People Are Rethinking Their Decision To Move After Finding These 39 Creepy Things In Their New Homes (New Pics)
Moving into a new home should be an exciting time, minus the obvious stress. But what happens when the boxes are unpacked, you're finally settling in and you unexpectedly discover that instead of the sanctuary you thought you signed up for, you're actually stuck in a house of horrors?
We're not talking about a few unwelcome bugs, or a leaky ceiling. We're referring to actual horrors like a network of hidden tunnels and rooms under the house, or a secret room containing bags full of decomposed and mummified animal remains, a tote full of salt, a weight scale, knives, a cutting station, and a fan.
It might sound like something out of a Stephen King novel but it's not. These are real stories that people have shared online, along with some very unsettling and creepy pictures as receipts. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most disturbing ones for you to scroll through while you wonder what lies beneath your own humble abode. Lock the doors, turn off the lights and brace yourself for a potentially sleepless night. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.
Found A Network Of Tunnels And Rooms Under My House
There are many stained blankets, with perhaps blood. The tunnels just keep going, maybe 5 rooms? Some rooms have power, others have flowing water.
Hidden tunnels underneath a house might sound like something from a movie but they're more common than you might think. In fact, some homes are built entirely underground in a few unexpected and bizarre places.
Laura Clark is an architect who has become known as "Toilet Girl." In 2005, shortly after moving to London, she came across an abandoned, 600-square-foot underground space near the Crystal Palace railway station. It had previously been two public restrooms. Clark had the rather unconventional idea of making it her home.
I Have Found 4 Adult Teeth With Roots In My Home Since Moving In 2 Years Ago
I have found 4 adult teeth with the roots still attached since moving into my home 2 years ago. The first two were when I was still cleaning the place up, so I didn't really think much of it. Just tossed them in my oddities case.
The next one was after I had cleaned and renovated a room. It was just randomly in the middle of the floor one day. Totally empty room, I had mopped the floors a day ago. I live alone, I should add. Okay. Creepy.
Well, tonight I just found one next to my bed. I have been back and forth so many times today, and I definitely would have noticed this on the floor.
Is there any significant meaning behind finding teeth? Any superstitions? This is getting a little odd. They all have roots, too, so they would have been pulled out! The house was built in 1976. Fully finished. No open walls, ceilings, or anything.
We Were Rewiring The House. Then We Found The Case
We were rewiring an old house just outside of Philadelphia when we had to cut open a section of the floor to run new lines.
Right beneath the boards, tucked between the joists and buried under dust and insulation, was this old metal case. Of course, we opened it. No cash. No papers. No valuables. Just a single, old hatchet wrapped and placed with care.
No explanation. No context. Just this sense that it was meant to stay hidden.
It took more than six years, lots of effort to convince authorities and a renovation project like no other but Clark's dream house finally materialized. After buying the toilets for £20,000 in 2011, she ended up spending £65,000 and enduring a lot of literal dirty work.
“I ended up doing a lot of the laboring work myself because it was such horrid, hard work that I struggled to keep people on the job,” said Clark.
Naturally, one of the biggest obstacles was the smell that the space carried, despite the toilets being originally built in 1929 and last used in the 1980s.
"So she and her crew jet-washed the space after demolition and poured concrete over the original sewage points, eliminating that issue," CBS reported.
Today, the space is sans urinals, modern, full of natural light and even has an unexpected outdoor terrace. Clark kept some of souvenirs. For example, she used the site's original tiles to form the splashback in the kitchen, and a mirror from the bathrooms is on display in the living-room. But perhaps the most quirky of all: a small public health poster warning of the perils of VD, which is propped on a kitchen shelf.
A Friend Of Mine Found This In Her Attic. My Name Is Josiah Ambrose
What Is This Red Leather Devil Figure, Found In A Wooden Box In An Attic?
Hidden Room With Horrible Secret
Recently bought a home and quickly realized that this previously obstructed window isn't accessible from my basement. I figured out a way to crawl in, and was I in for a surprise.
In the room were bags full of decomposed and mummified animal remains (looks like sheep), a tote full of salt, a weight scale, knives, a cutting station, and a fan. The door in the room was also sealed shut. Upon this discovery, I left the room to compose myself and come up with a plan of disposal.
Found This In A House We're Renovating
Found This Under The House
Me and my spouse were touring this amazing property and were about to leave when we found this “hidden entrance” in the ground covered by branches and a tarp.
We looked inside, and there is a crawl space that leads about 20’ back into a concrete-walled ROOM with a flickering light and what appears to be a trash can and some bleach??
We asked the seller about it, and he said he doesn’t know what it is and was planning to bulldoze the entrance.
Basement Wall Of A Home For Sale In My Neighborhood. Only Two Families Have Occupied This Residence Since 1817
In case it’s hard to read: "What’s a place like this doing to a nice girl like you?"
Just Moved Into A House From 1890 And It Has This Single Set Of Child Footprints Marked On The Floor That Won't Wipe Away
Found This In The Storage Area Of The House We Bought 2 Years Ago
I was grabbing our coolers out of storage for the summer and found this above the garage. The table in the middle has a conch shell, a jar with a bundle of sage and a vase of ashes.
I Found This Thing In My Attic
Still Trying To Find Out What This Is
Over a year ago, my Dad dug this up while renovating a church and turning it into a house. I have since been trying to figure out what it is or what its purpose may have been. It's made of a clay/concrete-style material and was buried at the base of a yew tree's stump, which was pretty big and old. Has anyone come across anything of the sort? I have a few ideas, but none are definitive.
Found This Bizarre Picture In The Attic Of A House
Helping my in-laws move into their new house, and we found this picture taped to the top of a switch in the attic. Not in an obvious or conspicuous place. No writing or anything on it. The house was built in 2006. Southern United States.
Our Laundry Room Has A Hole In It, With A Little Rocking Chair In The Corner
I hate going in this room because I fear I will see it rocking one day.
Found This Behind A Piece Of Furniture In Our Bathroom
Was Gonna Fix A Cable To An Access Point On The Top Floor In My Old House And Found This Behind The Wall?
My wife and daughter are actually Catholics, however not extreme. They looked as surprised as me.
This Crawlspace, I Found Under My Bed
Left Home For A Couple Months, Came Back To Find Tiny Hand Prints
This Fireplace In My Basement
I absolutely hate going into my basement, because of this fireplace. It's very old, and has had a porch build on top of the chimney so it is no longer operational. I always get the feeling something is watching me from inside the fire box. I really would love to know what was going on in this basement many years ago. And really, what's up with the wall sconces?
A Fraction Of My Aunt’s Antique Doll Collection -There Are Hundreds. Guess Who Inherits Them?
What My Dad Found Behind The Remains Of A Blocked Up Chimney Whilst Remodelling His Bathroom
Creepy Doll Found In A Hidden Portion Of A Storage Closet
I did not find this item, but the person that discover it also found a circumscribed pentacle carved into their doorstep. I suspect the previous tenants dabbled in the occult, potentially an off-branch of paganism, voodoo, or witchcraft.
My Mom Recently Moved Into A New House. Strange Additional Structure In The Basement? Kinda Creepy
I went into my mom’s new cellar for the first time to flip a breaker switch and came to find this strange brick structure built within the cellar. She had no knowledge of it being there. No door, and the only thing in there was some loose cables and 1 single empty bottle of beer.
I think the house is at least 100 years old, and from the look of the brick, it’s been there for likely much of that time. What might have been the purpose of this spooky little room? I find it strange that there are windows.
I Bought An Old House In Chile And Discovered The Forgotten Life Of Jack Kevorkian
This might sound insane, but it's 100% real. A few years ago, I bought an old house in the port city of Valparaíso, Chile, from the heirs of a wealthy recluse — a lifelong bachelor, devout Catholic-turned-skeptic, world traveler, eccentric, and above all… an obsessive collector of everything imaginable. The house came as-is, meaning it was packed to the rafters with all his belongings — and what I found inside took me down a rabbit hole I still haven’t fully crawled out of.
Among documents sold to museums, photos donated to the Rockefeller family (yes, those Rockefellers), and thousands of historical oddities, I stumbled upon what I can only describe as the early-life archive of Jack Kevorkian, decades before he became infamous.
What kind of stuff? Try this: Childhood report cards and high school essays, hand-drawn comics he submitted to his local paper as a teen... His University of Michigan acceptance letter, candid photos, disturbing sketches, twisted-but-brilliant handwritten notes, diplomas, bank records, university credentials, film reels from a failed movie he directed (Handel’s Messiah) that sent him into bankruptcy, movie scripts, music scores, journals, postcards, photos of unalived bodies, letters to art collectors, and even bizarre, morbid humor cartoons. It's like someone bottled up the first 50 years of Kevorkian’s life from birth to 1983 and left it to rot in this house.
Is There Someone Living In My Attic?
Wife and I purchased this house a few months ago from a pretty… unusual couple. They ran into some financial issues, and we got a really good deal on the house; the only condition was that we had to give them a few weeks to vacate.
Our lawyer called us a couple of days earlier than expected and told us the house was officially ours and the previous owners were gone. They left the house in pretty bad shape, but I was able to take time off work and completely renovate it. Everything but the attic.
We had the home inspected before purchasing, and the inspector noted the attic could contain asbestos and is best to be left alone unless we were financially ready to replace it. Seeing as it never posed an issue to the previous owners, we decided it wasn’t a huge priority at the moment. Fast forward to this evening, and I found myself staring at the attic entrance. I vividly remember painting the small area and thinking of a way I can cover it up. It’s just a square cut out of the ceiling with a few screws holding it in place. Only now I’m noticing the screws are slightly backed off, and a corner is peeling up, almost like someone’s been opening it. It was not like that when I remodelled.
Found This Under My Stove In Our New House. Saw Some Beady Eyes Staring At Me And Thought It Was A Deceased Rat, Pulled It Out To Find, This
Found This In My Friends New Old Creepy Shed While Helping Move. About 30-35 Pounds, Wrapped In Barbed Wire. Around 2 Feet Tall
I Found This Photo In My Attic
Just Moved Into A New House And Found This Hanging Over The Right Side Of The Front Door. Looks To Be Some Creepy Voodoo Type Thing
Found This In Basement Of New House With A Birthday Message For The Previous Owner. Light, Possibly Wood Interior Covered In Wax And Some Sort Of Hair
This Was Discovered While Renovating Our Home. The Previous Owners (25 Years) Have Never Seen It Before. We Removed Over A Foot Of Pine Needles
When Cleaning Out A Clogged Gutter Of My Rental House And Discovering This. I May Never Sleep Again
Moving Into A New House, Roommate Found This Under The Floorboard. Not Incredibly Superstitious, But It Is Creepy
Keep Finding These Scary Guys In My New House, Monte Rio California
I just moved out by the redwoods and expected the scary things; however, I’ve found 5 of these guys in a month, and they scare me every time. I have cats and dogs and also worry about them being brown recluses.
Mysterious Picture Of A Creepy Baby We Found In Our Attic
Bought House Last Year, Just Discovered This Under A Pile Of Keys
The previous owner passed away, someone cleared away all her belongings, but there was a tiny little plate full of spare keys.
It sat there for a few months before I got around to looking through them (about 30 spares for the window and back door). To my mild horror and fascination, I found this weird dessicated seahorse at the bottom of the pile!
It clearly meant something to the OG owner, so I don't want to just throw it away... thoughts?