As a photographer, you hold a lot of power in your hands in terms of making your audience feel a certain way. When you focus on spine-tingling subject matter and play around with the lighting, you can create images that might chill people decades after being taken.

‘Old School Creepy’ is an online community that embraces the slightly cursed vibes found in vintage photos. We’ve curated some of the scariest ones for your viewing pleasure. But be warned, you might not want to look at some of these twice.

A 16th Century Plague Doctors Mask

Old-school creepy plague doctor mask with long beak, displayed in a museum, evoking slightly cursed vintage photos.

Chelle Jones
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seeing that would be the stuff nightmares are made of.

    #2

    22 Yr-Old Charlie Johns Reading The Bible To His 9 Yr-Old Bride, Eunice Winstead. They Married In 1937 And Went On To Have 9 Children Together

    Vintage black and white photo of a man reading a book to a young girl, evoking creepy old-school vibes.

    ƒιѕн
    48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sneedville Tennessee. They were neighbors. In response to this marriage the state of Tennessee introduced a law setting the minimum age of marriage at sixteen years. They remained married until his death in 1997, she died in 2006.

    #3

    Two Psychologists In The 1930s Adopted A Baby Chimp And Tried To Raise Her Alongside Their Own Baby Boy, Donald, To See If This Caused The Chimp To Learn Human Behavior. After Nine Months, They Stopped The Experiment Because Their Son Started Behaving More Like A Chimp

    Black and white old-school photo of a baby and a chimpanzee sitting on the floor, creating a creepy vibe.

    Jerome Lenovo
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Donald started to behave like a chimp you say ?

    Typically, when somebody gets scared or finds themselves in a dangerous or stressful situation, we talk about their fight or flight response activating. However, your body can also go into freeze or fawn mode, two lesser-discussed stress responses.

    Broadly speaking, these stress responses are your body’s way to survive and return to a calm, relaxed state by decreasing, ending, or evading danger.

    #4

    A Rare Photo Of The Notorious Couple Bonnie And Clyde, 1933

    Couple sitting outdoors in old-fashioned clothes in a creepy old-school photo with a slightly cursed vibe.

    WookiesMaMa
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this was when they were at Bonnie's family picnic. I am probably wrong.

    #5

    A Clean-Cut Charles Manson On His Wedding Day In 1955

    Vintage creepy old-school photo of a smiling couple cutting a wedding cake in black and white.

    Chelle Jones
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks almost normal. So creepy.

    #6

    17th Century Metal Mask That Was Used To Restrain Individuals Who Were Considered To Be Insane

    Vintage creepy old-school metal mask with face features and rusted texture, evoking a slightly cursed eerie feeling.

    ƒιѕн
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Commonly known as the insanity or asylum mask at the time.

    The fight response activates if your body perceives that you can realistically outfight the danger you’re in. Similarly, your flight response is your body signaling that you have a chance of outrunning the source of the danger, WebMD states.

    A freeze response is exactly what it sounds like: you freeze up and feel stuck in place because your body doesn’t believe that you can either outfight or outrun the danger.

    Meanwhile, a fawn response is typically used after an unsuccessful attempt to fight, flee, or freeze up, and involves you becoming highly agreeable and helpful to the source of the danger to try to soothe them.
    #7

    It Drinks

    Creepy old-school battery operated picnic bear toy holding a bottle and cup inside a cardboard box.

    She who must not be named
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That bear has seen some things 😳 No wonder he drinks 😅

    #8

    Behind-The-Scenes Of Teletubbies' In The Late-90s

    Man hugging a creepy old-school character costume outdoors, with a slightly cursed vibe in a vintage photo setting.

    Greymom
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a little creepy but the red one (can’t remember their names) down in the background makes it look like a Teletubby frat party! Pair in front with the usual drunk “ I love you man” and a friend passed out cold in the background. 🤣🤣🤣

    #9

    The Other Kids Were Scared Of Him And He Cried When He Looked In The Mirror

    Creepy old-school photo of a child in a dark costume with distorted proportions, evoking a slightly cursed feeling.

    Chelle Jones
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is s costume made of beans. It is creepy but just a Halloween costume according to what I found. 🤪 😜

    The ‘Old School Creepy’ subreddit’s roots stretch all the way back to 2014, when it was first created. Originally, it was meant to be a place for “eerie nostalgia, vintage horror, and creepy things from the past,” and the group has stuck to this ever since.

    For more than a decade, the members of this online community have been gently scaring each other, as well as casual visitors from other groups, with photos that they’ve dug up from the past.

    According to the moderators, you shouldn’t post anything modern or off-topic in the group. “If it doesn’t feel like it crawled out of the past, it doesn’t belong here,” they stress. What’s more, everyone is encouraged to avoid reposting photos that have already been shared before.
    #10

    Max Schreck Relaxes Behind The Scenes Of Nosferatu, 1922

    Eerie old-school photo of a dark figure with elongated fingers sitting on a bench, creating a creepy, cursed atmosphere.

    Mike F
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He sure looked the part.

    #11

    Empress Elisabeth’s Mourning Mask And Veil, 1889

    Creepy old-school photo of a person wearing an elaborate black lace mask and costume with feathers and intricate details.

    #12

    Photo Of Two Women With Super Long Hair

    Two women with unusually long hair stand on a porch in a creepy old-school photo that feels slightly cursed.

    ƒιѕн
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two sisters from 1895, New York . Formal portraits like this were often carefully composed, with subjects sitting or standing in a dignified manner. Their expressions are likely a mix of solemnity and formality, as smiling in photographs was not common in that era.

    Previously, during an in-depth interview, Bored Panda spoke with two of the moderators of the subreddit, Seryan_Klythe and TheOddityCollector. They shared their thoughts about both the online community they’ve built and the unsettling vintage photos that the members of the group focus on.

    "The subreddit was created for people who enjoy the eerie feeling of old photos. Unlike modern horror, old pictures can be creepy in a more subtle way—through strange expressions, outdated fashion, or imperfections in the photo itself," moderator TheOddityCollector told us earlier.
    #13

    A Letter From Schizophrenic Patient Emmy Hauck To Her Husband. It Consists Only Phrase “Herzensschatzi Komm” (Darling Please Come) And “Komm Komm Komm” (Come, Come, Come ) Repeated Over And Over

    Faded old handwritten document with dense overlapping cursive text, evoking a creepy old-school photo vibe.

    Toujin C'Thlu
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor woman, I can only imagine what she went through in one of those institutions

    #14

    The Moon From The French 1902 Movie A Trip To The Moon

    Black and white old-school photo of the moon with a human face and a rocket stuck in its eye, creepy and eerie.

    Multa Nocte
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wiki Diki --> " . . . a 1902 French science-fiction adventure trick film written, directed and produced by Georges Méliès. Inspired by the Jules Verne novel From the Earth to the Moon (1865) and its sequel Around the Moon (1870), the film follows a group of astronomers who travel to the Moon in a cannon-propelled capsule, explore the Moon's surface, escape from an underground group of Selenites (lunar inhabitants), and return to Earth with a captive Selenite. Méliès leads an ensemble cast of French theatrical performers as the main character Professor Barbenfouillis."

    #15

    My Mom And I On Halloween In 1989. Note The Fact That She Has A Cigarette And Is Also Pregnant With My Brother

    Person in a creepy old-school orange mask holding hands with a child wearing a strange bird costume indoors.

    Moderator Seryan_Klythe told Bored Panda that the thing about disturbing vintage photos that truly fascinates them is that they were taken using much simpler technologies.

    “The world was different and saw things differently, too. The fascination is part of understanding what was creepy to someone then was simplistic and played more with their blunt fascination to take things at face value or without the use of high-sophistication gimmickry,” they said.
    #16

    The Infamous Ted Bundy Playing With His Ex-Girlfriend's Daughter

    Man with a startled expression lying on a couch while a girl nearby appears to laugh in a creepy old-school photo.

    #17

    James Dean Posing Inside A Coffin For A Photo Just 7 Months Before His Demise In A Car Crash In September 1955

    Black and white creepy old-school photos showing a man lying in a coffin-like cushioned bed with a quilted blanket.

    Chelle Jones
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never tease the Reaper.. he just might come for you early.

    #18

    Maria Rasputina Holding A Portrait Of Her Father, Grigory Rasputin, 1972

    Elderly woman in a polka dot dress sitting with a framed old-school photo that feels slightly cursed on a couch.

    Meanwhile, moderator TheOddityCollector stressed the fact that looking at unsettling photos shows us a world that is at the same time familiar and very different.

    “The way people dressed, the way photos were taken, and the way time has changed them all add to the mystery. Some images weren’t meant to be scary, but they feel that way now, which makes them even more interesting,” they told us earlier.
    #19

    People Used To Believe That Cavities Were Caused By Demons Boring Holes In Teeth.⁠

    Carved antique teeth figurines with creepy human and snake figures inside, showcasing old-school eerie art style.

    Laserleader
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Almost every event related to "demons" in history can be attributed to germs. So yeah if you dont know what to call them demon works.

    #20

    John D. Rockefeller, America's First Billionaire

    Eerie old-school photo of an elderly man with deep wrinkles and a faint smile, evoking a slightly cursed feeling.

    Chelle Jones
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't even look real. The animal weasel features are very prominent.

    #21

    Carved Ivory Sculpture Of Tenjiku Tokubei: Master Of Frog Magic, Japanese, C. 1800-1850

    Carved figurine resembling a creepy old-school photo subject with a slightly cursed and eerie appearance.

    There are a whole bunch of factors that help create the creepy atmosphere in these images. These include things like the subject, the focus, the color and mood, the original intent, strange expressions, as well as outdated medical or funerary practices, according to the moderators of ‘Old School Creepy.’

    “Some photos have mistakes, like double exposures, that make them look ghostly without meaning to," TheOddityCollector said.
    #22

    I Don’t Like Clowns Anymore

    Creepy old-school photo of a child with a clown wearing red wig and yellow gloves in a dimly lit setting.

    WookiesMaMa
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have always hated clowns. If you have to paint a smile, something is wrong.

    #23

    An Early Version Of Ronald Mcdonald Photographed Alongside A Crying Baby

    Black and white creepy old-school photo of a clown holding a crying toddler, creating a slightly cursed vintage scene.

    Toujin C'Thlu
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's about to toss her as a distraction so he can get away

    #24

    W.c. Fields As Humpty Dumpty In Alice In Wonderland (1933)

    Creepy old-school photo of a person in a surreal egg costume with human facial features and limbs posing on a white block.

    According to moderator Seryan_Klythe, some of the reasons why the community is so popular online include people being “drawn to a life that existed without Photoshop, film effects, and blunt macabre.”

    Moderator TheOddityCollector added: “People love a good mystery, and these photos make us ask questions. Who are these people? What happened to them? Why does this image feel so unsettling? It’s a mix of history, curiosity, and a little bit of fear that keeps people coming back.”
    #25

    1953 Halloween Goblins

    Three children in creepy old-school masks stare at a glowing jack-o'-lantern, evoking a slightly cursed vintage photo vibe.

    Chelle Jones
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scary movies today have got nothing on true past events. Imagine if cell phones existed during the midevil times. Those videos would be beyond frightening.

    #26

    Carved Ivory Sculpture Of A European Archer, Japanese, C. 1700-1800

    Carved old-school figurine with a creepy expression and detailed patterns, evoking a slightly cursed vibe.

    Mel in Georgia
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The greed depicted in his eyes ... accurate!

    #27

    Creepy Vintage Halloween Costume

    Creepy old-school photo of a person in a white gown wearing a disturbing mask, evoking a cursed vintage vibe.

    Mike F
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be creepy even without the bottle.

    Once you’ve spooked yourself to your limit, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments down below. Which of these photos creeped you out the most? Why do you think they had such a strong impact on you? How much horror content would you say that you consume on a regular basis? Let us know.

