People Are Sharing 71 Of The Funniest Off-Brand Halloween Costumes They’ve Found (New Pics)
Halloween can be an incredibly fun excuse to spend time with your friends, eat as much candy as you like, and unleash your inner dark side (well, a little). It’s also a massive moneymaker for businesses. So, you shouldn’t be all that surprised to find some truly bizarre off-brand costumes popping up in shops.
Some of them are meant to make a quick buck, while others are created to make the world laugh with their sheer absurdity. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the finest, funniest, and frankly weirdest knockoff Halloween costumes to (not) inspire you this year. Check them out below and pick your favorite!
Amazing
I Do Love Me Some Chocolate Mmmmm
They're Right The Rice Is Strange
What can we expect to see booming in popularity this year? USA Today points out that the Halloween costumes that are most sought-after, based on the latest Google search data, include characters from Netflix’s animated movie ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ which has dominated the entertainment world.
I Know What I'm Gonna Be On Halloween
Found This Gem While Shopping For A Halloween Costume
Off-Brand Oompa Loompa
Aside from characters from ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ other popular and trending Halloween costume ideas, based on Google search data from September 2025, include:
- Labubu dolls
- Chicken Jockey from the ‘Minecraft’ video game and movie
- Elphaba and Glinda from the ‘Wicked’ movie
- Hamilton from the musical by the same name
- The Lorax from Dr Seuss’ book and movie
- Pyramid Head and Nurse from the ‘Silent Hill’ video games
- Toothless from the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ movie
- Superman and Supergirl
- Wednesday from the TV show ‘Wednesday’
- Lord Farquaad from ‘Shrek’
Does This Count?
Juice Demon
Knock-Off Halloween Costumes Are The Best Part Of The Halloween Season
Meanwhile, according to Time magazine, some of the most trending Halloween costume ideas back in 2024 included Shrunken Head Bob and Delores from ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ Australian breakdancer Raygun, who went viral in the Olympics for her, errr, unusual moves, and CatNap from indie horror video game ‘Poppy Playtime.’
You Can’t Beat This - “Boyish Snow-Clown”
Unusual Events
My Next Halloween Costume
Other trending ideas in 2024, as per Time, included costumes of Envy from the Pixar movie ‘Inside Out 2,’ Red from Disney’s movie ‘Descendants: Rise of Red,’ Dr. Droom from Marvel comics, pop artist Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Deadpool, who briefly appeared in Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’
Found This While Looking For Costumes For Halloween
The Name
Who Else Wants A Cheeky Bootleg Halloween Costumes Sequel In Time For Halloween?
It’s an understatement to say that the Halloween industry is big. It is massive. For example, in the United States, in 2024 alone, American consumers spent a jaw-dropping $12.2 billion for the Halloween season, Statista reports. This was half a billion dollars more in spending than was predicted previously.
Minegame Creepy Costume
Pokemon Halloween Costumes
Found This Costume Rather Obtuse
It was predicted that in 2024, Americans would spend 3.8 billion dollars just on costumes and outfits. What’s more, around 3.5 billion dollars were earmarked for candy-related expenses. This comes out to roughly 34 dollars per person. That year, a whopping 7 out of 10 Americans said that they would celebrate Halloween.
Ah Yes, My Favourite Horror Game, Week Nights At Teddy's
I Love Knock-Off Halloween Costumes
Brave Warrior America Is My Favourite Hero
People celebrate Halloween differently, but some activities are so iconic, they dominate the landscape.
For example, based on data from 2023, Statista notes that around two-thirds of Americans planned to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. Other massively popular activities include dressing up and carving pumpkins.
Cause We All Know That Creepy Husband Comes In A Specific Set Of Attire
Found This At Walmart Last Week
Cyber Man Or Padre?
Current pop culture and entertainment trends directly influence people’s preferences for costumes and decorations. For instance, back in 2024, with the release of the movie ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ many grown-ups thought about dressing up as the titular character that Halloween.
Thinking Of Going As This For Halloween
Anybody Wanna Be A White Clam For Halloween?
Uh Hello Don't You Mean Gandalf From
According to Statista, most Americans draw inspiration for their costumes from ideas found online. In 2024, the majority (38%) did so. Meanwhile, other big sources of Halloween outfit inspiration include retail stores or costume shops (28%) and talking with family and friends (20%).
Victorian Dandy
Ah! Look Out! It's Dangerous Girl
My Favourite Super-Villain Is The Green Knight
