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If you’ve watched Game of Thrones or any other pseudo-historical TV series, you understand perfectly well how important it was in the Middle Ages for a dynasty to have a male heir. But that was a long time ago, and today even most monarchs are quite relaxed about this issue.

However, as it turns out, many people from ordinary families are still extremely concerned about the purity of their bloodline (yes, it sounds like a line from a Harry Potter book, but anyway…) and are willing to go to any lengths to ensure the biological continuation of their line. Here’s a story that only confirms this.

More info: Reddit

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It was crucial for a dynasty to have a male heir in the Middle Ages, but some “ordinary” families still hold this stance even nowadays

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is a childfree woman, and her brother recently adopted a kid

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The siblings’ parents were happy to play with the kid, but they did a 180 after the son claimed they didn’t want to have children anymore

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The grandparents’ reaction was harsh – they just cut all ties, both with the son and his wife, and the toddler

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Image credits: ILovePizza_32

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Even the other relatives’ reproaches didn’t change anything – the situation remained the same

The original poster (OP) has a brother, and he and his wife recently adopted a little girl. The siblings’ parents, according to the author, took the adoption quite well, often playing with their adopted granddaughter, talking to her on the phone, and everything was fine. Until one day, the dad confessed to his parents that he and his wife no longer planned to have kids.

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The parents saw red. They first tried every means possible to persuade the son to produce an “heir” with his wife. Then they began threatening, pleading, flattering, and pressuring them. And when none of this worked, they simply cut ties with the son’s entire family, including the 3-year-old, who just couldn’t get why her grandparents no longer wanted to talk to her or play with her.

Upon learning of this, the author called her mom and lashed out, calling her completely insane. According to the author, they weren’t a monarchical family from Europe, so they weren’t supposed to pay so much attention to issues of “blood procreation.” The mom was shocked by such aggressive backlash, but she didn’t change her mind.

Moreover, they both tried to turn the rest of their relatives against their son and his family. They were unsuccessful. Even their own elderly parents, despite being quite old-fashioned, called this behavior toward a child deeply inappropriate. However, even the unanimous disapproval of the extended family didn’t change anything. The grandparents kept boycotting both the kid and her parents…

Image credits: user15285612 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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In recent years and decades, Americans have increasingly wondered whether parenthood can actually be considered a form of personal fulfillment. According to a Pew Research Center survey, the share of childless adults who consciously state they are unlikely to become parents in the future has increased from 37% in 2018 to 47% in 2023.

Furthermore, 57% of respondents cite a simple lack of desire to have kids as the primary reason for their decision. Interestingly, the same survey found that women cite this more often than men do. Pressure from family and society remains, but many young adults are now convinced that not having kids is simply their choice, whether rational or based on values.

By the way, regarding society’s reaction to the sadness of the older generation, “deprived of the joy” of being grandparents – recently, public perception has shifted toward a debate about boundaries, whether it’s even appropriate to project one’s own desires onto one’s adult children, and who even has the right to make reproductive decisions, as noted in this article at The Independent.

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People in the comments also agreed with the author that her parents’ behavior seems beyond reason, and that the original poster did the right thing by trying, albeit harshly, to give them a reality check. However, many responders strongly believe it’s unlikely the parents will change their minds in the future. So, do you, our dear readers, agree with this as well?

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Most commenters just gave the author and her brother their support, but admitted that pretty much nothing could be changed here

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