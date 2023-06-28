We, for one, love a good-natured prank to kick the day off. In our books, it's one of the few things that make coming to the office worthwhile. For that reason, we've handpicked the funniest pics that capture the sidesplitting moments when employees turned their workplace into comedy gold - a place we wouldn't mind coming to every day.

It's no big secret that going to work day after day after day can be a numbing experience. The Office's Michael Scott knows it. Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope does too. Of course, that is, if your colleagues don't know how to live it up a little.

#1 I Came Into The Office Early And Switched As Many M And N Keys On Keyboards As I Could. Some Might Say I'm A Monster But Others Will Say Nomster

#2 Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk

#3 We Have A Cutout Of Our Boss At The Office For When He Works Abroad

#4 The Lock On Our Bathroom Door In The Break Room At Work

#5 A Great Way To Get Some Work Done

#6 My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge

#7 My Coworker's Motivational Strip On His Computer

#8 I Told My Coworker That Our Blueberry Containment Area Had A Leak... He Was Not Amused

#9 My Coworker Decided To Put This Picture On Our Card Reader

#10 It Is My Friend's Birthday And The Girls He Works With Decided To Make Him Feel Special

#11 There Is A Tile Moved At Work For Some Reason. It’s Been Moved For About Two Weeks. I Decided To Have Fun With It

#12 Someone Brought Cheerio Donuts Into Work Today

#13 My Mom Works At A Nursing Home With A Covid-Positive Patients. One Of Her Coworkers Found A Safe Way To Cheer Them Up

#14 My Coworker Spilled Wine In The Office

#15 Hopefully, My Coworker Won't End Me

#16 I Went To My Coworker With A Question And Found Him Totally Alert And Focused On The Job

#17 My Colleague Got Stung In The Mouth By A Bee, Boss Framed The Stinger And Left It On His Desk

#18 Dating At Work

#19 Coworkers Made Me A Bike Lane All The Way To My Desk Because Of How Much I Talk About Cars Sucking

#20 My Coworkers Got Me A Cake For My Last Day On The Job

#21 My Coworker Left His Phone At Work Today I hope you don't need to make any calls.



#22 Yesterday, I Came Into Work With A Mustache. Today When I Arrived, This Was Waiting For Me

#23 A Coworker Said There Was A Walk-In Fridge In The Break Room... Wasn’t Disappointed

#24 After Getting Hit By A Forklift Twice In One Week, My Coworker Started Wearing Protection

#25 Coworker Put A Price On A Beer In The Fridge, I Decided To Haggle The Price Down

#26 I Complained About My New Office's Window, So My Coworker Made Me This

#27 My Dad Took A Cardboard Cutout Of His Coworker To An Aviation Conference In Galveston

#28 You're Joking. You're Joking. I Can't Believe My Eyes. This Is How My Coworker Came Into Work Today

#29 Pictures Of My Halloween Costume And Party At Work

#30 I Saw This At Work Today And I Was Crying

#31 My Wife Found A Deceased Cockroach At Work And Put It In A Coffin. Unknown People Added More To It

#32 It's Been About 6 Months Since I Put This On A Welder At Work And No One Has Said Anything. It's A Magnet With Sharpie On It

#33 A Few Days Late, But Here Is My Mexican Coworker On Cinco Mayo. He Wore This All Day While We Served Enchiladas And Guacamole

#34 Found This Gem On My Desk This Morning. Coworker Pranked Me

#35 Saw This At Work And Thought You Guys Might Appreciate

#36 This Box Has Been In Our Hallway For Several Days Now. It Seems Someone I Work With Has Jokes

#37 How You Can Tell You Are Working With A Bunch Of Engineers

#38 New Role At Work Had Me Move Desks To A New Building Across The Street, And This Is How My Coworkers Replaced Me At My Old Desk

#39 I Left My Desk To Go On Break And Came Back To New Wallpaper. My Coworker Is Fantastic

#40 These Are My Bosses. I Love My Job

#41 Missed My Cake Day Because I Was Away On My Honeymoon. This Was Waiting For Me At Work When I Got Back. I Love My Job

#42 My Coworker Made This On His Desk

#43 My Coworker Said She Wanted A Good-Looking Man To Look At While She Worked. I Think I Nailed It

#44 After Cutting The Face Off A CPR Doll, My Coworkers Got Me This Shirt

#45 My Coworker's Locker Is Something Else

#46 My Boyfriend Just Returned To Work After Surgery And This Is How He Found His Office

#47 Took Pot Brownies To Work Today. HR Loved It

#48 Today Is My Last Day And My Coworkers Got Me A Going-Away Cake. It's Black And Brown Because I'm "Gone To Them Now". I'm Gonna Miss Those Jerks

#49 Today Was My Boyfriend's Last Day At His "Big Box Mart" Job. The Company Itself Did Not Acknowledge His Last Day, But A Coworker In The Bakery Made Him This

#50 My Coworker Richard Strikes Again. He Covered Up The Pictures Of My Students With Pics Of Patrick Swayze. I Need To Start Plotting My Revenge

#51 I Work At A Vet Clinic And One Of My Coworkers Put This Up On The Wall

#52 White Elephant At Work. 80 Gift Cards And Only 1 With Money

#53 This Coworker, Who Pranked Their Coworker

#54 Coworker Forgot To Get His On Call Saturday Covered And Sent Out A Division-Wide Email. Came Back To This On His Monitor

#55 We Ascended A Coworker Who Was On Vacation

#56 The Cake At My Coworker's Going Away Party

#57 The File Name Of The Certificate Our IT Guy Sent While Troubleshooting My VPN Issues

#58 When You Return From Being Off For 2 Weeks

#59 The Caliber Of The People I Work With

#60 The Mouse Didn't Work When I Got To The Office

#61 We Sent The New Kid At Work On A Fool's Errand To Go Buy Some "Elbow Grease". He Came Back With This. This Kid Is Going Places

#62 One Of The Guys At Work Is Always Messing With Me So I Changed His Keyboard

#63 So This Guy Decided To Wear This To Work Today. I'm Ok With It

#64 I Have An Australian Coworker (We Are In US) And I’m Giving Him This As A Gift Today

#65 Coworker's Screen Saver. For Context, It Looks Like A Usual Error Windows Give When Something Goes Wrong, But The Text Is Different