Getting a tattoo is an exciting experience—it’s a way to express yourself, mark special moments, or just get something cool on your skin. But let’s be real, not everyone thinks it through completely, and some end up with regrets. Curious about what people wish they had known before getting inked, a man asked online, “What’s something you wish you knew about having tattoos BEFORE you started getting tattoos?” The responses came pouring in, with people sharing their biggest lessons, unexpected struggles, and hard-earned wisdom. Whether you’re planning your first tattoo, thinking about adding another, or just love hearing real-life tattoo stories, keep reading for some candid insights from those who’ve been there, done that, and (sometimes) wish they had done it differently!

#1

Man with tattoos sitting outdoors in casual attire, showcasing inked designs on arms. Tattoos are a conversation starter… I hate conversations.

l i s a , Mental Health America (MHA)/Pexels Report

    #2

    Floral tattoo on forearm, showcasing inked design. That brown ink tattoos age like fine wine😭🙏🏽

    ♡baby♡

    That brown tattoos were a thing, I feel it’d look so much better with my skintone.

    lara☆ , k1sstooth/Instagram Report

    #3

    Man in a suit with hand tattoos and a beard, contemplating decisions before getting inked. Your taste in tattoos WILL change as you age. Sincerely, someone with a nature sleeve and an American trad sleeve.

    user553425701812 , Olha Ruskykh/Pexels Report

    Getting a tattoo is a big decision—one that stays with you forever (literally). Some people get inked to mark a special milestone, honor a loved one, or showcase their personality.

    But let’s be honest, plenty of tattoos also happen on impulse. And while that spontaneous little design might seem like a great idea at the moment, regret can creep in fast.

    #4

    Tattoo sketches displayed on a wall, showcasing design options for those considering getting inked. Don’t get flash tattoos. Regret only the flash I got done. Don’t do it.

    Trippygothdj , Thais Lima/Pexels Report

    #5

    Tattoo artist inking a sun design on a person's arm using a tattoo machine. Don’t get anything even REMOTELY fine line.

    Spencer Kieu , Labskiii/Pexels Report

    #6

    Person with tattoos wearing a Harley-Davidson shirt, sitting against a graffiti wall. 1 thing to know above all else. Once you start getting visible tattoos like hands, neck, head. You will instantly be looked at differently, not usually in a good way.

    darkcloud4201 , Ralph Rabago/Pexels Report

    To get a better understanding of what goes into a great tattoo (and how to avoid the dreaded regret), Bored Panda spoke with Harkesh Rajpoot, a seasoned tattoo artist with over a decade of experience.

    With 33K followers on Instagram and a background in mehndi artistry, he’s seen it all—from beautifully thought-out designs to last-minute choices that didn’t age well.

    #7

    Tattoo artist wearing gloves works on a person's arm tattoo in a studio setting. Placement is more crucial than the actual tattoo.

    Alejandro Casas , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #8

    Three people displaying similar geometric tattoos on their arms, symbolizing the importance of frontal lobe awareness before getting inked. DONT GET MATCHING TATTOOS WITH FRIENDS!!! Knew this girl for a year got a kinda matching tattoo with her. Now I wish to never see her again but then she is always reminded of me when she looks at her arm.

    SkyeBlue:

    Never get matching tattoos. Doesn't matter how long you were together too.

    hannahpaige._ , Jean Marc Bonnel/Pexels Report

    #9

    Close-up of an arm with various black tattoos, showcasing detailed ink art and designs. That a few years later they can just suddenly become completely raised ?? was very unexpected but all of my tattoos are like raised and they feel like braille💀

    Nana , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    "There are so many people who come in without a clue about what they want. They’ll ask me to suggest a design, and while I try to help, a tattoo is personal. It should be something meaningful to them, not just something trendy," he explained.

    While Pinterest boards and Instagram trends can be great for inspiration, they shouldn’t be the only reason someone gets a tattoo.
    #10

    Tattoo artist showing design on tablet to person with arm tattoo, discussing getting inked. Don't be scared to say you don't like something about the design & want something changed just because you don't want to be a 'hassle' to the tattoo artist. Speak up! That's part of their job.

    beansprout , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is about design; And if the tattoo artist doesn't like it, find another one. One that appreciates that you have to live with it. But if it is about a warning regarding pacement or ethics; listen.

    #11

    Intricate back tattoo design with geometric patterns and bold lines, illustrating ideas to consider before getting inked. If you want a really big piece, wait minimum 3 years and if you still want it after that time, then do it.

    maryjane ᖭི༏ᖫྀ ꩜ , Vitor Diniz/Pexels Report

    #12

    Person holding tattoo design next to inked arm in a studio setting. Plan your tattoo placement for your whole arm, leg, whatever. ruined the flow of my entire arm by not planning ahead & seeing the bigger picture.

    rael , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

    According to Harkesh, the details matter just as much as the design. "People rarely think about things like color, placement, or how their tattoo will look in five or ten years.

    For example, red ink fades faster, and certain shades don’t sit well on all skin tones," he said. These small but crucial details can make a huge difference in how the tattoo looks down the road.
    #13

    “Just one more” is false. Every time.

    Jacob Klayman Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    eh..my last one (of 5) was about 8 years ago. the only additional one I consider is for my best friend of 19 years (not a name or date, more like a symbol or something concerning ohana)

    #14

    Tattoo artist with glasses and gloves working on a client's arm, showcasing the tattooing process. Go to a reputable artist and pay the extra $$. Quality > quantity.

    yourfavgothbabe , Brett Sayles/Pexels Report

    #15

    YOU choose the placement and direction of the tattoo. I have a couple in my forearms "upside down" because I like to look at them, but other people see it upside down.

    Chilo Jimenez Report

    Placement is another key factor. "People love intricate designs on fingers, wrists, or behind the ear, but they don’t realize that these areas experience a lot of wear and tear. Over time, the fine details blur, and the tattoo can end up looking like a smudge," he pointed out. It’s something many people don’t think about until it’s too late.

    #16

    Person smiling on a beach, showing colorful tattoos on their arms, highlighting inked designs. There will always be someone with better tattoos than you, and there will always be someone with worse tattoos. Don’t compare, just enjoy yours and stay true to your taste.

    . , Alexey Demidov/Pexels Report

    #17

    Person with a colorful tattoo on their arm, receiving a consultation outdoors, highlighting things to know before getting inked. That you’re going to spend the rest of your life explaining that one tattoo.

    Megan , Dasha Klimova/Pexels Report

    #18

    I wish I had a fully developed frontal lobe and no people pleasing qualities, I got bullied into designs I didn’t want and I was too scared to say no

    Hayleytoons Report

    And then, of course, there are the clients who completely ignore advice. "I had a client once who got a tattoo just for fun, without much thought. A year later, they came back asking if I could fix it. Unfortunately, not everything can be ‘fixed’—sometimes, the only option is laser removal, which is painful and expensive," he shared.
    #19

    If you get a tattoo on your back, you won't remember its there.

    Alex Schellenberg Report

    #20

    Arm with creative tattoo design, highlighting colorful ink art in natural light. Dont get color tattoo unless, UNLESS YOU ARE LIKE RICH RICH 😭 they don't age well yall. You need to get a very expensive one.

    Le ly , lil artsy/Pexels Report

    #21

    Person with painted nails holding a phone by a railing, contemplating tattoos before getting inked. Set whatever you want as your lockscreen for a week or so and make sure you’re gonna like seeing it every day.

    Justin , freestocks/Unsplash Report

    Another common mistake? Going for tattoos that are way too small. "Tiny tattoos might look cute at first, but as the ink settles into the skin, they can spread out and become unreadable. Fine lines blur, small text becomes illegible—it’s not always a good long-term choice," he added.
    #22

    Person in a blue sweater lying on a couch, using a tissue. Wish I knew about tattoo flu!!

    ev31emae , Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels Report

    heidi_2 avatar
    trollingergirl
    trollingergirl
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tattoo flu refers to the temporary flu-like symptoms—such as mild fever, chills, fatigue, and muscle aches—that some people experience as their immune system reacts to the trauma of tattooing. These symptoms generally appear within a day after getting inked and usually resolve within one to two days with proper aftercare, though persistent or severe symptoms should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

    #23

    A delicate floral tattoo on a person's shoulder, highlighting something to consider before getting inked. Well I wish I would've known I'm allergic to red ink before getting a red ink tattoo 😭😭

    ziggy , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #24

    Close-up of a fresh tattoo with detailed ink lines on skin. That the healing process is so much worse than actually getting the tattoo.

    Karma , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

    If you’re considering getting a tattoo, Harkesh recommends doing some proper research first. "Find an artist whose style you love, ask them for advice, and think about your tattoo beyond just the next few months. This is something that’s going to be on your body forever," he emphasized.
    #25

    Tattooed arm holding a burger with fries, emphasizing considerations before getting inked. Make sure to eat before getting tatted! My first sleeve appointment I hadn't eaten properly before and my leg and arm kept moving involuntarily and I kept getting faint.

    Hazel , PNW Production/Pexels Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my artist got me sugar cubes when I started shivering. if you need a break say so.

    #26

    Person applying sunscreen, showing a wrist tattoo, a reminder to consider before getting inked. If you don’t wear sunscreen you WILL regret it, even if you don’t get a burn.

    soph , Mikhail Nilov/Pexels Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this especially true with tattoos? I usually regret not using sunscreen, even without.

    #27

    You can get stretch marks under the ink and then it looks blown out :/

    graciegose Report

    For those who are worried about regretting their choice, he has one simple piece of advice: "If you’re unsure, don’t rush it. Wait a few months, see if you still love the idea, and then go for it. A tattoo should be something you’re excited about for years, not just in the moment."

    At the end of the day, tattoos are an amazing way to express yourself—but only if you take the time to do it right. A little planning goes a long way in ensuring that your ink is something you’ll always love.

    So, which of these tattoo tips did you find the most helpful? Let us know in the comments!
    #28

    Person with red hair and choker showing a tattoo stencil on their shoulder, considering getting inked. Know prime real estate!!!! Do not get a flash tattoo in prime real estate!!!

    Jen , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #29

    I wish I stuck w a specific style.

    missgoetia Report

    #30

    A person getting inked, while an artist focuses on tattooing their arm in a dimly lit setting. That you gotta stand up for yourself or you'll end up with an oddly placed tattoo that looks out of place.

    Zoe , Hanna Graves/Pexels Report

    #31

    Tattooed arm extended in the rain, showcasing minimalist ink design on forearm. That some tattoos are really good weather gauges (my wrist ghost cat can tell rain or snow based off where he itches)

    doctor_thorn , Alex wong/Unsplash Report

    #32

    Person with tattoos on neck and arm, showing intricate designs, relevant to getting inked decisions. No matter how tatted you are, you’ll never feel tatted enough. It’s a slippery slope.

    Mads , Marlon Schmeiski/Pexels Report

    #33

    Healing in Australian summer actually sucks, get tattoos in cold months.

    Shakira 🍉 Report

    #34

    Person with glasses examining a detailed tattoo on their hand, a step before getting inked. Lowkey you will have a few days of regret immediately after you get them but i always end up loving them again after that initial panic stage.

    lucy , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    #35

    Close-up of skin texture, illustrating considerations for getting inked. You can't have laser hair removal where you have tattoos so maybe jump onto that first.

    bis3xyuau , Angela Roma/Pexels Report

    #36

    1. never tatto on a bad day (u will remember 4ever) 2. u will change and you will grow out of some designs or color choices. they were once a representation of your artistic expression.. embrace it. 3. do your research on the tatto artist first, don't just go to the local shop and get it done

    Tasha Report

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    don't get a tattoo to remember bad/depressing thoughts. no "the world is s**t" or "life is unfair" quotes. you want to be lifted up, not put down. mine generally center around perspective and change, even if I got them in dark situations.

    #37

    Don’t get quotes especially after a break up.

    jereme Report

    #38

    Just because they have a license doesn’t always mean they’re professional.

    Ellie Report

    #39

    The way everyone feels entitled to look, touch, ask about them threw me off.

    🙇🏻 Report

    #40

    Leave the big spots for the big tats I promise you a 100% you'll want to get in the future.

    venusinl0ve Report

    #41

    Sometimes the body dysmorphia comes back when getting a tattoo in a place that was blank, but it goes away after a bit and you’re left with nothing but love for the art that you have!

    ˚ ༘ ⋆｡˚ 𝓵𝓮𝓼𝓵𝓲𝓮 ˚ ༘ ⋆｡˚ Report

    #42

    A person with floral and spiral tattoos on forearms, wearing a knitted sweater, illustrating things to know before getting inked. Your tattoos will forever get itchy and raised no matter how much time has passed. They’re worth it, but I wish I knew.

    Jelly 🖤 , Kireyonok_Yuliya/Freepik Report

    mummikins avatar
    Diane
    Diane
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine never has, that sounds more like an allergy or reaction

    #43

    That your first tattoo doesn’t NEED to be somewhere obvious like your arm, you will regret it.

    Username Report

    #44

    You will forget you have tattoos.

    JTK_Productions Report

    #45

    Wait till you’re in your 20s, your ideas WILL CHANGE 😂!

    cristy Report

    #46

    That people will never stop saying to me “you know it’s forever, you can’t take them off” ohh thank you Karen, I didn’t know that 🤡

    Lyna 🚛🌞 Report

    #47

    Approach tattoos as a testimony of who you were, not who you are: ink doesn’t define you so have fun with it.

    Artemis🕊 Report

    #48

    Don't let the tattoo artist convince you that something THEY want is better than what YOU want.

    Devi Report

    #49

    To do better research on the artists. I wanted a cover-up but ended up with a blast over.

    dancleveland125 Report

    #50

    It's not that deep! I love my tattoos but I genuinely forget about them and then just get happy when I see them.

    Naomi🍒 Report

    #51

    Arm with tattoos resting on a table next to a leather wallet and book. That it was going to get exponentially more expensive as the years have gone by. Should've gotten more earlier.

    ВЦИGЄ , ArtHouse Studio/Pexels Report

    #52

    That everyone will think they can show you their tattoos cause you are heavily tattooed.

    Haley Elliott Report

    #53

    Wait til you’re over 21 to get started. Sincerely, a 26 year old who started at 16 and regrets 50% of my tattoos.

    veggiesnales Report

    #54

    Some days you’re gonna hate them and some days you’re gonna wish you had 20 more🤷🏻‍♀️

    ofir_officiall Report

    #55

    Old people will hating on me and asking rude questions in public (as well as say I won’t have a job and husband ever)

    _chervona_pomada_ Report

    #56

    I don’t regret a single tattoo I just regret not having a larger scheme plan of layout, placement and style.

    Jackson Report

    #57

    THINK ABOUT A TATTOO FOR AT LEAST 6 MONTHS BEFORE YOU GET IT 😭😭

    shay Report

    #58

    You can lowkey have reactions to the ink, I get acne and and skin irritation in the area mine are in.

    darhart5 Report

    #59

    Don’t overthink it. Even if down the line in life you don’t like some of them, just remember that at one point in your life you did and it’ll make you fall in love all over again.

    r8ch Report

    #60

    Tell the artist to use the thinnest needle, it looks much better in everything.

    Abi Report

    #61

    Don’t go to an older tattoo artist. they have heavy hands and my tattoo has a bump over the outline because he basically pushed into my skin so hard. it’s healed but i hate the feeling.

    bunni (Billie’s Version) Report

    #62

    Stick n poke tattoos are not semi permanent!!

    Grumpynfrumpy Report

    #63

    The amount of coolness gained after each and every tattoo is unimaginable.

    megan Report

    #64

    Sometimes you get hyper aware that you have tattoos and stare at them for 10min straight.

    cigarette_after_sex__ Report

    #65

    People WILL ask: "Is that a tattoo?". No, Susan, I just have giant, flower-shaped freckles.

    ellabella_Od Report

    #66

    It's not that deep but also don't get anything that identifies with your lifestyle get stuff that identifies with your spirit.

    Beau! Report

    #67

    That I would feel much more connected to my own body, and that it would start feeling like a part of ME rather than something I just live in. :)

    Jax Report

    #68

    After you actually get the tattoo that you have been obsessed with for X years, you won’t care about it as much – it’ll feel like it’s always been there.

    𝑹 Report

