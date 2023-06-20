Love it or hate it, pop culture, as a phenomenon we collectively agree upon, has been with us for more than 60 years, longer than most of us have even existed! Although the term was coined in mid-1800, by the year 1958, it gained the meaning of superficial entertainment as opposed to more ‘serious’ art. These days, though, the definition has yet again changed slightly, but one thing is for sure - you cannot evade pop culture unless you live under a rock (no offense if you do!). These days, it’s a huge part of the everyday life of any person, and some invest so much of their interest and time in it that it becomes much more to them. So much more, in fact, that they decide to immortalize one or other pop culture phenomena forever on their skin by getting a cool tattoo! And, if you’re curious what these pop culture tattoos might look like or are looking for some tattoo inspo, this is the exact right article for that!

So, as for the style of these designs, they can go anywhere from hyperrealistic to minimalist pop culture tattoos. But that’s the beauty of it! If any other tattoo styles are quite strict about the lines, the topics, and even the colors, these babies can be as varied as anything you can think of. As for the topic itself, there are almost no limitations either, be it cartoons, songs, memes, famous YouTube videos, or movie tattoos - anything goes, as long as it falls under the popular culture definition. And, as you’re about to see in our submissions, the variety here is indeed quite vast! You get famous photograph recreations, some unique designs putting iconic cartoon characters in new environments, mashing movies together, or having a popular culture tattoo that’s a quote of someone famous at the time. Really, the world is your oyster in choosing your own original design!

Right-o tight-o, ready to take a look at the pop culture tattoo ideas that we rounded up in the list below? If so, you know what to do! Once you’ve taken a good look at these awesome tattoos, be sure to give your vote to those that you liked the best and share this article with anyone who might benefit from some awesome tattoo content in their day!

Spirited Away Piece

Spirited Away Piece

#2

Last Supper With The Greatest

Last Supper With The Greatest

#3

Dr. Manhattan By Sickle Tattoo

Dr. Manhattan By Sickle Tattoo

#4

"You Know That's Permament Right?"

"You Know That's Permament Right?"

#5

Pulp Fiction Poster

Pulp Fiction Poster

#6

Dobby Is Free

Dobby Is Free

#7

Colosal Titan In The Wall Piece

Colosal Titan In The Wall Piece

#8

Freddie Mercury Tattoo

Freddie Mercury Tattoo

#9

Harry Potter Final Battle

Harry Potter Final Battle

#10

Bender Band By Murray Sell, Grace & Glory Tattoo In Murfreesboro, TN

Bender Band By Murray Sell, Grace & Glory Tattoo In Murfreesboro, TN

#11

Tattoos Have To Be Meaningful

Tattoos Have To Be Meaningful

#12

The Persistence Of Memory

The Persistence Of Memory

#13

Vanellope Of Wreck-It Ralph Piece

Vanellope Of Wreck-It Ralph Piece

#14

Loki Helmet By Chou

Loki Helmet By Chou

#15

Lost In Translation

Lost In Translation

#16

Umbreon & Espeon

Umbreon & Espeon

#17

Ghostbusters Tattoo

Ghostbusters Tattoo

#18

Live Love Lmao

Live Love Lmao

#19

Star Trek And Cats

Star Trek And Cats

#20

Marilyn Monroe Tattoo

Marilyn Monroe Tattoo

#21

Baby Groot Tattoo

Baby Groot Tattoo

#22

Ryuk, The Shinigami Tattoo

Ryuk, The Shinigami Tattoo

#23

Aeon Flux Thigh Piece Done by Zane Birdsong At Pure Heart Tattoo - Murfreesboro,TN

Aeon Flux Thigh Piece Done by Zane Birdsong At Pure Heart Tattoo - Murfreesboro,TN

#24

Sailor Moon By Benja At Akari Studio, Nottingham, UK

Sailor Moon By Benja At Akari Studio, Nottingham, UK

#25

Got These Two Calcifers Done By Aaron Richard’s At Rebel Yell Nashville, TN

Got These Two Calcifers Done By Aaron Richard’s At Rebel Yell Nashville, TN

#26

Flexing Cat Meme

Flexing Cat Meme

#27

All This Grumpy

All This Grumpy

#28

Balloon Pikachu Tattoo At Gigatoast Adam Hicks At Ageless Art

Balloon Pikachu Tattoo At Gigatoast Adam Hicks At Ageless Art

#29

T’Challa Piece

T’Challa Piece

#30

Biggie X 2Pac Piece

Biggie X 2Pac Piece

#31

The Nightmare Before Christmas Piece

The Nightmare Before Christmas Piece

#32

Neytiri Piece

Neytiri Piece

#33

Spidey Senses

Spidey Senses

#34

"We Live To Fight Another Day"

"We Live To Fight Another Day"

#35

2D Gorillaz Tattoo

2D Gorillaz Tattoo

#36

Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo Artwork

Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo Artwork

#37

Care Bear Piece

Care Bear Piece

#38

Hello Kitty Skeletal Tattoo

Hello Kitty Skeletal Tattoo

#39

Django Unchained Piece

Django Unchained Piece

#40

Alice In Wonderland Rabbit Piece

Alice In Wonderland Rabbit Piece

#41

Beauty And The Beast Tattoo

Beauty And The Beast Tattoo

#42

Arcane Tattoo By Johan At Ganga Tattoo Studio In LA

Arcane Tattoo By Johan At Ganga Tattoo Studio In LA

#43

Diablo, The Prime Evil - Done By Draz Palaming At Noire Ink In London, UK

Diablo, The Prime Evil - Done By Draz Palaming At Noire Ink In London, UK

#44

Yoshi’s Island Tattoo By Billy Tanos At Iimmerse Tattoo Brisbane, Australia

Yoshi’s Island Tattoo By Billy Tanos At Iimmerse Tattoo Brisbane, Australia

#45

Bold And Brash… More Like Belongs In The Trash!

Bold And Brash… More Like Belongs In The Trash!

#46

"I Think You Have The Wrong Number"

"I Think You Have The Wrong Number"

#47

Shady Kermit

Shady Kermit

#48

Hellmo & Spongebob

Hellmo & Spongebob

#49

Akira Tribute Piece

Akira Tribute Piece

#50

Ocarina Tattoo

Ocarina Tattoo

#51

Avatar Tattoo Of Young Apa With Aang!

Avatar Tattoo Of Young Apa With Aang!

#52

Sesshomaru Tattoo

Sesshomaru Tattoo

#53

Sasuke And Itachi, Tattoo Artwork By Sean Rouse From Jacksonville, NC

Sasuke And Itachi, Tattoo Artwork By Sean Rouse From Jacksonville, NC

#54

T. Shelby Piece

T. Shelby Piece

#55

Dexter's Laboratory Piece

Dexter's Laboratory Piece

#56

Cars Tattoo

Cars Tattoo

#57

Baby Yoda Tattoo

Baby Yoda Tattoo

#58

Retro Gaming Sleeve - Derek Turcotte Of Electric Grizzly - Canmore, AB, Canada

Retro Gaming Sleeve - Derek Turcotte Of Electric Grizzly - Canmore, AB, Canada

#59

Misa Amane By Sai Li At Mono Moon Tattoo In San Francisco, California

Misa Amane By Sai Li At Mono Moon Tattoo In San Francisco, California

#60

Wanda And Sylvie Tattoos!

Wanda And Sylvie Tattoos!

#61

Kawaii Animaniacs

Kawaii Animaniacs

#62

Teletubby On Fire

Teletubby On Fire

#63

Nightmare Before Christmas

Nightmare Before Christmas

#64

Star Wars Sleeve

Star Wars Sleeve

#65

Disney Tattoo

Disney Tattoo

tapdancinghotdog also wrote: "My First Tattoo is a Disney Tattoo and a Memorial for my wife"

#66

Halloween Bulbasaur By Adrian Mateo

Halloween Bulbasaur By Adrian Mateo

#67

Windfish Tattoo From The Legend Of Zelda: Links Awakening

Windfish Tattoo From The Legend Of Zelda: Links Awakening

#68

Avatar - The Last Airbender From Manaus In Brazil

Avatar - The Last Airbender From Manaus In Brazil

#69

Chainsaw Man And Jujutsu Kaisen Combination Tattoos Done By Lude Psd

Chainsaw Man And Jujutsu Kaisen Combination Tattoos Done By Lude Psd

#70

Dragon Ball Tattoo Piece By Marco Bruce Brugnola

Dragon Ball Tattoo Piece By Marco Bruce Brugnola

#71

Nobara Piece

Nobara Piece

#72

Ash & Eiji From Banana Fish Tattoo

Ash & Eiji From Banana Fish Tattoo

#73

Zelda Heart Container

Zelda Heart Container

#74

Tiana Of The Princess And The Frog Piece

Tiana Of The Princess And The Frog Piece

#75

Obelix Tattoo

Obelix Tattoo

#76

Small Titanic Tattoo

Small Titanic Tattoo

#77

The ‘84 Sheepdog From Dumb And Dumber

The ‘84 Sheepdog From Dumb And Dumber

#78

Eddie Van Halen Piece

Eddie Van Halen Piece

#79

Jurassic Park Embroidery Tattoo

Jurassic Park Embroidery Tattoo

#80

Perfect Blue Piece

Perfect Blue Piece

#81

Levi Akerman Manga Panel Tattoo

Levi Akerman Manga Panel Tattoo