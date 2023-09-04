From funny cat memes to honest parenting tweets, some genres of content have taken over our social media feeds and cemented themselves as the cornerstones of the internet.

This article is about one of them. 'Oddly satisfying' is an online term born out of people's attempts to describe the inexplicably pleasing sensation that we experience while seeing some mundane thing. Like a carefully swirled bookstack, or rainbow foam leaking from a broken car wash. You get the idea.

So we at Bored Panda decided to pay our respects to this cult classic, and what better way to do it than to feature a Twitter account that's named directly after it!

More info: Twitter