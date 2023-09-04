45 Oddly Satisfying Things To Soothe Our Perfectionist Souls
From funny cat memes to honest parenting tweets, some genres of content have taken over our social media feeds and cemented themselves as the cornerstones of the internet.
This article is about one of them. 'Oddly satisfying' is an online term born out of people's attempts to describe the inexplicably pleasing sensation that we experience while seeing some mundane thing. Like a carefully swirled bookstack, or rainbow foam leaking from a broken car wash. You get the idea.
So we at Bored Panda decided to pay our respects to this cult classic, and what better way to do it than to feature a Twitter account that's named directly after it!
More info: Twitter
This post may include affiliate links.
"And then JimBob realized, to his horror, that the forest was turning him GAY!" - Bedtime Horror Tales from Fox News
It looks as if it's something you could eat, something sweet.
These are so beautiful... walking on this surface would be amazing. Well, not so much if it cracked or broke, but still...
Had a friend in High School whose handwriting looked like a typewriter. Didn't believed he had written it until I asked him to write me something.
When your drink is provided by the Umbrella Corporation - that's not a good sign!
My dad has one of these on our kitchen counter from one of his friends, I don’t know why he hasn’t drank it yet
I actually preferred the first one, it’s more natural and it’s prettier