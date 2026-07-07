Nowhere is that more obvious than on the Stupid Food subreddit , which collects some truly questionable dishes from across the internet. We gathered the wildest examples for you below. Scroll down to check them out, just maybe not during lunch.

Food is honestly one of life’s greatest pleasures. A delicious meal can turn your whole day around, and there’s a reason so many of our happiest memories are made at the dinner table. That said, loving food doesn’t automatically make someone good at cooking it.

#1 Giant Cutlet, Tiny Bun

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#2 My Mil Thinks She Can Cook, I'm Not Even Sure What This Is

#3 My Balkan Stonehenge. Picklehenge

#4 If You Know You Know

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#5 Because Regular Ice Cream Is Too Healthy

#6 Suggested Creative Uses Of The Chocolate Fountain I Received As A Gift

#7 It Just Looks Too Big 🤢

#8 What Is This For $12.99?

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#9 Wife Finished The Christmas Shopping

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#10 Cwd Positive Venison Hamburger

#11 For My Entire Life, My Dad Cuts Steaks In Half To See If They're Done Cooking, And They're Always Incinerated Regardless Of How We Want Them Done

#12 Til This Is What’s Considered “Pizza” In Altoona, Pennsylvania 🤢

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#13 Looks Horrifying. Tastes Incredible

#14 What The Hell Is Actually Dishwasher Cooking

#15 My Friend Ordered A Hamburger And Got Whatever This Is

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#16 What Did My Family Get For Thanksgiving

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#17 Steak Was Sent Back For Being "Undercooked"

#18 The "Salad" My Mom Ordered

#19 $3 Meal Created From 1000s Of Simulations By The Us Government

#20 Notorious Chocolate Onions

#21 This Was My 2.5$ Dinner In Angola,africa, With My Two Parents

#22 My Twin Brother Made His Own Dinner

#23 Looks Alright At First Glance, But When You Eat Them

#24 What’s The Point?

#25 Every Time My Boyfriend Cooks Any Meat, The Skillet Looks Like This

#26 Vegan Night On Campus

#27 Sparkling Chips

#28 Horrendous Meal That My Mother Had

#29 Boiled Chicken, Greek Yogurt And White Rice

#30 It's Probably Sanitary But Still

#31 My Brother Accidentally Cockspatched A Turkey

#32 My Failed Attempt At An Omelette In A Non-Stick Pan. I Tried

#33 Philly Cheesesteak At “The Swamp”

#34 Pepperoni Pizza

#35 One Of The Worst Burgers I Have Seen

#36 Is This A Fish Cake…

#37 The Early 2000s Were An Especially Stupid Time For Food. Remember The Special Colored Bottles Of Ketchup?

#38 At Gordon Ramsey Burger Las Vegas. Ceasar Salad. It Was Annoying To Eat

#39 The King's Hand: A Royal Mess

#40 Pasta-Flavored Coffee

#41 Did Someone Post This Yet?

#42 The Ultimate Clean Eating For Fitness Bro

#43 This Is How They Cut Bagels In St Louis

#44 Caused A Scandal Posting These Snow Globe Cookies Because I Used Plastic Ornaments. Do These Belong Here 🙈?

#45 No Words At All…

#46 Pickles Are Noch Thicker Than The Patty

#47 My Brother's Celery Water

#48 Does My Wife Wasting Her Caviar In Instant Ramen Count?

#49 This Was Served As Caprese Salad

#50 I Made Deviled Eggs For My Brother's Gender Reveal Party

#51 Starbucks Drinks These Days

#52 My Coworker Pays For A Dietician And Now This Is What He Eats For Breakfast And Lunch

#53 12/10 The Dumbest Lunchable I Have Ever Had

#54 Apparently You Can Make Make Pancakes In The Microwave

#55 This Wicked Themed Mystery Color Mac And Cheese That I Bought

#56 Are Dog Treats Allowed?

#57 My Friend’s Snapchat Story Featuring Hotdog Spaghetti

#58 Keep Seeing This Velveeta Ad… This Shit Does Not Look Appetizing

#59 Is This What The Brits Mean By Beans On Toast?

#60 Not Sure If This Is The Right Sub But This Is How I Eat My Baked Beans

#61 Burger I Was Served Yesterday

#62 Parmesan Crusted Water From Longhorn

#63 I’m Not Sure How To Attack This Thing

#64 Ran Out Of Regular Pickles

#65 Is This Stupid Food? It Was My Grandma’s Favorite Snack - Pitted Avocado With Ketchup And Salt. Eaten With A Spoon Like Ice Cream

#66 Rocky Mountain Oyster Pizza

#67 Mcdonald’s Germany Releasing A Grimace Meal With A Burger With A Purple Bun And Cheese

#68 Well, Never Ordering That Again

#69 Our Expensive Resort Dinner Course 1/4

#70 I Cooked Carp For The First Time

#71 The Catering Company Should’ve Clarified That “Reduce Packaging” Meant “Mix All The Individual Items Together”

#72 Dubai Chocolate Cola In Russia(Price One Dollar, Volume Liter )

#73 Today On This Sub: An Artificially Made Post Of Non Existing Food Got 30k Upvotes

#74 Boyfriend Brought This "Soup" For My 17 Year Old Who Wasn't Feeling Well

#75 Mom Did It. Please Tell Me What Kind Of Cut Is This Haahaa

#76 Definitely Not Enough Sauce For All That Meat

#77 Someone Posted This In A Discord Server I'm In. Collectively Got Flamed On

#78 I'm Offended, But I Wanted It Because Of The Pistachios