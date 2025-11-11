102 Dishes That Are Just Stupid (New Pics)
There’s a special place in hell’s kitchen reserved for culinary disasters so pointlessly stupid that they might have Gordon Ramsay at a loss for curse words, and crying into his apron instead.
We believe food should be tasty, nutritious and easy on the eye. But somewhere along the line, things took a wild turn and (certain people's) cooking became all about chaos, confusion and creativity gone horribly wrong. Sometimes, it seems like the only thing getting cooked is common sense.
Many of us would turn our noses up at the mere thought of eating food that should never have been attempted in the first place. But there's an entire online community that chooses to roast it instead. Stupid Food has an incredible 1.6 million members, all there to "lambast idiotic methods of serving food, or any other epicurean inanity worthy of ridicule."
Bored Panda has put together a digital buffet of the page's best posts for you to devour while you decide what to have for dinner tonight. So sit back, keep scrolling and prepare to feast your eyes on some of humanity's most hilarious and absurd attempts at 'innovation' in the kitchen.
Pastrami & Artificial Intelligence
I really don't care who made the recipe, as long as it tastes good.
Have you ever just looked at a dish and decided to pass on it before even taking a single bite? You're not alone, and there's a good reason...
Psychologists call it "visual priming." Basically, there's a connection between visual appeal and perceived flavour. A dish's appearance influences how we interpret its taste, texture and freshness.
"When food looks vibrant, balanced and neatly arranged, the brain anticipates a positive sensory experience," explain the foodie experts over at British-based Superior Catering.
They add that attractive food feels more satisfying, and neatly portioned servings, clean lines and varied colour can make even simple dishes feel special. It speaks to the quality of the food and the care that went into preparing it.
Grabbed A Bagel For Breakfast While In Korea....yes That's Butter
A Friend Sent Me His Dinner Today
"The world's greatest chefs are not only masters of flavor, but artists who use the plate as a canvas to tell stories and inspire diners," adds the team at renowned, global culinary and hospitality school Le Cordon Bleu.
The school's site notes that several past studies have proven that presentation matters when it comes to food. For example, "Michel, et al. (2014) found that complex art-inspired plating resulted in diners rating food up to 18 per cent more tasty than the same ingredients plated in a neat, but non-artistic, style."
This Is How My Dad Eats His Salad. “You Have To Let Me Mix It Up First!”
I know it's called a macaroni salad, but that's not how that works.
So Stupid I Couldn’t Help Myself
My School Served Sprinkles Pizza For Dinner
FFS, sprinkles are supposed to go on after cooking on a dessert pizza!
Hospitality consultant company American Dining Creations (ADC) makes presentation a priority, and notes that there are a number of factors to consider before serving a dish. For example, the colors of a meal's ingredients...
The team says that bright, vibrant colors can add energy to a plate, while complementary colors create a contrast that adds visual layers to the meal. They add that too many dull colors could seem unappealing.
"By seeing what we eat, we can assume a food’s flavor before we even taste it," notes the ADC site. "Additionally, red and green colors can tell us whether a food is nutritious or not."
Uhh... I Think School Lunch Is Getting Out Of Hand
Banana Bread 🍌🍞
Coworkers Crock Pot Lunch
Textures also play a role, notes ADC. It can add an extra layer of depth to a dish and creating it is more simple than you might think... Try using hard and soft foods or merely drizzling some sauces as a finishing touch to add variety to a plate.
Textures should not be confused with another important factor: layering. "Layering food refers to stacking it on the plate. Certain layering methods and height preferences can often make a meal more pleasing to the eye," explains the ADC site.
I Guess Effort Counts (?)
And They Say That British Food Is Bad. Um, Try Again, Sweetie
This 3 Leaf Caesar Salad
ADC's team warns against putting too much on a plate. "Controlling the portions of a dish will also impact your experience," reads the site. "If a plate is piled high and crowded with food, you’ll likely be in a different frame of mind compared to when your plate is visible and neatly decorated with food."
You shouldn't only focus on the food... Don't forget about the plate. Choosing the right one will help your meal stand out and enhance the overall presentation.
A Local Place Is Selling “24 Karat Gold Wings”… Just… Why?
Coworker Got Creative. He Blended Ground Beef And Chicken Together
Who Approved This?
I've had this. It's not bad. It's just cinnamon bacon. Didn't feel too different than brown sugar bacon.
American Dining Creations' team believes that eating should be a sensory journey.
"If you really think about how you eat, you’ll likely realize that eating is an experience that initiates much more than just taste. When your plate of food arrives at your table, you see the food, you smell the food and you may even hear some crackling or sizzling as it’s brought out to you," they explain. "Each phase of the experience should be honed and refined to cater to the guest and make the experience as comprehensive as possible."
Deb’s Famous Recipe
I Know Hospital Food Sucks, But Cmon Now
Fish & Chips From A Buffet Restaurant In Sweden
Friend Asked To Replace Bun By Lettuce And Received This
Did they replace everything else with lettuce, too?
My Family Hates Me For This But I Love It
I Bet Whoever Ate This Did Not Feel Egg-Static About It…
Seems a bit egg-centric. Who knows? Could be egg-cellent.
Chicken Sashimi
Japanese dish called torisashi. It's considered a delicacy in some regions. Some places quick sear the outside, but it is still raw/undercooked on the inside. I'm usually open-minded about food, but this is one dish I would not risk to eat.
The Way My Husband Sliced This Banana
37 Eur / 43 USD "Giant" Hamburger At F1 Hungaroring In Hungary
Onion Soup Served In An Onion In A NYC Fine Dining Restaurant
Stones, What’s The Point?
Here Is A Filipino "Classic Macaroni Salad" Ordered By My Amazing In-Laws From Wendy’s
Ah Yes… High School Food
I Wanted To See How Stupid It Was Without Paying A Ton At A Restaurant. Verdict: Very Stupid - I Should Have Eaten In The Shower
This Campbells Ghost Pepper Soup Is Not Edible. This Has To Be Some Marketing Attempt To Eat It As A “Challenge”
I have a ghost pepper hot sauce that I put in soup, so this doesn't seem too different.