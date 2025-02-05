ADVERTISEMENT

Life might not be as dramatic and impactful as it seems in movies and TV shows, but it can pique your curiosity, nonetheless. The world is full of small things that can amuse and intrigue us—even if just for a moment.

‘Mildly Interesting’ is a legendary online group with tens of millions of followers from all around the globe who share photos of—yup, you guessed it—mildly interesting things. Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of the very best mildly interesting and surprisingly fascinating pics of all time to share with you. Keep scrolling to enjoy them. It’s a feast for the eyes and a reminder to always keep your camera or phone on you!

#1

My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride

Ride menu with humorous descriptions from Fairbanks, Alaska, offering unique conversation themes. Mildly interesting and surprising.

That1Girrl Report

Can I have the Restaurant Ride with a side of Life's Lessons? Sounds awesome.

    #2

    The Guy Who Does The Grass For My Building Left A Rectangle Of Wild Flowers So The Bees Can Use Them

    A rectangular patch of grass with colorful wildflowers in a neatly trimmed lawn, showcasing a mildly interesting garden contrast.

    Gaddanger Report

    #3

    My Dog And I Have The Same Hair

    Person with curly-haired dog, sitting on a hill, pointing towards snow-capped mountains at sunset; a mildly interesting scene.

    smoothride2106 Report

    I stared at that pic for 40 seconds before I could separate OP from the pupper.

    It’s an understatement to claim that the ‘Mildly Interesting’ online group is well-known online. It is one of the most popular internet communities out there, with a long history of sharing awesome content and inspiring its members to actively participate.

    On the surface, the focus is sharing photos from everyday life. While some pics are just kinda sorta cool, others are incredibly aesthetic and could easily be called ‘wildly’ interesting.
    #4

    An Mri Room Under Construction, Coated With Copper Wallpaper

    A room covered in copper foil, featuring a scissor lift and concrete floor, creating a mildly interesting visual effect.

    BucketsOLouis Report

    Those machines generate so much EM radiation that can only be operated within a Faraday cage. Otherwise they'd disrupt all the radio and Wi-Fi in the building. They play hell with I-phones especially but that's because they are cooled with liquid helium and any Apple device that uses a MEMS actuator as a clock can get bricked by a dose of helium.

    #5

    This Purely Golden Bee Landed On My Car Today

    A bee on a reflective surface with blurred numbers in the background, creating a mildly interesting scene.

    EliteDangerous72 Report

    Excuse me but can I talk to you about your car's warranty?

    #6

    These Wild Burros Hang Out In My Neighborhood Often

    Donkeys resting under a tree in a suburban neighborhood, a mildly interesting scene.

    Alternative_Appeal Report

    First created exactly 13 years ago on February 5, 2012, ‘Mildly Interesting’ has grown to become a second home to a whopping 24 million members from all corners of the internet. A very happy birthday to the entire group!

    At the time of writing, the group was the 22nd largest subreddit on Reddit as a whole. The concept is so popular that numerous other social media groups dedicated to mildly interesting content have since sprung up.
    #7

    I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library

    Library card on laptop with a witty theft warning, suggesting surprising ways to protect belongings.

    DealingwithDisorder Report

    #8

    [homemade] Grandmas Delicious 21 Layer Jello

    Layered jello cut to reveal colorful stripes, a mildly interesting visual surprise in a glass dish.

    ThUltimateGuy Report

    #9

    This Window That Makes My Back Yard Look Like It’s In 4 Different Seasons

    Silhouette of a person indoors with a view of autumn trees through a large window, mildly interesting contrast effect.

    pommiegurl130 Report

    According to the large moderator team that keeps the group’s sprawling community and flood of photos in check, the entire point of the subreddit is to post mildly interesting stuff.

    Aka, “Stuff that interests you. Mildly. It’s in the name.” Naturally, the point is to share photos of things. So, this isn’t the place to post memes that you liked.

    #10

    Power Line Fell And Melted Sidewalk Into A Boiling Glass Puddle

    Mildly interesting green moss pattern on concrete with small stones scattered around.

    elvisBOY Report

    #11

    The Feeder I Got From The Store Already Had A Sleeping Hummingbird On It

    A hummingbird feeds at a red feeder being held by a person, surrounded by gardening supplies, mildly interesting scene.

    CJtheWayman Report

    #12

    Nappies In Sweden Have A Father On The Packaging

    Libero Newborn diaper pack featuring a sleeping baby on an adult's chest, priced at 39.90. Mildly interesting product display.

    caspii2 Report

    Originality is a core tenet of the subreddit’s philosophy. The moderators highlight the fact that you aren’t allowed to post something that has been submitted to the site before, “even if you were the one who posted it.”

    The only exception is sharing a fixed version of your post if it was removed or deleted by the moderators—or is wildly unpopular. After all, good timing is hard to pinpoint: some pics will get a ton of attention because you got lucky when you shared them.

    #13

    I Built The ~$800 LEGO Millennium Falcon Set Out Of Parts I Already Had

    Lego Millennium Falcon model on a wooden table, showcasing a mildly interesting creation.

    ben851 Report

    #14

    My Grandparents Have A Glassed-Over Well In Their Kitchen

    Circular glass floor with a view of a lit aquarium below, creating a mildly interesting visual effect in the room.

    TheRedGeradir Report

    #15

    My View Of The New Volcano Eruption In Iceland

    A black cat sits by windows, observing a vivid orange and pink sunset, creating a mildly interesting and surprising scene.

    TheIntellekt_ Report

    The moderators stress the fact that if you didn’t take the picture, you shouldn’t be posting it. They’re also not big fans of images with significant photo editing. Nor should you share any personal information, whether yours or someone else’s. It’s okay to censor those details for the sake of privacy.

    Meanwhile, you can’t share screenshots on ‘Mildly Interesting.’ And you should try to write the titles for your posts to be as concise and exact as you can be, for the sake of everyone who comes across your photos.

    #16

    Our Cat Mia, Rests Her Front Paws On Her Tail To Keep Them Off A Cold Surface

    Black and white cat sitting on a window ledge, looking outside with curiosity.

    andyf7 Report

    #17

    This Tree Looks Like Straight Up Broccoli

    A tree casting a shadow on a parked blue car creates a mildly interesting illusion of a bushy shape.

    Bdogg242 Report

    #18

    I Built A Miniature Audience Out Of Ads I Got In The Mail

    A crowd of cardboard cutouts, featuring a variety of people, creates a mildly interesting and surprising visual effect.

    Kungfoohippy Report

    During a previous interview with Bored Panda, one of the moderators explained to us that their focus on original photos is what helps them set their content apart from other internet communities.

    “Our content is generated by our community and given that titles cannot be clickbait, there is a unique feeling of people seeing something mildly interesting, whipping their phone out of their pocket, capturing, and posting,” RedSquaree said.
    #19

    Was At The Beach And Found A Shell With Barnacles On It That Makes It Look Like An Anatomically Correct Heart

    Mildly interesting seashell with barnacles attached, resembling a heart, on a dark surface.

    Cascading-hearts98 Report

    #20

    This Caterpillar That Looks Like An Anime With Wet Eyes My Nephew Found Today

    Mildly interesting creature resembling a snake, resting on a person's hand.

    spinn80 Report

    #21

    The Napkin On My Flight Has A Buttonhole

    Man wearing a light grey polo shirt with a button and a white shirt laid over it, showcasing a mildly interesting detail.

    Milliways07 Report

    “The community feels very interactive (the content creators are all here) and laid back. This is probably why our comments sections are almost always nice and relaxed and, themselves, mildly interesting,” the moderator explained to Bored Panda earlier.
    #22

    There's A Free-Roaming Turtle With A Diaper At My Local Gym

    Turtle with bandaged shell on a gym floor next to weights; a mildly interesting sight.

    Boumy Report

    #23

    Friend’s Umbrella Grew A Large Mushroom In The Month She Didn’t Use It

    A large, oddly shaped mushroom on a black cloth in a room, showcasing a mildly interesting and surprising find.

    stephaniechia Report

    And then it started talking to her... Calling her Mama... And then it started telling her things... Telling her secrets... And telling her to do things...

    #24

    One Of My Coke Bottle Candies Was Empty

    Two gummy cola bottles, one brown and one clear, on a textured surface; mildly interesting candy comparison.

    henkheijmen Report

    According to them, they had to expand their moderator team as the number of submissions “massively increased.” That—plus their no-tolerance approach toward clickbait—has been part of the reason why the sub continues to be so successful. Having a higher bar for the quality of the content is a great thing.

    #25

    When I Was Young I Numbered Each Dimple Of A Golf Ball

    A golf ball covered in handwritten numbers, showcasing something mildly interesting.

    SkunkWoodz Report

    #26

    I Found A Lowercase Stop Sign

    Mildly interesting scene of an unusually tall stop sign on a street corner at night.

    mercerclone Report

    #27

    My Dog’s Extra Long Whisker

    Sleeping husky puppy on a chair with a yellow toy, presenting a mildly interesting scene in an office setting.

    berglesauce Report

    Which of the images on this list did you think were the most (mildly) interesting of the lot? What are the latest mildly interesting things that you personally took photos of? What, for you personally, is something in a photo that piques your curiosity no matter what? We’re always happy to hear from you. If you have a moment, share your thoughts in the comments.
    #28

    This Wavy Road Seen From The Window Of A Plane Landing In Ft Lauderdale

    Aerial view of a mildly interesting winding road stretching through vast green fields.

    dgoldstein38 Report

    #29

    My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky

    Buttons on a device featuring a "Northern Lights Wake-Up" option, subtly intriguing and unusual.

    KristjanHrannar Report

    #30

    I Have A Hereditary Gap In My Eyebrow

    Portrait of a man alongside a young woman, showcasing a mildly interesting resemblance.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses

    Car window view of a road reflecting rainbow colors on a sunny day, mildly interesting scene with nature in the background.

    kenziemonsterrawr Report

    #32

    My Friends Giant Sunflower

    Woman standing beside a towering sunflower next to a house, showcasing a mildly interesting garden scene.

    Verryfastdoggo Report

    Need banana for scale, she could be a very short lady with a very small house.

    #33

    My Friend Met A Stranger At A Wedding That Looked Just Like Him And Was Wearing The Same Thing

    Two men wearing identical checkered shirts and bow ties, standing together and pointing at each other, creating a mildly interesting scene.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    The Corrosion On This Water Tap Looks Like A Map

    A faucet with an unusual cracked pattern, resembling a map, showcasing a mildly interesting feature.

    Luke-Skywalk Report

    #35

    Last Night My Wife's Uber Had A Duck In It

    A duck sitting in the passenger seat of a car at night, offering a mildly interesting surprise.

    purplepotables Report

    #36

    These Water Jugs Look Like They're Getting Married

    "Mildly interesting scene of two water coolers, one wrapped in plastic, placed side by side."

    SoupSeeker Report

    #37

    My 2x4 Came From The Very Center Of The Tree

    A piece of wood on a saw with a perfectly centered knot, showing mildly interesting symmetry.

    Fizzexx Report

    #38

    My Child That Was Born Last Week Has Natural Blonde Highlights

    Close-up of a newborn with surprisingly streaked hair, featuring light and dark strands, mildly interesting detail.

    duckfart88 Report

    #39

    Mounted Police Taking Pictures At The Beach

    Two horseback riders on a beach, creating a mildly interesting contrast against the ocean backdrop.

    jvilly Report

    #40

    The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2 Hour Nap In A Shoebox

    A tiny bird held gently in a hand, demonstrating a mildly interesting and surprising moment.

    FunSushi-638 Report

    #41

    Local Funeral House Offers A $85 Cardboard Casket

    Basic cardboard box display on a wooden panel wall, showcasing a seemingly "mildly interesting" product.

    Kilo2Ton Report

    #42

    Today’s 1 Euro Coin From Greece Depicting 2400 Year Old Greek Coin

    Two coins featuring an owl design side by side, showcasing mildly interesting historic and modern currency.

    pietr8 Report

    #43

    I Made A Blanket That Rolls Up To Look Like Sushi

    Knitted sushi roll resembling black seaweed and colorful filling, embodying a mildly interesting surprise.

    HealTHCareEmbroidery Report

    #44

    My Mom Sent This Picture Of The Soda Aisle At Her Grocery Store

    Soda boxes arranged as Olympic rings and USA flag display in a mildly interesting supermarket aisle.

    MyraBannerTatlock Report

    #45

    Dad’s Relay Torch From The ‘84 Olympics

    Hand holding an Olympic torch indoors, with a garden visible outside the window; a mildly interesting find.

    red_suspenders Report

    #46

    Our Pilot Today

    Pilot with a patriotic tie holding a magazine, standing with a casually dressed man in an airport setting, mildly interesting.

    New_Fault_1002 Report

    #47

    My Copper Wire Off Ebay Arrived With Six Different Collectable Princess Diana Memorial Stamps From 1998

    Envelope covered with various stamps, providing a mildly interesting postal scene.

    IndigoBlue14 Report

    #48

    My Mother Bought Me Another Copy Of The Toy I've Had Since I Was A Child

    Two rabbit plush toys, one in good condition and the other worn and torn, lying on a marble-patterned blanket.

    Reaversal Report

    #49

    My Adopted Street Cat Before And After Being Neutered At Age 13

    Two mildly interesting cats, one being held, showing similar black and white fur patterns.

    luhbreton Report

    #50

    My Workplace's Air Conditioner Condenses So Much Water That It's Growing Cattails At The End Of The Parking Lot

    A strip of tall grass growing along a parking lot, with a trail of water on the pavement, mildly interesting scene.

    iamdarkyoshi Report

    #51

    This Mesh Bag Makes Oranges Look Way More “Orange”

    Oranges and lemons in a red mesh bag creating a mildly interesting contrast.

    jollycreation Report

    #52

    This Bunny In My Yard Doesn't Have Bunny Ears

    A mildly interesting groundhog standing alert in the green grass near dense foliage.

    Cyberdan3 Report

    #53

    My Niece Has 6 Fingers On Both Hands [oc]

    Child's hand with six fingers held gently, showcasing a mildly interesting feature.

    mugheesdogar Report

    #54

    I Put Some Bacon Grease On My Electric Skillet And It Formed A Perfect Diamond

    A diamond-shaped emblem with a horse on a textured surface, showcasing something mildly interesting.

    flyingdrums Report

    #55

    This Bonsai Plant Has A Hexagon Branch Structure

    "Bonsai tree with intricate, branching structure in a white pot, showcasing mildly interesting natural patterns."

    SomberDUDE224 Report

    #56

    I Cleaned My Leather Couch And The Cattle Brand Showed Through

    "Mildly interesting faded imprint on an old beige couch, showing faint markings and wear over time."

    mgarthur14 Report

    #57

    This Restaurant Named "Thai Food Near Me"

    Sign reading "Thai Food Near Me" on a brick building, a mildly interesting restaurant name.

    zirus23 Report

    #58

    Clouds I Caught At The Right Angle

    A mildly interesting view of a sky divided by clouds and clear blue, reflecting on a calm lake surface.

    Background-Beach-289 Report

    #59

    Car Parking Without Saftey Barriers

    Car parked on the edge of a raised platform above a staircase, showcasing a mildly interesting urban scene.

    mannymelb1987 Report

    #60

    The Monthly Dosage Of Medication Necessary For My Survival

    Various medication boxes neatly arranged on a colorful surface, showcasing mildly interesting pharmaceutical packaging.

    Hurambuk Report

    #61

    Someone Donated Hundreds Of Space Jam Fleece Throws To Our Flood Relief Fund

    Boxes of Space Jam merchandise stacked neatly in a corner, revealing mildly interesting surprises.

    BadPunsIsHowEyeRoll Report

    #62

    Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror

    Person taking a mirror selfie with a large mushroom print on the glass, showing a mildly interesting detail.

    PM_ME_INSIDER_INFO Report

    #63

    The Holes I Drilled In This Stump Are All Different Colors

    Tree stump with neatly arranged wood shavings in various colors, creating a mildly interesting pattern on the forest floor.

    lightstrident Report

    #64

    Someone Left A Ducky On My Car

    Red rubber duck with watermelon design on a Jeep mirror, a mildly interesting sight.

    CleverTits101 Report

    It’s a thing that Jeep owners do. Whenever you see another Jeep, you put a duck on it. Just a little thing to make the world a better place :)

    #65

    In Legoland Denmark The Restaurant's Fries Are Shaped Like 2x2 LEGO Bricks

    Unusually shaped pasta resembling a toy block on a white plate with spaghetti and greens, mildly interesting detail.

    r37n1w Report

    #66

    My Wounds After A Surgery To Help My Heart Were Covered By Heart Shaped Gauze

    Heart-shaped medical electrodes on a person's side in a hospital setting; mildly interesting and surprising detail.

    Rixon- Report

    #67

    The Squirrels In My Neighborhood Carved My Pumpkin For Me

    A "mildly interesting" pumpkin with bite marks, resembling a face, placed on a porch stand near a door.

    BuschLightApple Report

    #68

    I Spilled Some Milk And The Puddle Looks Like A Derpy Ghost!

    Mildly interesting milk spill resembling a seal on a dark surface.

    mockjogger Report

    #69

    Scent Free Zone For Workers

    Scent-free zone sign in a store, stating sensitivity to scents.

    yussi1870 Report

    #70

    Someone Plastered His Car With Solar Panels And Keeps His Car Loading Everywhere He Parks

    Van covered in solar panels parked on a street, showcasing a mildly interesting and eco-friendly modification.

    AutGuy1996 Report

    #71

    The Scar On My Arm Doesn’t Get Dirty

    A unique detail on an elbow, showcasing mildly interesting contrast in skin tones.

    dumbwhip Report

    #72

    A Sign Over A Urinal In Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean And Binary

    Sign with "We Aim To Please" and binary code underneath, mildly interesting detail in a restroom setting.

    kalvinoz Report

    #73

    Bees Swarmed My Plant

    Potted plant covered in bees with succulent flowers, an unexpected mildly interesting sight on a wooden table.

    Splintercell581 Report

    #74

    Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend's House

    Snakes in a burrow, peeking out cautiously, showcasing mildly interesting wildlife behavior.

    Professional_Eye_480 Report

    #75

    The Stark Difference Between A Kroger And Farmers Market Strawberry

    Strawberries cut in half display symmetrical patterns on a white cutting board.

    DoodleNoodle08 Report

    #76

    This 107 Year Old Hot Dog Place’s Original Menu Prices

    Vintage price list showing ceiling prices for food items, including hot dogs and hamburgers, from the United States Office of Price Administration.

    TheLoraxOfLouisiana Report

    #77

    The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree

    Row of tall palm trees casting interesting shadows on a sandy surface under a clear blue sky.

    bullpendodger Report

    #78

    This Charred Intercom System At Taco Cabana

    Drive-thru order box with a sign saying, "Come to the window please!!! A lightning hit me!!!" Mildly interesting scene.

    willcordell1998 Report

    #79

    The Deer Where I Live Have Zero Survival Instincts Around Humans. They Will Just Walk Up To You And Hang Out

    A deer stands on a wooded path in a suburban area, with houses visible in the background, creating a mildly interesting scene.

    mrbeanIV Report

    #80

    My Cat's Coat Has Darkened Significantly Since We Adopted Him A Year Ago

    Mildly interesting cat lounging on the floor and in a snug cardboard box.

    Forotosh Report

    #81

    My Dog Ripped Open His Chew Toy And This Was Written On The Squeaker

    Hand holding a blue dog toy with text, "Game Over Your Dog Won." Mildly interesting kitchen background.

    RoyIsAFurry Report

    #82

    Different Coloured Peppers Growing Inside Big Pepper

    Hand holding an oddly shaped pepper with colorful insides, mildly interesting and surprising.

    Sweet-Meet-4510 Report

    #83

    Bit Into Something Hard In A Fried Oyster And Found A Small Pearl

    A small pearl is held between fingers at a dining table, showing something mildly interesting during a meal.

    nickeymousee Report

    #84

    Restaurant I Ate Framed The Hole Someone Punched In The Men’s Room Wall

    A framed piece titled "Fragile Masculinity," featuring a hole in the wall, labeled by an unknown artist in 2020. Mildly interesting.

    Rigelstein Report

    #85

    Noticed That My Girlfriend's Dad's Arm Looks It Belongs To Her

    A family posing on a couch, captured in a mildly interesting moment.

    aaariiieeeeellllll Report

    #86

    I Found A 12 Year Old Pouch Of Capri Sun In The Middle Of A Desert In New Mexico

    Hand holding a foil drink pouch in a sandy desert, casting a long shadow, creating a mildly interesting contrast.

    jameswest22 Report

    #87

    My Antidepressant Is Actually 12 Smaller Pills In A Trench Coat

    Empty reddish capsules with small white pills on a surface, demonstrating a mildly interesting composition.

    plutoforprez Report

    #88

    Old Injury On Hand Now Gets Dirty Or Stays Clean Opposite To The Rest Of The Hand

    Close-up of two hands with mildly interesting dirt patterns, showing unique palm textures and small dark spots.

    PositivelyUnpos Report

    #89

    My Hairy Legs

    Person lying down with hairy legs, wearing white socks, surrounded by colorful bedding, showcasing mildly interesting details.

    Mugrevideo Report

    #90

    You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because Its Worn Off Where The Door Closes

    A mildly interesting detail of a worn sticker on a blue theme park ride seat, with stone and floral background.

    Sugarmugr Report

    #91

    The "Op" Of This Lost Cat Poster Came Back And Posted An Update On The Harold Situation

    Missing cat poster found with photo of a black and white cat, labeled as mildly interesting.

    RoboticElfJedi Report

    #92

    Took My Kitchen Knives To Be Sharpened And They Gave Me A Band-Aid With My Receipt

    Knife sharpening receipt with a bandage on top, highlighting a mildly interesting surprise.

    uninspired Report

    #93

    The Way This Customer Left Their Mussel Shells Organized After Eating

    Mussel shells neatly stacked on a plate with fork and knife, showcasing a mildly interesting organization pattern.

    inside-outdoorsman Report

    #94

    Big Snail I Found. Foot For Scale

    A large snail next to a shoe on a wet brick pathway, showcasing mildly interesting comparison in size.

    Dexter_davis Report

    #95

    Family Iris Portrait

    Close-up images of four irises labeled Mom, Dad, Kid 1, and Kid 2, showcasing mildly interesting eye patterns.

    mrbacterio Report

    #96

    My Apple Has An Apple On It

    Red apple with a heart-shaped spot, showcasing a mildly interesting feature on a kitchen countertop.

    samgam74 Report

    #97

    My Mom's House Burned Down But There Was Still American Cheese In The Fridge

    Burnt vending machine and unscathed cheese slice in a glove, showcasing something mildly interesting.

    nbain66 Report

    #98

    My Mother Is Making Sauce In A Mortar Made With Volcanic Rock And The Flame On The Stove Turned Green

    A stone pot on a gas stovetop, showcasing mildly interesting cookware in use.

    Angelaw1215 Report

    #99

    This Rug Matches The Pattern Of The Tile Beneath

    Unique flooring design blends carpet and marble in a mesmerizing pattern, mildly interesting to the eye.

    peakedinthirdgrade Report

    #100

    A Sunflower I Grew In 2021:

    Man stands on a ladder next to an unusually tall sunflower against a brick house wall, showcasing a mildly interesting sight.

    FunnyPast8531 Report

    #101

    This Bird Just Flew Onto My Finger And Then Flew Away Again

    A small bird perched on someone's finger in a grassy park setting, showcasing a mildly interesting moment.

    NatureLion Report

    #102

    I Just Moved In This House And There Is A Great Egret Who Just Comes In The House!

    A heron standing indoors by a glass door, offering a mildly interesting surprise.

    5Dali Report

    #103

    This Papaya Has An “Eating Color” Sticker To Let You Know When It’s Ripe

    Organic Formosa papaya with eating color label on a wooden surface.

    Papi_Queso Report

    #104

    These Are The Same Stuffed Animal - One From Storage, The Other Loved For 30+ Years

    Two plush toys on a wooden surface, one new and fluffy, the other worn and threadbare; mildly interesting contrast.

    thinkconverse Report

    #105

    My Dads ‘85 Pickup In Between 2 Modern Pickups

    Three trucks parked side by side in a lot, with trees and a building in the background.

    alertmax15000 Report

    #106

    Aging Of A Stuffed Animal Lion After 30 Years

    Two plush lions side by side, one new and the other worn; a mildly interesting comparison.

    derfilipmitf Report

    #107

    I Saw The Green Lady Yesterday

    Person in bright green outfit walking by a barber shop, capturing a mildly interesting city scene.

    cammi914 Report

    #108

    This Public Bathroom Has Blue Tinted Light To Discourage Drug Injections

    Dimly lit bathroom with blue LED lighting on tiled walls, showcasing a mildly interesting ambiance.

    darialisa Report

    #109

    The Heated Side Walks At My Work, Doing Their Job

    Snowy scene with a clear path surrounded by parked cars, highlighting mildly interesting contrast.

    rouseandground Report

    #110

    My Water Bottle Shrank After Putting It In The Dishwasher

    A mildly interesting blue water bottle with a dented cap on a white surface.

    Im-a-king Report

    #111

    My Tanned And Untanned Skin Tones Are Drastically Different

    Two forearms with contrasting skin tones and hair, showcasing a mildly interesting comparison.

    CATNIP_IS_CRACK Report

    #112

    Parking Garage Space Blocked Off Because Of Mri Machine Above

    Mildly interesting parking garage with a low temporary ceiling panel and cars parked underneath.

    celeste_ai Report

    #113

    My Kitten’s Nose Turns A Darker Shade Of Pink When She’s Sleepy

    Three images of an orange kitten with changing facial expressions, cuddled in a hand; mildly interesting moment.

    epineph_RN Report

    #114

    My Girlfriend Met A Person At The Bar With The Inverse Of Her Tattoo

    Close-up of two arms with rose tattoos, showcasing mildly interesting design variations.

    jeshy1 Report

    #115

    A Bird Made A Nest On My Car While I Was At The Gym

    A bird nesting on a car, using twigs near the windshield wipers, a mildly interesting sight.

    RubMyGooshSilly Report

    #116

    This Eclipse Survival Goodie Bag Our Cfo Made For Everyone [oc]

    Eclipse survival kit with Sun Chips, Moon Pie, and other treats, showcasing mildly interesting items.

    olbeamreturns Report

    #117

    The „american Garden“ In The ‚gardens Of The World’ Exhibition In Berlin Is Simply An La Style Parking Lot

    A sign in front of a parking lot with two cars, showcasing a mildly interesting and surprising detail in a green setting.

    Living_Double_3253 Report

    #118

    Not A Single Person In This Dentistry Ad Is Showing Their Teeth

    Billboard of Mint Dentistry featuring people dressed in elegant green and black attire at night, mildly interesting scene.

    verusisrael Report

    #119

    My Finger Prosthetic Has My New Fingerprint On It

    Unusual finger prosthetic device with textured surface, showcasing mildly interesting innovation.

    reddit.com Report

    #120

    My Lyft Driver Holds A Stuffed Bunny While Driving

    Mildly interesting moment of a driver using a toy rabbit to steer the wheel, cityscape visible through the windshield.

    Imfrank123 Report

    #121

    Weird Rock Found In Backyard

    A large, irregularly shaped mushroom with a textured surface, sitting on a bench, showcasing mildly interesting features.

    harrypottersimp Report

    #122

    There Is A Waiver On My Receipt For Takeout Shawarma

    Receipt at Shelby's Legendary Shawarma with humorous ketchup waiver, a "mildly interesting" surprise.

    cgxo Report

    #123

    Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum

    Two Medela breast milk storage bags, one yellow and one white, showcasing mildly interesting color differences.

    lfpod Report

    #124

    The Soap Dispenser At My Work Caught Fire

    Burned wall outlet in a bathroom with soot stains; a mildly interesting discovery.

    bucket8a Report

