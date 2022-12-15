We want plates, gosh darn it. And we want them now! Some fancy (and wannabe suave) restaurants reach a point where they’re too creative, pretentious, and ostentatious for their own good. Instead of serving food the normal way—you know, on plates, in glasses, what you'd expect—they opt for something mind-bogglingly bizarre, instead. Think pudding on VHS tapes. Think salad on a literal pillow. Think desserts on flip-flops. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg (lettuce).

The brainchild of professional photographer Ross McGinnes, the r/WeWantPlates subreddit is a 900k-strong online community that ‘crusades’ against this sort of food-serving madness. And we’ve collected some of the best new pics their members shamed to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down to check out the worst offenders, upvote the dishes that you’d hate to be served the most, and check out Bored Panda's interview with the friendly moderator team running the whole sub.

When you’ve enjoyed this list of gastronomic abominations to the fullest, we cordially invite you to taste Bored Panda’s recent articles about the ‘We Want Plates’ community for dessert right here, here, and here. If you enjoy their content, check out their socials. They’ve even published a book! Bon Appétit.

More info: WeWantPlates.com | Reddit | Facebook | Instagram |Twitter | Book

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Seems Almost Malicious

This Seems Almost Malicious

ImGoingBackToBed Report

20points
POST
Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ewww. Do they reuse them? I still have a collection of VHS tapes, only owned by me, and I wouldn't eat off them.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

Desert In A 2 Star Michelin Restaurant

Desert In A 2 Star Michelin Restaurant

keeeek Report

18points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now way this was served in a place with any number of Michelin stars

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Man At The Next Table Got His Avocado Salad On A Pillow. Impossible To Properly Wash. Why??

Man At The Next Table Got His Avocado Salad On A Pillow. Impossible To Properly Wash. Why??

certifiedfuckup Report

18points
POST
Nor
Nor
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is such a sh*tty trend, wish people would stop supporting this unhygenic trend. Then they the first to compalin when they get horribly sick

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Bored Panda reached out to the team running the r/WeWantPlates subreddit with a few follow-up questions. We had a quick chat about the food-serving trends we’re seeing at the moment.

One trend, in particular, has been standing out above the rest, at the time of writing.

“In real life, I am seeing the ‘serve it in the pan it was cooked in’ trend more and more around here,” one of the moderators told us. “I don't like it,” they were very straightforward about it.
#4

Fried Green Beans Served In A Shoe

Fried Green Beans Served In A Shoe

Zenai Report

18points
POST
David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, it's your own fault; Instead of the adult menu, clearly you ordered off of the Keds menu

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#5

With A Side Of Blindness

With A Side Of Blindness

Turgidlyharp32 Report

17points
POST
The long necked dino
The long necked dino
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Other than that it's kinda awesome ngl. I wonder if you can drag the straw further up?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Meanwhile

Meanwhile

atuan Report

16points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do things like this get past health department inspections?!

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We were interested to get the ‘We Want Plates’ moderator team’s opinion about whether there will ever come a time when restaurants do the right thing and fully embrace plates and glasses.

“Let's hope so!” the subreddit’s representative told Bored Panda that they’re pretty optimistic, however this would only happen "once it starts hurting them [the restaurants] in the money."

“It's nice to be creative, I suppose, but there's a reason dinnerware exists,” they pointed out. And we couldn’t agree more: creativity, imagination, and thinking outside the box ought to be celebrated. On the flip side, we’re talking about food. And at the end of the day, a large part of the entire experience is the act of putting food into your mouth, tasting, chewing, and then swallowing it.

Perception really does matter. When you see that your food has been resting on some random objects, your mind automatically considers how hygienic all of it is. Has someone else eaten their dessert from this flip-flop today? How well did the kitchen staff wash it? Why is there a friggin’ flip-flop on my table at all? Why am I here? You know the standard philosophical debates.
#7

A Single Raw Shrimp Served On Rocks

A Single Raw Shrimp Served On Rocks

ieatcrayonzs Report

14points
POST
BonBon
BonBon
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*crunch* 'whoops, that was a rock, now there goes my teeth'

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

Risotto In A Bottle. Cheers

Risotto In A Bottle. Cheers

karateknecht Report

14points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least this is kind of like a plate and can be washed easily so you know it's clean. This is like the best of the worst.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#9

What The F**k

What The F**k

pleathershorts Report

14points
POST
View more comments

Lastly, the redditor whom we got in touch with praised their colleagues working in the moderator team for helping keep the entire online community healthy and on-point. 

“We have some very excellent and dedicated moderators who keep a vigilant eye out!” they said. It’s an ongoing team effort to provide a great experience for all members of r/WeWantPlates.

How much time each mod spends looking after the community depends on the individual and how busy it is that week. "It's impossible to say. In general, Reddit is a hobby and not a job. We do what we can, within reason," the mod told Bored Panda.
#10

From A Friends Ig Story. I Have No Words, Only Questions

From A Friends Ig Story. I Have No Words, Only Questions

Hickmandude Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#11

Found This On Tumblr

Found This On Tumblr

ChadMojito Report

13points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you get a discount for making it yourself, or do you get charged extra for the privilege?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Pancakes In Michigan. The Syrup Dripped Onto My Pants And Shoes While They Were Carrying It To The Table

Pancakes In Michigan. The Syrup Dripped Onto My Pants And Shoes While They Were Carrying It To The Table

a_complex_kid Report

13points
POST
Amanda perry
Amanda perry
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't think that one out. At all

3
3points
reply
View more comments

The entire idea for r/WeWantPlates actually started way back in 2015, on Twitter. Photographer Ross told Bored Panda a few years ago that the inspiration for the internet project came after a friend fo his shared a photo on Facebook. The pic in question? A steak that was served on a chopping board. (At the tail-end of 2022, that actually feels pretty tame after everything that we’ve seen in recent years.)

“It [the photo] was captioned, unironically, ‘That is a big meal!’ It wasn't a big meal—he'd fallen for all this style-over-content hipster gastropub nonsense. I searched Twitter for an account which would allow me to vent my spleen with like-minded people, but found nothing. We Want Plates was born,” Ross told us earlier how everything fell into place.

“My local pub used to do a great Sunday roast: twelve quid, piled high, tasted great and yes, it came on a plate. One weekend they added a quirky offering to the menu: little sandwiches, pies, dainty cakes, and mini milkshakes served on a miniature picnic bench. The benches, painted bright pink and yellow, sat on top of tables seating actual grown adults. And what was the first thing these infantilized diners did? It wasn’t try the food—it was whip out their phones and take a picture,” he said.
#13

I Always Wanted To Eat In A Gravel Pit, Not Knowing What Is Edible

I Always Wanted To Eat In A Gravel Pit, Not Knowing What Is Edible

H4kor Report

13points
POST
michelle
michelle
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

only five things is edible there

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Ordered A Lox Bagel. It Was Served Like This And I Had To Assemble It Myself

Ordered A Lox Bagel. It Was Served Like This And I Had To Assemble It Myself

700x25C Report

11points
POST
Amanda perry
Amanda perry
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should have got paid for doing the cooks job

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Why!!??

Why!!??

SailWithoutEm Report

11points
POST
Justin
Justin
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is the dinosaur dishwasher safe?

1
1point
reply

“Over the following months the picnic benches became increasingly popular, coinciding with the specials board becoming progressively smaller, before it eventually disappeared altogether. I sat there one Sunday, watching bench after garish bench emerge from the kitchen like a technicolor carnival of idiocy, before my usual roast arrived,” the founder told us.

“The meat was cold and the potatoes were burnt. It was once their main Sunday trade, but the traditional roast had died an unpalatable death. But that’s OK because they were doing a roaring trade with the benches, right? Sure, until the pub down the road started doing them too. Then the one around the corner. Before you know it, everyone’s doing the same ‘quirky’ thing, except it’s not ‘quirky’ anymore because you can’t move for mini picnic benches and now all their roast dinners are rubbish to boot,” Ross shared with us during a previous interview.
#16

Shrimp Served On Table Cloth

Shrimp Served On Table Cloth

TwerkNWerk Report

11points
POST
Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All the times I spent perfectly aligning shrimp tails on a tray for a party and I could have just dumped it on the table in front of my guests instead? Does this work with cocktail meatballs too?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#17

The Accursed Cup/Bowl Hybrid Has Made Its Way To China With A Cola And Xiaolongbao Combo

The Accursed Cup/Bowl Hybrid Has Made Its Way To China With A Cola And Xiaolongbao Combo

Odelta Report

10points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually not a bad idea really!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#18

Lamb Chops On A Baroque Framed Mirror. When Is The Cocaine Course Served?

Lamb Chops On A Baroque Framed Mirror. When Is The Cocaine Course Served?

Amylynn4215 Report

10points
POST
View more comments

A while ago, Bored Panda had gotten in touch with world-renowned pie artist and food expert Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin to get her opinion on food presentation. She noted that it’s true that ‘we do eat with our eyes’ first. However, this doesn’t mean artful plating is the same as randomness. Creativity, fanciness, and quality is fine when it’s done right. 

"The presentation of a dish—both the food and the serving vessels—can have a huge impact on the impression we have of the food we are about to consume. The most delicious-looking slice of beef wellington you’ve ever seen, plated on a chipped plate with a dirty thumbprint in the corner is just not going to be the taste sensation that it ought to be because you will be preoccupied with the grody presentation. Likewise, a fairly pedestrian mini cupcake, presented on a charming little gold carousel that you must hand crank to reveal your treat, is suddenly elevated by whimsical association,” pie artist Jessica explained to us during a previous interview.
#19

Ordered Tiramisu At A Restaurant. Got This Served On Cooking Paper Prepared Right In Front Of Me

Ordered Tiramisu At A Restaurant. Got This Served On Cooking Paper Prepared Right In Front Of Me

ChunkySealTurtle Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

This Cocktail I Got In A Plastic Bag. We Also Want Glasses!

This Cocktail I Got In A Plastic Bag. We Also Want Glasses!

lord_ikiwiki Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

40 years ago you could buy soda in a sealed bag in my country. The trick was to pierce the bag for the straw without spilling the whole thing

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

Tuna Tartare On An Upside Down Martini Glass…. Idk Why They Get Away With This

Tuna Tartare On An Upside Down Martini Glass…. Idk Why They Get Away With This

LuckOk5474 Report

9points
POST
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The challenge here is how to start eating. This is the first dish in my life that I would consider eating with a spoon and a fork.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

"When chefs go above and beyond in the consideration of the presentation of their food, it is because they are looking to craft a little narrative and add meaning to the experience of consuming their food. When done well, this added meaning enhances the guest’s experience and leaves a lasting pleasant impression. When done poorly, it detracts from the experience of eating the food and leaves guests frustrated, grossed out, or simply bemused," she said.
#22

Pasta Flight All Thrown Onto A Slab Of Wood

Pasta Flight All Thrown Onto A Slab Of Wood

twotimes4yourmind Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#23

Got To Admit, That Was Pretty Cute (Cheesecake Samples)

Got To Admit, That Was Pretty Cute (Cheesecake Samples)

Pikalika Report

7points
POST
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not disturbing or annoying enough to be on this list.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

I Found The Actual Cocaine Course. It’s On The Beignets

I Found The Actual Cocaine Course. It’s On The Beignets

Amylynn4215 Report

7points
POST

"Artful plating is not a competition to see who can inject the most randomness and absurdity onto a table! Unless of course, the meaning you want to impart has to do with conveying a sense of absurdity as a critical commentary on societal excess… but that’s a little meta for most chefs!"
#25

Sir, This Is A Shovel…

Sir, This Is A Shovel…

BuildingsInTheSky Report

7points
POST
David Martin
David Martin
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, don't forget to try the house special, Lame Spine

4
4points
reply
#26

Pizza Inside A Box Of Pizza

Pizza Inside A Box Of Pizza

bobby_barbados Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#27

My Wontons Had Bits Of Uncooked Rice Stuck In Them

My Wontons Had Bits Of Uncooked Rice Stuck In Them

nesfor Report

7points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You probably have to boil the rice yourself.

1
1point
reply

The food expert shared her opinion as to why some restaurants have a very different service than most other establishments. She noted that they have a holistic approach to it all.

"They consider the experience of sitting down for a meal at their establishment to be a form of sensory engagement designed to delight and harmonize taste, texture, fragrance, appearance (of the food, plating, and larger room ambience), sounds, and general mood,” she explained. However, not everyone is successful. Copycats abound!
#28

Bread For The Table On Coffee Filters

Bread For The Table On Coffee Filters

MudCreek928 Report

7points
POST
Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a terrible idea. I had just bought a bulk box of regular basket filters when our coffee maker died. My husband switched to only using the kuerig so I use the filters for snacks like potato chips or cookies. Better than a paper plate or having to wash an entire bowl for a handful of snacks.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Sliced Bread In A Leather Bag

Sliced Bread In A Leather Bag

J_ClerMont Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#30

Oh Deer

Oh Deer

Jordanovichy Report

7points
POST
View more comments

"In an attempt to emulate the success and sophistication of these rarified venues, on occasion newcomers to the restaurant game will copy certain aspects of what is meant to be an integrated holistic experience and in doing so, really miss the mark. This is where you’ll encounter the mediocre establishments presenting mediocre fare on objectively ridiculous serving objects, devoid of any context or meaning."
#31

We Want Chairs

We Want Chairs

G0udvis Report

6points
POST
crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guess they wanted to upcycle...I will let myself out

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

A Friend Suggested This Place For The Great Ambience. So I Decided To Check The Reviews

A Friend Suggested This Place For The Great Ambience. So I Decided To Check The Reviews

GaiusMario Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#33

Could Have At Least Given A Nicer Paint Brush To Eat With…

Could Have At Least Given A Nicer Paint Brush To Eat With…

fulfilledphil Report

6points
POST
Amanda perry
Amanda perry
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The worst. A comb. I feel ill

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Caption Said “A Sensory Moment” - Chocolate In Hand

Caption Said “A Sensory Moment” - Chocolate In Hand

TownMountain Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#35

I Guess We’re Using Scales Now

I Guess We’re Using Scales Now

_echtra Report

6points
POST
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's how you count kilojoules these days. Weight times energy density.

0
0points
reply
#36

The Coffee Comes In A Disposable Cup, But Your Meal Comes In A Coffee Mug!

The Coffee Comes In A Disposable Cup, But Your Meal Comes In A Coffee Mug!

Penguin121314 Report

6points
POST
crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like it's trying to escape

0
0points
reply
#37

You Ever Had Your Sushi Hidden Inside A Tree Branch?

You Ever Had Your Sushi Hidden Inside A Tree Branch?

lemonboy71 Report

6points
POST
BonBon
BonBon
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why not... chop a whole tree down whilst you're about it

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

They Can't Get Away With This

They Can't Get Away With This

babeespice Report

5points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

No Thanks

No Thanks

Fenen9tko Report

5points
POST
Amanda perry
Amanda perry
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone else see what I see?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Friend Went To Some Fancy Place In Barcelona

Friend Went To Some Fancy Place In Barcelona

periacetabular_ost Report

5points
POST
Mz Phit
Mz Phit
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mmmmm fiber turf and turf

0
0points
reply
#41

How About Some Spring Rolls In A Miniature Shopping Cart?

How About Some Spring Rolls In A Miniature Shopping Cart?

leopkoo Report

5points
POST
Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, but that's cute. I could see putting veggie sticks in it with ranch underneath.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

Not Confusing At All

Not Confusing At All

xxtsngshjtdd Report

5points
POST
Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are those black beans or rocks?

0
0points
reply
#43

This Was Advertised As A Pad Thai Lunch Special

This Was Advertised As A Pad Thai Lunch Special

demiurgish Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#44

What If I Told You That There Was Tiramisu In There

What If I Told You That There Was Tiramisu In There

mintcemetery Report

4points
POST
Whatshername
Whatshername
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is quite funny though

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Moscow Mule In A Coin Purse

Moscow Mule In A Coin Purse

theunseenseeable Report

4points
POST
#46

Skate Poutine

Skate Poutine

crack-O-caine Report

4points
POST
#47

Why Does This Exist

Why Does This Exist

BlightedTanner Report

4points
POST
#48

Went On A Date And We Ordered Two Rolls. This Is How They Brought It Out. (Both The Clear Stand And The Bottle Are “Glued” Down With Wasabi)

Went On A Date And We Ordered Two Rolls. This Is How They Brought It Out. (Both The Clear Stand And The Bottle Are “Glued” Down With Wasabi)

DiscombobulatedPay51 Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

No I Have Never Wanted To Do Body Shots Off Pinocchio

No I Have Never Wanted To Do Body Shots Off Pinocchio

bluelovexD Report

4points
POST
crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Check the bartender, he's lost his prosthetic

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

When You Order “Ice” Coffee

When You Order “Ice” Coffee

tavenitas Report

4points
POST
#51

They Were Literally So Close!

They Were Literally So Close!

Wafflesattiffanies Report

4points
POST
saltypancakes
saltypancakes
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh, if only there was one way to flip the plate!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

Just Need My Taco Rock Slab To Be A Bit Larger…

Just Need My Taco Rock Slab To Be A Bit Larger…

jaybetterman Report

4points
POST
#53

Dessert On A Trowel

Dessert On A Trowel

SuffolkYourself Report

4points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you just shove the whole thing at once?

0
0points
reply
#54

We Want Tea Mugs!

We Want Tea Mugs!

Retro_Gamer Report

4points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did the waiter misplace their urine sample?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

High-End Steakhouse In Mexico City Serves Tortilla Chips In… A Hat? A Bag?

High-End Steakhouse In Mexico City Serves Tortilla Chips In… A Hat? A Bag?

simplewaves Report

4points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this.. is unappetizing

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#56

A Bird's Nest For Appetizers. To Be Fair The Food Was Amazing

A Bird's Nest For Appetizers. To Be Fair The Food Was Amazing

depressiontrashbag Report

4points
POST
#57

Finally Saw One In Real Life. The Legendary Tiramisù In A Moka Pot!

Finally Saw One In Real Life. The Legendary Tiramisù In A Moka Pot!

Aloy00 Report

4points
POST
View more comments