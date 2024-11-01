ADVERTISEMENT

There's something eternally fascinating about the art of sculpture, more so when it depicts the human form. Michelangelo, for example, lived and created more than 500 years ago, yet we still marvel at the level of mastery and beauty that he was able to accomplish.

Recently, a Twitter (X) user James Lucas shared some interesting details in sculptures that people sometimes might overlook. For example, did you know that Michelangelo's David has heart-shaped pupils? Scroll down and find more fascinating details about the most famous sculptures in art history!

Bored Panda reached out to the author of this thread, James Lucas. He kindly agreed to tell us more about where he got the inspiration and knowledge about these interesting facts. Read our short conversation with him below!

#1

The Handkerchief Detail Of The Duc De Montausier's Marble Statue

The Handkerchief Detail Of The Duc De Montausier's Marble Statue

#2

Chauncey Bradley Ives Turned Stone Into Wet Silk In "Undine Rising From The Waters" (1880)

Chauncey Bradley Ives Turned Stone Into Wet Silk In "Undine Rising From The Waters" (1880)

#3

Stunning Detail Of "Ugolino And His Sons" By Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux

Stunning Detail Of "Ugolino And His Sons" By Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux

James Lucas runs a Twitter (X) account and Substack dedicated to great works of art and their beauty. That doesn't mean sculpture exclusively; he also features architecture, paintings, photography, and an occasional goofy accidental Renaissance meme.

This particular thread, James tells us, was inspired by Giovanni Battista Lombardi's Nymph statue. "The level of detail is simply mind-boggling, and it made me reflect on the other surreal details in many sculptures I admire," he told Bored Panda in an email.
#4

Water Flowing Over Toes

Water Flowing Over Toes

#5

This Intricate Net Was Carved From A Single Block Of Marble By Francesco Queirolo. It Took Him 7 Years

This Intricate Net Was Carved From A Single Block Of Marble By Francesco Queirolo. It Took Him 7 Years

No apprentice would touch the sculpture for fear of the delicate net crumbling in their hands.

#6

The Mind-Boggling Detail Of Michelangelo's Moses

The Mind-Boggling Detail Of Michelangelo's Moses

There is a tiny contracted muscle in the forearm, which only contracts when the little finger is raised. Moses is lifting the pinky, therefore that tiny muscle is contracted.

The sculptures are quite captivating in pictures, but seeing them in real life is even more riveting. I remember thinking "It's insane that an actual person did this" when looking at Ancient Roman and Greek sculptures at The Louvre and The MET.

"My father is a sculptor, so I've had the pleasure of seeing many of these remarkable works in person, especially in Italy," James told us. But there is one he's not yet seen and would like to very much. "I would love to see the Veiled Virgin by Giovanni Strazza in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada," he says.
#7

Bernini Turned Stone Into Flesh

Bernini Turned Stone Into Flesh

The legendary Italian sculptor was only 23 years old when he completed "The Abduction of Proserpina".

#8

In Canova's Timeless Masterpiece, The Wings Of Cupid Are So Delicately Thin That When Sunlight Touches Them They Shimmer With A Gentle Peach Glow

In Canova's Timeless Masterpiece, The Wings Of Cupid Are So Delicately Thin That When Sunlight Touches Them They Shimmer With A Gentle Peach Glow

#9

Marble Turned Into Lace

Marble Turned Into Lace

Giuliano Finelli's bust of Maria Duglioli Barberini (1626)

James' account and the newly launched Substack are all about the beauty of art and beyond. His philosophy is reflected by the last two lines of the John Keats poem "Ode on a Grecian Urn" in the bio: "Beauty is truth, truth beauty,—that is all / Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know." If you want another dose of beauty, be sure to check out his Twitter (X) account and his articles on Substack.
#10

The Marble Veil In Giuseppe Sanmartino's Masterpiece Is So Astonishingly Lifelike That The Artist Was Accused Of Using Alchemy To Turn Fabric Into Stone

The Marble Veil In Giuseppe Sanmartino's Masterpiece Is So Astonishingly Lifelike That The Artist Was Accused Of Using Alchemy To Turn Fabric Into Stone

#11

The Fall Of The Rebel Angels, A 168 Cm (5"6') Statue With More Than Sixty Figures Carved From A Single Block Of Marble By Agostino Fasolato

The Fall Of The Rebel Angels, A 168 Cm (5"6') Statue With More Than Sixty Figures Carved From A Single Block Of Marble By Agostino Fasolato

#12

Michelangelo's David Has Heart-Shaped Pupils

Michelangelo's David Has Heart-Shaped Pupils

Sculptures often have a slit in the pupils, adding depth or symbolizing the reflection of light. However, in David's case, his eyes possess distinctly heart-shaped pupils.

Sculpture as an art form dates back to 32,000 years B.C. Back then, of course, small animal and human figures carved in bone, ivory, or stone counted as sculptures. Today, we associate white marble sculptures with Ancient Roman, Greek, and Renaissance art, but some of the statues in this list are even from the 19th century.
#13

Michelangelo's David Right Hand

Michelangelo's David Right Hand

#14

The "Veiled Truth" By Antonio Corradini

The "Veiled Truth" By Antonio Corradini

#15

Giovanni Strazza's Ability To Make Stone Translucent In His Bust Of The Virgin Mary

Giovanni Strazza's Ability To Make Stone Translucent In His Bust Of The Virgin Mary

Michelangelo's David is often cited as the most recognizable masterpiece of the Renaissance. It's the most loved and reproduced piece of artwork from Florence; there are 30 full-size replicas of David all over the world. The heart-shaped eyes theory has several explanations. 
#16

This Is Not A Real Mattress. This Is A Marble Mattress Sculpted By Gian Lorenzo Bernini For The "Sleeping Hermaphroditus"

This Is Not A Real Mattress. This Is A Marble Mattress Sculpted By Gian Lorenzo Bernini For The "Sleeping Hermaphroditus"

#17

This Statue By Marco D’agrate Depicts Saint Bartholomew, An Early Christian Martyr Who Was Skinned Alive

This Statue By Marco D’agrate Depicts Saint Bartholomew, An Early Christian Martyr Who Was Skinned Alive

If you look closely, you’ll notice that’s not a robe that he’s holding. It's actually his dissected skin.

#18

Perseus And The Hidden Self-Portrait Of Benvenuto Cellini

Perseus And The Hidden Self-Portrait Of Benvenuto Cellini

Some claim they're not so much heart-shaped as simply reflecting the point where the sun hits the eyes. The technical term is specular highlight. As a heart didn't become a symbol of love until the 1600s, Michelangelo purposefully carving David's pupils into the shapes of hearts wouldn't have made much sense. 
#19

The Hands Of Daphne Transforming Into Branches In "Apollo And Daphne" By Bernini

The Hands Of Daphne Transforming Into Branches In "Apollo And Daphne" By Bernini

#20

This Is Not A Cotton Yarn. This Is A Mind-Blowing Marble Sculpture By The Greek Artist Argiris Rallias

This Is Not A Cotton Yarn. This Is A Mind-Blowing Marble Sculpture By The Greek Artist Argiris Rallias

#21

Over 100 Years Before Medical Science Described The Circulatory System, Michelangelo Perfectly Sculpted The Jugular Vein In His Statue Of David

Over 100 Years Before Medical Science Described The Circulatory System, Michelangelo Perfectly Sculpted The Jugular Vein In His Statue Of David

This trait is anatomically accurate: the biblical hero is in a state of excitement, as he prepares to face Goliath.

There's one more interesting fact about the sculpture's pupils. Yes, they might be unintentionally heart-shaped, but David is also slightly cross-eyed. Looks like the perfect man isn't so perfect after all, huh? David looks forward with his left eye but gazes at a distant point with his right.

#22

The "Veiled Lady" By Raffaele Monti

The "Veiled Lady" By Raffaele Monti

#23

The Piercing Glass Eyes Of The "Antikythera Ephebe", Unknown Greek Sculptor (C.330 Bc)

The Piercing Glass Eyes Of The "Antikythera Ephebe", Unknown Greek Sculptor (C.330 Bc)

#24

Amazing Drapery Detail On "The West Wind" By American 19th-Century Sculptor Thomas Ridgeway Gould

Amazing Drapery Detail On "The West Wind" By American 19th-Century Sculptor Thomas Ridgeway Gould

A more humorous take on David's misaligned eyes is that he might've needed glasses to see Goliath. However, experts say that it's highly unlikely Michaelangelo did this on purpose. "It's meant to be seen from a long way up and it's not meant to be viewed face on," Dr. Louise Marshall from the University of Sydney told ABC Australia. "I think the particular way the eyes are carved has everything to do with expressive effects which have to be read at enormous distance."
#25

Michelangelo's Pieta, Arm Detail. Buonarroti Completed This Masterpiece When He Was Just 24 Years Old

Michelangelo's Pieta, Arm Detail. Buonarroti Completed This Masterpiece When He Was Just 24 Years Old

#26

The Level Of Detail In Håkon Anton Fagerås' Marble Pillows

The Level Of Detail In Håkon Anton Fagerås' Marble Pillows

#27

Emperor Lucius Verus' Beard

Emperor Lucius Verus' Beard

Michelangelo knew the human anatomy very well, and his many works, David included, reflect that. He's a symbol of youth and perfection, yet his body proportions are slightly off. Because people would at the statue on the roofline of Opera del Duomo from below, his right hand and head are unusually large. This disproportion also gives the illusion that David is alert and ready for action. 
#28

The "Reading Girl" By Pietro Magni

The "Reading Girl" By Pietro Magni

If you look closely at this sculpture, you’ll notice a solitary tear gracefully rolling down the young reader's left cheek. It shows how much the story in the book has affected her.

#29

The Veins On David's Right Hand

The Veins On David's Right Hand

#30

Marble Skin

Marble Skin

The superb artistry of Jago, one of Italy's most accomplished contemporary artists, is evident in this "Ajax & Cassandra" stunning hand detail.

Which little details from these sculptures surprised you the most, Pandas? Or maybe you already knew them? If you know any more interesting facts about the world's most famous sculptures, be sure to share them with us in the comments, and don't forget to upvote your favorites in this list!

