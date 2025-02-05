‘Mildly Interesting’ is a legendary online group with tens of millions of followers from all around the globe who share photos of—yup, you guessed it—mildly interesting things. Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of the very best mildly interesting and surprisingly fascinating pics of all time to share with you. Keep scrolling to enjoy them. It’s a feast for the eyes and a reminder to always keep your camera or phone on you!

Life might not be as dramatic and impactful as it seems in movies and TV shows , but it can pique your curiosity , nonetheless. The world is full of small things that can amuse and intrigue us —even if just for a moment.

#1 My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride Share icon

#2 The Guy Who Does The Grass For My Building Left A Rectangle Of Wild Flowers So The Bees Can Use Them Share icon

#3 My Dog And I Have The Same Hair Share icon

It’s an understatement to claim that the ‘Mildly Interesting’ online group is well-known online. It is one of the most popular internet communities out there, with a long history of sharing awesome content and inspiring its members to actively participate. On the surface, the focus is sharing photos from everyday life. While some pics are just kinda sorta cool, others are incredibly aesthetic and could easily be called ‘wildly’ interesting.

#4 An Mri Room Under Construction, Coated With Copper Wallpaper Share icon

#5 This Purely Golden Bee Landed On My Car Today Share icon

#6 These Wild Burros Hang Out In My Neighborhood Often Share icon

First created exactly 13 years ago on February 5, 2012, ‘Mildly Interesting’ has grown to become a second home to a whopping 24 million members from all corners of the internet. A very happy birthday to the entire group! At the time of writing, the group was the 22nd largest subreddit on Reddit as a whole. The concept is so popular that numerous other social media groups dedicated to mildly interesting content have since sprung up.

#7 I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library Share icon

#8 [homemade] Grandmas Delicious 21 Layer Jello Share icon

#9 This Window That Makes My Back Yard Look Like It’s In 4 Different Seasons Share icon

According to the large moderator team that keeps the group’s sprawling community and flood of photos in check, the entire point of the subreddit is to post mildly interesting stuff. Aka, “Stuff that interests you. Mildly. It’s in the name.” Naturally, the point is to share photos of things. So, this isn’t the place to post memes that you liked. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Power Line Fell And Melted Sidewalk Into A Boiling Glass Puddle Share icon

#11 The Feeder I Got From The Store Already Had A Sleeping Hummingbird On It Share icon

#12 Nappies In Sweden Have A Father On The Packaging Share icon

Originality is a core tenet of the subreddit’s philosophy. The moderators highlight the fact that you aren’t allowed to post something that has been submitted to the site before, “even if you were the one who posted it.” The only exception is sharing a fixed version of your post if it was removed or deleted by the moderators—or is wildly unpopular. After all, good timing is hard to pinpoint: some pics will get a ton of attention because you got lucky when you shared them. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I Built The ~$800 LEGO Millennium Falcon Set Out Of Parts I Already Had Share icon

#14 My Grandparents Have A Glassed-Over Well In Their Kitchen Share icon

#15 My View Of The New Volcano Eruption In Iceland Share icon

The moderators stress the fact that if you didn’t take the picture, you shouldn’t be posting it. They’re also not big fans of images with significant photo editing. Nor should you share any personal information, whether yours or someone else’s. It’s okay to censor those details for the sake of privacy. Meanwhile, you can’t share screenshots on ‘Mildly Interesting.’ And you should try to write the titles for your posts to be as concise and exact as you can be, for the sake of everyone who comes across your photos. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Our Cat Mia, Rests Her Front Paws On Her Tail To Keep Them Off A Cold Surface Share icon

#17 This Tree Looks Like Straight Up Broccoli Share icon

#18 I Built A Miniature Audience Out Of Ads I Got In The Mail Share icon

During a previous interview with Bored Panda, one of the moderators explained to us that their focus on original photos is what helps them set their content apart from other internet communities. “Our content is generated by our community and given that titles cannot be clickbait, there is a unique feeling of people seeing something mildly interesting, whipping their phone out of their pocket, capturing, and posting,” RedSquaree said.

#19 Was At The Beach And Found A Shell With Barnacles On It That Makes It Look Like An Anatomically Correct Heart Share icon

#20 This Caterpillar That Looks Like An Anime With Wet Eyes My Nephew Found Today Share icon

#21 The Napkin On My Flight Has A Buttonhole Share icon

“The community feels very interactive (the content creators are all here) and laid back. This is probably why our comments sections are almost always nice and relaxed and, themselves, mildly interesting,” the moderator explained to Bored Panda earlier.

#22 There's A Free-Roaming Turtle With A Diaper At My Local Gym Share icon

#23 Friend’s Umbrella Grew A Large Mushroom In The Month She Didn’t Use It Share icon

#24 One Of My Coke Bottle Candies Was Empty Share icon

According to them, they had to expand their moderator team as the number of submissions “massively increased.” That—plus their no-tolerance approach toward clickbait—has been part of the reason why the sub continues to be so successful. Having a higher bar for the quality of the content is a great thing. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 When I Was Young I Numbered Each Dimple Of A Golf Ball Share icon

#26 I Found A Lowercase Stop Sign Share icon

#27 My Dog’s Extra Long Whisker Share icon

Which of the images on this list did you think were the most (mildly) interesting of the lot? What are the latest mildly interesting things that you personally took photos of? What, for you personally, is something in a photo that piques your curiosity no matter what? We’re always happy to hear from you. If you have a moment, share your thoughts in the comments.

#28 This Wavy Road Seen From The Window Of A Plane Landing In Ft Lauderdale Share icon

#29 My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky Share icon

#30 I Have A Hereditary Gap In My Eyebrow Share icon

#31 The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses Share icon

#32 My Friends Giant Sunflower Share icon

#33 My Friend Met A Stranger At A Wedding That Looked Just Like Him And Was Wearing The Same Thing Share icon

#34 The Corrosion On This Water Tap Looks Like A Map Share icon

#35 Last Night My Wife's Uber Had A Duck In It Share icon

#36 These Water Jugs Look Like They're Getting Married Share icon

#37 My 2x4 Came From The Very Center Of The Tree Share icon

#38 My Child That Was Born Last Week Has Natural Blonde Highlights Share icon

#39 Mounted Police Taking Pictures At The Beach Share icon

#40 The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2 Hour Nap In A Shoebox Share icon

#41 Local Funeral House Offers A $85 Cardboard Casket Share icon

#42 Today’s 1 Euro Coin From Greece Depicting 2400 Year Old Greek Coin Share icon

#43 I Made A Blanket That Rolls Up To Look Like Sushi Share icon

#44 My Mom Sent This Picture Of The Soda Aisle At Her Grocery Store Share icon

#45 Dad’s Relay Torch From The ‘84 Olympics Share icon

#46 Our Pilot Today Share icon

#47 My Copper Wire Off Ebay Arrived With Six Different Collectable Princess Diana Memorial Stamps From 1998 Share icon

#48 My Mother Bought Me Another Copy Of The Toy I've Had Since I Was A Child Share icon

#49 My Adopted Street Cat Before And After Being Neutered At Age 13 Share icon

#50 My Workplace's Air Conditioner Condenses So Much Water That It's Growing Cattails At The End Of The Parking Lot Share icon

#51 This Mesh Bag Makes Oranges Look Way More “Orange” Share icon

#52 This Bunny In My Yard Doesn't Have Bunny Ears Share icon

#53 My Niece Has 6 Fingers On Both Hands [oc] Share icon

#54 I Put Some Bacon Grease On My Electric Skillet And It Formed A Perfect Diamond Share icon

#55 This Bonsai Plant Has A Hexagon Branch Structure Share icon

#56 I Cleaned My Leather Couch And The Cattle Brand Showed Through Share icon

#57 This Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me" Share icon

#58 Clouds I Caught At The Right Angle Share icon

#59 Car Parking Without Saftey Barriers Share icon

#60 The Monthly Dosage Of Medication Necessary For My Survival Share icon

#61 Someone Donated Hundreds Of Space Jam Fleece Throws To Our Flood Relief Fund Share icon

#62 Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror Share icon

#63 The Holes I Drilled In This Stump Are All Different Colors Share icon

#64 Someone Left A Ducky On My Car Share icon

#65 In Legoland Denmark The Restaurant's Fries Are Shaped Like 2x2 LEGO Bricks Share icon

#66 My Wounds After A Surgery To Help My Heart Were Covered By Heart Shaped Gauze Share icon

#67 The Squirrels In My Neighborhood Carved My Pumpkin For Me Share icon

#68 I Spilled Some Milk And The Puddle Looks Like A Derpy Ghost! Share icon

#69 Scent Free Zone For Workers Share icon

#70 Someone Plastered His Car With Solar Panels And Keeps His Car Loading Everywhere He Parks Share icon

#71 The Scar On My Arm Doesn’t Get Dirty Share icon

#72 A Sign Over A Urinal In Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean And Binary Share icon

#73 Bees Swarmed My Plant Share icon

#74 Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend's House Share icon

#75 The Stark Difference Between A Kroger And Farmers Market Strawberry Share icon

#76 This 107 Year Old Hot Dog Place’s Original Menu Prices Share icon

#77 The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree Share icon

#78 This Charred Intercom System At Taco Cabana Share icon

#79 The Deer Where I Live Have Zero Survival Instincts Around Humans. They Will Just Walk Up To You And Hang Out Share icon

#80 My Cat's Coat Has Darkened Significantly Since We Adopted Him A Year Ago Share icon

#81 My Dog Ripped Open His Chew Toy And This Was Written On The Squeaker Share icon

#82 Different Coloured Peppers Growing Inside Big Pepper Share icon

#83 Bit Into Something Hard In A Fried Oyster And Found A Small Pearl Share icon

#84 Restaurant I Ate Framed The Hole Someone Punched In The Men’s Room Wall Share icon

#85 Noticed That My Girlfriend's Dad's Arm Looks It Belongs To Her Share icon

#86 I Found A 12 Year Old Pouch Of Capri Sun In The Middle Of A Desert In New Mexico Share icon

#87 My Antidepressant Is Actually 12 Smaller Pills In A Trench Coat Share icon

#88 Old Injury On Hand Now Gets Dirty Or Stays Clean Opposite To The Rest Of The Hand Share icon

#89 My Hairy Legs Share icon

#90 You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because Its Worn Off Where The Door Closes Share icon

#91 The "Op" Of This Lost Cat Poster Came Back And Posted An Update On The Harold Situation Share icon

#92 Took My Kitchen Knives To Be Sharpened And They Gave Me A Band-Aid With My Receipt Share icon

#93 The Way This Customer Left Their Mussel Shells Organized After Eating Share icon

#94 Big Snail I Found. Foot For Scale Share icon

#95 Family Iris Portrait Share icon

#96 My Apple Has An Apple On It Share icon

#97 My Mom's House Burned Down But There Was Still American Cheese In The Fridge Share icon

#98 My Mother Is Making Sauce In A Mortar Made With Volcanic Rock And The Flame On The Stove Turned Green Share icon

#99 This Rug Matches The Pattern Of The Tile Beneath Share icon

#100 A Sunflower I Grew In 2021: Share icon

#101 This Bird Just Flew Onto My Finger And Then Flew Away Again Share icon

#102 I Just Moved In This House And There Is A Great Egret Who Just Comes In The House! Share icon

#103 This Papaya Has An “Eating Color” Sticker To Let You Know When It’s Ripe Share icon

#104 These Are The Same Stuffed Animal - One From Storage, The Other Loved For 30+ Years Share icon

#105 My Dads ‘85 Pickup In Between 2 Modern Pickups Share icon

#106 Aging Of A Stuffed Animal Lion After 30 Years Share icon

#107 I Saw The Green Lady Yesterday Share icon

#108 This Public Bathroom Has Blue Tinted Light To Discourage Drug Injections Share icon

#109 The Heated Side Walks At My Work, Doing Their Job Share icon

#110 My Water Bottle Shrank After Putting It In The Dishwasher Share icon

#111 My Tanned And Untanned Skin Tones Are Drastically Different Share icon

#112 Parking Garage Space Blocked Off Because Of Mri Machine Above Share icon

#113 My Kitten’s Nose Turns A Darker Shade Of Pink When She’s Sleepy Share icon

#114 My Girlfriend Met A Person At The Bar With The Inverse Of Her Tattoo Share icon

#115 A Bird Made A Nest On My Car While I Was At The Gym Share icon

#116 This Eclipse Survival Goodie Bag Our Cfo Made For Everyone [oc] Share icon

#117 The „american Garden“ In The ‚gardens Of The World’ Exhibition In Berlin Is Simply An La Style Parking Lot Share icon

#118 Not A Single Person In This Dentistry Ad Is Showing Their Teeth Share icon

#119 My Finger Prosthetic Has My New Fingerprint On It Share icon

#120 My Lyft Driver Holds A Stuffed Bunny While Driving Share icon

#121 Weird Rock Found In Backyard Share icon

#122 There Is A Waiver On My Receipt For Takeout Shawarma Share icon

#123 Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum Share icon