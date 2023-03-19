A good story can transport you to another world. It can make you forget your troubles and take you on adventures that you didn't even think were possible. However, crafting a compelling narrative is no easy feat.

Take television shows for example. Even those that start off strong can gradually lose their luster, leaving fans feeling disappointed. So let's give credit where credit is due.

Recently, a person on Reddit made a post, asking everyone on the platform which TV series never had a dip in quality, and the community delivered. From long-running sitcoms to short-lived dramas, here are some of the most popular responses.