Usually, when you look at a photo, it evokes some kind of emotion. A kitty making weird faces makes you smile, and an old portrait leaves you feeling nostalgic. But have you ever seen a snapshot that piqued your curiosity and made you think, "Hmm, that's interesting?" Well, there’s a dedicated community that specializes in sharing such intriguing things online. The ' Mildly Interesting ' subreddit is full of captivating things that people come across in everyday life. Scroll down, Pandas, to see if you find something that surprises you just a little or maybe more. And don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones.

#1 Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror Share icon

#2 The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2 Hour Nap In A Shoebox Share icon

#3 The "American Garden" In The ‚gardens Of The World’ Exhibition In Berlin Is Simply An La Style Parking Lot Share icon

Not everything in life needs to be a grand spectacle. If we keep chasing only the so-called perfect things in life, we might miss out on our surprisingly captivating surroundings. If we look closely, we will find joy in the small, slightly interesting things around us. And the ‘Mildly Interesting’ subreddit has managed to do just that. The goal of this group, which boasts an amazing 24 million members, is to share pictures that are not exactly 'wow' but somewhere in the middle of being intriguing and boring.

#4 A Sign Over A Urinal In Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean And Binary Share icon

#5 My Hairy Legs Share icon

#6 Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum Share icon

Imagine if everything in life was fascinating and mind-blowing. You visit a restaurant, and all the dishes they serve are scrumptious. Every song you listen to is soulful and catchy. Any dress you buy looks like it’s meant for a fashion show. ADVERTISEMENT While the idea of everything being perfect sounds appealing, it’s not always the case. If we live in a world where everything is flawless, we will have very little motivation to do innovative things or improve ourselves or grow personally and professionally.

#7 Found A Spider Living Inside My Radioactive Camera Lens Share icon

#8 The Holes I Drilled In This Stump Are All Different Colors Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 At The Doctor’s Office I Noticed This Pamphlet On Contraceptive Failure Rates Share icon

Self-improvement is possible when we work on things that we are doing incorrectly. If you believe that everything you do is phenomenal, you will never feel the need to improve yourself. Let’s say you are working on an office project with your team. You think you have done everything faultlessly. Because of this, you are not taking productive suggestions from your colleagues and are not even listening to their ideas that might be better than yours.

#10 The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape Share icon

#11 There Was A Square Hole In The Sky Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 This Eclipse Survival Goodie Bag Our Cfo Made For Everyone [oc] Share icon

It’s a possibility that our drive for creative expression might be stifled in a perfect world. Let’s say you tried your hand at painting, and everything you made was a masterpiece. In this case, you do not feel inspired to draw something new. Many of our creative endeavors are inspired by our imperfections. If you make something that doesn’t look too good, you are tempted to keep trying. In the process, you sometimes come up with bright new ideas as well.

#13 This 107 Year Old Hot Dog Place’s Original Menu Prices Share icon

#14 Bees Swarmed My Plant Share icon

#15 This Bonsai Plant Has A Hexagon Branch Structure Share icon

If things are not okay-ish, mediocre or incomplete, we might start taking everything for granted. The existence of flaws and struggles truly helps us appreciate beauty, success, and happiness in life. For instance, if every strawberry you eat is sweet, you might not feel that excited about buying berries. You will not be able to appreciate the yumminess of seasonal fruits.

#16 Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend's House Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My Antidepressant Is Actually 12 Smaller Pills In A Trench Coat Share icon

#18 The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree Share icon

Think about a world where everything is perfect, where everyone dresses flawlessly and every product feels and looks the same. If there is so much uniformity, it will diminish diversity and individuality. We learn from and grow from our mistakes. It’s our unique perspectives and flaws that contribute to the richness of the human experience.

#19 There Is A Waiver On My Receipt For Takeout Shawarma Share icon

#20 Power Line Fell And Melted Sidewalk Into A Boiling Glass Puddle Share icon

#21 This Jar Of Coffee Seems To Imply That 1.6g Is A Valid Serving (195g ÷ 121) Share icon

Perfection can also lead to monotony. Imagine scrolling through only impeccable-looking photos that lack character and personality. Without goofiness, flaws, and emotions, a photo can be quite boring and unfulfilling. That is why it’s important that we appreciate even the mildly interesting things around us.

#22 My Swiss Cheese Only Has One Hole Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 When I Squeeze My Partner’s Mouth Together It Looks Like He Has Two Identical Sets Of Lips Together Side By Side Share icon

#24 Old Injury On Hand Now Gets Dirty Or Stays Clean Opposite To The Rest Of The Hand Share icon

Additionally, if we aim for perfection all the time, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We should accept the fact that not everything we do will be top-notch. Sometimes we might fail completely, or we might make a lot of mistakes. The important thing is to enjoy ourselves in the process and learn from our shortcomings.

#25 Lowe’s Won’t Accept Welding Mask Returns If They Were Bought Around The Eclipse Share icon

#26 This Urinal At My Local Climbing Gym Can Only Be Used By Climbing Up The Bathroom Wall Share icon

#27 My Finger Prosthetic Has My New Fingerprint On It Share icon

#28 You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because Its Worn Off Where The Door Closes Share icon

These posts remind us that we don’t need to always capture perfect-looking sunsets or selfies. We can also find joy in the imperfections around us. What do you think? Tell us about a somewhat intriguing picture on your camera roll!

#29 Not A Single Person In This Dentistry Ad Is Showing Their Teeth Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 This Souvenir Sticker Still Has “Lorem Ipsum” On It Share icon

#31 My Hotel Room Came With Two Gaming Pcs Share icon

#32 My Hotel Room Provided Disposable Salt And Pepper Shakers Share icon

#33 Our City Built Roundabouts For Pedestrians Share icon

#34 Old Ww2 Anti-Air Canon That Lives In The Middle Of Our Neighborhood Share icon

#35 This Engagement Ring I Found Attached To A Statue At The Park Share icon

#36 Children's Plastic Shovels One Year Apart Share icon

#37 Someone Left A Ducky On My Car Share icon

#38 The Soap Dispenser At My Work Caught Fire Share icon

#39 The Stark Difference Between A Kroger And Farmers Market Strawberry Share icon

#40 Noticed My Pupils Are Two Different Sizes Share icon Show All Images Circle arrow down

#41 A Bird Made A Nest On My Car While I Was At The Gym Share icon

#42 This Yard Sale Selling Hoarded Cases Of Hand Sanitizer Share icon

#43 This Hospital Is Using Its Chapel As A Storage Area Share icon

#44 Every Letter On This Sign Faded In The Sun, Except For The Letter 'N' Share icon

#45 Shaved My Head And Found These Weird Lines In It Share icon

#46 Almost All My Store-Bought Strawberries Still Had The Flowers Attached To Them Share icon

#47 My Lyft Driver Holds A Stuffed Bunny While Driving Share icon

#48 My Cats Keep Sniffing This Certain Spot On This New Hoodie. Multiple Cats, Only This One Spot On This One New Hoodie Share icon

#49 This Charred Intercom System At Taco Cabana Share icon

#50 My Two Porcelain Crowns Don’t Glow In Blacklight Like The Rest Of My Teeth Share icon

#51 I Found A Locked Gun Safe In The Creek At The Back Of Our Property Share icon

#52 My Husband Broke Our Knife In Half Today By Accident Share icon

#53 Massive Color Difference Between My Hands Share icon

#54 High Security Toilet When I Went For Strep Test Share icon

#55 My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It's Dripping Into My Apartment Share icon

#56 Orange Fanta Side By Side Europe/Portugal Left And The Us Right Share icon

#57 This Tiny Freckle On My Hand Looks Like An Asterisk * Share icon

#58 Brand New Battery vs. One I Had In My Laptop For Two Years Share icon

#59 This Bar Uses Elementary School Erasers As Spout Covers Share icon

#60 One Of Our New Chickens Laid Her First Egg Yesterday And It Didn’t Have A Yolk Share icon

#61 There's A Rusty Suit Of Armor For Sale At This Farmer's Market In Japan Share icon

#62 Found A Used Razor Stash In The Wall Share icon

#63 One Of The Vent Holes On My Hp Laptop Is Drilled Offset From The Others Share icon

#64 My Job Got New Microwaves And Only Allow Certain Foods In Them Share icon

#65 Had My First Ai Drive Through Experience Share icon

#66 This Woman Has The Biggest Head Of Hair I Have Ever Seen Share icon

#67 Weird Rock Found In Backyard Share icon

#68 Found A Hat I Lost Three Years Ago Under A Couch Share icon

#69 The Bananas Which Arrived In My Grocery Order Today Have A Noticeable Size Discrepancy Share icon