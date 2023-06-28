It's no big secret that going to work day after day after day can be a numbing experience. The Office's Michael Scott knows it. Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope does too. Of course, that is, if your colleagues don't know how to live it up a little.

We, for one, love a good-natured prank to kick the day off. In our books, it's one of the few things that make coming to the office worthwhile. For that reason, we've handpicked the funniest pics that capture the sidesplitting moments when employees turned their workplace into comedy gold - a place we wouldn't mind coming to every day.

#1

I Came Into The Office Early And Switched As Many M And N Keys On Keyboards As I Could. Some Might Say I'm A Monster But Others Will Say Nomster

I Came Into The Office Early And Switched As Many M And N Keys On Keyboards As I Could. Some Might Say I'm A Monster But Others Will Say Nomster

Mr_PoodlePants Report

Mr_PoodlePants Report

Nomster!! Haha nom nom nom

#2

Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk

Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk

MayaIngenue Report

MayaIngenue Report

at least it can be used when plugged in, you've probably done her a favour

#3

We Have A Cutout Of Our Boss At The Office For When He Works Abroad

We Have A Cutout Of Our Boss At The Office For When He Works Abroad

NoAnybody Report

NoAnybody Report

At first it looked like Obi-Wan Kenobi.

#4

The Lock On Our Bathroom Door In The Break Room At Work

The Lock On Our Bathroom Door In The Break Room At Work

tink053184 Report

tink053184 Report

I do not poop with friends.

#5

A Great Way To Get Some Work Done

A Great Way To Get Some Work Done

ngtstkr Report

ngtstkr Report

Prank? Not funny. An honest self placed note? Totally fair and brave

#6

My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge

My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge

ProudTacoman Report

ProudTacoman Report

#7

My Coworker's Motivational Strip On His Computer

My Coworker's Motivational Strip On His Computer

Master_Yeeta Report

Master_Yeeta Report

Cute little guy!

#8

I Told My Coworker That Our Blueberry Containment Area Had A Leak... He Was Not Amused

I Told My Coworker That Our Blueberry Containment Area Had A Leak... He Was Not Amused

PinatasandNachos Report

PinatasandNachos Report

Dull colleague. In a long supermarket shift you have to keep entertainment up.

#9

My Coworker Decided To Put This Picture On Our Card Reader

My Coworker Decided To Put This Picture On Our Card Reader

Bmwknight07 Report

Bmwknight07 Report

#10

It Is My Friend's Birthday And The Girls He Works With Decided To Make Him Feel Special

It Is My Friend's Birthday And The Girls He Works With Decided To Make Him Feel Special

firefall Report

firefall Report

The look on his face 🤣🤣

#11

There Is A Tile Moved At Work For Some Reason. It’s Been Moved For About Two Weeks. I Decided To Have Fun With It

There Is A Tile Moved At Work For Some Reason. It's Been Moved For About Two Weeks. I Decided To Have Fun With It

blahblahblah1992 Report

blahblahblah1992 Report

#12

Someone Brought Cheerio Donuts Into Work Today

Someone Brought Cheerio Donuts Into Work Today

goat1234 Report

goat1234 Report

I now have cheerios added to my grocery list.....

#13

My Mom Works At A Nursing Home With A Covid-Positive Patients. One Of Her Coworkers Found A Safe Way To Cheer Them Up

My Mom Works At A Nursing Home With A Covid-Positive Patients. One Of Her Coworkers Found A Safe Way To Cheer Them Up

Thalassiosiren Report

Thalassiosiren Report

Bringing a smile where needed!

#14

My Coworker Spilled Wine In The Office

My Coworker Spilled Wine In The Office

VoodooMamaJuuJuu Report

Adorable winey little cat!!

#15

Hopefully, My Coworker Won't End Me

Hopefully, My Coworker Won't End Me

AdventEcho Report

#16

I Went To My Coworker With A Question And Found Him Totally Alert And Focused On The Job

I Went To My Coworker With A Question And Found Him Totally Alert And Focused On The Job

rusty107897 Report

rusty107897 Report

#17

My Colleague Got Stung In The Mouth By A Bee, Boss Framed The Stinger And Left It On His Desk

My Colleague Got Stung In The Mouth By A Bee, Boss Framed The Stinger And Left It On His Desk

Sir_Z Report

Sir_Z Report

#18

Dating At Work

Dating At Work

max_keswick Report

the last time it went on a date it got creamed...

#19

Coworkers Made Me A Bike Lane All The Way To My Desk Because Of How Much I Talk About Cars Sucking

Coworkers Made Me A Bike Lane All The Way To My Desk Because Of How Much I Talk About Cars Sucking

nerdwyrm Report

nerdwyrm Report

That's funny but also a direct message, maybe tone it down a bit

#20

My Coworkers Got Me A Cake For My Last Day On The Job

My Coworkers Got Me A Cake For My Last Day On The Job

storky0613 Report

storky0613 Report

#21

My Coworker Left His Phone At Work Today

My Coworker Left His Phone At Work Today

I hope you don't need to make any calls.

Southpaw213 Report

Doing Jim Halpert proud

#22

Yesterday, I Came Into Work With A Mustache. Today When I Arrived, This Was Waiting For Me

Yesterday, I Came Into Work With A Mustache. Today When I Arrived, This Was Waiting For Me

krod3r Report

krod3r Report

#23

A Coworker Said There Was A Walk-In Fridge In The Break Room... Wasn’t Disappointed

A Coworker Said There Was A Walk-In Fridge In The Break Room... Wasn't Disappointed

Pwnspoon Report

Pwnspoon Report

#24

After Getting Hit By A Forklift Twice In One Week, My Coworker Started Wearing Protection

After Getting Hit By A Forklift Twice In One Week, My Coworker Started Wearing Protection

ColdSemen Report

ColdSemen Report

#25

Coworker Put A Price On A Beer In The Fridge, I Decided To Haggle The Price Down

Coworker Put A Price On A Beer In The Fridge, I Decided To Haggle The Price Down

zeeboguy Report

zeeboguy Report

#26

I Complained About My New Office's Window, So My Coworker Made Me This

I Complained About My New Office's Window, So My Coworker Made Me This

ferrio Report

ferrio Report

#27

My Dad Took A Cardboard Cutout Of His Coworker To An Aviation Conference In Galveston

My Dad Took A Cardboard Cutout Of His Coworker To An Aviation Conference In Galveston

SenpaiNoitTickles Report

SenpaiNoitTickles Report

#28

You're Joking. You're Joking. I Can't Believe My Eyes. This Is How My Coworker Came Into Work Today

You're Joking. You're Joking. I Can't Believe My Eyes. This Is How My Coworker Came Into Work Today

bobcrochets Report

bobcrochets Report

#29

Pictures Of My Halloween Costume And Party At Work

Pictures Of My Halloween Costume And Party At Work

TrueKaras Report

TrueKaras Report

#30

I Saw This At Work Today And I Was Crying

I Saw This At Work Today And I Was Crying

K-DUGZ Report

K-DUGZ Report

#31

My Wife Found A Deceased Cockroach At Work And Put It In A Coffin. Unknown People Added More To It

My Wife Found A Deceased Cockroach At Work And Put It In A Coffin. Unknown People Added More To It

TheRealSlimSwainy Report

TheRealSlimSwainy Report

Someone read their Kafka!

#32

It's Been About 6 Months Since I Put This On A Welder At Work And No One Has Said Anything. It's A Magnet With Sharpie On It

It's Been About 6 Months Since I Put This On A Welder At Work And No One Has Said Anything. It's A Magnet With Sharpie On It

Minecraft_Stoner Report

Minecraft_Stoner Report

It blends in pretty nicely. I guess most people don't want to toiuch something whose purpose they don't understand :D

#33

A Few Days Late, But Here Is My Mexican Coworker On Cinco Mayo. He Wore This All Day While We Served Enchiladas And Guacamole

A Few Days Late, But Here Is My Mexican Coworker On Cinco Mayo. He Wore This All Day While We Served Enchiladas And Guacamole

Jurrasicp Report

Jurrasicp Report

#34

Found This Gem On My Desk This Morning. Coworker Pranked Me

Found This Gem On My Desk This Morning. Coworker Pranked Me

sstimps Report

sstimps Report

#35

Saw This At Work And Thought You Guys Might Appreciate

Saw This At Work And Thought You Guys Might Appreciate

Snubber_ Report

Snubber_ Report

#36

This Box Has Been In Our Hallway For Several Days Now. It Seems Someone I Work With Has Jokes

This Box Has Been In Our Hallway For Several Days Now. It Seems Someone I Work With Has Jokes

apieceofthelisa Report

apieceofthelisa Report

#37

How You Can Tell You Are Working With A Bunch Of Engineers

How You Can Tell You Are Working With A Bunch Of Engineers

defiant91 Report

defiant91 Report

#38

New Role At Work Had Me Move Desks To A New Building Across The Street, And This Is How My Coworkers Replaced Me At My Old Desk

New Role At Work Had Me Move Desks To A New Building Across The Street, And This Is How My Coworkers Replaced Me At My Old Desk

KKnCookies Report

KKnCookies Report

#39

I Left My Desk To Go On Break And Came Back To New Wallpaper. My Coworker Is Fantastic

I Left My Desk To Go On Break And Came Back To New Wallpaper. My Coworker Is Fantastic

reversehindsight Report

reversehindsight Report

I read that in Nicholas Cage voice

#40

These Are My Bosses. I Love My Job

These Are My Bosses. I Love My Job

paulaiss4bx3 Report

If you ever wondered what overweight superheroes would look like (beside Thor).

#41

Missed My Cake Day Because I Was Away On My Honeymoon. This Was Waiting For Me At Work When I Got Back. I Love My Job

Missed My Cake Day Because I Was Away On My Honeymoon. This Was Waiting For Me At Work When I Got Back. I Love My Job

thought2ponder Report

thought2ponder Report

#42

My Coworker Made This On His Desk

My Coworker Made This On His Desk

Loganimal Report

#43

My Coworker Said She Wanted A Good-Looking Man To Look At While She Worked. I Think I Nailed It

My Coworker Said She Wanted A Good-Looking Man To Look At While She Worked. I Think I Nailed It

antonius22 Report

antonius22 Report

#44

After Cutting The Face Off A CPR Doll, My Coworkers Got Me This Shirt

After Cutting The Face Off A CPR Doll, My Coworkers Got Me This Shirt

Brust_warze Report

Brust_warze Report

That's not creepy at all.... nope not in the least

#45

My Coworker's Locker Is Something Else

My Coworker's Locker Is Something Else

BoymanAndGirldog Report

#46

My Boyfriend Just Returned To Work After Surgery And This Is How He Found His Office

My Boyfriend Just Returned To Work After Surgery And This Is How He Found His Office

Graphite404040 Report

Graphite404040 Report

#47

Took Pot Brownies To Work Today. HR Loved It

Took Pot Brownies To Work Today. HR Loved It

Seadude45 Report

Seadude45 Report

#48

Today Is My Last Day And My Coworkers Got Me A Going-Away Cake. It's Black And Brown Because I'm "Gone To Them Now". I'm Gonna Miss Those Jerks

Today Is My Last Day And My Coworkers Got Me A Going-Away Cake. It's Black And Brown Because I'm "Gone To Them Now". I'm Gonna Miss Those Jerks

Emakten Report

Emakten Report

#49

Today Was My Boyfriend's Last Day At His "Big Box Mart" Job. The Company Itself Did Not Acknowledge His Last Day, But A Coworker In The Bakery Made Him This

Today Was My Boyfriend's Last Day At His "Big Box Mart" Job. The Company Itself Did Not Acknowledge His Last Day, But A Coworker In The Bakery Made Him This

kmonizzle Report

kmonizzle Report

#50

My Coworker Richard Strikes Again. He Covered Up The Pictures Of My Students With Pics Of Patrick Swayze. I Need To Start Plotting My Revenge

My Coworker Richard Strikes Again. He Covered Up The Pictures Of My Students With Pics Of Patrick Swayze. I Need To Start Plotting My Revenge

reversehindsight Report

reversehindsight Report

In addition to Half-Nicolas Cage half-horse

#51

I Work At A Vet Clinic And One Of My Coworkers Put This Up On The Wall

I Work At A Vet Clinic And One Of My Coworkers Put This Up On The Wall

meowpal33 Report

meowpal33 Report

Yikes, it's a cat whale!

#52

White Elephant At Work. 80 Gift Cards And Only 1 With Money

White Elephant At Work. 80 Gift Cards And Only 1 With Money

XGueroX Report

XGueroX Report

Love the Christmas wrapping paper!

#53

This Coworker, Who Pranked Their Coworker

This Coworker, Who Pranked Their Coworker

reddit.com Report

#54

Coworker Forgot To Get His On Call Saturday Covered And Sent Out A Division-Wide Email. Came Back To This On His Monitor

Coworker Forgot To Get His On Call Saturday Covered And Sent Out A Division-Wide Email. Came Back To This On His Monitor

TheGomeeez Report

#55

We Ascended A Coworker Who Was On Vacation

We Ascended A Coworker Who Was On Vacation

NCIXAnthony Report

#56

The Cake At My Coworker's Going Away Party

The Cake At My Coworker's Going Away Party

STRUGGLING_TO_REMAIN Report

#57

The File Name Of The Certificate Our IT Guy Sent While Troubleshooting My VPN Issues

The File Name Of The Certificate Our IT Guy Sent While Troubleshooting My VPN Issues

PishPoshApplesaucee Report

#58

When You Return From Being Off For 2 Weeks

When You Return From Being Off For 2 Weeks

_brittfunston_ Report

#59

The Caliber Of The People I Work With

The Caliber Of The People I Work With

maddhatter Report

#60

The Mouse Didn't Work When I Got To The Office

The Mouse Didn't Work When I Got To The Office

orielpinzetta Report

#61

We Sent The New Kid At Work On A Fool's Errand To Go Buy Some "Elbow Grease". He Came Back With This. This Kid Is Going Places

We Sent The New Kid At Work On A Fool's Errand To Go Buy Some "Elbow Grease". He Came Back With This. This Kid Is Going Places

NotAboutTheHeroes Report

#62

One Of The Guys At Work Is Always Messing With Me So I Changed His Keyboard

One Of The Guys At Work Is Always Messing With Me So I Changed His Keyboard

reddit.com Report

#63

So This Guy Decided To Wear This To Work Today. I'm Ok With It

So This Guy Decided To Wear This To Work Today. I'm Ok With It

GhostalMedia Report

#64

I Have An Australian Coworker (We Are In US) And I’m Giving Him This As A Gift Today

I Have An Australian Coworker (We Are In US) And I’m Giving Him This As A Gift Today

reddit.com Report

#65

Coworker's Screen Saver. For Context, It Looks Like A Usual Error Windows Give When Something Goes Wrong, But The Text Is Different

Coworker's Screen Saver. For Context, It Looks Like A Usual Error Windows Give When Something Goes Wrong, But The Text Is Different

LevanderFela Report

#66

This Sign Popped Up On A Microwave At Work. Not Sure How To Interpret

This Sign Popped Up On A Microwave At Work. Not Sure How To Interpret