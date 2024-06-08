ADVERTISEMENT

It's hard to impress people who spend a lot of time on the internet. However, one subreddit manages to catch the attention of even the most degenerate, I mean, experienced users.

It's called 'Mildly Interesting,' and it's full of super long puppy whiskers, creative glass designs, rare genetic conditions, and other captivating things its members came across in everyday life.

Sure, the pictures might not be as crazy as the ones posted on 'Oddly Terrifying,' but they don't have to be shocking to make an impression.

My Dog’s Extra Long Whisker

I have one of those sprouts on my chiny-chin-chin. Weird..but they're real! Just don't stop growing.....until I pluck the s****.

My Water Bottle Shrank After Putting It In The Dishwasher

I Cleaned My Leather Couch And The Cattle Brand Showed Through

My Dentist Has A Jägermeister-Option Next To The Water/Coffee Station

Two Weeks Of Food Provided By Local Food Bank

This Papaya Has An “Eating Color” Sticker To Let You Know When It’s Ripe

The Pattern In This Cedar Tree

In UK We Have Beans And Sausage Pizza

My Tanned And Untanned Skin Tones Are Drastically Different

Half A Pint At The Rugby Club Today

Spot Where My Dog Was Buried 3 1/2 Years Ago Is Now A Spot Of Purple Flowers

Bottom Of My Shoes Have Musical Notes

The Tanks Installed At Gas Stations Before They're Buried

A Sunflower I Grew In 2021:

I Just Moved In This House And There Is A Great Egret Who Just Comes In The House!

Not A Single Person In This Dentistry Ad Is Showing Their Teeth

Bill For Bipolar 1 Medication Every 3 Months (Injectable), With Federal Health Insurance Through My Employer (U.s.a)

Restaurant I Ate Framed The Hole Someone Punched In The Men’s Room Wall

My Dads ‘85 Pickup In Between 2 Modern Pickups

My Partner And I Bought Each Other The Same Anniversary Card

Had My Red/Green Color Blind Roommate Sort Some Jelly Beans By Color

My Neighbor Uses Weed Killer I Do Not…

Family Eye Colors - Husband And I Have Brown Eyes And Somehow The Kids Came Out With Blue And Hazel-Ish Eyes!

Leaving My Negative Covid Test In The Car For Almost 2 Days Made It Look Positive

This Table Identifies What State A Person Was Born In Based On The First 3 Digits Of Their Social Security Number

The Heated Side Walks At My Work, Doing Their Job

My University Bathroom Has A Feminine Product Incinerator

My Grandma’s Still-Functional General Motors Oven From The 1960s

Parking Garage Space Blocked Off Because Of Mri Machine Above

My Grocery Store Has Cacao Pods (I Got One)

The Feeder I Got From The Store Already Had A Sleeping Hummingbird On It

Noticed That My Girlfriend's Dad's Arm Looks It Belongs To Her

I Saw The Green Lady Yesterday

My Hairy Legs

This Bar Uses Elementary School Erasers As Spout Covers

Lightning Struck My Home Gym And Left This Artifact Inside The Mirror

The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree

High Security Toilet When I Went For Strep Test

You Can See All The Colors Of The Disneyland Teacup Because Its Worn Off Where The Door Closes

Local Dollar General Leaves Foil Out To Prevent Theft For Drug Habit

Aging Of A Stuffed Animal Lion After 30 Years

My Local Indian Grocery Sells Water From The Ganges (Ganga) River

My Heel Has Strange Bumps When I Stand

Got A Banana-Sized Funyun In My Bag

My Ganglion Cyst Reappeared Where I Had It Surgically Removed Last Year

This Wavy Road Seen From The Window Of A Plane Landing In Ft Lauderdale

A Nineteenth-Century Guide To How Much You Can Sue For Losing Different Limbs

Ships Backing Up In The Shipping Lane South Of Baltimore

This Lady At My Local Bar Is Playing Darts, With A Blow Dart Gun

My Parents Kept All My Teeth After They Fell Out

This Can Of San Marzano Tomatoes, Which Only Contained Water After I Opened It

This Bird Just Flew Onto My Finger And Then Flew Away Again

My Dodge Ram Has A Bunch Of Math Tools And Formulas Under The Center Console

Golden / Holographic Us Quarter I Found At Work

My House Has Portraits In The Crawl Space From The Original Owners In 1960 That Have Never Been Moved

My Job Got New Microwaves And Only Allow Certain Foods In Them

Prime In South Africa Is Now About $0.16, Less Than Half The Price Of Bottled Water

This Urinal At My Local Climbing Gym Can Only Be Used By Climbing Up The Bathroom Wall

Found A Spider Living Inside My Radioactive Camera Lens

Bottle Of Jameson Whiskey Completely Froze In The Freezer

These Are The Same Stuffed Animal - One From Storage, The Other Loved For 30+ Years

An Mri Room Under Construction, Coated With Copper Wallpaper

This Scar On My Arm After Surviving Esthesioneuroblastoma (Nose Cancer)

Saw A Digital License Plate The Other Day

My Husband Passed A Kidney Stone Tonight

My Bag Of Chips Is Nearly Twice As Heavy As Claimed

My Shein Order Came With Fabric Scissors Loose In The Box

The Baptist Church Near My Work Set Up A Giant Electric Chair

The Weird Text Color Choices On This Sign

Our Grass Is Greener Where We Walk Around The Bush With A Pram

Coughed Up Clear Crystals

My Lyft Driver Holds A Stuffed Bunny While Driving

My Uber Driver Labeled His Tesla Door Handles

My Kitchen Countertops Occasionally Set Off My Geiger Counter Alarm

This Public Bathroom Has Blue Tinted Light To Discourage Drug Injections

This $1 Bill Has 69420 With A Little Star

Grocery Store I Live Beside Sells Ammunition Out Of A Vending Machine

This Streak Of Fine, Hairlike Crystals Left On My Mirror From This Scent Plug

My Math Notebook After I Decided To Fit Every Lesson Onto One Single Page, But Always With Different Color

This Mcdonalds Has Replaced All The Cashiers With Computers

