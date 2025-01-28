30 Coins From Various Times And Countries That Could Be A True Holy Grail To Every Numismatist
While for many, coins are just another form of currency, for others, they are a little bit (or way) more. Most often, these people are coin collectors who strive to gather the most beautiful, rare, and/or expensive coins in their collections that they can. Yet, understanding a piece’s value can be tricky to the naked eye. So, they turn to various online and offline channels for help.
One such channel is the r/coincollecting subreddit. In it, people are welcome to boast about their findings, ask to determine their uniqueness and worth, as well as just admire what a variety of coins can be found in the wild. Since our list is assembled from images posted by this community, let’s jump in to see what goodies they found, shall we?
A Puzzle Of Misprinted Nickels
Chuck E Cheese Token Coin From 2005
1995 Penny Struck Over A Dime
As early as 105,000 years ago, humans started collecting things. Back then, people in the Kalahari region of southern Africa collected crystals, which did not exist naturally near the area where they were found, making them a valuable collectible.
Ever since, the act of collection has evolved, and nowadays people gather various things. From books and CDs to stamps, baseball cards (or other kinds of cards), and coins—people always find something worth investing their time, money, and home space in.
A Box Of Undated Type 1 United States Coins
Those aren't undated coins. Notice the one in the pack actually shows the date. These are silver quarters that were in circulation and are highly worn out. The date would be at the feet of Lady Liberty on the front, but are worn down. You can't see them in the pic, but if you were to look at one of these, you'd be able to barely make out the date on them. These types of coins are considered junk silver as they are so worn they have less silver than they did when newly minted. The old mercury silver dimes can be even worse; which is where the saying "one thin dime" comes from.
1989 Canadian 1 Dollar Coin With A Piece Of 25 Cent Coin Stuck On It
1 Oz. American Eagle USA Gold Coin
Speaking about coin collection, there’s a whole subreddit dedicated to it—r/coincollecting. There, people can ask others relevant questions, like about a coin’s worth, share what coins they found, or simply admire what others were able to find. It was created back in April of 2010, and ever since, it has gathered 109K members, making the community the top 2% in size on the whole platform.
Today’s list was assembled from this exact subreddit. In it, you’ll find various coins from different times and places. It just shows how even a seemingly insignificant piece of metal can hold so much history within itself. Or be actually fake and just giving numismatists false hope.
If you read the last sentence, you might wonder what a numismatist is. Well, knowing the topic of this article, it’s not surprising that it describes a person who is a specialist, researcher, and/or collector of coins.
8 Reales Colonial Mexico Coin From A Year 1740
A 1969 Severe Off-Center Penny Planchette
Indian $5 From 1909
It should be noted that the term is a rather broad one, as it encompasses not only collection but researching money too. To be more specific, various means of payment were used to exchange goods and resolve debts throughout history.
So, coin collection can be differentiated from numismatics, as usually, it focuses on solely collecting particular coins, not other forms of currency, like bills. Some research is involved in the collection, as by trying to gather beautiful, rare, and historically significant pieces, collectors have to be in the know in order to find them and/or determine their value.
Several factors help to determine this, such as the coin’s type—whether it’s a circulating one or a commemorative design.
Double-Struck 1972 U.S. Coin
Fantasy Pirate Coin
Fake United States Draped Bust Quarter
The latter are designed to be collectible items, often celebrating key events and themes. Also, the commemorative designs are individually packaged and categorized into three standards: circulating, brilliant uncirculated, and proof (these ones are often struck in precious metals such as silver and gold). So, as you can see, figuring out the type can drastically increase (or decrease) a coin's worth.
Besides that, factors like official mintage (the number of coins produced), design, condition, and source matter as well. Yet, figuring out all these things might be hard to figure out by yourself.
So, it’s normal for collectors to look for help in various places, the discussed subreddit included. And while they look for help figuring out their findings’ value, we common folks get a gallery full of fascinating coins to enjoy.