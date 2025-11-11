ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a special place in hell’s kitchen reserved for culinary disasters so pointlessly stupid that they might have Gordon Ramsay at a loss for curse words, and crying into his apron instead.

We believe food should be tasty, nutritious and easy on the eye. But somewhere along the line, things took a wild turn and (certain people's) cooking became all about chaos, confusion and creativity gone horribly wrong. Sometimes, it seems like the only thing getting cooked is common sense.

Many of us would turn our noses up at the mere thought of eating food that should never have been attempted in the first place. But there's an entire online community that chooses to roast it instead. Stupid Food has an incredible 1.6 million members, all there to "lambast idiotic methods of serving food, or any other epicurean inanity worthy of ridicule."

Bored Panda has put together a digital buffet of the page's best posts for you to devour while you decide what to have for dinner tonight. So sit back, keep scrolling and prepare to feast your eyes on some of humanity's most hilarious and absurd attempts at 'innovation' in the kitchen.