Woman Becomes A Mental Health Advocate After Dealing With Her Own Issues And A Prominent Face Tattoo

ADVERTISEMENT

Tattoos often carry deep personal meaning: they can mark a memory, a relationship, or a phase of life. But sometimes, those same tattoos become reminders people no longer want to hold onto. It’s not always about regret; sometimes it’s about healing, growth, or simply moving forward. Thankfully, with modern technology, tattoo removal has become more effective and accessible than ever.

One person shared their emotional journey of getting a face tattoo removed, a decision that’s as brave as it is vulnerable. In a heartfelt video, they opened up about the physical pain, emotional weight, and long process ahead. Many praised their honesty and courage, saying it’s a powerful reminder that starting over is never too late.

RELATED:

The author opened up about their laser removal journey to erase the face tattoo

Woman with prominent face tattoo shares experience as mental health advocate during laser removal procedure in a car.

Share icon

Image credits: ultimatebykomi

They didn’t hold back, sharing every detail, including how their family has been emotionally affected too

Woman becoming a mental health advocate after dealing with personal issues and a prominent face tattoo removal journey.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her journey as a mental health advocate after personal struggles.

Share icon

Close-up of a prominent face tattoo being treated with a laser by a person wearing blue gloves.

Share icon

Image credits: alkaline.erudite

Woman mental health advocate sharing her journey with personal struggles and a prominent face tattoo visible.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with prominent face tattoo speaking about mental health advocacy while wearing a seatbelt in a car.

Share icon

Image credits: alkaline.erudite

Text on white background discussing treatment duration of up to two years to remove prominent face tattoo.

Share icon

Image credits: ultimatebykomi

You can watch the author’s video here:

Tattoo removal is a lengthy, costly, and deeply emotional journey

When people say tattoos are “forever,” they aren’t exaggerating. Once the ink settles beneath your skin, it becomes a part of you, quite literally. Your body’s immune system constantly works to flush out foreign particles, but tattoo ink is made up of molecules too large to be broken down naturally. These ink pigments stay locked within your skin cells, giving tattoos their longevity. And while they can be removed today thanks to technology, the process is lengthy, expensive, and far from simple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every tattoo removal method operates a little differently, but the goal remains the same: to break down those stubborn ink particles into pieces small enough for your body to clear away. Laser treatments, chemical methods, and abrasion-based techniques all target the pigment layer beneath the skin. Once fragmented, your immune system finally gets a chance to flush them out over time. It’s not instant, each session works progressively until the tattoo fades or disappears.

Tattoo removal isn’t a one-and-done procedure, it’s a journey that requires patience, commitment, and quite often, a significant financial investment. Depending on the size, color, and age of the tattoo, multiple sessions are required, sometimes stretching across months. To understand this process better, Bored Panda spoke with Harkesh Rajpoot, a seasoned tattoo artist with over a decade of experience. “Tattoo removal can be quite challenging and expensive,” he shared. “But for some, it’s worth every bit of the effort.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With 33K followers on Instagram and a background in mehndi artistry, Harkesh has seen countless tattoo stories unfold. “People come in wanting tattoos removed for all kinds of reasons,” he says. “Sometimes they simply don’t like their tattoo anymore, it could be the design, the placement, or even the meaning behind it.” Over time, people evolve, and so do their tastes. What once felt personal and powerful might not resonate years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another major reason people seek tattoo removal is professional expectation. “Your job might not allow visible tattoos, especially if you’re in client-facing roles like banking, hospitality, or law,” Harkesh explains. Even today, certain workplaces maintain strict appearance guidelines, making tattoos a point of contention. In these cases, removal becomes less about preference and more about necessity, an effort to align personal expression with career demands.

Sometimes, it’s not about aesthetics or professionalism, it’s emotional. “For some, a tattoo reminds them of a person or a period in life that caused deep pain,” Harkesh says softly. “It could be an ex, a lost friendship, or a memory they no longer wish to carry.” In such situations, tattoo removal becomes more than a cosmetic choice; it’s a form of healing. Letting go of the ink can feel like reclaiming control over one’s past and peace of mind.

Laser removal is a precise and effective method for breaking down ink particles

There are several ways to remove tattoos today, though laser removal remains the most widely used and effective. It works by emitting pulses of light energy that shatter ink particles beneath the skin. Over time, the body naturally eliminates these fragments. Depending on the color and depth of the ink, different lasers are used for optimal results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from lasers, there are traditional methods like salabrasion and dermabrasion, both of which physically remove layers of skin containing ink. Salabrasion involves using salt and friction to scrape away pigment, while dermabrasion employs a mechanical tool to sand the skin’s surface. Though less common now due to advancements in laser technology, these techniques still exist. However, they often carry a higher risk of scarring and pain.

In recent years, tattoo removal creams have entered the market, promising an easier, cheaper alternative. These products claim to fade ink using peeling agents and chemical exfoliants. “But I don’t really recommend them,” Harkesh admits. “They’re unpredictable and can damage your skin more than they help.” While some users report light fading, most professionals agree that creams rarely deliver the dramatic results seen with laser treatments.

Ultimately, removing a tattoo is an intensely personal decision, one that involves both emotional and physical considerations. “I understand why people do it,” says Harkesh. “Sometimes it’s about growth, sometimes closure.” But he also advises careful thought before committing. “Think it through,” he adds, “because the journey is time-consuming, costly, and not without pain. But if it helps you feel free, then it’s absolutely worth it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The author’s tattoo removal journey is certainly an emotional and eye-opening one, showing just how much thought, patience, and resilience goes into the process. From understanding the technicalities to managing the physical and emotional aspects, it’s a lot more than just a cosmetic change. Do you have a tattoo of your own, and if so, would you ever consider removing it?

People praised the author’s courage for speaking out, while many had questions about how it all happened

Comment on social media discussing a prominent face tattoo and its impact on mental health advocacy.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Madison Baker explaining tattoo removal takes over two years, related to face tattoo and mental health advocacy.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her story and advocating for mental health awareness and support.

Share icon

Comment by Dadtok2607 questioning if tattoo artists refuse clients, displayed on a social media post with 24,462 likes.

Share icon

Comment from Chance Oswald649 discussing tattoo removal as a form of regret with a laughing emoji reaction.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post expressing shock and sadness with crying emojis and a profile picture of a dog.

Share icon

Comment by user beachbutton discussing regret and removal, highlighting a mental health advocate’s experience with a face tattoo.

Share icon

Comment by Flamesandfeathers expressing that a doctor's note should be required before getting a face tattoo, discussing mental health.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with a prominent face tattoo shares mental health advocacy message in a social media comment.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by user selina with a UK flag emoji asking why, displayed on a social media platform with 4799 likes.

Share icon

Comment criticizing a woman with a prominent face tattoo, questioning her decision and mental health advocacy.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying Inking with out thinking with a worried emoji, posted by user MJZA with 4594 likes.

Share icon

Comment on social media about a tattoo, expressing curiosity and asking for a backstory or prequel.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with a prominent face tattoo speaking about mental health advocacy and personal challenges in a casual setting.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment asking about wearing foundation that covers tattoos, posted by user yasmeen with cityscape profile picture.

Share icon

Woman with a prominent face tattoo speaking at a mental health advocacy event, sharing her personal story and insights.

Share icon

Comment on social media asking which artist created the tattoo, expressing surprise with an emoji and many likes.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter Daniel Alejandro Zambrano with a beard and black cap sharing a humorous mental health related statement online.

Share icon

User comment on social media about choosing to get a face tattoo, relating to mental health advocacy and personal experiences.

Share icon

Comment on social media promoting kindness and support for a woman who became a mental health advocate.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post expressing an opinion about a woman's music video outfit, with 318 likes.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post saying it's hardly noticeable, with 210 likes, expressing views on a prominent face tattoo and mental health advocacy.

Share icon

Comment from user takeanapson expressing regret about getting a face tattoo removed on a social media post.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her experience as a mental health advocate after overcoming personal challenges.

Share icon

Comment from Cindy asking about experiences with different tattoos, cover-ups, or design changes on a social platform.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Yoemiie saying What an expensive regret with 71 likes on a social media post.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post questioning why a face tattoo appears darker after removal efforts.

Share icon

Comment on social media from Ticky toky shoppy saying I have no regrets with a laughing emoji, expressing a carefree attitude.

Share icon

Comment about a woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her story as a mental health advocate online.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment expressing surprise about a woman becoming a mental health advocate with a prominent face tattoo.

Share icon

Man reacting to a social media comment questioning a woman with a prominent face tattoo advocating for mental health.

Share icon

Comment from siwilkerson expressing admiration for a patient’s tolerance and the pain worthiness of the experience.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post about face tattoo removal, expressing curiosity and support for new beginnings and mental health advocacy.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment expressing excitement and happiness with an emoji, related to a mental health advocate with a prominent face tattoo.

Share icon

Woman mental health advocate sharing an encouraging message, smiling with a confident and supportive tone.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

User profile photo of a woman commenting on a post with supportive words using emojis, related to mental health advocacy.

Share icon

Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her story as a mental health advocate after overcoming personal challenges

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media from Beam Me Up expressing support for mental health advocacy and brighter days ahead.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with prominent face tattoo sharing mental health advocacy message in a social media comment section.

Share icon

Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her journey as a mental health advocate after overcoming personal struggles.

Share icon

Comment from user suniarley wishing strength and speedy recovery, supporting a woman mental health advocate with a face tattoo.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment showing support with phrase "Thug life" and a flexed bicep emoji on a woman’s mental health advocacy post.

Share icon

Comment praising a woman for her bravery and sharing support as a mental health advocate with a prominent face tattoo.

Share icon

Comment on social media post thanking a woman for sharing her story and acknowledging her bravery as a mental health advocate with a face tattoo.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing a supportive message about mental health advocacy online.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Mary Sorenson praising a woman’s strength and sharing admiration for her mental health advocacy journey.

Share icon

Comment from Helen A Campbell expressing gratitude and support related to mental health advocacy journey.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her story as a mental health advocate after dealing with personal issues.

Share icon

Comment on social media praising a woman’s mental health advocacy journey after her personal struggles and face tattoo.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT