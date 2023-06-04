My name is Hugo Suissas and I am a creative photographer based in Lisbon, Portugal. I use my camera and my brain to trick the eyes of observers. Entirely self-taught, I incorporate everyday objects in scenes where they don’t seem to belong, forcing us to see objects and places in a new way.

I am what you may call an obsessive artist, in the sense that I won’t stop until I materialize in a photo what is in my head. It’s a great deal of hard work. Every day I sit at my desk with white paper and pen and I exercise my brain, trying to have meaningful ideas and interesting projects. What made me get here is my almost uncontrollable desire to create things that haven’t been done before on this planet, or any other in the galaxy. This is what gets me going.

More info: Instagram