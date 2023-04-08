94 Times Restaurant Clients Got So Annoyed By How Their Food And Drinks Were Served, They Just Had To Document It (New Pics)
Cooking is an art form, and there are no limits to what culinary masterpieces chefs will come up with next. (Have you guys ever seen what an air fryer can do?) But when it comes to how brilliant dishes are served, there are many purists out there who think there’s nothing better than the classics. Plates and bowls were invented for a reason after all!
Below, you’ll find some of the wildest alternatives to traditional dishes that people have scrutinized in the We Want Plates subreddit. From fish sticks in Crocs to bread in a Versace shoe, we hope you get a kick out of these unappetizing atrocities down below. Be sure to upvote the ones that make you hesitant to ever eat in a restaurant again, and remember that sometimes it’s best to just stick with what you know.
More info: WeWantPlates.com | Facebook | Instagram |Twitter | Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
This Isn’t A Plate! The Wig Is Up!
I Think It's Necessary To Add That The Glasses Are Filled With Hot Pork Broth To Wash Down Those Hog Nipples
Fish Sticks In A Croc
EXCUSE MY LANGUAGE BUT WHAT THE F**K IS THIS MONSTROSITY
We Want Plates is a website, subreddit, Facebook page, Instagram account, Twitter account, and even a book! Just like wooden boards and baskets have taken the restaurant world by storm, We Want Plates has secured its place on the internet, demanding that people just use normal dishware. The subreddit, which has amassed an impressive 932k members since its creation in 2015, describes its mission as “crusades against serving food on bits of wood and roof tiles, chips in mugs and drinks in jam jars.” And the community certainly does an excellent job of mocking all of the ridiculous items restaurants find a way of incorporating into their kitchens for questionable reasons.
We Want Plates was started by Ross McGinnes, and lucky for us, my colleague Jonas was previously able to get in touch with him to hear more about how this community advocating for plates began in the first place. “I started the campaign in 2015 after a friend posted a picture of an average-sized steak on Facebook, which had been served to him on a large chopping board. It was captioned, unironically, ‘That is a big meal!’ It wasn't a big meal — he'd fallen for all this style-over-content hipster gastropub nonsense,” McGinnes previously told Bored Panda. “I searched Twitter for an account which would allow me to vent my spleen with like-minded people, but found nothing. We Want Plates was born.”
Cocktail Served In A Plastic Bag
A Full English Served By A Hipster
"Imagine going to spend your hard earned money on a full English and they bring it out on a BLOODY SPADE"
Sushi For M’lady?
The creator of We Want Plates presumes that restaurants go to these extreme measures when plating their food to ensure that they stand out from the crowd, and perhaps go viral. “My local pub used to do a great Sunday roast: twelve quid, piled high, tasted great and yes, it came on a plate,” he shared. “One weekend they added a quirky offering to the menu: little sandwiches, pies, dainty cakes and mini milkshakes served on a miniature picnic bench. The benches, painted bright pink and yellow, sat on top of tables seating actual grown adults. And what was the first thing these infantilized diners did? It wasn’t try the food — it was whip out their phones and take a picture.”
“Over the following months, the picnic benches became increasingly popular, coinciding with the specials board becoming progressively smaller, before it eventually disappeared altogether,” McGinnes continued, much to his dismay. “I sat there one Sunday, watching bench after garish bench emerge from the kitchen like a technicolor carnival of idiocy, before my usual roast arrived. The meat was cold, and the potatoes were burnt. It was once their main Sunday trade, but the traditional roast had died an unpalatable death. But that’s okay because they were doing a roaring trade with the benches, right? Sure, until the pub down the road started doing them too. Then the one around the corner. Before you know it, everyone’s doing the same ‘quirky’ thing, except it’s not ‘quirky’ any more because you can’t move for mini picnic benches and now all their roast dinners are rubbish to boot.”
This Is Getting Ridiculous
There Was An Attempt To Include A Plate... Sort Of
Tacos On Cactus
As impractical as these plating options appear, they seem to keep popping up in restaurants all around the globe, likely because they go viral on social media. I’m sure we’ve all seen the slices of cheesecake on top of milkshakes or towers of onion rings sticking out of burgers. But how are we supposed to actually devour these dishes? Many of them must end up becoming a huge mess and creating devastating amounts of food waste. There’s nothing wrong with simple plating, but unfortunately, social media is a very powerful tool, even in the real world.
Bored Panda was also previously able to get in touch with one of the moderators of this board-shaming subreddit, Merari01, who shared that, “A wonderful meal is enhanced by a superb presentation. But an overly excessive display can detract from the meal.”
Bread In A Versace Shoe
Ice Cream Served On Only The Finest Of Frozen Rocks…
You Can Use A Knife To Cut A Toothpick From The Log After You Finished Your Dinner
"For me, the line [between creative and absurd] presentation is crossed when the creativity hinders the enjoyment of the food,” Merari01 previously told Bored Panda. “Food that cannot be eaten without messing up the table, because the sauce gets everywhere since there's no plate but a piece of slate used. Food that cannot be eaten without carefully dismantling it from the display on which it is mounted and pinned. Our current top post is a good example. You'll have to dismantle the display and then there isn't much room on the board for cutting the meat."
Would You Like Some Steak With Your Lawnmower?
Few things to say here. 1. That does not look clean in any way, shape, or form. 2. I feel bad for the employee(s) who had to lug a lawnmower from the kitchen onto the table. 3. I remember this place from when I lived in L.A., it's a Barton G restaurant. If you think this is bad, the entire f*****g menu is like this. Salmon on a f*****g samurai sword is another example. It's skewered too, sticking straight up from the plate.
I Was Wronged In Idaho
My Drink Served In A To-Go Box
Hinting that they’d like you to take your drink and leave?
We Want Plates has become such a massive movement that even The Guardian has reported on their efforts. In fact, some of the Twitter account’s followers have begun sending boards and bizarre serving platters back to the kitchen to receive their meals on regular plates. “I hope we’ll make a difference,” David Martyn, one follower who was featured on We Want Plates after requesting that a Clifton pub provide him with a plain old plate when they attempted to serve his fish and chips on a roof tile. “How are you supposed to eat fish and chips off a slate? It’s presentation over practicality. And surely it’s old hat by now?”
Wine Bottle Pasta
That's at least something that resembles a working solution
Next Time Just Throw The Dish At Me Please
Coffee In A Donut
One restaurant owner in Windsor was even convinced to change their approach after We Want Plates brought to their attention that eating ice cream off of a slate is not very practical. “We were delighted that someone pointed it out to us,” Conrad Byrne, general manager of the Fox and Hounds, told The Guardian. “We put the dessert on a plate that very afternoon and it’s changed how we look at our dishes. Now we don’t just think purely about the visuals, we’re asking: ‘How will the customer see this?’”
Everything But The Kitchen Sink Taken Too Literally
“Not Just Any Shoe, An Orange One”
Caged Chicken Buns In Hong Kong
Not everyone is on board with We Want Plates’ movement, though. Just like there are purists who are begging for regular dishes, there are innovators who refuse to turn back. Seth Levine, the executive chef of Hotel Chantelle who hangs small pieces of jamon from a washing line for his diners, was unphased by the criticism he received. “I’d never in a million years even contemplate changing my style because there’s a small group of people who want to eat off a white china plate,” he told The Guardian. “It’s fun to upgrade dishes a bit. I ate in a restaurant the other night where something was served to me on burning wood, and I thought it was incredible.”
World-Renowned Chef Jose Andres Serves An Appetizer Out Of A Stiletto
Words Cannot Describe This
Cocktail Served In Broccoli Soup Can, On Newspaper, On A Preschooler’s Popsicle Stick Craft?
I love it! Restaurants literally serving people in garbage, sitting atop more garbage and most likely these dummies are paying astronomical prices.
At the end of the day, the most important factor we should all be considering when trying to enjoy a meal is enjoying the food. If it’s impossible to eat without making a mess, becomes instantly soggy or cold due to a focus on the display, or it just doesn’t taste great because aesthetics became the priority, the meal is a failure. And when we’re going out to a restaurant and paying $20 for dinner, that dish better be delicious! Save the displays for art museums; when I’m coming to eat, I want to know that my meal will be satisfying. (And no, I don’t care if my Instagram followers get to see it.)
Bucket Of Burgers
i can just taste the soggy greasy burgers at the bottom
Glass Of Pasta
Pudding In Birmingham
In general, I’m a huge proponent of creativity. But when it comes to how my food is being served, I’d rather not have any surprises. It’s great if my food is presented in a beautiful way, but once it’s been warped into something that looks like it belongs in a modern art museum or on my feet, you’ve lost my appetite. We hope you’re enjoying this bizarre list, pandas; don’t forget to keep upvoting the pics that have you begging restaurants to simply use plates. Then, if you’re hungry for even more of these odd alternatives to regular dishware, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring We Want Plates right here!
Meaty Deer Shoulder On Boney Deer Shoulder
Whole Meal On A Cup
We Want Tetanus!
Shovel
“Rudolph.” “Here!” “Dasher.” “Here!” “Dancer.” “Here!” “Prancer.” “Here!” “Vixen.” “Here!” “Comet.” “Here!” “Cupid.” “Here!” “Donner.” “Here!” “Blitzen.” “Got Some Bad News About Blitzen, Boss”
Saw This On A Friend’s Instagram. The Horror
Wood You Like Some Chicken With That Pasta: A Classic Study In Wanting Plates
Nachos In A... Bin Box?
Looks Like I’m Not The Only One Presented With Jello Shots In Shells
Incarne (And Bones)
Charcuterie Cups
$14 Worth Of Fried Potato Served On A Hacky Sack
Got My Cocktail In A Rice Maker
The Brick Isn't Even Warm For The Sliders
Looks Like A Plant But Its An Actual Dish Served In A 2 Michelin Star Restaurant In La
Pretentious and stupid. And probably way overpriced.
Can't Drink The Milkshake Without A Face Full Of Cheesecake
"Is The Ice Cream Locally Produced?" "No, But The Jam Jar And Bit Of Skirting Board Are From A Skip Down The Road"
Smash In Burger Paris. Food Served On A 2pac Vinyl. Taken From Best Ever Food Review Yt
Why would you waste a perfectly good 2pac vinyl, you're a monster. Vinyl is pretty much impossible to clean too, so they'd have to throw this out after. And unless they coated the vinyl in something beforehand, whoever is eating this is also eating a bunch of dangerous compounds.