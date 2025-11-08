Woman Becomes A Mental Health Advocate After Dealing With Her Own Issues And A Prominent Face Tattoo

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Tattoos often carry deep personal meaning: they can mark a memory, a relationship, or a phase of life. But sometimes, those same tattoos become reminders people no longer want to hold onto. It’s not always about regret; sometimes it’s about healing, growth, or simply moving forward. Thankfully, with modern technology, tattoo removal has become more effective and accessible than ever.
One person shared their emotional journey of getting a face tattoo removed, a decision that’s as brave as it is vulnerable. In a heartfelt video, they opened up about the physical pain, emotional weight, and long process ahead. Many praised their honesty and courage, saying it’s a powerful reminder that starting over is never too late.
RELATED:
The author opened up about their laser removal journey to erase the face tattoo
Woman with prominent face tattoo shares experience as mental health advocate during laser removal procedure in a car.
Tattoo removal is a lengthy, costly, and deeply emotional journey
When people say tattoos are “forever,” they aren’t exaggerating. Once the ink settles beneath your skin, it becomes a part of you, quite literally. Your body’s immune system constantly works to flush out foreign particles, but tattoo ink is made up of molecules too large to be broken down naturally. These ink pigments stay locked within your skin cells, giving tattoos their longevity. And while they can be removed today thanks to technology, the process is lengthy, expensive, and far from simple.
ADVERTISEMENT
Every tattoo removal method operates a little differently, but the goal remains the same: to break down those stubborn ink particles into pieces small enough for your body to clear away. Laser treatments, chemical methods, and abrasion-based techniques all target the pigment layer beneath the skin. Once fragmented, your immune system finally gets a chance to flush them out over time. It’s not instant, each session works progressively until the tattoo fades or disappears.
Tattoo removal isn’t a one-and-done procedure, it’s a journey that requires patience, commitment, and quite often, a significant financial investment. Depending on the size, color, and age of the tattoo, multiple sessions are required, sometimes stretching across months. To understand this process better, Bored Panda spoke with Harkesh Rajpoot, a seasoned tattoo artist with over a decade of experience. “Tattoo removal can be quite challenging and expensive,” he shared. “But for some, it’s worth every bit of the effort.”
ADVERTISEMENT
With 33K followers on Instagram and a background in mehndi artistry, Harkesh has seen countless tattoo stories unfold. “People come in wanting tattoos removed for all kinds of reasons,” he says. “Sometimes they simply don’t like their tattoo anymore, it could be the design, the placement, or even the meaning behind it.” Over time, people evolve, and so do their tastes. What once felt personal and powerful might not resonate years later.
ADVERTISEMENT
Another major reason people seek tattoo removal is professional expectation. “Your job might not allow visible tattoos, especially if you’re in client-facing roles like banking, hospitality, or law,” Harkesh explains. Even today, certain workplaces maintain strict appearance guidelines, making tattoos a point of contention. In these cases, removal becomes less about preference and more about necessity, an effort to align personal expression with career demands.
Sometimes, it’s not about aesthetics or professionalism, it’s emotional. “For some, a tattoo reminds them of a person or a period in life that caused deep pain,” Harkesh says softly. “It could be an ex, a lost friendship, or a memory they no longer wish to carry.” In such situations, tattoo removal becomes more than a cosmetic choice; it’s a form of healing. Letting go of the ink can feel like reclaiming control over one’s past and peace of mind.
Laser removal is a precise and effective method for breaking down ink particles
There are several ways to remove tattoos today, though laser removal remains the most widely used and effective. It works by emitting pulses of light energy that shatter ink particles beneath the skin. Over time, the body naturally eliminates these fragments. Depending on the color and depth of the ink, different lasers are used for optimal results.
ADVERTISEMENT
Apart from lasers, there are traditional methods like salabrasion and dermabrasion, both of which physically remove layers of skin containing ink. Salabrasion involves using salt and friction to scrape away pigment, while dermabrasion employs a mechanical tool to sand the skin’s surface. Though less common now due to advancements in laser technology, these techniques still exist. However, they often carry a higher risk of scarring and pain.
In recent years, tattoo removal creams have entered the market, promising an easier, cheaper alternative. These products claim to fade ink using peeling agents and chemical exfoliants. “But I don’t really recommend them,” Harkesh admits. “They’re unpredictable and can damage your skin more than they help.” While some users report light fading, most professionals agree that creams rarely deliver the dramatic results seen with laser treatments.
Ultimately, removing a tattoo is an intensely personal decision, one that involves both emotional and physical considerations. “I understand why people do it,” says Harkesh. “Sometimes it’s about growth, sometimes closure.” But he also advises careful thought before committing. “Think it through,” he adds, “because the journey is time-consuming, costly, and not without pain. But if it helps you feel free, then it’s absolutely worth it.”
ADVERTISEMENT
The author’s tattoo removal journey is certainly an emotional and eye-opening one, showing just how much thought, patience, and resilience goes into the process. From understanding the technicalities to managing the physical and emotional aspects, it’s a lot more than just a cosmetic change. Do you have a tattoo of your own, and if so, would you ever consider removing it?
People praised the author’s courage for speaking out, while many had questions about how it all happened
Comment on social media discussing a prominent face tattoo and its impact on mental health advocacy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment by Madison Baker explaining tattoo removal takes over two years, related to face tattoo and mental health advocacy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her story and advocating for mental health awareness and support.
Comment by Dadtok2607 questioning if tattoo artists refuse clients, displayed on a social media post with 24,462 likes.
Comment from Chance Oswald649 discussing tattoo removal as a form of regret with a laughing emoji reaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on social media post expressing shock and sadness with crying emojis and a profile picture of a dog.
Comment by user beachbutton discussing regret and removal, highlighting a mental health advocate’s experience with a face tattoo.
Comment by Flamesandfeathers expressing that a doctor's note should be required before getting a face tattoo, discussing mental health.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman with a prominent face tattoo shares mental health advocacy message in a social media comment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment by user selina with a UK flag emoji asking why, displayed on a social media platform with 4799 likes.
Comment criticizing a woman with a prominent face tattoo, questioning her decision and mental health advocacy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment saying Inking with out thinking with a worried emoji, posted by user MJZA with 4594 likes.
Comment on social media about a tattoo, expressing curiosity and asking for a backstory or prequel.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman with a prominent face tattoo speaking about mental health advocacy and personal challenges in a casual setting.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment asking about wearing foundation that covers tattoos, posted by user yasmeen with cityscape profile picture.
Woman with a prominent face tattoo speaking at a mental health advocacy event, sharing her personal story and insights.
Comment on social media asking which artist created the tattoo, expressing surprise with an emoji and many likes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Commenter Daniel Alejandro Zambrano with a beard and black cap sharing a humorous mental health related statement online.
User comment on social media about choosing to get a face tattoo, relating to mental health advocacy and personal experiences.
Comment on social media promoting kindness and support for a woman who became a mental health advocate.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on social media post expressing an opinion about a woman's music video outfit, with 318 likes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on social media post saying it's hardly noticeable, with 210 likes, expressing views on a prominent face tattoo and mental health advocacy.
Comment from user takeanapson expressing regret about getting a face tattoo removed on a social media post.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her experience as a mental health advocate after overcoming personal challenges.
Comment from Cindy asking about experiences with different tattoos, cover-ups, or design changes on a social platform.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment by Yoemiie saying What an expensive regret with 71 likes on a social media post.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on social media post questioning why a face tattoo appears darker after removal efforts.
Comment on social media from Ticky toky shoppy saying I have no regrets with a laughing emoji, expressing a carefree attitude.
Comment about a woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her story as a mental health advocate online.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Social media comment expressing surprise about a woman becoming a mental health advocate with a prominent face tattoo.
Man reacting to a social media comment questioning a woman with a prominent face tattoo advocating for mental health.
Comment from siwilkerson expressing admiration for a patient’s tolerance and the pain worthiness of the experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on social media post about face tattoo removal, expressing curiosity and support for new beginnings and mental health advocacy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Social media comment expressing excitement and happiness with an emoji, related to a mental health advocate with a prominent face tattoo.
Woman mental health advocate sharing an encouraging message, smiling with a confident and supportive tone.
ADVERTISEMENT
User profile photo of a woman commenting on a post with supportive words using emojis, related to mental health advocacy.
Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her story as a mental health advocate after overcoming personal challenges
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on social media from Beam Me Up expressing support for mental health advocacy and brighter days ahead.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman with prominent face tattoo sharing mental health advocacy message in a social media comment section.
Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her journey as a mental health advocate after overcoming personal struggles.
Comment from user suniarley wishing strength and speedy recovery, supporting a woman mental health advocate with a face tattoo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Social media comment showing support with phrase "Thug life" and a flexed bicep emoji on a woman’s mental health advocacy post.
Comment praising a woman for her bravery and sharing support as a mental health advocate with a prominent face tattoo.
Comment on social media post thanking a woman for sharing her story and acknowledging her bravery as a mental health advocate with a face tattoo.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing a supportive message about mental health advocacy online.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment by Mary Sorenson praising a woman’s strength and sharing admiration for her mental health advocacy journey.
Comment from Helen A Campbell expressing gratitude and support related to mental health advocacy journey.
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman with a prominent face tattoo sharing her story as a mental health advocate after dealing with personal issues.
Comment on social media praising a woman’s mental health advocacy journey after her personal struggles and face tattoo.
ADVERTISEMENT
Poll Question
Total votes ·
Thanks! Check out the results:
Total votes ·
Newsletter
Subscribe to Access Exclusive Polls
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Privacy Policy.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.
Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
30
1