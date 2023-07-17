95 Times People Captured Something ‘Mildly Interesting’ And Shared It Online (New Pics) Interview
What was the most interesting thing you randomly spotted in real life that you just had to capture and share with others? It's amazing how many things surround us that are far more intriguing and maybe even weird, but we often don't pay enough attention to notice them. It may just take a particular moment to discover something that won't be visible in a couple of minutes. Sometimes it's the lighting creating unique artifacts, and from our perspective, something very ordinary suddenly looks like it's out of this world.
There are people who specialize in capturing these funny coincidences and sharing them online. Often, they are street photographers who have a keen eye for their surroundings and capture the most interesting moments. However, anyone can get lucky and come across something extraordinary. The Facebook page 'Mildly Interesting' features unique images shared by people online.
Scroll down and see if there's still something that may surprise you. If you find something mind-blowing, let us know in the comment section which image stood out the most to you.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Symmetry Of This Flower
Bored With Coins
My Neighbor's Mailbox
For this article, we got in touch with a street photographer from Greece, Anthimos Ntagkas, who specializes in capturing very unique and interesting shots of his surroundings. The whole magic of photos taken by Anthimos lies in finding little details no one else pays attention to in order to create a fresh image that's surprising for the viewer. That is why we found a correlation between the pictures featured in today’s post, which can cause an odd feeling of satisfaction while looking at them, and those taken by Ntagkas.
We asked the photographer how he approaches finding and selecting the elements on the streets that he later combines in his photographs. Ntagkas shared with us: “When I first started to take photos, I used to find a place in the streets that I liked and wait for people to come by. But this has changed. Nowadays, I don't choose the place, but I make every location work for me. I combine people with elements everywhere I am.”
This Giant Dandelion In Montana
Found A Caterpillar Last Year And Kept Him. Today He Woke Up
Seems like Deilephila elpenor - somewhat common in europe. Such a beauty!
The Fog Made This Stadium Look Like A Spaceship
Since Anthimos has years of experience in street photography, we wanted him to describe a specific photograph where he successfully combined elements found on the streets to create a visually satisfying and fresh composition. We were curious about what made this composition stand out. We were told: “The photographs that I found most interesting are the ones with the juxtaposition. The connection between two different themes or even more inside one photo is very intriguing to work for. Luckily the themes in this type of photography are endless and I never lose interest in photography; that’s why I love street photography.”
The Way This Wood Split Looks To Me Like A City Skyline
This Hill Near My House Looks Like The Default Windows Xp Wallpaper
Asked how he manages to strike a balance between the spontaneity of capturing elements on the streets and the need to create a cohesive and visually pleasing composition, the photographer answered: “I get influenced by a lot of photographers who relate to this subject of photography, but my main concern is always to do something completely different each and every time.”
This Message At The Bottom Of My Cereal Bar Box
A Flood Can Be A Great Opportunity To Turn Your Home Into An Aquarium
My Phones Camera Shattered, This Is All It Sees
Lastly, we were wondering if there are any particular themes or concepts that Anthimos Ntagkas finds work well when combining elements from the streets. The photographer told us: “Street photography is more challenging, artistic, and creative than other forms of photography and that was very appealing to me. It’s not only capturing the moment and the people in the streets but you also have to be an artistic director in order to combine people and elements from a fascinating perspective. It is very important to see the work of other street photographers, and always try to incorporate your own personal identity in your photos. Everything plays a role when trying to capture a unique moment. First of all, it is experience and persistence and sometimes it is only luck.”
A 20th Century Bridge, Built On Top Of An 18th Century Bridge, Built On To Of A 12th Century Bridge
This Plastic Bag Looks Exactly Like A Cat
Truck Lines Up With Rocky Mountains
Our D.c. Office Building Got A Security Robot. It Drowned Itself
I would leave the crime scene before Terminator comes to inspect.
A Real Life Pastafarian
Can you imagine wearing that on a hot, sunny day? 🥵
My Jaguar Hood Ornament Has Ice Fur
Pencil Crayon Vase
At This Airport, They Have A Machine That Will Print Off Free Short Stories For You To Read While You Wait!
Can it print my Ryanair boarding pass? If not, you lost a real opportunity to be helpful.
A Jenga Structure I Made. It Was Pretty Easy
This Tree Is Growing Out Of Another Tree
This Strange Ice Formation In Norway
No Internet until one of you says who broke the lake.
One Pillowcase Has Been Used Nearly Everyday For 40 Years. The Other Has Been In A Closet
My Dog Moved While I Was Taking A Panorama And Now They're Cerberus
Lightning Struck At The Exactly Moment I Took A Picture
This Pepper Looks Very Upset
This Rock Climbers Mug
My Friend's Septic Tank Looks Like Rafiki From Lion King
This Table's Chairs Fit Perfectly
As the son and grandson of cabinetmakers, I can tell you something: they did it on purpose.
This Lime Stopped My Drink From Falling Into The Bottom Of My Glass
That is a creative way to not give your moneys worth of drink!!
This Tree That Fell Over Then Said Nope, I'm Not Done Yet
Realized The Other Day That The Vans Logo Is Just The Square Root Of An Answer
Not sure if it's true, but the square root of an answer makes no much sense to me.
Somebody Made These Out Of Babybel Cheese Wax And Left Them On The Train
This Woman Taking Her Pet Raven On The Subway
Found In Argentina
These Taxidermy Stuffed Animals
The Vending Machine At My School
This Butterfly Has Both A Blue And A Red Shadow Produced From One Light Source!
Where British Columbia's Silty Fraser River Water Meets The Pacific Ocean
Our coasts in the UK look like that nowadays- but it's not silty water - it's sewage that our (private!) water Co's are pouring into the sea, so they can keep our bill money for their shareholders. We have e-coli breeding at, at least, one beach. 84524810_g...c92a46.jpg
This Guy's Earbuds Made A Treble Clef
My Race Number Matched My Shirt And Finishing Time
Buying a new T-shirt in order to improve your performance.
This Plant Growing Along The Chains Of A Fence
Birds Nest Inside Deers Rib Cage
I Collect Rocks That Look Like Eggs
This Reflection Of The Sunset Gave Us A Better View Than The Actual Sunset
The Way These Measuring Cups And Mixing Bowls Fit Together
Joseph Joseph. My wife bought this. It saves a lot of space, unless you already have all the things contained there, in which case it takes more space for €65. I don't blame her. How could she know? She never uses the kitchen!
Went Inside An Abandoned Building Where There Was A Recent Fire That Left Ash Over All The Spider Webs
This Stain On My Table Looks Like A Dog Passionately Taking In A Sweet Smell
I Randomly Found This 2ft High "Magic Door" In Fife, Scotland
The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You're Done Chewing It
This 275 Year Old Bonsai Tree At The Montreal Botanical Gardens In Canada
Concentric Circles Across A Calm Ocean From A Single Swimmer
Had Hotdogs In A Thermos For My Lunch. Proceeded To Take One Out And Have A Look Inside, This Was The Result
Seven hotdogs is your lunch? No wonder you can see a light at the end of a corridor.