If reading that confused you, check out this list we’ve compiled to see for yourself. Scroll through and see if you find at least one that grabs your attention.

These snapshots come from the Mildly Interesting subreddit. All 24 million members share the same captivation over eye-catching things embedded within the humdrum of daily life. Here, people share pictures of random laser lights appearing in the night sky, square-shaped watermelons, and chia seeds sprouting from toothbrushes.

Some of the most fascinating things in life hide behind mundanity . You’ll have to look a little closer to notice what makes them stand out, just like in the photos you’re about to see.

#1 Local Funeral House Offers A $85 Cardboard Casket Share icon

#2 The Napkin On My Flight Has A Buttonhole Share icon

#3 Today’s 1 Euro Coin From Greece Depicting 2400 Year Old Greek Coin Share icon

We all have tedious tasks that immediately bore us when they appear on our daily to-do list. However, as author and speaker Steve Pavlina points out, finding something interesting amidst mundanity is all about perspective. Take your least favorite household chore. The mere thought of it likely drains your energy. But as Pavlina wrote in an article for his website, you can pair these activities with enjoyable activities, like listening to music or your favorite audiobook.

#4 I Found A 12 Year Old Pouch Of Capri Sun In The Middle Of A Desert In New Mexico Share icon

#5 These Wild Burros Hang Out In My Neighborhood Often Share icon

#6 Hair That Grew While I Was Sick Grew In Blonde, Then Went Back To Black Once I Recovered Share icon

Pavlina noted that the slightest shift in approach toward a task or life itself can drastically change your perceptions. He pointed out that “it’s mainly a matter of being creative and thinking divergently.” ADVERTISEMENT “If the standard approach is boring, reject the standard approach; otherwise, you’re being boring!” he wrote.

#7 The Scar On My Arm Doesn’t Get Dirty Share icon

#8 Dad’s Relay Torch From The ‘84 Olympics Share icon

#9 This Mesh Bag Makes Oranges Look Way More “Orange” Share icon

Life comes with dull moments, and there’s no escaping them. And if you accept such a reality, you may find something interesting in it, too. This is a perspective that writer and TV presenter Adrian Chiles follows. In an article for The Guardian, Chiles noted how “embracing the boring” became his secret to happiness. He applies it to all facets of life, including personal and professional relationships and “affairs of the heart and wallet.”

#10 The Shower Head In Our Airbnb In Vietnam Has A Clear Water Water Filter Build Into It Share icon

#11 There Are Tiny Bugs In This Wooden Candle Holder That Create Little Piles Of Sawdust After A Couple Of Days Share icon

#12 Car Parking Without Saftey Barriers Share icon

Now, we’d like to hear from you, readers. Have you had moments when you’ve seen something eye-catching stand out amidst a seemingly mundane environment? Share them in the comments!

#13 I Was Born With Only 2 Fingers And A Thumb On My Right Hand Share icon

#14 Identical Product With A Different Nutri-Score Share icon

#15 Bed Eaters At Petsmart Hotel Share icon

#16 TSA Precheck Line Longer Than Standard TSA Line Share icon

#17 Square Shaped Watermelon Being Sold At Local Asian Grocery Store In Canada For $56 Share icon

#18 The Monthly Dosage Of Medication Necessary For My Survival Share icon

#19 I Put Some Bacon Grease On My Electric Skillet And It Formed A Perfect Diamond Share icon

#20 What 25 Years Of Sideways Storage Does To Pewter Candlesticks Share icon

#21 The Color Difference When I Refilled This Grocery-Store Basil With Basil From My Garden Share icon

#22 Scent Free Zone For Workers Share icon

#23 Security Line At A Club In New York Split Into 21-25 And 26+ Share icon

#24 My 1yr Old Son Has A Single Grey Hair Share icon

#25 Someone Plastered His Car With Solar Panels And Keeps His Car Loading Everywhere He Parks Share icon

#26 There’s A Hammock In My Hotel Room Instead Of A Couch Share icon

#27 Mounted Police Taking Pictures At The Beach Share icon

#28 My Xl Wrist Vein Share icon

#29 My Antibiotic Capsules Just Have A Whole Pill Inside Share icon

#30 Friend’s Umbrella Grew A Large Mushroom In The Month She Didn’t Use It Share icon

#31 The Amount Of Water My Air Conditioner Produced In 6 Hours. (Almost 60 Qt.) New England, USA Share icon

#32 “Crinkle Walls” That Use Less Bricks Then Regular Walls Share icon

#33 Woke Up To Find This Boulder Of A Tonsil Stone Just Lolling Around On My Tongue Share icon

#34 The Area Around My Tick Bite Has Lost All Its Hair Share icon

#35 This Dollar Bill I Got Has A Star At The End Of The Serial Number Share icon

#36 The Soft Ground At The Park Is Made Up Of What Looks Like Recycled Soles Of Shoes Share icon

#37 Hot Pockets No Longer Come With A Microwave Sleeve Share icon

#38 Candles Left Outside During A Heat Wave Share icon

#39 My GF Has A White Freckle Share icon

#40 The Colour Gradient Of The Eggs In My Fridge Share icon

#41 My Lime Lite Night Light I've Had Plugged In Since The 90s Compared To A Brand New One I Plugged In Today Share icon

#42 The ATM Gave Me $100 In Brand New $5 Bills Share icon

#43 Our Pilot Today Share icon

#44 My Battery Pack Charged Past 100% Share icon

#45 I Purchased A Modular Sofa, And Every Single Box Contained An Ergonomic Screwdriver Share icon

#46 My Kitten’s Nose Turns A Darker Shade Of Pink When She’s Sleepy Share icon

#47 My Lawn Grows Rectangular Patch Of Longer And Thicker Grass Where There Was Once A Pond Share icon

#48 My Right Pupil Isn’t Centered Nor Is It A Circle Share icon

#49 When I Drink Alcohol My Scar On My Thumb Lights Up Like A Neon Light Or Lightsaber Share icon

#50 My Child That Was Born Last Week Has Natural Blonde Highlights Share icon

#51 So My Cousin Brought My Parents Some 50 Year Old Honey Her Dad Had Share icon

#52 This Oddly Shaped Toilet Bowl In A Doctor's Office Share icon

#53 The Fridge At The Welding Shop I Work At Share icon

#54 My Mother Bought Me Another Copy Of The Toy I've Had Since I Was A Child Share icon

#55 This Restaurant Will Give You A 95% Discount If You Pay With Pre-1964 Silver Share icon

#56 $300 Samsung Ssd Has Spelt “Portable” Wrong On The User Manual Share icon

#57 Every Night This Light/Laser Comes From Out Of Nowhere And Appears To Be Thousands Of Miles Long Share icon

#58 My Hotel Room Has A Conference Space In Half Of It Instead Of A Sofa Bed And Furniture Share icon

#59 My Workplace's Air Conditioner Condenses So Much Water That It's Growing Cattails At The End Of The Parking Lot Share icon

#60 Took My Ring Off After 15 Years Share icon

#61 A Chia Seed Sprouted From My Toothbrush Share icon

#62 My Neighbors Regularly Throw Away Brand New Suitcases Share icon

#63 There's A Free-Roaming Turtle With A Diaper At My Local Gym Share icon

#64 Contact Area Between Train Wheel And Rail Share icon

#65 I Made A Blanket That Rolls Up To Look Like Sushi Share icon

#66 Found A Small Deer Skull In The Woods Share icon

#67 Someone Donated Hundreds Of Space Jam Fleece Throws To Our Flood Relief Fund Share icon

#68 I Won Every Prize On This Lottery Ticket Share icon

#69 My Watermelon Just Exploded, Now My Kitchen Has Juice Everywhere Share icon

#70 Got My Wisdom Teeth Taken Out Today Share icon

#71 This Bunny In My Yard Doesn't Have Bunny Ears Share icon

#72 The Warning On This Door At Taco Bell Share icon

#73 There’s A Time Capsule Inside A Wall At My Gym Share icon

#74 The Amount Of ‘Fog’ Inside My Flight Meant No One More Than A Couple Of Rows From The Air Hostess Could Actually See The Safety Briefing Properly Share icon

#75 My Adopted Street Cat Before And After Being Neutered At Age 13 Share icon

#76 Our Daughter Was Born With A Lot Of Hair Share icon

#77 Saw Rafts Made Out Of Inflated Sheep Skins Share icon

#78 This Walgreens Doesn’t Keep Their Store Cool Enough To Maintain The Integrity Of Its Chocolate Bars Share icon

#79 Quaalude Pill Sample Pack Found At Grandmas House Share icon

#80 I Have A Tube With My Brain Fluid In It Share icon

#81 This Change Machine That Provides 4 Quarters And 2 Pennies For Every Dollar Inserted Share icon

#82 My Girlfriend Met A Person At The Bar With The Inverse Of Her Tattoo Share icon

#83 This Huge Bottle Filled With Old Pills At My Local Pharmacy Share icon

#84 One Of My Coke Bottle Candies Was Empty Share icon

#85 My Wife And Cat Have Been Prescribed The Same Meds Share icon

#86 I Am Officially A Card Carrying Boob Owner Share icon

#87 Old Ids Ive Kept From 2014-2024 Share icon

#88 I'm Suddenly Forming Itchy Bumps Along Some Of The Lines Of My 7 Year Old Tattoo Share icon

#89 This Message Etched Into The Chair In My Therapist’s Waiting Room Share icon

#90 After Enough Use My Pocket Knife Has Become Magnetic Somehow Share icon

#91 My Bruise Turned Into Squiggles Share icon

#92 My Bottle Of Cranberry Juice Had Absolutely Zero Air In It Share icon

#93 On The Last Page Of An Old Romance Novel Share icon

#94 Someone Brought A Rabbit To My Local Gym Share icon

#95 My Copper Wire Off Ebay Arrived With Six Different Collectable Princess Diana Memorial Stamps From 1998 Share icon

#96 This Pub In London Only Welcomes Regulars Share icon

#97 This Old Photograph Seems To Have Peeled Entirely Away Only Where The Fish Are Share icon

#98 Broke My Arm - 1 Week Later Fingernails No Longer Grow At Same Rate Share icon

#99 My Niece Has 6 Fingers On Both Hands [oc] Share icon

#100 I Nicked My Upper Ear Cartilage Over 1 Month Ago With Electric Clippers While Trimming My Hair Share icon

#101 Weird Mosquito Bite Share icon