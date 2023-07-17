What was the most interesting thing you randomly spotted in real life that you just had to capture and share with others? It's amazing how many things surround us that are far more intriguing and maybe even weird, but we often don't pay enough attention to notice them. It may just take a particular moment to discover something that won't be visible in a couple of minutes. Sometimes it's the lighting creating unique artifacts, and from our perspective, something very ordinary suddenly looks like it's out of this world.

There are people who specialize in capturing these funny coincidences and sharing them online. Often, they are street photographers who have a keen eye for their surroundings and capture the most interesting moments. However, anyone can get lucky and come across something extraordinary. The Facebook page 'Mildly Interesting' features unique images shared by people online.

Scroll down and see if there's still something that may surprise you. If you find something mind-blowing, let us know in the comment section which image stood out the most to you.

The Symmetry Of This Flower

Alexia
Alexia
56 minutes ago

"The perfect blossom is a rare thing. You could spend your life looking for one, and it would not be a wasted life." (The Last Samurai)

Bored With Coins

My Neighbor's Mailbox

For this article, we got in touch with a street photographer from Greece, Anthimos Ntagkas, who specializes in capturing very unique and interesting shots of his surroundings. The whole magic of photos taken by Anthimos lies in finding little details no one else pays attention to in order to create a fresh image that's surprising for the viewer. That is why we found a correlation between the pictures featured in today’s post, which can cause an odd feeling of satisfaction while looking at them, and those taken by Ntagkas.

We asked the photographer how he approaches finding and selecting the elements on the streets that he later combines in his photographs. Ntagkas shared with us: “When I first started to take photos, I used to find a place in the streets that I liked and wait for people to come by. But this has changed. Nowadays, I don't choose the place, but I make every location work for me. I combine people with elements everywhere I am.”
This Giant Dandelion In Montana

Found A Caterpillar Last Year And Kept Him. Today He Woke Up

Tomáš Houdek
Tomáš Houdek
43 minutes ago

Seems like Deilephila elpenor - somewhat common in europe. Such a beauty!

The Fog Made This Stadium Look Like A Spaceship

Since Anthimos has years of experience in street photography, we wanted him to describe a specific photograph where he successfully combined elements found on the streets to create a visually satisfying and fresh composition. We were curious about what made this composition stand out. We were told: “The photographs that I found most interesting are the ones with the juxtaposition. The connection between two different themes or even more inside one photo is very intriguing to work for. Luckily the themes in this type of photography are endless and I never lose interest in photography; that’s why I love street photography.”
The Way This Wood Split Looks To Me Like A City Skyline

This Hill Near My House Looks Like The Default Windows Xp Wallpaper

Perfectly Stacked Clouds

Asked how he manages to strike a balance between the spontaneity of capturing elements on the streets and the need to create a cohesive and visually pleasing composition, the photographer answered: “I get influenced by a lot of photographers who relate to this subject of photography, but my main concern is always to do something completely different each and every time.”
This Message At The Bottom Of My Cereal Bar Box

A Flood Can Be A Great Opportunity To Turn Your Home Into An Aquarium

My Phones Camera Shattered, This Is All It Sees

Lastly, we were wondering if there are any particular themes or concepts that Anthimos Ntagkas finds work well when combining elements from the streets. The photographer told us: “Street photography is more challenging, artistic, and creative than other forms of photography and that was very appealing to me. It’s not only capturing the moment and the people in the streets but you also have to be an artistic director in order to combine people and elements from a fascinating perspective. It is very important to see the work of other street photographers, and always try to incorporate your own personal identity in your photos. Everything plays a role when trying to capture a unique moment. First of all, it is experience and persistence and sometimes it is only luck.”
A 20th Century Bridge, Built On Top Of An 18th Century Bridge, Built On To Of A 12th Century Bridge

Haylo
45 minutes ago

It's that devils bridge in Wales? 1st bridge is 12th century, second bridge is 1753 and the final bridge 1901.

This Plastic Bag Looks Exactly Like A Cat

Hawkmoon
59 minutes ago (edited)

And if there is a cat nearby, the bag will no longer look like a cat, but like a bag with a cat inside.

Truck Lines Up With Rocky Mountains

Our D.c. Office Building Got A Security Robot. It Drowned Itself

Marcos Valencia
52 minutes ago

I would leave the crime scene before Terminator comes to inspect.

A Real Life Pastafarian

StumblingThroughLife
37 minutes ago

Can you imagine wearing that on a hot, sunny day? 🥵

My Jaguar Hood Ornament Has Ice Fur

Pencil Crayon Vase

At This Airport, They Have A Machine That Will Print Off Free Short Stories For You To Read While You Wait!

Marcos Valencia
47 minutes ago

Can it print my Ryanair boarding pass? If not, you lost a real opportunity to be helpful.

A Jenga Structure I Made. It Was Pretty Easy

This Tree Is Growing Out Of Another Tree

This Strange Ice Formation In Norway

Marcos Valencia
58 minutes ago

No Internet until one of you says who broke the lake.

One Pillowcase Has Been Used Nearly Everyday For 40 Years. The Other Has Been In A Closet

Hawkmoon
52 minutes ago

The Holy Shroud from Star Wars.

My Dog Moved While I Was Taking A Panorama And Now They're Cerberus

Marcos Valencia
45 minutes ago

All pets can relax in the river.

Lightning Struck At The Exactly Moment I Took A Picture

SPF32
38 minutes ago

Whoa why is it perfectly split like that? Super cool!

This Pepper Looks Very Upset

Abigail Chavez
31 minutes ago

You cut it! Wouldn't you be upset if you were cut?

This Rock Climbers Mug

My Friend's Septic Tank Looks Like Rafiki From Lion King

This Table's Chairs Fit Perfectly

Marcos Valencia
48 minutes ago (edited)

As the son and grandson of cabinetmakers, I can tell you something: they did it on purpose.

This Lime Stopped My Drink From Falling Into The Bottom Of My Glass

Emerald Joanna
40 minutes ago

That is a creative way to not give your moneys worth of drink!!

This Tree That Fell Over Then Said Nope, I'm Not Done Yet

Realized The Other Day That The Vans Logo Is Just The Square Root Of An Answer

Marcos Valencia
38 minutes ago (edited)

Not sure if it's true, but the square root of an answer makes no much sense to me.

Somebody Made These Out Of Babybel Cheese Wax And Left Them On The Train

This Woman Taking Her Pet Raven On The Subway

Sigh J
21 minutes ago

I feel like that person would have an amazing life story

Found In Argentina

These Taxidermy Stuffed Animals

The Vending Machine At My School

This Butterfly Has Both A Blue And A Red Shadow Produced From One Light Source!

Where British Columbia's Silty Fraser River Water Meets The Pacific Ocean

StumblingThroughLife
26 minutes ago

Our coasts in the UK look like that nowadays- but it's not silty water - it's sewage that our (private!) water Co's are pouring into the sea, so they can keep our bill money for their shareholders. We have e-coli breeding at, at least, one beach. 84524810_g...c92a46.jpg 84524810_godrevy-1-64b4fccc92a46.jpg

This Guy's Earbuds Made A Treble Clef

My Race Number Matched My Shirt And Finishing Time

Marcos Valencia
27 minutes ago

Buying a new T-shirt in order to improve your performance.

This Plant Growing Along The Chains Of A Fence

Birds Nest Inside Deers Rib Cage

I Collect Rocks That Look Like Eggs

This Reflection Of The Sunset Gave Us A Better View Than The Actual Sunset

The Way These Measuring Cups And Mixing Bowls Fit Together

Marcos Valencia
39 minutes ago

Joseph Joseph. My wife bought this. It saves a lot of space, unless you already have all the things contained there, in which case it takes more space for €65. I don't blame her. How could she know? She never uses the kitchen!

Went Inside An Abandoned Building Where There Was A Recent Fire That Left Ash Over All The Spider Webs

This Stain On My Table Looks Like A Dog Passionately Taking In A Sweet Smell

I Randomly Found This 2ft High "Magic Door" In Fife, Scotland

The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You're Done Chewing It

Stephanie Did It
32 minutes ago

Brilliant. Why can't this be the norm?

This 275 Year Old Bonsai Tree At The Montreal Botanical Gardens In Canada

Concentric Circles Across A Calm Ocean From A Single Swimmer

Had Hotdogs In A Thermos For My Lunch. Proceeded To Take One Out And Have A Look Inside, This Was The Result

Marcos Valencia
57 minutes ago

Seven hotdogs is your lunch? No wonder you can see a light at the end of a corridor.

This Wood Dust Makes My Arm Look Like Dry, Cracked Dirt

Tomáš Houdek
29 minutes ago

Wow look like greyscale sickness from Game of Thrones

This Photo Taken In The Algerian Desert Of Sand Covered Snow Looks Like Tiramisu

Auntriarch
19 minutes ago

Why did you have to mention tiramisu...

The Alien And Lincoln Movies Have The Same Cover

The Position Of 1 Letter Changes The Meaning Of This Sign

Frog Left His Tracks Behind On A Dewy Windshield This Morning

My Flytrap Actually Caught A Fly

nini
51 minutes ago

First time I've seen one of those actually catch something

A Neat Way To Roll Two Six-Sided Dice

The Home I Rent In Alaska Can Only Be Accessed By Climbing 175 Stairs

The Home I Rent In Alaska Can Only Be Accessed By Climbing 175 Stairs