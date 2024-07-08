ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that humans have been making our favorite TV snack, popcorn, for over 7000 years? It seems hilarious to imagine the first person seeing a solid corn kernel “explode” into a white, edible puff. While it often gets lost in the onslaught of information out there, the truth is that there are cool new details about our planet and universe being discovered every day.

We’ve gathered some fascinating facts about the world that people only stumbled across recently. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) When Fox refused to pay for Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick to be on set every day during filming, Ryan Reynolds paid with his own money to make sure they were there in order to keep the project on the right track & maintain the original creative team.

tyrion2024 , 20th Century Studios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) when Domino’s Pizza entered the Italian market in 2015, the company had an ambitious plan of opening 880 outlets across the country by 2030. It got as far as opening 29 branches, that were all closed by 2022

    9oRo , Todd Van Hoosear/flickr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Billy Idol was first choice for the role of T-1000 in Terminator 2, but a motorcycle accident in 1990 prevented it. During his time in hospital he also swore never to wear the Confederate flag again after a black employee explained his feelings on it.

    SuicidalGuidedog , DoD News/flickr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) That elephants stay cancer free as they have 20 copies of a key tumor-fighting gene; humans have just one.

    OldWeekend501 , Harvey Sapir /pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abbeygolder09 avatar
    Smol Frog
    Smol Frog
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *proceeds to think about creating a cancer immunisation shot*

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) During a screening of "A Fish Called Wanda," Danish audiologist Ole Bentzen died from heart fibrillation, caused by an increased heart rate due to extended laughter. Newspapers reported he died laughing. Writer John Cleese considered using it for publicity but ultimately deemed it inappropriate.

    Kale_Brecht , United International Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) There was a real-life Lord of the Flies-esque situation where school boys were stuck on a deserted island for 15 months but the boys banded together rather than feuding.

    giveAShot , CannasseurB/reddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samuelpelatan avatar
    Samuel Pelatan
    Samuel Pelatan
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, otherwise our ancerstors wouldn't have survived and we wouldn't be here. Human together strong, human alone gets an infection or a cold, can't hunt/gather for 3 days, and dies.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    In parts of the UK, a rule from 1902 mandates that homes facing each other at the rear must be built 21 meters apart. This specific distance was determined by two urban designers who measured how far apart they could see each other's nipples through their shirts.

    WTFwhatthehell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    In 2012 a British man named Wesley Carrington bought a metal detector and within 20 minutes found gold from the Roman Age worth £100,000.

    OldWeekend501 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) A mathematics professor at Stanford University was [unalived] by his doctoral student who had been trying to get a PhD for 19 years.

    z277_Denight52 , RDNE Stock project/pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    franziska-birk avatar
    Francis
    Francis
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    unalived.. that sounds like the student was robbing his soul.. bored panda, please stop this! He was murdered!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Columbia Pictures refused to greenlight the 1993 film Groundhog Day without explaining why Phil becomes trapped in the same day. Producer Trevor Albert and director Harold Ramis appeased the studio, but deliberately placed the scenes too late in the shooting schedule to be filmed.

    Kale_Brecht , Columbia Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ymhelms74 avatar
    CaliCoast
    CaliCoast
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He becomes trapped because he's a d**k. He can only get out of the loop by becoming not a d**k. Duh.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Isidor Straus, co-owner of Macy's, and his wife Ida died on the Titanic after refusing a lifeboat to prioritize women and children.

    Mint_Perspective , James E. Purdy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was a reference to them in the couple who is in bed in James's Cameron Titanic.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Elephant (Tarra) and a dog (Bella) had become close friends at a sanctuary in Tennessee. Unfortunately, one day Bella was killed by coyotes, and Tarra found her body and carried it a mile back to the barn where the staff were.

    idiocrites Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    During the 1920s, Guinness was recommended to pregnant women due to the perceived high iron content of the drink.

    TommyJarvis12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Most newborns cry for 45 minutes to two hours every day during the first six months of life because crying is the only way they communicate.

    ubcstaffer123 , Sarah Chai/pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) There are over 1,000 homes in Edinburgh, Scotland that nobody has lived in for over 10 years. The most common reason is a reclusive homeowner passing away and nobody realizing they've inherited the property.

    sanandrios , Muhammed Zahid Bulut/pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    waihi avatar
    My O My
    My O My
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    May I have one of these houses? Nobody seems to be missing out on them

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) In 2022 seat belt use in the US was 91.6% of occupants (8.4% unrestrained) and unrestrained occupant deaths accounted for 49.8% of deaths.

    tyrion2024 , Luke Miller /pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To put it another way, in the words of a State Trooper: 'I've been on the job for decades and been at many fatal accidents, and I've never unbuckled a corpse'.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Elizabeth I had a lot of missing teeth from eating too much sweets, making it difficult for foreign ambassadors to understand what she was saying.

    NiceTraining7671 , wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abbeygolder09 avatar
    Smol Frog
    Smol Frog
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i want a thauthage with my thoup for thupper! bring it to me thervant!

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Anne, Queen of Great Britain had at least 17 pregnancies over a 17-year period & had miscarried or given birth to stillborn children at least 12 times. Of her 5 liveborn children, 4 died before the age of two & her sole surviving child, Prince William, Duke of Gloucester, died at age eleven.

    tyrion2024 , Sir Godfrey Kneller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    frogglin avatar
    Little Wonder
    Little Wonder
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why we think people didn't live as long in the past - children died so often and in such numbers it lowered the average age of death.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Mu Us desert in China was completely wiped out by reforestation efforts.

    Extension-Radio-9701 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    When the studio refused to meet Sienna Miller's pay request to star in the film 21 Bridges, Chadwick Boseman gave her part of his salary in order meet her number because he said "that's what you should be paid".

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    When Napoleon surrendered after Waterloo he assumed he would be allowed to see out his exile comfortably as a foreign monarch in Britain, writing to the Prince Regent to ask "for a country house ‘about ten or twelve leagues from London – a big enough house to accommodate all my suite’."

    JDHoare Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He got a smaller house but still was allowed to "retire" on St. Helena

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    The Prussian language, which has been extinct since the 17th century, is slowly being revived, and for the first time, children are growing up with it as their first language.

    ravennesejaguar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) A pizzeria owner discovered DoorDash was conducting a "demand test" and had a lower price for his pizza even though he had not asked for the pizzeria to be on the app. The owner ordered 10 pizzas on the app, paid $160, and had them delivered to a friend. DoorDash paid the restaurant $240.

    Forward-Answer-4407 , RDNE Stock project/pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Stephen Hawking completed a final multiverse theory explaining how mankind might detect parallel universes just 10 days before he died.

    toaster_strudel_ , NASA/Paul Alers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Buzz Aldrin battled depression and alcohol addiction after the Moon landing.

    OriginalPlayerHater , NASA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samuelpelatan avatar
    Samuel Pelatan
    Samuel Pelatan
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kinda get it. When your goal is that encompassing you need something to replace it after you reached it. Otherwise you've got a lot of void to stare at.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Juicero, a company that made a $699 juicer requiring Wi-Fi, an app, and QR-coded produce packs that had to be scanned and verified before juicing. Journalists found that the packs were easily squeezeable by hand, yielding the same results as the juicer. The company shut down shortly after.

    staythirsty90 , Steve Jurvetson/flickr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    In 1590, starving Parisians ground human bones into bread.

    INGWR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (1886) was written by Robert Louis Stevenson during a 6-day cocaine binge. His wife Fanny said: "That an invalid in my husband's condition of health" was able to do "the manual labour alone of putting 60K words on paper in 6 days seems almost incredible".

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) After actor Sean Astin turned 18, he left numerous personal items at his mother Patty Duke's house. Upon returning for them, many items, including the treasure map from "The Goonies," were gone. “It’s an item that would probably be worth $100,000 now,” he said. “And I think my mom threw it out.”

    Kale_Brecht , Warner Bros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glennschroeder avatar
    Papa
    Papa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybel don't expect your parents to store your stuff indefinitely after you move out?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) During “Hell week” of Navy SEAL training, candidates are given no more than 4 hours sleep over five and a half days, all while under continual mental and physical stress.

    xrc20 , Somchai Kongkamsri/pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Frank Zappa’s son was born, the nurse refused to register him with the name “Dweezil,” so Zappa started listing names of musicians he knew, which became his son’s legal name(s). When Dweezil was five, his parents fought to legally change his name to Dweezil at his request and won.

    simeggy , BenoitAubry/wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Every even number is the sum of two primes, according to the Goldbach Conjecture, which has been verified up to 19 digits.

    hova414 , matheasel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    After a week into the general run of the movie 'The Shining', Kubrick cut a scene at the end that took place in a hospital, where it's explained that Jack's body couldn't be found. The scene was physically cut out of prints by projectionists and sent back to the studio.

    9oRo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The version where he is frozen is better. There was only one way for him to end up after the building got its grip on him.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Michelangelo spent two months hiding in the underground chamber while evading a death sentence ordered by the Pope.

    MyKinkyCountess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    That in 1956 the canals in Venice, Italy were drained and cleaned.

    hutch__PJ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    The Luddites were not anti-technology. They were highly-skilled laborers who protested wage reduction and job replacement due to automation.

    Kal-Elm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Bob The Builder was altered for Japanese children so they wouldn’t confuse him for a Yakuza member.

    Mattdaddie69 , GoodVillain101/reddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) A teen got hyperacusis after an airhorn was blasted near her ear. Her type of hyperacusis makes her so sensitive to sound that it hurts and caused her to drop out of school because the voices of teachers were too painful. She also needs special noise cancelling headphones at the mall.

    Forward-Answer-4407 , Liza Summer/pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    China does not recognize international time zones within its borders. The entire country uses China Standard Time which is aligned to Beijing Time.

    ghostofcaseyjones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    butternutsquash avatar
    Lydsylou (she/her)
    Lydsylou (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What even is time. Theres no physical evidence to say that today is Monday we just have to hope that someone has kept track from the first time we started naming days

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Harrison Okene (a cook) survived 3 days at the bottom of the ocean in a sunken ship by finding an air pocket.

    q007_Accee1963 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    After ABC executives & producers encouraged Margaret Cho to go on a crash diet, while filming her TV series All-American Girl in 1994, she lost 30 lbs (14 kg) in 2 weeks. This resulted in her hospitalization for kidney failure & led to major health issues that continued for years after the show.

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hollywood please stop imposing ridiculous beauty standards to your employees and consequently to the rest of the world.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    A study where monkeys were shown to be willing to pay (sacrificing food) for risque photos of other monkeys.

    RJWolfe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    Astronauts on board the ISS need to sleep near a ventilator fan. Warm air does not rise in space so astronauts in badly-ventilated sections end up surrounded by a bubble of carbon dioxide.

    malarky-b Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Human Genome Project started in 1990 and by 2003, scientists had successfully documented 92% of the genome. However, it would take until 2022 before the final 8% was mapped and a full human genome was completely sequenced.

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    In 1968, over 6000 sheep were killed in Utah and popular theories pointed to the Army. It was revealed 30 years later that it was indeed the result of nerve agent testing. Families nearby developed nervous system illnesses, but the Army accepted no responsibility.

    Flares117 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    A computer study of over a million samples of normal English prose found that the longest word one is likely to encounter on an everyday basis is 'uncharacteristically' at 20 letters.

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Lady Diana Spencer wanted to marry the Prince of Wales in a secret marriage but the Prime Minister got word of it from spies and prevented the union. She died at young age - in 1735.

    Bart-MS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alex_g_elliott87 avatar
    StPaul9
    StPaul9
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Diana Russell, Duchess of Bedford (née Lady Diana Spencer; 31 July 1710 – 27 September 1735)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    News anchors in Turkmenistan, both men and women, were prevented from wearing any make-up after the former president discovered he was unable to tell the difference between them when presenters wore it.

    Kurma-the-Turtle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Possum Trot, a small town in Texas, adopted all the foster kids on a waiting list, eliminating the need for foster homes within a 100-mile radius.

    flyinghippolife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    In 1967 at the outbreak of the Six Day War the Suez Canal was shut down stranding fifteen ships, anchored together the crews formed a yachting club, held lifeboat races, and produced their own postage stamps — the ships would remain there until 1974.

    JesseBricks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    In 1968, North Korea attacked a US spy ship and captured her 83 crew members. In response, the US considered a blockade of N Korean ports, airstrikes on military targets, a land attack across the demilitarized zone, and even nuclear bombardment if the crew were not released.

    Kwpthrowaway2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    swearihavesense avatar
    BTDubs
    BTDubs
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Lets kill thousands of innocent people, because the dictator is holding some solders captive". Also, what would happen if NK spies were caught in the US?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Scientists used a dating method to show a Viking ax cut trees on the North American continent exactly 1000 years ago, in 1021 C.E. This dating method uses a spike in solar radiation that left a mark in tree rings around the world. This proves the Vikings arrived before Christopher Columbus.

    Buffalo_wing_eater Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    When England held its first lottery in 1567 everyone who bought a ticket got immunity from one arrest as long as it was not piracy, murder, felonies, or treason. Prizes for winning the lottery were £5,000 in cash, but also goods like plate, tapestries and “good linen cloth.”

    Goat_the_Kid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have thought that "piracy, murder, felonies or treason" would pretty much cover everything that you *could* be arrested for. Unless in those times they arrested people for wearing too much green or having a big nose or something

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #54

    In 1955 a runaway light plane took off by itself and spent 3 hours flying unpiloted over Sydney, Australia. Three separate Airforce attempts to shoot it down failed, before two Navy pilots made a successful 'kill' 5 miles offshore.

    JacobAldridge Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Virgin queen bees will release battle cries and fight to the death until only one remains in the hive.

    malarky-b Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) In the past decade, total US college enrollment has dropped by nearly 1.5 million students, or by about 7.4%.

    EnergyBus , Gül Işık/pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hardly surprising. Trades can make good money and won't drown you in debt.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Kobe Bryant is the only person to have won both an Olympic medal and an Oscar.

    TonahVilla , Keith Allison/flickr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Rihanna was discovered by American producer Evan Rogers in 2003, who saw the singer performing with a girl group while he was on holiday. “The minute Rihanna walked into the room, it was like the other two girls didn’t exist,” he said.

    -theahm , Kasio69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    Drivers have complained of being trapped inside their electric vehicle after the vehicle's 12-volt battery died and they did not know how to open the car doors.

    Forward-Answer-4407 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    waihi avatar
    My O My
    My O My
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pro tip: there is a lite lever in each door for exactly this purpose

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Mathematician Kurt Godel's wife Adele was employed as a dancer at a cabaret when they met. Aside from the continuing disapproval of his family, Adele faced rejection and isolation in the academic community as well, particularly when the couple settled at Princeton Institute for Advanced Study.

    ubcstaffer123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    The organizers of the 1985 song "We Are the World" didn't invite Madonna to participate on the recording because "they didn't think she could sing" and "it broke her heart" that that was the case.

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Six-year-old Cao Qixian set a new women's world record by solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube in an average time of 5.97 seconds. She became the first female ever to achieve an average time of under 6 seconds.

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Up to 25% of the Caucasian population cannot process codeine properly & the medication may not have an effect at all on up to 10% of the Caucasian population.

    isabelladangelo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    There are 16.7 million IP addresses reserved specifically for amateur HAM radio operators.

    Azar42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    The capital of Canada once alternated between Toronto and Québec every four years. Queen Victoria selected Ottawa in 1857 because it sits far from the American border and it is situated on a cliff, making it easier to defend from a possible attack.

    ubcstaffer123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Steve Jobs hated Android OS so much he would spend billions to destroy it since he believed it is "stolen product".

    Guest_4710 , Matthew Yohe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Peter Higg's original paper predicting the existence of the Higgs Boson was originally rejected by a scientific journal for being "of no obvious relevance to physics".

    MultipleHorseCocks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many physicist and mathematicians have been denied initially.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #68

    In the US only, the strength of the placebo effect is so high that medical companies have trouble getting new painkillers approved through clinical trials.

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    After the F5 tornado tore through Joplin, Missouri a rare flesh-eating fungal infection known as 'cutaneous necrotizing mucormycosis' followed, infecting 13 and ultimately killing 5.

    ForSciencerino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    asibassey avatar
    🇳🇬 Asi Bassey 🇳🇬
    🇳🇬 Asi Bassey 🇳🇬
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a healthy person, fungal infections aren’t that easy to ‘catch’, I wonder what made this one particularly virulent.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    The quote "I fear we have awakened a sleeping giant" by Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto (who planned the attack on Pearl Harbor), was actually from the 1970 movie Tora! Tora! Tora!

    TripolarMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Cheddar cheese is orange because they add color from the annatto fruit.

    FAmos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #72

    On average, a child will be afflicted by the common cold 6-8 times per year.

    lopedope42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    The Hanoi incident where a man lived after his hand was inside a particle accelerator while it was on. This incident sparked international attention to the dangers of using foreign translated instructions in experiments involving radiation.

    EnvironmentalAd1006 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Anatoli Petrovich Bugorski (Russian: Анатолий Петрович Бугорский; born 25 June 1942) is a Russian retired particle physicist. He is known for surviving a radiation accident in 1978, when a high-energy proton beam from a particle accelerator passed through his head.[1][2]" Da fuqq???

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #74

    When "old age" is cited as cause of death in a medical context, the person had multiple illnesses and it is not clear which one [ended] them; it has gotten less common over time due to better medical detection.

    GanacheConfident6576 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) From 1970 to 2015, The Sun published a picture of a topless female model on its page 3.

    Johannes_P , ToddAF Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    blue1steven avatar
    Donkey boi
    Donkey boi
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the 'Sunday Sport' was just full of topless models, with only about 3 pages dedicated to sport.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #76

    105 Interesting Facts People Just Learned And Had To Share With The Internet (New Posts) Blackjack has a house advantage of only around 1-2% for skilled players & up to around 20% for unskilled players, while craps has a house advantage as low as less than 1% for skilled players & up to around 16% for unskilled players.

    tyrion2024 , Javon Swaby/pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    adam_jeff avatar
    Adam Jeff
    Adam Jeff
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't matter if it was only 0.1%, the house wins in the end.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #77

    Larry Ellison founder of oracle owns 98% of the sixth biggest Hawaiian island, Lānaʻi.

    mankls3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    No Kill Shelters aren’t actually no kill. They save 90% of their animals to be considered no kill.

    Illegalsupermarket Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    frogglin avatar
    Little Wonder
    Little Wonder
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly some strays and surrendered animals are either too sick or too savage to be rehomed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #79

    There is a scholarship at Loyola University Chicago that gives full tuition if you are Catholic and have the last name Zolp.

    Ventro_Jven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    butternutsquash avatar
    Lydsylou (she/her)
    Lydsylou (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hang on a minute I just need to change my surname and find a decent Catholic church.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #80

    Katy Perry released her debut album "Katy Hudson" through the Red Hill Records label. The album was a commercial failure and the label soon went bankrupt.

    Bessie1Vournet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emmuzka avatar
    Emma London
    Emma London
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then she went to make "I kissed a Girl" with Max Martin.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    The record for longest non stop run belongs to Dean Karnazes, who ran 350 miles (560 km), it took him 80 hours and 44 minutes.

    ifuckingloveblondes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Eddie Slovik is the only American soldier to be court-martialled and executed for desertion since the American Civil War.

    Independent-Basis722 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    BBC interviewed a man who married a fictional girl. In 2019, 12% of people in Japan reported falling in love with anime/game characters. According to Sociologist Masahiro Yamada, the rise in pseudo relationships is due to hard work life and a dwindling pool of well paid men.

    Flares117 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    According to actor Rick Moranis, in the original script for the 1987 film Spaceballs, the description of Dark Helmet was that the whole costume was one gigantic helmet. Then it got scaled back to just an exaggerated version of the Darth Vader helmet.

    Kale_Brecht Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    In his will, George Washington left directions to emancipate all of the enslaved people that he owned after the death of Martha Washington. On January 1, 1801, all of the enslaved people he owned were freed. The Emancipation Proclamation was put into act on January 1, 1863, 62 years later.

    Buffalo_wing_eater Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    adam_jeff avatar
    Adam Jeff
    Adam Jeff
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh what a great guy, letting the human beings he owned be free, but only after they could be of no use to him and his wife of course.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    That the Wizard of OZ is only the 1st of 14 original works, and a total of 40 books in a series about the Land of OZ.

    Jerry-And-Tom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    The 2011 film “The Worst Movie Ever!”, unintentionally, had the worst box office opening ever recorded. One single person paid admission to see the film during its premiere, earning it a whopping $11.

    minikiwigeek2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    In 2022 two Californians filed a class action lawsuit against Barilla pasta because they thought it was made in Italy. They argue they suffered financial harm because they would not have bought it if they knew it was made in the US. The combined total they spent was $6.

    linusengel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Stephen Hawking's famous wheelchair was sold at auction for almost 300,000 pounds. Hawking used this wheelchair from the end of the 1980s until the early years of the 1990s, before he became unable to use his hands to drive a wheelchair.

    ubcstaffer123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Prior to setting the 1964 and 1965 land speed records, Art Arfons bought a jet engine from a F-104 Starfighter from a scrap dealer for $600. He successfully fixed the engine and tested it by tying it to trees in his garden, despite objections from the government and his neighbors.

    MajesticBread9147 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Caffeine is on the NCAA Banned Substance List.

    Rawbbeh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    The current “land speed record” - the highest speed achieved by a person using a vehicle on land - is 763 mph. It was achieved in 1997 by Royal Air Force pilot Andy Green and has not been beaten since.

    MediaMoguls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Louisiana State Penitentiary ("Angola"), the largest maximum-security prison in the USA, has a radio station, a TV station, a magazine, a fire station, sugarcane fields, market gardens and herds of cattle and horses.

    Johannes_P Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    The most expensive error banknote is a US $20 bill with a Del Monte fruit sticker stuck to it that sold for $396K in 2021. It was discovered in 2003 when a college student got it from an ATM & sold it online for $10K. Experts believe the sticker was likely placed deliberately by a bored employee.

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    During the Truman reconstruction of the White House, a souvenir program was authorized. It allowed members of the public to order old pieces of the building such as timbers, bricks, facing stones, and paneling. Demand exceeded initial expectations and receipts exceeded expenses by $10,000.

    UndyingCorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    The authors for “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” had never been to a ball game before putting together their now-famous song.

    ZhangtheGreat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Chicago reversed the flow of the Chicago River because it drained sewage into Lake Michigan where many got/get their drinking water from.

    athornton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    In 2012, Maryland manufactured and distributed a new license plate to celebrate the War of 1812. 800,000 of these plates include a link that promotes a Filipino gambling site.

    jfcblox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Henry Ford once set the world record for fastest speed achieved on land. In 1904 he drove a Ford 999 on a frozen lake and reached a speed of 91.37mph despite hitting a bump in the ice sending him airborne at one point. The record helped popularize Ford's company.

    geschichte1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    13% of the U.S. Population consumes pizza on any given day. The percentage is 25% among males aged 6-19.

    Upstairs_Winter9094 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    One of the owners of the Arm & Hammer baking soda brand was businessman Armand Hammer. The brand was created 30 years before Hammer was born.

    AnthillOmbudsman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    In 1969 North Korea shot down a US surveillance aircraft over the Sea of Japan, [ending] all 31 on board and that the US did not retaliate at all.

    Still_There3603 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    julian-mallett avatar
    Downunderdude
    Downunderdude
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think they were [ended]. I think they were [unalived].

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #103

    A signed, typed letter (1983) from Steve Jobs, in which he wrote "I'm afraid I don't sign autographs", sold at auction for $478,939.

    tyrion2024 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #104

    During the gulf war an American F-15 dropped a bomb through an enemy helicopter that was attacking friendly forces.

    GOpencyprep Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Before the PB&J sandwich was invented, peanut butter was originally originally paired with savory foods like Worcestershire sauce & cheese.

    bros402 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Colombians put cheese in their hot cocoa. Here in Germany some people eat "kwark" with raw onions

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!