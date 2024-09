ADVERTISEMENT

You might remember lucky packets as a child. You never really knew what to expect when you opened them. And that was all part of the fun. Same goes for Christmas crackers or wrapped gifts. With those things, the element of surprise is expected. But sometimes, the most unexpected items can hold a "gift" we never even knew was there.

Like finding money hidden in a mattress, an engagement ring in your glass of champagne, or a snake in your car engine. People have been sharing their most surprising discoveries after they opened or broke something by mistake. Some are super cool, some are oddly satisfying and others are just plain strange. Bored Panda has compiled a list of our personal favorites. Keep scrolling and don't forget to upvote the ones that left your jaw on the floor.