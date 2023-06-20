Love it or hate it, pop culture, as a phenomenon we collectively agree upon, has been with us for more than 60 years, longer than most of us have even existed! Although the term was coined in mid-1800, by the year 1958, it gained the meaning of superficial entertainment as opposed to more ‘serious’ art. These days, though, the definition has yet again changed slightly, but one thing is for sure - you cannot evade pop culture unless you live under a rock (no offense if you do!). These days, it’s a huge part of the everyday life of any person, and some invest so much of their interest and time in it that it becomes much more to them. So much more, in fact, that they decide to immortalize one or other pop culture phenomena forever on their skin by getting a cool tattoo! And, if you’re curious what these pop culture tattoos might look like or are looking for some tattoo inspo, this is the exact right article for that!

So, as for the style of these designs, they can go anywhere from hyperrealistic to minimalist pop culture tattoos. But that’s the beauty of it! If any other tattoo styles are quite strict about the lines, the topics, and even the colors, these babies can be as varied as anything you can think of. As for the topic itself, there are almost no limitations either, be it cartoons, songs, memes, famous YouTube videos, or movie tattoos - anything goes, as long as it falls under the popular culture definition. And, as you’re about to see in our submissions, the variety here is indeed quite vast! You get famous photograph recreations, some unique designs putting iconic cartoon characters in new environments, mashing movies together, or having a popular culture tattoo that’s a quote of someone famous at the time. Really, the world is your oyster in choosing your own original design!

Right-o tight-o, ready to take a look at the pop culture tattoo ideas that we rounded up in the list below?