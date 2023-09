Some pleasures only grown ups can understand. Like when your vacuum fits perfectly between furniture. Or when you finish that mandala in your adult coloring book and didn’t once go over the lines. Those are the little joys in life to really appreciate and cherish. This is what the internet was made for ‒ to share these moments of delight with others.

Bored Panda has put together a collection of pictures from all over the web where sometimes things just perfectly fit with others. So please don’t hesitate, dear pandas, and scroll down to satisfy your inner perfectionist. Don’t forget to let us know which posts you like best.