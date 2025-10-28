No matter if you’re a huge fan of horror or tend to avoid it, exposing yourself to scary content can have lots of benefits.

For example, it can boost your mood and give you a rush of adrenaline.

On top of that, when you purposefully engage with horror, you also become more resilient and capable of weathering danger in real life.

“We learn something about the dangers of the world. We learn something about our own responses: What does it feel like to be afraid? How much fear can I take?” the director of the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark, Mathias Clasen, told The Washington Post that having fun with horror can be a good tool for learning.