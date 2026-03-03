ADVERTISEMENT

Moving into a new home should be an exciting time, minus the obvious stress. But what happens when the boxes are unpacked, you're finally settling in and you unexpectedly discover that instead of the sanctuary you thought you signed up for, you're actually stuck in a house of horrors?

We're not talking about a few unwelcome bugs, or a leaky ceiling. We're referring to actual horrors like a network of hidden tunnels and rooms under the house, or a secret room containing bags full of decomposed and mummified animal remains, a tote full of salt, a weight scale, knives, a cutting station, and a fan.

It might sound like something out of a Stephen King novel but it's not. These are real stories that people have shared online, along with some very unsettling and creepy pictures as receipts. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most disturbing ones for you to scroll through while you wonder what lies beneath your own humble abode. Lock the doors, turn off the lights and brace yourself for a potentially sleepless night. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Found A Network Of Tunnels And Rooms Under My House

Dimly lit, creepy basement with c*****d walls and stairs, evoking eerie vibes found in unsettling new homes.

There are many stained blankets, with perhaps blood. The tunnels just keep going, maybe 5 rooms? Some rooms have power, others have flowing water.

Visible_Sale4845 Report

6points
POST
liverpoolroze avatar
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How old is the house and where is it?

0
0points
reply

Hidden tunnels underneath a house might sound like something from a movie but they're more common than you might think. In fact, some homes are built entirely underground in a few unexpected and bizarre places.

Laura Clark is an architect who has become known as "Toilet Girl." In 2005, shortly after moving to London, she came across an abandoned, 600-square-foot underground space near the Crystal Palace railway station. It had previously been two public restrooms. Clark had the rather unconventional idea of making it her home.
RELATED:
    #2

    I Have Found 4 Adult Teeth With Roots In My Home Since Moving In 2 Years Ago

    A person holding a creepy tooth found inside their new home causing them to rethink their move decision.

    I have found 4 adult teeth with the roots still attached since moving into my home 2 years ago. The first two were when I was still cleaning the place up, so I didn't really think much of it. Just tossed them in my oddities case.

    The next one was after I had cleaned and renovated a room. It was just randomly in the middle of the floor one day. Totally empty room, I had mopped the floors a day ago. I live alone, I should add. Okay. Creepy.

    Well, tonight I just found one next to my bed. I have been back and forth so many times today, and I definitely would have noticed this on the floor.

    Is there any significant meaning behind finding teeth? Any superstitions? This is getting a little odd. They all have roots, too, so they would have been pulled out! The house was built in 1976. Fully finished. No open walls, ceilings, or anything.

    moms-chesthair_7836 Report

    6points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stephen King’s “Tooth Fairy”

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    We Were Rewiring The House. Then We Found The Case

    Old wooden floor with a hidden locked metal box revealed during home inspection with tools nearby, creepy found objects.

    We were rewiring an old house just outside of Philadelphia when we had to cut open a section of the floor to run new lines.
    Right beneath the boards, tucked between the joists and buried under dust and insulation, was this old metal case. Of course, we opened it. No cash. No papers. No valuables. Just a single, old hatchet wrapped and placed with care.
    No explanation. No context. Just this sense that it was meant to stay hidden.

    New-Teacher8826 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It took more than six years, lots of effort to convince authorities and a renovation project like no other but Clark's dream house finally materialized. After buying the toilets for £20,000 in 2011, she ended up spending £65,000 and enduring a lot of literal dirty work.

    “I ended up doing a lot of the laboring work myself because it was such horrid, hard work that I struggled to keep people on the job,” said Clark.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Naturally, one of the biggest obstacles was the smell that the space carried, despite the toilets being originally built in 1929 and last used in the 1980s.

    "So she and her crew jet-washed the space after demolition and poured concrete over the original sewage points, eliminating that issue," CBS reported.

    Today, the space is sans urinals, modern, full of natural light and even has an unexpected outdoor terrace. Clark kept some of souvenirs. For example, she used the site's original tiles to form the splashback in the kitchen, and a mirror from the bathrooms is on display in the living-room. But perhaps the most quirky of all: a small public health poster warning of the perils of VD, which is propped on a kitchen shelf.
    #4

    A Friend Of Mine Found This In Her Attic. My Name Is Josiah Ambrose

    Old tombstone inside a home revealing creepy things found by people rethinking their decision to move.

    jambrose22 Report

    6points
    POST
    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great grandparent with family name?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    What Is This Red Leather Devil Figure, Found In A Wooden Box In An Attic?

    Red dried creature resembling a bat found among creepy things discovered in new homes after moving decisions were reconsidered.

    Jaol17 Report

    5points
    POST
    noman_2 avatar
    No Man
    No Man
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe that's a mummified juvenile/fetal manta ray..

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Hidden Room With Horrible Secret

    Dimly lit creepy basement cellar with old window and fan, illustrating unsettling discoveries in new homes after moving.

    Recently bought a home and quickly realized that this previously obstructed window isn't accessible from my basement. I figured out a way to crawl in, and was I in for a surprise.
    In the room were bags full of decomposed and mummified animal remains (looks like sheep), a tote full of salt, a weight scale, knives, a cutting station, and a fan. The door in the room was also sealed shut. Upon this discovery, I left the room to compose myself and come up with a plan of disposal.

    Richard_Finger Report

    4points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I fled the decomposition to compose myself.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Found This In A House We're Renovating

    Creepy doll with red markings lying in overgrown grass, one of the eerie things found in new homes by people rethinking moving.

    Sir_Gameboy Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Found This Under The House

    Dark hidden crawl spaces found in homes with creepy discoveries making people rethink their decision to move.

    Me and my spouse were touring this amazing property and were about to leave when we found this “hidden entrance” in the ground covered by branches and a tarp.
    We looked inside, and there is a crawl space that leads about 20’ back into a concrete-walled ROOM with a flickering light and what appears to be a trash can and some bleach??

    We asked the seller about it, and he said he doesn’t know what it is and was planning to bulldoze the entrance.

    Lusashi Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Basement Wall Of A Home For Sale In My Neighborhood. Only Two Families Have Occupied This Residence Since 1817

    Creepy writing on basement wall in new home causing people to rethink their decision to move in.

    In case it’s hard to read: "What’s a place like this doing to a nice girl like you?"

    rogu2 Report

    4points
    POST
    #10

    Just Moved Into A House From 1890 And It Has This Single Set Of Child Footprints Marked On The Floor That Won't Wipe Away

    Close-up of worn wooden floorboards showing dark stains and marks, a creepy thing found in a new home.

    Arels Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Found This In The Storage Area Of The House We Bought 2 Years Ago

    Old attic with creepy chalk symbols drawn on wooden floorboards and a small box with objects near a window in a new home.

    I was grabbing our coolers out of storage for the summer and found this above the garage. The table in the middle has a conch shell, a jar with a bundle of sage and a vase of ashes.

    gamecubensis Report

    4points
    POST
    x777r avatar
    Ray Carrillo
    Ray Carrillo
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would re-floor. Maybe something in a nice oak.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    I Found This Thing In My Attic

    Creepy pirate doll with stitched face and mismatched clothes sitting on a kitchen sink, found in a new home.

    Weeaboboxgirl Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Still Trying To Find Out What This Is

    Person holding a creepy root shaped like a humanoid figure found in a new home, causing people to rethink moving decisions.

    Over a year ago, my Dad dug this up while renovating a church and turning it into a house. I have since been trying to figure out what it is or what its purpose may have been. It's made of a clay/concrete-style material and was buried at the base of a yew tree's stump, which was pretty big and old. Has anyone come across anything of the sort? I have a few ideas, but none are definitive.

    hnnrss Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #14

    Found This Bizarre Picture In The Attic Of A House

    Hand holding a small vintage photo of a mysterious face found among creepy things in new homes after moving.

    Helping my in-laws move into their new house, and we found this picture taped to the top of a switch in the attic. Not in an obvious or conspicuous place. No writing or anything on it. The house was built in 2006. Southern United States.

    skante24 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Our Laundry Room Has A Hole In It, With A Little Rocking Chair In The Corner

    Dimly lit unfinished basement with exposed wooden beams and a small old chair, showing creepy things found in new homes.

    I hate going in this room because I fear I will see it rocking one day.

    lizardwizardgizzard2 Report

    4points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You *could* remove the chair…

    1
    1point
    reply
    #16

    Found This Behind A Piece Of Furniture In Our Bathroom

    Handwritten note with strange symbols and a star shape, one of the creepy things found in new homes by people after moving.

    DeltaWarZA Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Was Gonna Fix A Cable To An Access Point On The Top Floor In My Old House And Found This Behind The Wall?

    Small creepy statue on a dusty ledge in a basement, one of the creepy things found in new homes after moving.

    My wife and daughter are actually Catholics, however not extreme. They looked as surprised as me.

    kajola1969 Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    This Crawlspace, I Found Under My Bed

    Dark hole hidden under carpet in a new home, one of the creepy things making people rethink their decision to move.

    OwneTrick Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Left Home For A Couple Months, Came Back To Find Tiny Hand Prints

    Dusty bookshelf with shadow resembling creepy hands, a spooky sight that makes people rethink their move to new homes.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #20

    This Fireplace In My Basement

    Basement with old stone fireplace and exposed pipes showing creepy things found in new homes after moving.

    I absolutely hate going into my basement, because of this fireplace. It's very old, and has had a porch build on top of the chimney so it is no longer operational. I always get the feeling something is watching me from inside the fire box. I really would love to know what was going on in this basement many years ago. And really, what's up with the wall sconces?

    Flashzap90 Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    A Fraction Of My Aunt’s Antique Doll Collection -There Are Hundreds. Guess Who Inherits Them?

    Room filled with creepy antique dolls covering every surface in a new home, illustrating unsettling discoveries after moving.

    ohhhjamie Report

    4points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I inherited those things, I’d have a huge bonfire.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    What My Dad Found Behind The Remains Of A Blocked Up Chimney Whilst Remodelling His Bathroom

    Nest of dead rodents and broken debris in a dusty, abandoned home revealing creepy things found in new houses.

    Doctoroflight Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Creepy Doll Found In A Hidden Portion Of A Storage Closet

    Creepy item found in a new home shows a tied bundle of hair and sticks inside a dusty wooden shelf.

    I did not find this item, but the person that discover it also found a circumscribed pentacle carved into their doorstep. I suspect the previous tenants dabbled in the occult, potentially an off-branch of paganism, voodoo, or witchcraft.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    My Mom Recently Moved Into A New House. Strange Additional Structure In The Basement? Kinda Creepy

    Dimly lit damp basement with c*****d brick walls and creepy abandoned items found in new homes by people rethinking their move.

    I went into my mom’s new cellar for the first time to flip a breaker switch and came to find this strange brick structure built within the cellar. She had no knowledge of it being there. No door, and the only thing in there was some loose cables and 1 single empty bottle of beer.

    I think the house is at least 100 years old, and from the look of the brick, it’s been there for likely much of that time. What might have been the purpose of this spooky little room? I find it strange that there are windows.

    BijuuModo Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    I Bought An Old House In Chile And Discovered The Forgotten Life Of Jack Kevorkian

    Vintage identification cards, handwritten notes, and military certificate revealing creepy discoveries in homes after moving in.

    This might sound insane, but it's 100% real. A few years ago, I bought an old house in the port city of Valparaíso, Chile, from the heirs of a wealthy recluse — a lifelong bachelor, devout Catholic-turned-skeptic, world traveler, eccentric, and above all… an obsessive collector of everything imaginable. The house came as-is, meaning it was packed to the rafters with all his belongings — and what I found inside took me down a rabbit hole I still haven’t fully crawled out of.

    Among documents sold to museums, photos donated to the Rockefeller family (yes, those Rockefellers), and thousands of historical oddities, I stumbled upon what I can only describe as the early-life archive of Jack Kevorkian, decades before he became infamous.

    What kind of stuff? Try this: Childhood report cards and high school essays, hand-drawn comics he submitted to his local paper as a teen... His University of Michigan acceptance letter, candid photos, disturbing sketches, twisted-but-brilliant handwritten notes, diplomas, bank records, university credentials, film reels from a failed movie he directed (Handel’s Messiah) that sent him into bankruptcy, movie scripts, music scores, journals, postcards, photos of unalived bodies, letters to art collectors, and even bizarre, morbid humor cartoons. It's like someone bottled up the first 50 years of Kevorkian’s life from birth to 1983 and left it to rot in this house.

    Individual_Pea6530 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Is There Someone Living In My Attic?

    Ceiling panel with an unusual hidden compartment, one side intact and the other with a c*****d edge, revealing creepy home discovery.

    Wife and I purchased this house a few months ago from a pretty… unusual couple. They ran into some financial issues, and we got a really good deal on the house; the only condition was that we had to give them a few weeks to vacate.
    Our lawyer called us a couple of days earlier than expected and told us the house was officially ours and the previous owners were gone. They left the house in pretty bad shape, but I was able to take time off work and completely renovate it. Everything but the attic.

    We had the home inspected before purchasing, and the inspector noted the attic could contain asbestos and is best to be left alone unless we were financially ready to replace it. Seeing as it never posed an issue to the previous owners, we decided it wasn’t a huge priority at the moment. Fast forward to this evening, and I found myself staring at the attic entrance. I vividly remember painting the small area and thinking of a way I can cover it up. It’s just a square cut out of the ceiling with a few screws holding it in place. Only now I’m noticing the screws are slightly backed off, and a corner is peeling up, almost like someone’s been opening it. It was not like that when I remodelled.

    So_Sorry_EH Report

    3points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d get some cameras

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Found This Under My Stove In Our New House. Saw Some Beady Eyes Staring At Me And Thought It Was A Deceased Rat, Pulled It Out To Find, This

    Creepy doll figurine with a distorted face and messy hair found in a new home, unsettling home discovery.

    Babii_Beanss Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Found This In My Friends New Old Creepy Shed While Helping Move. About 30-35 Pounds, Wrapped In Barbed Wire. Around 2 Feet Tall

    Creepy twisted figure with branch-like arms in a nest on carpet, revealing unsettling finds in new homes after moving.

    couuch Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    I Found This Photo In My Attic

    Faded and creepy ghostly face appearing on an old Polaroid photo found in a new home.

    Yuiiski Report

    3points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don’t often see black and white Polaroids

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Just Moved Into A New House And Found This Hanging Over The Right Side Of The Front Door. Looks To Be Some Creepy Voodoo Type Thing

    Creepy black doll with white designs hanging on a textured wall, one of the unsettling things found in new homes.

    ericw2112 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Found This In Basement Of New House With A Birthday Message For The Previous Owner. Light, Possibly Wood Interior Covered In Wax And Some Sort Of Hair

    Unsettling creepy object resembling raw meat and hair placed on wooden stair railing, one of the creepy things found in new homes.

    dark-king-rayleigh Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    This Was Discovered While Renovating Our Home. The Previous Owners (25 Years) Have Never Seen It Before. We Removed Over A Foot Of Pine Needles

    Two images showing a creepy face mask partially buried in pine needles near a tree in a new home yard.

    Following_Confident Report

    2points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And? Was there any more to him? A complete head? Whole body?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    When Cleaning Out A Clogged Gutter Of My Rental House And Discovering This. I May Never Sleep Again

    Old moss-covered teddy bear lying on wet ground, one creepy discovery that makes people rethink moving to a new home

    foganlife Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Moving Into A New House, Roommate Found This Under The Floorboard. Not Incredibly Superstitious, But It Is Creepy

    Small framed creepy mask hanging on a dark wall, one of the unsettling things found in new homes after moving.

    GInfinity Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Keep Finding These Scary Guys In My New House, Monte Rio California

    Large spider on wooden floor showcasing creepy things found in new homes that make people rethink moving decisions.

    I just moved out by the redwoods and expected the scary things; however, I’ve found 5 of these guys in a month, and they scare me every time. I have cats and dogs and also worry about them being brown recluses.

    Agile-Ad751 Report

    2points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a wolf spider to me.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Mysterious Picture Of A Creepy Baby We Found In Our Attic

    Vintage eerie baby photo with darkened face in an old frame, one of the creepy things found in new homes.

    solebiscuits Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Bought House Last Year, Just Discovered This Under A Pile Of Keys

    Dried seahorse found inside a new home, one of the creepy things making people rethink their decision to move.

    The previous owner passed away, someone cleared away all her belongings, but there was a tiny little plate full of spare keys.

    It sat there for a few months before I got around to looking through them (about 30 spares for the window and back door). To my mild horror and fascination, I found this weird dessicated seahorse at the bottom of the pile!

    It clearly meant something to the OG owner, so I don't want to just throw it away... thoughts?

    things_U_choose_2_b Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Thumb-Sized Object That Seems To Be Made Out Of Metal Or Bone, Suspended By The String. Found It While Cutting A New Hole Into The Loft

    Old attic with a creepy hanging object tied to a wooden beam, one of the unsettling things found in new homes.

    CarrionEatingPigeon Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Considered Calling An Exorcist

    Creepy clown doll found in a new home's basement, causing people to rethink their decision to move.

    may_maeva Report

    2points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!