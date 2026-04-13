So we’ve gathered posts from people sharing what happened to their bullies, ranging from karma striking back later in life to folks who decided to fight back. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have any stories of your own that fit the bill, be sure to share them in the comments section down below.

Even though most of us have to go through it, the experiences we have at school aren’t exactly universal. So folks love it, others would go as far as to say it was (sadly) the best time of their lives. But if one was the target of a bully, it’s probably safe to say they didn’t have a great time.

#1 In high school, our main bully seemed unstoppable, but fast forward a decade, and he's a completely changed person. I ran into him at a local charity event where he was volunteering, and he actually apologized for his past behavior. Turns out, life threw him some tough lessons, and he really took them to heart, transforming into a genuinely decent guy.

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#2 Yes, by me 16f at the time.

I was being targeted by a female bully for looking at her wrong. I didn’t mean to.



She started following me around to my classes.

One day after my math class was over, she was waiting for me outside the classroom doors.



I knew she was there and I heard her say “ I’m waiting for you! I’m going to beat you up “



I said “I’m not afraid of you! “



She said “You’re not?”



Me: No!



She said okay! Left, never bothered me again.

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#3 One of the bully's at my school got beat by one of his victim's older brothers. The victim was from a big family and he had like 3 older brothers. Ended up in him getting a black eye and a broken arm.

#4 The guy that used to beat up my friends and try to beat me up (I was a huge 17 year old) while calling us slurs for gay got his comeuppance. Basically he got caught doing gay stuff with one of his friends and got kicked out of his little friend group for it. Maybe if he hadn't tried to beat us up on many occasions and called us so many slurs he could have hung out with us. Like half our group was gay or bi. We listened to all kinds of music. He totally could have hung out and been gay if he wasn't such a violent jerk.



I still think it's funny he would drive buy and yell 'hey f____t' at me when I had my arms around a girl and lipstick on my face.

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#5 Our school bully became a prison guard and was ended by an inmate during a riot.

#6 Not at all, she became the head principal of the school I graduated high school.

#7 He ended up getting cyberbullied a couple years later, his mom got involved until she learned that he had bullied a bunch of other kids... not a pretty picture.

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#8 He was raided by the US Marshalls and convicted of selling steroids.



the other one is now a used car salesman.

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#9 Haha yeah. I was a little jerk in middle school and was an easy target for my bully Doug. He was a rather big guy and liked pushing me around. I started getting cocky one day in the locker room and insinuated his sister worked corners. He didn't like that, so I got shoved, HARD, against the lockers and yelling and whatnot. This caught the attention of Antony, a rather tall muscular guy I didn't really know.



During gym, Antony sat down next to me and asked what was up with Doug. I told him Doug was my personal hell and I had been dealing with it for a couple years at that point. Antony looked at me and said "Want me to take care of it?" I said yes.



End of gym, we all walked into the locker room to find Doug holding his knees, crying, looking rather pitiful in front of everyone. From then on, Doug only glared at me and occasionally said something under his breath. I don't know exactly what Antony said or did, but he did it so everyone could see Doug bawling and half naked.

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#10 No, he has a lovely family and is very successful.



Karma doesn’t exist, not in the wrong way people in the west think is does, not in the way actual Buddhists think it works.

#11 I spent a lot of my middle and high school years in a bad mental state and don't remember a lot of it.



I did have a guy randomly approach me in the pharmacy of my home town and apologize for how he treated me during high school. Only problem was that I didn't even recognize him. He got real offended when I told him I didn't know who he was.



He looked like he was doing okay for himself tho.

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#12 You’ll be completely shocked to know he’s a trumper.

#13 After months of heckling and general talking bad, things came to a head when I flipped him the bird.





He pressed his chest on me, I shoved him back, then the teacher(who knew about the bullying, but told me to be thick skinned because the bully was in special ed) kicked me out of the class.





She accused me of being a "tough guy" trying to make a name for myself from the big city(I had moved to Florida from NY). She wanted to put me in anger management and get special counseling.





I cut my next class and called my Dad. Unknown to me, he left work minutes after my call and confronted my teacher, provoking her to anger so she could feel what I felt those months.





"I haven't even been here 15 minutes, and you're already flustered! Imagine what my son had to go through!"





She apologized to me the next day, and the jerk was kept away from me the rest of the year.

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#14 While not a typical bully, he was a spoiled rich kid who would mock everyone and was always better than everyone else. His dad was a lawyer, so he'll always drop a "we'll sue you if you touch me". Also, he would nacho and soda our cars. Anyway, I broke his arm one time.



I'll never forgot what the Principal said to me: "He's a jerk! I would have done the same thing. But his dad's a lawyer so... just stay home tomorrow and I'll tell him you're suspended"



For what it's worth, we've been moderately decent friends the 19 years since.



Edit: Thanks for the Gold! Seeing how this thread us relatively small, I have to think it's someone who knows who I'm talking about.



Anyway, some clarity. Nachoing is when you dump and smear food on someone's car. His meal of choice was Taco Bell, salsa, nacho cheese, etc.



And I'm still friends with the jerk. Not best friends by any means, but we can talk to each other. I guess I'm still friends with the principal as well too. Although I'm pretty sure the lawyer dad (who later was a politician. Note the past tense in "was") had some clashes with the principal down the line.

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#15 Nothing, actually. He broke his big toe in such a way while kicking me that he couldn’t run properly without being in pain, so it effectively ended his baseball and football career. He’s now a balding twenty-something still living with his parents.

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#16 Not a huge victory but sweet. In school the year above football team gave us all a hard time. Some were ok, most were jerk heads. There was a core of 5 or 6…a real cobra Kai.



It got more intense when we all started chasing the same girls.



15 years later I’m playing in a wedding band with some school friends. We are going down very well. As with any good party band, the objective is to make the women dance. A dance floor full of happy women is the optimal dance floor.





A lot of the women were dancing with us as we played, hanging off us, giving us a lot of attention. I looked up from my guitar to see the old football cobra Kai lined up across the back wall, stony faced, pints in hand watching their wives and girlfriends having a great time with the lads they used to pick on. If my 15 year old self could see my 30 year old self.

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#17 I wish I could say he changed, but there's just something wrong with his brain. Imagine you're in 6th grade and you're putting stuff away in your locker and the kid beside you tells you he wants to burn down your house with you and your family in it, just to see how your skin would melt.



Well after high school he moved in with his pregnant girlfriend and married her. Then he found god. Then god told him he was allowed to beat his kid, and also his wife if she tried to get in the way. Then he went to prison and his wife left him.



He got out some time later, got married again, had yet another kid. To absolutely nobody's surprise, his old friend god showed up again and told him he was above the law and he could do whatever the hell he wanted with no consequences. Again, another badly beaten kid and wife, but this time add a badly beaten police officer into it and an even longer stay in prison.



Rinse and repeat a few more times. So did he get his karma, yes and no. Sure he keeps going to prison where he belongs, but once he gets out he never learns anything. I used to feel bad because I thought it was a mental health thing, but threes only so many children and women you can beat within an inch of their lives and see absolutely nothing wrong with it before you lose all sympathy.

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#18 100% yes.



He was captain of the football team and bullied anyone not in sports or conventionally attractive mercilessly. He was "supposed" to be our prom king senior year. A bunch of us staged a coup and got a self described uber nerd who was genuinely kind, funny, intelligent and empathetic voted prom king.



About eight years after we graduated, the school bully was brought on a daytime talkshow under false pretenses. The show was really about facing your bullies. The bully came out and he was no longer hot, had gained a bunch of weight, thinning hair, just generally unkempt and hadn't succeeded in life.

That geeky guy came out and had worked out for years, got a nose job and his teeth fixed and was pretty much model level hotness. He was also an engineer for NASA, very happily married, a kid and basically living his best life.

He told the bully that he'd made his life a living hell during all of middle school and high school and then thanked him for giving him the motivation to change his life.

He also added something like, "I can see that you never actually tried at anything other than being a bully in school. Maybe this will give you the wake up call that you need".



It was pretty epic.

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#19 My school bully became a very sad, angry, lonely person after school ended. She was one of the 'popular 'girls and took pleasure in putting everyone down. Her little clique of friends slowly but surely distanced themselves from her, and all grew up and got on with their lives, got jobs and families of their own, but she kept that high school personality.



She never kept a job for long as she would end up getting sacked for her bad attitude or for stealing. She would also get herself arrested for disturbing the peace or being drunk and disorderly quite regularly.



Her family tried all sorts to get her to turn her life around, and tried to get her into rehab when she began drinking heavily and couldn't get out of bed in the morning without a drink. Alcohol eventually ended her. She passed 2 years ago. I speak to her sister quite often and they couldn't understand why she was the way she was, and it's broken her parents hearts , even though they did everything humanly possible to help her. It's pretty sad really.

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#20 My worst bully finally made me snap in middle school. I came up to him in the hall and smashed his head into his locker and hit him til the teacher pulled us apart. The next week he came to my house to “make peace and be friends” as soon as we got out of earshot of my mom his cronies jumped me and held me down while he put a .22 bullet in each of my feet from a critter rifle. (Up until this I was a promising cross country runner. I healed, but never got back into it.) They went to juvie and I got meaner. I didn’t trust anyone else for the rest of school.

#21 Got constantly chased around school in like 6th grade by these 3 big kids, for about 3 months they would just chase me, the few times they caught me i would get f%cked up, 1 of the 3 guys was the biggest and was the main instigator, the one time when the other 2 were pushing me around by the stairwell, i snapped. I focused on one and punched him till he fell to the ground, the other guy fled. During the fight i apperantly kicked him in the head, so he reported me and i got in trouble, they didnt give a frick about my story like the other times i tried reporting.

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#22 Jerk 4th grader messed with me for a while on the bus. 3rd grader me got fed up with it but realized that I had to be careful how I proceeded. Ended up smashing his face in with my rolly backpack while getting off the bus in such a way that I could reasonably claim it was an accident. He told his parents who called mine. I broke his nose. I told mine what happened. I told mine what happened and have no clue how what happened between them but i got ice cream and no more nonsense on the bus.

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#23 Was a scrawny little kid in high school, into computers and DnD, and socially awkward so I was prime real estate for bullying.



From about 4th grade until 10th grade I was the target of it. I had three primary antagonists, one of whom rode the bus with me. I did my best to ignore him if I was shoved or heckled, then one day he shoved me down and I got back up and he stood over me "What are you gonna do?" I stood up, then jumped up and socked him right on the bottom of his jaw and the sound of his teeth clacking together was perfect. He took a few steps back to regain his balance and just stood there with a very confused look and a bit of blood from what I assume was a cut tongue. He awkwardly turned away and said nothing.



The next day his buddies stopped me in the hallway, their primary leader shoved me against a wall and hit me with one of the hardest punches I had ever received right into the face. Bloodied and a fair bit angry, I kicked him in the nuts, kicked him in the face when he doubled over, and while he was on his back on the floor, I swung my bookbag full of books as hard as I could over my head and down onto his face. He didn't move after that. His other buddy and I went into fist blows and more fist blows until we could get pulled apart. I think I socked my favorite teacher in the melee.

The guy I whacked the day before was noticeably absent from the scuffle and told his buddies I'll fight if provoked now, I don't think they believed him.



Well, I did. I unloaded many, many years of bottled up anger onto them in a moment of absolute rage.



I had a concussion from being kicked in the head, two swollen black eyes, bloody knuckles, and various other small cuts and bruises.



And so did they.



I was left alone after that.



I became friends with 2 of them over the next few years, backpack recepticle and I never did





EDIT: The consequence for the Action of Hallway B was a week of in school suspension and a call to my parents. I suppose the consequence of clattering clanky-teeth in the jaw was the fight the following day.

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#24 In high school I caught a lot of bull from this one guy. He was bigger than me. Not much, mind you. But in his mind he was towering over me. He would belittle me verbally, push me, knock books out of my hand, trip me on the stairs, etc.



Our sophomore year I had enough, it was the first week of school and he gave me a flat tire as I was walking down the hallway, in a crowded hallway intersection full of freshly minted freshmen trying to find their new classes. I didn’t have a plan. I just reacted.



I yelled “Holy, Joe had an accident! Hey everybody, clear the way, Joe needs to get to the nurse’s office. Come on everybody, this isn’t a joke, this guy needs to get changed before his next class!” Dude froze in stunned horror as the hallway noise stopped and people began to make an opening for him to move through. I’m guessing out of shock, he just sort of walked through the opening, no denial, no rage, just sort of stunned silence.



That was enough to establish the rumor that Big Joe pooed his pants. The rumor evolved over time that he wore diapers. That it was a result of a football injury, etc.



No one made fun of him, mind you. It was a smallish school, our graduating class was around 200 students. And while “gay” was still a regular insult, unless, of course, you actually were gay in which case, whatever, you do you, medical conditions were not mocked.



But occasionally you’d hear whispers about it, particular whenever Big Joe would try to do something big and bad.



He left me, and most others that he was bullying, alone after that. Settled him right down like neutering dog. Ran into him after graduation and, like most people I went to high school with, just acted like we were long lost friends catching up.

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#25 Hm, when I just tried to fight back alone, it became more of a circle. It really ended when a classmate contacted the teacher.



Our teacher was head of the mediation-group of our school and, because our class was kinda a problem-class, they tested quite a few new educational methods with us.



So, when the theme of bullying came she took the three main bullies of the class out together with the three most social guys that were liked, but also known to be fair (one of these three were also the one that tipped the teacher off). They were sat during a lesson alone in a room and they had to discuss why bullying happens, what motivates the bully and what it makes with the victim, and had to hold a presentation about it in the end. The final task of these 6 was to think up possible punishments to prevent futher bullying.



That idea of our teacher was quite effective.

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#26 Knocked the kid out and got suspended. Mom took me out for ice cream, and I got to spend the 3 days doing whatever I wanted. She was proud of me for restraining myself for three years, and for standing up for myself.



Bully didn't get in trouble, because the other kids he was picking on at the same time were too scared to speak up. He did, however, stop bullying kids when I was around.

#27 He was one of my best friends growing up. Highschool came and he changed. He bullied me all the time so I stood up for myself. He continued to bully me after we fought. So I fought him again within a week. He didn’t win or lose each time, it was kind of a tie. He was a wrestler/football player and i was a nobody. His jock friends made fun of him for not wining. He stopped after that.



Now we’re back to being super close.

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#28 We actually became friends, sort of.



My parents were called into school and the principle told them that he is proud of me and that they shouldn't punish me even though I had beaten another kid with a cricket bat.

#29 A guy I knew was bullying a younger kid on the bus. I pointed at him and started yelling "Bully, bully, bully". After a little while most of the bus joined in. He started crying, his mom called my mom and I had to apologize...



I haven't seen him since gradeschool, but our moms are best friends now!

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#30 I was suspended sixteen times and eventually expelled in the last year of high school. I was a bit of a weird kid and a magnet for that kinda stuff.







One particularly memorable occasion was with a meeting between me, my parents, my teachers and my counsellors where the school was saying I had anger issues. I responded with "I don't have anger issues, I've got a bullying issue! If they'd just stop bullying me I'll stop hitting them!"







My dad just creased with laughter, as did the deputy head teacher. Still didn't stop the bullying though. A few of the bullies are dead now, and the only one who tried to carry that on after high school ended up getting the stuff kicked out of him in the street by me.

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#31 In my freshman year of High school I was relentlessly bullied by the varsity QB. Daily this guy would punch me in the arm, hard. I had a perpetual bruise on my upper left arm. After a few weeks trying to avoid this guy, mostly not as it was a small school, I devised a plan for revenge.



I found a piece of 1/4" aluminum plate in my dad's work shop that I hid in my jacket sleeve. When I saw the bully that day I taunted him by saying that he punched like a girl and I couldn't even feel it. I offered my arm to him and told him to really try this time. Well, he ended up breaking 3 bones in his hand and wasn't able to play the rest of the season. F him. Thanks for reading and don't get mad get even.

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#32 I was the bullied for my entire school. I was a brown, weird and know-it-all and they were all racists, even the teachers. It was hard but some of the kid were going farther by being violent toward me during recess. So I decided to be become even more violent, even against stronger kids. The trick is to not being afraid to being hurt. If you don’t care what happen to you it doesn’t matter if you win or lose a fight as long as you never let go. Pretty soon it becomes too tiresome for the stronger kids to mess with you so they reluctantly stop pushing you around and just keep insulting safely only with words. I could live with it (not really).

#33 I told him to leave me alone or I'd smash his face in. People started treating me like I was insane and the bullying got worse.



Didn't matter that he once held me out a window several stories high for giggles. Didn't matter that that he stole from me and tried to sell it back even though I saw him take it. Didn't matter that he and a couple of his friends would often put me in a trash bin and place it somewhere high so I couldn't move unless I wanted to fall down and hurt myself. People knew this, people saw it, people didn't care.



The people who were nice to me would never stand up to them because they "didn't want to be left out", so they kept going to his parties, didn't do a dern thing when they saw me get threatened or humiliated or beat up. Sometimes they would even join in, if the mood was right and then apologize in secret afterwards.



Teachers would either punish us equally because "we were both in the wrong" when they found out, have a short chat with him telling him he was in the wrong, or try and comfort me by saying he was just jealous and he came from a bad place so I should have sympathy for him. Seriously, those teachers were the worst, like they had a hetz against me. They once invited my dad in to tell him I had been cheating on a test. Their proof? I had 100% right answers. He was furious with them, the fact that they didn't even consider I might have actually gotten 100% right answers. It's not even like I did poorly in school. The few times his parents were involved, nothing happened other than them telling him off once and then him getting revenge on me for snitching.



But back to the question: I had no one I could really trust, and the people I thought of as friends were definitely *not* friends in retrospect. So one day when he came up to me, I told him to f off or I'd smash his face in, hoping it would scare him off before anything happened. I was immediately told on, the teachers ripped into me, and even the people that had been nice to me to my face started keeping away or bullying me as well.



My parents didn't know. I couldn't tell them, because all this stuff made me think it was somehow my fault and that I deserved it. My role in life was to be a punching bag, because I was weird and small. If I told them, they'd tell me to be sympathetic, I thought, though they absolutely were on my side once they found out much later.



I don't trust people anymore, and I have no love for myself. I want to want to get better, but I don't actually care enough about myself to put in any real effort. Everything good I do for myself is just because I want the people I love to see me succeed. I just want to die, yet I don't really because I know my immediate family would be sad. I just kind of wish I could erase my existence altogether, leaving no proof that I was ever there.

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#34 I was the bully to one kid when I was young. He decided to fight me. He didn't have a chance. I took him down but then didn't have the heart to hit him in the face. I let him up, he came at me again. I took him down again, hit him in the chest a couple times and let him back up.



He is the only kid I ever bullied to that date and never did it again to him or anybody else. I didn't dislike the kid and didn't really know I was affecting him so much until I saw the rage he had when he came after me.

#35 I don’t know if I would call it karma. She went through a horrible divorce and some career setbacks a few years ago, which was the last time I ran into her.



We were at the same event for a mutual acquaintance and I kind of expected her to be as rude as she had always been to me, but when I asked her how she was doing she actually told me about her rough few years and said she was finally on a better path and things were looking up.



Honestly, at that point everything fell away. I had been pretty resentful and was ready to go into full frenemy mode, but at that point I just couldn’t - all my ill will and animosity towards her just vanished. I still can’t fully articulate why, but I’m glad it did. I think I kind of realized that I don’t need to hold on to those feelings, I’m doing fine and she’s coming out of a tough time and doing her best. We obviously didn’t become close or anything, but at this point I honestly just wish the best for her. .

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#36 I was mugged by a couple kids when I was just going into my freshman year of high school. One of them is a cook, the other is whereabouts unknown, meanwhile I retired at 41 and travel the world taking pictures.



I think karma worked out.

#37 No idea. I didn't really want anything to do with them so I didn't stalk them to find out how their lives went.

#38 The school did its best to punish me for defending myself, saying that I was the aggressor, even though there were multiple witnesses saying I wasn’t. It even got to the point where the school tried to make me pay for the kids Physio sessions because I hurt his back in the process. I ended up having a go at the principal and changing schools.

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#39 With one I ended up being a lot more popular at school and found out that he was no stronger than me, despite being a lot larger than I was. A second bully was different, he beat the living out of me one day and my dad forced me to tell him who did it and dragged me to the guy's house where he had it out with the father, which ended the bullying. Fortunately there were no repercussions from that.

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#40 When I was 5 or 6 and started school in the UK they noticed that I ate with a knife and fork in the wrong hands, so a nun would sneak up on me and smack my knuckles with a stick and make me sit at 'the stupid table' .. i think with autistic kids.

I played the long game starting then and there and made sure I was an atheist.