.

    LandOfAhZ Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    $3 Meal Created From 1000s Of Simulations By The Us Government

    A plate with a small piece of chicken, a single broccoli floret, and a tortilla, demonstrating stupid dishes.

    ImaginaryCoffeeTable Report

    4points
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One other thing could be a whole Boeing 737, or an entire pizza. Lots of wiggle room. 😂

    0
    0points
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    #20

    Notorious Chocolate Onions

    Mueller's Notorious Chocolate Onion, a bizarre and stupid dish with sprinkles.

    Forsaken-Peak8496 Report

    4points
    POST
    greg_dinham_2 avatar
    Greg
    Greg
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They could at least remove the skin.

    1
    1point
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    #21

    This Was My 2.5$ Dinner In Angola,africa, With My Two Parents

    A man holding two small carrots, seemingly presenting them as a stupid or unusual dish in a kitchen setting.

    Such-Competition-816 Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    My Twin Brother Made His Own Dinner

    A bowl of stupid pasta with banana slices, showing a strange and unusual combination of dishes.

    AkkaiM Report

    4points
    POST
    dew avatar
    DEW
    DEW
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well....? Did he eat it?

    0
    0points
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    #23

    Looks Alright At First Glance, But When You Eat Them

    A meme with pink Happy Valentine's Day popsicles, one with 'PP TIN Y,' and a crying man, highlighting stupid dishes.

    Regular_Weakness69 Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    What’s The Point?

    A box of pancakes with a circle around the label saying NOT A GOOD SOURCE OF PROTEIN, an example of stupid dishes.

    leonard017 Report

    4points
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It's got protein! But not a good source of protein"

    0
    0points
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    #25

    Every Time My Boyfriend Cooks Any Meat, The Skillet Looks Like This

    A single piece of cooked chicken breast in a very dirty, burnt pan, an example of stupid dishes.

    MidnightMass2 Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Vegan Night On Campus

    A pizza with minimal cheese and tomato slices, an example of stupid dishes that are hard to believe.

    mentallyillsyd Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Sparkling Chips

    A bag of Lay's Sparkling potato chips with lime on a patterned surface, an example of stupid dishes.

    metamorphosisSss Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Horrendous Meal That My Mother Had

    A plate with chicken and two poached eggs covered in red sauce, showcasing a stupid dish.

    peaches_are_weird Report

    3points
    POST
    mfernandez avatar
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poached eggs, unseasoned chicken, and artichoke hearts? I’m actually a little intrigued.

    0
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    #29

    Boiled Chicken, Greek Yogurt And White Rice

    A plate with plain white rice, boiled chicken breasts, and a dollop of mayonnaise. A stupid dish that is hard to believe someone made.

    NevOTheTransporter Report

    3points
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chicken looks like it was merely warmed by the rice

    1
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    #30

    It's Probably Sanitary But Still

    A turkey brining in a refrigerator, soaking in a brown liquid. A stupid dish that is hard to believe someone made.

    SteponkusCeponas Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    My Brother Accidentally Cockspatched A Turkey

    A raw, flattened turkey splayed on a cutting board, ready for a stupid dish.

    bgo Report

    3points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He did what...? (That is such a funny word!)

    1
    1point
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    #32

    My Failed Attempt At An Omelette In A Non-Stick Pan. I Tried

    A pan with a half-cooked, unappetizing, lumpy mixture, a clearly stupid dish.

    Cozy-Coffee-Cupz36 Report

    3points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With a stainless OP should have used more oil/butter?

    4
    4points
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    #33

    Philly Cheesesteak At “The Swamp”

    A hot dog bun with a single slice of cheese and meat inside, held at a football game, a stupid dish.

    zurbles Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Pepperoni Pizza

    A tiny, stupid dish pizza with two pepperoni slices in a large brown pizza box.

    teddyrupxin Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    One Of The Worst Burgers I Have Seen

    A close-up of a stupid dish: a burger with a thick green sauce and red patty, in a white box.

    Kratomius Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Is This A Fish Cake…

    A ring-shaped dish featuring olives, tomato, and hard-boiled egg on a wooden board with buildings in the background.

    No_Broccoli_4053 Report

    3points
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    #37

    The Early 2000s Were An Especially Stupid Time For Food. Remember The Special Colored Bottles Of Ketchup?

    Heinz EZ Squirt Funky Purple ketchup bottles and french fries covered in purple ketchup. One of the stupid dishes.

    CommunityBig9626 Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    At Gordon Ramsey Burger Las Vegas. Ceasar Salad. It Was Annoying To Eat

    A white plate with a stupid dish, a deconstructed Caesar salad with whole romaine leaves, chicken, sauce, and cheese.

    zaraahmed1 Report

    3points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You order sallad at a burger place?

    1
    1point
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    #39

    The King's Hand: A Royal Mess

    A hand-shaped M&M cookie filled with Greek salad, an example of stupid dishes.

    Forsaken-Peak8496 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Pasta-Flavored Coffee

    A screenshot of a tweet showing someone making coffee with pasta water, a truly stupid and unbelievable dish.

    Forsaken-Peak8496 Report

    3points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please dont tell me you used the coffegrounds ar replacement for chocolate! 🫪

    1
    1point
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    #41

    Did Someone Post This Yet?

    A giant Super Bowl burger with a large bone sticking out, covered in sauce and meat, offered for $180, highlighting stupid dishes.

    BullishPennant Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    The Ultimate Clean Eating For Fitness Bro

    A stupid dish: chicken pieces submerged in oatmeal, looking unappetizing.

    lllavien Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    This Is How They Cut Bagels In St Louis

    A box full of horizontally sliced bagels, a stupid dish that is hard to believe someone made.

    DonovanSarovir Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Caused A Scandal Posting These Snow Globe Cookies Because I Used Plastic Ornaments. Do These Belong Here 🙈?

    Miniature gingerbread men and a gift inside clear domes on cookies, a stupid dish.

    ChampionshipNo5707 Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    No Words At All…

    Plastic casings from sausage links on a yellow tray, next to a pan of uncooked sausages, a stupid dish.

    BritMae Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Pickles Are Noch Thicker Than The Patty

    A McDonalds burger with a pickle thicker than the patty being held. One of the stupid dishes.

    Forward-Position798 Report

    2points
    POST
    greg_dinham_2 avatar
    Greg
    Greg
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a Big Mac, it's got two patties.

    0
    0points
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    #47

    My Brother's Celery Water

    Several celery stalks in a glass jar with water and ice. One of the stupid dishes.

    snoozepooze1234 Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Does My Wife Wasting Her Caviar In Instant Ramen Count?

    An instant noodle cup filled with noodles and black caviar next to a shot glass. One of the stupid dishes.

    EL_Jefe510 Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    This Was Served As Caprese Salad

    A fancy restaurant dish with tomato slices, cheese rounds, and three lines of sauce. One of the stupid dishes.

    xingrubicon Report

    2points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What frimes have you committed towards the restaurant staff?

    2
    2points
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    #50

    I Made Deviled Eggs For My Brother's Gender Reveal Party

    A tray of stupid dishes, specifically deviled eggs in unusual colors like red and blue with green and pink filling.

    TeepingDad Report

    2points
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    #51

    Starbucks Drinks These Days

    A clear plastic cup filled with mostly ice and a little green liquid, a stupid drink order.

    Gluesniffs Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    My Coworker Pays For A Dietician And Now This Is What He Eats For Breakfast And Lunch

    A small round of pate with green apple slices, an unusual and stupid dish presentation.

    blart_institute Report

    2points
    POST
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    #53

    12/10 The Dumbest Lunchable I Have Ever Had

    A pre-packaged lunchable with Reese's, crackers, and cheese, highlighting a stupid and unusual dish.

    MementoMaria Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Apparently You Can Make Make Pancakes In The Microwave

    A round, white, fluffy cake-like dish with a dark liquid pool in the center, served on a red and yellow plate, a stupid dish.

    pettyGandalf Report

    2points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because you can doesn't mean you should.

    3
    3points
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    #55

    This Wicked Themed Mystery Color Mac And Cheese That I Bought

    A Great Value Mystery Color Macaroni & Cheese cup with green pasta, showing a spoon in a stupid dish.

    pineapplepizza8705 Report

    2points
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    #56

    Are Dog Treats Allowed?

    A container of Milk-Bone Peeps Marshmallow Flavored Biscuits dog treats, an example of stupid dishes.

    eddmario Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    My Friend’s Snapchat Story Featuring Hotdog Spaghetti

    Uncooked spaghetti noodles threaded through cut hot dogs, arranged on a white board, an example of stupid dishes.

    SuccessfullyDrained Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Keep Seeing This Velveeta Ad… This Shit Does Not Look Appetizing

    A pan filled with a yellow cheese sauce, with several hamburgers submerged, one being dipped in, an example of stupid dishes.

    TidalJ Report

    2points
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What part of salty yellow fat don't you get?

    0
    0points
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    #59

    Is This What The Brits Mean By Beans On Toast?

    Two pieces of toast covered with a heap of lima beans, a stupid dish that looks unappetizing.

    Blerkm Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Not Sure If This Is The Right Sub But This Is How I Eat My Baked Beans

    A bowl of baked beans generously topped with an excessive amount of ketchup, a stupid dish choice.

    Germmie1 Report

    2points
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They’re too watery, but they’re actually not that bad compared to the others.

    0
    0points
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    #61

    Burger I Was Served Yesterday

    A ridiculously tall burger with onion rings, bacon, and fries, a stupid dish for hungry diners.

    TheDudeWhoCanDoIt Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Parmesan Crusted Water From Longhorn

    A stupid dish presentation: mac and cheese served in a clear glass with bread on the side.

    Sable-Industries Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    I’m Not Sure How To Attack This Thing

    One of the stupidest dishes: Modelo beers in a tray with shrimp, cucumbers, and lemons.

    R4ndomlyJ0n Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Ran Out Of Regular Pickles

    A truly stupid dish: a burger with blue hearts on white toast, mustard, and ketchup.

    Thewildclap Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Is This Stupid Food? It Was My Grandma’s Favorite Snack - Pitted Avocado With Ketchup And Salt. Eaten With A Spoon Like Ice Cream

    A half avocado filled with ketchup on a plate with a spoon, an example of stupid dishes.

    HipHopAnonymous23 Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Rocky Mountain Oyster Pizza

    A Rocky Mountain oyster pizza with numerous large oysters and seasonings, an example of stupid dishes.

    HippyDippyGypsyGrl Report

    2points
    POST
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    #67

    Mcdonald’s Germany Releasing A Grimace Meal With A Burger With A Purple Bun And Cheese

    A purple burger, Grimace Shake, and purple cream cheese pastry, showcasing stupid dishes.

    Ok_Literature2535 Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Well, Never Ordering That Again

    Sesame balls in a takeaway container with holes, an example of stupid dishes.

    GloomyLingonberry509 Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Our Expensive Resort Dinner Course 1/4

    A small portion of food on a large white plate, highlighting a stupid dish.

    survivorblonde Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    I Cooked Carp For The First Time

    A burnt fish on a baking tray, one of the stupid dishes.

    CryptoMango89 Report

    2points
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    #71

    The Catering Company Should’ve Clarified That “Reduce Packaging” Meant “Mix All The Individual Items Together”

    A foil tray filled with orange mashed potatoes and meatballs, showcasing a stupid dish.

    blart_institute Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Dubai Chocolate Cola In Russia(Price One Dollar, Volume Liter )

    Coolcola Dubai Chocolate and Coolcola Dubai Chocolate drinks on a store shelf, highlighting stupid dishes.

    Adlerherz Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    Today On This Sub: An Artificially Made Post Of Non Existing Food Got 30k Upvotes

    A roasted duck carved and arranged to resemble a muscular human figure, served with sauces and vegetables.

    Impressive-Koala4742 Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    Boyfriend Brought This "Soup" For My 17 Year Old Who Wasn't Feeling Well

    A clear bowl containing a stupid dish of pasta in a thick, unappetizing brown sauce.

    misterrandom1 Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    Mom Did It. Please Tell Me What Kind Of Cut Is This Haahaa

    A chocolate cake with whipped frosting flowers and sprinkles, sliced unevenly, with one piece already eaten, showing stupid dishes.

    WarmSoupTheory Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Definitely Not Enough Sauce For All That Meat

    A boat-shaped platter overloaded with fried chicken and tater tots, an absurdly priced stupid dish.

    Forsaken-Peak8496 Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Someone Posted This In A Discord Server I'm In. Collectively Got Flamed On

    Unappetizing green-tinted chicken parts on a paper plate, a truly stupid dish.

    PaleontologistSad448 Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    I'm Offended, But I Wanted It Because Of The Pistachios

    Sliced mortadella with pistachios, an unusual choice among stupid dishes.

    tejbinka Report

    1point
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can just buy pistachios for probably cheaper…

    0
    0points
    reply
    #79

    My Friends Midnight Creation

    An unbelievably stupid dish: turkey tartare on a rice cake with Montreal steak seasoning.

    Clean_blean Report

    0points
    POST
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