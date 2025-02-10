But sometimes, some mild amusement might be just what you need. In order to lift your spirits a little bit, we've collected the newest set of mildly interesting pics from the one-and-only subreddit of the same title. So, prepare to be moderately entertained with some slightly interested pics!

Life can bring us down sometimes: routines set in, and the same things day in and day out can take the excitement out of our lives. In one recent survey, for example, one in four Americans say they've fallen into "a bit of a boring life" and a mundane routine. You could, of course, set out on an epic adventure.

#1 Ladybug Left Foot Prints On My Window While I Was In The Shower

#2 Street Light Matches Sunset Perfectly

#3 My Oven Shows The Start Time Incase You Did Not Start A Timer

#4 This Bee Flew Right Into A Cactus Spike, Impaled Itself Through Its Head, And Died Like That

#5 Campus Goose Died The Other Day. Here Is The Memorial. For A Goose

#6 Found A Baby Hair With This Super Weird Pattern. Unbleached, No Hot Tools, Normal Straight Asian Hair

#7 The Pilot In My Flight Had To Dump Fuel Before Emergency Landing. That's How It Looks Like

#8 This Tree At My In-Laws' Froze Before It Dropped Its Leaves

#9 Tiny Perfect Tomato I Grew

#10 Found A Really Cool Stick Looks Like A Good Wizard Staff

#11 These Signs Have Holes In Them To Prevent Wind From Pulling Them Down

#12 My City Paints Butterflies Where Young People Have Died In Drunk Driving Accidents To Raise Awareness

#13 Managed To Get This Picture Of A Perfect Snowflake On My iPhone

#14 Peeled The Sticker Off My Red Pear And Revealed Green Pear

#15 This Sign At This House That Takes In Stray Turtles

#16 Every Single Oreo In My Package Came With The Bottoms Flipped The Wrong Way

#17 This Slope In Berlin Has A Shopping Cart On Top Of It

#18 Roof Is Painted Two Colors And The Pigeons Only Congregate On The Tan Colors

#19 I Put Nail Polish On My Lighter And Scratched The World Into It

#20 This Pasta Came Out Bent And Longer Than Usual

#21 My Gold Ring Gilded The Handle Of My Coffee Cup Over The Years

#22 This Pizzeria Sign Is An Actual Pizza Encased In Acrylic

#23 I Tried To Print Fake Money For A Christmas Prank And My Printer Wouldn't Let Me

#24 My Girlfriend Had A Really Thin And White Hair Popping Out Of Her Back

#25 My Kid Got Two Packages Of Chicken Ramen In His Halloween Haul

#26 My Kids Got 15 Full Size Candy's Trick Or Treating

#27 People Casually Leaving Their Phones For Seat-Saving When Going To The Toilet

#28 I've Collected Every Losing Presidential Upper Stickers Since 1960

#29 The Smiley Face On My Bag Looks Like He Is Barely Holding It Together

#30 This Georgian Globe Was Assembled Incorrectly

#31 This (Unopened) Bottle Of Apple Juice Came With An Extra Cap

#32 My Parents Still Use The Angel Tree Topper In Made 40 Years Ago

#33 I Decided To Roll A Liquid Core D20 1,000 Times And Document The Results

#34 Snow Angel Burnt My Grass

#35 My Grandpa Accidentally Threw A Rock Trough The Window And It Broke In An Almost Perfect Circle

#36 My Dog Decided To Hide From The Cows We Ran Into

#37 I Broke My Yeti Lid And Discovered It's Got A Styrofoam Puck Inside

#38 The Door At My Parents House Is Covered In Years Of Fruit Stickers

#39 This War Memorial Has Blank Spaces For Future Conflicts

#40 This Spongebob Spongeholder At My Work

#41 Hairbrush Broke And Revealed Weird Hair Formation Inside

#42 I Found A "Mile High" Pilot Wings Pin In My Grandmother's Effects

#43 My Wife Pre-Portions Mayo For Each Bite Of Her Fish Fingers

#44 Local Thai Place Closed On Tuesday Due To Reasons

#45 My Mum Bought Me This "Pinkie" Print Because She Thought I Looked Like Her

#46 This Beanie Has 15 Tags

#47 These Pills That I Took This Morning Containing Fecal Matter From Donors

#48 Inflammation Caused My Iris To Dilate In The Shape Of A Butterfly

#49 My City Held A Contest To Name Our Leaf Trucks

#50 The Trevi Fountain In Rome Has Been Emptied And A Little Pool Was Put In Front Of It So Tourists Could Throw A Coin

#51 I Went To The South Pole

#52 Found An Empty Wheelchair On An Empty Beach Today

#53 My Dad Still Uses His 32 Year-Old Microsoft Access 1.0 Mouse Pad

#54 My Girlfriends Dad Folded A 2 Dollar Bill Into A Shirt And Gave It To Me

#55 I Got An Mri So I Used The Files To 3D Print My Brain And Put It Under Glass

#56 The Toner Of This Number Lifted Off The Paper Rather Than Going With The Fold

#57 A Packet Of Cigarettes From North Korea

#58 Painted Electrical Boxes To Match Bricks

#59 This Blue Stop Sign I Randomly Encountered Today

#60 One Of My Arms Has A Straight Vein And One Has A Squiggly Vein

#61 Mcdonald's Accidentally Threw A Key In Our Bag

#62 Whole Hotel Building Getting Fumigated

#63 Got An Entire Container Of Cinnamon With A Doordash Order

#64 Frost Has Revealed My Car Was Auctioned At Some Point In Its History

#65 These Pills Use The Irish Flag To Symbolise The English Language

#66 20 Year Old Shrek 2 Napkins At Yesterday's Thanksgiving

#67 This Coffee Shop In Seattle Has Free Plan B's In Their Bathroom

#68 Amazon Van Broke Down In My Driveway 7 Hours Ago And Is Still Here

#69 I Soaked A Gummy Bear In Water Overnight And Created A Mega Gummy Bear

#70 I Have A Single Strand Of Golden Hair On My Face

#71 My Dog And I Have The Same Hair

#72 Our Turmeric Lifted The Lid By Itself In All 4 Corners

#73 Found This House Today With The Lights On In The Reflection

#74 I Got A Diploma Of "Master Of Communications" With My Dog Gate I Ordered

#75 My Neighbor Never Has Snow On Their Roof

#76 My Cat Stood On My Leg And Left Paw Imprints

#77 I'm A Flight Attendant, Today I Had A Flight With 13 Passengers

#78 Panama Canal At Night, The Lights On The Sea Are Boats Waiting For Their Turn To Go Through

