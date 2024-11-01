ADVERTISEMENT

There's something eternally fascinating about the art of sculpture, more so when it depicts the human form. Michelangelo, for example, lived and created more than 500 years ago, yet we still marvel at the level of mastery and beauty that he was able to accomplish.

Recently, a Twitter (X) user James Lucas shared some interesting details in sculptures that people sometimes might overlook. For example, did you know that Michelangelo's David has heart-shaped pupils? Scroll down and find more fascinating details about the most famous sculptures in art history!

Bored Panda reached out to the author of this thread, James Lucas. He kindly agreed to tell us more about where he got the inspiration and knowledge about these interesting facts. Read our short conversation with him below!

More info: Twitter (X) | Substack