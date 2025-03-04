ADVERTISEMENT

We build cities to create spaces for living and working, but all of that concrete distances us from the natural world. So, to remind themselves that they're part of something bigger, members of the subreddit 'Nature is Freaking Lit' are sharing pictures from green forests and blue seas. Whether it's a candid snapshot of a snake or a National Geographic-level close-up of an insect, they definitely inspire others to reconnect with the environment.

#1

🔥 Sørvàgsvatn, A Lake That Hangs Above An Ocean; Faroe Island

Cliffside lake with stunning view showcasing the amazing wonders of nature, surrounded by rugged terrain and ocean.

sh0tgunben Report

    #2

    🔥 The Humble Tardigrade Is One Of The Few Things To Survive The Last Five Major Extinctions

    A close-up of a tardigrade, an amazing creature from nature, crawling on green moss.

    incomprehensibilitys Report

    #3

    🔥 The King Of The Forest (Chaitanya Deshpande - Instagram) 🔥

    Deer with antlers adorned in lush greenery, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    ExoticShock Report

    #4

    🔥 A Polar Bear Carves Out A Bed From A Small Iceberg Before Drifting Off To Sleep In The Far North, Off Norway’s Svalbard Archipelago

    Polar bear resting on an iceberg, showcasing the stunning beauty of nature.

    Mint_Perspective Report

    #5

    🔥 Gharial Mom And Her Kids, India, Photo By Santosh Jana

    Crocodile swimming with numerous hatchlings on its back, showcasing how nature is amazing.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    #6

    🔥 Indian Black Narrowmouth Frog (Melanobatrachus Indicus)

    Colorful frog with vibrant blue and orange skin, showcasing the amazing beauty of nature.

    [deleted] Report

    #7

    🔥 The Tree On The Left Has Been Cut A Few Years Ago, But Has Stayed Alive Because Of The Tree Right Next To It

    Tree with a unique growth pattern in a lush forest, showcasing the wonders of nature.

    MisterDYT Report

    #8

    🔥 Angry Psychedelic Bird

    Colorful bird with vibrant plumage perched on a branch, showcasing nature's amazement.

    Behold the Lilac-Breasted Rolle.

    Scientific Name: Coracias caudatus Country, Continent: Eastern and Southern Africa Habitat: Savannas and Open Woodlands

    The lilac-breasted roller (Coracias caudatus) is an African bird of the roller family, Coraciidae. It is widely distributed in sub-Saharan Africa, and is a vagrant to the southern Arabian Peninsula. It prefers open woodland and savanna, and it is for the most part absent from treeless places. Usually found alone or in pairs, it perches at the tops of trees, poles or other high vantage points from where it can spot insects, amphibians and small birds moving about on the ground.

    This species is unofficially considered the national bird of Kenya. Alternative names for the lilac-breasted roller include the fork-tailed roller, lilac-throated roller (also used for a subspecies of purple roller) and Mosilikatze's roller.

    PackerSquirrelette Report

    #9

    🔥 A Polar's Mother Watchful Eye🔥

    Polar bear cub at cave entrance with protective adult bear in the background, showcasing an amazing moment in nature.

    SinjiOnO Report

    #10

    🔥 An Australian Tarantula Hawk Wasp Dragging Off A Huntsman Spider To Lay Her Egg On Its Paralysed Body

    Incredible nature: a wasp carrying a spider on a metal surface.

    When the egg hatches, the larva consumes the paralysed spider from the inside out, leaving the vital organs until last to keep their paralysed meal alive as long as possible.

    Rd28T Report

    #11

    🔥 This Perfect Shot Of An Owl In Flight. Photo By Steve Woods Photography

    Owl soaring in the sky at sunset, showcasing the amazing beauty of nature.

    TedTheHappyGardener Report

    #12

    🔥 When It’s Cold Enough To See The Melody

    A small bird with a yellow belly perched on a branch, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    Finkenn Report

    #13

    🔥 Wolf Spider And Her Many Spiderlings

    Close-up of a spider carrying many spiderlings on its back, showcasing the amazing details of nature.

    bens_small_world Report

    #14

    🔥a Swarm Has Landed On A Rhino To Rest.🐝🦏

    Rhino in the wild with a patch of bees on its back, showcasing the lit wonders of nature.

    In the swarm, Bees are calm and vulnerable. Their objective is to take care of the queen and reach the chosen new home. Sometimes they stop to rest and regroup. Here, they found a large rhinoceros, "an ideal resting place." Beekeeper Cape Town, SA.

    Walanderson Report

    #15

    🔥 An Elderly Lion In His Final Hours. Photograph By Larry Pannell 🔥

    Lion walking through grass, displaying the raw beauty and power of nature.

    Lowcrbnaman Report

    #16

    🔥 Pelican Enjoying Its Meal

    Pelican with an open beak, showcasing the intricate patterns and membranes inside, illustrating nature's beauty.

    _ForestDragons_ Report

    #17

    🔥 A Meteor Fell Near The Most Active Volcano (Mount Merapi) In Indonesia 🔥

    Glowing meteor above a volcanic mountain, highlighting nature's incredible phenomena under a night sky.

    Lowcrbnaman Report

    #18

    🔥 Gouldian Finch Chicks Have Bright Spots On The Sides Of Their Mouths That Help Their Parents Feed Them In The Dark

    Three baby birds in a nest with colorful patterns around their mouths, showcasing the amazement of nature.

    Scientiaetnatura065 Report

    #19

    🔥 A Close Up Of A Longhorn Beetle's Face

    Close-up of a beetle's face, showcasing intricate details and patterns, highlighting nature's astounding beauty.

    HentaiUwu_6969 Report

    #20

    🔥 Jonathan The Tortoise Is The Oldest Living Land Animal In The World

    Giant tortoise photographed in different years: 1882, 1947, and 2024, showcasing the amazement of nature.

    Scientiaetnatura065 Report

    #21

    🔥 A Swarm Of Jellyfish Congregated Under This Boat

    A wooden boat is docked in a shed above clear water filled with jellyfish, showcasing amazing nature.

    super_man100 Report

    #22

    🔥 This Is The Majestic Greater Kudu

    A kudu stands alert in the wild with impressive spiral horns, showcasing nature's beauty.

    super_man100 Report

    #23

    🔥the Melanistic Fox

    Striking multicolored fox resting on a gravel path, showcasing nature's beauty and diversity.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    #24

    🔥 Cane Toads Riding A Giant Python To Escape Rising Flood Waters In Australia

    Nature amazes with frogs riding on a snake at night on grass.

    therra123 Report

    #25

    🔥 Wild Cloud Formations Over Scotland

    Dramatic orange and red sunset clouds over suburban houses, showcasing nature's beauty.

    justadair Report

    #26

    🔥 This Dramatic Storm Captured In Germany

    Massive swirling storm clouds over a green field, showcasing the amazing power of nature.

    justadair Report

    #27

    🔥 This Two Headed Tortoise

    Person holding a two-headed tortoise, showcasing amazing nature in an indoor setting.

    sipthestreets Report

    #28

    🔥 Stygian Owl Known For Red Reflection Of Their Eyes That Are Often Associated With The Devil

    Owl with striking red eyes perched in a tree, showcasing the amazement of nature.

    poorhero0 Report

    #29

    🔥 The Arctic Hare - Aka Floof Snowballs 🔥

    Snow-covered landscape with Arctic hares blending with the environment, showcasing nature's impressive camouflage abilities.

    My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

    #30

    🔥 In Florida, A Manatee Is Perfectly Illuminated In Its Natural Habitat

    Manatee swimming gracefully underwater, highlighted by sun rays, showcasing nature's beauty.

    Conservation (Hope) Photographer Of The Year, 1st Place Winner Sylvie Ayer.

    Mint_Perspective Report

    #31

    🔥a Lichen Huntsman Mother Guards Her Egg Sack🔥

    Camouflaged spider blending seamlessly into tree bark, showcasing nature's incredible artistry and adaptability.

    SecretaryOk7581 Report

    #32

    🔥 A Battle Scarred Indian Leopard (Marlon Du Toit - Instagram) 🔥

    Leopard lying on the ground, showcasing the amazing patterns of nature with its striking spotted coat.

    ExoticShock Report

    #33

    🔥 Majestic Tiger 🐯 And Her Cubs- India

    Tigers drinking water in a forest, showcasing the awe of nature.

    Simply-Jolly_Fella Report

    #34

    🔥 Gazelles And Their Shadows, Galloping Over The Namib Sands

    Silhouetted antelopes casting shadows on sandy terrain, highlighting nature's amazing artistry.

    merulaalba Report

    #35

    🔥 Rabbits Fighting Mid-Air In Kyushu, Japan

    Two rabbits mid-air, playfully sparring in nature's arena, showcasing breathtaking agility.

    jamesbond000111 Report

    #36

    🔥fossil Of 37 Million Years Old Whale Skeleton (65ft+ Long) Found In Wadi Al Hitan, Egyptian Desert

    Fossilized whale bones in a desert landscape showcasing the awe of nature.

    Walanderson Report

    #37

    🔥 The Lesser Known Cousin Of The Killer Whale, The False Killer Whale

    Close-up of a pilot whale surfacing in clear turquoise water, showcasing nature's amazing diversity.

    demolcd Report

    #38

    🔥 Dracula Parrot 🔥

    Parrot with black and red feathers perched on a branch, showcasing the amazing beauty of nature.

    redditsdaddio Report

    #39

    🔥 The Road Not Taken... 🔥

    Leopard walking in misty landscape, with a giraffe faintly visible in the distance, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    Lowcrbnaman Report

    #40

    🔥 A Once In A Lifetime Shot, Barn Owl, Photo: Roy Rimmer 🔥

    Owl flying through flowers at night, showcasing the amazing beauty of nature.

    Few_Simple9049 Report

    #41

    🔥this Saiga Antelope

    Unusual animal with long nose and spiral horns, showcasing the amazing diversity of nature.

    SKA1960 Report

    #42

    🔥 Footprints Left Behind By A Ladybug

    Ladybug on dark surface with trail of tiny footprints showcasing nature's wonder.

    therra123 Report

    #43

    🔥 Giant Anglerfish Washes Up On California Beach

    A mysterious deep-sea creature on the beach showcases how nature is lit in surprising ways.

    [deleted] Report

    #44

    🔥 It's Just An Attack!

    Snow leopard jumping energetically in a snowy landscape, showcasing amazing nature.

    brolbo Report

    #45

    🔥 Displeased Possum And Eagle Arguing About Sharing A Meal 🔥

    Eagle and opossum with deer skeleton in snowy forest, showcasing amazing nature.

    astralrig96 Report

    #46

    🔥 A Comparison Between The Jaws Of A Gray Wolf And A Spotted Hyena

    Yawning wolf and hyena showcasing nature's ferocity with open jaws and sharp teeth.

    Mophandel Report

    #47

    🔥 Landscape Divided Beautifully By The Rails Of A Fence

    Wooden beams crossing over a vibrant green landscape and river, showcasing nature's beauty.

    yomommafool Report

    #48

    🔥 Dragon Head Mountain, South Sinai, Egypt 🔥

    Stunning rock formation with a glowing cave, showcasing the amazement of nature.

    PyroWizza Report

    #49

    🔥 An Albino Alligator! Only About 100 Of These Unique Reptiles Known To Exist

    Albino alligator showcasing amazing nature with its unique white skin and blue eyes.

    Working-Bell1775 Report

    #50

    🔥 Snowflake On A Crow's Wing

    Snowflakes resting on a crow's feather, showcasing nature's intricate beauty.

    super_man100 Report

    #51

    🔥 A Close Up Of A Tapeworm

    Close-up of a tapeworm's head with glowing orange suckers, showcasing amazing nature's intricate details.

    HaveURedd1t Report

    #52

    🔥 What Do You Suppose They Are Talking About?

    Bears sitting in a pond, surrounded by rocks and greenery, showcasing the wonder of nature.

    super_man100 Report

    #53

    🔥sleepy Lioness.🔥

    Lioness lounging comfortably in a tree, showcasing the awe-inspiring beauty of nature.

    Ralph--Hinkley Report

    #54

    🔥magnificent Snowy Owl

    Snowy owl with wings spread wide on a snowy landscape, showcasing nature's beauty.

    Cant_See_Me_00 Report

    #55

    🔥cat Walking Away From Volcanic Eruption

    Cat walking in dry grass with a volcano erupting in the background, showcasing amazing nature.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    #56

    🔥 Sean Weekly’s Photographs Are Other Worldly

    Pelicans with beaks entwined at sunset; stag with antlers roaring in a forest. Nature's stunning moments captured brilliantly.

    Mint_Perspective Report

    #57

    🔥 Once In A Lifetime Capture

    Meteor lights up night sky over city, showcasing amazing nature.

    Photo Credit: Prasenjeet Yadav.

    From the photographer's IG: "This is definitely one of the most memorable shot I have ever taken and also the first image that NG published back in 2016!! This GreenMeteor was captured while taking a time-lapse to document the urbanization around the Skyislands southern in India. The camera was set at 15s exposure for 999 shots and this came into one of those shots. Green Meteor’s greenish color come from a combination of the heating of oxygen around the meteor and the mix of minerals ignited as the rock enters Earth's atmosphere"

    therra123 Report

    #58

    🔥 The Eye Of The Sahara 🔥

    Geological formation with concentric circles in a desert landscape, showcasing amazing nature.

    Or, the Richat Structure.

    The Richat Structure is a deeply eroded, slightly elliptical dome with a diameter of 40 kilometres (25 mi). The sedimentary rock exposed in this dome ranges in age from Late Proterozoic within the center of the dome to Ordovician sandstone around its edges. The sedimentary rocks composing this structure dip outward at 10–20°. Differential erosion of resistant layers of quartzite has created high-relief circular cuestas. Its center consists of a siliceous breccia covering an area that is at least 30 kilometres (19 mi) in diameter.

    redditsdaddio Report

    #59

    🔥 The Symmetry Of This Turn In The Air

    Yellow bird in flight with wings spread wide against a blurred natural background, showcasing the amazement of nature.

    justadair Report

    #60

    🔥 700lb Alligator Found In Georgia Ditch

    Man kneeling beside a massive alligator on a dirt path, showcasing the impressive scale of nature.

    [deleted] Report

    #61

    🔥 A Short-Eared Owl Shows Off Its Impressive Wingspan - 📸 Ian Parker, UK

    Owl in flight against a blue sky, showcasing the stunning beauty of nature.

    SinjiOnO Report

    #62

    🔥 Day 65 Of Posting An Animal From Every Country - Marine Iguana (Ecuador)

    Iguana showcasing vibrant scales, an example of amazing nature.

    [deleted] Report

    #63

    🔥 Bohemian Waxwing 🔥

    Bird perched on a branch with red berries, showcasing nature's beauty.

    redditsdaddio Report

    #64

    🔥 Unprecedented Photos Of A Leafcutter Bee Sharing Its Nest With A Wolfspider

    Bee and spider encounter in nature, with bee holding a green leaf among dirt and twigs.

    SixteenSeveredHands Report

    #65

    🔥 Moose Swam Right In Front Of My Kayak In The Backcountry. Look At The Bugs He Endures!

    Moose emerging from water surrounded by insects, showcasing amazing nature in a forest setting.

    Displaced_Sock Report

    #66

    🔥 The Stages Of An Osprey As It Dives Into The Water To Hunt

    Osprey diving sequence capturing fish, showcasing the amazing aspects of nature.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    #67

    🔥 Tree Of Life 🔥

    Ancient tree with exposed roots defying gravity, showcasing nature's resilience under a vibrant sky.

    Therealfern1 Report

    #68

    🔥 Just Met This Moose That Was On A Evening Walk

    Moose on a dimly lit road at dusk, showcasing nature’s awe-inspiring beauty.

    reindeerareawesome Report

    #69

    🔥 Photographer Atif Saeed Took This Stunning Image Of A Lion, Moments Before It Charged

    Lion roaring in the wild, showcasing the awe-inspiring power of nature.

    super_man100 Report

    #70

    🔥 The Point Farthest From Any Ocean On Earth. When I Visited The Spot, It Happened To Be One Of The Most Naturally Beautiful Places I’ve Ever Seen

    Stunning nature scene with mountains reflecting in a lake and horses grazing on a green hillside.

    intofarlands Report

    #71

    🔥 Comparison Of Hurricanes Katrina & Helene Plus Helene's Path Of Destruction

    Satellite images of hurricanes Katrina and Helene highlight nature's power with detailed wind and size data.

    KaiTheGSD Report

    #72

    🔥 An Eye Of A Female Humpback Whale

    Close-up of a whale's eye showcasing the intricate details and textures, highlighting the awe-inspiring beauty of nature.

    SandersIncBV Report

    #73

    🔥 It's A Bird! It's A Rainbow! It's A Rainbow Bird!

    Colorful bird perched on a branch, showcasing nature's beauty and vibrant plumage.

    Meet the white-browed tit-warbler, the bird with a beautiful rainbow color. Such a gorgeous creature. It's hard to believe it's real.

    PackerSquirrelette Report

    #74

    🔥 Eysturoy (East Island), Faroe Islands, Denmark 🔥

    Green mountain ridge at sunrise, highlighting nature's beauty next to calm waters.

    Yeeslander Report

    #75

    🔥 This Last Spring I Had The Most Enjoyable Five Minutes Trying To Catch A Glimpse, And I Finally Did, Of This Yellow Warbler In A Pink Tree

    Yellow bird perched on a branch surrounded by vibrant pink blossoms, showcasing the beauty of nature.

    Outrageous_Bell4293 Report

    #76

    🔥 Giraffe Photobombs The Picture

    Giraffes in a humorous pose, showcasing amazing nature with one photobombing the other in a savanna background.

    Crown_Collector1 Report

    #77

    🔥 A Clouded Leopard

    Clouded leopard sitting on moss-covered branch, showcasing nature's beauty with its striking patterned fur.

    therra123 Report

    #78

    🔥 Comparison Of The Size Of A Siberian Tiger, A Brown Bear And A Human

    Tiger, bear, and person amazed by nature, each hugging a large tree in a forest during different seasons.

    JebusdeMazaret Report

    #79

    🔥 These Are Ghost Mushrooms, Bioluminescent Fungi Native To Australia

    Glowing green mushrooms on a tree trunk in a forest, showcasing nature's beauty.

    Ghost mushrooms can be found anywhere along the east coast of Australia where there are old forests. They grow mainly on huge dead trees. You can see their light with the naked eye as a faint green glow in the forest at night.

    This crop comes up most years after a rainy season on an old dead gum tree on my farm in south east Australia

    These photos are taken with natural light of the mushrooms only, no extra lighting used. I have used very long exposures (8-14 minutes) to gather more of the light from these wonders. You can see in the second photo the stars have trailed during the long exposure.

    And before anyone asks, they are not edible or trippy. They will make you very sick for a few days.

    hairy_quadruped Report

    #80

    🔥 Baby Foxes 🔥

    Young foxes exploring nature, playing and running amidst green grass and yellow flowers.

    redditsdaddio Report

    #81

    🔥 Our Sweet Unedited Moon Hiding Behind Some Thick Clouds

    Yellow moon appearing like a smiley face over urban rooftops at dusk, showcasing nature's amazing phenomena.

    TurdEye69 Report

    #82

    🔥 Pele’s Hair (Volcanic Glass)🔥

    Golden grass on a rocky ledge, close-up showing texture, illustrating the beauty of nature.

    Pele’s hair is a formal geological term that volcanologists give to the golden-brown, fiber or thread-like strands of volcanic glass formed naturally from blowing out or stretching of ejected molten lava blobs. It mainly forms from low-viscosity basaltic Hawaiian eruptions but can occur in other basaltic eruptions.

    redditsdaddio Report

    #83

    🔥 Gray Peacock Pheasant 🔥

    Bird with intricate feather patterns displaying vibrant colors in a natural setting, showcasing nature's amazing beauty.

    redditsdaddio Report

    #84

    🔥 Bush Dogs Have Been Described As Looking Like Bear/Dachshund Hybrids

    Three wild bush dogs exploring a grassy field, showcasing the amazing beauty of nature.

    grazatt Report

    #85

    🔥 Eclipse As Viewed From The Iss

    View of Earth from space showcasing an awe-inspiring natural phenomenon with shadows and clouds, emphasizing lit nature.

    sneakertotheizm Report

    #86

    🔥 Monkey's Tail Cactus 🔥

    Amazing nature: a cactus with long, hairy stems adorned with vibrant red flowers in a lush garden setting.

    yoyome85 Report

    #87

    🔥 Long Tailed Tit Bird. 🔥

    Adorable bird with a round body soaring in nature, showcasing amazing wildlife.

    Lowcrbnaman Report

    #88

    🔥full Moon Perfectly Cradled In The Bend Of This Branch

    Silhouette of a tree against a moonlit night sky, showcasing nature's beauty.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    #89

    🔥 Black Panther 🔥

    Black panther peering through green foliage, showcasing the awe of nature.

    redditsdaddio Report

