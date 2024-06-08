80 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things That Might Surprise You (New Pics)
It's hard to impress people who spend a lot of time on the internet. However, one subreddit manages to catch the attention of even the most degenerate, I mean, experienced users.
It's called 'Mildly Interesting,' and it's full of super long puppy whiskers, creative glass designs, rare genetic conditions, and other captivating things its members came across in everyday life.
Sure, the pictures might not be as crazy as the ones posted on 'Oddly Terrifying,' but they don't have to be shocking to make an impression.
My Dog’s Extra Long Whisker
My Water Bottle Shrank After Putting It In The Dishwasher
I Cleaned My Leather Couch And The Cattle Brand Showed Through
My Dentist Has A Jägermeister-Option Next To The Water/Coffee Station
Two Weeks Of Food Provided By Local Food Bank
This Papaya Has An “Eating Color” Sticker To Let You Know When It’s Ripe
The Pattern In This Cedar Tree
In UK We Have Beans And Sausage Pizza
My Tanned And Untanned Skin Tones Are Drastically Different
Half A Pint At The Rugby Club Today
Spot Where My Dog Was Buried 3 1/2 Years Ago Is Now A Spot Of Purple Flowers
Bottom Of My Shoes Have Musical Notes
The Tanks Installed At Gas Stations Before They're Buried
A Sunflower I Grew In 2021:
I Just Moved In This House And There Is A Great Egret Who Just Comes In The House!
"Egrets, I've had a few But then again, too few to mention"
Not A Single Person In This Dentistry Ad Is Showing Their Teeth
Bill For Bipolar 1 Medication Every 3 Months (Injectable), With Federal Health Insurance Through My Employer (U.s.a)
Restaurant I Ate Framed The Hole Someone Punched In The Men’s Room Wall
My Dads ‘85 Pickup In Between 2 Modern Pickups
My Partner And I Bought Each Other The Same Anniversary Card
Had My Red/Green Color Blind Roommate Sort Some Jelly Beans By Color
My Neighbor Uses Weed Killer I Do Not…
Family Eye Colors - Husband And I Have Brown Eyes And Somehow The Kids Came Out With Blue And Hazel-Ish Eyes!
Leaving My Negative Covid Test In The Car For Almost 2 Days Made It Look Positive
This Table Identifies What State A Person Was Born In Based On The First 3 Digits Of Their Social Security Number
No, it identifies which state you were living in when you got your social security number.
The Heated Side Walks At My Work, Doing Their Job
My University Bathroom Has A Feminine Product Incinerator
My Grandma’s Still-Functional General Motors Oven From The 1960s
A true testament of, “They don’t make ‘em like they used to!”
Parking Garage Space Blocked Off Because Of Mri Machine Above
My Grocery Store Has Cacao Pods (I Got One)
The Feeder I Got From The Store Already Had A Sleeping Hummingbird On It
How much did they charge for the bird? Because, nothing is free.
Noticed That My Girlfriend's Dad's Arm Looks It Belongs To Her
I Saw The Green Lady Yesterday
My Hairy Legs
This Bar Uses Elementary School Erasers As Spout Covers
Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror
The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree
High Security Toilet When I Went For Strep Test
You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because Its Worn Off Where The Door Closes
Local Dollar General Leaves Foil Out To Prevent Theft For Drug Habit
Aging Of A Stuffed Animal Lion After 30 Years
My Local Indian Grocery Sells Water From The Ganges (Ganga) River
My Heel Has Strange Bumps When I Stand
Got A Banana-Sized Funyun In My Bag
My Ganglion Cyst Reappeared Where I Had It Surgically Removed Last Year
This Wavy Road Seen From The Window Of A Plane Landing In Ft Lauderdale
A Nineteenth-Century Guide To How Much You Can Sue For Losing Different Limbs
Ships Backing Up In The Shipping Lane South Of Baltimore
This Lady At My Local Bar Is Playing Darts, With A Blow Dart Gun
My Parents Kept All My Teeth After They Fell Out
This Can Of San Marzano Tomatoes, Which Only Contained Water After I Opened It
This Bird Just Flew Onto My Finger And Then Flew Away Again
My Dodge Ram Has A Bunch Of Math Tools And Formulas Under The Center Console
Golden / Holographic Us Quarter I Found At Work
My House Has Portraits In The Crawl Space From The Original Owners In 1960 That Have Never Been Moved
DON'T move them, that is how horror movies start.
My Job Got New Microwaves And Only Allow Certain Foods In Them
Prime In South Africa Is Now About $0.16, Less Than Half The Price Of Bottled Water
This Urinal At My Local Climbing Gym Can Only Be Used By Climbing Up The Bathroom Wall
Found A Spider Living Inside My Radioactive Camera Lens
Bottle Of Jameson Whiskey Completely Froze In The Freezer
These Are The Same Stuffed Animal - One From Storage, The Other Loved For 30+ Years
An Mri Room Under Construction, Coated With Copper Wallpaper
This Scar On My Arm After Surviving Esthesioneuroblastoma (Nose Cancer)
Saw A Digital License Plate The Other Day
My Husband Passed A Kidney Stone Tonight
My Bag Of Chips Is Nearly Twice As Heavy As Claimed
My Shein Order Came With Fabric Scissors Loose In The Box
The Baptist Church Near My Work Set Up A Giant Electric Chair
The Weird Text Color Choices On This Sign
Our Grass Is Greener Where We Walk Around The Bush With A Pram
Coughed Up Clear Crystals
My Lyft Driver Holds A Stuffed Bunny While Driving
My Uber Driver Labeled His Tesla Door Handles
My Kitchen Countertops Occasionally Set Off My Geiger Counter Alarm
This Public Bathroom Has Blue Tinted Light To Discourage Drug Injections
This $1 Bill Has 69420 With A Little Star
It’s just an indicator of a replacement note-the ones printed because the previous batch had an error.
Grocery Store I Live Beside Sells Ammunition Out Of A Vending Machine
This Streak Of Fine, Hairlike Crystals Left On My Mirror From This Scent Plug
My Math Notebook After I Decided To Fit Every Lesson Onto One Single Page, But Always With Different Color
It’s kind of beautiful, but I’d never be able to Understand it!