ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween can be downright spooky at times, but it’s still lighthearted enough to be fun and quirky. But the costumes you see your friends buying and making today are a far cry from the nightmare-inducing creations people used to wear in the past.

If you’re looking for inspiration on how to scare the bejesus out of your neighbors and local ghouls, ghosts, and demons, then Bored Panda has you covered. Scroll down for our compilation of the creepiest and scariest vintage Halloween costumes ever. It’s the kind of stuff that haunts you!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Vintage Halloween costume featuring a child in a creepy skull mask and old-fashioned dress sitting on a wicker chair.

YGFY Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Vintage Halloween costumes from the past featuring eerie and impressive handmade masks in an outdoor rural setting.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Four children wearing eerie Halloween costumes from the past, showcasing vintage Halloween costumes that are both terrifying and impressive.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    No matter if you’re a huge fan of horror or tend to avoid it, exposing yourself to scary content can have lots of benefits.

    For example, it can boost your mood and give you a rush of adrenaline.

    On top of that, when you purposefully engage with horror, you also become more resilient and capable of weathering danger in real life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We learn something about the dangers of the world. We learn something about our own responses: What does it feel like to be afraid? How much fear can I take?” the director of the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark, Mathias Clasen, told The Washington Post that having fun with horror can be a good tool for learning.
    #4

    Vintage Halloween costumes featuring two people in eerie animal head masks, showcasing terrifying and impressive costume design.

    NotABotEver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Person in a terrifying Halloween costume holding a large cat, showcasing impressive vintage Halloween costume design.

    wineddinedand69ed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Vintage Halloween costumes from the past featuring eerie and impressive designs with large headpieces and old-fashioned masks.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When you see something that’s scary, get stressed, or find yourself in danger, your body tends to react in one of four ways to maximize your chances of survival, as per WebMD: fight, flight, freeze, or fawn

    If you have a chance of defeating the threat outright, for example, your body enters fight mode. If, on the other hand, you stand a better chance of outrunning the danger, you enter flight mode.

    Alternatively, you can freeze up. Or you start fawning and try to be overly agreeable and helpful, in order to keep the source of the threat happy.
    #7

    Three children in vintage Halloween costumes posing outside a house, showcasing early terrifying and impressive Halloween costumes.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Group of vintage Halloween costumes featuring skeleton and ghost outfits, showcasing terrifying and impressive Halloween costumes from the past.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Vintage Halloween costumes with eerie masks and props, showcasing terrifying and impressive outfits from the past.

    crowens_author Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Halloween costumes and decorations are strongly affected by the pop culture trends of the time. What’s popular in society that year is likely to find its way into people’s subconscious and affect their choices.

    For example, USA Today notes that, based on recent Google search data from September 2025, some of the most popular Halloween costumes this year include characters from the phenomenally popular ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ animated movie on Netflix.
    #10

    Child in a vintage Halloween costume, standing on a wooden floor, showcasing terrifying and impressive Halloween costume design.

    gibmich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Vintage group photo of people in terrifying and impressive Halloween costumes holding pumpkins.

    joepaulk7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Vintage Halloween costume with eerie skull mask and full-body suit crawling on grass in an old black and white photo.

    vikkiswink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Popular costume choices this year also include Labubu dolls, Chicken Jockey from ‘Minecraft,’ Elphaba and Glinda from ‘Wicked,’ Hamilton from the musical, well, ‘Hamilton,’ and The Lorax from Dr Seuss’ book and movie.

    Other massively enticing costume ideas include Pyramid Head and the creepy nurses from the ‘Silent Hill’ video games, Superman and Supergirl, Wednesday from ‘Wednesday,’ the legendary Lord Farquaad from everyone’s beloved ‘Shrek, and Toothless from ‘How to Train Your Dragon.’
    #13

    Vintage Halloween costume from the past featuring a haunting figure in a nightgown and mask, capturing terrifying and impressive style.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Group of people in vintage Halloween costumes from the past, showcasing terrifying and impressive outfit designs outdoors.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Vintage Halloween costume featuring a ghostly figure and classic pumpkin decorations from past Halloween costumes.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Now that we more or less know what the costume landscape is going to be like this year, what was the situation earlier?

    Time magazine reports that in 2024, some of the most popular costume ideas were Shrunken Head Bob and Delores from ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ Australian breakdancer Raygun, who left a mark in the Olympics in a bizarre way, and CatNap from indie horror video game ‘Poppy Playtime.’
    #16

    Three people wearing vintage Halloween costumes, including a clown mask, posing outdoors in front of a wooden house.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Three children in vintage Halloween costumes with creepy masks and pointed hats posing outdoors on a grassy hill.

    SirMichaelTortis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Two people wearing vintage Halloween costumes with skeletal face paint standing outdoors in a spooky setting.

    RawBlowe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Back in 2024, other trending costume ideas included Lady Deadpool, who briefly cameoed in Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ Envy from the Pixar movie ‘Inside Out 2,’ Red from Disney’s movie ‘Descendants: Rise of Red,’ Dr. Droom from Marvel comics, and iconic pop artist Sabrina Carpenter.
    #19

    Group of children wearing vintage Halloween costumes on a bus, showcasing terrifying and impressive Halloween costume styles from the past.

    Lank_Thompson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Vintage Halloween costume featuring a veiled figure in dark clothing and roller skates, showcasing terrifying and impressive style.

    heyitspokey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Vintage Halloween costumes featuring a man in a top hat and woman in a lace mask, showcasing terrifying and impressive style.

    Star_Ship_55 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Halloween can be very lucrative for businesses, as 7 out of 10 Americans celebrate the holiday.

    According to Statista, consumers based in the United States spent a whopping $12.2 billion for the 2024 Halloween season.

    Around $3.8 billion was spent on costumes, and roughly $3.5 billion on candy.
    #22

    Vintage Halloween costumes featuring a clown and skeleton, showcasing terrifying and impressive past Halloween costume styles.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Vintage Halloween costumes from the past with terrifying and impressive masks and outfits in a black and white photo.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Creepy-Vintage-Halloween-Photos

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Statista reports that the majority of American consumers (38%) draw inspiration for their Halloween costumes from the ideas they find online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, other major sources of spooky season costume inspiration include retail stores or costume shops (28%), as well as family and friends (20%).
    #25

    Vintage Halloween costumes from the past featuring eerie and impressive designs in a black and white photo.

    Guilty_Wash_8276 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Vintage Halloween costume featuring a frightening clown in an oversized outfit on a snowy outdoor street.

    HISTORIA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Vintage Halloween costumes featuring eerie masks and cloaks on children in a black and white urban setting.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We’d like to hear your take, Pandas. Which of these nightmarish vintage Halloween costumes genuinely scared you? Which ones do you think were the most horrifying of the bunch?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On a lighter note, who are you planning to dress as this Halloween? Do you tend to go for quirky or scarier characters? Tell us all about how you’re celebrating this year!
    #28

    Vintage Halloween costumes featuring two people in segmented, padded suits with creepy masks at a public event.

    fuatabistaken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Children wearing vintage Halloween costumes and masks in a classroom, showcasing terrifying and impressive past Halloween costumes.

    obscurereference234 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Two people wearing vintage skeleton Halloween costumes while riding horses dressed in matching skeleton designs outdoors.

    biranouk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Vintage Halloween costume showing a person wrapped in white cloth and wearing a creepy skull mask in a wooden-paneled room.

    wil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Vintage Halloween costume featuring a creepy and impressive mask and outfit from past decades.

    JordySkateboardy808 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless it's a perspective thing, that person has huge feet.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Three children sitting outdoors wearing vintage Halloween costumes and creepy masks from the past Halloween costumes.

    JasonVDZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Vintage Halloween costumes from the past featuring eerie masks and classic fabric dresses in a black and white photo.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Three people wearing vintage skeleton Halloween costumes standing against a plain wall, showcasing classic terrifying designs.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Vintage Halloween costume from the past featuring a creepy mask and walking stick on a residential street.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Vintage Halloween costume with eerie clown makeup and patterned outfit, a terrifying and impressive Halloween look from the past.

    galeffire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Three people wearing vintage Halloween costumes with large, cartoonish masks and oversized clothes indoors.

    Jonesie64 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Vintage Halloween costume featuring a woman in Victorian dress with a skeleton figure behind, showcasing terrifying and impressive style.

    indiantop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Group of people in dark, hooded Halloween costumes holding candles, showcasing vintage terrifying and impressive Halloween costumes.

    nerdy_mind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Three people wearing vintage Halloween costumes with large masks and dark outfits, showcasing old Halloween costumes.

    vintag.es Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Three children in vintage Halloween costumes with eerie masks gathered around a table with a crystal ball, vintage Halloween costumes.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Vintage Halloween costume from the past featuring a homemade, eerie outfit and a unique mechanical cart prop.

    gghostwiththemost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Vintage Halloween costumes featuring eerie character masks and period clothing sitting on a wooden bench in a dimly lit room

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Group of children wearing vintage Halloween costumes with large, eerie masks, showcasing terrifying and impressive designs from the past.

    Rborroto77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Three people in vintage Halloween costumes including a man, a bear suit, and a child with a mask in old Halloween costumes.

    NightmareOnMyStreet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Vintage group photo of Halloween costumes from the past showcasing terrifying and impressive creative outfits.

    Rare Historical Photos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Group of children in vintage Halloween costumes holding terrifying and impressive masks from the past.

    vintageeveryday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Vintage Halloween costumes with a large eerie creature and people dressed as ancient warriors in a crowd parade.

    europeana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Black and white photo of children and adult in ghost costumes with a large pumpkin head figure, vintage Halloween costumes.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!