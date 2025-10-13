ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween can be an incredibly fun excuse to spend time with your friends, eat as much candy as you like, and unleash your inner dark side (well, a little). It’s also a massive moneymaker for businesses. So, you shouldn’t be all that surprised to find some truly bizarre off-brand costumes popping up in shops.

Some of them are meant to make a quick buck, while others are created to make the world laugh with their sheer absurdity. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the finest, funniest, and frankly weirdest knockoff Halloween costumes to (not) inspire you this year. Check them out below and pick your favorite!

#1

Amazing

Off-brand Halloween costume parody called A-Lad-In featuring a man in a colorful, mismatched outfit with a purple hat

Bootleg_Stuff Report

    #2

    I Do Love Me Some Chocolate Mmmmm

    Man wearing a funny off-brand Halloween costume shaped like a smiling chocolate candy with arms outstretched.

    _Generic_Human_ Report

    #3

    They're Right The Rice Is Strange

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging featuring a child in mouse ears and red polka dot dress with funny text.

    Bootleg_Stuff Report

    What can we expect to see booming in popularity this year? USA Today points out that the Halloween costumes that are most sought-after, based on the latest Google search data, include characters from Netflix’s animated movie ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ which has dominated the entertainment world.
    #4

    I Know What I'm Gonna Be On Halloween

    Off-brand Halloween costume parody of a wizard student costume with a misspelled name and spoof details.

    helgey0 Report

    #5

    Found This Gem While Shopping For A Halloween Costume

    Man wearing an off-brand plumber Halloween costume with red shirt, blue dungarees, and fake mustache.

    Sebbe1607 Report

    #6

    Off-Brand Oompa Loompa

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging featuring a child dressed as Factory Worker Girl with striped socks and green wig.

    n-a156 Report

    Aside from characters from ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ other popular and trending Halloween costume ideas, based on Google search data from September 2025, include:

    1. Labubu dolls
    2. Chicken Jockey from the ‘Minecraft’ video game and movie
    3. Elphaba and Glinda from the ‘Wicked’ movie
    4. Hamilton from the musical by the same name
    5. The Lorax from Dr Seuss’ book and movie
    6. Pyramid Head and Nurse from the ‘Silent Hill’ video games
    7. Toothless from the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ movie
    8. Superman and Supergirl
    9. Wednesday from the TV show ‘Wednesday’
    10. Lord Farquaad from ‘Shrek’
    #7

    Does This Count?

    Child in an off-brand samurai Halloween costume with mismatched design in a funny Halloween costume collection.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    Juice Demon

    Off-brand Halloween costume labeled Juice Demon, featuring black and white striped suit and wild hair wig for men.

    Pixeleyez Report

    #9

    Knock-Off Halloween Costumes Are The Best Part Of The Halloween Season

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging labeled Men’s Out of Space Costume resembling Darth Vader with cape and mask.

    Bootleg_Stuff Report

    Meanwhile, according to Time magazine, some of the most trending Halloween costume ideas back in 2024 included Shrunken Head Bob and Delores from ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ Australian breakdancer Raygun, who went viral in the Olympics for her, errr, unusual moves, and CatNap from indie horror video game ‘Poppy Playtime.’
    #10

    You Can’t Beat This - “Boyish Snow-Clown”

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging featuring a boy wearing a funny snow-clown outfit with a snowman head.

    oakland- Report

    #11

    Unusual Events

    Off-brand Halloween costume wig packaging featuring a blonde adult wig labeled Unusual Events in an outdoor setting.

    twistedportiatv Report

    #12

    My Next Halloween Costume

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging showing a Blue Speed Mouse outfit with a blue shirt and mask.

    reddit.com Report

    Other trending ideas in 2024, as per Time, included costumes of Envy from the Pixar movie ‘Inside Out 2,’ Red from Disney’s movie ‘Descendants: Rise of Red,’ Dr. Droom from Marvel comics, pop artist Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Deadpool, who briefly appeared in Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’
    #13

    Found This While Looking For Costumes For Halloween

    Off-brand Halloween costume called Pubescent Frog of Silent War, featuring a muscle suit with a green and yellow turtle shell design.

    i-have-your-vaccum Report

    #14

    The Name

    Off-brand Halloween costume labeled deceased hero featuring a red and black bodysuit for adults.

    Smiling_Spoon Report

    #15

    Who Else Wants A Cheeky Bootleg Halloween Costumes Sequel In Time For Halloween?

    Collage of off-brand Halloween costumes including Night Time Romeo, Dorky Teen, Thursday, and Alterego Green Villain.

    EmiTheEpic Report

    It’s an understatement to say that the Halloween industry is big. It is massive. For example, in the United States, in 2024 alone, American consumers spent a jaw-dropping $12.2 billion for the Halloween season, Statista reports. This was half a billion dollars more in spending than was predicted previously.
    #16

    Minegame Creepy Costume

    Kid wearing a pixelated off-brand Halloween costume labeled Minegame holding a blocky sword, part of funny off-brand Halloween costumes.

    CoolAlex3000 Report

    #17

    Pokemon Halloween Costumes

    Child wearing a yellow off-brand Halloween costume resembling an electric chinchilla jumpsuit with hood and tail.

    salmonsensual_69 Report

    #18

    Found This Costume Rather Obtuse

    Off-brand Halloween costume called Dark Angle with dark dress, wings, halo, and gloves shown on packaging.

    GrittyGent Report

    It was predicted that in 2024, Americans would spend 3.8 billion dollars just on costumes and outfits. What’s more, around 3.5 billion dollars were earmarked for candy-related expenses. This comes out to roughly 34 dollars per person. That year, a whopping 7 out of 10 Americans said that they would celebrate Halloween.

    #19

    Ah Yes, My Favourite Horror Game, Week Nights At Teddy's

    Off-brand Halloween costume accessory featuring distorted Foxy mask sunglasses from Five Nights at Freddy's parody.

    PlafondDur Report

    #20

    I Love Knock-Off Halloween Costumes

    Off-brand Halloween costume labeled Witch Hunter Gary with long white wig, black jacket, and sword included.

    pyfrag Report

    #21

    Brave Warrior America Is My Favourite Hero

    Off-brand Halloween costume of a superhero named Brave Warrior America with a star shield and blue suit.

    TheFlyingFlash Report

    People celebrate Halloween differently, but some activities are so iconic, they dominate the landscape.

    For example, based on data from 2023, Statista notes that around two-thirds of Americans planned to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. Other massively popular activities include dressing up and carving pumpkins.

    #22

    Cause We All Know That Creepy Husband Comes In A Specific Set Of Attire

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging showing a man in a striped suit labeled creepy husband, funny costume idea.

    094736151356q Report

    #23

    Found This At Walmart Last Week

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging showing a "Bossy Salem Sister" witch dress and wig for women in XL size.

    x.com Report

    #24

    Cyber Man Or Padre?

    Packaging of an off-brand Halloween costume labeled Cyber Man or Padre, featuring a man in a long black coat and sunglasses.

    AlsikkanTV Report

    Current pop culture and entertainment trends directly influence people’s preferences for costumes and decorations. For instance, back in 2024, with the release of the movie ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ many grown-ups thought about dressing up as the titular character that Halloween.

    #25

    Thinking Of Going As This For Halloween

    Off-brand Halloween costume of a wizard boy with robe, belt, and hat displayed on store shelf packaging

    bobwillfixit Report

    #26

    Anybody Wanna Be A White Clam For Halloween?

    Man wearing a funny off-brand Halloween costume of a White Clam Seltzer can holding a cooler.

    BadgercIops Report

    #27

    Uh Hello Don't You Mean Gandalf From

    Child wearing an off-brand Halloween costume called Boy of the Rings, featuring a cape and vest in a boxed package.

    Bootleg_Stuff Report

    According to Statista, most Americans draw inspiration for their costumes from ideas found online. In 2024, the majority (38%) did so. Meanwhile, other big sources of Halloween outfit inspiration include retail stores or costume shops (28%) and talking with family and friends (20%).

    #28

    Victorian Dandy

    Victorian Dandy off-brand Halloween costume packaging showing a man in a burgundy suit with a top hat and polka dot bowtie.

    Bootleg_Stuff Report

    #29

    Ah! Look Out! It's Dangerous Girl

    Child wearing an off-brand Halloween costume inspired by Harley Quinn in a red and blue jacket and pants.

    Elimare Report

    #30

    My Favourite Super-Villain Is The Green Knight

    Off-brand Halloween costume wig with messy green hair and white face paint with black and red details.

    poopalah Report

    We can’t wait to hear your opinions, Pandas. Which of these knockoff Halloween costumes made you laugh the most? Were there any that were so bad you thought they were good, or you’d wear (un)ironically?

    What costume ideas do you have rattling around in the old noggin for this year’s festivities? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this post.
    #31

    It’s That Time Of Year

    Off-brand Halloween costumes including Slipper Queen and Apple Queen displayed in packaging on store shelves.

    ExistingDiscipline88 Report

    #32

    Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? No

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging showing a child’s deluxe trans boy outfit in yellow and black design.

    imgur.com Report

    #33

    That's Not Even An Off-Brand Of Annie! Found This On The Front Rack Of A Dollar Store

    Off-brand Halloween costume of a girl with orange hair in a blue dress and striped sleeves, part of funny Halloween costumes.

    Tofuflame Report

    #34

    "Can Someone Please Help Me Find My Parents?"

    Off-brand Halloween costumes featuring "Lost Boy" and "Lost Woman" with striped shirts and round glasses in packaging.

    EarlGreyOfPorcelain , 108daffodils Report

    #35

    Better Than An Unsupportive Hot Dog Husband... I'll Just Leave It That

    Person wearing a black wig and red glasses as an off-brand Halloween costume from a funny costume listing.

    nicolelzhu Report

    #36

    Just Got My Halloween Costume

    Off-brand Halloween costume called Governor of Tasteville featuring sunglasses, fake goatee, bowling shirt, and donkey sauce.

    Post-Ironic Meme Vault Report

    #37

    The Limited Edition "Jackson Tucker" Halloween Costume

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging featuring a groovy man outfit with shirt, glasses, and mustache for adults.

    ipunchdirt Report

    #38

    Woodland Warrior

    Adult woodland warrior off-brand Halloween costume with green tunic, elf ears, and toy sword in packaging.

    sssniperwolf Report

    #39

    “Used”

    Off-brand Halloween costume of a rebel girl with brown leather jacket, black leggings, and a bow and arrow.

    TheMuseSappho Report

    #40

    Ah Yes The Two Genders

    Two off-brand funny Halloween mad scientist costumes displayed in packaging in a store.

    normalsizejenny Report

    #41

    Aqua Walker

    Child in an off-brand Halloween costume called Aqua Walker with gold jumpsuit and green pants underwater background.

    Warmtheawesome1234 Report

    #42

    Fake Papa Smurf Costume

    Man in off-brand Halloween costume labeled Blue Gnome Father, wearing blue shirt, red pants, red hat, and white beard.

    Several-Strain9671 Report

    #43

    Found A Doozy At A Local Costume Shop. One Of Many

    Child wearing an off-brand Cat with Hat Halloween costume with bodysuit, hat, and bow tie in a store packaging.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    I Saw Goodwill Trying To Sell Some Rip-Off Costumes

    Group of five people dressed in off-brand Halloween costumes inspired by a burger family, showcasing funny and creative ideas.

    CoolClark Report

    #45

    Here’s A Very Relatable One

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging shows a man in a red and white striped shirt and hat, glasses included.

    TheRealFaizanH Report

    #46

    Happy Halloween

    Off-brand Halloween costume mask labeled Former VP Mask with exaggerated facial features hanging on display.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    Off-Brand Video Game Halloween Costume Season Is Here, And I Have A Feeling It’s Gonna Be A Good One

    Off-brand Halloween costume of a red suspicious spaceman wearing a jumpsuit with a banana peel hat.

    Vahn16 Report

    #48

    So I Just Ran Into This

    Child wearing off-brand Halloween costume resembling a polka-dotted mouse dress with oversized ears and bow headpiece.

    Stidza Report

    #49

    Designing An m&m Costume Seems Like It Would Be Really Simple, But Somehow They Still Messed It Up

    Man wearing an off-brand M&M Halloween costume with a round red body and white gloves in packaging

    CodyIsbill Report

    #50

    They Made A Toad Costume?

    Man wearing a funny off-brand Halloween costume as a mushroom character with a hat, vest, and pants smiling and waving.

    Pitiful-Lion-5964 Report

    #51

    I Feel Like Halloween Costumes Are Cheating, But This One Felt Especially Egregious

    Off-brand Halloween costume called The Purple Artist with coat and dickie from Charades in large size packaging.

    Crazymanongames Report

    #52

    The Copyright Dodge Is More Iconic Than The Wig Itself

    Four off-brand Halloween costume wigs displayed on packaging, showcasing funny and unique styles for people.

    WheredJasonGo Report

    #53

    Halloween Always Brings The Worst Of Knock-Off Brands

    Man dressed as off-brand Aquaman with temporary tattoos and a trident costume accessory for Halloween fun.

    bentizzy Report

    #54

    Heroic Maria

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging featuring Heroic Maria outfit with pigtails, gloves, and high socks on display at Spirit.

    itsjames2u Report

    #55

    This One Is Very Good

    Off-brand Halloween costume resembling orange juice with suspenders, white shirt, and black hat.

    DanCasey Report

    #56

    Ah Yes, Just The Costume I Was Looking For

    Off-brand Halloween costume of green Italian plumber with hat, shirt, and overalls in packaging.

    reddit.com Report

    #57

    Halloween Is A Lovely Time Off-Branded Content

    Off-brand Halloween costume wig packaging showing a Mr. Hammer wig with a fake mohawk and sideburns.

    iheartlazers Report

    #58

    Finally, A Costume Of My Favourite Sacha Baron Cohen Character

    Off-brand Halloween costume accessory showing Herb Warrior Sunglasses with one orange and one clear lens.

    darrenfx Report

    #59

    4chan Costume

    Adult wearing off-brand 4chan Man Halloween costume with black cape, hat, mask, and fake daggers for funny Halloween fun.

    PictureHelper Report

    #60

    Halloween Stores Are A Gold Mine For These

    Off-brand Halloween costume called Back Alley Brawler with shirt, pants, belt, gloves, and headband in packaging.

    PutYaGunsOn Report

    #61

    Steve

    Steve

    reddit.com Report

    #62

    Ninja Avengers

    Off-brand Ninja Avengers Halloween costume package featuring colorful jumpsuits and vinyl accessories in retro style

    UrameshiYuusuke Report

    #63

    Anonymous Star Sia

    Off-brand Halloween costume wig with a large white bob covering model's eyes, displayed in packaging on store shelf.

    jennythefriend Report

    #64

    Costume Shops Are Getting Creative

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging showing a man dressed as a video game guy with hat, mustache, and suspenders.

    Scolor Report

    #65

    Is That A Minion?

    Man in off-brand Halloween costume labeled Mischievous Worker wearing yellow shirt and blue overalls smiling.

    kazzani Report

    Halloween Stores Are Gold Mines For Unlicensed Character Costumes

    Off-brand Halloween costume packaging showing a woman with pink and blue pigtails and smudged makeup, funny off-brand Halloween costumes.

    HolyMotherOfGeedis Report

    #67

    Admittedly, It Doesn't Even Look That Bad

    Off-brand Halloween costume of a man in overalls, red shirt, red hat, fake mustache, and oversized cartoon gloves.

    Bootleg_Stuff Report

    #68

    Found This On Ebay Bulbasaur Costume

    Child wearing an off-brand Bulbasaur Halloween costume with a green bulb and matching shoe covers.

    Harasoluka Report

    #69

    Mom, I Know What I Want To Be For Halloween

    Inflatable black off-brand Halloween costume for kids with battery-operated fan, gloves, mask, and socks included.

    UsernameFive Report

    #70

    Noticed This Yesterday At A Halloween Costume Retailer

    Severed head Halloween prop in packaging displayed as a funny off-brand Halloween costume accessory for decoration.

    isaacaschmitt Report

    #71

    Off-Brand Video Game Costumes

    Off-brand Halloween costumes of back alley brawler characters in white and red outfits for adults on display.

    imgur.com Report

