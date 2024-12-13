For example, did you know a banana is technically a berry? I bet you can find this and similar mildly interesting facts on the subreddit dedicated to sharing pictures of just them. This list is for the times you don't want to be shocked or fascinated too much. Some mild excitement will do.

The world around us is endlessly fascinating. Granted, some things are more interesting than others and might blow our minds. But mildly interesting facts have made a name for themselves as the favorites of the internet. They're not about anything groundbreaking, but they're interesting still.

#1 Different Coloured Peppers Growing Inside Big Pepper Share icon

#2 My Grandfather’s Retirement Home Has An Emotional Support Skunk That Comes In Share icon

#3 Big Snail I Found. Foot For Scale Share icon

The Mildly Interesting community is quite legendary at this point. With its 24 million members and almost 13 years under its belt, they're clearly doing something right. Or perhaps they just hit the Internet jackpot: people don't want to be wowed all the time, they don't want superlatives. Sometimes, somewhere in between exciting and boring is just as good. Still, it's interesting to explore how these things happen, so, let's go through some of these mildly interesting objects together in no particular order, shall we?

#4 My GF Captured The Exact Moment The Lights Changed Colour At The Concert Share icon

#5 An Official Device To Cause A Train Derailment Share icon

#6 The Way This Customer Left Their Mussel Shells Organized After Eating Share icon

One of the mildly interesting pics from the group is the bell pepper with a bunch of baby peppers inside it. It's not unusual for peppers to have little carbon copies inside them. That's called "internal proliferation." This usually happens inside ripe or overripe bell peppers but is most prominent in the ones that have been picked unripe and ripened artificially with ethylene gas. The baby pepper is edible and should taste the same as its mama. And peppers aren't the only victims of internal proliferation. This can happen to other fruits and vegetables as well, such as tomatoes, eggplants, oranges, and many others.

#7 My Library Has A Baking Pan Lending Section Share icon

#8 This Rack Of Consent Badges At A Furry Convention Share icon

#9 A Bathroom, 275 Feet Below The Ground. Mammoth Cave National Park, USA Share icon

How about that picture of the gorgeous Atlas moth? They're one of the biggest insects in the world, its wingspan stretching to 27 centimeters (nine inches) across. Their caterpillars are very hungry (probably due to their size) and spend almost their every waking second eating, but the moths themselves don't feed at all after emerging from the cocoon.

#10 Took My Kitchen Knives To Be Sharpened And They Gave Me A Band-Aid With My Receipt Share icon

#11 My Apple Has An Apple On It Share icon

#12 I Found An Atlas Moth Today At School Share icon

Cats might change the color of their fur as they grow into adulthood, did you know that? And no, it's not because they're getting old and grey. Some breeds, like the Himalayan, Siamese, and Burmese might have a genetic mutation that makes their fur darken in the winter month when there is less sun exposure.

#13 The "Op" Of This Lost Cat Poster Came Back And Posted An Update On The Harold Situation Share icon

#14 When I Was Young I Numbered Each Dimple Of A Golf Ball Share icon

#15 Grass Growing Out Of This Sign Share icon

This person found a tiny pearl in an oyster they were eating. Experts estimate that the chances of that happening are one in 10,000. And even if you find a pearl in your dinner the next time you eat a mollusk, it's unlikely it'll have any monetary value. Most pearls people have found in food are too tiny to be worth a fortune.

#16 It Appears That I Slept On An Open Safety Pin Last Night Share icon

#17 A Piece Of Orange Peel Extracted From My Daughter's Nose Share icon

#18 My Toothpick Has A Perfect .5 Millimeter Hole In It Share icon

I don't know about you, but I'd file the bathrooms at Mamoth Cave National Park under something more than mildly interesting. The national park is home to the largest-known cave system in the world and has over 600,000 visitors every year. The tile work in the bathroom complements the natural rock surface of the cave beautifully, and the bathroom itself is 275 feet below the ground. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 This Rug Matches The Pattern Of The Tile Beneath Share icon

#20 "Change Daily" Underwear Instruction Share icon

#21 Austin Airport Terminal Has Day Of The Dead Display Celebrating The Lives Of Ground Crew Who Have Lost Their Lives At Work Share icon

One Redditor shared an interesting beverage: a foam beer they got served in Japan. That's actually a thing from the Chech Republic, which people refer to as "Milk." Don't worry, there's no dairy in it; it's just a technique of pouring beer. You're supposed to drink it quickly before it melts back into ordinary bear. People says it tastes sweet and creamy, but I'll have to get back to you with that one once I try it myself.

#22 My Airplant Flowered! Share icon

#23 My Tablets Swelled And Split Open On The Sides Share icon

#24 The Way These Garden Snakes Are Coiled Up Outside My Window Share icon

The Mildly Interesting subreddit also sees some disasters from time to time, like this leaking Himalayan salt lamp. It's actually pretty normal for these lamps to leak water. Salt lamps draw moisture from the air, and if they're in very humid environments, they will eventually leak. In some cases, a leaking Himalayan salt lamp is a sign of authenticity!

#25 Bit Into Something Hard In A Fried Oyster And Found A Small Pearl Share icon

#26 The Deer Where I Live Have Zero Survival Instincts Around Humans. They Will Just Walk Up To You And Hang Out Share icon

#27 The Tomatoes I Bought From The Store Started Sprouting Without Rotting Share icon

This person had their house burn down, but the American cheese in the fridge, apparently, made it out just fine. People like to say that it's because of plastic or some mysterious chemicals in it, but Kraft claimed it's because their cheese only melts at lower temperatures. That's because of the emulsifiers which they use to bind the proteins and the fat in the cheese. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Family Iris Portrait Share icon

#29 My Kid’s Lunch On A Japan Airlines Flight Has An Egg Giraffe And Airplane-Shaped Carrots Share icon

#30 I Spilled Some Milk And The Puddle Looks Like A Derpy Ghost! Share icon

#31 Foam Beer In Japan. Paid 400 Yen (Us$ 2.60) Share icon

#32 The Shadow Of That Bike Looks Like A Xenomorph Share icon

#33 My Salt Lamp Has Mysteriously Leaked Share icon

#34 Remodeled My Bathroom In 1987 When I Was 25 And Left A Beer Can And Coin In The Wall For Some Future Worker To Find. Today I Found It Share icon

#35 My Mom's House Burned Down But There Was Still American Cheese In The Fridge Share icon

#36 My Entire Five Pack Of Reese’s Had No Peanut Butter In It Share icon

#37 My Cat's Coat Has Darkened Significantly Since We Adopted Him A Year Ago Share icon

#38 In Legoland Denmark The Restaurant's Fries Are Shaped Like 2x2 LEGO Bricks Share icon

#39 I Found A Whale Skull At The Beach With No Other Bones Around It Share icon

#40 I Found Whale Baleen On The Beach Share icon

#41 My Mother Is Making Sauce In A Mortar Made With Volcanic Rock And The Flame On The Stove Turned Green Share icon

#42 This Sad Scrub Daddy Share icon

#43 Random USB Stick Outside My Back Gate With Share Written In Marker On The Bag Share icon

#44 Visited A Friend In Norway That Owns 5 Cheese Slicers Share icon

#45 I Accidentally Drew The Most Perfect Lambda I've Ever Seen Share icon

#46 The Colors Of Disposable Lab Coats Available From The Supplier My Hospital Uses Share icon

#47 My Grandmother Planted A Pumpkin In Our Backyard, It Grew Over The Pine Tree And Now I Have Pumpkins Growing On My Roof Share icon

#48 My Local Theater Has A Screening Room With A Playground In It Share icon

#49 This Sticker On My Microwave Is Telling Me To Leave The Spoon In Share icon

#50 Rats Steal Peanut M&ms And Ate Only The Peanuts Share icon

#51 This Pledge Of Allegiance In A One-Room Schoolhouse Museum From The Early 1900’s Share icon

#52 My Wounds After A Surgery To Help My Heart Were Covered By Heart Shaped Gauze Share icon

#53 Apparently They Have Parking Spaces Specifically For Women Here Share icon

#54 This Dear With A Crazy Deformity Showed Up In My Brother’s Front Yard Today Share icon

#55 My Local Costco Is Now Selling Otc Birth Control Share icon

#56 My Dog Ripped Open His Chew Toy And This Was Written On The Squeaker Share icon

#57 Us Military Prototype Combat Boots W/ Bare Footprint Share icon

#58 My GF’s Immigrant Parents Have A Lorem Ipsum Tablecloth. They Don’t Know What It Means Or Where They Got It Share icon

#59 I Got Served Spaghetti In A Plastic Bag Share icon

#60 Bird Seed Went Untouched For So Long It That Turned Into A Little Garden Share icon

#61 Orange Tic Tac From The Us vs. Europe Share icon

#62 I Found A Wedding Ring While Raking Leaves In My Backyard Share icon

#63 My Captain Crunch Bag Was Unmixed Share icon

#64 Of 5 Kittens, Only One Has Figured Out How To Use The Bed Share icon

#65 The Squirrels In My Neighborhood Carved My Pumpkin For Me Share icon

#66 My School Put Up A Sign About Their “Famous” Hallway Share icon

#67 I Ordered Mcdonald’s Oatmeal And They Gave Me Packets Of Oatmeal Instead Share icon

#68 My Ice Cream Lid Looks Like The Earth Kinda Share icon

#69 The Guy On This Bottle Of Maple Syrup Had A Shave Share icon

#70 Aurora Over The UK Tonight Share icon

#71 This Cake Weighs Nowhere Near The Listed Weight Share icon

#72 I Found A Lowercase Stop Sign Share icon

#73 I Got Bit By A Mosquito Twice And A Line Joining Them Formed Share icon

#74 Gloves Before And After Handling Ballots For Half A Day Share icon

#75 This Hospital Iv Stand Has An Unusual Arrangement Of The Legs Share icon

#76 Chairs In Waiting Room Left A Pattern In The Floor Over The Years Share icon

#77 The Ceiling Tile Has A Dog Foot Print Share icon

#78 My 7yr Old Daughter Removed All The Strawberry Seeds With Tweezers Share icon

#79 A Tree That Someone Tied A Knot In When It Was Still Small Share icon