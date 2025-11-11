ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a special place in hell’s kitchen reserved for culinary disasters so pointlessly stupid that they might have Gordon Ramsay at a loss for curse words, and crying into his apron instead. 

We believe food should be tasty, nutritious and easy on the eye. But somewhere along the line, things took a wild turn and (certain people's) cooking became all about chaos, confusion and creativity gone horribly wrong. Sometimes, it seems like the only thing getting cooked is common sense.

Many of us would turn our noses up at the mere thought of eating food that should never have been attempted in the first place. But there's an entire online community that chooses to roast it instead. Stupid Food has an incredible 1.6 million members, all there to "lambast idiotic methods of serving food, or any other epicurean inanity worthy of ridicule."

Bored Panda has put together a digital buffet of the page's best posts for you to devour while you decide what to have for dinner tonight. So sit back, keep scrolling and prepare to feast your eyes on some of humanity's most hilarious and absurd attempts at 'innovation' in the kitchen.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pastrami & Artificial Intelligence

Pastrami baguette with beef, labeled truly good, recipe generated by AI, displayed in a plastic and paper wrapper.

JoeFalchetto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Have you ever just looked at a dish and decided to pass on it before even taking a single bite? You're not alone, and there's a good reason...

Psychologists call it "visual priming." Basically, there's a connection between visual appeal and perceived flavour. A dish's appearance influences how we interpret its taste, texture and freshness.

"When food looks vibrant, balanced and neatly arranged, the brain anticipates a positive sensory experience," explain the foodie experts over at British-based Superior Catering.

They add that attractive food feels more satisfying, and neatly portioned servings, clean lines and varied colour can make even simple dishes feel special. It speaks to the quality of the food and the care that went into preparing it.
RELATED:
    #2

    Grabbed A Bagel For Breakfast While In Korea....yes That's Butter

    Ham and thick slice of butter sandwich on a white plate, illustrating one of the dishes that are just stupid.

    Songdonian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    A Friend Sent Me His Dinner Today

    Three oddly shaped fried eggs and a raw chicken breast cooking in a pan, illustrating dishes that are just stupid.

    WooDDuCk_42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so raw that the mother is still clucking to her children.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    "The world's greatest chefs are not only masters of flavor, but artists who use the plate as a canvas to tell stories and inspire diners," adds the team at renowned, global culinary and hospitality school Le Cordon Bleu.

    The school's site notes that several past studies have proven that presentation matters when it comes to food. For example, "Michel, et al. (2014) found that complex art-inspired plating resulted in diners rating food up to 18 per cent more tasty than the same ingredients plated in a neat, but non-artistic, style."
    #4

    This Is How My Dad Eats His Salad. “You Have To Let Me Mix It Up First!”

    Plate of a creamy dish topped with croutons, showcasing one of the 102 dishes that are just stupid in a casual dining setting.

    Great-Forever-6702 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    So Stupid I Couldn’t Help Myself

    Chocolate-covered onions with pink sprinkles displayed in a glass case as a bizarre dish from stupid dishes collection.

    BigBirdBeyotch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My School Served Sprinkles Pizza For Dinner

    Burnt pizza with unusual colorful toppings on a wooden tray, one slice partially removed, showing a bizarre dish from stupid dishes.

    UNKNOWN_746 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Hospitality consultant company American Dining Creations (ADC) makes presentation a priority, and notes that there are a number of factors to consider before serving a dish. For example, the colors of a meal's ingredients...

    The team says that bright, vibrant colors can add energy to a plate, while complementary colors create a contrast that adds visual layers to the meal. They add that too many dull colors could seem unappealing.

    "By seeing what we eat, we can assume a food’s flavor before we even taste it," notes the ADC site. "Additionally, red and green colors can tell us whether a food is nutritious or not."
    #7

    Uhh... I Think School Lunch Is Getting Out Of Hand

    Four white bowls filled with a bright purple creamy dish, spilling over on a table, unusual dishes presentation.

    l_Josh_l Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Banana Bread 🍌🍞

    A baked dish resembling bread with a peeled banana partially embedded on top on a wooden cutting board.

    ShioNxN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Coworkers Crock Pot Lunch

    Crockpot filled with uncooked chicken, sauce, and cheese sticks, showing a bizarre combination of dishes.

    t1ehman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Textures also play a role, notes ADC. It can add an extra layer of depth to a dish and creating it is more simple than you might think... Try using hard and soft foods or merely drizzling some sauces as a finishing touch to add variety to a plate.

    Textures should not be confused with another important factor: layering. "Layering food refers to stacking it on the plate. Certain layering methods and height preferences can often make a meal more pleasing to the eye," explains the ADC site.
    #10

    I Guess Effort Counts (?)

    Two plates with oddly cooked chicken wings and vegetables, an example of stupid dishes with unusual presentation.

    cala4878 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    And They Say That British Food Is Bad. Um, Try Again, Sweetie

    Boxes of pigs in blankets and brussels sprouts flavored tea on a store shelf, highlighting unusual dishes.

    Sianwelby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    This 3 Leaf Caesar Salad

    Partially eaten salad with large lettuce leaves, grated cheese, and a single small toasted bread slice on a plate.

    Ezgru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADC's team warns against putting too much on a plate. "Controlling the portions of a dish will also impact your experience," reads the site. "If a plate is piled high and crowded with food, you’ll likely be in a different frame of mind compared to when your plate is visible and neatly decorated with food."

    You shouldn't only focus on the food... Don't forget about the plate. Choosing the right one will help your meal stand out and enhance the overall presentation.
    #13

    A Local Place Is Selling “24 Karat Gold Wings”… Just… Why?

    French fries and fried chicken covered in edible gold foil served in a takeout container, a dish from stupid food creations.

    anawfulwasteofspace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Coworker Got Creative. He Blended Ground Beef And Chicken Together

    Unappetizing baked dish with tomatoes in a greasy, unappealing sauce in a metal pan, part of dumb dishes collection.

    Big-Ad-6855 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Who Approved This?

    Packaged cinnamon toast crunch flavored bacon on a grocery shelf, an unusual dish from 102 dishes that are just stupid

    Late_Star_5606 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've had this. It's not bad. It's just cinnamon bacon. Didn't feel too different than brown sugar bacon.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    American Dining Creations' team believes that eating should be a sensory journey.

    "If you really think about how you eat, you’ll likely realize that eating is an experience that initiates much more than just taste. When your plate of food arrives at your table, you see the food, you smell the food and you may even hear some crackling or sizzling as it’s brought out to you," they explain. "Each phase of the experience should be honed and refined to cater to the guest and make the experience as comprehensive as possible."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Spicy Mayo, Hotdog Sushi

    Rice, hot dog, and sauce inside seaweed making an unusual sushi-style dish from 102 dishes that are just stupid collection.

    CuriousDudebromansir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Deb’s Famous Recipe

    Simple chicken and rice dish boiled together with salt and pepper, shown as part of stupid dishes collection.

    firstbleed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    I Know Hospital Food Sucks, But Cmon Now

    Bowl of diced dragon fruit and other fruits covered with a generous drizzle of creamy mayonnaise, a quirky dish example.

    hemightberob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Fish & Chips From A Buffet Restaurant In Sweden

    Fried fish fillets served in a buffet tray with potato chips, an unusual combination of dishes in a food display.

    Spare_Hamster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Friend Asked To Replace Bun By Lettuce And Received This

    A person seated at a table with a burger wrapped entirely in lettuce and a bowl of French fries nearby.

    Dio331 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    My Family Hates Me For This But I Love It

    Hand dipping a chocolate chip cookie into a bowl of baked beans, an unusual dish combination.

    UselessOtaku28 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    I Bet Whoever Ate This Did Not Feel Egg-Static About It…

    Improvised cake topped with unevenly spread eggs, showcasing one of the 102 dishes that are just stupid in cooking attempts.

    VaderCraft2004 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Chicken Sashimi

    Sliced raw chicken dish served with greens and spicy condiments, showcasing one of the most unusual dishes.

    ryanyork92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Japanese dish called torisashi. It's considered a delicacy in some regions. Some places quick sear the outside, but it is still raw/undercooked on the inside. I'm usually open-minded about food, but this is one dish I would not risk to eat.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    The Way My Husband Sliced This Banana

    Banana peeled into rings next to sliced bananas on a piece of bread on a wooden cutting board, a quirky dish idea.

    recessionjelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    37 Eur / 43 USD "Giant" Hamburger At F1 Hungaroring In Hungary

    Close-up of unusual hamburger dishes with sparse toppings and fries, showcasing some of the most stupid food ideas.

    TameTheAuroch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Onion Soup Served In An Onion In A NYC Fine Dining Restaurant

    A large raw onion used as a drink container with a straw, demonstrating one of the dishes that are just stupid.

    Dry-Somewhere-1636 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Stones, What’s The Point?

    Hand holding oddly presented dish served on rocks at event, showcasing one of the dishes that are just stupid.

    Parisiennerotica_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Here Is A Filipino "Classic Macaroni Salad" Ordered By My Amazing In-Laws From Wendy’s

    Macaroni salad with gummy bears, cucumbers, shredded cheese, pineapple, and hot sauce packets, an unusual dish combination.

    Retired_at_37 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Ah Yes… High School Food

    Snack trays with fried fish and Cheetos with cheese sauce displayed for a quirky dish idea from 102 dishes that are just stupid.

    peopleguy8245 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    I Wanted To See How Stupid It Was Without Paying A Ton At A Restaurant. Verdict: Very Stupid - I Should Have Eaten In The Shower

    Cheese being poured over a cheeseburger with fries on a black plate featuring dishes that are just stupid.

    Midwest666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    This Campbells Ghost Pepper Soup Is Not Edible. This Has To Be Some Marketing Attempt To Eat It As A “Challenge”

    Hand holding a can of Campbell's Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle soup on a kitchen countertop with scattered items.

    pryvisee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a ghost pepper hot sauce that I put in soup, so this doesn't seem too different.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Man, Dish N Dat Will Let You Get *anything* On Your Burger

    Chocolate chip cookie burger with tater tots and a pickle on a tray, showcasing unusual and silly food dishes.

    Powerful-Present6687 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    My Friends Black Pepper Usage Is Ungodly

    Bowl of macaroni noodles covered in excessive black pepper sitting on a kitchen counter showing a stupid dish.

    jahpls186 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Lemons Were The Only Fruit I Had So I Decided To Mix It In My Yogurt Bowl. Tasted Tangy But Otherwise Good Enough

    Sandwich with unusual filling of cream and banana on whole grain bread, representing stupid dishes and strange food combinations.

    Nubian_Cavalry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never heard of a yoghurt sandwich before. Okay, if you like it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    This Thing I Saw On Grubhub

    Thick slab applewood bacon with yuzu glaze, honey, chili rub, and 24k gold flakes on a white plate.

    Kevin7650 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Ravioli Burger, Anyone?

    Burger inside a ravioli shell placed on a sesame bun, showcasing one of the dishes that are just stupid in new pics.

    Common-Aerie-2840 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    My Girlfriend Thinks This Is A Great Tasting And Healthy Dinner

    Three seaweed sheets topped with small chunks of tuna on a white plate, showing a simple and unusual dish idea.

    hejhejtorben Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Got The Smallest Burger Ever At A Restaurant

    Tiny appetizer dish with pickles, bread, and vegetables served in a small white bowl at a restaurant table.

    Loophone1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    My Philipino Cook Offered Me This As Dinner, What Did I Do To Him?

    Glass dish with hot dogs and sliced apples drizzled with sauces, an example of strange dishes that are just stupid.

    Lenz_Mastigia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Time To Ban Dubai Chocolate

    Chocolate-covered pastry topped with nuts revealing a strange insect-filled interior in unusual dishes.

    AccomplishedShow5105 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    When Dinner Serves Itself

    Steaks cooking in a pan oddly shaped like bowls, highlighting a strange and stupid dish cooking fail.

    djkdklf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Madrid’s Hyped Calamari Sandwich Tastes Like Bread On Bread

    Fried calamari rings served in a sandwich with olives, a glass of beer, soda can, and water on a red table, unusual dish.

    SaNcHo_777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    What Is The Blue Taste Like?

    Unusual blue sausages displayed among regular meat sausages illustrating dishes that are just stupid.

    durenh3aven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    My Dad Commited A Crime Today 😶😭

    Frying sushi rolls in a pan on stove, showing unusual cooking method for dishes that are just stupid.

    juicyrxbin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    My Colleague Ate A Kinder Bueno With Minced Raw Pork Today

    Close-up of a brown crispbread topped with an unappetizing spread, featured in dishes that are just stupid.

    JollySuccess9352 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Ordered A Ham And Turkey Sandwich

    Two unusual sandwiches with thick slices of cheese and deli meat stacked high on a wooden board, showing odd dish layering.

    noburns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Fried Banana And Bubblegum Pizza, Thank You Brazil 🙏

    Pizza with unusual pink sauce and banana slices in a delivery box, one of the dishes that are just stupid in appearance.

    Worldlyoox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From what I have seen on the interwebs, Brazil is very good at coming up with...interesting combinations of toppings to put onto pizzas.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    I Decided To Go To Brownstone With A Friend And This Is What I Ordered

    Tall milkshake topped with red pancakes and green sprinkles, an example of dishes that are just stupid and over-the-top.

    djentkittens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Has Anyone Ever Eaten This, Ever??

    Can of Rose brand pork brains with milk gravy, a bizarre and unusual dish featured in stupid dishes.

    FelicitousLynx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Someone In My Costco Group Hates Fat And Bought A5 Wagyu

    Tips on cooking and using steak fat for making tallow to avoid wasting in 102 dishes that are just stupid.

    baesoonist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given that the fat is marbled throughout, either this person is a surgeon with incredibly steady hands, or this person is trolling.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    Gordon Ramsay's "Grilled Cheese" With Kimchi

    Sandwich with slices of apple on toasted bread on a wooden cutting board, featured in dishes that are just stupid.

    XyleneCobalt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which he has loled at himself about how bad it was, acknowledging that his setup was inappropriate for what he was trying to do and that plus the rush job resulted in something bad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Beet Wellington

    Savory pastry filled with large beet slice and greens on a baking tray, an example of unusual dishes.

    CTPABA_KPABA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    I Made The Great Depression Potato Candy

    Close-up of a hand holding a weird dish with white and brown layered texture from unusual dishes collection.

    Sweeney_Todd_is_best Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    50% Hot Dog And 50% Hamburger, 100% Stupid

    Yin yang hot dog hamburger patty cooking and served on a bun with lettuce, example of stupid dishes in food innovation.

    topbananaman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    My Roommate Cannot Be Trusted

    White mug filled with broth containing a few pasta pieces, with a spoon stirring inside, illustrating stupid dishes concept.

    Wrappy2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Putting pasta into stock (looks like stock) means untrustworthy now? That is just soup.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Funfetti Pizza At My School

    Slice of dessert pizza with icing and rainbow sprinkles on a white marble plate, an example of dishes that are just stupid.

    zaddemil Report

    Vote arrow up