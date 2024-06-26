70 Curious Pics To Keep You ‘Mildly Interested’ And Slightly Amused (New Pics)
Usually, when you look at a photo, it evokes some kind of emotion. A kitty making weird faces makes you smile, and an old portrait leaves you feeling nostalgic. But have you ever seen a snapshot that piqued your curiosity and made you think, "Hmm, that's interesting?" Well, there’s a dedicated community that specializes in sharing such intriguing things online. The 'Mildly Interesting' subreddit is full of captivating things that people come across in everyday life. Scroll down, Pandas, to see if you find something that surprises you just a little or maybe more. And don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones.
This post may include affiliate links.
Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror
The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2 Hour Nap In A Shoebox
The "American Garden" In The ‚gardens Of The World’ Exhibition In Berlin Is Simply An La Style Parking Lot
Not everything in life needs to be a grand spectacle. If we keep chasing only the so-called perfect things in life, we might miss out on our surprisingly captivating surroundings. If we look closely, we will find joy in the small, slightly interesting things around us.
And the ‘Mildly Interesting’ subreddit has managed to do just that. The goal of this group, which boasts an amazing 24 million members, is to share pictures that are not exactly 'wow' but somewhere in the middle of being intriguing and boring.
A Sign Over A Urinal In Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean And Binary
My Hairy Legs
Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum
Very interesting! The human body truly is a marvel of complexity.
Imagine if everything in life was fascinating and mind-blowing. You visit a restaurant, and all the dishes they serve are scrumptious. Every song you listen to is soulful and catchy. Any dress you buy looks like it’s meant for a fashion show.
While the idea of everything being perfect sounds appealing, it’s not always the case. If we live in a world where everything is flawless, we will have very little motivation to do innovative things or improve ourselves or grow personally and professionally.
Found A Spider Living Inside My Radioactive Camera Lens
The Holes I Drilled In This Stump Are All Different Colors
At The Doctor’s Office I Noticed This Pamphlet On Contraceptive Failure Rates
I wanna know what typical use would be when it comes to condoms.
Self-improvement is possible when we work on things that we are doing incorrectly. If you believe that everything you do is phenomenal, you will never feel the need to improve yourself. Let’s say you are working on an office project with your team.
You think you have done everything faultlessly. Because of this, you are not taking productive suggestions from your colleagues and are not even listening to their ideas that might be better than yours.
The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape
There Was A Square Hole In The Sky
This Eclipse Survival Goodie Bag Our Cfo Made For Everyone [oc]
It’s a possibility that our drive for creative expression might be stifled in a perfect world. Let’s say you tried your hand at painting, and everything you made was a masterpiece. In this case, you do not feel inspired to draw something new. Many of our creative endeavors are inspired by our imperfections.
If you make something that doesn’t look too good, you are tempted to keep trying. In the process, you sometimes come up with bright new ideas as well.
This 107 Year Old Hot Dog Place’s Original Menu Prices
Bees Swarmed My Plant
This Bonsai Plant Has A Hexagon Branch Structure
If things are not okay-ish, mediocre or incomplete, we might start taking everything for granted. The existence of flaws and struggles truly helps us appreciate beauty, success, and happiness in life. For instance, if every strawberry you eat is sweet, you might not feel that excited about buying berries. You will not be able to appreciate the yumminess of seasonal fruits.
Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend's House
They look kinda cute for nope ropes, and since they're not danger noodles there's no harm in letting them live there right?
My Antidepressant Is Actually 12 Smaller Pills In A Trench Coat
Pretty standard - especially when it comes to sustained release coated dosage forms. That way, e.g. dose dumping can be prevented if one of the smaller units get damaged. However, probably mildly interesting for all the people who have no connections to the pharmaceutical industry.
The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree
Think about a world where everything is perfect, where everyone dresses flawlessly and every product feels and looks the same. If there is so much uniformity, it will diminish diversity and individuality. We learn from and grow from our mistakes. It’s our unique perspectives and flaws that contribute to the richness of the human experience.
There Is A Waiver On My Receipt For Takeout Shawarma
Power Line Fell And Melted Sidewalk Into A Boiling Glass Puddle
This Jar Of Coffee Seems To Imply That 1.6g Is A Valid Serving (195g ÷ 121)
...if that's instant coffee then that's not valid coffee, anyways...
Perfection can also lead to monotony. Imagine scrolling through only impeccable-looking photos that lack character and personality. Without goofiness, flaws, and emotions, a photo can be quite boring and unfulfilling. That is why it’s important that we appreciate even the mildly interesting things around us.
My Swiss Cheese Only Has One Hole
When I Squeeze My Partner’s Mouth Together It Looks Like He Has Two Identical Sets Of Lips Together Side By Side
Old Injury On Hand Now Gets Dirty Or Stays Clean Opposite To The Rest Of The Hand
Additionally, if we aim for perfection all the time, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We should accept the fact that not everything we do will be top-notch. Sometimes we might fail completely, or we might make a lot of mistakes. The important thing is to enjoy ourselves in the process and learn from our shortcomings.
Lowe’s Won’t Accept Welding Mask Returns If They Were Bought Around The Eclipse
And 1 out of 1.000 customers will actually read this sign BEFORE wanting to return it
This Urinal At My Local Climbing Gym Can Only Be Used By Climbing Up The Bathroom Wall
My Finger Prosthetic Has My New Fingerprint On It
You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because Its Worn Off Where The Door Closes
These posts remind us that we don’t need to always capture perfect-looking sunsets or selfies. We can also find joy in the imperfections around us. What do you think? Tell us about a somewhat intriguing picture on your camera roll!
Not A Single Person In This Dentistry Ad Is Showing Their Teeth
This Souvenir Sticker Still Has “Lorem Ipsum” On It
this is why I always use # instead..easy to search for before going live
My Hotel Room Came With Two Gaming Pcs
My Hotel Room Provided Disposable Salt And Pepper Shakers
But why use so much plastic? The paper packets would've been far better......