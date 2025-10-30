Amateur and veteran photographers took to several online threads to speak about the creepiest and scariest things they’ve ever captured on camera, whether intentionally or completely by accident. Scroll down for their tales and to see their spooky pics.

One of the best skills you can have as a photographer is speed. With a quick enough reaction, you can frame and then capture incredibly dynamic situations as they unfold. But far from everything in your snapshot is intentional.

#1 I took a drunk, blurry photo of my two friends dancing at a Halloween party a few years ago. The next morning I found this on my camera.



Not one person at the party knew who it was. No one was even hanging out outside at all.

RELATED:

#2 The foot of a guy who was hiding in my apartment. He was on a big shelf that's tucked away in a small storage room in my apartment.



Short story: took a pic of a friend at my place. Next day when I came home from work, the place was cleaned out with no sign of forced entry. It was a mystery.



Weeks later, I looked at the pic and saw the random foot behind my friend in my little storage room. The room was dark at the time, but I took the pic with flash so it immediately jumped out at me. He must have spent the night there, waited for me to leave and finally struck. Neither me or my friend noticed anything as we hung out that evening, nor did I notice anything during the night as I slept.



Here's the cropped pic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 My friends and I went out for some late night whataburger and these kids were dressed up like it was halloween in the middle of March. Shortly after they left we decided to leave. When we tried to leave they got out of their car and surrounded our car not letting us leave.

The situation wasn't that scary because they were clearly just some idiot teenagers messing around but the picture is pretty creepy.

Setting accidentally captured disturbing details aside for a moment, if you want to intentionally take scary photos, there are a few main things you can do. For one, you should focus on dark settings and avoid sunlight in your pictures. But that presents technical challenges. After all, you need (some) light for photography. “Select a slower shutter speed to let as much light as possible fall onto the sensor, and keep the camera steady on a tripod, activating the shutter via a remote release or by using the self-timer. The alternative is to increase the ISO or set a wide aperture (e.g. f/2.8) so you can shoot with less available light without having to lengthen the shutter speed,” the Nikon School suggests. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Found this little fella washed ashore last summer. Pretty far away from everything, eerie!

#5 In an old house in France we were staying at, about 13 years ago. Creepiest place I've ever been to.



The room as it normally is and What...?

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 One day my uncle was driving through New Mexico when he spotted a wild fire while driving. Wanting to take a picture he pulled over and did so.

The woman in the picture was not there when he took it nor does he know who she is.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more, you want to avoid using a direct flash because it’s too bright, ruining the atmosphere you’re going for. Instead, either soften the flash with a diffused cover or go for colored lighting gel. Another small way to create a mysterious, creepy atmosphere is to shine a (flash)light underneath your subject’s face. Or take photos of people’s silhouettes against the backdrop of a darkening sky. The Nikon School adds that you can also convert your photos to black-and-white for added creepy atmosphere.

#7 Race car with 10 foot flames coming out of it. Driver had just gotten out.

#8 I was out taking star photos in central Oregon on some forest roads. Out of probably 10 photos all around 20 second exposures one photo had a dude just standing there. I didn’t see this until after I’d gotten home, needless to say I was freaked out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I was laying in bed one night after I woke up from a weird dream and picked up my phone. I went to reply to a Snapchat and the back camera was on, but when I went to flip it I caught a glimpse of something in the camera that made me yeet my phone and screech like a wild animal because I was already on edge from the dream.



I had dumped a pile of laundry onto my desk chair and in the reflection of my mirror, it looked like a person sitting in my chair watching me. The round hump at the bottom is just the back of the chair and the head was crumpled clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you want to create the illusion that there’s a ghostly figure moving around in your image, you need to use a long exposure. “Mount the camera on a tripod to prevent shake, then compose your image with your 'ghost' in position. About halfway through the exposure get them to quickly move out of the shot, and you'll end up with a transparent spectre in the final image; alternatively, get your 'ghost' to move very slowly across the frame to create a wraithlike blur.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Today my mom bought some chillies and told me to wash them. I started washing them and look at what I found.

Ewwwwwww. Mom said it is an egg. If you guys know what it is, please let me know in the comment section.



Edit:- Thank you User-9930340355318587681 for the information.



It is Nezara viridula - Wikipedia commonly known as Green stink bugs or Green shield bugs lays eggs in that hexagonal fashion.

#11 I was on a tour in the former prisons on Spike Island (Ireland) when this was taken a few weeks back.



There I was straggling behind the group listening to the guide going on about how the place was well known to be haunted, mass graves of prisoners and all those kind of horror stories, while I thought to myself ‘yeah yeah whatever kid’. There was no way I was letting the shadowy hallways and eerily empty cells get to me!



I put my camera to the small window of one of these cells to get a somewhat decent shot of it, only to my dismay to see this real shocker of an image emerge… a new appreciation for photography and a real sense of get the feck outta there were my first two reactions! This picture actually freaked the guide out and he got us out of there pretty quick, and I wouldn’t blame him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Once in a while I do love to explore old universities, especially the ones with long corridors. It was a lazy weekend when I decided to go to a campus of a famous university. Everything was quiet around so I could take some pictures undisturbed inside the historical buildings.



After I took the picture below and looked at the result, I was quite surprised to see a shadow standing at the end of the corridor.



“Probably it was someone passing by” you’ll say.



Yeah, perhaps you are right.



But on that day there wasn’t a soul there…

Or you can add the spooky figure in using Photoshop or whatever your favorite go-to photo-editing software is. Take two photos, one with the ghostly figure, one without. Then, in the software, copy the ‘ghost’ from one image and place it in a separate ‘layer’ in the other photo. Move it, change its size and transparency, and edit it in different ways until you get the result you want. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Of course, where you take your pictures also matters. Naturally, if you’re going for a scarier atmosphere, think about places like the woods, graveyards, churches, abandoned buildings, etc.

#13 Not a photo I took, but a mutual friend. This was taken around 2010/2011 on UNCW campus which is located in southern North Carolina. Also, this is on the 3rd floor of a dorm and these guys had no posters or anything resembling what is showing up in the photo. Wilmington is a port city and has a very creepy past as far as the amount of crime that occurred here years back.

#14 May I present to you: The Morbid Pig.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 I was the zoo taking photos. Later on when I was going through them I noticed I caught this Starling mid-pose with the most demonic expression.

What is the scariest, creepiest, most unsettling thing that you’ve ever captured on camera, Pandas? Was this intentional or accidental? What’s the rational explanation behind the disturbing details you found in your pics? If you’re up for it, you can tell us all about it in the comments section at the bottom of your post. You can also share your creepiest pics there.

#16 Hey my time to shine!!!



I'll keep this short. I moved into a really creepy large farmhouse a half mile away from my closest neighbor in Western NY for a summer internship. I had my ex girlfriend help me move in and I was taking "first move in" photographs on the first day.



Staying there over the entire summer has been nothing but creepiness. Mind you I did not believe I'm ghosts or whatnot but I could always feel like there were eyes looking at me. I could always feel like there was some presence in the apartment. I'd hear doorknob rattle in the middle of the night. I'd refuse to pull the cover over me. Etc.



Anyway 3 weeks before I was wrapping up my internship I looked through my album one night missing my girlfriend. There was a face looking at us in the window in the background and I just noticed it. No one was in the house that time.



I did not sleep well for those remaining 3 weeks.



I'll find and post the pic here!



EDIT: Found my old laptop but I need to find a charger for it. Might take a bit but I promise to reply to every single replies below when I post it. No bamboozle



I apologize for the blurriness, pulled this pic out of FB messenger app. If you're skeptical like all of my friends, invert the colors with the close up photograph and you can tell the shade of the face is different than the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I tried to take a picture of a drawing my child did in our bathroom mirror, and it looks like there is a terrifying ghost face peeking out. It was actually my first reddit post. It's an optical illusion but a creepy looking one.

#18 In 2016, I visited Korea and had about two weeks to myself to take pictures and tour Seoul on my own.



One day I decided to walk along the Han River and walked enough miles to go under 3 or 4 bridges, but at one particular bridge, I found these shoes abandoned by a bench.



Interesting. There was no one around since it was especially stormy that day and people don’t generally hang out by the river when it’s so rainy. No question the shoes were left behind, but why?



I didn’t think too much about it and thought it was a nice splash of color against the gloomy weather. I took this picture and kept walking, never disturbing the shoes and leaving them in case their owner would come back for them.



Later that night, I got back home and showed my dad the pictures I had taken from that day. I told him about coming across some mysterious shoes, and showed him the picture — but he suddenly started to express surprise and concern. I asked him what the matter was; apparently, there’s this pattern in leaving shoes behind before committing suicide. The symbol of abandoned shoes is more prevalent and/or originated in Japan, but still has a meaning in Korea.



Did I come across someone’s last mark on the world before they took their own life?



I look to the background of the photo and can only imagine someone leaving the shoes so neatly by the bench and walking into the river.



The shoes were relatively small, too — were they young? was it a girl? guy? most likely a student? How often does this happen? What drove them to this point? Where is their family? Did they have close friends? How long were the shoes there? Was I hours away from seeing the owner? or minutes?



A part of me doesn’t want to believe that someone ended their own life, and that someone just left some shoes behind; but another part of me recognizes how much pressure there is in Korea’s society and its higher rates of [this].



It’s scary to look back on the photo and not see a curious, lonely pair of shoes by a bench anymore, but instead the last moments of someone’s life.



Of course, a reminder that help and resources are always ready. I’ve used it myself. Always get the help and care you deserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 A friend and I were exploring abandoned houses, when we came across one that was all boarded up. Unable to find a way inside, we took 2 pictures through a slit in the doorway. Naturally, as these things usually turn out, it wasn’t until later that we realized there was something very creepy about the second picture.



Look carefully.



Picture one - Nothing out of the ordinary, right? Well, here’s the second one. If you look at the doorway, you can see, well, whatever this is.



If anyone has an idea as to how this might come about, any suggestion would be appreciated.

#20 This is an easy one!



A few years ago, I was on a popular street in my city with my work colleagues having a drink after work



The pub / bar we were in was full of, shall I say, townies and chavs as we say in England.



It was a far cry from the usual dirty dingy club or bar I can be found frequenting.



I was set on a bar stool chatting and more and more people came in and dumped their coats on top of my handbag on another stool.



When we came to leave, everyone got their coats and I picked up my bag when I noticed something a bit strange…



“um guys…there's a demon on that chair…”



I have a brain that picks up on tiny details and sees things that no one else does and it would appear this was one of these times!



No one believed me so I snapped a pic and went on my way.



It was only when I looked back on it later that evening that I saw what I had seen earlier…



The Demon of West Street…! (sort of..)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 One of my cats looked pretty creepy sitting on the roof recently. She's very sweet and not creepy at all. I just happen to get this strange effect while taking a flash photo through the window screen which makes her look that way. It made for a great Halloween photo greeting.

#22 I was about to report to NASA about this alien creature because this thing just can not exist on earth. Now i know what it is but i still think of it as no less than an alien.



You see those bluish-white eyes. Those are freakin embedded inside the skin and that pointed wiggly nose/mouth/whatever is unsettling.



How and why does this thing even exist?



It is a caterpillar of oleander hawk moth just before pupating.



Oleander hawk moth seriously needs to find a better way of metamorphosis.



The only thing acceptable to me about this alien is that it doesn't have wings at this stage.



I just saw it once in my 22 years of life. Maybe it doesn't creep out many of you but surely it does creep me out.



BITE ME (Please don’t)

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I took a picture of my son in the kitchen of our home. The flash from the camera made his eyes look weird. Then we noticed the little girl outside.



It was my daughter. She had snook outside and made her best ‘demonic’ face. We all laughed but agreed she had pulled off the creepy face to perfection!

#24 I was holidaying with my family for last 10 days in Sikkim. We decided to spend the last two days in Darjeeling. On arrival I booked a family room in a hotel near the famous Mall chowranghee road. It was a heritage building from Britishers age. At that night my brother and I decided to have a look at the nook and corners of this building. We found a doorway at one side of the corridor which lead to a small gloomy dark staircases going downstairs. I took a photo with my phone camera with flashlight.



My heart skipped a beat when I checked the photo for the first time. It took me some time to realize that is my brother standing downstairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Taken one October. Not sure why all these black cats singled out our front porch

#26 Me and my brother were out hiking when we came across this cool tree. We took this picture. Only later did we see the hands in the background.

#27 This.

I was convinced the warriors had finally come out to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Greystone Park in NJ.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I was visiting my grandparents at the beach in early March a few years ago so it was cold and the beach was completely empty except for this chair.



It was probably just a memorial to someone who had died recently but it was still creepy being on an empty beach as it was getting dark with nothing but a chair covered in roses.

#30 This swing at an abandoned mental asylum. It was the only only thing there that wasn't the normal things you'd expect. It's creepy thinking about how many people with mental problems have spent hours just rocking gently on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I was doing graveyard security at a poultry farm in the middle of the farmlands of my area, it was really misty and foggy and I was walking around taking pictures of all the old buildings and such. This one I think ended up being the creepiest one.

#32 Was walking through a random backalley in Belize City, Belize, and came across this creepy... Thing.



Granted, would've been much scarier in an abandoned shack at night or something, but still weird nevertheless.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I took this on a foggy night in my neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 My friends house is haunted and many, many things have happened there.

One evening as he and his girl friend heard things moving around upstairs, they started taking pictures while they bravely ventured to the upper level of the house. When they entered the main bedroom ( where they don't even sleep as it is the most haunted area of the home), they took several pictures and caught this If you look to the left of the mirror, that "mask" doesn't actually exist. What is THAT?? It remained there for two consecutive shots.

#35 While visiting a friend in London, I saw this dumpy storefront. Sign reads: high tech security systems. I took a photo because, irony. Later I noticed fingers gripping bars in the front window. It appears someone is looking out the window. CREEPY.

Creepy London

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Scary for him. Not really for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Oh! Finally!!!



This is a picture of my mother holding brand new me! In the background is this creepy a*s doll that my grandmother kept around until I got much older... Needless to say, this is a picture of the doll in a 'better condition' than I remembered it as it deteriorated with time...

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I was exploring an abandoned housing complex that had partially collapsed after a fire burned part of it down a year before, [with at least one casualty]. This was shot from the top of a stairway that had totally crumbled, but with the bannister left, in almost no light; you can see the shadow of the bannister, and...also the shadow of something coming up the stairs.

#39 My ex took a photo of me holding our dog, while sitting beside our Xmas tree.



When the photo was developed, The television to the right of me featured a face that looked like some kind of weird Dracula/demon face. IIRC it was oddly in black and white (we had a colour tv, obviously, it was 2003.



This really wouldn’t be that strange, except the television was off when we took the pic. We both remember that distinctly.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 This was in 2013 taken on my iPhone so the quality isn’t amazing. But that day I was just outside in my backyard drinking a michelada so I took a picture for Instagram to post on my feed. I think it was a few days later I was just looking at my pictures on Instagram one night and noticed in the background on the left side of the sliding door it looked like a man in the reflection. There was no way in hell anybody was there so I was scared as f**k when I seen it. I couldn’t explain it. I showed my mom and she just brushed it off because she doesn’t believe in paranormal s**t really. I hate going into the back house by myself because it just gives me the creeps.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Not mine, but when me and my siblings turned six my father took this photo of the cake he made for us.



Parenting triplets is hard enough- why make a hassle out of a birthday by making three cakes?

#42 I was in Estonia about 8 months ago. At one point, I was in the attic of an old historical building. I was the only person in my group who wanted to go up there, because it was really creepy and dark, and the spiral staircase was very tight and rickety. There were also no other people in the building besides us and the clerks.



When I finally reached the top of the stairs leading into the attic, I saw a huge window on the far wall of the room, which was pretty big. This was the only window in the room, and one of two sources of light, the other being a lamp. Otherwise, the room was completely empty of all tapestries and furniture. Standing in the window was a figure. The light was so bright that all I could see was a silhouette. As my eyes adjusted, I realized it was a woman in a dark-green cloak with her back to me. She was standing so still that I thought she was a wax figure; there were a bunch of wax figures in the rooms below. I snapped a picture, and she didn’t move a muscle. The “snap!” was very loud, because otherwise it was completely silent, with not even birds cooing or fans whirring.



I walked around the room, and after a few minutes decided to go back down the stairs. This whole time, the woman hadn’t even shifted her posture. As I put my first foot on the top step, I glanced back at the window — where there was no longer a person. I looked around the furniture-less room, which had no other entrances or exits than the steps I was standing on, and found it to be completely empty. She had been out of my line of sight for maybe two seconds. I hadn’t heard a single footstep, which was odd, because as I said before, the room was deafeningly silent.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 I visited Japan and I went to the small island of Tomogashima together with a local friend. The island hosts a lot of ruins from the Meiji period which were used to defend against foreign warships.



I was walking in a tunnel and my friend was way ahead of me. She reached the end of the tunnel before I did and peeked at me from behind a wall. I then snapped a quick shot of her.



Later, when I was at home checking all the nice pics I took during my trip, I freaked out when I saw hers.



Her underexposed face, pose and long black hair made her look like a close relative of Sadako Yamamura from The Ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Walking on a road through some trees we came across this birdhouse. “Look, the baby birds are poking their beaks out” - ahem, nope. That would be giant hornets poking their beaks out. It was jam-packed with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 There are times after 10PM or 11PM when there might be only one or two people waiting for a train. Random example above. The first photo is from the same exact position, only during the winter. Probably January of this year, the few times I was at the Belmont el stop in winter it was always close to zero with the wind chill.



From where I stood taking the second photo, one can turn and there is a little booth to sit in. And so it was my intention of getting out of the cold and going into the booth.



I was the only one on my side of the platform at that time and for just a second I had the hell scared out of me. (I lifted the jacket and it was just about frozen in that position.)

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 So, I share my home with my sweet little baby girl Oreo, commonly known as the love of my life. For reference, this is her, cuddling one of my teddy bears.



Cute, right?



And this is her, freaking me the hell out while we were hiking one cold, foggy evening.



Yeah. There's a reason I called her the ghost-dog when she first adopted me. Looks like a Grim or something. And now I've got chills again.

#47 As nature-lover ,just a few days past, I went out to walk around a stunning village with colors, flowers ,bulls all around to feel the summer. Everything was just perfect untill I saw this:

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I was walking through the forest one day and I found a small hut made of rocks, wires and trash. Upon entering, I found this defaced doll.



Creepy, isn't it?

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Abandoned mine in Wales.

#50 Not really creepy because I staged it myself, but I think it fits in this category.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 He stared at us for over 5 mins

#52 This. To celebrate the arrival of my Puscifer DVD.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I took a picture of a mirror in my grandmothers house in dim light. Behind me in the mirror was a creepy pale FACE. I posted it to my livejournal (yes, this was a long time ago) for help debunking it because I was terrified! After some daylight pictures of the room and a lot of discussion, we figured out the face was a bunch of flowers in the dark. I've never been so relieved in my life.



I'm at work, but will try to post the picture when I get home (about 4 hrs).



EDIT: I'm home, looking for the original picture. Turns out this was even longer ago than I remembered and I posted it on a forum I frequented that no longer exists. I've found this version, which was lightened by someone on the forum while we were trying to figure it out. The face is the yellowish thing next to my head. iPhoto deleted a bunch of my pictures years ago, so I don't have the original on my computer. I'm trying to search through my old Photobucket for it, but it's taking forever since that's a godawful site. Will post if I find it.



EDIT 2: Bad news, I went through my Photobucket and couldn't find the original. So the best I can do is the low quality brightened version in the above edit. Sorry to disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Graveyard ghost photo.



Background: I took this back in 2013 (making me 12/13 at the time) and I come from a mundane rust belt sort of city with not much to do. Luckily for me there is a pretty nifty old cemetery in town so I visited it multiple times over the course of a few years, last time was in 2017 maybe? It’s just something cool to do when I’m bored. On past experiences, I’d heard footsteps, weird voices and seen shadows darting around but this is the only instance I’ve actually captured anything. It was a nice stormy night which was perfect for “ghost hunting” at a spooky cemetery. There was a light rain and no fog. I’d learned from watching ghost TV shows and experienced people on /r/paranormal that when taking pictures to take multiple ones in quick succession, that way, if anything appears in one photo and doesn’t in the next, it’s more unexplainable. I took three photos in quick succession of one eerie looking grave and got this. It only appeared in the middle photo, the other photos were on my old phone and I don’t have them but I uploaded this online before since it had something in it. It was a cool night but warm enough to where my breath wasn’t visible, so I’m pretty positive that wasn’t it and usually when my breath appears in photos it’s more cloudy and blotchy, this looks like some streaking mist. Is it a ghost? I’m not really sure tbh but I know it’s definitely weird.



Note: due to people vandalizing tombstones and breaking in through the front gates in more recent years, I don’t really want to reveal the name or location of the cemetery if that’s okay :).

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Probably the abandoned RV near Camp Verde AZ.



The photo itself is mildly creepy. I didn't have a flash on me, so I illuminated the RV with lightning from a nearby thunderstorm. This meant I needed a long exposure. As I was waiting for it to complete, this guy comes out of nowhere from my left (keep in mind, this is in the middle of nowhere, in the desert) with a bag of trash and a dog. The guy throws the bag of trash in a heap near the RV, comes over, and casually asks what's up. As the guy comes closer, I notice he's wearing hospital scrubs. At this point I'm frantically searching my pockets to make sure my OC spray and knife are still there. Turns out the guy was actually pretty friendly, he was a doctor and showed me some pics on his phone. One of a suture he did on a guy in a nasty motorcycle accident that happened around where I was shooting a few days ago, and another of some of the "two hot nurses he has the pleasure of working with". It was absolutely bizarre. The desert is a weird place.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 About two years ago I went with my cousin to a hidden spot in the mountains, far away from any sort of civilization, to try and take a sick picture of the milk way. When we were done and about to come back, I started looking at all the photos I made that night and in one of them there was this creepy light that appeared to draw some random pattern (sorry, cant find the photo). Me and my cousin run away as fast as we could.



A few months later we try again but this time in a different and even more isolated spot. Same thing happens but this time the light appears to be even closer.



One year later I was working at a party when a friend of mine without me noticing setted my camera shutter speed at 10 minutes (which basically means that the camera keeps capturing a photo photo for 10 minutes). Since I didn't want to wait I restarted my camera and when I turned it on there was a new photo with another creepy random light in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 So, this was taken at the Mackenzie House (Supposedly one of the most haunted houses in Toronto) by my gf around Halloween's eve last year. It was taken on a iPhone 8. In this particular area, we were in the basement getting served hot apple cider and the lady serving us was talking about the gas lighting and then mentioned that the chair is known to rock back and forth without any stimulants.



We didn't see this white fog until we sat down and sorted through photos a few weeks later, but it was a shock when we noticed.

#58 My househelp comes in a couple of times a week to clean, and she normally brings her kids along since she spend quite a bit of time cleaning, cooking and doing laundry at my place, and I normally let the kids watch cartoons in my living room.



They come from a very poor background, so I treat and pay them as best as I can afford to, typically much better than average.



One day, late at night, I open the door to my bedroom and find this, perfectly upright and staring straight at me.



In the semi-darkness, it was incredibly freaky.



It turns out her kids had been playing upstairs and she had forgotten their doll on the wicker chair I use for reading in that room.



PS: It looks even creepier in full light.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 I had a very cool house in the hills of Studio City near Laurel Canyon and Mulholland , for 10 years. The previous owner had died there. He was a neurosurgeon and this was his bachelor pad in the 60’s and 70’s, it had a cool retro feel. Whenever we had parties there, which often lasted all night, it seemed that someone would come up and say they had a strange experience, saw something or felt something. We joked that the place was haunted.



One day when going through some digital pictures, 3 frames came up with some odd details that we could not explain, especially being taken with an expensive digital SLR.

3 pictures taken seconds apart … the middle picture is clear.

Picture notes: I took several shots on a tripod here … from a 30th of a second to about 3 seconds… this is a 3 second shot and the only image of the set to have anything unusual … taken at about 5 am. What is also interesting is that this is the same spot that the images show up in the other 2 photos but 6 years apart … you can see the decorations changed. The other 2 shots were taken about 15 feet to the right on the stair case that you access in the kitchen facing the room this picture was taken in. The window in the other two photos is directly to the left in this shot

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 This is a creek that crosses under a busy road. Someone kept the stool or it appeared out of nowhere and has not fallen down or broken over the years.



Many walk or run by it daily and since there are trees all around, it is eerie.



Was out on a bike ride. Caught a glimpse of it sitting there. Lot more greenery due to rains. So took the pic to post it here.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Screaming ghost child in the freezer section at my local grocery store.



Actually that's my step daughter acting crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 I took this pic last July, at what was a concentration/death camp in WWII. It’s one of two guard towers at The Ninth Fort, Kaunas, Lithuania.



Right click, and save the pic. Zoom in and you will see something creepy behind one of the windows.

#63 This photo. It's not particularly creepy, I just have no recollection of taking it. Just showed up on a roll of film I got developed.

#64 I took this picture at summer camp. All anyone could say is it was probably a bug, but it was creepy when I first saw it after it had been developed.



The camera didn't have a strap and the line was on the negative too.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 My friend and I were [messing] around in the locker room at school (in our class that we build the sets for plays, the wood is kept in there) and I was in the showers trying to find the size of wood we needed with my hood on, and he turns off the lights and takes the picture.

It's kind of hard to make out but if you turn your brightness up it looks kind of creepy. To me at least.

#66 This was a picture taken of me by a friend of mine.

#67 These two.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 I’m into urban exploration so I try to capture creepy, abandoned places whenever I can.



Back in March 2014 I was wandering in an industrial area when I found a deserted park surrounded by a huge decaying factory and tons of empty buildings. The place looked so eerie and apocalyptic as if a nuclear disaster had happened in there.



I wrote about that adventure in this answer if you’d like to have a look: Stef Amenta's answer to Why are abandoned places so intriguing?



There was a creepy building in particular which sent me chills over my spine and it was this one: