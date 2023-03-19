66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread
A good story can transport you to another world. It can make you forget your troubles and take you on adventures that you didn't even think were possible. However, crafting a compelling narrative is no easy feat.
Take television shows for example. Even those that start off strong can gradually lose their luster, leaving fans feeling disappointed. So let's give credit where credit is due.
Recently, a person on Reddit made a post, asking everyone on the platform which TV series never had a dip in quality, and the community delivered. From long-running sitcoms to short-lived dramas, here are some of the most popular responses.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Twilight Zone the original Black and White.
The Good Place. The writers knew exactly what they wanted to do it, they did it, and didn't linger any longer even though it was surely successful enough that they could've gotten more seasons if they'd wanted to milk it.
The Joy of Painting
RIP Bob Ross
he's like watching a warm hug, with a side of happy little trees...
Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. Fight me.
I cried happy tears all through his documentary, "won't you be my neighbor". his exemplary kindness reached right through the screen...
No one's going to mention How It's Made?
I just now realized I accidentally watch this show more than anything else...
Futurama, but I may be biased.
Blackadder
ah yes, let me offer my most enthusiastic contrafibularities!
The Golden Girls
The IT Crowd
Schitt’s Creek
really? i thought it was kind of schitty (this is a joke i promise i've only watched a little and it was funny)
Psych! I would argue there was a brief dip in a late middle season but it recovered
Sometimes I feel like I'm the only person who's watched these shows, but:
The Librarians,
Eureka,
Warehouse 13
Eureka had a awesome series finale. And the song that plays at the end is great. (You Are my home🎶) I enjoy watching Eureka every now and then.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
It maintained a standard. It was always absolute horse s**t from the start and never improved
Star Trek: The Next Generation
greatest TV show ever made, by far, hands down. it actually got better with each season but every season is fantastic
The first season and the first half of season 2 were pretty dire, but at least they had the chance to find their feet and embrace their actors' strengths. I watched a bunch of episodes last night. It holds up.
Everybody Loves Hypnotoad
On this Thanksgiving weekend, let us remember how WKRP in Cincinnati maintained excellence through all four seasons. Turkeys Away!
Stargate SG-1. It was a show that knew what it was.
What we do in the shadows. Stellar from start to end. I think there is new seasons coming out. But it's fabulous.
Person of interest. Intelligent, well paced, and never predictable. The ending was just as well written, and thought out as the pilot episode.
Keeping Up Appearances, Patricia Routledge, Clive Swift. The whole cast was talented, had impeccable timing, the innuendo it’s hilarious! I still laugh when I catch an episode. It’s very relaxing.
My father watched it and loved how she always got knocked down a peg or two
Frasier. Exactly the same level of quality from start to finish. It was never AMAZING but also never terrible.
Malcolm in the Middle stayed pretty tried and true
gravity falls, im suprised i havnt seen this
Band of Brothers
Breaking Bad
Mindhunter
Firefly
/sob
Parks and Recreation
This Old House
Flight of the Conchords.
The Inbetweeners (UK)
Bluey
Murder She Wrote. Angela Lansbury was and is a f****n queen
Mythbusters, i need more
Cowboy Bebop!
Fleabag
Six Feet Under
Mad men
Deadwood
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Sure an episode or two in a season might not be as hysterical as the others but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every season as a whole
Seinfeld
The expanse. Every season kept delivering the best sci-fi I have ever seen.
Totally agree. I wish we had more. I could watch Avasarala, the crew of the Rocinante, Bobbie Draper and Drummer all the live-long day.
Freaks and Geeks. Hard to decline when you only have 1 season.
3rd Rock from the Sun.
Forensic files
YES!!! Sometimes when I can't sleep I lie on the couch, put on FF and let Peter Thomas' dulcet tones talk me to sleep. (It also works with The UnXplained and History's Greatest Mysteries.)
Daredevil only had one dip in quality and it was due to having to drum up interest in another show's storyline. Even then, it wasn't godawful, just not as interesting.
Otherwise, perfect show from S1E1 to S3E13.
Great show. I think my favourite part in that entire thing was when Matt pretended to be Foggy and had to pretend he could see.
Fawlty Towers
Sopranos
King of the Hill.
Nathan For You
The Wire (lookin at you season 5 haters)
Daria
The Americans only improved with age. An absolutely fantastic series.
Bojack Horseman
The Bob Newhart Show
The Clone Wars
Antiques Roadshow
Phineas and Ferb
I'm a little biased because it is one of my favorite comfort shows, but it maintained in my humble opinion a high level of quality throughout the entirety of it.
Justified
My name is Earl
House MD
Mr. Robot
Dark
