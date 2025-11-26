“Total Stupidity!”: Man Who Got His Eyeballs Tattooed Reveals Dangerous Process

ADVERTISEMENT

A British man who spent more than $50,000 covering nearly every inch of his skin with tattoos opened up about what it felt like to take body modification to one of the most extreme places imaginable: his eyes.

He revealed what happened when he had ink injected directly into his eyeballs, describing the process in detail. Needless to say, numerous netizens were shocked.

Highlights A tattoo enthusiast spent over $50,000 and 1,600 hours covering nearly his entire body in ink.

During an interview, he described what it felt like to have his eyeballs tattooed.

Specialists warned that the procedure is extremely dangerous and can lead to permanent damage.

This is what happens when tattoos become a man’s hobby, and that hobby goes way too far

Man shirtless showing tattoo on arm, related to eyeballs tattooed and revealing dangerous tattoo process.

Image credits: ITV | This Morning

Originally named Mathew Whelan, the man became so completely engrossed by his tattoos that he ultimately changed his legal name to “King of Ink Land King Body Art The Extreme Ink-ite.”

In day-to-day life, however, he explained that he preferred the shortened name “Body Art,” as it was far easier for everyone around him to use, according to the Daily Mail.

Close-up of a man receiving eyeball tattoo ink injection with a needle, showing the dangerous tattooing process.

Image credits: IZATRINI (Not the actual photo)

By the time he shared his story with ITV, he had spent more than £40,000 ($52,000) and 1,600 hours under the needle. At one point, he claimed that 32 different artists worked on him simultaneously.

Virtually every part of his skin, from his face to his torso, arms, and legs, had been covered in ink, leaving only tiny untouched areas around his eyes, lips, and ears.

Close-up of a man with extensive face tattoos showing his eyes after getting eyeball tattoos, highlighting the dangerous process.

Image credits: ITV | This Morning

Body Art then decided to get his eyeballs tattooed as well, a risky procedure since the eyes are very sensitive.

Body Art explained how ink was injected directly into his eyeballs

Man with extensive facial tattoos discusses the dangerous process of eyeball tattooing in a television interview.

Image credits: ITV | This Morning

While the idea of a needle coming anywhere near the surface of the eye is quite uncomfortable, Body Art noted that the process was actually quite simple.

“It’s with a syringe, and they pierce the muscle tissue in the eyeball,” he told the show’s hosts.

Commenter discussing tattoos as a form of self-expression while warning about mental health risks.

Instead of tattooing the exterior surface with a machine, the ink was manually injected so that it spread across his sclera, the white layer of his eyeball. The goal was to darken the area around his iris and pupil, giving his eyes a deep, inky appearance.

The tattoo enthusiast insisted that the process actually did not hurt, though it was very risky.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a man who got his eyeballs tattooed, highlighting the dangerous process involved.

“Your optical nerve is not in the eyeball, so it’s not painful, just dangerous,” he explained.

He stated that no anesthetic was used during his eyes’ inking procedure, so he had to stay very still. “You’ve got to be a statue or a gargoyle and not twitch, because it can be different, between losing your sight,” he said.

Man covered in tattoos getting eyeball tattooed by a group of tattoo artists during a ritual with purple lighting.

Image credits: ITV | This Morning

Netizens responded strongly to Body Art’s appearance, with many criticizing the sheer volume of his tattoos. “He looks like a melted pack of crayons… but each to their own,” one commenter wrote.

Body Art explained that his fascination with tattoos didn’t begin with adulthood

Comment by Connor Kennedy about a man with a high pain threshold who got his eyeballs tattooed, discussing the dangerous process.

Body Art stated that he has always been drawn to tattoos, even as a child.

“I knew in my head at the age of nine I wanted artwork on my body, probably not to the extent that I’m covered,” he said.

Man with extensive face and eyeball tattoos showing the dangerous process of eyeball tattooing and body modification.

Image credits: @king_body_art

He revealed that he went on to get his first tattoo at 16, two years before it was legally allowed where he lived.

Looking back on the thousands of hours he had spent being tattooed since, he simply said, “I’m still the same person, just older, and more colorful.”

Comment by Kev Miller expressing that inking the eyeballs is total stupidity and warning about the dangerous tattoo process.

As for why he was inspired to ink his actual eyeballs, Body Art explained that it was a nod to his favorite animals, which have similar eyes.

“One of my favorite animals is an orangutan, and if you know monkeys and orangutans, their eyes are black,” he said. “It’s become a lifestyle for me, not an addiction.”

Man with extensive face tattoos and tattooed eyeballs revealing the dangerous process of eyeball tattooing.

Image credits: @king_body_art

In contrast to Body Art’s simple explanations, medical experts continued to urge the public to avoid eyeball tattoos completely, according to Unilad.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists called the practice “an extremely dangerous, irreversible procedure that can lead to blindness.”

Man with extensive face tattoos and blacked-out eyeballs sitting inside a car revealing the dangerous tattoo process.

Image credits: @king_body_art

They noted that complications may include severe light sensitivity, unexpected reactions, retinal detachment, and even vision loss.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Body Art’s eyeball tattoos on social media

Comment on social media post by Linda Brinson saying he looks absolutely ridiculous with laughing emoji and 37 likes visible.

Comment expressing views on people reacting strongly to those who get eyeballs tattooed and choosing to be different.

Comment about personal choice and acceptance, highlighting the risks of eyelid tattoos and dangerous process discussion.

Comment by Sharon Tinkler questioning appearance after aging, related to man who got his eyeballs tattooed revealing dangerous process.

Comment on body art expressing personal stories, questioning the dangers of eyeball tattooing and its impact on daily life.

Comment on a post about a man who got his eyeballs tattooed, describing the procedure as dangerous and awful.

Comment from Stephen Mitchell discussing personal choices and support for a man who got his eyeballs tattooed despite dangers.

Comment from Sarah Johnson discussing a man who got his eyeballs tattooed and the dangerous process involved.

Comment by Ally Pritchard expressing concern about the impact of eyeball tattoo ink on other organs and narcissistic traits.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a man who got eyeballs tattooed, highlighting the dangerous process and consequences.

Comment by Lizzie Morton stating it's his life and he's not bothering anyone, related to eyeball tattooing dangers discussion.