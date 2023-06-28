120 Times Employees Made Their Colleagues Laugh Out Loud With Their Funny Ideas (New Pics)
It's no big secret that going to work day after day after day can be a numbing experience. The Office's Michael Scott knows it. Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope does too. Of course, that is, if your colleagues don't know how to live it up a little.
We, for one, love a good-natured prank to kick the day off. In our books, it's one of the few things that make coming to the office worthwhile. For that reason, we've handpicked the funniest pics that capture the sidesplitting moments when employees turned their workplace into comedy gold - a place we wouldn't mind coming to every day.
I Came Into The Office Early And Switched As Many M And N Keys On Keyboards As I Could. Some Might Say I'm A Monster But Others Will Say Nomster
Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk
We Have A Cutout Of Our Boss At The Office For When He Works Abroad
The Lock On Our Bathroom Door In The Break Room At Work
A Great Way To Get Some Work Done
Prank? Not funny. An honest self placed note? Totally fair and brave
My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge
My Coworker's Motivational Strip On His Computer
I Told My Coworker That Our Blueberry Containment Area Had A Leak... He Was Not Amused
My Coworker Decided To Put This Picture On Our Card Reader
It Is My Friend's Birthday And The Girls He Works With Decided To Make Him Feel Special
There Is A Tile Moved At Work For Some Reason. It’s Been Moved For About Two Weeks. I Decided To Have Fun With It
Someone Brought Cheerio Donuts Into Work Today
My Mom Works At A Nursing Home With A Covid-Positive Patients. One Of Her Coworkers Found A Safe Way To Cheer Them Up
My Coworker Spilled Wine In The Office
Hopefully, My Coworker Won't End Me
I Went To My Coworker With A Question And Found Him Totally Alert And Focused On The Job
My Colleague Got Stung In The Mouth By A Bee, Boss Framed The Stinger And Left It On His Desk
Dating At Work
Coworkers Made Me A Bike Lane All The Way To My Desk Because Of How Much I Talk About Cars Sucking
My Coworkers Got Me A Cake For My Last Day On The Job
My Coworker Left His Phone At Work Today
I hope you don't need to make any calls.