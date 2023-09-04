From funny cat memes to honest parenting tweets, some genres of content have taken over our social media feeds and cemented themselves as the cornerstones of the internet.

This article is about one of them. 'Oddly satisfying' is an online term born out of people's attempts to describe the inexplicably pleasing sensation that we experience while seeing some mundane thing. Like a carefully swirled bookstack, or rainbow foam leaking from a broken car wash. You get the idea.

So we at Bored Panda decided to pay our respects to this cult classic, and what better way to do it than to feature a Twitter account that's named directly after it!

More info: Twitter

#1

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Kimbowa
That’s amazing. The folds are so tight that they almost look like they have sharp edges!

#2

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Kimbowa
Wait let me get my glasses.

#3

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Mycroft1967
Some dream of cake, others bake it happen.

#4

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

I'm.Just.A.Girl
Skittles for the eyes! So beautiful

#5

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Saint Tim the Godless
"And then JimBob realized, to his horror, that the forest was turning him GAY!" - Bedtime Horror Tales from Fox News

#6

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

I'm.Just.A.Girl
It looks like frozen feathers on the spine

#7

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Caroline Nagel
It looks as if it's something you could eat, something sweet.

#8

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#9

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Isabella
The wall under is so clean and... untouched, I am surprised about that.

#10

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#11

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

BrookeBT
From the library of Dr. Steven Strange

#12

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#13

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#14

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Mycroft1967
I dunno- looks kinda shady.

#15

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Hawkmoon
Jesus? What a noob! Look, I'm breakdancing on the water!

#16

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#17

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Mycroft1967
Were we bored during the pandemic?

#18

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#19

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Isabella
I have seen similar in Dorset to Man O'War Beach.

#20

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Sergy Yeltsen
These are so beautiful... walking on this surface would be amazing. Well, not so much if it cracked or broke, but still...

#21

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Mycroft1967
Had a friend in High School whose handwriting looked like a typewriter. Didn't believed he had written it until I asked him to write me something.

#22

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

BrookeBT
`Yes, I do have a copy of that book, but I really can`t get to it

#23

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#24

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#25

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#26

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#27

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Sergy Yeltsen
When your drink is provided by the Umbrella Corporation - that's not a good sign!

#28

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#29

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#30

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

Sergy Yeltsen
I can smell that box from here...

#31

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#32

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#33

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#34

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#35

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

BrookeBT
This is my next project. Thank you.

#36

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#37

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#38

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#39

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#40

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#41

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#42

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
My dad has one of these on our kitchen counter from one of his friends, I don’t know why he hasn’t drank it yet

#43

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
I actually preferred the first one, it’s more natural and it’s prettier

#44

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

#45

Twitter-Oddly-Satisfying-Pics

