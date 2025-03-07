ADVERTISEMENT

Tomas Sanchez is a Cuban-American artist known for his landscape paintings that explore themes of nature, identity, and spirituality. His work is often full of vivid details, showing tropical landscapes that mix beauty with deeper meanings. Many of his pieces also have a calming, meditative feel, reflecting his deep interest in both art and meditation, which are closely connected for him.

Along with his calming landscapes, this article also highlights pieces from Sanchez's "Landfill" series. These paintings address pollution, showing how trash is taking over nature, offering a powerful reminder of the environmental issues we face.

More info: Instagram | tomassanchez.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Calm lakeside landscape by Tomas Sanchez, featuring a lone figure meditating near water's edge amid lush greenery.

"Contemplador del contemplador"
1996, tempera on paper
30⅓ x 22½ in

Bored Panda reached out to Tomas Sanchez to learn more about his creative process and personal journey. The artist told us that he has always loved painting landscapes, but stopped at one point in his youth because he thought it was an outdated genre. "My peers were into neo-Expressionism and Pop Art. But in 1973, I came across a book by the American painter Andrew Wyeth. I realized that I could paint a more contemporary landscape. Wyeth’s work had a cinematic influence, which resonated with me because I was watching a lot of European films at the time.

Around the same time, I started practicing yoga and meditation, which allowed me to experience states during meditation that made me more attuned to nature. I used to meditate in the countryside, surrounded by the natural world. Gradually, the landscapes that emerged weren’t natural landscapes, but memories of the experiences I had during meditation. I believe this is the reason many perceive spirituality in my work."
    #2

    Reflective lake with dense green forest by Tomas Sanchez, capturing a meditative landscape.

    "Inner love"
    2020, acrylic on linen
    39 ³/₈ x 31 ¹/₂ cm

    #3

    Tomas Sanchez's meditative art depicts a serene waterfall amidst lush greenery.

    "A veces la gracia parece una cascada"
    2017, acrylic on linen
    23 ⁵/₈ x 17 ³/₄ in

    Sanchez shared that when he's about to paint a new piece, he already has a clear mental image of what he wants to create. "Since I don't paint from nature, my images are usually related to meditation, often influenced by minimalism or even conceptualism. However, what truly captivates me is the ability to express my emotions when I look at nature, starting with my meditation experiences. Clearly, as evident in my work, I have a strong interest in composition, which is another immediately noticeable element in my creations. But fundamentally, what drives my creative process and spirit is meditation. As a follower of Kashmiri Shaivism, I share this philosophy from India's tradition that art is a meditative act."
    #4

    Meditative art depicting a serene forest with a waterfall, a lone figure sits in reflection amidst towering trees.

    "Cascada como ícono"
    2021, acrylic on linen
    34 ¹/₂ x 34 ¹/₂ in

    #5

    A meditative landscape by Tomas Sanchez with a winding path through lush forest under a cloudy sky.

    "De la luz a la luz"
    2022, Acrylic on linen
    47 ³/₄ x 38 ⁷/₈ in

    Sanchez's paintings often feature lush tropical forests, rivers, and solitary figures in contemplation, so we wondered what message he hopes viewers take away from them. "Indeed, small human figures in meditation frequently appear in my work. This aspect is recognized in my meditation practice as the concept of 'The Witness.' As a fundamental principle in my creations, I strive to express my relationship with nature, which involves comprehending its vastness in relation to human beings. I hope viewers can perceive this connection as well. Whenever I visit a forest, a lagoon, a waterfall, or other captivating natural places, I instantly enter a meditative state. My mind quiets, enabling me to experience emotions that bring profound peace and tranquility, even when I'm not actively meditating. My aspiration is for my work to transcend mere emotional responses to nature and encourage a deeper awareness of it, inspiring a desire to protect and respect it in all its immensity."
    #6

    Serene landscape by Tomas Sanchez, depicting a winding river through lush forest, exuding a meditative reflection.

    "El río va”
    2020, Acrylic on linen
    47 ⁹/₁₆ x 39 ¹/₆₄ in

    #7

    Meditative art by Tomas Sanchez depicting a serene forest landscape with a reflective pond and golden light.

    "El testigo"
    2000, oil on linen
    60 x 48 in

    When asked about the most challenging and enjoyable parts of his creative process, Sanchez shared that he enjoys the entire journey, from the initial ideas that arise during meditation to the final moments of completing a painting. "I spend long hours in front of a canvas, vehemently taking the composition and concept. My works are not random processes; they are very conscious, and I achieve this to a great extent through meditation. That final moment, just before a painting leaves my studio, is usually the most challenging for me because I never feel that the work is truly finished. I have read on several occasions that many painters throughout art history have experienced the same struggle with completing a work. I cannot attribute that doubt to the painting itself; rather, I believe something within me prevents me from recognizing its conclusion."
    #8

    Serene forest by the water under moonlight, capturing Tomas Sanchez's reflective landscapes.

    "Luz de luna"
    2024, acrylic on linen
    11 x 14 in

    #9

    Meditative art by Tomas Sanchez depicting a serene forest landscape with lush green trees and distant horizon.

    "Meditador y laguna escondida en el bosque"
    1995, oil on linen
    98⅜ x 78⅝ in

    #10

    Meditative art by Tomas Sanchez, featuring a serene forest landscape with a reflective water stream.

    "Self-contemplation"
    2024, acrylic on linen
    36 x 24 in

    #11

    Meditative landscape art by Tomas Sanchez featuring reflective water and lush greenery.

    "Relación entre la laguna, la isla y la nube"
    1986, acrylic on linen
    78¾ x 137¾ in

    #12

    Forest leading to a serene ocean view, showcasing Tomas Sanchez's meditative art and reflective landscapes.

    "La batalla"
    2015, acrylic on linen
    78⅝ x 98⅜ in

    #13

    Meditative art by Tomas Sanchez showing a serene forest and tranquil water reflections at sunset.

    "Adoración"
    2005, oil on linen
    78 ³/₄ x 98 ¹/₂ in

    #14

    Island in serene water, reflecting Tomas Sanchez's meditative art and landscapes of reflection.

    "Aislado"
    2015, acrylic on linen
    13¾ x 98½ in

    #15

    Meditative art by Tomas Sanchez depicting a serene forest landscape with a reflective river.

    "Buscador de paisajes"
    2005, acrylic on linen
    48 x 66 ⁵/₈ in

    #16

    Man sitting at a cave entrance, gazing at a landscape with a waterfall, forest, and distant tornado; meditative art scene.

    "Desde la cueva del corazón"
    2004, Acrylic on linen
    18 x 23 ³/₄ in

    #17

    Serene landscape art reflecting tall trees over calm water at sunrise.

    "Light: outside, inside"
    2021, acrylic on linen
    39 ³/₈ x 31 ¹/₂ in

    #18

    Lush forest landscape reflected in a serene water body, illustrating Tomas Sanchez's meditative art style.

    "Llegada del caminante a la laguna"
    1999, acrylic on linen
    78¼ x 99¾ in

    #19

    Meditative art by Tomas Sanchez showcasing tall trees and their reflection in a serene lake landscape.

    "Pausa a la orilla"
    2020, acrylic on linen
    19⅞ x 19⅞ in

    #20

    Serene landscape art by Tomas Sanchez depicting a calm lake and tall trees reflected in the water.

    "Meditador, laguna, nube"
    2018, acrylic on linen
    18 x 29¾ in

    #21

    Tomas Sanchez artwork depicting piles of garbage bags and an umbrella, representing meditative landscapes of reflection.

    "Agonía de los verdaderos azules"
    1995, oil on linen
    78⅝ x 98⅜ in

    #22

    A meditative landscape by Tomas Sanchez, depicting a serene beach with a reflective pool and distant ocean waves.

    "Basurero y playa"
    1991, acrylic on linen,
    43⅝ x 59¼ in

    #23

    Painting of a vast landscape with blue doors opening to heaps of colorful trash, symbolizing reflection and meditation.

    "Con la puerta abierta"
    2015, acrylic and oil on linen
    78⅝ x 98⅜ in

    #24

    Reflective landscape by Tomas Sanchez, depicting a serene island beyond a cluttered foreground, showcasing meditative art.

    "Isla"
    1996, acrylic on linen
    42¾ x 58 in

    #25

    A minimalistic horizontal line dividing a white canvas, symbolizing reflection in Tomas Sanchez's meditative art landscapes.

    "Desde las aguas blancas"
    1980, casein paint on paper
    17 ³/₄ x 23 ⁵/₈ in

