Getting a tattoo is an exciting experience—it’s a way to express yourself, mark special moments, or just get something cool on your skin. But let’s be real, not everyone thinks it through completely, and some end up with regrets. Curious about what people wish they had known before getting inked, a man asked online , “What’s something you wish you knew about having tattoos BEFORE you started getting tattoos?” The responses came pouring in, with people sharing their biggest lessons, unexpected struggles, and hard-earned wisdom. Whether you’re planning your first tattoo, thinking about adding another, or just love hearing real-life tattoo stories , keep reading for some candid insights from those who’ve been there, done that, and (sometimes) wish they had done it differently!

#1 Tattoos are a conversation starter… I hate conversations.

#2 That brown ink tattoos age like fine wine😭🙏🏽



That brown tattoos were a thing, I feel it’d look so much better with my skintone.

#3 Your taste in tattoos WILL change as you age. Sincerely, someone with a nature sleeve and an American trad sleeve.

Getting a tattoo is a big decision—one that stays with you forever (literally). Some people get inked to mark a special milestone, honor a loved one, or showcase their personality. But let's be honest, plenty of tattoos also happen on impulse. And while that spontaneous little design might seem like a great idea at the moment, regret can creep in fast.

#4 Don’t get flash tattoos. Regret only the flash I got done. Don’t do it.

#5 Don’t get anything even REMOTELY fine line.

#6 1 thing to know above all else. Once you start getting visible tattoos like hands, neck, head. You will instantly be looked at differently, not usually in a good way.

To get a better understanding of what goes into a great tattoo (and how to avoid the dreaded regret), Bored Panda spoke with Harkesh Rajpoot, a seasoned tattoo artist with over a decade of experience. With 33K followers on Instagram and a background in mehndi artistry, he's seen it all—from beautifully thought-out designs to last-minute choices that didn't age well.

#7 Placement is more crucial than the actual tattoo.

#8 DONT GET MATCHING TATTOOS WITH FRIENDS!!! Knew this girl for a year got a kinda matching tattoo with her. Now I wish to never see her again but then she is always reminded of me when she looks at her arm.



Never get matching tattoos. Doesn't matter how long you were together too.

#9 That a few years later they can just suddenly become completely raised ?? was very unexpected but all of my tattoos are like raised and they feel like braille💀

"There are so many people who come in without a clue about what they want. They'll ask me to suggest a design, and while I try to help, a tattoo is personal. It should be something meaningful to them, not just something trendy," he explained. While Pinterest boards and Instagram trends can be great for inspiration, they shouldn't be the only reason someone gets a tattoo.

#10 Don't be scared to say you don't like something about the design & want something changed just because you don't want to be a 'hassle' to the tattoo artist. Speak up! That's part of their job.

#11 If you want a really big piece, wait minimum 3 years and if you still want it after that time, then do it.

#12 Plan your tattoo placement for your whole arm, leg, whatever. ruined the flow of my entire arm by not planning ahead & seeing the bigger picture.

According to Harkesh, the details matter just as much as the design. "People rarely think about things like color, placement, or how their tattoo will look in five or ten years. For example, red ink fades faster, and certain shades don't sit well on all skin tones," he said. These small but crucial details can make a huge difference in how the tattoo looks down the road.

#13 “Just one more” is false. Every time.

#14 Go to a reputable artist and pay the extra $$. Quality > quantity.

#15 YOU choose the placement and direction of the tattoo. I have a couple in my forearms "upside down" because I like to look at them, but other people see it upside down.

Placement is another key factor. "People love intricate designs on fingers, wrists, or behind the ear, but they don't realize that these areas experience a lot of wear and tear. Over time, the fine details blur, and the tattoo can end up looking like a smudge," he pointed out. It's something many people don't think about until it's too late.

#16 There will always be someone with better tattoos than you, and there will always be someone with worse tattoos. Don’t compare, just enjoy yours and stay true to your taste.

#17 That you’re going to spend the rest of your life explaining that one tattoo.

#18 I wish I had a fully developed frontal lobe and no people pleasing qualities, I got bullied into designs I didn’t want and I was too scared to say no

And then, of course, there are the clients who completely ignore advice. "I had a client once who got a tattoo just for fun, without much thought. A year later, they came back asking if I could fix it. Unfortunately, not everything can be ‘fixed’—sometimes, the only option is laser removal, which is painful and expensive," he shared.

#19 If you get a tattoo on your back, you won't remember its there.

#20 Dont get color tattoo unless, UNLESS YOU ARE LIKE RICH RICH 😭 they don't age well yall. You need to get a very expensive one.

#21 Set whatever you want as your lockscreen for a week or so and make sure you’re gonna like seeing it every day.

Another common mistake? Going for tattoos that are way too small. "Tiny tattoos might look cute at first, but as the ink settles into the skin, they can spread out and become unreadable. Fine lines blur, small text becomes illegible—it’s not always a good long-term choice," he added.

#22 Wish I knew about tattoo flu!!

#23 Well I wish I would've known I'm allergic to red ink before getting a red ink tattoo 😭😭

#24 That the healing process is so much worse than actually getting the tattoo.

If you’re considering getting a tattoo, Harkesh recommends doing some proper research first. "Find an artist whose style you love, ask them for advice, and think about your tattoo beyond just the next few months. This is something that’s going to be on your body forever," he emphasized.

#25 Make sure to eat before getting tatted! My first sleeve appointment I hadn't eaten properly before and my leg and arm kept moving involuntarily and I kept getting faint.

#26 If you don’t wear sunscreen you WILL regret it, even if you don’t get a burn.

#27 You can get stretch marks under the ink and then it looks blown out :/

For those who are worried about regretting their choice, he has one simple piece of advice: "If you’re unsure, don’t rush it. Wait a few months, see if you still love the idea, and then go for it. A tattoo should be something you’re excited about for years, not just in the moment." At the end of the day, tattoos are an amazing way to express yourself—but only if you take the time to do it right. A little planning goes a long way in ensuring that your ink is something you’ll always love. So, which of these tattoo tips did you find the most helpful? Let us know in the comments!

#28 Know prime real estate!!!! Do not get a flash tattoo in prime real estate!!!

#29 I wish I stuck w a specific style.

#30 That you gotta stand up for yourself or you'll end up with an oddly placed tattoo that looks out of place.

#31 That some tattoos are really good weather gauges (my wrist ghost cat can tell rain or snow based off where he itches)

#32 No matter how tatted you are, you’ll never feel tatted enough. It’s a slippery slope.

#33 Healing in Australian summer actually sucks, get tattoos in cold months.

#34 Lowkey you will have a few days of regret immediately after you get them but i always end up loving them again after that initial panic stage.

#35 You can't have laser hair removal where you have tattoos so maybe jump onto that first.

#36 1. never tatto on a bad day (u will remember 4ever) 2. u will change and you will grow out of some designs or color choices. they were once a representation of your artistic expression.. embrace it. 3. do your research on the tatto artist first, don't just go to the local shop and get it done

#37 Don’t get quotes especially after a break up.

#38 Just because they have a license doesn’t always mean they’re professional.

#39 The way everyone feels entitled to look, touch, ask about them threw me off.

#40 Leave the big spots for the big tats I promise you a 100% you'll want to get in the future.

#41 Sometimes the body dysmorphia comes back when getting a tattoo in a place that was blank, but it goes away after a bit and you’re left with nothing but love for the art that you have!

#42 Your tattoos will forever get itchy and raised no matter how much time has passed. They’re worth it, but I wish I knew.

#43 That your first tattoo doesn’t NEED to be somewhere obvious like your arm, you will regret it.

#44 You will forget you have tattoos.

#45 Wait till you’re in your 20s, your ideas WILL CHANGE 😂!

#46 That people will never stop saying to me “you know it’s forever, you can’t take them off” ohh thank you Karen, I didn’t know that 🤡

#47 Approach tattoos as a testimony of who you were, not who you are: ink doesn’t define you so have fun with it.

#48 Don't let the tattoo artist convince you that something THEY want is better than what YOU want.

#49 To do better research on the artists. I wanted a cover-up but ended up with a blast over.

#50 It's not that deep! I love my tattoos but I genuinely forget about them and then just get happy when I see them.

#51 That it was going to get exponentially more expensive as the years have gone by. Should've gotten more earlier.

#52 That everyone will think they can show you their tattoos cause you are heavily tattooed.

#53 Wait til you’re over 21 to get started. Sincerely, a 26 year old who started at 16 and regrets 50% of my tattoos.

#54 Some days you’re gonna hate them and some days you’re gonna wish you had 20 more🤷🏻‍♀️

#55 Old people will hating on me and asking rude questions in public (as well as say I won’t have a job and husband ever)

#56 I don’t regret a single tattoo I just regret not having a larger scheme plan of layout, placement and style.

#57 THINK ABOUT A TATTOO FOR AT LEAST 6 MONTHS BEFORE YOU GET IT 😭😭

#58 You can lowkey have reactions to the ink, I get acne and and skin irritation in the area mine are in.

#59 Don’t overthink it. Even if down the line in life you don’t like some of them, just remember that at one point in your life you did and it’ll make you fall in love all over again.

#60 Tell the artist to use the thinnest needle, it looks much better in everything.

#61 Don’t go to an older tattoo artist. they have heavy hands and my tattoo has a bump over the outline because he basically pushed into my skin so hard. it’s healed but i hate the feeling.

#62 Stick n poke tattoos are not semi permanent!!

#63 The amount of coolness gained after each and every tattoo is unimaginable.

#64 Sometimes you get hyper aware that you have tattoos and stare at them for 10min straight.

#65 People WILL ask: "Is that a tattoo?". No, Susan, I just have giant, flower-shaped freckles.

#66 It's not that deep but also don't get anything that identifies with your lifestyle get stuff that identifies with your spirit.

#67 That I would feel much more connected to my own body, and that it would start feeling like a part of ME rather than something I just live in. :)