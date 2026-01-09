ADVERTISEMENT

If you think that the horror genre is at its strongest right now, you might be surprised by what you find by looking further back in time. Black-and-white photography used to be wild in the past, and some of the images evoke such a strong aura of dread and fear that they’ve become iconic.

‘Happy Weird Day’ is a niche Instagram account that curates some of the strangest photos ever taken throughout history. We’re featuring some of the most bizarre, creepy, and unsettling ones to show you that fear can wear many masks. Keep scrolling to take a trip down the uncanny valley and to spook yourself out. Just be sure to grab a vial of holy water first.

#1

Black and white photo of a man adjusting an odd and creepy headgear on a woman in a vintage setting.

happy.weird.day Report

    #2

    Vintage black and white photo of a bride with a man whose head appears to be engulfed in flames, odd and creepy imagery.

    happy.weird.day Report

    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Even Ghost Rider has a great granddad.

    #3

    Old black and white creepy photo of a surprised woman in vintage dress with a skeleton figure behind her.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago

    I should have read his Tinder profile more carefully.

    One of the main reasons why we find vintage costumes and masks so creepy is that they evoke the uncanny valley effect. In the modern world, the uncanny valley is most often something you notice in robots, animations, and generative AI, Verywell Mind notes.

    Essentially, this effect refers to the fact that some things look almost human, but they have some non-human, mismatched traits that are very unsettling. In other words, you feel creeped out because there’s too much ambiguity or inconsistency in what you’re looking at. You’re not quite sure if it’s a threat or not because your expectations and reality don’t match up.

    #4

    Vintage black and white photo of a child flanked by two eerie figures in rabbit costumes, capturing an odd and creepy moment.

    happy.weird.day Report

    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    The Donnie Darko prequel

    #5

    Students wearing tall cone-shaped paper masks while sitting at desks in an old black and white odd and creepy photo.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago

    Some Klansmen didn't pay enough attention to the memo about proper Hood structure.

    #6

    Old black and white photo of a creepy clown holding a poodle while a young child looks on with curiosity.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Many of the vintage photos that we’re featuring here today feel unsettling, confusing, and even disturbing. We understand that there are clear, logical, rational explanations for these images. The subject matter itself might be slightly eerie, or we see creative and fun-loving people goofing about with masks, costumes, and photo-editing. And yet, our imaginations still get the best of us.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fear, while unpleasant, in and of itself plays a vital function in your survival. It’s what helps keep you safe from threats, real, potential, and imagined. Even though these photos don’t threaten you directly, they can still evoke similar feelings to seeing these figures approaching you in real life. That being said, if you live with chronic anxiety or things evoke a disproportionate fear response, it’s far from healthy.
    #7

    Old black and white pics showing children in eerie costumes including a large animal mask and dark cloaks in a creepy outdoor setting.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #8

    Vintage creepy doll with an eerie face reflected differently in an old black and white photo, highlighting odd and creepy vibes.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #9

    Child in hospital bed visited by adults in creepy clown and Santa costumes in old black and white photo.

    happy.weird.day Report

    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Santa will be visiting you today Clare but due to an administative error also Satan.

    It’s also important to distinguish between fear and anxiety. They are, of course, related and can occur together. And yet, the context behind both is different.

    Namely, fear is related to known or understood threats, Verywell Mind explains. On the flip side, anxiety arises from unknown, unexpected, or poorly defined threats.
    #10

    Person wearing a gas mask pushes a strange, boxy stroller on a sidewalk in an old black and white creepy photo.

    happy.weird.day Report

    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Will it grow up to be a fully grown Cybertruck?

    0
    #11

    Group of people wearing vintage gas masks in an old black and white creepy photo with an odd atmosphere.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago

    Picture taken during the national flatulence epidemic of 1908.

    #12

    Old black and white creepy photo of a woman with three legs wearing striped stockings and vintage boots.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Fear is usually short-lived. It’s how you respond to clear, definite threats. To put it simply, if the danger is very real and immediate, and there’s a clear subject related to the threat, this is most likely a fear response.

    Meanwhile, anxiety is ambiguous and tends to last longer. It’s the vague and unpleasant sensation of uneasiness that something bad might happen. Anxiety has its roots in how you interpret potential dangers.
    #13

    Sepia-toned old black and white photo featuring a child with a Frankenstein mask on a sidewalk, eerie and odd vibe.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago

    Once the Bride of Frankenstein (yeah, I know that's the doctor not the monster, but it's still the title of the movie) recovered from her initial shock reaction, they fell in love and she bore him a son.

    #14

    Old black and white photo of a person in a creepy mask and wrapped in cloth standing in a corner of a room.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #15

    Black and white vintage photo of a man with a child hidden inside his coat, creating an odd and creepy visual effect.

    happy.weird.day Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago

    I bet that child is a pain in the a**e.

    As Verywell Mind stresses, fear and anxiety are interrelated and can experience similar physical reactions. Furthermore, fear can cause anxiety and vice versa.

    The most common signs of fear are a racing heartbeat, sweating, shortness of breath, nausea, a dry mouth, trembling, and chills.

    Meanwhile, the most common symptoms of anxiety include things like an accelerated heart rate, chest pain, cold chills or hot flushes, dizziness or feeling faint, and depersonalization. Other signs are things like excessive sweating, headache, muscle pain or tension, numbness and tingling, ringing in your ears, shaking and trembling, shortness of breath, and an upset stomach or nausea.

    #16

    Vintage black and white photo of a child in old-fashioned clothes with two small crocodiles in a creepy odd scene.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #17

    Person in old black and white photo wearing a creepy mask with eye and mouth holes while holding onto a pool edge.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #18

    Two people wearing vintage gas masks connected by a hose, holding a heart-shaped object in an old black and white creepy photo.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago

    Will you be my valentine? Or would you prefer dying from toxic fumes?

    If your fear and anxiety are out of control and directly negatively affect your daily life, you may want to reach out to your doctor or a mental health specialist. They’ll be able to diagnose you and come up with a treatment plan so that you’re more in control and feel less scared and anxious all the time.

    For example, they might suggest that you start cognitive behavioral therapy, exposure therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, or even put you on anti-anxiety medication.
    #19

    Vintage black and white photo of a man in a suit with a creepy doll on his shoulder, capturing odd and creepy vibes.

    happy.weird.day Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago

    If ventriloquism is not disturbing enough as it is, let's make it worse with a racist puppet.

    #20

    Vintage black and white photo of a man posing with an odd and creepy ventriloquist dummy in an old studio.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #21

    Tall faceless figure in a suit holding hands with a girl in a dress in an eerie black and white creepy scene.

    happy.weird.day Report

    But of course, you don’t necessarily need therapy or meds to create a healthy relationship with fear and anxiety. However, that’s easier said than done. It requires changes in your lifestyle, habits, and thinking patterns.

    One of the best ways to get over a fear is to face it. Repeatedly. Eventually, through exposure, you’ll feel more comfortable in otherwise challenging situations.
    #22

    Black and white creepy vintage photo of a man being grabbed by a giant fly creature in an odd and eerie scene.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #23

    Person wearing an old black and white creepy dog mask costume standing outdoors among leafless trees.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago

    Another klansman who didn't get the memo about proper hood design.

    #24

    Black and white vintage photo of a person wearing a creepy animal mask and chef uniform standing by a women-only door.

    happy.weird.day Report

    In the meantime, it’s essential that you take care of your physical, mental, and emotional health. When you feel well-rested and meet your body’s needs, you’re in a much better position to react to stressful situations in a healthier way.

    That means developing healthy habits like getting enough sleep, eating nutritious food, regularly moving your body, staying hydrated, fostering your positive relationships, spending time outdoors, practicing gratitude, etc.

    On top of that, you can practice mindfulness, take up meditation, and practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or guided visualization. The end goal is to feel calmer and less fearful.
    #25

    Old black and white creepy photo showing a distressed person being examined by two men in a vintage odd medical setting

    happy.weird.day Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago

    Experiment showing how electricity can cause muscles to contract.

    #26

    Old black and white creepy photo of a person in a strange costume looming over a sleeping woman, odd and eerie scene.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #27

    Old black and white photo of a man holding a skull while a lion sits at a dining table in a vintage room.

    happy.weird.day Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago

    Alfred Hitchcock. Made some good films. Also harassed a lot of his leading ladies.

    The ‘Happy Weird Day’ account, based in Hungary, has been active for more than a decade. It was first started back in 2013, and, throughout the years, the curator has shared 200 “strange photos from history.” At the time of writing, the account has 27k followers who are big fans of the bizarre atmosphere found within these vintage photos.
    #28

    Old black and white creepy photo of a child painting an eerie face on a seated man's head in a vintage room.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #29

    Boy with large curled horns holding two animal heads, vintage creepy black and white photo with odd eerie atmosphere.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago (edited)

    Amazingly, the only costume portions were the objects in his hands.

    #30

    Old black and white photo of a family by a Christmas tree with a ghostly figure floating above, evoking odd and creepy vibes.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Which of these photos genuinely creeped you out the most? Which ones did you find so bizarre that you couldn’t help but spam your friends with? Do you think that modern horror content is better at inducing fear than these images or the opposite? What's the creepiest thing you've experienced in your life?

    Once you’ve finished upvoting the most cursed and weird photos of the lot, swing by the comments to share your impressions.
    #31

    Man juggling seven floating heads in an old black and white photo with a strange and creepy vintage vibe.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #32

    Old black and white creepy photo of a person in a vintage nightgown and bonnet holding a bottle in a dimly lit room.

    happy.weird.day Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago

    I think I saw this man on the Jerry Springer show, wearing a nappy.

    #33

    Vintage black and white photo of two toddlers with an oversized creepy bunny costume figure in the background.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #34

    Two old black and white creepy dolls with painted faces sitting side by side on chairs in a dimly lit room.

    happy.weird.day Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago

    Looks like a scene from The League of Gentlemen. Are you local?

    #35

    Vintage black and white creepy photo of a young child in old-fashioned clothing holding a large saw odd black and white pic.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #36

    Three people in old black and white photo wearing odd and creepy costumes standing against a brick wall.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #37

    Child in an old black and white creepy costume standing on a wooden porch, evoking odd and eerie feelings.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago

    There were a few false starts in the design before the Teletubbies were cute enough for their own show.

    #38

    Three old black and white creepy dolls with unsettling smiles and worn clothing in a vintage eerie setting.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #39

    Old black and white creepy photo of a person wearing a goat head mask with large curved horns seated on a chair.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #40

    Black and white photo of a shirtless man drawing odd and creepy faces on a wall in a dimly lit room.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago

    He could remember how many he k****d, but he had no idea what their names were.

    #41

    Five children wearing eerie vintage cartoon masks hold hands in a field with a car engulfed in flames behind them in a creepy old black and white pic.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #42

    Woman posing inside a giant egg costume with legs sticking out, an odd and creepy old black and white photo.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #43

    Vintage black and white photo of a child wearing a creepy ape mask sitting on wooden steps outdoors.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #44

    Black and white photo of men wearing gas masks and holding vintage cameras, creating an odd and creepy atmosphere.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago

    For some, this was his photogenic as they would ever be.

    #45

    Couple in wedding attire wearing gas masks among a crowd, an old black and white creepy and odd photo.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #46

    Group of six robed figures with arms raised around an old car in an odd and creepy black and white scene.

    happy.weird.day Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spiritual mechanics raising the car battery from the dead.

    #47

    Old black and white photo of people in strange costumes posing in an odd and creepy vintage setting.

    happy.weird.day Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I saw this in the Shining film.

    #48

    Old black and white creepy photo of a man covered in slime and a shocked woman looking at him in horror.

    happy.weird.day Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did he open the Ark of the Covenant?

    #49

    Person in an old black and white photo wearing a protective suit and gas mask holding radioactive warning tape in a creepy setting.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #50

    Vintage black and white photo of a man seated with an odd and creepy ventriloquist dummy on his lap.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #51

    Old black and white photo of a child feeding bread to two goats, capturing an odd and creepy vintage moment.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #52

    Black and white vintage photo of a man holding a creepy ventriloquist dummy with odd facial expressions.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #53

    Two people in old black and white photo wearing odd and creepy space helmets and costumes with stars in the background.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #54

    Vintage black and white photo of three children with deer heads in old-fashioned clothing, odd and creepy style.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #55

    Vintage black and white photo of a girl in a lace dress with a creepy mask sitting on an ornate wooden chair.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #56

    Two women in old black and white photo wearing long, pointed odd and creepy face masks outdoors.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #57

    Person dressed in an old black and white odd and creepy costume made of layered round rings covering the body.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #58

    Group of children wearing odd and creepy masks in an old black and white photo, creating an eerie atmosphere.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #59

    Black and white vintage family portrait with eerie expressions, fitting the odd and creepy theme of old photos.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #60

    Woman wearing an odd black paper mask playing cards and stacking coins in an old black and white creepy photo.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #61

    Side-by-side old black and white portraits featuring an odd and creepy man with facial deformities and unusual features.

    Old plastic surgery

    happy.weird.day Report

    #62

    Two people standing on a beach wearing oversized odd and creepy black and white masks covering their heads.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #63

    Group of women in vintage swimsuits and odd masks posing by the water in an old black and white creepy photo.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #64

    Black and white photo of women dressed as mermaids on rocky shore with old ship in background, odd and creepy vintage scene.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #65

    Old black and white creepy photo showing distorted faces on a child and an adult in vintage clothing.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #66

    Black and white photo of a young girl riding a giant turkey in an odd and creepy vintage setting.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #67

    Vintage black and white photo of two children with a person in a creepy rabbit costume on a couch.

    happy.weird.day Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Despite the Easter Bunny disguise, Krampus wasn't fooling anybody.

    #68

    Group of women in vintage swimsuits wearing odd and creepy masks posing on wooden structure in an old black and white pic.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #69

    Old black and white creepy photo of two eerie figures, one with a distorted face and the other wearing a dark veil.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #70

    Black and white photo of two people in odd and creepy vintage costumes, one feeding the other with unusual headgear.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #71

    Old black and white photo of a woman in vintage clothing in an eerie, decayed room capturing odd and creepy vibes.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #72

    Old black and white creepy photo of a man interacting with a strange winged creature in a dimly lit room.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #73

    Group of people wearing gas masks in a vintage black and white photo, creating an odd and creepy atmosphere.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #74

    Man wearing a strange vintage diving helmet with breathing apparatus typing on a typewriter in a black and white photo

    happy.weird.day Report

    #75

    Group of people in old black and white protective suits walking outdoors, showcasing odd and creepy vintage imagery.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #76

    Three eerie figures in dark costumes with wide eyes stand in a vintage black and white odd and creepy scene.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #77

    Old black and white creepy photo of a clown bottle feeding lion cubs while a woman holds them and smiles.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #78

    Giant oversized pig float in black and white vintage photo with crowd, showcasing odd and creepy old images.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #79

    Person in an old black and white photo wearing a creepy animal mask and holding a strange expandable wooden tool.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #80

    Group of people in old black and white photo wearing odd and creepy masks, creating a haunting vintage atmosphere.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #81

    Three children in old black and white creepy costumes standing on a porch in a vintage odd and eerie photo.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #82

    Vintage black and white photo of a boy with antlers standing beside a chair with a bird, odd and creepy imagery.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #83

    Person wearing a creepy old Mickey Mouse gas mask holding a wrapped baby doll in an odd and creepy black and white scene.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #84

    Old black and white photo of a vintage family portrait with a man lying oddly on a tree branch, adding a creepy vibe

    happy.weird.day Report

    #85

    Old black and white creepy photo of a person in tribal costume with body paint and animal fur accessories.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #86

    Three men in old black and white pics wearing unusual odd and creepy homemade headgear posing outdoors.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #87

    Vintage black and white photo of a person in a full odd and creepy protective suit with a bucket-like helmet.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #88

    Old black and white creepy clown with a cup on his nose wearing striped outfit and waving his hand oddly.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #89

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman in old-fashioned clothing eating a large piece of meat, odd and creepy scene.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #90

    Group of people wearing old black and white creepy animal masks and costumes in a vintage eerie setting

    happy.weird.day Report

    #91

    Black and white vintage photo of a creepy clown with exaggerated makeup posing with a smiling young boy.

    happy.weird.day Report

    #92

    Woman appearing to float and stretch oddly behind a mirror in an old black and white creepy and odd vintage photo.

    happy.weird.day Report

