ADVERTISEMENT

Moving into a new home should be an exciting time, minus the obvious stress. But what happens when the boxes are unpacked, you're finally settling in and you unexpectedly discover that instead of the sanctuary you thought you signed up for, you're actually stuck in a house of horrors?

We're not talking about a few unwelcome bugs, or a leaky ceiling. We're referring to actual horrors like a network of hidden tunnels and rooms under the house, or a secret room containing bags full of decomposed and mummified animal remains, a tote full of salt, a weight scale, knives, a cutting station, and a fan.

It might sound like something out of a Stephen King novel but it's not. These are real stories that people have shared online, along with some very unsettling and creepy pictures as receipts. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most disturbing ones for you to scroll through while you wonder what lies beneath your own humble abode. Lock the doors, turn off the lights and brace yourself for a potentially sleepless night. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.