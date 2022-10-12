In Back to the Future II, which came out in 1989, Marty McFly traveled to October 21, 2015, and was truly amazed by the future he encountered, or at least one version of it. Well, Marty, we have been to 2015 and beyond, and we still feel nostalgic about your time. 

Whether you miss the 80s because that’s when your childhood unfolded or you fell in love with the decade after watching every single episode of Stranger Things, one great way to bring back the vibes is to play an 80s trivia game. Some might think that the 80s were all about leg warmers and big hair, but it was also the decade that, among other things, gave us a lot of great metal bands. Remember that if you want to organize an 80s music trivia night.

If you are more into cinema, an 80s movie trivia game can include so many favorite classics. And of course, there are also video games, sports events, and TV shows – 80s pop culture trivia is full of fascinating events, characters, and facts.  

One tricky thing about organizing an 80s trivia quiz is that you either don’t remember a lot of the details – it was a long time ago, even if we don't want to admit it – or you never knew those details in the first place because they happened before your time. That’s why if you are putting together a list of 80s trivia questions and answers, you should make sure to double-check everything. 

For this article, we collected over one hundred 80s trivia questions. Test your knowledge and tell us in the comments how many you scored without looking at the answers. 

#1

What famous Disney film, released in 1989, starred a princess with red hair?

Answer: The Little Mermaid.

11
#2

Which video game was the most popular video game of the 1980s?

Answer: Mario Bros.

10
#3

Which advertising slogan was launched by Nike in 1988?

Answer: ‘Just Do It’.

10
#4

Which '80s movie has six sequels and a TV series in its name?

Answer: 'Police Academy'.

10
#5

What is the age of Prince in 'Purple Rain'?

Answer: 25.

10
#6

What famous boat/wreckage was found in 1985?

Answer: The Titanic.

10
#7

Which actor played the husband in the hit movie, "The Money Pit?"

Answer: Tom Hanks.

10
#8

"Never going to give you up. Never going to let you down." These lyrics are to what popular 1980s song?

Answer: Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up.

10
#9

Which of these historical figures is not named in Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start The Fire"?

A. Harry Truman
B. Liberace
C. Jackie Kennedy
D. Sugar Ray Robinson

Answer: Jackie Kennedy.

9
#10

80s kids will remember the VHS - but what does it stand for?

Answer: Video Home System.

Report

9
POST
#11

What is the name of the maze-themed arcade game released in 1980?

Answe: Pac-Man.

9
#12

In 1983, the first camcorder was released by what company?

Answer: Sony.

9
#13

Sony released the first commercial compact disc player in what year?

Answer: 1982.

9
#14

Which NFL team won the most Super Bowl championships in the 80s?

Answer: San Francisco 49ers.

9
#15

“Get to the chopper!” is a famous line from what 1987 sci-fi film?

Answer: Predator.

9
#16

What is the name of the 1984 sci-fi comedy that stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Harold Ramis?

Answer: Ghostbusters.

9
#17

Who is the central character of the 1985 movie 'Desperately Seeking Susan'?

Answer: Madonna.

9
#18

Which film features this famous quote “Carpe Diem boys. Seize the day. Make your lives extraordinary?”

Answer: 'Dead Poets Society'.

9
#19

Who plays the main character in the movie 1988 comedy-drama movie 'Big'?

Answer: Tom Hanks.

9
#20

What was the most popular board game of the 1980s?

Answer: Monopoly.

9
#21

In the 1980s a film was released about shrinking people. It was called what?

Answer: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

9
#22

Which '00s singer got her start on Kids Incorporated?

Answer: Fergie.

8
#23

Which popular news network launched on June 1, 1980?

Answer: The Cable News Network (CNN).

8
#24

In this popular '80s song, what was Jenny's phone number?

Answer: 867-5309.

8
#25

What date to they travel to in Back to the Future: Part II?

Answer: October 21, 2015.

8
#26

What year was the Berlin Wall torn down?

Answer: 1989.

8
#27

What photographic device was introduced to the world in 1986?

Answer: The Fuji QuickSnap - the world’s first disposable camera.

8
#28

Who is the actor who stars in the Indiana Jones films?

Answer: Harrison Ford.

8
#29

Doc Brown and Marty McFly are the main characters in what well-known 80s film?

Answer: Back to the Future.

8
#30

In what year did Prince Charles and Lady Diana get married?

Answer: 1981.

8
#31

How many “Star Wars” films were released in the 1980s?

Answer: 2.

8
#32

What is the name of Michael Jackson's most popular album which was released in 1982?

Answer: Thriller.

8
#33

Who is the villain in the 1985 video game “Mario Kart”?

Answer: Bowser.

8
#34

What is the name of the volcano in Washington State that erupted in 1980 and caused what is considered the deadliest eruption in U.S. history?

Answer: Mount St. Helens.

8
#35

Which video game, released in 1981, was the first game to tell a story during gameplay?

Answer: Donkey Kong.

8
#36

What candy does Elliot give to E.T.?

Answer: Reese’s Pieces.

8
#37

In 1983, French scientist Dr. Luc Montagnier discovered which virus?

Answer: HIV.

8
#38

What 1985 film features characters named Chunk, Mouth, Data, and Sloth?

Answer: The Goonies.

8
#39

What is the name of the 8-year war that occurred in western Asia from 1980 to 1988?

Answer: Iran-Iraq War.

8
#40

What was the popular tagline of the movie 'The Transformers: The Movie'?

Answer: "Beyond good. Beyond evil. Beyond your wildest imagination."

8
#41

Which '80s movie was written as a tribute to the city of Chicago?

Answer: 'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off'.

8
#42

Where was the 1988 Winter Olympics hosted?

Answer: Canada.

8
#43

Which team was Magic Johnson part of in the '80s?

Answer: Los Angeles Lakers.

8
#44

Who won the first Rugby World Cup in 1987?

Answer: New Zealand.

8
#45

When was the last soccer World Cup of the '80s held?

Answer: 1986.

8
#46

Which 1982 video game makes use of a flying spacecraft and isometric projection?

Answer: 'Zaxxon'.

8
#47

What is the total number of dots on a 'Pac-Man' board?

Answer: 240.

8
#48

What are the names of the ghosts who chase 'Pac-Man'?

Answer: Clyde, Blinky, Pinky, and Inky.

8
#49

Madonna's first Billboard Hot 100 song was what?

Answer: Holiday.

8
#50

What company made cell phones in the 1980s?

Answer: Motorola, Technophone, or Nokia.

8
#51

What was the most popular television series of the 1980s?

Answer: Cheers.

8
#52

What popular board game featured ships that you would sink?

Answer: Battleship.

8
#53

Clockwise, name the order in which the colors appear on a Simon.

Answer: Red, blue, yellow, green.

7
#54

What song does Tom Cruise dance to in Risky Business?

Answer: "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger.

7
#55

Which first lady was responsible for the 1980s "Just Say No" campaign?

Answer: Nancy Reagan.

7
#56

Freddy Krueger is the antagonist of which '80s horror movie franchise?

Answer: A Nightmare on Elm Street.

6
#57

Which Texas town was Jessica McClure, the baby in the well, from?

Answer: Midland, Texas.

6
#58

What 1988 movie gave Julia Roberts her big break (and included Matt Damon's first speaking line)?

Answer: Mystic Pizza.

6
#59

Where were the 1980 Olympic Games held?

Answer: Moscow, Russia.

6
#60

The first cellular phone system became available in America in 1983. How much did the phone weigh?

Answer: 2 lbs.

6
#61

What is the name of the 1985 comedy-drama about a group of high schoolers in detention?

Answer: The Breakfast Club.

6
#62

What is the name of the 1988 cult classic film starring Michael Keaton and Alec Baldwin?

Answer: Beetlejuice.

6
#63

In 1986, the first fatal accident involving an American spacecraft in flight occurred. What was the name of the space shuttle?

Answer: Challenger.

6
#64

“A Light in the Attic,” published in 1981, is a collection of poetry written by who?

Answer: Shel Silverstein.

6
#65

Which 80s horror film featured a child actor who didn’t know he was acting in a horror movie?

Answer: The Shining.

6
#66

Which American actress is well-known for her workout videos in the 80s?

Answer: Jane Fonda.

6
#67

Which cult classic horror film was directed by Sam Raimi and released in 1981?

Answer: The Evil Dead.

6
#68

What taffy-like fruit candy featuring a balloon on the wrapper came out in 1985?

Answer: Airheads.

6
#69

What tiny, tangy, and crunchy candy was first introduced in the 1971 film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” but wasn’t available in stores until 1983?

Answer: Nerds.

6
#70

Who was the U.S. President who served two consecutive terms from 1981 to 1989?

Answer: Ronald Reagan.

6
#71

“Love is a Battlefield” was recorded and released in 1983 by which American singer?

Answer: Pat Benatar.

6
#72

Arnold Schwarzenegger became one of the most recognizable stars in the 80s. What is the 1982 film that gave him his big break?

Answer: Conan the Barbarian.

6
#73

Who played the leading role in the movie "All Dogs Go To Heaven"?

Answer: Charlie. B Barkin.

6
#74

What is the name of the apatosaurus in 'The Land Before Time'?

Answer: Littlefoot.

6
#75

Which is the first Disney animated film that made use of computer graphics?

Answer: 'The Fox And The Hound'.

6
#76

Who is the director of the 1982 movie 'Blade Runner'?

Answer: Ridley Scott.

6
#77

What is the name of the movie based on the 1971 novel titled 'Mrs. Frisby And The Rats Of NIMH'?

Answer: 'The Secret Of NIMH'.

6
#78

In the movie 'Sixteen Candles', who drives the Rolls-Royce car?

Answer: Jake Ryan’s father.

6
#79

Which movie is Alan Rickman’s first feature film role?

Answer: 'Die Hard'.

6
#80

Which 1980 American parody film was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture?

Answer: 'Airplane!'

6
#81

What is the name of Jake Ryan’s girlfriend in 'Sixteen Candles'?

Answer: Caroline Mulford.

6
#82

What weapon does Indiana Jones mainly use?

Answer: His whip.

6
#83

What is the real name of Duckie in the movie 'Pretty In Pink'?

Answer: Jon Cryer.

6
#84

Where does Eddie Murphy’s character work in the movie 'Harlem Nights'?

Answer: Club Sugar Ray.

6
#85

Which Grand Slam tournament final takes place in a meadow?

Answer: US Open.

6
#86

Which country won 83 gold medals and topped the 1984 Olympics medal table?

Answer: USA.

6
#87

Which 1981 video game has the same name as a Shakespearean play?

Answer: 'Tempest'.

6
#88

What is the name of the sequel to the 'Tron' game?

Answer: 'Discs Of Tron'.

6
#89

In which year was the Galaxian game sequel, 'Galaga', released?

Answer: 1981.

6
#90

In which game do you get to play the role of a knight perched on top of a flying ostrich?

Answer: 'Joust'.

6
#91

What '80s duet featured Fleetwood Mac and Eagles?

Answer: 'Leather And Lace'.

6
#92

Who became a chart-topper in 1988 through the song 'I Think We’re Alone Now'?

Answer: Tiffany.

6
#93

Zach Morris is a fictional character on what TV show?

Answer: Saved by the Bell.

6
#94

What film used Blondie's "Call Me" song as the theme song?

Answer: American Gigolo.

6
#95

What was the highest-selling record of the 1980s?

Answer: Michael Jackson - Bad.

6
#96

What 1980s synth-pop duo wore red pyramid hats on their head?

Answer: Devo.

6
#97

How many cabbage patch kids were sold at the end of the 1980s?

Answer: 3.2 million dolls.

6
#98

A Nightmare on Elm Street featured which creepy and spooky fictional character?

Answer: Freddy Kruger.

6
#99

This film featured golfing and comedy as its main act. It was called what?

Answer: Caddyshack.

6
#100

Which film title featured a police officer and a dog solving a murder?

Answer: Turner and Hooch.

6
#101

Which early '80s synth-pop duo featured former Depeche Mode member Vince Clarke?

Answer: Yazoo.

5
#102

Who was the only major male character among Strawberry Shortcake and friends?

Answer: Huckleberry Pie.

5
#103

Which computer sold in the 1980s still holds the Guinness World Record for the highest-selling computer of all time?

Answer: The Commodore 64.

5
#104

What was the highest-grossing film of the 80s?

Answer: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

5
#105

In 1989, Nintendo released a handheld video game player called what?

Answer: Game Boy.

5
#106

Margaret Thatcher was the Prime Minister in the UK during the 1980s. What was her nickname?

Answer: Iron Lady.

5
#107

What popular doll experienced its peak in popularity between 1983 and 1986?

Answer: Cabbage Patch Kids.

5
#108

Who is the protagonist in the 1984 film “The Terminator”?

Answer: Sarah Connor.

5
#109

In which animated movie does the song 'There Are No Cats In America' feature?

Answer: 'An American Tail'.

5
#110

In the movie 'The Breakfast Club' which actor played the character named Jock?

Answer: Emilio Estevez.

5
#111

What is the real name of Baby in 'Dirty Dancing'?

Answer: Frances Houseman.

5
#112

Name the 1980 film based on the life of John Merrick.

Answer: 'The Elephant Man'.

5
#113

What is the Prince’s name in the 1987 fantasy film 'The Princess Bride'?

Answer: Prince Humperdinck.

5
#114

What do River Phoenix and his friends search for in the movie 'Stand By Me'?

Answer: A dead body.

5
#115

In which '80s movie did Bob Hoskins star as Detective Eddie Valiant?

Answer: 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit'.

5
#116

What is the spirit that takes hold of Sigourney Weaver’s character in the film 'Ghostbusters'?

Answer: Zuul.

5
#117

Who won the Formula One World Title in 1984?

Answer: Niki Lauda.

5
#118

Who won the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in 1986?

Answer: Joe Johnson.

5
#119

Who designed the shooter arcade game known as 'Centipede'?

Answer: Dona Bailey.

5
#120

Name the three missiles in 'Missile Command'.

Answer: Alpha, Delta, and Omega.

5
#121

What is the name of the bomb used to destroy the enemies in 'Tempest'?

Answer: Super-zapper.

5
#122

Which game designed in 1981 consists of boxes and floating lines?

Answer: 'Qix'.

5
#123

Which 1982 game allows participants to ride a moon buggy?

Answer: 'Moon Patrol'.

5
#124

Who designed the laserdisc game known as 'Space Ace'?

Answer: Don Bluth.

5
#125

In what city did "Ferris Buellers Day Off" take place?

Answer: Chicago.

5
#126

What television series starred actor Kirk Cameron?

Answer: Growing Pains.

5
#127

What was the song that Tom Cruise danced to in the film Risky Business?

Answer: Bob Seger - Stranger in Town.

5
#128

How many children did Roseanne have on the TV show "Roseanne?"

Answer: Three children.

5
#129

What was the most popular candy of the 1980s?

Answer: Runts.

5
#130

Michael J. Fox was best known for which 80s TV show?

Answer: Family Ties.

5
