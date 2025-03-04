We build cities to create spaces for living and working, but all of that concrete distances us from the natural world. So, to remind themselves that they're part of something bigger, members of the subreddit ' Nature is Freaking Lit ' are sharing pictures from green forests and blue seas. Whether it's a candid snapshot of a snake or a National Geographic-level close-up of an insect, they definitely inspire others to reconnect with the environment.

#1 🔥 Sørvàgsvatn, A Lake That Hangs Above An Ocean; Faroe Island

#2 🔥 The Humble Tardigrade Is One Of The Few Things To Survive The Last Five Major Extinctions

#3 🔥 The King Of The Forest (Chaitanya Deshpande - Instagram) 🔥

#4 🔥 A Polar Bear Carves Out A Bed From A Small Iceberg Before Drifting Off To Sleep In The Far North, Off Norway's Svalbard Archipelago

#5 🔥 Gharial Mom And Her Kids, India, Photo By Santosh Jana

#6 🔥 Indian Black Narrowmouth Frog (Melanobatrachus Indicus)

#7 🔥 The Tree On The Left Has Been Cut A Few Years Ago, But Has Stayed Alive Because Of The Tree Right Next To It

#8 🔥 Angry Psychedelic Bird
Behold the Lilac-Breasted Rolle.



Scientific Name: Coracias caudatus Country, Continent: Eastern and Southern Africa Habitat: Savannas and Open Woodlands



The lilac-breasted roller (Coracias caudatus) is an African bird of the roller family, Coraciidae. It is widely distributed in sub-Saharan Africa, and is a vagrant to the southern Arabian Peninsula. It prefers open woodland and savanna, and it is for the most part absent from treeless places. Usually found alone or in pairs, it perches at the tops of trees, poles or other high vantage points from where it can spot insects, amphibians and small birds moving about on the ground.



This species is unofficially considered the national bird of Kenya. Alternative names for the lilac-breasted roller include the fork-tailed roller, lilac-throated roller (also used for a subspecies of purple roller) and Mosilikatze's roller.



#9 🔥 A Polar's Mother Watchful Eye🔥

#10 🔥 An Australian Tarantula Hawk Wasp Dragging Off A Huntsman Spider To Lay Her Egg On Its Paralysed Body
When the egg hatches, the larva consumes the paralysed spider from the inside out, leaving the vital organs until last to keep their paralysed meal alive as long as possible.



#11 🔥 This Perfect Shot Of An Owl In Flight. Photo By Steve Woods Photography

#12 🔥 When It's Cold Enough To See The Melody

#13 🔥 Wolf Spider And Her Many Spiderlings

#14 🔥a Swarm Has Landed On A Rhino To Rest.🐝🦏
In the swarm, Bees are calm and vulnerable. Their objective is to take care of the queen and reach the chosen new home. Sometimes they stop to rest and regroup. Here, they found a large rhinoceros, "an ideal resting place." Beekeeper Cape Town, SA.



#15 🔥 An Elderly Lion In His Final Hours. Photograph By Larry Pannell 🔥

#16 🔥 Pelican Enjoying Its Meal

#17 🔥 A Meteor Fell Near The Most Active Volcano (Mount Merapi) In Indonesia 🔥

#18 🔥 Gouldian Finch Chicks Have Bright Spots On The Sides Of Their Mouths That Help Their Parents Feed Them In The Dark

#19 🔥 A Close Up Of A Longhorn Beetle's Face

#20 🔥 Jonathan The Tortoise Is The Oldest Living Land Animal In The World

#21 🔥 A Swarm Of Jellyfish Congregated Under This Boat

#22 🔥 This Is The Majestic Greater Kudu

#23 🔥the Melanistic Fox

#24 🔥 Cane Toads Riding A Giant Python To Escape Rising Flood Waters In Australia

#25 🔥 Wild Cloud Formations Over Scotland

#26 🔥 This Dramatic Storm Captured In Germany

#27 🔥 This Two Headed Tortoise

#28 🔥 Stygian Owl Known For Red Reflection Of Their Eyes That Are Often Associated With The Devil

#29 🔥 The Arctic Hare - Aka Floof Snowballs 🔥

#30 🔥 In Florida, A Manatee Is Perfectly Illuminated In Its Natural Habitat
Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place Winner Sylvie Ayer.



#31 🔥a Lichen Huntsman Mother Guards Her Egg Sack🔥

#32 🔥 A Battle Scarred Indian Leopard (Marlon Du Toit - Instagram) 🔥

#33 🔥 Majestic Tiger 🐯 And Her Cubs- India

#34 🔥 Gazelles And Their Shadows, Galloping Over The Namib Sands

#35 🔥 Rabbits Fighting Mid-Air In Kyushu, Japan

#36 🔥fossil Of 37 Million Years Old Whale Skeleton (65ft+ Long) Found In Wadi Al Hitan, Egyptian Desert

#37 🔥 The Lesser Known Cousin Of The Killer Whale, The False Killer Whale

#38 🔥 Dracula Parrot 🔥

#39 🔥 The Road Not Taken... 🔥

#40 🔥 A Once In A Lifetime Shot, Barn Owl, Photo: Roy Rimmer 🔥

#41 🔥this Saiga Antelope

#42 🔥 Footprints Left Behind By A Ladybug

#43 🔥 Giant Anglerfish Washes Up On California Beach

#44 🔥 It's Just An Attack!

#45 🔥 Displeased Possum And Eagle Arguing About Sharing A Meal 🔥

#46 🔥 A Comparison Between The Jaws Of A Gray Wolf And A Spotted Hyena

#47 🔥 Landscape Divided Beautifully By The Rails Of A Fence

#48 🔥 Dragon Head Mountain, South Sinai, Egypt 🔥

#49 🔥 An Albino Alligator! Only About 100 Of These Unique Reptiles Known To Exist

#50 🔥 Snowflake On A Crow's Wing

#51 🔥 A Close Up Of A Tapeworm

#52 🔥 What Do You Suppose They Are Talking About?

#54 🔥magnificent Snowy Owl

#55 🔥cat Walking Away From Volcanic Eruption

#56 🔥 Sean Weekly's Photographs Are Other Worldly

#57 🔥 Once In A Lifetime Capture
Photo Credit: Prasenjeet Yadav.



From the photographer's IG: "This is definitely one of the most memorable shot I have ever taken and also the first image that NG published back in 2016!! This GreenMeteor was captured while taking a time-lapse to document the urbanization around the Skyislands southern in India. The camera was set at 15s exposure for 999 shots and this came into one of those shots. Green Meteor’s greenish color come from a combination of the heating of oxygen around the meteor and the mix of minerals ignited as the rock enters Earth's atmosphere"



#58 🔥 The Eye Of The Sahara 🔥
Or, the Richat Structure.



The Richat Structure is a deeply eroded, slightly elliptical dome with a diameter of 40 kilometres (25 mi). The sedimentary rock exposed in this dome ranges in age from Late Proterozoic within the center of the dome to Ordovician sandstone around its edges. The sedimentary rocks composing this structure dip outward at 10–20°. Differential erosion of resistant layers of quartzite has created high-relief circular cuestas. Its center consists of a siliceous breccia covering an area that is at least 30 kilometres (19 mi) in diameter.



#59 🔥 The Symmetry Of This Turn In The Air

#60 🔥 700lb Alligator Found In Georgia Ditch

#61 🔥 A Short-Eared Owl Shows Off Its Impressive Wingspan - 📸 Ian Parker, UK

#62 🔥 Day 65 Of Posting An Animal From Every Country - Marine Iguana (Ecuador)

#63 🔥 Bohemian Waxwing 🔥

#64 🔥 Unprecedented Photos Of A Leafcutter Bee Sharing Its Nest With A Wolfspider

#65 🔥 Moose Swam Right In Front Of My Kayak In The Backcountry. Look At The Bugs He Endures!

#66 🔥 The Stages Of An Osprey As It Dives Into The Water To Hunt

#67 🔥 Tree Of Life 🔥

#68 🔥 Just Met This Moose That Was On A Evening Walk

#69 🔥 Photographer Atif Saeed Took This Stunning Image Of A Lion, Moments Before It Charged

#70 🔥 The Point Farthest From Any Ocean On Earth. When I Visited The Spot, It Happened To Be One Of The Most Naturally Beautiful Places I've Ever Seen

#71 🔥 Comparison Of Hurricanes Katrina & Helene Plus Helene's Path Of Destruction

#72 🔥 An Eye Of A Female Humpback Whale

#73 🔥 It's A Bird! It's A Rainbow! It's A Rainbow Bird!
Meet the white-browed tit-warbler, the bird with a beautiful rainbow color. Such a gorgeous creature. It's hard to believe it's real.



#74 🔥 Eysturoy (East Island), Faroe Islands, Denmark 🔥

#75 🔥 This Last Spring I Had The Most Enjoyable Five Minutes Trying To Catch A Glimpse, And I Finally Did, Of This Yellow Warbler In A Pink Tree

#76 🔥 Giraffe Photobombs The Picture

#77 🔥 A Clouded Leopard

#78 🔥 Comparison Of The Size Of A Siberian Tiger, A Brown Bear And A Human

#79 🔥 These Are Ghost Mushrooms, Bioluminescent Fungi Native To Australia Share icon Ghost mushrooms can be found anywhere along the east coast of Australia where there are old forests. They grow mainly on huge dead trees. You can see their light with the naked eye as a faint green glow in the forest at night.



This crop comes up most years after a rainy season on an old dead gum tree on my farm in south east Australia



These photos are taken with natural light of the mushrooms only, no extra lighting used. I have used very long exposures (8-14 minutes) to gather more of the light from these wonders. You can see in the second photo the stars have trailed during the long exposure.



And before anyone asks, they are not edible or trippy. They will make you very sick for a few days.



#80 🔥 Baby Foxes 🔥

#81 🔥 Our Sweet Unedited Moon Hiding Behind Some Thick Clouds

#82 🔥 Pele’s Hair (Volcanic Glass)🔥 Share icon Pele’s hair is a formal geological term that volcanologists give to the golden-brown, fiber or thread-like strands of volcanic glass formed naturally from blowing out or stretching of ejected molten lava blobs. It mainly forms from low-viscosity basaltic Hawaiian eruptions but can occur in other basaltic eruptions.



#83 🔥 Gray Peacock Pheasant 🔥

#84 🔥 Bush Dogs Have Been Described As Looking Like Bear/Dachshund Hybrids Share icon

#85 🔥 Eclipse As Viewed From The Iss

#86 🔥 Monkey's Tail Cactus 🔥

#87 🔥 Long Tailed Tit Bird. 🔥

#88 🔥full Moon Perfectly Cradled In The Bend Of This Branch