Landscapes Of Reflection: Tomas Sanchez’s Meditative Art (25 Pics)Interview With Artist
Tomas Sanchez is a Cuban-American artist known for his landscape paintings that explore themes of nature, identity, and spirituality. His work is often full of vivid details, showing tropical landscapes that mix beauty with deeper meanings. Many of his pieces also have a calming, meditative feel, reflecting his deep interest in both art and meditation, which are closely connected for him.
Along with his calming landscapes, this article also highlights pieces from Sanchez's "Landfill" series. These paintings address pollution, showing how trash is taking over nature, offering a powerful reminder of the environmental issues we face.
More info: Instagram | tomassanchez.com | Facebook | x.com
"Contemplador del contemplador"
1996, tempera on paper
30⅓ x 22½ in
Bored Panda reached out to Tomas Sanchez to learn more about his creative process and personal journey. The artist told us that he has always loved painting landscapes, but stopped at one point in his youth because he thought it was an outdated genre. "My peers were into neo-Expressionism and Pop Art. But in 1973, I came across a book by the American painter Andrew Wyeth. I realized that I could paint a more contemporary landscape. Wyeth’s work had a cinematic influence, which resonated with me because I was watching a lot of European films at the time.
Around the same time, I started practicing yoga and meditation, which allowed me to experience states during meditation that made me more attuned to nature. I used to meditate in the countryside, surrounded by the natural world. Gradually, the landscapes that emerged weren’t natural landscapes, but memories of the experiences I had during meditation. I believe this is the reason many perceive spirituality in my work."
"Inner love"
2020, acrylic on linen
39 ³/₈ x 31 ¹/₂ cm
"A veces la gracia parece una cascada"
2017, acrylic on linen
23 ⁵/₈ x 17 ³/₄ in
Sanchez shared that when he's about to paint a new piece, he already has a clear mental image of what he wants to create. "Since I don't paint from nature, my images are usually related to meditation, often influenced by minimalism or even conceptualism. However, what truly captivates me is the ability to express my emotions when I look at nature, starting with my meditation experiences. Clearly, as evident in my work, I have a strong interest in composition, which is another immediately noticeable element in my creations. But fundamentally, what drives my creative process and spirit is meditation. As a follower of Kashmiri Shaivism, I share this philosophy from India's tradition that art is a meditative act."
"Cascada como ícono"
2021, acrylic on linen
34 ¹/₂ x 34 ¹/₂ in
"De la luz a la luz"
2022, Acrylic on linen
47 ³/₄ x 38 ⁷/₈ in
Sanchez's paintings often feature lush tropical forests, rivers, and solitary figures in contemplation, so we wondered what message he hopes viewers take away from them. "Indeed, small human figures in meditation frequently appear in my work. This aspect is recognized in my meditation practice as the concept of 'The Witness.' As a fundamental principle in my creations, I strive to express my relationship with nature, which involves comprehending its vastness in relation to human beings. I hope viewers can perceive this connection as well. Whenever I visit a forest, a lagoon, a waterfall, or other captivating natural places, I instantly enter a meditative state. My mind quiets, enabling me to experience emotions that bring profound peace and tranquility, even when I'm not actively meditating. My aspiration is for my work to transcend mere emotional responses to nature and encourage a deeper awareness of it, inspiring a desire to protect and respect it in all its immensity."
"El río va”
2020, Acrylic on linen
47 ⁹/₁₆ x 39 ¹/₆₄ in
"El testigo"
2000, oil on linen
60 x 48 in
When asked about the most challenging and enjoyable parts of his creative process, Sanchez shared that he enjoys the entire journey, from the initial ideas that arise during meditation to the final moments of completing a painting. "I spend long hours in front of a canvas, vehemently taking the composition and concept. My works are not random processes; they are very conscious, and I achieve this to a great extent through meditation. That final moment, just before a painting leaves my studio, is usually the most challenging for me because I never feel that the work is truly finished. I have read on several occasions that many painters throughout art history have experienced the same struggle with completing a work. I cannot attribute that doubt to the painting itself; rather, I believe something within me prevents me from recognizing its conclusion."
"Luz de luna"
2024, acrylic on linen
11 x 14 in
"Meditador y laguna escondida en el bosque"
1995, oil on linen
98⅜ x 78⅝ in
"Self-contemplation"
2024, acrylic on linen
36 x 24 in
"Relación entre la laguna, la isla y la nube"
1986, acrylic on linen
78¾ x 137¾ in
"La batalla"
2015, acrylic on linen
78⅝ x 98⅜ in
"Adoración"
2005, oil on linen
78 ³/₄ x 98 ¹/₂ in
"Aislado"
2015, acrylic on linen
13¾ x 98½ in
"Buscador de paisajes"
2005, acrylic on linen
48 x 66 ⁵/₈ in
"Desde la cueva del corazón"
2004, Acrylic on linen
18 x 23 ³/₄ in
"Light: outside, inside"
2021, acrylic on linen
39 ³/₈ x 31 ¹/₂ in
"Llegada del caminante a la laguna"
1999, acrylic on linen
78¼ x 99¾ in
"Pausa a la orilla"
2020, acrylic on linen
19⅞ x 19⅞ in
"Meditador, laguna, nube"
2018, acrylic on linen
18 x 29¾ in
"Agonía de los verdaderos azules"
1995, oil on linen
78⅝ x 98⅜ in
"Basurero y playa"
1991, acrylic on linen,
43⅝ x 59¼ in
"Con la puerta abierta"
2015, acrylic and oil on linen
78⅝ x 98⅜ in
"Isla"
1996, acrylic on linen
42¾ x 58 in
"Desde las aguas blancas"
1980, casein paint on paper
17 ³/₄ x 23 ⁵/₈ in