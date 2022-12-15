We want plates, gosh darn it. And we want them now! Some fancy (and wannabe suave) restaurants reach a point where they’re too creative, pretentious, and ostentatious for their own good. Instead of serving food the normal way—you know, on plates, in glasses, what you'd expect—they opt for something mind-bogglingly bizarre, instead. Think pudding on VHS tapes. Think salad on a literal pillow. Think desserts on flip-flops. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg (lettuce).

The brainchild of professional photographer Ross McGinnes, the r/WeWantPlates subreddit is a 900k-strong online community that ‘crusades’ against this sort of food-serving madness. And we’ve collected some of the best new pics their members shamed to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down to check out the worst offenders, upvote the dishes that you’d hate to be served the most, and check out Bored Panda's interview with the friendly moderator team running the whole sub.

