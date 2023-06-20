110 Definitive Pop Culture Tattoos That We’d Love To Get Ourselves
Love it or hate it, pop culture, as a phenomenon we collectively agree upon, has been with us for more than 60 years, longer than most of us have even existed! Although the term was coined in mid-1800, by the year 1958, it gained the meaning of superficial entertainment as opposed to more ‘serious’ art. These days, though, the definition has yet again changed slightly, but one thing is for sure - you cannot evade pop culture unless you live under a rock (no offense if you do!). These days, it’s a huge part of the everyday life of any person, and some invest so much of their interest and time in it that it becomes much more to them. So much more, in fact, that they decide to immortalize one or other pop culture phenomena forever on their skin by getting a cool tattoo! And, if you’re curious what these pop culture tattoos might look like or are looking for some tattoo inspo, this is the exact right article for that!
So, as for the style of these designs, they can go anywhere from hyperrealistic to minimalist pop culture tattoos. But that’s the beauty of it! If any other tattoo styles are quite strict about the lines, the topics, and even the colors, these babies can be as varied as anything you can think of. As for the topic itself, there are almost no limitations either, be it cartoons, songs, memes, famous YouTube videos, or movie tattoos - anything goes, as long as it falls under the popular culture definition. And, as you’re about to see in our submissions, the variety here is indeed quite vast! You get famous photograph recreations, some unique designs putting iconic cartoon characters in new environments, mashing movies together, or having a popular culture tattoo that’s a quote of someone famous at the time. Really, the world is your oyster in choosing your own original design!
Right-o tight-o, ready to take a look at the pop culture tattoo ideas that we rounded up in the list below? If so, you know what to do! Once you’ve taken a good look at these awesome tattoos, be sure to give your vote to those that you liked the best and share this article with anyone who might benefit from some awesome tattoo content in their day!
Spirited Away Piece
Last Supper With The Greatest
Dr. Manhattan By Sickle Tattoo
Pulp Fiction Poster
Dobby Is Free
Colosal Titan In The Wall Piece
Freddie Mercury Tattoo
Harry Potter Final Battle
Bender Band By Murray Sell, Grace & Glory Tattoo In Murfreesboro, TN
The Persistence Of Memory
Vanellope Of Wreck-It Ralph Piece
Loki Helmet By Chou
Lost In Translation
Umbreon & Espeon
Ghostbusters Tattoo
Live Love Lmao
Star Trek And Cats
Baby Groot Tattoo
Ryuk, The Shinigami Tattoo
Aeon Flux Thigh Piece Done by Zane Birdsong At Pure Heart Tattoo - Murfreesboro,TN
Sailor Moon By Benja At Akari Studio, Nottingham, UK
Got These Two Calcifers Done By Aaron Richard’s At Rebel Yell Nashville, TN
Flexing Cat Meme
All This Grumpy
Balloon Pikachu Tattoo At Gigatoast Adam Hicks At Ageless Art
T’Challa Piece
Biggie X 2Pac Piece
The Nightmare Before Christmas Piece
Neytiri Piece
Spidey Senses
"We Live To Fight Another Day"
2D Gorillaz Tattoo
Courage The Cowardly Dog Tattoo Artwork
Care Bear Piece
Hello Kitty Skeletal Tattoo
Django Unchained Piece
Alice In Wonderland Rabbit Piece
Beauty And The Beast Tattoo
Arcane Tattoo By Johan At Ganga Tattoo Studio In LA
Diablo, The Prime Evil - Done By Draz Palaming At Noire Ink In London, UK
Yoshi’s Island Tattoo By Billy Tanos At Iimmerse Tattoo Brisbane, Australia
Bold And Brash… More Like Belongs In The Trash!
"I Think You Have The Wrong Number"
Shady Kermit
Hellmo & Spongebob
Akira Tribute Piece
Ocarina Tattoo
Avatar Tattoo Of Young Apa With Aang!
Sesshomaru Tattoo
Sasuke And Itachi, Tattoo Artwork By Sean Rouse From Jacksonville, NC
T. Shelby Piece
Dexter's Laboratory Piece
Cars Tattoo
Baby Yoda Tattoo
Retro Gaming Sleeve - Derek Turcotte Of Electric Grizzly - Canmore, AB, Canada
I played Donkey Kong Country with my daughter when she was a child, and remember being amazed by its 16-bit graphics. The visual difference between 8-bit and 16-bit was staggering.
Misa Amane By Sai Li At Mono Moon Tattoo In San Francisco, California
Wanda And Sylvie Tattoos!
Kawaii Animaniacs
Teletubby On Fire
Nightmare Before Christmas
Star Wars Sleeve
Disney Tattoo
tapdancinghotdog also wrote: "My First Tattoo is a Disney Tattoo and a Memorial for my wife"