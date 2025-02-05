130 “Mildly Interesting” Things That Might Surprise You (Best Of All Time)
Life might not be as dramatic and impactful as it seems in movies and TV shows, but it can pique your curiosity, nonetheless. The world is full of small things that can amuse and intrigue us—even if just for a moment.
‘Mildly Interesting’ is a legendary online group with tens of millions of followers from all around the globe who share photos of—yup, you guessed it—mildly interesting things. Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of the very best mildly interesting and surprisingly fascinating pics of all time to share with you. Keep scrolling to enjoy them. It’s a feast for the eyes and a reminder to always keep your camera or phone on you!
My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride
Can I have the Restaurant Ride with a side of Life's Lessons? Sounds awesome.
The Guy Who Does The Grass For My Building Left A Rectangle Of Wild Flowers So The Bees Can Use Them
My Dog And I Have The Same Hair
It’s an understatement to claim that the ‘Mildly Interesting’ online group is well-known online. It is one of the most popular internet communities out there, with a long history of sharing awesome content and inspiring its members to actively participate.
On the surface, the focus is sharing photos from everyday life. While some pics are just kinda sorta cool, others are incredibly aesthetic and could easily be called ‘wildly’ interesting.
An Mri Room Under Construction, Coated With Copper Wallpaper
Those machines generate so much EM radiation that can only be operated within a Faraday cage. Otherwise they'd disrupt all the radio and Wi-Fi in the building. They play hell with I-phones especially but that's because they are cooled with liquid helium and any Apple device that uses a MEMS actuator as a clock can get bricked by a dose of helium.
This Purely Golden Bee Landed On My Car Today
These Wild Burros Hang Out In My Neighborhood Often
First created exactly 13 years ago on February 5, 2012, ‘Mildly Interesting’ has grown to become a second home to a whopping 24 million members from all corners of the internet. A very happy birthday to the entire group!
At the time of writing, the group was the 22nd largest subreddit on Reddit as a whole. The concept is so popular that numerous other social media groups dedicated to mildly interesting content have since sprung up.
I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library
[homemade] Grandmas Delicious 21 Layer Jello
This Window That Makes My Back Yard Look Like It’s In 4 Different Seasons
According to the large moderator team that keeps the group’s sprawling community and flood of photos in check, the entire point of the subreddit is to post mildly interesting stuff.
Aka, “Stuff that interests you. Mildly. It’s in the name.” Naturally, the point is to share photos of things. So, this isn’t the place to post memes that you liked.
Power Line Fell And Melted Sidewalk Into A Boiling Glass Puddle
The Feeder I Got From The Store Already Had A Sleeping Hummingbird On It
Nappies In Sweden Have A Father On The Packaging
Originality is a core tenet of the subreddit’s philosophy. The moderators highlight the fact that you aren’t allowed to post something that has been submitted to the site before, “even if you were the one who posted it.”
The only exception is sharing a fixed version of your post if it was removed or deleted by the moderators—or is wildly unpopular. After all, good timing is hard to pinpoint: some pics will get a ton of attention because you got lucky when you shared them.
I Built The ~$800 LEGO Millennium Falcon Set Out Of Parts I Already Had
My Grandparents Have A Glassed-Over Well In Their Kitchen
My View Of The New Volcano Eruption In Iceland
The moderators stress the fact that if you didn’t take the picture, you shouldn’t be posting it. They’re also not big fans of images with significant photo editing. Nor should you share any personal information, whether yours or someone else’s. It’s okay to censor those details for the sake of privacy.
Meanwhile, you can’t share screenshots on ‘Mildly Interesting.’ And you should try to write the titles for your posts to be as concise and exact as you can be, for the sake of everyone who comes across your photos.
Our Cat Mia, Rests Her Front Paws On Her Tail To Keep Them Off A Cold Surface
This Tree Looks Like Straight Up Broccoli
I Built A Miniature Audience Out Of Ads I Got In The Mail
During a previous interview with Bored Panda, one of the moderators explained to us that their focus on original photos is what helps them set their content apart from other internet communities.
“Our content is generated by our community and given that titles cannot be clickbait, there is a unique feeling of people seeing something mildly interesting, whipping their phone out of their pocket, capturing, and posting,” RedSquaree said.
Was At The Beach And Found A Shell With Barnacles On It That Makes It Look Like An Anatomically Correct Heart
This Caterpillar That Looks Like An Anime With Wet Eyes My Nephew Found Today
The Napkin On My Flight Has A Buttonhole
“The community feels very interactive (the content creators are all here) and laid back. This is probably why our comments sections are almost always nice and relaxed and, themselves, mildly interesting,” the moderator explained to Bored Panda earlier.
There's A Free-Roaming Turtle With A Diaper At My Local Gym
Friend’s Umbrella Grew A Large Mushroom In The Month She Didn’t Use It
And then it started talking to her... Calling her Mama... And then it started telling her things... Telling her secrets... And telling her to do things...
One Of My Coke Bottle Candies Was Empty
According to them, they had to expand their moderator team as the number of submissions “massively increased.” That—plus their no-tolerance approach toward clickbait—has been part of the reason why the sub continues to be so successful. Having a higher bar for the quality of the content is a great thing.
When I Was Young I Numbered Each Dimple Of A Golf Ball
I Found A Lowercase Stop Sign
My Dog’s Extra Long Whisker
Which of the images on this list did you think were the most (mildly) interesting of the lot? What are the latest mildly interesting things that you personally took photos of? What, for you personally, is something in a photo that piques your curiosity no matter what? We’re always happy to hear from you. If you have a moment, share your thoughts in the comments.