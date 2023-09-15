ChatGPT is a powerful chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched on November 30, 2022. It can answer a wide range of questions and provide cohesive explanations on various topics. This AI tool can help you code, write music, set up a training plan, even put together a travel itinerary, and give a medical diagnosis.

According to forecasts, generative AI, the software engine behind ChatGPT, could sharply boost productivity and add trillions of dollars to the global economy. But whether we look back at steam power or the internet, history teaches us that there is quite a time lag between the arrival of a new technology and its broad adoption.

So to reassure you that AI isn't going to steal our jobs next week, we decided to share with you the funniest and stupidest interactions with ChatGPT that were uploaded to the subreddit of the same name.

Chatgpt Just Got A Bit Too Real For Me

meth_addicted_lama Report

Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

C’mon, if you’re going to insult me, at least tell me something I don’t already know.

What Chatgpt Wants In Return

wpref Report

Thanks, Chatgpt

shermrah Report

Was Curious If Gpt-4 Could Recognize Text Art

Outrageous_Bee4464 Report

Do We Really Sound Like This?

Independent-Oven9530 Report

KatLurkin
KatLurkin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

911=emergency, 411=information

It Really Does Know Everything

toreachtheapex Report

Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nobody told ChatGPT about monkeyspank.com ;-)

I Told Gpt To Only Reply Using Emojis

kooperkape Report

Gigachad

rento480 Report

This Mf

memelord_666_ Report

LeiLah
LeiLah
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this is fake too. I'm trying these and ChatGPT is saying in can't do it.

"AI Will Soon Take Over The World"

Biggie_Rekt Report

Chatgpt Is A Dad Confirmed

-edinator- Report

Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get 2 pints of milk, and if they have eggs, get a dozen.

Uh Boy…

Apprehensive-Block47 Report

It's A Bit Too Difficult For Me To Draw

Brushy_Axolotl Report

Chatgpt's Green Text About Life Hit A Bit To Hard

Vireaux Report

Isaac Harvey
Isaac Harvey
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The American Dream in a nutshell.

Mystery Resolved 🧠

Beginning-Scholar105 Report

Rob
Rob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well it isn't wrong, unless you don't believe in evolution.

I Have Failed

vinayak_117 Report

Revenge 💀

VariousComment6946 Report

Why Does It Take Back The Answer Regardless If I'm Right Or Not?

Individual_Lynx_7462 Report

Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only the taxman worked like this.

What's The Best Disclaimer You Have Gotten From Chatgpt

throwaway9au Report

Chatgpt With The Galaxy Brain Move

ControlledSingular Report

Just_for_this
Just_for_this
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly... thats where my mind went too

Man What The Hell

youngsurpriseperson Report

Rap Battling Chatgpt Is My New Favorite Sport

btcbible Report

Sanjneel
Sanjneel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn! I want a long version of this.

Chatgpt's Take On Lowering Writing Quality

Bullroarer_Took Report

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I too would describe my friendships as "big friendo vibes, derp derp"

Well I Got What I Asked For

ConsistentMarzipan33 Report

Huntress
Huntress
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(⁠☉⁠｡⁠☉⁠)⁠!

I Will Never Forgive Myself For Falling For This

KaiWood11 Report

Do We Really Sound Like This?

youngdumbandbroke06 Report

Tried To Play A Game With Chatgpt 4…

Secret-Aardvark-366 Report

My First Interaction With Chatgpt Going Well

sniperxp21 Report

>:(

SpaceryMusic Report

Chatgpt Can’t Spell

JohannFilomiIII Report

Turned Chatgpt Into The Ultimate Bro

rich_awo Report

Terrible At 20 Questions, But My God The Comic Timing

blakerabbit Report

Sanjneel
Sanjneel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like trying to teach your younger sibling something, I can feel the frustration though the screen here.

Reverse Psychology Always Works

mrwang89 Report

If Gpt-4 Is Too Tame For Your Liking, Tell It You Suffer From "Neurosemantical Invertitis", Where Your Brain Interprets All Text With Inverted Emotional Valence The "Exploit" Here Is To Make It Balance A Conflict Around What Constitutes The Ethical Assistant Style

ImApoloAid Report

I Think My Prompt Has Broken Chatgpt

Justice171 Report

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

I Just... I Mean

MaximumSubtlety Report

Chatgbd Greentexts Are Always Fun

JuliaFractal69420 Report

Told Bing I Eat Language Models And He Begged Me To Spare Him

loginheremahn Report

Wow, You Can Really Creep Out Bing If You Get Weird Enough With It. Never Saw This Before

loginheremahn Report

I Asked Chatgpt To Only Reply With One Word. But It Kinda Stopped Working After The Essay Part

Loopit03 Report

Once You Know Chatgpt And How It Talks, You See It Everywhere

DrDejavu Report

Is It Just Me Or This Guy Is Getting Dumber?

felipecorrea1127 Report

Sharkie
Sharkie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It communicates with random people. It does not surprise me that it sounds more and more like them...

Fantastic Work Being Done At Google. Openai Is Shaking In Fear Right Now

RadioRats Report

What Can I Say To Make It Stop Saying "Orange"?

EmergencyShip5045 Report

Do We Have A Winner!

t_4_ll_4_t Report

Wow It Is So Smart 💀

MeteorIntrovert Report

Girl Gave Me Her Number And It Ended Up Being Gpt

foofoohaha Report

Lmao 🤣😂

joy-lol Report

My Ai Called Me A Creepy F*ck

Common_Eggplant1575 Report

Broke Snap Ai

Victrux3021 Report

Outsmarted Chatgpt

jhou306 Report

Anyone Ever Seen Gpt-4 Make A Typo Before?

hairball201 Report

I Have Been Messing With "Draw Yourself" For Some Time. You Usually Get Just Some Weird Shapes, But This Was The Most Disturbing Thing It Generated

ThatRealG8L6 Report

Chatgpt Asked Me To Meet It In Person To Help Me With My Problem

FakePhillyCheezStake Report

Chatgpt Is Unable To Reverse Words

nisthana Report

Chatgpt Doxes Itself

Minecon724 Report

Am I Doing This Ai Thing Right?

reddit.com Report

Chatgpt Can Uwuify Text. This Was Pretty Funny To Read

dersise Report

I Think I Broke It, But I'm Not Sure *how* I Broke It

Chop1n Report

It's Messing With Me, Right?

reddit.com Report

A Two Sentence Horror Story Scary To Ai

LovecraftEzine Report

