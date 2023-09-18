132 Times When The World Aligned And Things Fit Perfectly Together (New Pics)
Some pleasures only grown ups can understand. Like when your vacuum fits perfectly between furniture. Or when you finish that mandala in your adult coloring book and didn’t once go over the lines. Those are the little joys in life to really appreciate and cherish. This is what the internet was made for ‒ to share these moments of delight with others.
Bored Panda has put together a collection of pictures from all over the web where sometimes things just perfectly fit with others. So please don’t hesitate, dear pandas, and scroll down to satisfy your inner perfectionist. Don’t forget to let us know which posts you like best.
The Head Just Fits Perfectly
Purrfect Fit
My Parents' Hoover Under Their Cabinet
Right Click, Inverse Selection
The Way The Veins Of The Leaf Align On The Creases Of The Hand
Purrfect Selfie
they're so gorgeous <333 i love all cats, but siamese and birmans have my heart
The Water Stream Fits Perfectly In The Hole
Couldn’t Find My Bath Mat For A While
Doesn't Get Much Better Than This
The Way My Lord And Savior Leans In To Watch Me Cook
The Way This Stroopwafel Sits Perfectly Inside The Mug's Rim
I Can’t Leave An Instrument Case Open For Any Amount Of Time Without Her Doing This. My Mandolin Case Happens To Be Just The Right Size For Her
A Worker Took A Picture Of Her Truck After She Was Done Loading
Glorious
Gibson And Schecter Guitar Headstocks Fit Perfectly With Each Other
No Edge Left Uncleaned
This Bench Perfectly Fits Its Window
I Found A Banana That Fits Perfectly In My Banana Case
I Accidentally Dropped My Can Of Tuna In The Sink Today
Our Suitcases Fitted The Trunk Of Our Car Absolutely Perfectly
Opened My Mailbox Today To Receive A Package
It's satisfying to look at, but it must be difficult to get it out.
Snoot In A Pineapple
The Way These Coat Hangers Are Packed
Had A Pot Of Hot Tea At A Restaurant And They Couldn’t Find The Lid But They Had A Perfect Solution
Brilliant, if you don't feel like pouring it, you can use a straw. 👌
Initially This Space Was Reserved For A Coat Rack, But Happened To Be A Perfect Fit For My Old Fridge
What's a coat rack area doing in a kitchen? ..oh, wait.... what's a fridge doing in a bedroom!!
This Parking Job In Japan
How did it get in there? How’s it going to get out? (Where did it come from, where did it go, where did it come from, cotton eye Joe.)
Macintosh LC Fits Nicely In IKEA Shelf
Perfect Orange
I Can't Express How Happy This Made Me On A Tough Job
I often use a power drill on my jobs. I carry a selection of different length screw bits because of situations like this.
Potato Smile In My Onion Ring
People Put 10 Cent Coins In These Construction Holes In Temppeliaukion Church, Helsinki
My Girl's Ring On The Inside Of Mine
I Lost My Ring At The Workshop, Found It Days Later In One Of Our Grip Mats
Cork Coaster So I Can Play At Night Without Waking The Kids
Watermelon In A Ziplock Bag. It Took 3 Bags But It’s The Most Efficient Way
How She Fits Perfectly In The Sink
If I see a cat, I immediately upvote. Make sure not to disturb her sleep, or she will become a mini demon, at least my grandma's cat does lol.
Boxes In Crate
Band-Aids On A Shelf In My Medicine Cabinet
My Postman Fit My Package Perfectly Into My Post-Box Today
Me And Ceilings
It’s Like This Ramen Was Perfectly Made For This Pot
Satisfying Office Desk
Hmmm Yes
The Way The Sunlight Shined Through My Window Makes It Look Like A Fire In The Fireplace
We Just Thrifted This Couch For Our Basement
Got This TV In My Civic Hatchback
My Toddler Found One
Never Lose Your AirPods Again
Soda Can In A Railing
Why was it put there in the first place? Was it there before, or did the OP place it there?