The world around us is endlessly fascinating. Granted, some things are more interesting than others and might blow our minds. But mildly interesting facts have made a name for themselves as the favorites of the internet. They're not about anything groundbreaking, but they're interesting still.

For example, did you know a banana is technically a berry? I bet you can find this and similar mildly interesting facts on the subreddit dedicated to sharing pictures of just them. This list is for the times you don't want to be shocked or fascinated too much. Some mild excitement will do.

#1

Different Coloured Peppers Growing Inside Big Pepper

Different Coloured Peppers Growing Inside Big Pepper

Sweet-Meet-4510 Report

#2

My Grandfather’s Retirement Home Has An Emotional Support Skunk That Comes In

My Grandfather’s Retirement Home Has An Emotional Support Skunk That Comes In

CoffeeMilkLvr Report

leigh_2 avatar
Leigh
Leigh
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just what everyone needs .Bet the residents would raise a stink without it!

#3

Big Snail I Found. Foot For Scale

Big Snail I Found. Foot For Scale

Dexter_davis Report

attilangyn avatar
ChugChug
ChugChug
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Giant African snail. Invasive species and its prohibited to bring in to the USA. Especially florida used to be infested, but they managed to control it for now.

The Mildly Interesting community is quite legendary at this point. With its 24 million members and almost 13 years under its belt, they're clearly doing something right. Or perhaps they just hit the Internet jackpot: people don't want to be wowed all the time, they don't want superlatives.

Sometimes, somewhere in between exciting and boring is just as good. Still, it's interesting to explore how these things happen, so, let's go through some of these mildly interesting objects together in no particular order, shall we?
#4

My GF Captured The Exact Moment The Lights Changed Colour At The Concert

My GF Captured The Exact Moment The Lights Changed Colour At The Concert

TheREco5 Report

#5

An Official Device To Cause A Train Derailment

An Official Device To Cause A Train Derailment

ThroughTheEsses Report

#6

The Way This Customer Left Their Mussel Shells Organized After Eating

The Way This Customer Left Their Mussel Shells Organized After Eating

inside-outdoorsman Report

One of the mildly interesting pics from the group is the bell pepper with a bunch of baby peppers inside it. It's not unusual for peppers to have little carbon copies inside them. That's called "internal proliferation." This usually happens inside ripe or overripe bell peppers but is most prominent in the ones that have been picked unripe and ripened artificially with ethylene gas.

The baby pepper is edible and should taste the same as its mama. And peppers aren't the only victims of internal proliferation. This can happen to other fruits and vegetables as well, such as tomatoes, eggplants, oranges, and many others.
#7

My Library Has A Baking Pan Lending Section

My Library Has A Baking Pan Lending Section

A911owner Report

#8

This Rack Of Consent Badges At A Furry Convention

This Rack Of Consent Badges At A Furry Convention

thearroyotoad Report

#9

A Bathroom, 275 Feet Below The Ground. Mammoth Cave National Park, USA

A Bathroom, 275 Feet Below The Ground. Mammoth Cave National Park, USA

pleurotoid Report

How about that picture of the gorgeous Atlas moth? They're one of the biggest insects in the world, its wingspan stretching to 27 centimeters (nine inches) across. Their caterpillars are very hungry (probably due to their size) and spend almost their every waking second eating, but the moths themselves don't feed at all after emerging from the cocoon.
#10

Took My Kitchen Knives To Be Sharpened And They Gave Me A Band-Aid With My Receipt

Took My Kitchen Knives To Be Sharpened And They Gave Me A Band-Aid With My Receipt

uninspired Report

thatguv avatar
ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d also cut the receipt with the knives as part of the sharpness confirmation.

#11

My Apple Has An Apple On It

My Apple Has An Apple On It

samgam74 Report

#12

I Found An Atlas Moth Today At School

I Found An Atlas Moth Today At School

Competitive-Set5051 Report

Cats might change the color of their fur as they grow into adulthood, did you know that? And no, it's not because they're getting old and grey. Some breeds, like the Himalayan, Siamese, and Burmese might have a genetic mutation that makes their fur darken in the winter month when there is less sun exposure. 
#13

The "Op" Of This Lost Cat Poster Came Back And Posted An Update On The Harold Situation

The "Op" Of This Lost Cat Poster Came Back And Posted An Update On The Harold Situation

RoboticElfJedi Report

#14

When I Was Young I Numbered Each Dimple Of A Golf Ball

When I Was Young I Numbered Each Dimple Of A Golf Ball

SkunkWoodz Report

#15

Grass Growing Out Of This Sign

Grass Growing Out Of This Sign

kyleiskinky Report

This person found a tiny pearl in an oyster they were eating. Experts estimate that the chances of that happening are one in 10,000. And even if you find a pearl in your dinner the next time you eat a mollusk, it's unlikely it'll have any monetary value. Most pearls people have found in food are too tiny to be worth a fortune.
#16

It Appears That I Slept On An Open Safety Pin Last Night

It Appears That I Slept On An Open Safety Pin Last Night

UntitledGooseDame Report

#17

A Piece Of Orange Peel Extracted From My Daughter's Nose

A Piece Of Orange Peel Extracted From My Daughter's Nose

AntiqueCranberries Report

#18

My Toothpick Has A Perfect .5 Millimeter Hole In It

My Toothpick Has A Perfect .5 Millimeter Hole In It

ItsDronez Report

I don't know about you, but I'd file the bathrooms at Mamoth Cave National Park under something more than mildly interesting. The national park is home to the largest-known cave system in the world and has over 600,000 visitors every year. The tile work in the bathroom complements the natural rock surface of the cave beautifully, and the bathroom itself is 275 feet below the ground.

#19

This Rug Matches The Pattern Of The Tile Beneath

This Rug Matches The Pattern Of The Tile Beneath

peakedinthirdgrade Report

#20

"Change Daily" Underwear Instruction

"Change Daily" Underwear Instruction

Stiffwrists Report

ms_gaudette avatar
Yellow dot
Yellow dot
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the marketing slogan for Joe Boxer, founded by Nick Graham. And yes, it is indeed put there to emphasize the importance of changing your underwear daily.

#21

Austin Airport Terminal Has Day Of The Dead Display Celebrating The Lives Of Ground Crew Who Have Lost Their Lives At Work

Austin Airport Terminal Has Day Of The Dead Display Celebrating The Lives Of Ground Crew Who Have Lost Their Lives At Work

rimmo Report

One Redditor shared an interesting beverage: a foam beer they got served in Japan. That's actually a thing from the Chech Republic, which people refer to as "Milk." Don't worry, there's no dairy in it; it's just a technique of pouring beer. You're supposed to drink it quickly before it melts back into ordinary bear. People says it tastes sweet and creamy, but I'll have to get back to you with that one once I try it myself.
#22

My Airplant Flowered!

My Airplant Flowered!

tryviall Report

#23

My Tablets Swelled And Split Open On The Sides

My Tablets Swelled And Split Open On The Sides

Aishas_Star Report

#24

The Way These Garden Snakes Are Coiled Up Outside My Window

The Way These Garden Snakes Are Coiled Up Outside My Window

youngmanrilo Report

The Mildly Interesting subreddit also sees some disasters from time to time, like this leaking Himalayan salt lamp. It's actually pretty normal for these lamps to leak water. Salt lamps draw moisture from the air, and if they're in very humid environments, they will eventually leak. In some cases, a leaking Himalayan salt lamp is a sign of authenticity!
#25

Bit Into Something Hard In A Fried Oyster And Found A Small Pearl

Bit Into Something Hard In A Fried Oyster And Found A Small Pearl

nickeymousee Report

#26

The Deer Where I Live Have Zero Survival Instincts Around Humans. They Will Just Walk Up To You And Hang Out

The Deer Where I Live Have Zero Survival Instincts Around Humans. They Will Just Walk Up To You And Hang Out

mrbeanIV Report

#27

The Tomatoes I Bought From The Store Started Sprouting Without Rotting

The Tomatoes I Bought From The Store Started Sprouting Without Rotting

Minute_Objective_746 Report

This person had their house burn down, but the American cheese in the fridge, apparently, made it out just fine. People like to say that it's because of plastic or some mysterious chemicals in it, but Kraft claimed it's because their cheese only melts at lower temperatures. That's because of the emulsifiers which they use to bind the proteins and the fat in the cheese.

#28

Family Iris Portrait

Family Iris Portrait

mrbacterio Report

#29

My Kid’s Lunch On A Japan Airlines Flight Has An Egg Giraffe And Airplane-Shaped Carrots

My Kid’s Lunch On A Japan Airlines Flight Has An Egg Giraffe And Airplane-Shaped Carrots

Beardedgringo777 Report

#30

I Spilled Some Milk And The Puddle Looks Like A Derpy Ghost!

I Spilled Some Milk And The Puddle Looks Like A Derpy Ghost!

mockjogger Report

We love celebrating interesting things here at Bored Panda, doesn't matter if they're wildly or just mildly interesting. Let us know which pics in this list you liked the best by upvoting your favorites and don't forget to comment down below. And, if you want to see more mildly interesting things, you can do so herehereherehere, and here!
#31

Foam Beer In Japan. Paid 400 Yen (Us$ 2.60)

Foam Beer In Japan. Paid 400 Yen (Us$ 2.60)

BocaTaberu Report

#32

The Shadow Of That Bike Looks Like A Xenomorph

The Shadow Of That Bike Looks Like A Xenomorph

Academic-Stuff-7921 Report

#33

My Salt Lamp Has Mysteriously Leaked

My Salt Lamp Has Mysteriously Leaked

amamartin999 Report

chrisfischer avatar
Maudelin
Maudelin
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My salt lamps sweat the salt off when it's very humid.

#34

Remodeled My Bathroom In 1987 When I Was 25 And Left A Beer Can And Coin In The Wall For Some Future Worker To Find. Today I Found It

Remodeled My Bathroom In 1987 When I Was 25 And Left A Beer Can And Coin In The Wall For Some Future Worker To Find. Today I Found It

KFIjim Report

ms_gaudette avatar
Yellow dot
Yellow dot
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Repeat the process but leave the old along with the new can and coin.

#35

My Mom's House Burned Down But There Was Still American Cheese In The Fridge

My Mom's House Burned Down But There Was Still American Cheese In The Fridge

nbain66 Report

#36

My Entire Five Pack Of Reese’s Had No Peanut Butter In It

My Entire Five Pack Of Reese’s Had No Peanut Butter In It

dewkitt Report

#37

My Cat's Coat Has Darkened Significantly Since We Adopted Him A Year Ago

My Cat's Coat Has Darkened Significantly Since We Adopted Him A Year Ago

Forotosh Report

#38

In Legoland Denmark The Restaurant's Fries Are Shaped Like 2x2 LEGO Bricks

In Legoland Denmark The Restaurant's Fries Are Shaped Like 2x2 LEGO Bricks

r37n1w Report

#39

I Found A Whale Skull At The Beach With No Other Bones Around It

I Found A Whale Skull At The Beach With No Other Bones Around It

NightIINight Report

#40

I Found Whale Baleen On The Beach

I Found Whale Baleen On The Beach

Mxzebraxdude Report

#41

My Mother Is Making Sauce In A Mortar Made With Volcanic Rock And The Flame On The Stove Turned Green

My Mother Is Making Sauce In A Mortar Made With Volcanic Rock And The Flame On The Stove Turned Green

Angelaw1215 Report

#42

This Sad Scrub Daddy

This Sad Scrub Daddy

Bathingintacos Report

#43

Random USB Stick Outside My Back Gate With Share Written In Marker On The Bag

Random USB Stick Outside My Back Gate With Share Written In Marker On The Bag

Ordinary-Disaster872 Report

#44

Visited A Friend In Norway That Owns 5 Cheese Slicers

Visited A Friend In Norway That Owns 5 Cheese Slicers

ChungusBadungus Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

MAybe no dishwasher? I only have two, but I have a dishwasher.

#45

I Accidentally Drew The Most Perfect Lambda I've Ever Seen

I Accidentally Drew The Most Perfect Lambda I've Ever Seen

Shwod4 Report

#46

The Colors Of Disposable Lab Coats Available From The Supplier My Hospital Uses

The Colors Of Disposable Lab Coats Available From The Supplier My Hospital Uses

Bathysphereboyo Report

#47

My Grandmother Planted A Pumpkin In Our Backyard, It Grew Over The Pine Tree And Now I Have Pumpkins Growing On My Roof

My Grandmother Planted A Pumpkin In Our Backyard, It Grew Over The Pine Tree And Now I Have Pumpkins Growing On My Roof

Excellent_Day1497 Report

#48

My Local Theater Has A Screening Room With A Playground In It

My Local Theater Has A Screening Room With A Playground In It

i__hate__you__people Report

#49

This Sticker On My Microwave Is Telling Me To Leave The Spoon In

This Sticker On My Microwave Is Telling Me To Leave The Spoon In

kittheorchidkid Report

#50

Rats Steal Peanut M&ms And Ate Only The Peanuts

Rats Steal Peanut M&ms And Ate Only The Peanuts

FortunaSaveMe Report

#51

This Pledge Of Allegiance In A One-Room Schoolhouse Museum From The Early 1900’s

This Pledge Of Allegiance In A One-Room Schoolhouse Museum From The Early 1900’s

Lyrkalas Report

davidmaisenhelder avatar
Dave In MD
Dave In MD
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Note, it doesn't say "Under God". That was added June 14, 1954.

#52

My Wounds After A Surgery To Help My Heart Were Covered By Heart Shaped Gauze

My Wounds After A Surgery To Help My Heart Were Covered By Heart Shaped Gauze

Rixon- Report

#53

Apparently They Have Parking Spaces Specifically For Women Here

Apparently They Have Parking Spaces Specifically For Women Here

KaraNetics Report

#54

This Dear With A Crazy Deformity Showed Up In My Brother’s Front Yard Today

This Dear With A Crazy Deformity Showed Up In My Brother’s Front Yard Today

claire303 Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is really bad and they should call wildlife service before they spread this decease.. I dont remember the name, but it spreads, both among the animals but also over the body. Poor thing..

#55

My Local Costco Is Now Selling Otc Birth Control

My Local Costco Is Now Selling Otc Birth Control

damaprimera Report

#56

My Dog Ripped Open His Chew Toy And This Was Written On The Squeaker

My Dog Ripped Open His Chew Toy And This Was Written On The Squeaker

RoyIsAFurry Report

#57

Us Military Prototype Combat Boots W/ Bare Footprint

Us Military Prototype Combat Boots W/ Bare Footprint

mbransons Report

#58

My GF’s Immigrant Parents Have A Lorem Ipsum Tablecloth. They Don’t Know What It Means Or Where They Got It

My GF’s Immigrant Parents Have A Lorem Ipsum Tablecloth. They Don’t Know What It Means Or Where They Got It

69_________________ Report

#59

I Got Served Spaghetti In A Plastic Bag

I Got Served Spaghetti In A Plastic Bag

Jorrel14 Report

#60

Bird Seed Went Untouched For So Long It That Turned Into A Little Garden

Bird Seed Went Untouched For So Long It That Turned Into A Little Garden

Healthy_Amphibian_24 Report

#61

Orange Tic Tac From The Us vs. Europe

Orange Tic Tac From The Us vs. Europe

Benjaminhagen Report

#62

I Found A Wedding Ring While Raking Leaves In My Backyard

I Found A Wedding Ring While Raking Leaves In My Backyard

BigheadReddit Report

#63

My Captain Crunch Bag Was Unmixed

My Captain Crunch Bag Was Unmixed

pikachu_mgh Report

#64

Of 5 Kittens, Only One Has Figured Out How To Use The Bed

Of 5 Kittens, Only One Has Figured Out How To Use The Bed

Mike-ButWhichOne Report

#65

The Squirrels In My Neighborhood Carved My Pumpkin For Me

The Squirrels In My Neighborhood Carved My Pumpkin For Me

BuschLightApple Report

#66

My School Put Up A Sign About Their “Famous” Hallway

My School Put Up A Sign About Their “Famous” Hallway

FelixTheFloofyFox Report

#67

I Ordered Mcdonald’s Oatmeal And They Gave Me Packets Of Oatmeal Instead

I Ordered Mcdonald’s Oatmeal And They Gave Me Packets Of Oatmeal Instead

ZS2030 Report

#68

My Ice Cream Lid Looks Like The Earth Kinda

My Ice Cream Lid Looks Like The Earth Kinda

International-Ad832 Report

#69

The Guy On This Bottle Of Maple Syrup Had A Shave

The Guy On This Bottle Of Maple Syrup Had A Shave

pm_me_yer_big__tits Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a trim and a color-job.. Unless they have information I dont have

#70

Aurora Over The UK Tonight

Aurora Over The UK Tonight

Slow_Cherry3571 Report

#71

This Cake Weighs Nowhere Near The Listed Weight

This Cake Weighs Nowhere Near The Listed Weight

SrequiemC Report

#72

I Found A Lowercase Stop Sign

I Found A Lowercase Stop Sign

mercerclone Report

#73

I Got Bit By A Mosquito Twice And A Line Joining Them Formed

I Got Bit By A Mosquito Twice And A Line Joining Them Formed

Ordinary-League5554 Report

#74

Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day

Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day

Kikilicious-Kitty Report

#75

This Hospital Iv Stand Has An Unusual Arrangement Of The Legs

This Hospital Iv Stand Has An Unusual Arrangement Of The Legs

gbelloz Report

#76

Chairs In Waiting Room Left A Pattern In The Floor Over The Years

Chairs In Waiting Room Left A Pattern In The Floor Over The Years

NoodleAddicted Report

#77

The Ceiling Tile Has A Dog Foot Print

The Ceiling Tile Has A Dog Foot Print

hypocalypto Report

#78

My 7yr Old Daughter Removed All The Strawberry Seeds With Tweezers

My 7yr Old Daughter Removed All The Strawberry Seeds With Tweezers

Jcs_ev Report

#79

A Tree That Someone Tied A Knot In When It Was Still Small

A Tree That Someone Tied A Knot In When It Was Still Small

veinisi Report

#80

I Am 5’7 And My Feet Can’t Touch The Ground In Some Of The Netherlands Toilets

I Am 5’7 And My Feet Can’t Touch The Ground In Some Of The Netherlands Toilets

Sensitive_Counter150 Report

