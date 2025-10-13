ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween can be an incredibly fun excuse to spend time with your friends, eat as much candy as you like, and unleash your inner dark side (well, a little). It’s also a massive moneymaker for businesses. So, you shouldn’t be all that surprised to find some truly bizarre off-brand costumes popping up in shops.

Some of them are meant to make a quick buck, while others are created to make the world laugh with their sheer absurdity. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the finest, funniest, and frankly weirdest knockoff Halloween costumes to (not) inspire you this year. Check them out below and pick your favorite!