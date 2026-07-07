79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)
Food is honestly one of life’s greatest pleasures. A delicious meal can turn your whole day around, and there’s a reason so many of our happiest memories are made at the dinner table. That said, loving food doesn’t automatically make someone good at cooking it.
Nowhere is that more obvious than on the Stupid Food subreddit, which collects some truly questionable dishes from across the internet. We gathered the wildest examples for you below. Scroll down to check them out, just maybe not during lunch.
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Giant Cutlet, Tiny Bun
I see nothing wrong here... If i was served a cutlet that size i'd be happy. Give me Peppercorn Gravy and a knife and fork. I'm finishing one of those easily.
My Mil Thinks She Can Cook, I'm Not Even Sure What This Is
My Balkan Stonehenge. Picklehenge
If You Know You Know
Isn't this what the Peanuts gang served for Thanksgiving?
Because Regular Ice Cream Is Too Healthy
You do have the HC infrastructure for it. Just not worth personal bankruptcy for anyone to eat that! (And that is not for buying that thang...!)
Suggested Creative Uses Of The Chocolate Fountain I Received As A Gift
It Just Looks Too Big 🤢
What Is This For $12.99?
Wife Finished The Christmas Shopping
Cwd Positive Venison Hamburger
Considering it took over a decade to link consumed cows and himan "mad cow disease [vCJD]" im not sure there is enough data to offically say no human has been infected with CWD. No human has been infected that we know of; but the probability is that not every person who is exposed is tested or that the incubation time may not have passed to suspect even testing for it.
For My Entire Life, My Dad Cuts Steaks In Half To See If They're Done Cooking, And They're Always Incinerated Regardless Of How We Want Them Done
Til This Is What’s Considered “Pizza” In Altoona, Pennsylvania 🤢
Looks Horrifying. Tastes Incredible
Eating octopus is like eating a dolphin, or a dog - those are very intelligent and sentient beings. So no, thank you.
What The Hell Is Actually Dishwasher Cooking
My Friend Ordered A Hamburger And Got Whatever This Is
What Did My Family Get For Thanksgiving
Steak Was Sent Back For Being "Undercooked"
The "Salad" My Mom Ordered
$3 Meal Created From 1000s Of Simulations By The Us Government
One other thing could be a whole Boeing 737, or an entire pizza. Lots of wiggle room. 😂
Notorious Chocolate Onions
This Was My 2.5$ Dinner In Angola,africa, With My Two Parents
My Twin Brother Made His Own Dinner
Looks Alright At First Glance, But When You Eat Them
What’s The Point?
Every Time My Boyfriend Cooks Any Meat, The Skillet Looks Like This
Vegan Night On Campus
Sparkling Chips
Horrendous Meal That My Mother Had
Poached eggs, unseasoned chicken, and artichoke hearts? I’m actually a little intrigued.
Boiled Chicken, Greek Yogurt And White Rice
It's Probably Sanitary But Still
My Brother Accidentally Cockspatched A Turkey
My Failed Attempt At An Omelette In A Non-Stick Pan. I Tried
Philly Cheesesteak At “The Swamp”
Pepperoni Pizza
One Of The Worst Burgers I Have Seen
Is This A Fish Cake…
The Early 2000s Were An Especially Stupid Time For Food. Remember The Special Colored Bottles Of Ketchup?
At Gordon Ramsey Burger Las Vegas. Ceasar Salad. It Was Annoying To Eat
The King's Hand: A Royal Mess
Pasta-Flavored Coffee
Please dont tell me you used the coffegrounds ar replacement for chocolate!
Did Someone Post This Yet?
The Ultimate Clean Eating For Fitness Bro
This Is How They Cut Bagels In St Louis
Caused A Scandal Posting These Snow Globe Cookies Because I Used Plastic Ornaments. Do These Belong Here 🙈?
No Words At All…
Pickles Are Noch Thicker Than The Patty
My Brother's Celery Water
Does My Wife Wasting Her Caviar In Instant Ramen Count?
This Was Served As Caprese Salad
What frimes have you committed towards the restaurant staff?
I Made Deviled Eggs For My Brother's Gender Reveal Party
Starbucks Drinks These Days
My Coworker Pays For A Dietician And Now This Is What He Eats For Breakfast And Lunch
12/10 The Dumbest Lunchable I Have Ever Had
Apparently You Can Make Make Pancakes In The Microwave
This Wicked Themed Mystery Color Mac And Cheese That I Bought
Are Dog Treats Allowed?
My Friend’s Snapchat Story Featuring Hotdog Spaghetti
Keep Seeing This Velveeta Ad… This Shit Does Not Look Appetizing
Is This What The Brits Mean By Beans On Toast?
Not Sure If This Is The Right Sub But This Is How I Eat My Baked Beans
They’re too watery, but they’re actually not that bad compared to the others.
Burger I Was Served Yesterday
Parmesan Crusted Water From Longhorn
I’m Not Sure How To Attack This Thing
Ran Out Of Regular Pickles
Is This Stupid Food? It Was My Grandma’s Favorite Snack - Pitted Avocado With Ketchup And Salt. Eaten With A Spoon Like Ice Cream
Rocky Mountain Oyster Pizza
Montana is way too landlocked for sea food
Mcdonald’s Germany Releasing A Grimace Meal With A Burger With A Purple Bun And Cheese
Well, Never Ordering That Again
Our Expensive Resort Dinner Course 1/4
I Cooked Carp For The First Time
The Catering Company Should’ve Clarified That “Reduce Packaging” Meant “Mix All The Individual Items Together”
Dubai Chocolate Cola In Russia(Price One Dollar, Volume Liter )
Today On This Sub: An Artificially Made Post Of Non Existing Food Got 30k Upvotes
Boyfriend Brought This "Soup" For My 17 Year Old Who Wasn't Feeling Well
Mom Did It. Please Tell Me What Kind Of Cut Is This Haahaa
Definitely Not Enough Sauce For All That Meat
Someone Posted This In A Discord Server I'm In. Collectively Got Flamed On
I'm Offended, But I Wanted It Because Of The Pistachios
You can just buy pistachios for probably cheaper…