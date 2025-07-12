ADVERTISEMENT

Having a nice meal at a fancy restaurant every once in a while is good for your soul. It’s a great way to raise your spirits and remember how awesome life is. The issue with some of the nicer places (aside from the pretentiously small portions) is that some of them serve your food on mind-boggling random items. A lobster on a telephone? Check. Hummus on a canvas? Check!

The epic ‘We Want Plates’ online community gently pokes fun at this trend by showcasing some of the most egregious examples of avoiding normal plates and glasses. We hope you’ve got room for some humor because we’re featuring some of the biggest recent crimes against normality. Scroll down for pics that show you just how bonkers some restaurateurs have become.

More info: WeWantPlates.com | Facebook | Instagram | X | Reddit

#1

Unbelievable

Pudding dessert served on an ancient VHS tape in a restaurant, showcasing one of the most unholy meal presentations possible.

yetareey Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Strange Way To Eat Strawberries And Cream

    Meal served in a creatively cut glass bottle on a wooden table, showcasing unholy and unexpected food presentation.

    mikeyyy_69 Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The half a bottle is bad enough, but the "food" looks like absolute garbage.

    #3

    I Don’t Even Need A Plate. I Just Want *not This*

    Golden cow-shaped charcuterie holder serving thinly sliced meat in an unexpected and unholy meal presentation.

    Great-Protection4817 Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "OK, who ordered their steak *Rare*??!?" "RARE? That's *Mythical*!"

    Food can and should be aesthetic. However, you should never sacrifice nutrition, taste, texture, and smell for the sake of superficiality. To put it bluntly, if your food looks Instagram-worthy but tastes like drek, you’ll end up pushing your customers away and burning your reputation.

    Some restaurant owners are so desperate to stand out from the crowd and to appear unique that they sacrifice good taste for randomness. Not all of their experiments with design and ‘artistic’ plating work, though. Some are so bizarre that they can (and arguably should!) be called out by customers everywhere.

    #4

    Crustacean On A Telephone

    Shrimp served unholily balanced on a retro telephone handset on a white plate in a dimly lit setting.

    At the now closed, Michelin starred, Man behind the Curtain in Leeds. This was part of a 14-course tasting menu. It’s Langoustine Txangurro…

    robj57 Report

    #5

    Staircase Pizza, Because Serving It On A Tray Makes No Sense

    Pizza slices served on a spiral staircase stand, showcasing meals presented in unholy and unexpected ways.

    Breaking-Who Report

    #6

    Full English Breakfast Served On A Spade

    Full English breakfast with fried eggs, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, hash browns, toast, and baked beans served on a metal shovel.

    ginzamdm Report

    The ‘We Want Plates’ online group is one of the most well-known projects on social media and Reddit. Created in mid-July of 2015, over the past decade, the community has grown to become home for a million folks who are fighting “against serving food on bits of wood and roof tiles, chips in mugs and drinks in jam jars.”

    The goal of the group is to “showcase cringe-worthy examples of plating.” However, you have to go above and beyond things like burgers on boards, sushi on sushi boats, or traditional types of plating from other cultures.
    #7

    Let's Just Stick These In A Whisk! *perfect!*

    Fried food served on a metal whisk with herbs, next to fork and knife on a napkin, showing unholy meal presentation.

    LittleBlondBrit Report

    #8

    Service With Sole

    Two pieces of sushi served on a green leaf placed on an old worn sneaker as an unholy meal presentation.

    RainbowChainsaw Report

    #9

    Birria On A “Traditional Mexican Clothesline”

    Tacos hanging by clothespins on a string above a wooden board with sauces and sides served in an unusual way

    Candid_Hotel_2937 Report

    You have to remember that even though these restaurants are being gently mocked and literally named and shamed, it’s all done for the sake of humor. You have to be civil. There’s absolutely no room for insults or threats on the subreddit.

    Posting original content is encouraged. In which case, be sure to share the details of what the establishment is called and where it’s located. Meanwhile, if you’re sharing photos of dishes that you didn’t personally try when eating out, remember to credit the person or organization who originally shared it online.
    #10

    Scallops Served On A Bed Of Wood Chips

    Two cheesy baked shellfish served on a plate filled with wood chips in an unholy meal presentation.

    dippymcskippy Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember back when things like 'Steak Tartare served on Tube Leather' were gags in a Warner Bros. cartoon.

    #11

    Cheese Ball In Monopoly Shoe

    Metal shoe serving food with paper liner inside, part of unholy meal presentation and unusual food serving ideas.

    Quazaka Report

    naschi avatar
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At leat there is a paper-lining. Practicality is another plate... well, topic.

    #12

    Alternative Use Of Roofing Tiles

    Unholy meal presentation with small salad served on a rooftop tile plate with cutlery and glassware on wooden table.

    FudgeTheNumbers Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, the 'fashion designers' that have a deep and abiding hatred of women have now moved on to being restaurateurs who hate diners. Got it.

    During a previous interview, Bored Panda had gotten in touch with the founder of the massive ‘We Want Plates’ project, Ross McGinnes. He was happy to share a bit about the history behind it.

    “I started the campaign in 2015 after a friend posted a picture of an average-sized steak on Facebook, which had been served to him on a large chopping board,” he said.

    #13

    Sushi On A Ceramic Hat

    Unholy meal presentation with fish served on a textured white hat-shaped plate at a wooden table setting.

    ohlikeyoursissogood Report

    #14

    All The Perfumes In A Sink

    Unholy meal presentation of dessert with ice cream, whipped cream, gummies, and cookies served on a metal tray inside a fridge.

    G-rem88 Report

    #15

    Sole Of A 1995 Nike Air Max

    Unholy meals served creatively with desserts placed on a white sneaker sole for an unexpected food presentation.

    Sarke1 Report

    dizzied avatar
    Dizzie D
    Dizzie D
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would just demand that they put it on a plate and cite hygiene issues or stare at them blankly and say ‘I’m allergic to shoes’

    “It [the picture] was captioned, unironically, ‘That is a big meal!’ It wasn't a big meal—he'd fallen for all this style-over-content hipster gastropub nonsense. I searched Twitter for an account which would allow me to vent my spleen with like-minded people, but found nothing. We Want Plates was born,” McGiness shared with us earlier.
    #16

    Dumpling On A Skull On A Board

    Unholy meal presentation with dumpling and greens served on a white animal skull on a modern stone plate.

    713_Mija Report

    #17

    I Mean I Think The Round Base Is Technically A Plate?

    Unholy meal presentation with fried dumplings skewered on a large fish spine served on a stone slab plate.

    quaked2023 Report

    #18

    Our Hummus Was Delivered On… An Art Canvas?

    Unusual meal presentation with breadsticks served in a cup and a flatbread displayed upright on a small easel.

    We ordered a hummus plate at a very normal hotel bar in the Midwest. This was brought out without context?

    Chemical_Minute4305 Report

    From McGiness’ perspective, restaurants place food on random things because they’re trying to seem unique, to stand out from the crowd of competitors.

    “My local pub used to do a great Sunday roast: twelve quid, piled high, tasted great, and yes, it came on a plate. One weekend, they added a quirky offering to the menu: little sandwiches, pies, dainty cakes, and mini milkshakes served on a miniature picnic bench,” he said.
    #19

    Wrong Kind Of Plate!

    Strips of crispy bacon served hanging on a metal rack with dipping sauces on a license plate-style tray.

    CaptainJAmazing Report

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, at least the old TN plates are getting used for something.

    #20

    A Sink. A Bloody Sink

    Unholy meal served as a dessert overflowing with whipped cream, cherries, cookies, and syrup in a metal kitchen sink bowl.

    RavenBoyyy Report

    juliettadyer avatar
    Julietta Dyer
    Julietta Dyer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it’s a play on “everything but the kitchen sink” but in this case it’s included lol

    #21

    Thai Basil Chicken Here Always Served With Random Household Wares

    Unholy meal presentations served in unusual containers like umbrellas, birdcages, watering cans, and wheelbarrows.

    Prestigious-Stop-865 Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Wheelbarrow *might* be appropriate for one of those 'Man vs. Food' overeating shows, but food served in a bird cage is RIGHT OUT!

    “The benches, painted bright pink and yellow, sat on top of tables seating actual grown adults. And what was the first thing these infantilized diners did? It wasn’t try the food—it was whip out their phones and take a picture,” he shared with Bored Panda.

    “Over the following months, the picnic benches became increasingly popular, coinciding with the specials board becoming progressively smaller, before it eventually disappeared altogether.”
    #22

    Cocktail In A Chinese Takeout Container

    Cocktail served in an unusual way inside a Chinese takeout box with chopsticks and dried citrus garnish on a menu table.

    Coopsters Report

    naschi avatar
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least this is probably food safe with regard to cleanliness. From an environmental perspective: wtf is wrong with glass?!!

    #23

    Most Of The Dishes Were Served On Plates But This One, Inexplicably, Was On A Little Tree

    Unique meal served in an unholy way, presented as an artistic edible arrangement with natural elements on a wooden table.

    SpareStrawberry Report

    #24

    A Mini Staircase Of Chicken Bite Appetizers

    Fried snacks creatively served on a miniature staircase with toothpicks in an unusual meal presentation.

    toomanynamestakentbh Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, far from the worst offender here - as long as it's clean.

    “I sat there one Sunday, watching bench after garish bench emerge from the kitchen like a technicolor carnival of idiocy, before my usual roast arrived. The meat was cold, and the potatoes were burnt. It was once their main Sunday trade, but the traditional roast had died an unpalatable death. But that’s OK because they were doing a roaring trade with the benches, right? Sure, until the pub down the road started doing them too. Then the one around the corner,” the creator of ‘We Want Plates’ revealed how the trend quickly went viral.
    #25

    I Ate At The Best Restaurant In The World Back In August. Needless To Say Half The Dishes I Had Meets This Subreddit’s Criteria…

    Unholy meal served on an open book with herbs and seasoning, showcasing unexpected and bizarre food presentation.

    Xboxben Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then it's not 'the best restaurant in the world', now, innit?

    #26

    Burger On A Couple Of Bent Licence Plates

    Unholy meal serving using a folded pizza box as a tray with empty glasses on a wooden restaurant table.

    Cobrachimkin Report

    #27

    Chicken Burger In A Shovel In New Zealand

    Black bun fish sandwich served in a frying pan on printed paper, an unusual meal presentation style.

    Sad-Friendship-2537 Report

    “Before you know it, everyone’s doing the same ‘quirky’ thing, except it’s not ‘quirky’ anymore because you can’t move for mini picnic benches and now all their roast dinners are rubbish to boot.”

    According to McGiness, the very worst thing that he’s personally encountered was a piece of cake served on a table tennis bat in Barcelona, around 2008. “It still gives me sleepless nights,” he quipped.

    #28

    Easily One Of The Worst Salads I’ve Ever Had…

    Salad with raw shrimp and fruit served in a cocktail glass with dipping sauce on a plate, an unholy meal presentation.

    1985ChiBears Report

    #29

    This Japanese Guest Did Not Enjoy The Food At Alton Towers Resort... (To Be Fair, They Have A Point!)

    Unholy meal served on oily cardboard tray with sausage, bacon, egg, hash brown, and baked beans in a yellow mug.

    Snoo41241 Report

    #30

    Served In A Jar

    Noodles and sauce served inside a glass jar with a metal clasp, an unholy way to present a meal in a busy restaurant.

    sig19992 Report

    We’d love to hear from you, Pandas! Which of these plating disasters made you laugh or cringe the hardest?

    Why do you think restaurants try to pull nonsense like this?

    What is the weirdest thing that your food has been placed on when dining out?

    Have you ever had any food placed on random and weird items that actually kind of worked aesthetically?

    Scroll down to the very bottom of this list to share your thoughts in the comments.
    #31

    A Little Too Transparent About The Portion Sizes Maybe?

    A creamy meal served in a glass measuring cup with green onions and chili flakes, an unholy way to serve food.

    quesadj Report

    #32

    How Am I Supposed To Scoop This Out With Chips?

    Shrimp cocktail served in a wine glass surrounded by tortilla chips on a white plate in an unusual presentation.

    PresentDayDufus Report

    #33

    Great Idea: Curry In A Rolling Pin

    Unholy meal presentation of meatballs served inside a hollow wooden rolling pin, garnished with chopped green onions.

    snddncr Report

    #34

    We Want (The Other 3/4s Of The) Plate

    Unholy meal served on a broken ceramic plate with fish roe and garnish on a metal table at a dimly lit restaurant.

    lefay_yaka Report

    #35

    Ah Yes, Serving Food In A Container Made For Fish At A Vegan Restaurant. Makes Perfect Sense

    Unholy meal presentation with a bread roll served inside an open empty tin can on a wooden table.

    Ok_Salamander_6927 Report

    #36

    Meatballs On A Ferris Wheel

    Unholy meal presentation with various dips served in metal cups on a rotating Ferris wheel stand at a restaurant.

    Leonashanana Report

    #37

    Went A Fancy Birthday Dinner And They Served Me A Drink From This. It Was Heavy

    Unholy meal served in a shell-shaped container with pink drink and fruit skewer including grape and berries.

    reddit.com Report

    Who Needs Plates When There Are Dysfunctional Metal To Go Boxes

    Metal tray serving a half-eaten burger and fries shown as an unholy meal presentation.

    idgafosman Report

    #39

    "Went To A Coffee Shop, The Food Was Served On A Broken Plate And The Straw Was Made Out Of Pasta"

    Partially broken black plate with a slice of chocolate dessert and berry sauce served in an unholy way next to an iced drink.

    LowJacket5476 Report

    On A Rusty Chicken

    Unholy meal presentation of deviled eggs served in an unusual chicken-shaped metal holder on a wooden board.

    The Pearl - Tampa FL.

    Significant_Return47 Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The Rusty Chicken" sounds like a low-grade Pub. Or a Sixties Dance Craze. Maybe both.

    Brownie And Ice Cream On A Slice Of Wood With A Big Crack In It

    Dessert served on a wooden slab with chocolate sauce drizzled, showcasing unusual meals served in unholy ways.

    Space_Patrol_Digger Report

    #42

    My Ceasar Salad On A Log….split In Twain

    Salad with croutons, grilled chicken, and creamy dressing served on a split wooden board with a grilled lemon slice.

    First time getting a salad at my fav local spot. I’m in awe.

    handcocktongueholy Report

    #43

    It Arrived In A Chocolate Bowl, Which Was Promptly Smashed On The Table

    Dessert served messily with ice cream, strawberries, sauce, and whipped cream on a wooden table, showcasing unholy meal presentation.

    At least there’s a sanitary film covering the table.

    SwimmerIndependent47 Report

    #44

    Ice Cream In An Egg Carton

    Unholy meal presentation of melted ice cream scoops served in a torn cardboard egg carton on a wooden table outdoors.

    CrankinThatHog Report

    #45

    A First For Me: Had My Burger And Chips Served To Me In A Lunchbox That Was Burning Hot

    Tin lunchbox containing a burger and potato chips, an example of meals served in unholy ways possible.

    OhShitItsSeth Report

    #46

    Found This Ridiculousness In The Specials Of A Restaurant Near Me

    Unholy meal serving of chicken tenders and fries presented in a large martini glass with three sauces.

    TheMaybeMan_ Report

    #47

    When The Waiter Said “I’ll Just Go And Get Your Vegetables” I Didn’t Expect This

    Unholy meal served with vegetables in a glass jar alongside a drink and bread roll on a wooden table.

    Sunday roast in a rural English pub.

    MissingFork Report

    #48

    This Is How They Served Me A Fish... It Was Good Though

    Unholy meal presentation featuring seafood and garnish served inside a wooden box on a bed of salt.

    nsgx Report

    #49

    Raw Fish On Old Wood

    Variety of sushi pieces served on a rustic wooden board in an unexpected unholy meal presentation.

    fuzzeedyse105 Report

    #50

    There Is A Plate Right There. What Is The Point?

    Meal served in unholy way with fries in a small metal bucket and salad in a mini colander on a plate.

    fillerbitch Report

    #51

    Today’s Lunch, Served On Some Building Materials

    Unholy meal presentation with fries in a small basket and a sandwich served on a wooden board with ketchup.

    With cutlery and other items present, it didn’t even fit on the table.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    When I Asked My Server She Said They Don’t Even Cook With These Pans. Just For Plates

    Meal served in a frying pan with vegetables and rice on a rustic wooden table, showcasing unholy meal presentation.

    pandaritzs Report

    #53

    I'll Have A Trowel Of Hummus Please

    Metal scoop filled with dip and flatbread slices served on a wooden tray, an example of meals served in unholy ways.

    willowbrae_glass Report

    #54

    Drink Served In Bag

    A drink served in a plastic bag with a straw, alongside a meal, showing unholy meal serving creativity.

    idknemoar Report

    #55

    Fries Stuffed In A Mini Pitcher

    Fries served inside a small white pitcher alongside ketchup and mayonnaise dips on a wooden table.

    jgraham6 Report

    Pasta Flight Served On Construction Debris

    Multiple pasta dishes served untraditionally on a wooden board alongside a glass of red wine in a dim restaurant setting.

    Whinke Report

    #57

    Not A Plate

    Pizza cone with meatball and melted cheese served in an unusual way on a metal stand, showcasing unholy meal presentation.

    soundedt Report

    #58

    Ill Have The Pasta, With A Side Of ... A Glass? From A Local Restaurant

    Pasta with sliced chicken and black olives served with upside-down glass on a plate, showcasing unholy meal presentation.

    TheFapIsUp Report

    #59

    Chicken Parm On A Plank

    Pizza served with sauce messily spread on a wooden board alongside a bowl of pasta, showcasing unholy meal presentation.

    Adventurous-Bath7077 Report

    The “Board” Is Not Even Wood, It’s Ceramic…

    Meal served with a fried egg and melted yolk on an irregularly shaped, rough-textured dish on a wooden board.

    bduxbellorum Report

    #61

    No Side Plates. I Asked And I Was Given A Very Small Paper Basket That Was The Size Of My Palm

    Unholy meal serving with onion rings stacked on a skewer and pretzel buns on metal holders with dipping sauces at a bar.

    HauntedGhostAtoms Report

    #62

    Linguine Fishbowl

    Linguine bolognaise served in an unusual glass fish bowl, highlighting unholy meal presentation ideas.

    babygirl420xo Report

    #63

    Relatively Mild I Suppose

    Tiramisu served inside traditional coffee makers on a decorative plate with spoons, an unholy meal presentation.

    vrphotosguy55 , Antonio12I Report

    I Can’t Even Pour The Syrup On Or It’ll Get Everywhere ??

    Waffle sandwich with strawberries and whipped cream served on a wooden board among breakfast dishes and drinks.

    redwoodvelvet Report

    #65

    Appetizer Sampler Served In A Tackle Box

    Two-tiered takeout container with fried food, crinkle fries, and dipping sauces served in unholy meal presentation.

    kimmytwoshoes Report

    #66

    Has This Place Only Ever Cooked Eggs Benedict, But Never Eaten Them?

    Three unusual small sandwiches with different sauces served on a wooden board, highlighting unholy meal presentation.

    What do they expect to happen with this situation? I should ask for a plate, but I am eating them right off this board so they understand what they have done. They have to learn. (Very delicious btw, but upsetting).

    Miserable-Art-1522 Report

    #67

    Check Out Those Knife Marks. Is That Sanitary For Next Customer?

    Steak with herb butter, grilled carrots, and mashed potatoes served on a wooden board in an unusual meal presentation.

    Regallybeagley Report

