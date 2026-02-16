#1 Me and some of my friends went to explore an abandoned mall, and in the distance we could faintly hear the sound of children laughing and playing.



It was spooky as hell, like a corny horror movie.



Found the source of the sound, it was coming from a speaker in the kids playground in the mall, apparently it had been left on, probably for years.



But that was barely any less spooky, the fact that they ran a loop of the sounds of children playing and that it was still running, that's still creepy.

#2 There was this abandoned school-turned-World War I-military hospital near my house that my friend and I liked to break into. One day we were rooting around the 3rd floor and we found an empty envelope on the floor of a closet. It was old, and the address was written in script. It only had a name on it. That name was the exact same name as my friend, whose name is rather uncommon. We booked it out of there real fast.



Edit: my friend is a lady, and like many families, they do not do legacy names for ladies. There was no one else in her family by her name. Half of her family grew up in another state, the other half in another country. The envelope was empty (we checked) and we couldn’t find a letter to go with it.

#3 I was stationed in Seoul, South Korea several years ago. I was taking a shower in my room and when i got out, the word "leave" was written in small letters in the fog on the bathroom mirror. I didn't have a roommate because NCOs got their own private rooms. A little freaked out, I decided to do exactly that; leave. I went off post for some Korean BBQ and wondered the city a bit.



I came back a couple hours later to find the barracks was evacuated and half burned to the ground. The fire was pinpointed to faulty electrical wiring that caught some insulation on fire inside the walls.



Something knew it was going to happen and to this day, whatever that something was, it didn't want me in the middle of it. I'd gladly thank who or whatever it is if they'd give me the chance but it's been years and I still have no idea.

For many people, believing in the paranormal can be a comfort because it suggests the possibility of existence after passing away. What’s more, it implies that there’s more to (the dreary, mundane, painful) reality that we experience. As reported by the Guardian, a whopping third of people living in England believe in ghosts and supernatural creatures. Based on data collected by the National Folklore Survey, people aged 25 to 34 are the most likely to believe in the paranormal, including magical beings, spells, possession, angels, demons, and psychics. 16% of respondents claimed that they have had a supernatural experience. And yet, around a fifth said that they have never discussed it with anyone.

#4 It was like 2 am, I took my clothes off and went to sleep. A minute later something hit me at my head. It was one of my socks. When I take them off I throw them in a corner of my room, so someone threw it back at me.



But there was no one in my room, was alone 100%. May not sound so scary, but it was for me!





-No, there were no fans in the room.

-No wardrobes or similar around my bed.

#5 I’ve been waiting for this question!



My freshman year of college I was living on the 4th floor of my dorms. It was winter time, and there was snow on the ground. It was probably around 3 or 4 in the morning and my roommate and I had both randomly woken up but we weren’t talking, as we both thought the other was asleep. Then we both heard very clear, loud knocking on our window. 4 loud knocks that you could just tell was on glass. We both said “did you hear that” and were kind of spooked.



15 minutes went by, nothing happened. I was starting to fall back asleep and there it was again, four loud knocks. At this point I was shaking because in my mind, someone had somehow climbed up to our window and was trying to scare us. So I got up and pulled our blinds back to look for someone, no one was there. No footprints on the snow on the ground, nothing. So I got back in bed.



Another 5 minutes or so and we heard the knocking again but it was coming from what sounded like the neighbors window. Sure enough we heard our neighbors say “dude, what the hell” and shuffle around a little.



Then like two minutes later, it sounded like every single window on our floor was being knocked on for about 7 seconds straight, just absolutely insane. People started screaming and we could hear people opening their doors and running across the halls into their friends rooms because they were terrified.



It kept happening for probably two more hours but only at specific windows like every 15-30 minutes. Every time I was about to fall asleep it happened again. I even texted my boyfriend, who lived on the first floor, to ask him if he also heard this, which he didn’t. That was a very long night. No one ever found out what that was, as far as I know.

#6 I get insomnia. It was one of those nights, and I was sitting out on my back porch at about 4:00AM smoking a cigarette. It was one of those eerie nights where there is absolutely no breeze and it's just completely quiet out. We have woods behind our house, and I as I was sitting there I see this person making his way through the canopy of the trees, like jumping from tree to tree, 30 or 40 feet up in the air. I was absolutely stunned and just sat there dumbly, too afraid and confused to even get up and run inside the house. This person or thing or whatever it was stops directly behind my house and looks at me. At this point it's about 50 feet away and maybe 40 feet up in the air. It pauses for about five seconds staring in my direction.



I'm absolutely certain that it wasn't an animal. It's body was human shaped and it definitely wasnt a racoon, bear or any of the other things people have suggested it might have been. But the way it was moving through the trees definitely was not human. No human, I don't care how adroit they were, could move like that. It was too dark to make out much detail of the face, clothing or anything like that.



After about five seconds of looking at me, it turns away and takes off the same way it had been going before, just leaping from tree to tree at a fast pace. Within a few more seconds it was out of site.

According to one of the researchers, Dr. Sophie Parkes-Nield, folklore is phenomenally popular on social media, including on TikTok. “Young people are really embracing folklore and making it their own,” she said. Meanwhile, researcher Dr. David Clarke notes that one of the things that the survey tried to capture was the influence of television and movies. As per the findings of the survey, 39% of respondents believe in life after passing away, 36% believe in ghosts and spirits, and 27% said they believe that it’s possible to communicate with those who have passed.

#7 2008



I was 18, and my brother, Chris, was 16. I also have a brother, James, who was 5 at the time. We had just moved into an older house that used to be three apartments. We just about finished unpacking and we designated rooms.



James's room was directly above the living room with the staircase. James went up to discover his new room, and Chris and I took a short walk around the neighborhood. We got back and were sitting in the living room, just talking.



My mom says she's going to get pizza for dinner, and leaves. She took a fairly long time, which is normal for her. I think she really enjoys the small breaks she gets when she can leave the house without James, and I never object to babysitting. Besides, James is plenty occupied with his new room.





Chris and I are just talking in the living room. James is super excited about his new bedroom. We hear him running and stomping around upstairs, opening and closing doors. Sometimes he slams the doors pretty hard, but whatever, he's a kid. I assumed he fell asleep since the noise stopped eventually.



I hear my mom's car pull up. I get up to meet her in the kitchen.



My mom comes in, carrying soda. James follows directly behind her, carrying the food, yelling, "PIZZA TIME!" She took him with her to get dinner (confirmed by my mom).



Chris and I just looked at each other taking too long to comprehend what was happening.



I lived in that house for four years, and that was the only time something really freaked me out.

#8 When I was a kid, I had LOTS AND LOTS of plushies. One of them was a talking Ernie (from Sesame Street) that wasn't functioning properly. You had to absolutely bang it on a table for it to say, "I feel great!"



Our old house in my home country was housed with spirits but not bad ones (or at least that's what my parents said lmao). I never witnessed or felt anything until this one time. When I was 8, I overheard my parents saying something along the lines that my Ernie plushy spoke every time they talked about my grandma. I got irrationally scared which made my parents hide Ernie in a huge box along with my other unused plushies. One time when I was playing hide and seek, I was hiding with my childhood friend, Jay, in our spare room where the box of plushies was. While we were hiding, I figured might as well tell him the story about the haunted Ernie and my just recently passed away grandma. In the middle of the story, we heard Ernie say, "I feel great!" in the box on top of the shelf. There's no way that was moved. And even if it was somehow moved by gravity, you need to bang Ernie on the table to make it talk. We screamed and ran outside.

#9 When I was a kid I saw a shooting star, which I had always wanted to see. At least, that's what I thought it was.



Then it shot off at a 90 degree angle.

Have you ever had a paranormal experience that you just couldn't explain rationally? What is the creepiest, weirdest thing that has ever happened to you? Do you believe in the paranormal, or do you think that everything can be explained scientifically? If you'd like to share your insights, feel free to do so in the comments at the bottom of this post. We can't wait to see what you have to say.

#10 My mother had told me about a strange dream - I was in a mansion, and the closer I got to the cellar, the deeper her sense of dread had become, something evil and dangerous just out of reach... “I woke up feeling so strange, I almost called you to see if you were Alright but it was 4am!”. We chuckled about her weird little psychic feelings and moved on.



A few months later I was hiking with a friend and we came up on an old abandoned farm. It was cool and just a tiny bit creepy in that abandoned farm way but on a nice sunny day it was mostly just cool. The farm house was *huge* and boarded up and being the kind of folks we were, we broke in. Inside was a time capsule - everything looked as though the inhabitants left suddenly sometime in the 60s. There was still an old tube of Colgate and prescription medicine bottles in a bathroom, made (but dusty and somewhat rotten) beds in the rooms, magazines on side tables...as we worked our way back, the elements and animals had made more progress, the floors softer and walls more crumbly, until I got to the large service kitchen where the floor started to look actively dangerous, some boards flexing ominously underfoot. I tread very carefully. Still, I felt compelled to explore - dishes and mouse-invaded food containers in the cupboards! An old junk-drawer full of vintage stuff! I turned to my friend to show him something and realized he wasn’t there...when had we split up? What room was he in?



I called his name, and then noticed one of the doors, open, stairs leading to the basement, like a black mouth. I said his name again and my voice seemed to echo back from that...void. Cold, musty basement air felt like it was blowing at me and I felt the creeping edge of uneasy fear, alone, no sound of friend, odd anxiety about those dark stairs. I turned back to the way I’d come in, calling friend’s name, and eventually found him in a side study, looking at old books. “We should go” he said “I’m getting creeped out”. Me too. We made a careful exit and headed back.



On returning to cell phone service I had multiple missed calls from mom. “Are you ok?” She asked “I had one of those mom moments, I just got really worried. Everything ok?” Sure, I told her, we were coming back from a hike and we’d found a cool old house. I started to describe it. “Oh wow!” She said. And then she started to ask specific questions - was there a red dining room with broken glass cabinets? A floral bedroom with a huge 4 post bed? An old white enamel cook stove in the kitchen? She was describing the house, 2500 miles away from her. “That’s the mansion from that dream I told you about! A sprawling old farmhouse?? Yes!” And then she started crying. “Oh jeez, Im sorry this is so crazy! I saw that house! Ohhhhh you can’t ever go back there!! Im feeling that dread again! That cellar! There’s something awful in that cellar! Please promise me you’re ok” She was nearly hysterical, describing that cellar door I’d seen, the stairs leading to blackness, the rotten floor of the kitchen. I had to promise her we wouldn’t go exploring there again, which was easy. I felt cold and tingly, deeply sad at the sound of my mom who was overwhelmed by her weird premonition. I felt overwhelmed. I’m a diehard skeptic, but she described the abandoned house I was just in, in a part of the country she’d never been to. My friend was thoroughly unnerved too. “That’s what was creeeping me out, I was starting to hear...noises from down there.”.

#11 I used to get sleep paralysis every day my first year of college. Only happened in my dorm room. Every time was different - sometimes it was just a dark cloud or entity sitting on my chest so I couldn't breathe but it just felt like pure evil. I don't have any other way to describe it. Another time the entity was a little girl. Again she sat on my chest and was touching my eyes and my face while screaming in my ear. I could see and feel and hear everything; it was definitely the most terrifying stage of my life. I don't nap anymore.



Sleep paralysis is semi explained but I never got a great explanation from a doctor. Still get it maybe once a year.

#12 We buy packs of timber from overseas while removing some of the timber I found a mosquito that had. been squashed in between pieces. A Vietnamese bloke who is Buddhist picks it up breathes on it for a little while and the thing came back to life... trippiest thing I’ve ever seen... all I know is that timber sat on a ship for 6 months before getting to Australia...

#13 One night i was out walking. I lived near a forrest. I went down a path I havent noticed before, and at the end there's a bloody cemetary.



Oh, well - I thought I might as well finish my cigarette at the cemetary, so I'm walking around and get to the end of the cemetary, where theres a decrepit brick wall. Then I see a black shadowy smoky thing, kinda like the black riders from lord of the rings, looking at me and climbing over the wall.



I noped it outta there.



Finally, when I got home - I opened the door, and my girlfriend screamed with absolute horror on her face.



She eventually calmed down, and she later explained that I didn't look right.



Stll gives me goosebumps, 20+ years later.

#14 This happened two years ago, I was half asleep and felt like I was being watched, looked out my window and saw a old man hunched over with a walking stick and a crow on his shoulder standing in my front yard about 150 feet away. He looked right at me and I say this bright blue from one of his eye. i rubbed my eye and he had disappeared and there were crows left standing around where he was. this was in the early hours of the morning.



Last week I was setting up my winter camping spot on my property and I heard a growl behind me and saw two coyotes staring at me, I picked up the firewood axe and yelled and they whimpered and laid down. I took a step forward and they ran. It was very weird because it was abnormal behavior for coyotes.

#15 I went camping with 2 friends a few years ago. We went pretty far away from civilization, the nearest town had a population of 30 people and was an hour away from the lake we were at.



It was cool, I usually try to get away while camping but this was the most extreme to date and you could feel it.



During the first night the 3 of us were sleeping in the tent when I woke up to the noise of something brushing against the tent. The tent was around 5ft tall at its peak and whatever was in our site was brushing against it near the top. I have never in my life been filled with such true fear.



I've camped a lot and have had run ins with bears and other animals and have been scared before but this feeling was different, there was something extra unnerving about this.



I stayed laying there completely still with my heart beating out of my chest as whatever this was kept methodically brushing against the tent. It wasn't making much other noise other than going back and forth on the tent.



I put my finger up to my face and made the "shhh" gesture before slowly poking my friend, who was sleeping facing me, awake. He heard the noise immediately and his face dropped, he was wide awake looking at me as we just stared at each other wide-eyed.



He spent a lot of time growing up on a reserve and the accompanying mostly untouched land in coastal BC but later explained never experiencing anything like it.



So we laid there for a minute wide awake practically shaking with fear and then next thing we know we both woke up in the morning. We woke up at the same time and immediately started asking what the hell that was last night and what happened. We both felt so awake at the time and were having trouble understanding how we just fell asleep. We explained it to our other friend as he awoke to us frantically recapping the evening.



When we left the tent and went back to the site everything looked normal. There was a half full box of Ritz crackers that we left out (our bad) untouched. The one thing that looked different is we had left a stack of red plastic cups out of the table and they were all melted on one side to the point where we couldn't pull them out cause they had a new indented mold. It blew our minds. We spent the whole day trying to figure out possibly how that could have occurred, it make no sense.



One of my friends fell very ill as the day went on, we decided to leave that site after that next night and camped the other 2 nights of our planned trip at a more populated site closer to home as we all very very uneasy about what had transpired.



I'm not even sure what I think happened all I know is that that is the creepiest feeling I've ever felt. Whenever myself and the friend who I woke up get together the conversation ends up on that night always with the quote "what the hell happened that night?".

#16 2 am i see a flash of light outside my bedroom door, followed by me immediately hearing a scream that suddenly pitched down and i passed out.

#17 I visited St. Augustine when I was about 9 years old with my family and some friends. While we were there we went to the Castilo de San Marcos, a Spanish fort built in the late 1600's. In the fort there is a corner room with no windows called the "black room". It was used to store weapons but was walled up for a few hundred years, and when they opened it up again they found human skeletons in the room-meaning that they had been walled up alive.



So I was alone in this part of the fort with my mom. As she was reading the description of the room I was crouching down and looking into the room (there was a small arch to go into it). There was clearly no one else in the room, and as I said before no windows. I suddenly felt a powerful burst of wind come shooting out of the room and go right through me. I'm not exaggerating, it felt like it went in one side of my body and out the other. I ran from one side of the fort to the other in about 30 seconds. I probably would have set a world record if someone had been timing me. I was really scared. Anyway a bit after that we went into the room with a big group of people and nothing scary happened.



Years later I was watching the travel channel around Halloween time and they had a documentary about Halloween attractions around the world. After that was done Ghost Adventures came on. I usually don't watch shows like that because I've never found them very interesting, but this episode was about the Castillo de San Marcos so I decided to watch it. In the episode they go into the same room and while in the room the host stops talking mid-sentence and says "oh my god I just felt like a burst of wind go through me." Needless to say I had goosebumps all over after seeing that on TV. I still get goosebumps while talking about it.



I get it if you don't believe me, because I probably wouldn't believe it if it hadn't happened to me. But that was the creepiest thing that has happened to me that I can't explain.

#18 I was leaving out of town for the week and i was doing some last minute packing the night before. My brother was going to stop by to pick up the key for the house. Well, you know how you know all of the sounds to your house? It sounded just like someone coming in my house. I thought it must be my brother. Went to check and nobody's there, also there was a couple of kitchen drawers opened and the door leading from my kitchen to the garage was wide open.

#19 I was driving down a dark backroad with zero light aside from my headlights when I was 16. I was with my best friend and we were joking and being teenagers when he says to me to look out for this box that was in the road. What I saw was a box slowly inching across the road. Now, this was a night with no wind in the PNW. There was clearly something in the box. I approached slowly, thinking maybe a raccoon or cat was stuck under the box and needed help. As I'm pulling alongside it, my friend starts getting a little freaked out. I look at him (car is stopped now) and I'm like "Chill dude, we can free it", and he starts begging me to drive. I look over and I see that it's not a box at all. It's just a piece of cardboard, stood up on end, just inching towards our car slowly. We were right next to it so there were no strings pulling it, and there was no wind so it couldn't be that. It took a second to register that what I was seeing wasn't normal, and once it did I drove so fast out of there. To this day I have no clue what that was.

#20 When I was in sixth grade, me and a friend came back to school from a race. We went to our class and found it locked with all chairs stacked. We were confused and checked both the gym and outside, no sign of our class. We checked our classroom again just to make sure, nothing. We went to the office and asked where our class was and they just kinda looked at us like we had 3 heads and told us they were in the classroom. We told them no, but they told us to check again. There was my class, sitting in chairs listening to the teacher lecture them. I don’t know what happened there but it was pretty scary.

#21 When my son was about 2 or 3, he wouldn't go to sleep, so I let him in my bed. My husband was asleep so I told my boy he had to look at his books quietly while I read mine. He was good for a bit but then he started reading the book. Actually reading the words out loud. Slowly. He couldn't read and it was a newer book we hadn't read to him yet. It wasn't memorization. I asked him how he knew what it said and he replied "my friend John is telling me". Scared the living soul out of me.

#22 Oh here is another one!



I was working at a Starbucks in a busy metro area, it was being renovated but we have a really tiny/inadequate/crappy set up with which to sling drinks around temporarily. There was a bunch of partitions which made it creepy so everyone felt like it was haunted.



The phone rang and one of the supervisors answered it and said that a woman said she was locked in the bathroom and couldn't get out. That actually has happened in the store before so I went and checked and both bathrooms were empty. When we tried to *69 the phone number we kept getting a disconnected error.



Then a few minutes later the phone rang again and I answered it. There was a woman on the phone who sounded really distressed. She asked for Alejandra, who was another supervisor who left maybe 20 minutes earlier. I asked who she was and she screamed "HER MOTHER". So I apologized and said she clocked out and wouldn't be back in and she screamed "SHE'S MY DAUGHTER, I WANT TO TALK TO HER". She was clearly very distressed and crying.



I tend to mind my own business, family drama is family drama and I wouldn't want someone to make a big deal about it. So I just texted Ale when I got off work and said her mom called and sounded really upset.



She immediately called me and told me her mom passed years ago and wanted to know who called the store. She was really pissed that someone would do that, but I was creeped out.



ESPECIALLY because someone had passed in one of the bathrooms a few years earlier.



Either a very good actress who had personal information on the store was calling, or for 20 minutes our Starbucks landline was open for the other side to connect to the living. I get creeped out talking about it.

#23 I went camping with a bf I had in college, this was almost 20 yrs ago. We got a little lost in the woods, and came upon a large clearing. There was a large group of people in the clearing, probably about 25 or 30 people of all ages, old people, kids and their parents. The first thing that struck me as strange was that we didn't hear them until we stepped out into the clearing. The second strange thing was that they were all wearing rags. Their clothes were dirty and barely holding together and they were playing baseball, but with an old 2X4 as a bat, and a cloth ball. We approached an older man, told him we were lost and he pointed to the woods, indicating which way we should go, but instead of talking to us he was laughing. When we looked around the other people there started laughing as well. Me and my bf thanked him and went in that direction. I remembered telling my bf, as we stepped back into the thick woods, "that was weird." He said something somewhat non-commit all like "yeah." In about a half hour we came out of the woods onto a paved road and proceeded to walk down the road, still pretty lost. A ranger soon drove up and we stopped him to ask how to get back to our campsite. After getting directions I asked the ranger about the people in the woods. The ranger looked confused and kind of half chuckled like he thought I was joking. I went on to tell him they were playing stickball. The ranger looked even more confused, said he had worked there for almost 20 yrs and had never heard of or seen anything like that. He kept looking from me to my bf. I looked at my bf because I was getting a little irritated that my he hadn't spoken up about what we saw. But when I looked at my bf, he was just kind of nervously smiling and shrugging. He shook the ranger's hand and we started walking back to camp. By then we had walked for a few hours in 90+ heat (although we did have water) so I was even more irritated on the walk back. After walking in silence for a while I asked, " what just happened there?" My bf said, " I don't know. I wasn't sure what you were doing." I thought he might not have understood what we were talking about and I said, " no, I mean when I told the ranger about the people in the woods." My boyfriend looked at me for a moment, looked like he was trying to read whether I was joking or not, then said, "Shell, I don't know what you're talking about, we didn't see anyone in the woods. We were lost. If we had met someone, we would have asked directions." I dropped it, not sure what was going on.

Before you ask, I was completely sober.

Anyway, 20 years later my old bf reconnected with me and after talking with him for a while I asked him if he remembered when we camped and got lost in the woods. He said he remembered and mentioned a few details of the day. I asked him if he remembered the people we met in the woods and he laughed and said that I was probably mixing him up with another bf on a different camping trip because he didn't see anyone in the woods until we we ran into a park ranger.

I still have a very detailed memory of it but still don't know what really happened that day.

#24 So I have a big family and with me being the youngest I didn't have my own room. So I usually sleept in my parents' bed between them or in my sisters' bed beside her.



I'm about 5 and my sister 9 years here. One evening I'm sitting on our parents' bed, about to sleep but I'm watching some show on the tv before sleeping. The door is open and in the next room(the living room) is my sister and her friend, they're watching tv as well.



All of a sudden, the light above me breaks and it explodes and sparkles. Since I'm so young, I get REALLY scared and starts to scream. My sister runs to me to check what happend and when entering the room she screams as well. Our parents come and I guess I told them about the light?(I don't remember sorry) and we went on like usual.



A few years back, maybe 2-3 years ago (I'm 21 and she's 25 now) she asked if I remembered that day, and I did. She then told me that the reason she screamed was different from mine.

Apperently she saw a black figure/shadow of a man standing next to the bed. Watching me.

And then it disappeared when all the family members started to go to the bedroom to see if everything was fine.

---

Another story involving my sister.

Everyone's in the living room watching tv, except her. She's on her way to us. When she's walking in the hallway and is about to pass our brother's bedroom, a pencil shots out from the room, flies past her(but almost hits her) and hits the wall. No one was in the room since everyone else was watching tv. She can't explain how it happened.



I guess these are the creepiest experiences that we can't explain.

There's another one but it can be explained by technology not working properly.

#25 Stopped for the night at a motel in the middle of Pennsylvania but was too tired initially to care about how shady the place feels. It was still a chain hotel but you had to drive through a long, unlit road to get to the entrance. I'm in the bathroom hand washing a shirt and felt a coldness up my back. I ignored it at first but then felt weird and was creeped out by then. I bounced out of the bathroom to calm down. I finally see it. Blood on the wall. Wasn't much but it was there, dried. My bf had the idea to push a chair up against the doorknob so we'd sleep knowing we'd be a bit safer. It mustve been 3 or 4am when we woke to someone trying to open our door. It wasn't even like a drunk person stumbling around looking for his room. It was a quieter, stealthy, attempted break in. Whoever it was tried and couldn't get in and left us alone. There wasn't much sleeping the rest of the night.

#26 I basically lived at my best friends house in high school. If I wasn’t at his place he was at mine.

He called me one Saturday morning after I had just left from spending the night thinking I had pranked him.



He and his dad went up to their attic to get Christmas decorations down and found a nest of blankets and food wrappers and clothes they didn’t recognize.



I had not played a prank and the only attic entrance was from inside the house.



I lost the pictures he took when my old phone crashed unfortunately. Very disturbing.

#27 1 day, while I was 27, I went to sleep and woke up to a normal day. Went to work, went home, watched tv with the Gf and played with the dog. Woke up the next day and went to the mall with the GF. Long story short I kept living my life till 1 day I walked into work and quit my job.



Decided to move in with the gf. Started driving for UBER and started a coffee shop. I drove my car every hour I could and would only take breaks to do business stuff. There was this panic inducing meeting with the bank so I can get s loan. They gave me my loan but I gave them everything for it.



Found a great spot downtown for the shop. I did as many renovations to the store myself to save money, including painting. My hands were covered in white paint everyday. When I wasn’t working on the business I was driving for Uber.





I worked hard the i successfully opened up the coffee shop. I worked everyday the whole day from 6 am to 11pm. Lucky I hired a great worker to cover the night shift. A younger college girl who was awesome at the job. I payed her well... too well.



Rinse lather and repeat every day until I purposed to my gf. Had an amazing wedding. I will never forget her dress. We have kids quickly, 1 boy and 1 girl. I cherished every day with the children. Eventually both grew up and have kids them self.



Then when I was 73 and one day I was bouncing my grandson on my knee. I had a sudden massive heart attack and I was gone on the spot. The last thing I remember was a booming voice asking me if I wanted to live it again. I answer yes right away.



I woke up grasping for air in bed with my gf and my dog. I was confused because I was 27 and it was the first night again. Sounds like a long dream right? The thing is though I lived every day. Went to sleep every night. Ate every meal and went to the toilet. That isn’t normal for dreams.

#28 Just over six years ago I had a dream that I was driving to my dad’s house and found him deceased in his apartment. At the end of the dream, my boyfriend showed up. I hugged him and said, “Please don’t go tonight. I don’t want you to miss the funeral.”



I woke up and thought to myself, that’s weird. My boyfriend is going out of town tonight for several days. I had a nagging feeling and tried to reach my dad all day. I went about my day- went to class, the gym, went to my oil change appointment. At this point I had been trying to reach him for six hours with no response. So when my car was finished with the oil change, I drove over to my dad’s apartment. I found him deceased in his living room. My dream played out exactly.

#29 When I was in University in 2012 I was on my way to my first class of the day, which started at 2:00pm and was across campus. I was walking with my friend from our residence, as we walked into the building our class was in I pulled my phone out of my pocket and saw that it was 1:58 to make sure I was on time. About a minute later right before we got to our class I felt super dizzy and lightheaded which was strange because it came so suddenly. We were at the classroom door, I had been walking at a normal pace, had eaten enough that day and had been feeling fine. Everything was fuzzy and I had to sit down. My friend was very concerned and grabbed me and sat me down and all I remember saying and thinking was, “my grandfather is gone”. My friend was super confused but I just knew.



Sure enough, he passed that day at 2:00pm. I knew he was sick but did not know he was going to be gone that day. I don’t have any explanation. I can’t even describe the feeling.



I didn’t tell anyone in my family until months later. But we have someone in our family who identifies herself as a spiritual medium. And the day of his funeral she came up to me and said something about me feeling his passing. I don’t remember exactly what. But it creeped me out even more. She wouldn’t have known.



Believe what you want to believe or that this is coincidence but it still creeps me out to this day.

#30 Around 1.5 years ago, my current partner & I decided to check out a new bar for a "Thirsty Thursday" happy hour. We were chatting away normally at a booth in the back when out of nowhere, I heard my name being called from somewhere else in the bar.



It didn't seem like it was being shouted, or even like it was being said all that loudly - it just sounded very clear and very direct. And the voice saying it was so distinct that I recognized it immediately as belonging to an old boyfriend of mine.



This was a person who I had loved as a friend for many years, and I knew his voice well. Our time as a couple, however, was fairly short; he was a great person with a very large heart, but he had some very serious troubles and a tendency to self-destruct. We tried hard to maintain our old friendship after splitting, and I never held his demons against him, but he eventually developed some unhealthy & borderline frightening behaviors that I couldn't abide by. So to make a VERY long story short, I eventually stopped speaking with him entirely.



We hadn't spoken in almost a year when I heard his voice, but I was so certain that it was him that I literally braced for the figurative impact of our encounter; I had no idea how he would react to seeing me, or my new partner. But sure enough when I looked around, he wasn't there. And eventually, I convinced myself that I hadn't heard him at all.



I forgot about the incident entirely until that Saturday morning, when I logged onto my Facebook and saw my feed flooded with messages of grief: there had been a freak accident at work earlier in the week, and my ex had since passed away. Over the coming days I would find out that his accident occurred that Thursday morning - and at the exact moment I heard his voice saying my name, he was on life support with his family by his side.



I'm not claiming that his spirit was somehow able to say goodbye to me, or even suggesting that it would if it could, but I've been completely unable to rationalize this in a "normal" way: his voice was too clear, my name is too uncommon, and the timing was too uncanny.



I wouldn't call this experience creepy because I'm honestly quite grateful for it now, but it was definitely something that unsettled me for a while.

#31 One night I woke up to seeing my ex crouching in the closet. The closet was open and in full view of the bed.



Of course I asked him what the hell he was doing in the closet. He just kept smiling like crazy and talking really sweetly to me. Saying it was fun and I should come in too. I kept telling him no, he needed to just come back to bed.



And then, after a few minutes, my ex walked into the bedroom from the bathroom, asking who I was taking to. Mr. Closet Ex disappeared and I never saw him again, but a lot of other weird c**p happened in that house.

#32 I woke up with a handprint on my chest and back after a night of good sleep, and I have no idea how they got there. I was home alone for the night, and the handprints were bigger than mine.

#33 Maybe this is just creepy to me but:



When I was 17 I was really religious and wanted to become a nun. I was going to join a convent in January and I graduated in May so instead of getting a short-term job I just volunteered and watched people's kids. Every Monday I would go to a food pantry and take the bus there from the same stop, but since it was only 4 miles away I would occasionally walk if the weather was nice.



I was walking home one Monday and I walked passed the bus stop that I would usually get off at if I were to take the bus. There was a car there waiting and as soon as I passed it the man in the car rolled down his window, pulled up to me and said:



"Hey I know you! Let me give you ride"



He was literally the most regular white baby boomer looking guy ever, so I thought it was possible I knew him because I met a lot of people in the Church and that's the only reason I really engaged him. I told him I didn't need a ride since I was close to my house. He kept insisting I get in his car so he can take me home/ take me to lunch/ take me to his place.



And he said "Yeah I know you, you're gonna go join a convent in January" I was weirded out by this because that was true, but I was growing more and more certain I didn't know him. So I asked him where we met and he said: " I met you in the grocery store, you were buying food for your Daddy"



I immediately started walking away and called my mom because I don't have a dad. He got really pissed off and drove away really fast. I never saw him again. I vaguely remember meeting a creep at the grocery store who was looking at me strange, but I would have never shared personal information with him and I don't know people at the store that I would have shared it with in front of strangers.



The experience made me paranoid. He clearly had been watching me and I never noticed. He knew where I was gonna be and he waited for me, and he gathered personal information about me without me even slightly recognizing him. He was so desperately insistent upon getting me in his car as quickly as possible. I have no idea who he was, what he wanted with me or if he's still out there. He honestly could come to my job every day and I have no idea if I would recognize him.

#34 I went to my backyard to take my dog out to the bathroom one night over the summer and I also had to pee so I went over by a tree to relieve myself. While I was peeing, I heard someone whistle. I thought it was just my imagination or the neighbors, but they whistled AGAIN and I realized they were standing behind my pig pen (which is about three feet tall) in some bushes. I froze in fear for about ten seconds until I yelled for my dog and ran inside. I told my Dad, the only other person home, so he went outside, but they were gone. The next day I went out there, I noticed the bushes limbs were pushed back and like broken off in some places right where they were standing. I still have no idea who it was lol.



I have another unexplained thing.



One night when I was like ten, I was camping with some relatives on their property and was looking up at the night sky. All of the sudden the stars started trading places and moving around, I thought it was just my eyes because I was tired but then my uncle was like "oh god!" He said he seen the same thing and so did everyone else there. That was creepy as hell too.

#35 I was walking in school then suddenly everyone stopped and looked at me for 5 seconds then continued walking







I went home early.

#36 My GF was at my house last year. I would go to work at 4am and she would keep sleeping of course. One day she was alone and said she was sleeping on her side and felt the pressure of someone lay down behind her and say her name. She "woke" up at this point not sure if it was a dream. Then found she couldnt move saying it was like hands were holding her down along with pure fear. A deep voice kept saying her name wanting something from her. Lasted over 10 minutes. I'd chalk it up as sleep paralysis or something but you can tell when someone is clearly terrified at what they've witnessed.

#37 Had a major disagreement bordering on a***e with my dad while on a family vacation, and asked him

to return to his house in his car and we would return to our house in a different state in our car.



While my husband and kids and i were getting organized in our car my phone rang. It was dad. I answered; nobody there. It happened again, then again. My dad was on the other side of the parking lot getting organized himself. I got out of our car and walked over to his car to ask him what he wanted. He had no idea what i was talking about. His phone - at that point an old timey flip phone, was under the passenger seat of his car. When we finally found it and looked at the recent calls, there were none to my number. My dad wasnt that technologically advanced; the likelihood of him clearing calls then ditching the phone was way more than he likely would have been able to do.



My only explanation was that it was some sort of divine intervention from someone “looking out” for us. We were able to talk some things out at that point and he apologized. If that hadnt have happened, that likely would have been the end of our relationship.



As I type this, I am on the way to his memorial service. RIP, Dad, and thanks to whoever provided the divine intervention.

#38 When I was growing up, anytime I was walking to my friend's house, when I passed his neighbor, I'd hear what can only be described as somebody "making a farting sound with their mouth". Now that I'm older, I assume there was some sort of bug in her garden that just sounded like that (not that I know of any that sound like that), but we were certain he had an old lady living next to him that liked to blow farts at neighborhood children, any time of day or night.

#39 My girlfriend and I have the same birthday so I booked us a nice stay at an AirBnb for a mini-staycation. We had a great dinner and went to bed.



I wake up in the middle of the night because I heard whispering in my ear. I turned around and my girlfriend was awake and smiling. She whispered something. I asked, " What did you say?" and she threw her head back and laughed. It was a full on cackling laughter. I got chills down my body and I had no idea what to do.



She poked my forehead with her finger and repeated the exact same gibberish and then just "fell" back asleep. I was extremely concerned and freaked out! I shook her awake and asked her what the hell just happened and she got pissed and told me to go back asleep. I didn't sleep much that night. As soon as the sun came up, I packed up our stuff and got the hell out of there. She's been normal ever since.

#40 This one has stuck with me for almost 20 years, was on a walk in the early evening, still daylight out, a teenage kid maybe 16-17 was walking in our direction, as he got close he asked “hey can I ask you guys a question?” Thinking it was something innocent like directions I said sure, he starts off kind of rambling asking what we would do if we got in a fight with someone and then ends the question with “and then the other guy picks up a sword and cuts of his ear?” At this point I start to realize the kid is sweaty and obviously agitated, so I just hurriedly say “I don’t know man call the cops” and walk as quickly away as I could. I’m still not sure if he was asking for help, or being threatening or if he was mentally unstable, after all this time I kinda feel bad for walking away, but the way he approached it was... off...

#41 Living in a small sleepy area in the middle of a forest I've had many, many unexplained odd experiences here.



So for some added context, I live in the middle of a forest like I mentioned, but actually along the side of a small mountain. Unless you're on the horse trails (which are at the top of the mountain, not near me) the woods are almost impossible to navigate as the hills are extremely steep and full of thorn bushes.



We hear our dogs going nuts in the backyard, so my mom goes and checks, and a young man has hopped our backyard fence and is jogging through the middle of our yard not wearing a shirt and I think shoeless too. The house directly behind ours had a bad fire, the family left all their belongings besides the essentials there and never came back afterwards. This man ran from that direction. I later went and checked, there were no signs of entry in the house and the police had boarded the front door up.



So. This stranger, standing in my backyard asks my mom where _____ church is and asks if he can cut through the house, my mom, kind of in shock let's him and he goes to the front door casually and asks my mom for directions. She tells him and this man nods at her and starts jogging back in the woods, in the vague direction of the church, which was about two miles away.



But here's where it gets odder. A week or so later, I see in the newspaper that this young man was seen on the side of the road, about 25 miles away from our house, outside his car, shirtless and shoeless and seemed very dazed and confused staring up at the sky. When someone pulled over to help him, the man immediately ran straight into the woods. This happened two or so years ago and he's still missing despite extensive searches. He was a pretty well liked member of the community and on a sports team here. They have no idea what happened and why he did this.

#42 I was watching a metor shower on the beach. The frequency and brillence reached a breath taking point of awe. During that point several witnesses and I saw a dark shape float between us and the metors. None of us could figure that out.

#43 I’m a little late to the show but I’ll throw mine out there. When I was a little kid about 5-6 I was sleeping alone in my bedroom which I usually shared with my older sister who was away that night. I had a lamp above the side of my bed(this is important for the story) anyway I went to sleep and woke up needing to go to the restroom late at night which was across the hall, so I get out of bed and see something out of the corner of my eye... it’s this hairy monster looking thing sitting cross leg on the floor below the night light on the side of the bed. This is the only time in my life I felt like I needed to scream but nothing would come out! I was frozen in fear. The monster grabbed my and put me on his lap face down and bit my lower back HARD. Next thing I know I wake up and I’m hurting on my back and I get up and look out the window(idk why I thought maybe I’d see something) I didn’t see anything and thought I dreamt it and went back to sleep... next day my mom is putting a shirt on me and freaks out and say “what happened to your back?!” I looked and sure enough there was a bloody scab in the shape of a bite. I told her the story and she said she believed me always. Still to this day idk what that creature was and I’ve never seen it again even 20 years later. I still remember it like yesterday though.

#44 I lived by myself in a house that I rented for 4 years (just moved out this year). I would hear lots of weird noises that sounded like they were coming from inside the walls or just outside. The most common sound was what sounded like someone dragging heavy furniture around. But there were all kinds of sounds, from loud booms to footsteps. For a long time I thought I was just having auditory hallucinations (something I've been prone to) until other people had been in my house and heard it as well. By far the weirdest instance was when I was in bed trying to fall asleep and it sounded like someone talking right outside my window next to me, except they were babbling absolute nonsense. It sounded like a drunk mentally disabled person, and it was very loud and constant. I looked out my window and saw nothing, even went outside to check and saw and heard nothing while out there, only to come back to bed and hear it again. Lasted about 10 minutes.

