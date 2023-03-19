A good story can transport you to another world. It can make you forget your troubles and take you on adventures that you didn't even think were possible. However, crafting a compelling narrative is no easy feat.

Take television shows for example. Even those that start off strong can gradually lose their luster, leaving fans feeling disappointed. So let's give credit where credit is due.

Recently, a person on Reddit made a post, asking everyone on the platform which TV series never had a dip in quality, and the community delivered. From long-running sitcoms to short-lived dramas, here are some of the most popular responses.

#1

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Avatar: The Last Airbender

Admirable_Dream_ , Avatar: The Last Airbender Report

#2

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Twilight Zone the original Black and White.

sonoma95436 , CBS Photo Archive Report

#3

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread The Good Place. The writers knew exactly what they wanted to do it, they did it, and didn't linger any longer even though it was surely successful enough that they could've gotten more seasons if they'd wanted to milk it.

magicalsnack , The Good Place Report

#4

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread The Joy of Painting

RIP Bob Ross

DuckFlat , The Joy of Painting Report

Heather Daugherty
Heather Daugherty
Community Member
he's like watching a warm hug, with a side of happy little trees...

#5

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Mr. Rogers Neighborhood. Fight me.

honest_true_man , Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Report

Heather Daugherty
Heather Daugherty
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I cried happy tears all through his documentary, "won't you be my neighbor". his exemplary kindness reached right through the screen...

#6

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread No one's going to mention How It's Made?

ScumbagLady , How It's Made Report

Heather Daugherty
Heather Daugherty
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just now realized I accidentally watch this show more than anything else...

#7

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Futurama, but I may be biased.

Automatic_Spirit_225 , Futurama Report

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good show, I wish it was still on.

#8

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Blackadder

HunterRoze , Blackadder Report

Heather Daugherty
Heather Daugherty
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ah yes, let me offer my most enthusiastic contrafibularities!

#9

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread The Golden Girls

anon , The Golden Girls Report

#10

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread The IT Crowd

nottheboyioncewas , The IT Crowd Report

#11

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Schitt’s Creek

anon , Schitt’s Creek Report

freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

really? i thought it was kind of schitty (this is a joke i promise i've only watched a little and it was funny)

#12

Psych! I would argue there was a brief dip in a late middle season but it recovered

Brianarna Report

Frank S
Frank S
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YES! Fellow Psych-o! Here’s hoping Shawn and Gus have a cameo in the new Monk movie and then we get Psych 4!

#13

Sometimes I feel like I'm the only person who's watched these shows, but:

The Librarians,
Eureka,
Warehouse 13

BunnyWithAVengeance Report

anaisbananas
anaisbananas
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eureka had a awesome series finale. And the song that plays at the end is great. (You Are my home🎶) I enjoy watching Eureka every now and then.

#14

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

It maintained a standard. It was always absolute horse s**t from the start and never improved

DavosLostFingers Report

#15

Star Trek: The Next Generation


greatest TV show ever made, by far, hands down. it actually got better with each season but every season is fantastic

dimmu1313 Report

T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first season and the first half of season 2 were pretty dire, but at least they had the chance to find their feet and embrace their actors' strengths. I watched a bunch of episodes last night. It holds up.

#16

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Everybody Loves Hypnotoad

BuccellatiExplainsIt , Everybody Loves Hypnotoad Report

#17

On this Thanksgiving weekend, let us remember how WKRP in Cincinnati maintained excellence through all four seasons. Turkeys Away!

ccguy Report

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly

#18

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Stargate SG-1. It was a show that knew what it was.

Leeboman , Stargate SG-1 Report

#19

What we do in the shadows. Stellar from start to end. I think there is new seasons coming out. But it's fabulous.


Edit : you're allowed to not like the new season, but the threats are a little over kill my friends!

Thank you for my first reddit rewards and all the up votes. I love you my people!

cathabit Report

#20

Person of interest. Intelligent, well paced, and never predictable. The ending was just as well written, and thought out as the pilot episode.

thecountnotthesaint Report

#21

Keeping Up Appearances, Patricia Routledge, Clive Swift. The whole cast was talented, had impeccable timing, the innuendo it’s hilarious! I still laugh when I catch an episode. It’s very relaxing.

MHibarifan Report

Riche White
Riche White
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My father watched it and loved how she always got knocked down a peg or two

#22

Frasier. Exactly the same level of quality from start to finish. It was never AMAZING but also never terrible.

surly_sorrel Report

#23

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Malcolm in the Middle stayed pretty tried and true

Letter10 , Malcolm in the Middle Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mum introduced my to this after I said I liked young Sheldon, literally best show ever!

#24

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread gravity falls, im suprised i havnt seen this

edit: i mean that i havnt seen this in the comments of the post, not the show, i’ve seen the entire show lmao, multiple times

Weirdo1232 , Gravity falls Report

#25

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread MASH. It only got better

BornInMappleSyrop , Keystone Report

#26

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Band of Brothers

Breaking Bad

420DepravedDude , Band of Brothers Report

Tron Fu
Tron Fu
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Band of Brothers is the show I am watching in my Modern World History Class

#27

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Mindhunter

Old_Hans_Klopek , Mindhunter Report

#28

Firefly



/sob

Vaker- Report

#29

Parks and Recreation

AnotherPeaInThePod Report

Frank S
Frank S
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. Great show but the last season was trash.

#30

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread This Old House

ripper4444 , This Old House Report

#31

Flight of the Conchords.

MiikeG94 Report

#32

The Inbetweeners (UK)

CasualScrolls Report

#33

Bluey

maebridge Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, I know it’s for kids but this is the best show ever. My grandmother even watches it

#34

The Good Place

timethedifference Report

#35

Murder She Wrote. Angela Lansbury was and is a f****n queen

anonbooklover Report

ChocolateCake
ChocolateCake
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

May she rest in peace. i miss her

#36

Mythbusters, i need more

Anaaatomy Report

#37

Cowboy Bebop!

ProRussian1337 Report

#38

66 TV Shows That Were Great In The Beginning And Great Until The End, As Shared In This Online Thread Fleabag

Any_Street , Fleabag Report

#39

Six Feet Under

RegrettableVegetable Report

#40

Mad men

Perosales81 Report

#41

Deadwood

Economy_Stomach6773 Report

#42

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Sure an episode or two in a season might not be as hysterical as the others but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every season as a whole

anon Report

#43

Seinfeld

rf8350 Report

#44

The expanse. Every season kept delivering the best sci-fi I have ever seen.

JustLuqa Report

T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Totally agree. I wish we had more. I could watch Avasarala, the crew of the Rocinante, Bobbie Draper and Drummer all the live-long day.

#45

Freaks and Geeks. Hard to decline when you only have 1 season.

andyduphresne92 Report

#46

Raising Hope

LumpyGrape5854 Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This show is very funny

#47

3rd Rock from the Sun.

Cognizant_Psyche Report

#48

Forensic files

maesarahh Report

T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YES!!! Sometimes when I can't sleep I lie on the couch, put on FF and let Peter Thomas' dulcet tones talk me to sleep. (It also works with The UnXplained and History's Greatest Mysteries.)

#49

Daredevil only had one dip in quality and it was due to having to drum up interest in another show's storyline. Even then, it wasn't godawful, just not as interesting.

Otherwise, perfect show from S1E1 to S3E13.

RTSUbiytsa Report

T'Mar of Vulcan
T'Mar of Vulcan
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great show. I think my favourite part in that entire thing was when Matt pretended to be Foggy and had to pretend he could see.

#50

Fawlty Towers

IcyMoistTowel Report

#51

Sopranos

00mad Report

#52

King of the Hill.

Night-Hamster Report

#53

Nathan For You

filmmaker30 Report

#54

The Wire (lookin at you season 5 haters)

julvin9mM Report

#55

Daria

spencermiddleton Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dad calls me daria somtimes I still watch it I love all the sarcasm.

#56

The Americans only improved with age. An absolutely fantastic series.

sixriver16 Report

#57

Bojack Horseman

I_Drive_A_Jaggggg Report

#58

The Bob Newhart Show

dcwarrior Report

#59

The Clone Wars

spacewaffl3z Report

#60

Antiques Roadshow

DrBrinkley Report

#61

Phineas and Ferb
I'm a little biased because it is one of my favorite comfort shows, but it maintained in my humble opinion a high level of quality throughout the entirety of it.

Driverguy1992 Report

#62

Justified

Illustrious_Ant_3997 Report

#63

My name is Earl

dlipy Report

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is amazing , great show, I recommend it

#64

House MD

AwaitingCombat Report

#65

Mr. Robot

MobiusNone Report

#66

Dark

WVWAssassinKill Report

