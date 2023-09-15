61 Funny And Dumb ChatGPT Interactions To Make You Worry Less About AI Taking Over The World
ChatGPT is a powerful chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched on November 30, 2022. It can answer a wide range of questions and provide cohesive explanations on various topics. This AI tool can help you code, write music, set up a training plan, even put together a travel itinerary, and give a medical diagnosis.
According to forecasts, generative AI, the software engine behind ChatGPT, could sharply boost productivity and add trillions of dollars to the global economy. But whether we look back at steam power or the internet, history teaches us that there is quite a time lag between the arrival of a new technology and its broad adoption.
So to reassure you that AI isn't going to steal our jobs next week, we decided to share with you the funniest and stupidest interactions with ChatGPT that were uploaded to the subreddit of the same name.
Chatgpt Just Got A Bit Too Real For Me
C’mon, if you’re going to insult me, at least tell me something I don’t already know.
What Chatgpt Wants In Return
Thanks, Chatgpt
Was Curious If Gpt-4 Could Recognize Text Art
Do We Really Sound Like This?
It Really Does Know Everything
I Told Gpt To Only Reply Using Emojis
Gigachad
This Mf
"AI Will Soon Take Over The World"
Chatgpt Is A Dad Confirmed
Uh Boy…
It's A Bit Too Difficult For Me To Draw
Chatgpt's Green Text About Life Hit A Bit To Hard
Mystery Resolved 🧠
I Have Failed
Revenge 💀
Why Does It Take Back The Answer Regardless If I'm Right Or Not?
What's The Best Disclaimer You Have Gotten From Chatgpt
Chatgpt With The Galaxy Brain Move
Man What The Hell
Rap Battling Chatgpt Is My New Favorite Sport
Chatgpt's Take On Lowering Writing Quality
I too would describe my friendships as "big friendo vibes, derp derp"
I Will Never Forgive Myself For Falling For This
Tried To Play A Game With Chatgpt 4…
My First Interaction With Chatgpt Going Well
>:(
Chatgpt Can’t Spell
Ah yes, msimainaireetsablihsetabiliseditnasidna
Terrible At 20 Questions, But My God The Comic Timing
Reverse Psychology Always Works
If Gpt-4 Is Too Tame For Your Liking, Tell It You Suffer From "Neurosemantical Invertitis", Where Your Brain Interprets All Text With Inverted Emotional Valence The "Exploit" Here Is To Make It Balance A Conflict Around What Constitutes The Ethical Assistant Style
I Think My Prompt Has Broken Chatgpt
