Here at Bored Panda, we’re not just fans of adorable animals and heartwarming stories — some of us also have a dark side that relishes the macabre dimension of everything horror. In a matter of a couple more paragraphs, we’ll be ready to turn off the lights, grab some popcorn (to throw at the screen in terror, of course), and dive into the gruesome world of horror movies. But don’t worry; we’ll hold your hand, figuratively speaking, through this spooky journey as we reminisce on some of the most memorable and creepy quotes that have left their mark on the genre!

Spanning from Rosemary’s Baby to Psycho, these cinematic nightmares delivered some iconic moments in movie history and, along with them, a vast and delightful list of horror movie quotes. As naturally as breathing, these famous horror lines have become staples in the hearts of fans and casual viewers alike.

Finally ready for a trip down memory lane where the screams are deafening, the shadows are menacing, and the monsters lurk just beyond the edge of your vision? Then let’s take a look at the best horror movie quotes that have made us shout, laugh, and shiver in fright. From cult horror lines that are part of our pop culture lexicon to legendary horror movie scenes that have been parodied and imitated, this collection is bound to bring back memories and perhaps even inspire you to revisit some classic horror gems.

Before we go, let us remind you that the order of the list is entirely up to you, lovely Pandas. So start upvoting and change the order of the list by putting your favorite horror quote up top!

#1

"It's alive! It's alive!" – Dr. Frankenstein, Frankenstein

#2

5

5

"Here's Johnny!" – Jack Torrance, The Shining

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
42 minutes ago

One of my ALL time favorite movies. I just LOVE Jack Nicholson.

1
1point
reply
#3

"What's your favorite scary movie?" – Ghostface, Scream

#4

"We belong dead." – The Monster, The Bride of Frankenstein

#5

"Whatever you do, don’t fall asleep." – Nancy Thompson, A Nightmare On Elm Street

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I never made it through any of these movies. I couldn't even watch the first 15 minutes of the first one because I KNEW what was going to happen.

0
0points
reply
#6

"My dad would have voted for Obama a third time if he could've. Like, the love is so real." — Rose Armitage, Get Out

#7

"I do wish we could chat longer, but I’m having an old friend for dinner." — Dr. Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
25 minutes ago

His old friend didn't fare well with Hannibal's choice of dinner fare.

0
0points
reply
#8

"I see dead people." – Cole Sears, The Sixth Sense

#9

"We all go a little mad sometimes. Haven't you?" – Norman Bates, Psycho

#10

"The power of Christ compels you!" – Father Merrin, The Exorcist

#11

"Trust is a tough thing to come by these days." – R.J. MacReady, The Thing

#12

"I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti." – Dr. Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
16 minutes ago

*creepy hissing sound*

0
0points
reply
#13

"One, two, Freddy's coming for you..." – A Nightmare on Elm Street

#14

"Your wife has such a beautiful neck..." – Graf Orlok, Nosferatu

#15

"You're gonna need a bigger boat." – Martin Brody, Jaws

#16

"Movies don’t create psychos; movies make psychos more creative." – Billy, Scream

#17

"Come and play with us, Danny. Forever... and ever... and ever." – Grady Sisters, The Shinning

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
41 minutes ago

These two freaky kids, there on screen for a few seconds at most. They are the scariest part of the Shining film. They haunt me.

0
0points
reply
#18

“You’re talking about him as if he were a human being. That part of him died years ago.” – Dr. Loomis, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

#19

"Sometimes it's better to keep the genie in the bottle." — Ed Warren, The Conjuring

#20

"They're here..." – Carol Anne Freeling, Poltergeist

#21

"I'm your friend to the end." – Charles Lee Ray, Child's Play

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Lets face it, the Chucky films and the Toy Story films all take place in the same universe. They are companion pieces.

0
0points
reply
#22

"You'll float down here. We all float down here. Yes, we do! – Pennywise, It

#23

"You're my lawyer, you should know I've killed a lot of people."  Patrick Bateman, American Psycho

#24

"My family's always been in meat." – Hitchhiker, Texas Chainsaw Massacre

#25

"When there's no more room in Hell, the dead will walk the Earth." – Peter, Dawn of the Dead

#26

"No tears, please. It's a waste of good suffering." – Lead Cenobite, Hellraiser

#27

"There’ll be food and drink and ghosts… and perhaps even a few murders. You’re all invited." – Frederick Loren, House on Haunted Hill

#28

"What an excellent day for an exorcism." – Demon, The Exorcist

#29

"I Never Drink... Wine." – Count Dracula, Dracula

#30

"I’ve seen enough horror movies to know that any weirdo wearing a mask is never friendly." – Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

#31

"I'm your number one fan." – Annie Wilkes, Misery

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Kathy Bates nailed this role.

0
0points
reply
#32

"Do I look like someone who cares what God thinks?" — Pinhead, Hellraiser: Bloodline

#33

"I think my mask of sanity is about to slip." — Patrick Bateman, American Psycho

#34

"They say there's enough religion in the world to make men hate each other, but not enough to make them love." — Louis Cyphre, Angel Heart

#35

"You've got red on you." — Shaun of the Dead

#36

"Hello, Amanda. You don't know me, but I know you. I want to play a game. The device you are wearing is hooked into your upper and lower jaw. When the timer in the back goes off, your mouth will be permanently ripped open. Think of it like a reverse bear trap. – Jigsaw, Saw

#37

"Even a man who is pure at heart, and says his prayers at night, may become a wolf when the wolfsbane blooms and the autumn moon is bright." – Sir John Talbot, The Wolf Man

#38

"I remember some... horrible dream about... smothering." – Kane, Alien

#39

"Gage? Come on out. I brought you something."  Jud Crandall, Pet Sematary

#40

"They're coming for you, Barbara." –  Johny, Night of the Living Dead

#41

"I'm scared to close my eyes, I'm scared to open them... We're gonna die out here." – Heather Donahue, The Blair Witch Project

#42

"Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?" – Black Phillip, The Witch

#43

"It was beauty that killed the beast." – Carl Denham, King Kong

#44

"A boy's best friend is his mother." – Norman Bates, Psycho

#45

"Sin never dies." – Margaret White, Carrie

#46

"It is a bad thing to borrow; it is a worse thing to beg." — Ben Whitemoon, Creepshow 2

#47

"Wherever you are, it’s somewhere walking straight for you." — It Follows

#48

"We've traced the call...it's coming from inside the house." – When a Stranger Calls

#49

"It's like a wire inside me getting tighter and tighter." – Rosemary Woodhouse, Rosemary's Baby

#50

"It has nothing to do with Satan, Mama. It's me. Me." – Carrie, Carrie

#51

"Once upon a time, there was a girl and the girl had a shadow. The two were connected, tethered together." – Red, Us

#52

"Birds are not aggressive creatures, Miss. They bring beauty to the world." – Mrs. Bundy, The Birds

#53

"If you had learned just a little from me, you would not beg to live. I am a rumor. It is a blessed condition, believe me. To be whispered about at street corners. To live in other people’s dreams, but not to have to be." – The Candyman, Candyman

#54

"We’re born, we age, we die. The reverse never happens. None of this is true! Say goodbye to classical reality, because our logic collapses on the subatomic level…into ghosts and shadows." – Prof. Howard Birack, Prince of Darkness

#55

"Where we’re going, we won’t need eyes to see." – Weir, Event Horizon

#56

"Then bring a knife to school. If they take it off you and beat you up, you go around their houses at night and burn them down with their families inside. What’s the worst they can do?" – David, The Guest

#57

D

D

"Do sit down, Sergeant. Shocks are so much better absorbed with the knees bent." – Lord Summerisle, The Wicker Man

#58

"I'm not gonna hurt you. I’m just gonna bash your brains in." – Jack Torrance, The Shining

#59

"Beware the moon, David." – Jack Goodman, An American Werewolf in London

#60

#61

"I know what you did last summer." — Benjamin Willis, Fisherman, I Know What You Did Last Summer

#62

"There are certain rules that one must abide by in order to successfully survive a horror movie. For instance, number one: you can never have sex. Big no no! Sex equals death, okay? No. 2: you can never drink or do drugs. The sin factor! It’s a sin. It’s an extension of No. 1. And No. 3: never, ever, ever under any circumstances say, “I’ll be right back.” Because you won’t be back." — Randy, Scream

#63

"It doesn't surprise me that there's another woman. Of course, the fact that she's dead gives one pause." — Lisa, Stir of Echoes

#64

"Boy, the next word that comes out of your mouth better be some brilliant f**kin Mark Twain sh*t. 'Cause it's definitely getting chiseled on your tombstone." — Otis B, The Devil's Rejects

#65

"Villainy wears many masks, none so dangerous as the mask of virtue." — Ichabod Crane, Sleepy Hollow

#66

"In death there are no accidents, no coincidences, no mishaps, and no escapes." — Bludworth, Final Destination

#67

"We are the ones who dwell within." – Emily Rose, The Exorcism of Emily Rose

#68

"It's not the house that's haunted. It's your son." – Elise Rainier, Insidious

#69

"I believe death should be repulsive, so we don’t grow too fond of it." – Alistair, Feardotcom

#70

"Never look back. The past is a wilderness of horrors." – Sir John Talbot, The Wolfman

#71

"Keep the fire hot." – Omi, Krampus

#72

"Vanity, definitely my favorite sin." – John Milton, The Devil's Advocate

#73

"Help me. Help me be human." – Seth Brundle, The Fly

#74

"Angels to some, demons to others…" — Lead Cenobite, Hellraiser

#75

"Save your breath for screaming." — The Gasp, Hellraiser

#76

"You look great! It's that haircut that looks awful." — Guy Woodhouse, Rosemary's Baby

#77

"Even Hell has its heroes, señor." — Ceniza, The Ninth Gate

#78