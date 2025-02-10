121 Mildly Interesting Pics To Bring You Some Temperate Amusement (New Pics)
Life can bring us down sometimes: routines set in, and the same things day in and day out can take the excitement out of our lives. In one recent survey, for example, one in four Americans say they've fallen into "a bit of a boring life" and a mundane routine. You could, of course, set out on an epic adventure.
But sometimes, some mild amusement might be just what you need. In order to lift your spirits a little bit, we've collected the newest set of mildly interesting pics from the one-and-only subreddit of the same title. So, prepare to be moderately entertained with some slightly interested pics!
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Ladybug Left Foot Prints On My Window While I Was In The Shower
Awwww ladybug prints! I love the inner squiggle. Who knew?
Street Light Matches Sunset Perfectly
My Oven Shows The Start Time Incase You Did Not Start A Timer
This Bee Flew Right Into A Cactus Spike, Impaled Itself Through Its Head, And Died Like That
Campus Goose Died The Other Day. Here Is The Memorial. For A Goose
Found A Baby Hair With This Super Weird Pattern. Unbleached, No Hot Tools, Normal Straight Asian Hair
I've seen that whenever a hair gets zipped into a zipper on accident
The Pilot In My Flight Had To Dump Fuel Before Emergency Landing. That’s How It Looks Like
Do they announce they are about to do that or OP was just gazing out the window to this terror?
This Tree At My In-Laws’ Froze Before It Dropped Its Leaves
That's actually usually why the trees are bare before the first freeze because having the leaves get that heavy will break the branches
Tiny Perfect Tomato I Grew
Found A Really Cool Stick Looks Like A Good Wizard Staff
These Signs Have Holes In Them To Prevent Wind From Pulling Them Down
I've seen signs like that in Texas, the holes were smaller and not in any particular pattern, strange.
My City Paints Butterflies Where Young People Have Died In Drunk Driving Accidents To Raise Awareness
Managed To Get This Picture Of A Perfect Snowflake On My iPhone
Peeled The Sticker Off My Red Pear And Revealed Green Pear
This Sign At This House That Takes In Stray Turtles
Every Single Oreo In My Package Came With The Bottoms Flipped The Wrong Way
This Slope In Berlin Has A Shopping Cart On Top Of It
Roof Is Painted Two Colors And The Pigeons Only Congregate On The Tan Colors
I Put Nail Polish On My Lighter And Scratched The World Into It
This Pasta Came Out Bent And Longer Than Usual
My Gold Ring Gilded The Handle Of My Coffee Cup Over The Years
This Pizzeria Sign Is An Actual Pizza Encased In Acrylic
I Tried To Print Fake Money For A Christmas Prank And My Printer Wouldn't Let Me
My Girlfriend Had A Really Thin And White Hair Popping Out Of Her Back
My Kid Got Two Packages Of Chicken Ramen In His Halloween Haul
My Kids Got 15 Full Size Candy’s Trick Or Treating
People Casually Leaving Their Phones For Seat-Saving When Going To The Toilet
I’ve Collected Every Losing Presidential Upper Stickers Since 1960
The Smiley Face On My Bag Looks Like He Is Barely Holding It Together
His name is Freddie. He holds in the feelings of the world.
This Georgian Globe Was Assembled Incorrectly
This (Unopened) Bottle Of Apple Juice Came With An Extra Cap
My Parents Still Use The Angel Tree Topper In Made 40 Years Ago
I Decided To Roll A Liquid Core D20 1,000 Times And Document The Results
Snow Angel Burnt My Grass
My Grandpa Accidentally Threw A Rock Trough The Window And It Broke In An Almost Perfect Circle
My Dog Decided To Hide From The Cows We Ran Into
I Broke My Yeti Lid And Discovered It’s Got A Styrofoam Puck Inside
Cat wants to play with that styrofoam .... Or cat is culprit and broke lid. Either way, cat is most interesting part of this photo
The Door At My Parents House Is Covered In Years Of Fruit Stickers
This War Memorial Has Blank Spaces For Future Conflicts
This Spongebob Spongeholder At My Work
Hairbrush Broke And Revealed Weird Hair Formation Inside
I Found A "Mile High" Pilot Wings Pin In My Grandmother's Effects
My Wife Pre-Portions Mayo For Each Bite Of Her Fish Fingers
Local Thai Place Closed On Tuesday Due To Reasons
All restaurants should take a monday/Tuesday weekend. I surely agree
My Mum Bought Me This “Pinkie” Print Because She Thought I Looked Like Her
These Pills That I Took This Morning Containing Fecal Matter From Donors
Inflammation Caused My Iris To Dilate In The Shape Of A Butterfly
AUGHHHHH NOT OKAY!! I have a photo of a corneal abrasion that stretches across my entire eye. The emergency room doctor took a photo after putting in those glow drops because it was the longest one she ever saw.
My City Held A Contest To Name Our Leaf Trucks
The Trevi Fountain In Rome Has Been Emptied And A Little Pool Was Put In Front Of It So Tourists Could Throw A Coin
I Went To The South Pole
Found An Empty Wheelchair On An Empty Beach Today
My Dad Still Uses His 32 Year-Old Microsoft Access 1.0 Mouse Pad
My Girlfriends Dad Folded A 2 Dollar Bill Into A Shirt And Gave It To Me
I Got An Mri So I Used The Files To 3D Print My Brain And Put It Under Glass
The Toner Of This Number Lifted Off The Paper Rather Than Going With The Fold
A Packet Of Cigarettes From North Korea
Painted Electrical Boxes To Match Bricks
This Blue Stop Sign I Randomly Encountered Today
Strange things are happening... In 20 years we will be like.. the color red never existed
One Of My Arms Has A Straight Vein And One Has A Squiggly Vein
Mcdonald’s Accidentally Threw A Key In Our Bag
Whole Hotel Building Getting Fumigated
Got An Entire Container Of Cinnamon With A Doordash Order
Frost Has Revealed My Car Was Auctioned At Some Point In Its History
These Pills Use The Irish Flag To Symbolise The English Language
20 Year Old Shrek 2 Napkins At Yesterday’s Thanksgiving
This Coffee Shop In Seattle Has Free Plan B’s In Their Bathroom
Amazon Van Broke Down In My Driveway 7 Hours Ago And Is Still Here
Did you know Amazon makes their own trucks? I learned that today. Merrr it's boring being the first person commenting
I Soaked A Gummy Bear In Water Overnight And Created A Mega Gummy Bear
It's like the gummy bears from Goosebumps 2! Gummy-Bear...5bd1ab.png
I Have A Single Strand Of Golden Hair On My Face
My Dog And I Have The Same Hair
Our Turmeric Lifted The Lid By Itself In All 4 Corners
Found This House Today With The Lights On In The Reflection
I Got A Diploma Of "Master Of Communications" With My Dog Gate I Ordered
Master of communications from "University of your graduated." Is that a joke?