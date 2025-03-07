Bored Panda reached out to Tomas Sanchez to learn more about his creative process and personal journey. The artist told us that he has always loved painting landscapes, but stopped at one point in his youth because he thought it was an outdated genre. "My peers were into neo-Expressionism and Pop Art. But in 1973, I came across a book by the American painter Andrew Wyeth. I realized that I could paint a more contemporary landscape. Wyeth’s work had a cinematic influence, which resonated with me because I was watching a lot of European films at the time.

Around the same time, I started practicing yoga and meditation, which allowed me to experience states during meditation that made me more attuned to nature. I used to meditate in the countryside, surrounded by the natural world. Gradually, the landscapes that emerged weren’t natural landscapes, but memories of the experiences I had during meditation. I believe this is the reason many perceive spirituality in my work."