Ever had that feeling of being overwhelmed by the very digital world we currently live in? Information zooming past you faster than a supersonic jet, gadgets updating quicker than you can say "iPhone 23," and jobs transforming like a chameleon on a rainbow? Well, you're not alone. A lot of this stuff can escalate to overwhelming levels, especially when you're using technology to unearth interesting or, more specifically, educational information. I mean, come on, you open Google and the amount of data on just one topic can quickly snowball into a digital avalanche just by skimming through the first page (we don't talk about page 2 of Google, that's another topic entirely).

So, what if you want to learn something new? You know, bite-sized chunks of intriguing info, tidbits of knowledge to store in your brain and impress your friends during a sleepover when the topic of discussion becomes something random. Well, look no further than the Today I Learned forum on Reddit as it collects all of that into one large space. And today we are here to share with you, Pandas, some of the most interesting and recent facts that have emerged from there.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL that Walmart tried and failed to establish itself in Germany in the early 2000s. One of the speculated reasons for its failure is that Germans found certain team-building activities and the forced greeting and smiling at customers unnerving.

ylenias , TaurusEmerald Report

21points
POST
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read that the practice, that the staffs packs the customers bags isn't wanted by german customers either.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL that there is a German man named Marc Wubbenhorst who must drink 20 liters of water every day in order to not die from dehydration. He suffers an extreme case of diabetes insipidus.

JurassicPark9265 , tlc uk Report

18points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This poor guy. All kidding aside, does he even get to have a life outside of monitoring his water intake & the subsequent trips to the restroom that must follow? I wonder how they discovered his condition, initially?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the USS West Virginia battleship was salvaged six months later. During the salvage operation, a calendar was discovered in an airtight room indicating three sailors survived for another 16 days after the event.

customlord , U.S. Navy Bureau of Ships Report

17points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must’ve been torturous for them. It’s mind blowing when you think about the sets of eyes out there that have seen things in this world we wouldn’t even see in our worst nightmares.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL In 2013 a couple walking their dog in California found 8 coffee cans containing over 1,427 gold coins worth over $10 million. The original source of the hoard is still unknown.

Jd20001 , Kagin's Inc Report

17points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually remember this from 2013, crazy s**t huh?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL in the original German ending of the fairy tale Snow White, the evil queen is forced to put on red-hot iron shoes and dance until she drops dead.

Skeleton_Pilots , Landsbókasafn Íslands Report

16points
POST
irissii (she/them)
irissii (she/them)
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and in the original ending of red riding hood, the wolf has a rock put in him to replace the people he ate and he goes to the river to drink, falls in, and drowns!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL that 'Nothing' was a Shakespearean nickname for the Vulva... 'Much ado about Nothing' could just as easily have been called 'A lot of fuss about Fannies'

ArcTan_Pete , Shakespeare Memes Report

16points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did not know this. I read it at school and now I feel so naive

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

TIL that playing Tetris after a traumatic event can help prevent post-traumatic stress symptoms.

Blade_982 Report

13points
POST
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Huh, I wonder why. Is it specific to Tetris, or does any game work?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL That Historians Believe Cats Domesticated Themselves

PlopCopTopPopMopStop , kieutruongphoto Report

12points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they are only semi-domesticated, as anyone with a cat will attest to.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#9

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL 200,000 to 600,000 pets were estimated to have been left behind in the evacuations from hurricane Katrina, as people were not allowed to take pets with them and pets were not allowed in sheltering places.

Moodfoo , buzzfeednews Report

11points
POST
Phoenix(or nix)they/them
Phoenix(or nix)they/them
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would've left with my babies up into a state that would have been safe from the torrential rain as it kept moving. Although I understand that some people probably didn't have enough time or money to get out that far and had to do what they could to survive, even if it meant leaving their furry friends behind

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) In 2001, a New York couple got married on the deck of the Titanic, in a submarine. They faced criticism that their stunt was in "bad taste."

GarysCrispLettuce , hindustantimes Report

11points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's because it WAS in bad taste. Why not just get married in a cemetery?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL of socialite Ida Wood: in 1907 she emptied her 1 million dollar bank account(21 million in today's money), declared she was “tired of everything" and shut herself in a hotel room along with her sisters. She stepped out of the room for the first time 24 years later

Ainsley-Sorsby , biblio Report

10points
POST
Cooking Panda
Cooking Panda
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm tired of not having 21 million dollars

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL The Undertaker was engulfed in flames during his entrance at 2010’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but he remained in character for the entirety of the match, despite being on the receiving end of 1st and 2nd-degree burns and a chest burn that would bubble up during the match.

LadyWarrior73 , The Legend Of The Undertaker Report

10points
POST
#13

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL that in the 17th century, when coffee had made its way to Europe, some people reacted to it with suspicion or fear, calling it the “bitter invention of Satan.” In 1615, the clergy in Venice asked Pope Clement VIII to intervene. He found the drink so satisfying that he gave it papal approval.

LadyWarrior73 , chinoproduct Report

10points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clement loved his latte

1
1point
reply
#14

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL of Ida & Isidor Straus, a couple aboard the Titanic the night it sank. Isidor had a chance to join his wife on a life boat, but stayed behind to give his place away to a child. Ida, refusing to leave her husband behind, too left the life boat. They died together arm in arm when the ship sank.

Unfair_Programmer_42 , wikimedia Report

10points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A shining example of both true humanity and true love.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL that in 2002, Chumbawamba accepted $100k from General Motors for the rights to use one of their songs in a Pontiac commercial. The band then donated it to a corporate watchdog group that used the money to launch an information campaign against GM.

archarbor , telegraph Report

9points
POST
#16

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL octopus have nine brains – one mini-brain in each arm and another in the center of their bodies. Each arm can independently taste, touch and perform basic movements, but all arms can work together when prompted by the central brain.

fiureddit , Ashley Christiano Report

9points
POST
Satan
Satan
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's really cool!

0
0points
reply
#17

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL that while filming The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger went into a LA restaurant in battle-damaged Terminator makeup. He asked for a table in character and since no one knew who the Terminator was yet, the host and everyone in the restaurant started freaking out, screaming, and quickly left

SappyGilmore , elperiodico Report

9points
POST
#18

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL there are 20 mountains over 23,000 ft in the world that have never been climbed.

Babatikidido1212 , Sultanalipassu Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#19

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) Til of E Henry Knoche, A former star college tennis and basketball athlete, he asked for a job with the CIA with no qualifications other than his trophies, 2 years with the navy during WW2 and speaking Russian and an obscure Chinese dialect. When he retired in 1977 he was acting director of the CIA

GoodUsernamesTaken2 , Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Report

9points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let it be a lesson to you, kiddies. Learn another language.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#20

TIL about the Ghost Blimp. In 1942, a crew of two men left San Francisco in a Navy blimp to conduct an antisubmarine patrol. Five hours later, the empty blimp drifted back ashore and crashed into a residential neighborhood. No trace of the crew was ever found.

captureorbit Report

9points
POST
Alexander Elliott
Alexander Elliott
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The new Scooby adventure: G-G-G-G-Ghost Blimp.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

TIL the earliest known name for a pet was Nedjem, a cat owned by Puimre high priest of Amun in the 15th Century BC. Nedjem translates to 'the sweet one', meaning the very first named pet was a Sweetie.

ZizZizZiz Report

9points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sweetie did a good job of domesticating itself.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

TIL that Rüppell's griffon vulture has the highest documented altitude of any bird at 36k feet. Unfortunately this information was discovered after a Boeing 747 took the bird into the engine over western Africa.

TrackerDyl Report

9points
POST
#23

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL Daniel Suhr, who was responding to the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, was the first firefighter killed in the attacks. He was hit by a falling body.

AlbinNboat , UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT Report

8points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't need to learn this today

1
1point
reply
#24

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL that they stopped putting missing children on milk cartons because the threat was largely overblown, was mostly ineffective, had no requirements for what missing meant, was emotionally disturbing to families, and was done mostly for the tax credits.

ProbablyABore , desmoinesregister Report

8points
POST
#25

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL Paris has more than 44000 restaurants, with an approximate population of 2.14 million residents, that’s 48 people for every restaurant.

Moto_Rouge , Pierre Blaché Report

8points
POST
Tom Hardeveld
Tom Hardeveld
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how many of those are run by rats?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

TIL in 2013, Italian surgeons split new residents into two laparoscopic surgery training groups. They found that the group that was ordered to play the Nintendo Wii for 1 hour a day/5days a week performed better on test surgeries than their non-gaming counterparts.

Radient-Rabbit Report

8points
POST
#27

TIL that orcas have a culture that they pass down to their offspring and they also have variations in vocalizations similar to languages and dialects in humans

MudakMudakov Report

8points
POST
#28

TIL that STAR WARS released a Christmas music album in 1980 and the producers wanted a better lead singer for the track "R2-D2 We Wish You a Merry Christmas" so they asked the 17 year old kid who was sweeping floors at the studio, and he nailed it. His name was Jon Bon Jovi.

Anadyne Report

8points
POST
#29

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL: Antilia is one of the most expensive private residences in the world, costing over $1 billion. The billionaire had his entire family live in the 27 story home which requires 600 servants and has 168 car garage, 9 elevators, a theatre, pool, ballroom, and snow room. It was built on an orphanage.

Flares117 , https://pixabay.com/fr/photos/antilia-b%C3%A2timent-mumbai-inde-4878391/ Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#30

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL Canada geese eggs are "aborted" by coating the eggs with corn oil for population control. Simply removing or destroying the eggs will just result in the geese laying more eggs

urban-railing , Famartin Report

7points
POST
#31

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL that all clownfish are born as males. One female lives with a group of males but only mates with one of them. When she dies her mate will become female. This change is irreversible.

Tall_Cow2299 , Nick Hobgood Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#32

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL The Ninja Turtles are a parody of Daredevil (Marvel). Daredevil and the turtles were both created in the same radioactive material accident, and Daredevil fights 'The Hand' while the turtles fight 'The Foot', and Daredevil's sensei is called 'Stick', while the turtles' is called 'Splinter'

firstpc13 , imdb Report

7points
POST
#33

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL about Yang Jingyu: a Chinese resistance leader who fought the Japanese during WWil. Yang was encircled & killed after 5 days of fighting alone in the wild. An autopsy found only bark and grass roots in his stomach. His desecrated body was later given a proper burial due to fear of his ghost.

Consistent_Zucchini2 , CCTV Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL game designer Will Wright (creator of The Sims) held the record for the illegal 'Cannonball Run' race to drive across the US in 1980, driving from New York to California in 33 hours 9 minutes

LotusCobra , nbc Report

7points
POST
#35

TIL of the 1850 shipwreck of the Jenny Lind on a South Pacific coral reef. 28 people survived for 37 days on a tiny patch of sand because a passenger created a water distillation system from salvaged cookware capable of making 25 gallons a day of freshwater.

triviafrenzy Report

7points
POST
#36

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL that only $2 was budgeted toward safety training for the crew of MV Sewol, the South Korean passenger ferry which sank in 2014 killing 306 people. This was used to pay for a paper certificate.

rugrats1989 , gcaptain Report

7points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another distressing example of corporate greed.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#37

TIL that the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York City is so long with such tall towers that the top of the towers are 1 5/8 inches farther apart at their tops than at their bases. This is because the distance between the towers made it necessary to compensate for the earth’s curvature.

Selimsnek Report

7points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The flat-earthers aren't going to like this

2
2points
reply
#38

TIL that in the 1960s, Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead worked for Jimi Hendrix as his roadie and drug supplier for after-show parties. Lemmy later recalled how he got to see Hendrix perform a whole lot - twice a night for about three months.

waitingforthesun92 Report

7points
POST
#39

TIL about John Smeaton, a former baggage handler at Glasgow Airport. He helped thwart the 2007 Glasgow Airport attack by kicking one of the attackers in the groin. He was awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal for his actions.

WouldbeWanderer Report

7points
POST
Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An attacker who was ON FIRE! Everyone go look what Billy Connolly has to say about the attack..... "we like a bit o terror in Glasgow"

0
0points
reply
#40

TIL Peppers evolved to prefer birds spread their seeds. Capsaicin and pepper colors attract birds. Seeds that pass through the digestive system of a bird germinate at a rate of 370% higher than seeds that pass through mammals who are normally repelled by Capsaicin.

pdentropy Report

7points
POST
#41

TIL that every employee at the Hanford Engineer Works in Richland, WA donated one day's worth of their pay to purchase a B-17 bomber, as their contribution to the WW2 effort. The plane was christened 'Day's Pay' and flew over 60 missions in Germany

Geeledouche52 Report

7points
POST
#42

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL that when the submarine ARA San Juan disappeared in 2017, initial search crews picked up a banging noise at the search site, like tools hitting metal. After analyzing the audio, it was determined the sound was not from the submarine and was probably from a biological source.

PabloTheUnicorn , Martin Otero Report

6points
POST
#43

“Today I Learned”: 127 Lesser-Known Things About The World That Should Be Common Knowledge (New Pics) TIL about Empires of the Deep, an $130 million mermaid movie from 2011 that's never been released

JeffRyan1 , mubi Report

6points
POST
#44

TIL that Austrian actress Eva von Berne was presumed to be dead for 70+ years because a PR consultant at MGM accidentally reported her death in 1930. 96-year-old von Berne said in 2006: "It was fortunate that the world thought that I died. So I did not have to deal with autograph hunters."

ylenias Report

6points
POST
#45

Til that an entire species of bird went extinct because of ww2 - Wake Island rail. They were flightless birds specific to one tiny island and the Japanese troops there ate them.

hillo538 Report

6points
POST
#46

TIL on Fridays, the Swedes love to eat tacos. It's called Taco Fredag or Taco Friday.

TheMadhopper Report

6points
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tack-o Friday! (Tack: Thanks in Swedish)

0
0points
reply
#47

TIL that 90% of video game sales in 2022 were digital.

JagoKestral Report

6points
POST
Gaming Chicken
Gaming Chicken
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's just easier to have a few game libraries on any of the multiple online store but you lose the first iteration of the game when the patches happen. Those iteration usually have the op items, take the sword of night and flame, nerfed.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#48

TIL Actor Dermot Mulroney is also an accomplished cellist and has played on many of Michael Giacchino's film soundtracks, including Rogue One, Jurassic World, and Spider-Man: Homecoming

Shrek_2_Soundtrack Report

6points
POST
#49

TIL that there's a species of wasp called the horse guard wasp. It is found in the eastern US and acts as a natural biological control by hanging around horses and killing horse flies. Despite their loud buzzing noises, horses are not disturbed by them.

ReturntoPleistocene Report

6points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll take wasps over horseflies every time. Horseflies are relentless

0
0points
reply
#50

TIL - The Onion submitted a 23-page Amicus Curiae brief to the US Supreme Court in 2022 for the case Novak v. City of Parma, Ohio, in support of the protection of parody as free-speech. In the text, The Onion openly parodies the Court and says it is "staffed entirely by total Latin dorks".

stdubbs Report

6points
POST
#51

TIL Diamonds were first discovered and mined in India 3000 years ago. India remained the primary source of diamonds until the 18th century.

Natz9292 Report

6points
POST
Helen Roberts
Helen Roberts
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When De Beers cleared out the mines and monetised them as rare when they release just a small amount every year. Conflict free or lab grown is the way forward !

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

TIL that a fried chicken factory in Hamelt, North Carolina fell victim to a severe grease fire caused by faulty machinery and made worse by locked emergency exits and the fire was the second deadliest industrial disaster in the history of the state

ForeverBlue101_303 Report

6points
POST
#53

TIL that Andy Buckley (who played David Wallace on “The Office”) is a former financial analyst in real life, and was chosen for the role specifically due to his familiarity with the intricacies of corporate finance, and continued to work in the field during his time on the show.

MoneyHungryOctopus Report

6points
POST
#54

TIL that Princess Anne was briefly involved with a man named Andrew Parker Bowles. He would later marry Camilla Shand. Later, Camilla Parker Bowles would have an affair with and eventually marry Prince Charles, Anne's brother.

EtOHMartini Report

6points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They couldn't get married because he is Catholic and being royalty it was forbidden as she is Church of England.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#55

TIL the person who came up with the concept of a supermodel was the father of the lead singer of The Strokes

Texas_Rockets Report

6points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks for that, Mr The Strokes

1
1point
reply
#56

TIL Composer Bart Howard's song "Fly Me to the Moon" made him so wealthy that he was able to ride on it for the rest of his life. Howard curtailed his songwriting efforts and entered semi-retirement, with the occasional concert and cabaret stint

einstein_bern Report

6points
POST
#57

TIL that Pizzly Bears are the offspring of a female Polar Bear and a male Brown Bear. These hyprid Bears are able to breed offspring and to date there have been 8 confirmed hybrids (4 50:50 B:P, 4 75:25 B/P) in the wild. All 4 75:25 came from one 50:50 female and all 4 50:50 came from one female PB.

Bearded_Bone_Head Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#58

TIL that Sigourney Weaver only earned $35,000 for Alien (1979) but got $1,000,000 and a share of the profits for Aliens (1986)

Make_the_music_stop Report

6points
POST
#59

TIL: The US Navy used Xbox 360 controllers to operate the periscopes on submarines based on feedback from junior officers and sailors; the previous controls for the periscope were clunky and real heavy and cost about $38,000 compared to the Xbox 360 controller’s cost of around $20.

zztop610 Report

6points
POST
Gaming Chicken
Gaming Chicken
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cheap, easy to map the controls and the younger generation are more used to this interface.

0
0points
reply
#60

TIL orcas cultural fads. In the 1980s one such fad was wearing dead salmon as hats. It spread to three separate Pacific pods before suddenly going out of style.

Milt_Torfelson Report

6points
POST
#61

TIL In Scotland, two students went to an art exhibition and left a pineapple on a table to see if it would become art. When they returned four days later, the pineapple was still there and had been covered with a glass display case

nerdy_subha Report

6points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was an ‘installation’

0
0points
reply
#62

TIL that the choir in the title sequence of Mr Bean is singing ‘Ecce homo qui est faba’, which translates to ‘Behold the man who is a bean.’ in Latin.

W1ngedSentinel Report

6points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

love the brain on that Bean

0
0points
reply
#63

TIL that International Shooting Union barred women from shooting with men in 1993, after Zhang Shan won the gold medal in Skeet Shooting in 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Fan387 Report

6points
POST
#64

TIL there was a briefly popular social movement in the early 1930s called the "Technocracy Movement." Technocrats proposed replacing politicians and businessmen with scientists and engineers who had the expertise to manage the economy.

ZenithTSF Report

6points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why didn't this BRILLIANT idea take hold? The fat cats wouldn't have made a profit from it, plus, a lot of businesses would have been OUT of business.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#65

TIL That more creative people report greater trauma in their childhood.

finnishflash128 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

TIL The first "The Fast and the Furious" movie licensed its title from an old 1954 Roger Corman movie after rejecting other bad titles involving racing and wars. But Corman kept the rights to numerical sequel titles, thus why the franchise has no "The Fast and the Furious 2."

MyPasswordIsMyCat Report

5points
POST
#67

TIL it took 88 skydiving jumps to film the scene of James Bond jumping from an airplane without a parachute in Moonraker (1979), often getting just 3 seconds of action filmed in a jump.

Jd20001 Report

5points
POST
#68

TIL That when 'Wayne's World' was filming, Mike Myers didn't know how to drive a car, so he had to take driving lessons from Sears

A_Downboat_Is_A_Sub Report

5points
POST
#69

TIL the only copies of the Haitian Declaration of Independence are in the UK's National Archives, Kew. And was only found to be there as recent as 2010 by a student from Duke University.

pugsftw Report

5points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The UK's National Archives should return them to Haiti.

0
0points
reply
#70

TIL that AIDS was initially called GRID - Gay Related Immune Deficiency. It was changed to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome once it was clear that the disease was not confined to the gay community.

p38-lightning Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#71

TIL Shakespeare's skull is missing from his grave, which mysteriously does not bear his name, but rather a curse: “Good friend, for Jesus’ sake forbear, to dig the dust enclosed here. Blessed be the man that spares these stones, And cursed be he that moves my bones."

LadyWarrior73 Report

5points
POST
#72

TIL it used to be mandatory by law for Indian cinemas to play the national anthem before showing a movie. However, in 2018, the Supreme Court of India decided it wasn't necessary.

CanadianW Report

5points
POST
#73

TIL that Brighton, one of the sunniest places in the UK, still has considerably fewer sunshine hours (~1,840) than 'Rain City' Seattle in the US (~2170)

Ryponagar Report

5points
POST
#74

TIL of the United Kingdom's Locomotives Act 1865, which mandated that motor vehicles abide by a 2 to 4 mph speed limit, be crewed by minimum of three persons, and have man walk at least 55 meters ahead of the vehicle, waving a red flag and sounding a horn.

BeevyD Report

5points
POST
Alexander Elliott
Alexander Elliott
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, no contemporary illustration of the man with the red flag. That was never enforced.

0
0points
reply
#75

TIL the world's oldest (still existing) anime was made back in 1917 and is still preserved!

bananawhiskerz Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

TIL the founders of Outback Steakhouse intentionally decided not to visit Australia, as they were concerned that having too much authenticity would confuse customers

helpmeredditimbored Report

5points
POST
#77

TIL Of Titanic Thompson, a prolific hustler and golfer of the early 20th century. One of Thompson's tricks was to play righthanded, win, and offer to play double or nothing lefthanded, he was naturally lefthanded. In his time a professional golfer could earn 30,000$ a year, he earned that in a week.

jamescookenotthatone Report

5points
POST
#78

TIL a mentally unstable man in Canada cut down a rare golden spruce tree, sacred to Indigenous people, to protest the logging industry. His trial was on the island where he cut down the tree. Fearing for his safety, he opted to kayak there solo rather than take a plane. He hasn't been seen since.

CanadianW Report

5points
POST
#79

TIL that there were 26 families of passengers on the Mayflower that are known to have left descendants; it is estimated that over 30 million people can trace their ancestry back to those 26 families on the Mayflower.

LadyWarrior73 Report

5points
POST
#80

TIL of Chaser, a border collie whose tested memory was the highest of any non-human animal. She could identify and retrieve 1022 different toys based on name and category.

dragonoid296 Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#81

TIL That there is an Enigma message that hasn't been broken yet

Quique1222 Report

5points
POST
#82

TIL that a set of triplets found each other coincidentally after being separated at adoption for a pyschological experiment, when a college student mistook one of the triplets for his unknown brother. Once the two reunited, the unusual story made the paper catching the attention of the third brother

KiNikki7 Report

5points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did people think using children as experimental subjects is OK?

1
1point
reply
#83

TIL the world's oldest terrarium / sealed bottle ecosystem has been thriving since 1960. The 10-gallon bottle is like a mini Earth. It has only been opened once in 53 years to add a bit more water (in 1972). Otherwise it has been sealed without fresh water or air.

logicalconflict Report

5points
POST
#84

TIL A camel's hump does not hold water. It actually stores fat. The camel uses it as nourishment when food is scarce. If a camel uses the fat inside the hump, the hump will become limp and droop down. With proper food and rest, the hump will return to normal.

TheQuietKid22 Report

4points
POST
#85

TIL President Lincoln established the Secret Service on April 14th, 1865. He would be murdered later that same evening

Salem1690s Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

TIL that Gabe Newell, president of the video game company Valve which created steam, owns Inkfish, an ocean-exploration research organisation which currently holds the records for the deepest crewed dives in all five oceans with their deep-submergence vehicle Limiting Factor

SingForTheLaughte Report

4points
POST
#87

TIL about the CSS Hunley, a confederate submarine that sank three times, killing her entire crew each time.

mcaffrey Report

4points
POST
#88

TIL that Yoko Ono created an experimental film called Self-Portrait. It's a 42 minute shot of John Lennon's semi-erect penis. It was shown once at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in 1969, and has never been seen or released since.

keysersoze1015 Report

4points
POST
#89

TIL During the first dive to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, one of the outer window panes on the bathysphere cracked. They opted to continue, and successfully reached the bottom.

Such-Track5369 Report

4points
POST
#90

TIL the rat filmed breathing liquid in The Abyss (1989) was really done, and not an effect. The rat is filmed in an emulsion of oxygenated perfluorocarbon emulsion, aka "breathing liquid"

RADICCHI0 Report

4points
POST
#91

TIL heart attack symptoms for women may include Nausea, Sweating, Vomiting, Pain in the neck, jaw, throat, abdomen or back because they buildup cholesterol plaque differently than men

malarky-b Report

4points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And are often failed to be diagnosed as having a heart attack because physicians use men's symptoms as the standard.

0
0points
reply
#92

TIL about Grizzly 399. A female bear from the Grand Tetons that bucks the trend of living into her old age and giving birth to triplets instead of twins. She chooses to live in close proximity to humans for their protection and has become a social media celebrity and tourist attraction.

shaka_sulu Report

4points
POST
#93

TIL "Fatso the Fat-Arsed Wombat" was an unofficial mascot of the 2000 Summer Olympics. He proved so popular that the Australian Olympic Committee attempted to ban athletes appearing with Fatso to stop him upstaging their official mascots.

shofmon88 Report

4points
POST
#94

TIL If a fighter pilot ejects using a Martin-Baker ejection seat, the company provides a tie, patch, certificate, tie pin and membership card for the "Ejection Tie Club" plus a subsidised limited edition Bremont watch.

ZealousidealLuck6303 Report

4points
POST
#95

TIL that Oceangate blew up a 1/3 scale carbon fiber hull model during 6000 psi testing at the University of Washington, shook the whole building, and had to pay for the pressure sensors destroyed.

cuthero Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#96

TIL that some Jeeps have "Easter Eggs" of designs of animals and other symbols that are hidden around the vehicle; with some found on the windshield or carved into the dashboard, under seats, and near the gas cap.

Artemistical Report

4points
POST
#97

TIL Dolphins call each other by ‘name’ using a unique whistle to identify each other. They only respond to their own names, by sounding a distinct whistle back. Researchers believe dolphins are acting like humans: when they hear their name, they answer.

Die_Nameless_Bitch Report

4points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How unlike cats, who know and hear their own names, but don't care.

0
0points
reply
#98

TIL that Albert I, King of the Belgians (b. 1875, r. 1909-1934) commanded the Belgian Army from the front during WWI, while his wife Elisabeth worked as a frontline nurse and their 12 year old son Leopold enlisted as a private and fought in the ranks

AnselaJonla Report

3points
POST
#99

TIL that in Japan there are company specializing in helping people vanish.

Rosy180 Report

3points
POST
#100

TIL that filmmaker James Cameron has visited the Titanic 33 times, including once when he was trapped for 16 hours due to on-board technical issues

MrOwnageQc Report

3points
POST
#101

TIL in 1978, The Beatles record company Apple sued newly founded Apple Inc. for trademark infringement and won. Part of the agreement was for Apple Inc. to never enter the music business. When they created iTunes, a new lawsuit began but The Beatles lost this time (2006).

sanandrios Report

3points
POST
#102

TIL Chinese checkers is actually called Sternhalma and is not related to Chinese culture or the the game of checkers and was invented in Germany in 1892.

Grashopha Report

3points
POST
#103

TIL that the line "There's one for you, nineteen for me" in the Beatles song "Taxman" was not an exaggeration - at the time, the highest UK tax rate was 95%.

Unique_Sandwiches Report

3points
POST
#104

TIL that the Titanic was the place of discovery for tiny iron eating microbes. These microbes form icicle-shaped “rusticles.” Which consists of 35% iron compounds and a community of symbiontic microbes and fungi. “Halomonas titanicae” is expected to dissolve the Titanic by 2045.

DjazzzFizzzy Report

3points
POST
#105

TIL the bizantines had to deal with a whale that attacked ships in the Bosporus Strait for 50 years

labiuai Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#106

TIL: In 1989, musician Jon Bon Jovi secretly left his tour and headed to Las Vegas to marry his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley. They have four children and are still married. One of their sons is engaged to actress Millie Bobby Brown.

OvidPerl Report

3points
POST
#107

TIL that the Canadian government will send you a flag that has been flown on top of the Parliament buildings. The current waiting list is over 100 years.

the_gaymer_girl Report

3points
POST
#108

TIL that the movie "Flamin' Hot" is not based on a true story; the LA Times investigated the origin of Flamin' Hot and it does not match up with what Richard Montanez claims he did

SenseiRaheem Report

3points
POST
#109

TIL McDonald's closed in Iceland, but the last burger and fries still linger on and are now in a glass encased shrine in a guest house in South Iceland. Twelve plus years later, neither appear to have decayed one bit.

SingLikeTinaTurner Report

3points
POST
#110

TIL that women can give birth to twins with different biological fathers (heteropaternal superfecundation). The frequency has not been established, but one study found it occurred in around 1 in every 42 cases of fraternal twins whose parents were involved in paternity disputes.

WDfx2EU Report

3points
POST
#111

TIL in 1925, a forger convinced Portugal's money printer to make him 200,000 bills, worth ~1% of Portugal's GDP. They were easily laundered, since they weren't actually counterfeit. To cover his tracks, he started buying a controlling interest in the Bank of Portugal, but was caught. He was 28.

Pfeffer_Prinz Report

3points
POST
#112

TIL: Until as recently as 2020, tattoos in Japan could only be legally performed by licensed medical professionals. South Korea still has this restriction.

snoodhead Report

3points
POST
#113

TIL that when Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981, hospital staff cut away his clothing. Finding a laminated card in his suit pocket, they discarded it into his shoe on the floor where it was left unattended. That card was the list of nuclear launch codes.

a2soup Report

3points
POST
#114

TIL according to international space law, space is defined as common heritage of humanity, which makes territorial claims in space prohibited. The main purposes of this law are to prevent colonial claims and militarization of space.

dustofoblivion123 Report

3points
POST
#115

TIL: That Owsley Stanley, legendary creator of the LSD that inspired Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze and sought after by the Hell's Angel's for his amphetamine production was also the key sound engineer for the Grateful Dead

ohsodave Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#116

TIL that Soviet revolutionary Leon Trotsky was not at the funeral of Vladimir Lenin, despite being among the USSR's top leadership at the time of his death. Trotsky later claimed he had deliberately been told the wrong date for the funeral.

1945BestYear Report

2points
POST
#117

TIL: That the first aircraft carrier landing was done with no arresting wires to stop the plane, men on deck grabbed ropes tied to the plane

amir_twist_of_fate Report

2points
POST
#118

TIL Wilt Chamberlain is the reason players have to stay behind the foul line when shooting a free throw. While at KU, thanks to his 7’ height, 7’8” wingspan, and 50” vertical, he would start from top of the key, leap before the foul line, and dunk the ball before he touched the ground in the lane.

KYVet Report

2points
POST
#119

TIL in 1974 the Cleveland Indians held a Ten Cent Beer promotion that resulted in on-field streaking, fans lighting fireworks in the stands, and pelting of players with hotdogs that culminated in a riot in the 9th inning, a local sports writer interviewing fans after was punched in the face twice.

therealityofthings Report

2points
POST
Penny Hernandez
Penny Hernandez
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just what did they results did they expect after offering Ten Cent Beers?

0
0points
reply
#120

TIL I learned about the HMS Thesis submarine disaster. It had an escape chamber that saved 4 lives but the fifth person panicked when using it, dooming all 98 others aboard.

TarnumJ Report

2points
POST
#121

TIL that Lucille Ball convinced Merv Griffin to hire Alex Trebek to host the revival of Jeopardy in 1984 when original host Art Fleming, a friend of Trebek’s, declined to return. Trebek holds the Guinness World Records for most episodes of a game show hosted, hosted the show until his death in 2020.

LadyWarrior73 Report

2points
POST
#122

TIL the person who invented dumpsters name was dempster, and they where originally called Dempster Dumpsters

Blue_Bottlenose Report

2points
POST
#123

TIL about Prince Mikasa who was Japanese Emperor Hirohito's brother and repeatedly criticized the regime's war crimes during and after World War II including proposing that the Emperor resign in 1945 to take responsibility for the war

Plowbeast Report

2points
POST
#124

TIL that In 2018, A hacker broke into people’s routers (100,000 of them) and patched their vulnerabilities up so that they couldn’t be abused by other hackers.

smoke-season Report

2points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THAT'S the kind of hackers we need!

1
1point
reply
#125

TIL of Kevin Budden, who caught a deadly taipan by hand and hitchhiked to town still holding the snake. He lost his grip and was bitten, but bagged the snake and made the driver promise to get it to researchers. Kevin died the next day, but the snake was used to create the first taipan antivenom.

a2soup Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#126

TIL that Japanese actor Bandō Mitsugorō VIII claimed to be immune to fugu kimo, naturally toxic pufferfish liver. He ate 4 portions in a restaurant with his friends in Kyoto and died 8 hours later.

outsidethecave Report

2points
POST
#127

TIL that there were 26 families of passengers on the Mayflower that are known to have left descendants; it is estimated that over 30 million people can trace their ancestry back to those 26 families on the Mayflower.

LadyWarrior73 Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!