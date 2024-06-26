ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, when you look at a photo, it evokes some kind of emotion. A kitty making weird faces makes you smile, and an old portrait leaves you feeling nostalgic. But have you ever seen a snapshot that piqued your curiosity and made you think, "Hmm, that's interesting?" Well, there’s a dedicated community that specializes in sharing such intriguing things online. The 'Mildly Interesting' subreddit is full of captivating things that people come across in everyday life. Scroll down, Pandas, to see if you find something that surprises you just a little or maybe more. And don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones.

#1

Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror

Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror

PM_ME_INSIDER_INFO Report

#2

The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2 Hour Nap In A Shoebox

The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2 Hour Nap In A Shoebox

FunSushi-638 Report

#3

The "American Garden" In The ‚gardens Of The World’ Exhibition In Berlin Is Simply An La Style Parking Lot

The "American Garden" In The ‚gardens Of The World’ Exhibition In Berlin Is Simply An La Style Parking Lot

Living_Double_3253 Report

Not everything in life needs to be a grand spectacle. If we keep chasing only the so-called perfect things in life, we might miss out on our surprisingly captivating surroundings. If we look closely, we will find joy in the small, slightly interesting things around us.

And the ‘Mildly Interesting’ subreddit has managed to do just that. The goal of this group, which boasts an amazing 24 million members, is to share pictures that are not exactly 'wow' but somewhere in the middle of being intriguing and boring.
#4

A Sign Over A Urinal In Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean And Binary

A Sign Over A Urinal In Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean And Binary

kalvinoz Report

#5

My Hairy Legs

My Hairy Legs

Mugrevideo Report

#6

Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum

Breast Milk Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum

lfpod Report

12points
drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago

Very interesting! The human body truly is a marvel of complexity.

Imagine if everything in life was fascinating and mind-blowing. You visit a restaurant, and all the dishes they serve are scrumptious. Every song you listen to is soulful and catchy. Any dress you buy looks like it’s meant for a fashion show.

While the idea of everything being perfect sounds appealing, it’s not always the case. If we live in a world where everything is flawless, we will have very little motivation to do innovative things or improve ourselves or grow personally and professionally.
#7

Found A Spider Living Inside My Radioactive Camera Lens

Found A Spider Living Inside My Radioactive Camera Lens

antiphony Report

#8

The Holes I Drilled In This Stump Are All Different Colors

The Holes I Drilled In This Stump Are All Different Colors

lightstrident Report

#9

At The Doctor’s Office I Noticed This Pamphlet On Contraceptive Failure Rates

At The Doctor’s Office I Noticed This Pamphlet On Contraceptive Failure Rates

KBranOoga Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wanna know what typical use would be when it comes to condoms.

Self-improvement is possible when we work on things that we are doing incorrectly. If you believe that everything you do is phenomenal, you will never feel the need to improve yourself. Let’s say you are working on an office project with your team.

You think you have done everything faultlessly. Because of this, you are not taking productive suggestions from your colleagues and are not even listening to their ideas that might be better than yours.
#10

The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape

The Bruise On My Arm Healing After K-Tape

Beginning-Delivery54 Report

#11

There Was A Square Hole In The Sky

There Was A Square Hole In The Sky

Drum-Major Report

#12

This Eclipse Survival Goodie Bag Our Cfo Made For Everyone [oc]

This Eclipse Survival Goodie Bag Our Cfo Made For Everyone [oc]

olbeamreturns Report

It’s a possibility that our drive for creative expression might be stifled in a perfect world. Let’s say you tried your hand at painting, and everything you made was a masterpiece. In this case, you do not feel inspired to draw something new. Many of our creative endeavors are inspired by our imperfections.

If you make something that doesn’t look too good, you are tempted to keep trying. In the process, you sometimes come up with bright new ideas as well.
#13

This 107 Year Old Hot Dog Place’s Original Menu Prices

This 107 Year Old Hot Dog Place’s Original Menu Prices

TheLoraxOfLouisiana Report

#14

Bees Swarmed My Plant

Bees Swarmed My Plant

Splintercell581 Report

#15

This Bonsai Plant Has A Hexagon Branch Structure

This Bonsai Plant Has A Hexagon Branch Structure

SomberDUDE224 Report

If things are not okay-ish, mediocre or incomplete, we might start taking everything for granted. The existence of flaws and struggles truly helps us appreciate beauty, success, and happiness in life. For instance, if every strawberry you eat is sweet, you might not feel that excited about buying berries. You will not be able to appreciate the yumminess of seasonal fruits.
#16

Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend's House

Underground Nest Of Garter Snakes At A Friend's House

Professional_Eye_480 Report

d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
1 hour ago

They look kinda cute for nope ropes, and since they're not danger noodles there's no harm in letting them live there right?

#17

My Antidepressant Is Actually 12 Smaller Pills In A Trench Coat

My Antidepressant Is Actually 12 Smaller Pills In A Trench Coat

plutoforprez Report

naschi avatar
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pretty standard - especially when it comes to sustained release coated dosage forms. That way, e.g. dose dumping can be prevented if one of the smaller units get damaged. However, probably mildly interesting for all the people who have no connections to the pharmaceutical industry.

#18

The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree

The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree

bullpendodger Report

Think about a world where everything is perfect, where everyone dresses flawlessly and every product feels and looks the same. If there is so much uniformity, it will diminish diversity and individuality. We learn from and grow from our mistakes. It’s our unique perspectives and flaws that contribute to the richness of the human experience.
#19

There Is A Waiver On My Receipt For Takeout Shawarma

There Is A Waiver On My Receipt For Takeout Shawarma

cgxo Report

#20

Power Line Fell And Melted Sidewalk Into A Boiling Glass Puddle

Power Line Fell And Melted Sidewalk Into A Boiling Glass Puddle

elvisBOY Report

#21

This Jar Of Coffee Seems To Imply That 1.6g Is A Valid Serving (195g ÷ 121)

This Jar Of Coffee Seems To Imply That 1.6g Is A Valid Serving (195g ÷ 121)

ImReellySmart Report

sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
1 hour ago

...if that's instant coffee then that's not valid coffee, anyways...

Perfection can also lead to monotony. Imagine scrolling through only impeccable-looking photos that lack character and personality. Without goofiness, flaws, and emotions, a photo can be quite boring and unfulfilling. That is why it’s important that we appreciate even the mildly interesting things around us.
#22

My Swiss Cheese Only Has One Hole

My Swiss Cheese Only Has One Hole

MoroseOverdose Report

#23

When I Squeeze My Partner’s Mouth Together It Looks Like He Has Two Identical Sets Of Lips Together Side By Side

When I Squeeze My Partner’s Mouth Together It Looks Like He Has Two Identical Sets Of Lips Together Side By Side

moozirt Report

#24

Old Injury On Hand Now Gets Dirty Or Stays Clean Opposite To The Rest Of The Hand

Old Injury On Hand Now Gets Dirty Or Stays Clean Opposite To The Rest Of The Hand

PositivelyUnpos Report

Additionally, if we aim for perfection all the time, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We should accept the fact that not everything we do will be top-notch. Sometimes we might fail completely, or we might make a lot of mistakes. The important thing is to enjoy ourselves in the process and learn from our shortcomings.
#25

Lowe’s Won’t Accept Welding Mask Returns If They Were Bought Around The Eclipse

Lowe’s Won’t Accept Welding Mask Returns If They Were Bought Around The Eclipse

willbuckley235 Report

d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
59 minutes ago

And 1 out of 1.000 customers will actually read this sign BEFORE wanting to return it

#26

This Urinal At My Local Climbing Gym Can Only Be Used By Climbing Up The Bathroom Wall

This Urinal At My Local Climbing Gym Can Only Be Used By Climbing Up The Bathroom Wall

Narrow_Foundation_82 Report

#27

My Finger Prosthetic Has My New Fingerprint On It

My Finger Prosthetic Has My New Fingerprint On It

Butt_F**king_Smurfs Report

#28

You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because Its Worn Off Where The Door Closes

You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because Its Worn Off Where The Door Closes

Sugarmugr Report

These posts remind us that we don’t need to always capture perfect-looking sunsets or selfies. We can also find joy in the imperfections around us. What do you think? Tell us about a somewhat intriguing picture on your camera roll!
#29

Not A Single Person In This Dentistry Ad Is Showing Their Teeth

Not A Single Person In This Dentistry Ad Is Showing Their Teeth

verusisrael Report

#30

This Souvenir Sticker Still Has “Lorem Ipsum” On It

This Souvenir Sticker Still Has “Lorem Ipsum” On It

rahal1996 Report

sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago

this is why I always use # instead..easy to search for before going live

#31

My Hotel Room Came With Two Gaming Pcs

My Hotel Room Came With Two Gaming Pcs

jammy8892 Report

#32

My Hotel Room Provided Disposable Salt And Pepper Shakers

My Hotel Room Provided Disposable Salt And Pepper Shakers

Gabgra11 Report

sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
1 hour ago

But why use so much plastic? The paper packets would've been far better......

#33

Our City Built Roundabouts For Pedestrians

Our City Built Roundabouts For Pedestrians

Downtown_Snow4445 Report

#34

Old Ww2 Anti-Air Canon That Lives In The Middle Of Our Neighborhood

Old Ww2 Anti-Air Canon That Lives In The Middle Of Our Neighborhood

ryanclicks2 Report

naschi avatar
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Oh you still can see plenty of them, especially when going to the coastlines of e.g. Denmark. Curtesy of this idiot Hitler's Atlantic Wall.

#35

This Engagement Ring I Found Attached To A Statue At The Park

This Engagement Ring I Found Attached To A Statue At The Park

Electric_Sundown Report

kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
1 hour ago

Awe. Thats not good. Leaves many questions. Did someone say no to a proposal? Did a couple separate? Did a spouse die?

#36

Children's Plastic Shovels One Year Apart

Children's Plastic Shovels One Year Apart

Beautiful_Put2030 Report

#37

Someone Left A Ducky On My Car

Someone Left A Ducky On My Car

CleverTits101 Report

#38

The Soap Dispenser At My Work Caught Fire

The Soap Dispenser At My Work Caught Fire

bucket8a Report

#39

The Stark Difference Between A Kroger And Farmers Market Strawberry

The Stark Difference Between A Kroger And Farmers Market Strawberry

DoodleNoodle08 Report

#40

Noticed My Pupils Are Two Different Sizes

Noticed My Pupils Are Two Different Sizes

Nerdlifegirl Report

storm_and_baby avatar
Lisa T
Lisa T
Community Member
56 minutes ago

THIS is what David Bowie had. Permanently dilated pupil. He had two blue eyes, but the dilated pupil made it look like one was a darker colour. He never had heterochromia.

#41

A Bird Made A Nest On My Car While I Was At The Gym

A Bird Made A Nest On My Car While I Was At The Gym

RubMyGooshSilly Report

#42

This Yard Sale Selling Hoarded Cases Of Hand Sanitizer

This Yard Sale Selling Hoarded Cases Of Hand Sanitizer

dusty_trendhawk Report

uncannyi avatar
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
57 minutes ago

A guy in Adelaide hoarded tons of toilet paper, and then tried to sell it back to the supermarket when the panic was over. Supermarket owner told him to stick it where he’d usually put toilet paper. 😆

#43

This Hospital Is Using Its Chapel As A Storage Area

This Hospital Is Using Its Chapel As A Storage Area

TomNookTheCook Report

d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited)

My guess is that nobody uses it - Our local hospital got rid of theirs due to that exact reason t

#44

Every Letter On This Sign Faded In The Sun, Except For The Letter 'N'

Every Letter On This Sign Faded In The Sun, Except For The Letter 'N'

BearDadBod_ Report

#45

Shaved My Head And Found These Weird Lines In It

Shaved My Head And Found These Weird Lines In It

thatdocman Report

#46

Almost All My Store-Bought Strawberries Still Had The Flowers Attached To Them

Almost All My Store-Bought Strawberries Still Had The Flowers Attached To Them

Dakduif Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago

That must be some other kind than I'm used to. The flower petals normally drop before the berry even turn red. And yeah, I know it's not a berry but a part of the trunk with miniature nuts on it.

#47

My Lyft Driver Holds A Stuffed Bunny While Driving

My Lyft Driver Holds A Stuffed Bunny While Driving

Imfrank123 Report

#48

My Cats Keep Sniffing This Certain Spot On This New Hoodie. Multiple Cats, Only This One Spot On This One New Hoodie

My Cats Keep Sniffing This Certain Spot On This New Hoodie. Multiple Cats, Only This One Spot On This One New Hoodie

passthegazz Report

sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Uhm, I know cats are very capable of smelling disease (to extreme accuracy!!) so maybe it's worth looking into where in your body the cats are sniffing, regardless of the newness of the hoodie....

#49

This Charred Intercom System At Taco Cabana

This Charred Intercom System At Taco Cabana

willcordell1998 Report

#50

My Two Porcelain Crowns Don’t Glow In Blacklight Like The Rest Of My Teeth

My Two Porcelain Crowns Don’t Glow In Blacklight Like The Rest Of My Teeth

thickassgecko Report

naschi avatar
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Usually, glow pigments should be added to the crown-mixture so that they have a natural look. But probably there's also cheaper options out there.

#51

I Found A Locked Gun Safe In The Creek At The Back Of Our Property

I Found A Locked Gun Safe In The Creek At The Back Of Our Property

ntrent Report

#52

My Husband Broke Our Knife In Half Today By Accident

My Husband Broke Our Knife In Half Today By Accident

robreinerstillmydad Report

#53

Massive Color Difference Between My Hands

Massive Color Difference Between My Hands

Itsfizziks Report

john_carr avatar
John Carr
John Carr
Community Member
54 minutes ago

I have raynauds and my hands and feet never look like that

#54

High Security Toilet When I Went For Strep Test

High Security Toilet When I Went For Strep Test

FightingWithSporks Report

#55

My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It's Dripping Into My Apartment

My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It's Dripping Into My Apartment

akiraokok Report

#56

Orange Fanta Side By Side Europe/Portugal Left And The Us Right

Orange Fanta Side By Side Europe/Portugal Left And The Us Right

nohead123 Report

#57

This Tiny Freckle On My Hand Looks Like An Asterisk *

This Tiny Freckle On My Hand Looks Like An Asterisk *

YourChocolateMonster Report

#58

Brand New Battery vs. One I Had In My Laptop For Two Years

Brand New Battery vs. One I Had In My Laptop For Two Years

iflim Report

mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes, if the battery looks like that, you should get rid of it asap...

#59

This Bar Uses Elementary School Erasers As Spout Covers

This Bar Uses Elementary School Erasers As Spout Covers

elementchaos Report

sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's actually very smart, but I disagree with the term "elementary school erasers", I still use those on pencils! Great for drawing pencils!

#60

One Of Our New Chickens Laid Her First Egg Yesterday And It Didn’t Have A Yolk

One Of Our New Chickens Laid Her First Egg Yesterday And It Didn’t Have A Yolk

MallowsFlaming Report

uncannyi avatar
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
55 minutes ago

I’m sure she’ll get the hang of it with practice.

#61

There's A Rusty Suit Of Armor For Sale At This Farmer's Market In Japan

There's A Rusty Suit Of Armor For Sale At This Farmer's Market In Japan

sereneinchaos Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago

European armor. It's like the fake katanas we can buy in Europe.

#62

Found A Used Razor Stash In The Wall

Found A Used Razor Stash In The Wall

THE-KOALA-BEAR710 Report

naschi avatar
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
46 minutes ago

For this picture I've once read the explanation, that there was in old-times a slit in the wall (next to the mirror) to dispose of the old blades. (Which obviously collected in the hollow space in the bathroom wall).

#63

One Of The Vent Holes On My Hp Laptop Is Drilled Offset From The Others

One Of The Vent Holes On My Hp Laptop Is Drilled Offset From The Others

nullrecord Report

sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
1 hour ago

16th row from left, 3 down, for anyone bothered enough and with nothing better to do like myself...

#64

My Job Got New Microwaves And Only Allow Certain Foods In Them

My Job Got New Microwaves And Only Allow Certain Foods In Them

kanslice1738 Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hope there's another one for everything else or I can imagine some pretty intense argument.

#65

Had My First Ai Drive Through Experience

Had My First Ai Drive Through Experience

lonelywhalien52 Report

#66

This Woman Has The Biggest Head Of Hair I Have Ever Seen

This Woman Has The Biggest Head Of Hair I Have Ever Seen

okitay Report

#67

Weird Rock Found In Backyard

Weird Rock Found In Backyard

harrypottersimp Report

khalida_ryuu avatar
Taryn Bailey
Taryn Bailey
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's a geode. If you bust it open, it will probably be full of some kind of crystal.

#68

Found A Hat I Lost Three Years Ago Under A Couch

Found A Hat I Lost Three Years Ago Under A Couch

jasonbice15 Report

#69

The Bananas Which Arrived In My Grocery Order Today Have A Noticeable Size Discrepancy

The Bananas Which Arrived In My Grocery Order Today Have A Noticeable Size Discrepancy

SCG69 Report

naschi avatar
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Good that they put a battery for scale as the banana scale isn't scaling here.

#70

Vial Of Liquid I Found On The Beach

Vial Of Liquid I Found On The Beach

No_Insurance_6436 Report

