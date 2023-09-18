Some pleasures only grown ups can understand. Like when your vacuum fits perfectly between furniture. Or when you finish that mandala in your adult coloring book and didn’t once go over the lines. Those are the little joys in life to really appreciate and cherish. This is what the internet was made for ‒ to share these moments of delight with others.

Bored Panda has put together a collection of pictures from all over the web where sometimes things just perfectly fit with others.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Head Just Fits Perfectly

ROOTBEER360 Report

Female Groot, but less adorable?

#2

Purrfect Fit

giaodichstr Report

#3

My Parents' Hoover Under Their Cabinet

A1Qicks Report

#4

Right Click, Inverse Selection

--Gianni-- Report

#5

The Way The Veins Of The Leaf Align On The Creases Of The Hand

admiralwan Report

#6

Perfectly-Timed Shot

_Abnormalia Report

#7

Purrfect Selfie

burglarturtle Report

#8

The Water Stream Fits Perfectly In The Hole

Expensive_Win Report

#9

Couldn’t Find My Bath Mat For A While

itk_jpeg Report

#10

Doesn't Get Much Better Than This

Nykolaishen Report

#11

The Way My Lord And Savior Leans In To Watch Me Cook

Muse_22 Report

#12

The Way This Stroopwafel Sits Perfectly Inside The Mug's Rim

reddit.com Report

#13

I Can’t Leave An Instrument Case Open For Any Amount Of Time Without Her Doing This. My Mandolin Case Happens To Be Just The Right Size For Her

carcaranarchy Report

#14

A Worker Took A Picture Of Her Truck After She Was Done Loading

jedidoesit Report

#15

Glorious

frankcfreeman Report

#16

Gibson And Schecter Guitar Headstocks Fit Perfectly With Each Other

Aethro_ Report

#17

No Edge Left Uncleaned

LonelyRestaurant6772 Report

#18

This Bench Perfectly Fits Its Window

anchen47 Report

#19

I Found A Banana That Fits Perfectly In My Banana Case

Markymark142 Report

#20

I Accidentally Dropped My Can Of Tuna In The Sink Today

Lab_and_Crobster Report

#21

Our Suitcases Fitted The Trunk Of Our Car Absolutely Perfectly

jtube Report

#22

Opened My Mailbox Today To Receive A Package

inquisitor23 Report

#23

Snoot In A Pineapple

Avbitten Report

#24

The Way These Coat Hangers Are Packed

tehmungler Report

#25

Had A Pot Of Hot Tea At A Restaurant And They Couldn’t Find The Lid But They Had A Perfect Solution

CcSimonne Report

#26

Initially This Space Was Reserved For A Coat Rack, But Happened To Be A Perfect Fit For My Old Fridge

bar10 Report

#27

This Parking Job In Japan

Tweecers Report

#28

Macintosh LC Fits Nicely In IKEA Shelf

thetarasque Report

#29

Perfect Orange

User1458526936 Report

#30

I Can't Express How Happy This Made Me On A Tough Job

coolez-nunez Report

#31

Potato Smile In My Onion Ring

adoptimus_prime Report

#32

People Put 10 Cent Coins In These Construction Holes In Temppeliaukion Church, Helsinki

GeorgieH26 Report

#33

My Girl's Ring On The Inside Of Mine

manofmanytradess Report

#34

I Lost My Ring At The Workshop, Found It Days Later In One Of Our Grip Mats

NoirRaven100 Report

#35

Cork Coaster So I Can Play At Night Without Waking The Kids

KernowFunk Report

#36

New Apartment. New Problems

s_aintjerome Report

#37

Watermelon In A Ziplock Bag. It Took 3 Bags But It’s The Most Efficient Way

BaileyPruitt Report

#38

How She Fits Perfectly In The Sink

HappyJacket3113 Report

#39

Boxes In Crate

Maazell Report

#40

Band-Aids On A Shelf In My Medicine Cabinet

reddit.com Report

#41

My Postman Fit My Package Perfectly Into My Post-Box Today

jubjubmacrub Report

#42

Me And Ceilings

ed-sucks-at-maths Report

#43

It’s Like This Ramen Was Perfectly Made For This Pot

PrometheusTitan Report

#44

Satisfying Office Desk

HovercraftMain Report

#45

Hmmm Yes

Xtian_0223 Report

#46

The Way The Sunlight Shined Through My Window Makes It Look Like A Fire In The Fireplace

timothy53 Report

#47

We Just Thrifted This Couch For Our Basement

PowerlineCourier Report

#48

Got This TV In My Civic Hatchback

ZedDead9631 Report

#49

My Toddler Found One

pettypillow Report

#50

Never Lose Your AirPods Again

StoutlySpat Report

#51

Soda Can In A Railing

OakenCallisto Report

#52

Squeegee Meets Window

YanisK Report

#53

My T-Shirt's Design Perfectly Fits Through The Hole Of My Gaming Chair

laserwafflez Report

#54

Perfect Fit Or Perfect Save?

Blue-_-Jay Report

#55

I Just Discovered That This Container Fits Exactly 4 Stroopwafels. Today Was A Good Day

LightExpo Report

#56

Stepped On A LEGO And It Perfectly Fit My Shoe

TwoSk00ps Report

#57

Do Pork Chops Count?

cafffeee Report

#58

This Bit Of Schnitzel Fits Perfectly On The Bread

SAbbon01 Report

#59

This Package I Got From Amazon

JeffTrav Report

#60

Does This Count?

teamspaceman Report

#61

I Hope The Delivery Guy Felt The Same Way I Did

Ne0dyme_ Report

#62

This Plate In This Pot... Much To My Frustration

ClaudioCfi86 Report

#63

Not The Usual Perfect Fit. Baby-Proofed The Bath Tub And Our Drain Plug Turned Into A Perfect Top Hat

bamilr36 Report

#64

Couldn’t Believe My Luck When Trying To Vacuum Here

surprsie Report

#65

The Way My Pills Fit In The Bottom Of The Bottle

mybirdisapokemon Report

#66

This Ice Ball So Perfectly Fits My Glass, It Forms A Seal, Keeping Liquid From Reaching The Bottom

Sahlmos Report

#67

The Shadow Of The Ledge And The Crack In The Sidewalk

king-of-new_york Report

#68

Look At That

