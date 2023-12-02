ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn't love learning new things? Our brain floods our body with dopamine when we see, to quote the American rock band Semisonic, an F. N. T. That stands for "fascinating new thing". And although the group was singing about a girl, the reference still stands, right? A spiky tiny mushroom or a transparent octopus can be a fascinating new thing too.

The subreddit r/fascinating then is heaven for those who want to satisfy their curiosity and get a dopamine rush. It's a Reddit community with over 40k members where people post interesting pictures and facts. Check out our selection from the subreddit below!

Bored Panda also got some thoughts from an insider. One of the moderators from r/fascinating, WeirdPineapple, was kind enough to answer some questions. Check out our short interview with him below!

#1

The Lesser Known 1st Starry Night Painting By Vincent Van Gogh

The Lesser Known 1st Starry Night Painting By Vincent Van Gogh

DoctorWhoIsCool Report

After some research, it seems he repainted it because he wasn't satisfied with the colors and overall mood of this one, as he felt he didn't capture the true beauty and majesty of the night sky. In fact, he didn't even like the famous repainting we all know, because he felt it was too abstract. Reminder that your art and everything you put into this world is probably much more beautiful than you think. 💙

The r/fascinating subreddit is not the only community that Weird Pineapple is a mod on. There are 9 communities in total under his wing. r/fascinating is the third on the list in terms of member count. 

Nevertheless, it still ranks in the top 5% percent of the largest communities on Reddit. And it's not only facts and pictures we can find there. Community members don't shy away from posting videos with interesting facts as well.
#2

Rare Octopus With Completely Transparent Head

Rare Octopus With Completely Transparent Head

Primo2000 Report

gorgeous. could be used as an album cover

#3

Ronald Mcnair, The Boy Who Refused To Leave The Library

Ronald Mcnair, The Boy Who Refused To Leave The Library

ThaProtege Report

Tragically, this was one of the astronauts who died in the Challenger.

We asked WeirdPineapple how he became one of the moderators for this community. "I originally became involved as I was working on a handful of projects, and /r/fascinating happened to be one of them."

The mod tells Bored Panda that the subreddit wasn't in the best state when he came on board. "It was a bit dilapidated when we originally got there, but we managed to promote some growth and better content. It’s not perfect yet, but it’s been a long process that is not done yet."
#4

Perspective

Perspective

ShivaniKr Report

#5

Inside The Mouth Of A Leatherback Turtle

Inside The Mouth Of A Leatherback Turtle

SnackSize_ Report

#6

The Puffer Fish Skeleton And The Way It Works Is Simply A Marvel Of Nature

The Puffer Fish Skeleton And The Way It Works Is Simply A Marvel Of Nature

reddit.com Report

The Redditor tells us why he holds this particular community dear to his heart. "This subreddit was a passion project I had alongside a tremendous team, who also helped build some of the biggest communities you still see on Reddit today. It had a solid foundation and just needed a push and some cleaning up.
#7

Chinese Explorer Zheng He's Ship Compared To Christopher Columbus's Santa Maria. Both Lived And Sailed At The Same Time (Repost /R/Pics)

Chinese Explorer Zheng He's Ship Compared To Christopher Columbus's Santa Maria. Both Lived And Sailed At The Same Time (Repost /R/Pics)

JamesPriestley Report

Wow. I had no idea there was such a massive difference in size.

#8

This Tiny Mushroom (Possibly Mycena Subcyanocephala)

This Tiny Mushroom (Possibly Mycena Subcyanocephala)

PuzzleheadedLet8 Report

#9

This Is How Mt. Fuji Cuts Through The Clouds

This Is How Mt. Fuji Cuts Through The Clouds

readitonreddittho Report

This mod has extensive experience, yet the beginning of the subreddit was still a challenge. He says he used to spend a lot of time moderating the community. "But communities become more established and you incorporate a decent auto-mod system, you end up with a mostly autonomous community," WeirdPineapple explains. "Manual spam-removal is still essential, however," he adds.
#10

The Moon During A Total Solar Eclipse Revealing A Vast Solar Corona

The Moon During A Total Solar Eclipse Revealing A Vast Solar Corona

depressoham Report

#11

Oldest Living Thing On Earth. Methuselah, A Great Basin Bristlecone Pine, Is 4,853 Years Old

Oldest Living Thing On Earth. Methuselah, A Great Basin Bristlecone Pine, Is 4,853 Years Old

heybrehhhh Report

#12

Mt. St Helens The 17th Of May, 1980 vs. 4 Months Later

Mt. St Helens The 17th Of May, 1980 vs. 4 Months Later

primaengima Report

The Redditor says the most challenging part is monitoring trolls. "It’s mainly a battle of fighting paid spam and misinformation posts, as with many subreddits with any traction. I understand making a name for yourself or your community, it just needs to be done within the proper channels."
#13

This Couple Met In Wwii, Then Got Married In Germany. The Wife Traded A Soldier Two Cartons Of Cigarettes For A Parachute To Make Her Wedding Dress

This Couple Met In Wwii, Then Got Married In Germany. The Wife Traded A Soldier Two Cartons Of Cigarettes For A Parachute To Make Her Wedding Dress

thejesster61 Report

#14

Big Old Snail

Big Old Snail

William2882 Report

#15

Researchers Studied The Effects Of A 20-Minute Walk On The Cognitive Performance Of A Group Of Children. This Is Fascinating

Researchers Studied The Effects Of A 20-Minute Walk On The Cognitive Performance Of A Group Of Children. This Is Fascinating

Rollyman1 Report

There's a somewhat fascinating fact about WeirdPineapple himself. He says working as a Reddit mod led to him starting a career as a professional racer. In fact, one of the communities he oversees, r/capps, is a place where he can document his achievements.
#16

Baby Pacific Pomfret Hitching A Ride On A Baby Jellyfish (Three Angles)

Baby Pacific Pomfret Hitching A Ride On A Baby Jellyfish (Three Angles)

oceanxorg Report

#17

Allegheny National Forest By Zack Frank

Allegheny National Forest By Zack Frank

TheWalkingBob Report

#18

What A Wonderful Time To Be Alive!

What A Wonderful Time To Be Alive!

Unusual-Yam-4837 Report

"I never expected where I’d end up when I started working with/on Reddit over a decade ago," the mod confesses. "But professional racing was not in the top five that I saw coming if I even had a top-five back then."
#19

What Lightning Does To Sand

What Lightning Does To Sand

Snotmeister Report

There are much bigger and better ones than that I've seen pictures of

#20

Full Contact National Lightsaber League And Tournament

Full Contact National Lightsaber League And Tournament

SlamSlayer1 Report

#21

Mathematical Analysis Of The Electrical Signals Fungi Seemingly Send To One Another Has Identified Patterns That Bear A Striking Structural Similarity To Human Speech

Mathematical Analysis Of The Electrical Signals Fungi Seemingly Send To One Another Has Identified Patterns That Bear A Striking Structural Similarity To Human Speech

Nourinn Report

“watch where your goin! I’m oozin’ here!!”

The Reddit user also feels a lot of gratitude towards the platform and its other users. "I’m extremely thankful for what Reddit has been able to do for both me and the communities I oversee," WeirdPineapple says.
#22

Gerrymandering Explained: How Elections Are Stolen By Redistricting

Gerrymandering Explained: How Elections Are Stolen By Redistricting

Heath-Relecovo Report

i didn’t really realize this was a thing in the US until i read an article a while ago about it and it really made me wonder how you guys consider this to be “fair”, like i’m genuinely really curious.

#23

This Is What All The Nerves For Your Teeth Look Like

This Is What All The Nerves For Your Teeth Look Like

Heath-Relecovo Report

I think I felt everyone of them during dentist appointments

#24

Stereoscopy - The Optical Illusion Of Seeing A Picture In 3D Without Equipment. Cross Your Eyes Until The Images Overlap To See The Effect

Stereoscopy - The Optical Illusion Of Seeing A Picture In 3D Without Equipment. Cross Your Eyes Until The Images Overlap To See The Effect

ripples2288 Report

Don’t cross your eyes. Instead, hold the phone up against your nose and slowly move it away from your face. It should form a 3D image

We throw the word 'fascinating' around quite a bit here on this post. Oxford Learner's Dictionary describes it as being 'very interested.' But that doesn't really do it justice, does it? When we say that we're fascinated, it's not just that we find it very interesting. There's something stronger – it captivates our attention.
#25

Alexander The Great, Based On His Busts And Ancient Accounts Of Him

Alexander The Great, Based On His Busts And Ancient Accounts Of Him

the_bridgeburner Report

But how did they know what color his eyes were? Edit: kind of looks like Gerard Butler when he was younger.

#26

This Is My Left Hand, I Was Born With It And I Can Still Do Plenty Of Stuff

This Is My Left Hand, I Was Born With It And I Can Still Do Plenty Of Stuff

OneHqnded Report

#27

Lifespan Of Animals

Lifespan Of Animals

JamesPriestley Report

Simone Redaelli Ph.D. links fascination to mystery. "Fascination occurs when our attention is involuntarily captured by a given environment. Being a potential source of unprecedented knowledge, a mysterious setting easily attracts us and it is therefore a source of fascination."
#28

A 3300 Year Old Wig

A 3300 Year Old Wig

Yes you read that right! This is the wig of Merit, wife of Kha, found in the tomb of the couple (TT8) in Thebes, present-day Luxor, Egypt. The wig was beautifully constructed of human hair. The wig can now be seen in the Museo Egizio, Torino, Italy.

BloodhoundLightBob52 Report

#29

This Was The Scene When Driving Through Paradise, California During The Fires On The 8th November.... Photo; Oakland Firefighters Local 55

This Was The Scene When Driving Through Paradise, California During The Fires On The 8th November.... Photo; Oakland Firefighters Local 55

Majortom80 Report

#30

Comparison Of Actual Distances On The Mercator Projection Map

Comparison Of Actual Distances On The Mercator Projection Map

Heath-Relecovo Report

i can’t remember the name of the map that is more accurately projected, but y’all, africa is HUGE. the whole continent can fit an insane amount of other countries in it (i think it’s like six chinas or something?) and this is coming from a russian. WE NEED MORE ACCURATE MAPS

We can say something similar about the entries on this list from /fascinating. The creators of the subreddit chose the name very aptly. Let us know which pictures captured your attention involuntarily. Upvote your favorites and let us know what you liked in the comments!
#31

Fascinating Facts

Fascinating Facts

Zuzzuc Report

I did not process the word crematory for a minute and was concerned

#32

Andrew Jackson (1844) - First Photograph Of Any Us President

Andrew Jackson (1844) - First Photograph Of Any Us President

Chibs24K Report

#33

Only Straight Lines

Only Straight Lines

rephan Report

#34

Fairy Pools, The Isle Of Sky, Scotland By Nikola Niki

Fairy Pools, The Isle Of Sky, Scotland By Nikola Niki

TheWalkingBob Report

#35

Glacier National Park, Montana By Galyna Andrushko

Glacier National Park, Montana By Galyna Andrushko

TheWalkingBob Report

The Canadian side (Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park) is beautiful too!

#36

This Is A Human Nervous System That Took Over 4000 Hours To Dissect. There Is Only 4 In The World

This Is A Human Nervous System That Took Over 4000 Hours To Dissect. There Is Only 4 In The World

Saltcityhype Report

There are a few more than four actually. 8 billion to be precise

#37

Crystal River - The Most Beautiful River On Earth

Crystal River - The Most Beautiful River On Earth

harveydana Report

#38

Donut Graph Visualizing Composition Of Earth's Surface

Donut Graph Visualizing Composition Of Earth's Surface

Heath-Relecovo Report

#39

Detailed Color Theory Infographic

Detailed Color Theory Infographic

Heath-Relecovo Report

#40

A Different Facial Reconstruction That Shocked Me A Couple Of Years Back..king Tutankhamun

A Different Facial Reconstruction That Shocked Me A Couple Of Years Back..king Tutankhamun

s0me0ne_else Report

#41

A Man Standing In The Lumberyard Of Seattle Cedar Lumber Manufacturing. 1939

A Man Standing In The Lumberyard Of Seattle Cedar Lumber Manufacturing. 1939

fourtaco Report

#42

Monument Valley, Arizona By Paul B. Moore

Monument Valley, Arizona By Paul B. Moore

TheWalkingBob Report

#43

Taughannock Falls In Upstate New York By Paul Massie Photography

Taughannock Falls In Upstate New York By Paul Massie Photography

TheWalkingBob Report

#44

Chart Of "Big Five" Psychological Traits Broken Down Into Sub-Facets

Chart Of "Big Five" Psychological Traits Broken Down Into Sub-Facets

Heath-Relecovo Report

#45

The Way You Can See The Truck Through These Pipes

The Way You Can See The Truck Through These Pipes

BattleNo6108 Report

#46

Theodore Roosevelt National Park In North Dakota By Zak Zeinert

Theodore Roosevelt National Park In North Dakota By Zak Zeinert

TheWalkingBob Report

#47

The Canadian Rockies By Dan Schyk

The Canadian Rockies By Dan Schyk

TheWalkingBob Report

I love this photo. It captures what it feels like to see these mountains. That effect is lost in a lot of photos

#48

A Stack Of Wasps. Not Sure If They're Fightin' Or Fornicatin'

A Stack Of Wasps. Not Sure If They're Fightin' Or Fornicatin'

taintmyrealname Report

#49

Age Of Bands!

Age Of Bands!

Flamingembargo Report

#50

Old Bottle Caps From Tailgates Past At Miller Park

Old Bottle Caps From Tailgates Past At Miller Park

sunflower53069 Report

Why does this not surprise me it is in WI? Oh, and Summer Shandy is a really good beer.

#51

Counties Where A Language Other Than English Is The Most Spoken, According To The Us Census

Counties Where A Language Other Than English Is The Most Spoken, According To The Us Census

StrawWordXbox Report

#52

Uss Bennington Sailing By The Wreck Of Uss Arizona, Honolulu, Us Territory Of Hawaii, 30 May 1958

Uss Bennington Sailing By The Wreck Of Uss Arizona, Honolulu, Us Territory Of Hawaii, 30 May 1958

5MikesOut Report

#53

Wendy The Whippet With Myostatin Gene Mutation

Wendy The Whippet With Myostatin Gene Mutation

Primo2000 Report

#54

Picture Of Comet 67p/Churyumov–gerasimenko With A City For Scale

Picture Of Comet 67p/Churyumov–gerasimenko With A City For Scale

pHorniCaiTe Report

#55

Worlds Largest Jellyfish? What Can It Be?

Worlds Largest Jellyfish? What Can It Be?

19°23'06.7"N 37°19'49.5"E found on Google Maps at these coordinates

icadeer Report

Looks like a buoy attached to some ghost fishing gear...possibly a seine net?

#56

Two Baby Geese Touching Beaks

Two Baby Geese Touching Beaks

Birdsandbirdyss Report

#57

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore In Wisconsin By Bryan Neuswanger

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore In Wisconsin By Bryan Neuswanger

TheWalkingBob Report

Love it! The ice caves there are supposed to be beautiful

#58

Chart Showing Mouth Locations Used For Phonetics In The International Phonetic Alphabet (Ipa) Along With English Examples

Chart Showing Mouth Locations Used For Phonetics In The International Phonetic Alphabet (Ipa) Along With English Examples

Heath-Relecovo Report

#59

Herbivore Megafauna Of Modern Europe

Herbivore Megafauna Of Modern Europe

zek_997 Report

#60

I Teared Off A Sticker And What Appears Was A Pretty Accurate Map Of The World

I Teared Off A Sticker And What Appears Was A Pretty Accurate Map Of The World

ceaserbrown Report

