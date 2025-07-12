ADVERTISEMENT

Having a nice meal at a fancy restaurant every once in a while is good for your soul. It’s a great way to raise your spirits and remember how awesome life is. The issue with some of the nicer places (aside from the pretentiously small portions) is that some of them serve your food on mind-boggling random items. A lobster on a telephone? Check. Hummus on a canvas? Check!

The epic ‘We Want Plates’ online community gently pokes fun at this trend by showcasing some of the most egregious examples of avoiding normal plates and glasses. We hope you’ve got room for some humor because we’re featuring some of the biggest recent crimes against normality. Scroll down for pics that show you just how bonkers some restaurateurs have become.

More info: WeWantPlates.com | Facebook | Instagram | X | Reddit