Man Refuses To Cover $825 Dinner Bill After His Friend Invites Four Extra People

“Who pays the dinner bill?” is one of the most hotly debated questions. It encompasses gender norms, cultural differences, etiquette, economic status, and logistical questions. To this day, people across the world argue about fairness, expectations and who ordered what with the intensity of a parliamentary debate.

One man refused to cover the bill for four extra guests that his friend brought with him. When he asked why they just assumed he would cover everything, they gave him the most entitled answer one could have imagined. Commenters debated the age-old question of who is actually supposed to pay.

Unexpected dinner guests can make it hard to understand how to manage a bill

Image credits: zoranzeremski (not the actual photo)

A man went out to dinner with a friend who decided to invite an extra four people

Image credits: monkeybusiness (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SEO403

OP answered questions for those who wanted some more details

Most readers agreed that he was in the right

A few thought he should have paid and that communication could have been clearer