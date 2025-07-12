“I Didn’t Expect This”: 67 Meals That Were Served In The Most Unholy Ways Possible (New Pics)
Having a nice meal at a fancy restaurant every once in a while is good for your soul. It’s a great way to raise your spirits and remember how awesome life is. The issue with some of the nicer places (aside from the pretentiously small portions) is that some of them serve your food on mind-boggling random items. A lobster on a telephone? Check. Hummus on a canvas? Check!
The epic ‘We Want Plates’ online community gently pokes fun at this trend by showcasing some of the most egregious examples of avoiding normal plates and glasses. We hope you’ve got room for some humor because we’re featuring some of the biggest recent crimes against normality. Scroll down for pics that show you just how bonkers some restaurateurs have become.
Unbelievable
Strange Way To Eat Strawberries And Cream
The half a bottle is bad enough, but the "food" looks like absolute garbage.
I Don’t Even Need A Plate. I Just Want *not This*
"OK, who ordered their steak *Rare*??!?" "RARE? That's *Mythical*!"
Food can and should be aesthetic. However, you should never sacrifice nutrition, taste, texture, and smell for the sake of superficiality. To put it bluntly, if your food looks Instagram-worthy but tastes like drek, you’ll end up pushing your customers away and burning your reputation.
Some restaurant owners are so desperate to stand out from the crowd and to appear unique that they sacrifice good taste for randomness. Not all of their experiments with design and ‘artistic’ plating work, though. Some are so bizarre that they can (and arguably should!) be called out by customers everywhere.
Crustacean On A Telephone
At the now closed, Michelin starred, Man behind the Curtain in Leeds. This was part of a 14-course tasting menu. It’s Langoustine Txangurro…
"Hello, Lobsterphone? This is Bananaphone for scale."
Staircase Pizza, Because Serving It On A Tray Makes No Sense
Full English Breakfast Served On A Spade
The ‘We Want Plates’ online group is one of the most well-known projects on social media and Reddit. Created in mid-July of 2015, over the past decade, the community has grown to become home for a million folks who are fighting “against serving food on bits of wood and roof tiles, chips in mugs and drinks in jam jars.”
The goal of the group is to “showcase cringe-worthy examples of plating.” However, you have to go above and beyond things like burgers on boards, sushi on sushi boats, or traditional types of plating from other cultures.
Let's Just Stick These In A Whisk! *perfect!*
Service With Sole
Birria On A “Traditional Mexican Clothesline”
You have to remember that even though these restaurants are being gently mocked and literally named and shamed, it’s all done for the sake of humor. You have to be civil. There’s absolutely no room for insults or threats on the subreddit.
Posting original content is encouraged. In which case, be sure to share the details of what the establishment is called and where it’s located. Meanwhile, if you’re sharing photos of dishes that you didn’t personally try when eating out, remember to credit the person or organization who originally shared it online.
Scallops Served On A Bed Of Wood Chips
I remember back when things like 'Steak Tartare served on Tube Leather' were gags in a Warner Bros. cartoon.
Cheese Ball In Monopoly Shoe
Alternative Use Of Roofing Tiles
So, the 'fashion designers' that have a deep and abiding hatred of women have now moved on to being restaurateurs who hate diners. Got it.
During a previous interview, Bored Panda had gotten in touch with the founder of the massive ‘We Want Plates’ project, Ross McGinnes. He was happy to share a bit about the history behind it.
“I started the campaign in 2015 after a friend posted a picture of an average-sized steak on Facebook, which had been served to him on a large chopping board,” he said.
Sushi On A Ceramic Hat
Sole Of A 1995 Nike Air Max
“It [the picture] was captioned, unironically, ‘That is a big meal!’ It wasn't a big meal—he'd fallen for all this style-over-content hipster gastropub nonsense. I searched Twitter for an account which would allow me to vent my spleen with like-minded people, but found nothing. We Want Plates was born,” McGiness shared with us earlier.
Dumpling On A Skull On A Board
I Mean I Think The Round Base Is Technically A Plate?
Our Hummus Was Delivered On… An Art Canvas?
We ordered a hummus plate at a very normal hotel bar in the Midwest. This was brought out without context?
From McGiness’ perspective, restaurants place food on random things because they’re trying to seem unique, to stand out from the crowd of competitors.
“My local pub used to do a great Sunday roast: twelve quid, piled high, tasted great, and yes, it came on a plate. One weekend, they added a quirky offering to the menu: little sandwiches, pies, dainty cakes, and mini milkshakes served on a miniature picnic bench,” he said.
Wrong Kind Of Plate!
Well, at least the old TN plates are getting used for something.
A Sink. A Bloody Sink
I think it’s a play on “everything but the kitchen sink” but in this case it’s included lol
Thai Basil Chicken Here Always Served With Random Household Wares
The Wheelbarrow *might* be appropriate for one of those 'Man vs. Food' overeating shows, but food served in a bird cage is RIGHT OUT!
“The benches, painted bright pink and yellow, sat on top of tables seating actual grown adults. And what was the first thing these infantilized diners did? It wasn’t try the food—it was whip out their phones and take a picture,” he shared with Bored Panda.
“Over the following months, the picnic benches became increasingly popular, coinciding with the specials board becoming progressively smaller, before it eventually disappeared altogether.”
Cocktail In A Chinese Takeout Container
Most Of The Dishes Were Served On Plates But This One, Inexplicably, Was On A Little Tree
A Mini Staircase Of Chicken Bite Appetizers
Honestly, far from the worst offender here - as long as it's clean.
“I sat there one Sunday, watching bench after garish bench emerge from the kitchen like a technicolor carnival of idiocy, before my usual roast arrived. The meat was cold, and the potatoes were burnt. It was once their main Sunday trade, but the traditional roast had died an unpalatable death. But that’s OK because they were doing a roaring trade with the benches, right? Sure, until the pub down the road started doing them too. Then the one around the corner,” the creator of ‘We Want Plates’ revealed how the trend quickly went viral.
I Ate At The Best Restaurant In The World Back In August. Needless To Say Half The Dishes I Had Meets This Subreddit’s Criteria…
Then it's not 'the best restaurant in the world', now, innit?
Burger On A Couple Of Bent Licence Plates
Chicken Burger In A Shovel In New Zealand
“Before you know it, everyone’s doing the same ‘quirky’ thing, except it’s not ‘quirky’ anymore because you can’t move for mini picnic benches and now all their roast dinners are rubbish to boot.”
According to McGiness, the very worst thing that he’s personally encountered was a piece of cake served on a table tennis bat in Barcelona, around 2008. “It still gives me sleepless nights,” he quipped.
Easily One Of The Worst Salads I’ve Ever Had…
This Japanese Guest Did Not Enjoy The Food At Alton Towers Resort... (To Be Fair, They Have A Point!)
Served In A Jar
A Little Too Transparent About The Portion Sizes Maybe?
How Am I Supposed To Scoop This Out With Chips?
Great Idea: Curry In A Rolling Pin
We Want (The Other 3/4s Of The) Plate
Ah Yes, Serving Food In A Container Made For Fish At A Vegan Restaurant. Makes Perfect Sense
Meatballs On A Ferris Wheel
Went A Fancy Birthday Dinner And They Served Me A Drink From This. It Was Heavy
Who Needs Plates When There Are Dysfunctional Metal To Go Boxes
"Went To A Coffee Shop, The Food Was Served On A Broken Plate And The Straw Was Made Out Of Pasta"
On A Rusty Chicken
The Pearl - Tampa FL.
"The Rusty Chicken" sounds like a low-grade Pub. Or a Sixties Dance Craze. Maybe both.
Brownie And Ice Cream On A Slice Of Wood With A Big Crack In It
My Ceasar Salad On A Log….split In Twain
First time getting a salad at my fav local spot. I’m in awe.
It Arrived In A Chocolate Bowl, Which Was Promptly Smashed On The Table
At least there’s a sanitary film covering the table.
Ice Cream In An Egg Carton
A First For Me: Had My Burger And Chips Served To Me In A Lunchbox That Was Burning Hot
Found This Ridiculousness In The Specials Of A Restaurant Near Me
When The Waiter Said “I’ll Just Go And Get Your Vegetables” I Didn’t Expect This
Sunday roast in a rural English pub.
This Is How They Served Me A Fish... It Was Good Though
Raw Fish On Old Wood
There Is A Plate Right There. What Is The Point?
Today’s Lunch, Served On Some Building Materials
With cutlery and other items present, it didn’t even fit on the table.
When I Asked My Server She Said They Don’t Even Cook With These Pans. Just For Plates
I'll Have A Trowel Of Hummus Please
Drink Served In Bag
Fries Stuffed In A Mini Pitcher
Pasta Flight Served On Construction Debris
Not A Plate
Ill Have The Pasta, With A Side Of ... A Glass? From A Local Restaurant
Chicken Parm On A Plank
The “Board” Is Not Even Wood, It’s Ceramic…
No Side Plates. I Asked And I Was Given A Very Small Paper Basket That Was The Size Of My Palm
Linguine Fishbowl
Relatively Mild I Suppose
I Can’t Even Pour The Syrup On Or It’ll Get Everywhere ??
Appetizer Sampler Served In A Tackle Box
Has This Place Only Ever Cooked Eggs Benedict, But Never Eaten Them?
What do they expect to happen with this situation? I should ask for a plate, but I am eating them right off this board so they understand what they have done. They have to learn. (Very delicious btw, but upsetting).
Check Out Those Knife Marks. Is That Sanitary For Next Customer?
I’m very particular about food safety, and most of these were served on things that were not just NOT FOOD SAFE, but also bacteria farms. Seriously, random pieces of wood? An old shoe?
Exactly my thoughts. How do they clean this?!? It's great to be fancy or to explore new culinary paths, but most of these items the food is present on can't be cleaned in a food safety way. (Or maybe they can, but it would take sooo much time that I don't believe a restaurant kitchen is spending thus time!)Load More Replies...
