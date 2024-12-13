80 Times People Saw Something “Mildly Interesting” And Decided To Share With Others (New Pics)
The world around us is endlessly fascinating. Granted, some things are more interesting than others and might blow our minds. But mildly interesting facts have made a name for themselves as the favorites of the internet. They're not about anything groundbreaking, but they're interesting still.
For example, did you know a banana is technically a berry? I bet you can find this and similar mildly interesting facts on the subreddit dedicated to sharing pictures of just them. This list is for the times you don't want to be shocked or fascinated too much. Some mild excitement will do.
Different Coloured Peppers Growing Inside Big Pepper
My Grandfather’s Retirement Home Has An Emotional Support Skunk That Comes In
Big Snail I Found. Foot For Scale
The Mildly Interesting community is quite legendary at this point. With its 24 million members and almost 13 years under its belt, they're clearly doing something right. Or perhaps they just hit the Internet jackpot: people don't want to be wowed all the time, they don't want superlatives.
Sometimes, somewhere in between exciting and boring is just as good. Still, it's interesting to explore how these things happen, so, let's go through some of these mildly interesting objects together in no particular order, shall we?
My GF Captured The Exact Moment The Lights Changed Colour At The Concert
An Official Device To Cause A Train Derailment
The Way This Customer Left Their Mussel Shells Organized After Eating
One of the mildly interesting pics from the group is the bell pepper with a bunch of baby peppers inside it. It's not unusual for peppers to have little carbon copies inside them. That's called "internal proliferation." This usually happens inside ripe or overripe bell peppers but is most prominent in the ones that have been picked unripe and ripened artificially with ethylene gas.
The baby pepper is edible and should taste the same as its mama. And peppers aren't the only victims of internal proliferation. This can happen to other fruits and vegetables as well, such as tomatoes, eggplants, oranges, and many others.
My Library Has A Baking Pan Lending Section
This Rack Of Consent Badges At A Furry Convention
A Bathroom, 275 Feet Below The Ground. Mammoth Cave National Park, USA
How about that picture of the gorgeous Atlas moth? They're one of the biggest insects in the world, its wingspan stretching to 27 centimeters (nine inches) across. Their caterpillars are very hungry (probably due to their size) and spend almost their every waking second eating, but the moths themselves don't feed at all after emerging from the cocoon.
Took My Kitchen Knives To Be Sharpened And They Gave Me A Band-Aid With My Receipt
My Apple Has An Apple On It
Cats might change the color of their fur as they grow into adulthood, did you know that? And no, it's not because they're getting old and grey. Some breeds, like the Himalayan, Siamese, and Burmese might have a genetic mutation that makes their fur darken in the winter month when there is less sun exposure.
The "Op" Of This Lost Cat Poster Came Back And Posted An Update On The Harold Situation
When I Was Young I Numbered Each Dimple Of A Golf Ball
Grass Growing Out Of This Sign
This person found a tiny pearl in an oyster they were eating. Experts estimate that the chances of that happening are one in 10,000. And even if you find a pearl in your dinner the next time you eat a mollusk, it's unlikely it'll have any monetary value. Most pearls people have found in food are too tiny to be worth a fortune.
It Appears That I Slept On An Open Safety Pin Last Night
A Piece Of Orange Peel Extracted From My Daughter's Nose
My Toothpick Has A Perfect .5 Millimeter Hole In It
I don't know about you, but I'd file the bathrooms at Mamoth Cave National Park under something more than mildly interesting. The national park is home to the largest-known cave system in the world and has over 600,000 visitors every year. The tile work in the bathroom complements the natural rock surface of the cave beautifully, and the bathroom itself is 275 feet below the ground.
This Rug Matches The Pattern Of The Tile Beneath
"Change Daily" Underwear Instruction
It's the marketing slogan for Joe Boxer, founded by Nick Graham. And yes, it is indeed put there to emphasize the importance of changing your underwear daily.
Austin Airport Terminal Has Day Of The Dead Display Celebrating The Lives Of Ground Crew Who Have Lost Their Lives At Work
One Redditor shared an interesting beverage: a foam beer they got served in Japan. That's actually a thing from the Chech Republic, which people refer to as "Milk." Don't worry, there's no dairy in it; it's just a technique of pouring beer. You're supposed to drink it quickly before it melts back into ordinary bear. People says it tastes sweet and creamy, but I'll have to get back to you with that one once I try it myself.
My Airplant Flowered!
My Tablets Swelled And Split Open On The Sides
The Way These Garden Snakes Are Coiled Up Outside My Window
The Mildly Interesting subreddit also sees some disasters from time to time, like this leaking Himalayan salt lamp. It's actually pretty normal for these lamps to leak water. Salt lamps draw moisture from the air, and if they're in very humid environments, they will eventually leak. In some cases, a leaking Himalayan salt lamp is a sign of authenticity!
Bit Into Something Hard In A Fried Oyster And Found A Small Pearl
The Deer Where I Live Have Zero Survival Instincts Around Humans. They Will Just Walk Up To You And Hang Out
The Tomatoes I Bought From The Store Started Sprouting Without Rotting
This person had their house burn down, but the American cheese in the fridge, apparently, made it out just fine. People like to say that it's because of plastic or some mysterious chemicals in it, but Kraft claimed it's because their cheese only melts at lower temperatures. That's because of the emulsifiers which they use to bind the proteins and the fat in the cheese.
My Kid’s Lunch On A Japan Airlines Flight Has An Egg Giraffe And Airplane-Shaped Carrots
I Spilled Some Milk And The Puddle Looks Like A Derpy Ghost!
Foam Beer In Japan. Paid 400 Yen (Us$ 2.60)
The Shadow Of That Bike Looks Like A Xenomorph
My Salt Lamp Has Mysteriously Leaked
Remodeled My Bathroom In 1987 When I Was 25 And Left A Beer Can And Coin In The Wall For Some Future Worker To Find. Today I Found It
Repeat the process but leave the old along with the new can and coin.
My Mom's House Burned Down But There Was Still American Cheese In The Fridge
My Entire Five Pack Of Reese’s Had No Peanut Butter In It
My Cat's Coat Has Darkened Significantly Since We Adopted Him A Year Ago
In Legoland Denmark The Restaurant's Fries Are Shaped Like 2x2 LEGO Bricks
I Found A Whale Skull At The Beach With No Other Bones Around It
I Found Whale Baleen On The Beach
My Mother Is Making Sauce In A Mortar Made With Volcanic Rock And The Flame On The Stove Turned Green
This Sad Scrub Daddy
Random USB Stick Outside My Back Gate With Share Written In Marker On The Bag
Visited A Friend In Norway That Owns 5 Cheese Slicers
I Accidentally Drew The Most Perfect Lambda I've Ever Seen
The Colors Of Disposable Lab Coats Available From The Supplier My Hospital Uses
My Grandmother Planted A Pumpkin In Our Backyard, It Grew Over The Pine Tree And Now I Have Pumpkins Growing On My Roof
My Local Theater Has A Screening Room With A Playground In It
This Sticker On My Microwave Is Telling Me To Leave The Spoon In
Rats Steal Peanut M&ms And Ate Only The Peanuts
This Pledge Of Allegiance In A One-Room Schoolhouse Museum From The Early 1900’s
Note, it doesn't say "Under God". That was added June 14, 1954.