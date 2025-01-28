ADVERTISEMENT

While for many, coins are just another form of currency, for others, they are a little bit (or way) more. Most often, these people are coin collectors who strive to gather the most beautiful, rare, and/or expensive coins in their collections that they can. Yet, understanding a piece’s value can be tricky to the naked eye. So, they turn to various online and offline channels for help. 

One such channel is the r/coincollecting subreddit. In it, people are welcome to boast about their findings, ask to determine their uniqueness and worth, as well as just admire what a variety of coins can be found in the wild. Since our list is assembled from images posted by this community, let’s jump in to see what goodies they found, shall we?

More info: Reddit

#1

A Puzzle Of Misprinted Nickels

Coins from various times and countries, an intriguing find for any numismatist.

Far-Foundation-8112 Report

    #2

    Chuck E Cheese Token Coin From 2005

    Coin with mouse engraving, dated 2005, on textured surface, intriguing numismatists worldwide.

    InformationPrimary32 Report

    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't think collectors are going to spend a fortune to acquire those lol. I think I still have a box somewhere filled with them from the 80s.

    #3

    1995 Penny Struck Over A Dime

    Coins featuring Lincoln and the Lincoln Memorial, ideal for any numismatist's collection.

    thegiftedpanther Report

    As early as 105,000 years ago, humans started collecting things. Back then, people in the Kalahari region of southern Africa collected crystals, which did not exist naturally near the area where they were found, making them a valuable collectible. 

    Ever since, the act of collection has evolved, and nowadays people gather various things. From books and CDs to stamps, baseball cards (or other kinds of cards), and coins—people always find something worth investing their time, money, and home space in. 
    #4

    A Box Of Undated Type 1 United States Coins

    Coins from various times in a collection box, featuring a highlighted coin in a green holder, perfect for numismatists.

    Jakethecake127 Report

    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those aren't undated coins. Notice the one in the pack actually shows the date. These are silver quarters that were in circulation and are highly worn out. The date would be at the feet of Lady Liberty on the front, but are worn down. You can't see them in the pic, but if you were to look at one of these, you'd be able to barely make out the date on them. These types of coins are considered junk silver as they are so worn they have less silver than they did when newly minted. The old mercury silver dimes can be even worse; which is where the saying "one thin dime" comes from.

    #5

    1989 Canadian 1 Dollar Coin With A Piece Of 25 Cent Coin Stuck On It

    Two Canadian coins featuring a loon and Queen Elizabeth II, appealing to numismatists.

    Just_Aside_2175 Report

    #6

    1 Oz. American Eagle USA Gold Coin

    Gold coin with eagle design from the United States, a potential holy grail for numismatists.

    Aggravating_Let_5625 Report

    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gold Eagles are made for collectors and worth a lot more than the $50 they're registered at. This one was removed from packaging for some reason, which you shouldn't do as it takes them from collectible coin to junk gold.

    Speaking about coin collection, there’s a whole subreddit dedicated to it—r/coincollecting. There, people can ask others relevant questions, like about a coin’s worth, share what coins they found, or simply admire what others were able to find. It was created back in April of 2010, and ever since, it has gathered 109K members, making the community the top 2% in size on the whole platform.

    Today’s list was assembled from this exact subreddit. In it, you’ll find various coins from different times and places. It just shows how even a seemingly insignificant piece of metal can hold so much history within itself. Or be actually fake and just giving numismatists false hope. 

    If you read the last sentence, you might wonder what a numismatist is. Well, knowing the topic of this article, it’s not surprising that it describes a person who is a specialist, researcher, and/or collector of coins. 
    #7

    8 Reales Colonial Mexico Coin From A Year 1740

    Coins from various times and countries, showcasing intricate designs, perfect for numismatists.

    Dramatic-Feedback- Report

    #8

    A 1969 Severe Off-Center Penny Planchette

    Two vintage coins with errors, intriguing for numismatists, displayed on a textured background.

    BirdSproutBean Report

    #9

    Indian $5 From 1909

    1909 US gold coin featuring an eagle and a Native American head, a numismatist's treasure.

    Slight-Opening-8327 Report

    It should be noted that the term is a rather broad one, as it encompasses not only collection but researching money too. To be more specific, various means of payment were used to exchange goods and resolve debts throughout history. 

    So, coin collection can be differentiated from numismatics, as usually, it focuses on solely collecting particular coins, not other forms of currency, like bills. Some research is involved in the collection, as by trying to gather beautiful, rare, and historically significant pieces, collectors have to be in the know in order to find them and/or determine their value. 

    Several factors help to determine this, such as the coin’s type—whether it’s a circulating one or a commemorative design
    #10

    Double-Struck 1972 U.S. Coin

    Close-up of a 1972 coin showing both sides, ideal for numismatist enthusiasts.

    bread_with_crust Report

    #11

    Fantasy Pirate Coin

    Ancient coin with intricate design held between fingers, appealing to numismatists.

    thalonelydonkeykong Report

    #12

    Fake United States Draped Bust Quarter

    "Rare coin from 1893 with double face design, appealing to numismatists."

    ReaBllo Report

    The latter are designed to be collectible items, often celebrating key events and themes. Also, the commemorative designs are individually packaged and categorized into three standards: circulating, brilliant uncirculated, and proof (these ones are often struck in precious metals such as silver and gold). So, as you can see, figuring out the type can drastically increase (or decrease) a coin's worth. 

    Besides that, factors like official mintage (the number of coins produced), design, condition, and source matter as well. Yet, figuring out all these things might be hard to figure out by yourself.

    So, it’s normal for collectors to look for help in various places, the discussed subreddit included. And while they look for help figuring out their findings’ value, we common folks get a gallery full of fascinating coins to enjoy.
    #13

    Dollar Coin Minted Probably Between 2000 And 2018

    Two collectible coins: Abraham Lincoln portrait on one side, Statue of Liberty and $1 on the other; a numismatist's treasure.

    TheFisherman05 Report

    #14

    Magicians Coin From 1967

    Two coins being inspected with tweezers, illustrating the allure for numismatists.

    THX-138 Report

    #15

    1944-S Mercury Dime

    Rare 1944 coin featuring Liberty, held in hand, a treasure for numismatists.

    give-me-the-Stonks Report

    #16

    The New Orleans Mint Seated Liberty Coin

    Vintage coin labeled "One Dime," cherished by numismatists.

    Level_Violinist3547 Report

    #17

    1964 Kennedy Half Dollar

    1964 Kennedy half dollar coin, showing obverse with profile and reverse with eagle, a treasure for numismatists.

    Ninjew Report

    #18

    1961 Proof Franklin Half Dollar

    Coins featuring Franklin and Liberty Bell, 1961. Treasures for numismatists.

    Nice-Option-6875 Report

    #19

    $2 Vegemite Coin

    Coins from Australia, commemorating Yosemite Centenary and featuring Queen Elizabeth II, perfect for numismatists.

    anonymous Report

    #20

    1923 Peace Coin

    1923 Liberty coin front and back, showcasing vintage numismatist treasures.

    Ok_Efficiency1575 Report

    #21

    1874 $20 Double Eagle Liberty Head Gold Coin

    Two vintage American coins from 1874, displayed in protective cases, valuable for numismatists.

    leastbadparentsever Report

    #22

    Irradiated Dime Of 1942

    Historic coin from 1942 displayed with text from the American Museum of Atomic Energy, valuable for numismatists.

    Patient_Sector_9643 Report

    #23

    Possibly Fake 1881 U.S. $1 Coin

    Hand holding 1881 silver dollar coin with eagle and Liberty design, a numismatist's treasure from the United States.

    anonymous Report

    #24

    Old Brothel Coin

    Close-up of a vintage coin featuring all-night check and hotel details, a numismatist's treasure.

    frog_goblin Report

    #25

    Lincoln 1999 Coin's Vice Job

    Antique coin featuring a profile, with detailed engravings and the year 1992, intriguing for any numismatist.

    jennacapo Report

    #26

    1940 Wheat Penny

    Coins from various times and countries, featuring a 1940 US one-cent piece, appealing to numismatists.

    DayzahVu Report

    #27

    The 1867 $3 Coin

    A 3-dollar gold coin from 1865, an intriguing piece for numismatists, displayed in an open hand.

    bluepapernotes Report

    #28

    1964-D Roosevelt Dime Silver

    Close-up of a 1964 US dime, a potential holy grail for numismatists.

    gr33ngiant Report

    #29

    1944-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar

    A vintage coin with "Liberty" inscription, lying on a marble surface, appealing to numismatists.

    LeatherWeight4729 Report

    #30

    Chuck E Cheese Token Coin From 1984

    Chuck E. Cheese 1984 token, a unique piece appealing to numismatists interested in coins from various times.

    Anon_Jones Report

