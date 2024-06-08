Sure, the pictures might not be as crazy as the ones posted on 'Oddly Terrifying,' but they don't have to be shocking to make an impression.

It's called ' Mildly Interesting ,' and it's full of super long puppy whiskers, creative glass designs, rare genetic conditions, and other captivating things its members came across in everyday life.

It's hard to impress people who spend a lot of time on the internet. However, one subreddit manages to catch the attention of even the most degenerate, I mean, experienced users.

#1 My Dog’s Extra Long Whisker Share icon

#2 My Water Bottle Shrank After Putting It In The Dishwasher Share icon

#3 I Cleaned My Leather Couch And The Cattle Brand Showed Through Share icon

#4 My Dentist Has A Jägermeister-Option Next To The Water/Coffee Station Share icon

#5 Two Weeks Of Food Provided By Local Food Bank Share icon

#6 This Papaya Has An “Eating Color” Sticker To Let You Know When It’s Ripe Share icon

#7 The Pattern In This Cedar Tree Share icon

#8 In UK We Have Beans And Sausage Pizza Share icon

#9 My Tanned And Untanned Skin Tones Are Drastically Different Share icon

#10 Half A Pint At The Rugby Club Today Share icon

#11 Spot Where My Dog Was Buried 3 1/2 Years Ago Is Now A Spot Of Purple Flowers Share icon

#12 Bottom Of My Shoes Have Musical Notes Share icon

#13 The Tanks Installed At Gas Stations Before They're Buried Share icon

#14 A Sunflower I Grew In 2021: Share icon

#15 I Just Moved In This House And There Is A Great Egret Who Just Comes In The House! Share icon

#16 Not A Single Person In This Dentistry Ad Is Showing Their Teeth Share icon

#17 Bill For Bipolar 1 Medication Every 3 Months (Injectable), With Federal Health Insurance Through My Employer (U.s.a) Share icon

#18 Restaurant I Ate Framed The Hole Someone Punched In The Men’s Room Wall Share icon

#19 My Dads ‘85 Pickup In Between 2 Modern Pickups Share icon

#20 My Partner And I Bought Each Other The Same Anniversary Card Share icon

#21 Had My Red/Green Color Blind Roommate Sort Some Jelly Beans By Color Share icon

#22 My Neighbor Uses Weed Killer I Do Not… Share icon

#23 Family Eye Colors - Husband And I Have Brown Eyes And Somehow The Kids Came Out With Blue And Hazel-Ish Eyes! Share icon

#24 Leaving My Negative Covid Test In The Car For Almost 2 Days Made It Look Positive Share icon

#25 This Table Identifies What State A Person Was Born In Based On The First 3 Digits Of Their Social Security Number Share icon

#26 The Heated Side Walks At My Work, Doing Their Job Share icon

#27 My University Bathroom Has A Feminine Product Incinerator Share icon

#28 My Grandma’s Still-Functional General Motors Oven From The 1960s Share icon

#29 Parking Garage Space Blocked Off Because Of Mri Machine Above Share icon

#30 My Grocery Store Has Cacao Pods (I Got One) Share icon

#31 The Feeder I Got From The Store Already Had A Sleeping Hummingbird On It Share icon

#32 Noticed That My Girlfriend's Dad's Arm Looks It Belongs To Her Share icon

#33 I Saw The Green Lady Yesterday Share icon

#34 My Hairy Legs Share icon

#35 This Bar Uses Elementary School Erasers As Spout Covers Share icon

#36 Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror Share icon

#37 The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree Share icon

#38 High Security Toilet When I Went For Strep Test Share icon

#39 You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because Its Worn Off Where The Door Closes Share icon

#40 Local Dollar General Leaves Foil Out To Prevent Theft For Drug Habit Share icon

#41 Aging Of A Stuffed Animal Lion After 30 Years Share icon

#42 My Local Indian Grocery Sells Water From The Ganges (Ganga) River Share icon

#43 My Heel Has Strange Bumps When I Stand Share icon

#44 Got A Banana-Sized Funyun In My Bag Share icon

#45 My Ganglion Cyst Reappeared Where I Had It Surgically Removed Last Year Share icon

#46 This Wavy Road Seen From The Window Of A Plane Landing In Ft Lauderdale Share icon

#47 A Nineteenth-Century Guide To How Much You Can Sue For Losing Different Limbs Share icon

#48 Ships Backing Up In The Shipping Lane South Of Baltimore Share icon

#49 This Lady At My Local Bar Is Playing Darts, With A Blow Dart Gun Share icon

#50 My Parents Kept All My Teeth After They Fell Out Share icon

#51 This Can Of San Marzano Tomatoes, Which Only Contained Water After I Opened It Share icon

#52 This Bird Just Flew Onto My Finger And Then Flew Away Again Share icon

#53 My Dodge Ram Has A Bunch Of Math Tools And Formulas Under The Center Console Share icon

#54 Golden / Holographic Us Quarter I Found At Work Share icon

#55 My House Has Portraits In The Crawl Space From The Original Owners In 1960 That Have Never Been Moved Share icon

#56 My Job Got New Microwaves And Only Allow Certain Foods In Them Share icon

#57 Prime In South Africa Is Now About $0.16, Less Than Half The Price Of Bottled Water Share icon

#58 This Urinal At My Local Climbing Gym Can Only Be Used By Climbing Up The Bathroom Wall Share icon

#59 Found A Spider Living Inside My Radioactive Camera Lens Share icon

#60 Bottle Of Jameson Whiskey Completely Froze In The Freezer Share icon

#61 These Are The Same Stuffed Animal - One From Storage, The Other Loved For 30+ Years Share icon

#62 An Mri Room Under Construction, Coated With Copper Wallpaper Share icon

#63 This Scar On My Arm After Surviving Esthesioneuroblastoma (Nose Cancer) Share icon

#64 Saw A Digital License Plate The Other Day Share icon

#65 My Husband Passed A Kidney Stone Tonight Share icon

#66 My Bag Of Chips Is Nearly Twice As Heavy As Claimed Share icon

#67 My Shein Order Came With Fabric Scissors Loose In The Box Share icon

#68 The Baptist Church Near My Work Set Up A Giant Electric Chair Share icon

#69 The Weird Text Color Choices On This Sign Share icon

#70 Our Grass Is Greener Where We Walk Around The Bush With A Pram Share icon

#71 Coughed Up Clear Crystals Share icon

#72 My Lyft Driver Holds A Stuffed Bunny While Driving Share icon

#73 My Uber Driver Labeled His Tesla Door Handles Share icon

#74 My Kitchen Countertops Occasionally Set Off My Geiger Counter Alarm Share icon

#75 This Public Bathroom Has Blue Tinted Light To Discourage Drug Injections Share icon

#76 This $1 Bill Has 69420 With A Little Star Share icon

#77 Grocery Store I Live Beside Sells Ammunition Out Of A Vending Machine Share icon

#78 This Streak Of Fine, Hairlike Crystals Left On My Mirror From This Scent Plug Share icon

#79 My Math Notebook After I Decided To Fit Every Lesson Onto One Single Page, But Always With Different Color Share icon